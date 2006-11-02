Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1292857 Name: Amritendu Maji Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158290492006.11.17 17:40buy0.04eurjpym150.880.00150.962006.11.17 19:59150.960.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
158288802006.11.17 17:30buy0.02eurjpym150.930.00150.962006.11.17 19:59150.960.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
158249372006.11.17 15:55buy0.01eurjpym151.010.00150.962006.11.17 19:59150.960.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158059762006.11.17 14:15buy0.02usdjpym118.150.00117.772006.11.17 19:39117.770.000.000.00-0.65
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
158234102006.11.17 15:40buy0.16usdjpym117.560.00117.772006.11.17 19:39117.770.000.000.002.85
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
158208122006.11.17 15:20buy0.08usdjpym117.680.00117.772006.11.17 19:39117.770.000.000.000.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
158155412006.11.17 15:05buy0.16usdjpym117.840.00117.772006.11.17 19:39117.770.000.000.00-0.95
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
158290822006.11.17 17:40buy0.01usdcadm1.14510.00001.14562006.11.17 19:231.14560.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158308882006.11.17 19:11buy0.01gbpchfm2.35680.00002.35732006.11.17 19:212.35730.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158243152006.11.17 15:50buy0.01gbpjpym223.050.00222.912006.11.17 19:20222.910.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158306932006.11.17 19:00buy0.16gbpjpym222.820.00222.912006.11.17 19:20222.910.000.000.001.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
158305342006.11.17 18:50buy0.08gbpjpym222.860.00222.912006.11.17 19:20222.910.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
158269442006.11.17 16:40buy0.04gbpjpym222.930.00222.912006.11.17 19:20222.910.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
158253302006.11.17 16:00buy0.02gbpjpym222.990.00222.912006.11.17 19:20222.910.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
158305782006.11.17 18:55sell0.01eurusdm1.28270.00001.28222006.11.17 19:161.28220.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158290622006.11.17 17:40buy0.01eurcadm1.46810.00001.46862006.11.17 19:041.46860.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158286512006.11.17 17:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.89450.00001.89442006.11.17 18:491.89440.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158294742006.11.17 17:55sell0.02gbpusdm1.89510.00001.89442006.11.17 18:491.89440.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
158290772006.11.17 17:40sell0.01gbpchfm2.35700.00002.35652006.11.17 18:482.35650.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158269452006.11.17 16:40sell0.01audjpym90.460.0090.412006.11.17 17:5490.410.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158234202006.11.17 15:40buy0.32gbpchfm2.35650.00002.35772006.11.17 17:312.35770.000.000.003.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
158218452006.11.17 15:30buy0.16gbpchfm2.35770.00002.35772006.11.17 17:312.35770.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
158084852006.11.17 14:40buy0.08gbpchfm2.35910.00002.35772006.11.17 17:312.35770.000.000.00-0.90
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
158273572006.11.17 16:45sell0.02usdcadm1.14580.00001.14512006.11.17 17:211.14510.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
158262032006.11.17 16:15sell0.01usdcadm1.14520.00001.14512006.11.17 17:211.14510.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158268362006.11.17 16:35sell0.08eurcadm1.46940.00001.46832006.11.17 17:211.46830.000.000.000.77
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
158260532006.11.17 16:10sell0.04eurcadm1.46860.00001.46832006.11.17 17:211.46830.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
158252882006.11.17 16:00sell0.02eurcadm1.46780.00001.46832006.11.17 17:211.46830.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
158243232006.11.17 15:50sell0.01eurcadm1.46690.00001.46832006.11.17 17:211.46830.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158208282006.11.17 15:20sell0.64eurusdm1.28370.00001.28182006.11.17 16:451.28180.000.000.0012.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
158154992006.11.17 15:05sell0.32eurusdm1.28210.00001.28182006.11.17 16:451.28180.000.000.000.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
158118202006.11.17 14:55sell0.16eurusdm1.28040.00001.28182006.11.17 16:451.28180.000.000.00-2.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
158089972006.11.17 14:45sell0.08eurusdm1.27930.00001.28182006.11.17 16:451.28180.000.000.00-2.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
158059492006.11.17 14:15sell0.04eurusdm1.27870.00001.28182006.11.17 16:451.28180.000.000.00-1.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
158031132006.11.17 13:45sell0.02eurusdm1.27790.00001.28182006.11.17 16:451.28180.000.000.00-0.78
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
158026682006.11.17 13:40sell0.01eurusdm1.27730.00001.28182006.11.17 16:451.28180.000.000.00-0.45
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158158372006.11.17 15:05buy0.08audjpym90.360.0090.442006.11.17 16:1090.440.000.000.000.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
158085122006.11.17 14:40buy0.04audjpym90.4090.0990.442006.11.17 16:1090.440.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
158037822006.11.17 13:55buy0.02audjpym90.4590.0990.442006.11.17 16:1090.440.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
158002132006.11.17 13:25buy0.01audjpym90.540.0090.442006.11.17 16:1090.440.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158233902006.11.17 15:40sell5.12gbpusdm1.89620.00001.89432006.11.17 16:001.89430.000.000.0097.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
158212922006.11.17 15:25sell2.56gbpusdm1.89480.00001.89432006.11.17 16:001.89430.000.000.0012.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
158175102006.11.17 15:10sell1.28gbpusdm1.89360.00001.89432006.11.17 16:001.89430.000.000.00-8.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
158118502006.11.17 14:55sell0.64gbpusdm1.89120.00001.89432006.11.17 16:001.89430.000.000.00-19.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
158095432006.11.17 14:50sell0.32gbpusdm1.88950.00001.89432006.11.17 16:001.89430.000.000.00-15.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
158089832006.11.17 14:45sell0.16gbpusdm1.88890.00001.89432006.11.17 16:001.89430.000.000.00-8.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
158077232006.11.17 14:35sell0.08gbpusdm1.88820.00001.89432006.11.17 16:001.89430.000.000.00-4.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
158063872006.11.17 14:20sell0.04gbpusdm1.88770.00001.89432006.11.17 16:001.89430.000.000.00-2.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
158035212006.11.17 13:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.88640.00001.89432006.11.17 16:001.89430.000.000.00-1.58
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
158026762006.11.17 13:40sell0.01gbpusdm1.88580.00001.89432006.11.17 16:001.89430.000.000.00-0.85
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158233972006.11.17 15:40buy0.16usdcadm1.14340.00001.14462006.11.17 15:581.14460.000.000.001.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
158089762006.11.17 14:45buy0.08usdcadm1.14411.14161.14462006.11.17 15:581.14460.000.000.000.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
158077692006.11.17 14:35buy0.04usdcadm1.14531.14161.14462006.11.17 15:581.14460.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
158059262006.11.17 14:15buy0.02usdcadm1.14630.00001.14462006.11.17 15:581.14460.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
158030972006.11.17 13:45buy0.01usdcadm1.14711.14161.14462006.11.17 15:581.14460.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158067912006.11.17 14:25buy0.04gbpchfm2.35982.35652.35912006.11.17 15:342.35650.000.000.00-1.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[sl]
158046722006.11.17 14:05buy0.02gbpchfm2.36062.35652.35912006.11.17 15:342.35650.000.000.00-0.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[sl]
158041062006.11.17 14:00buy0.01gbpchfm2.36132.35652.35912006.11.17 15:342.35650.000.000.00-0.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
158118612006.11.17 14:55buy0.08usdjpym118.00117.70118.002006.11.17 15:17117.700.000.000.00-2.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[sl]
158077522006.11.17 14:35buy0.04usdjpym118.09117.70118.002006.11.17 15:17117.700.000.000.00-1.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[sl]
158031722006.11.17 13:45buy0.01usdjpym118.31117.70118.002006.11.17 15:17117.700.000.000.00-0.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
158118402006.11.17 14:55buy0.64usdchfm1.24761.24461.24782006.11.17 15:161.24460.000.000.00-15.43
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[sl]
158095542006.11.17 14:50buy0.32usdchfm1.24851.24461.24782006.11.17 15:161.24460.000.000.00-10.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[sl]
158085202006.11.17 14:40buy0.16usdchfm1.24901.24461.24782006.11.17 15:161.24460.000.000.00-5.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[sl]
158071832006.11.17 14:30buy0.08usdchfm1.25001.24461.24782006.11.17 15:161.24460.000.000.00-3.47
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[sl]
158059122006.11.17 14:15buy0.04usdchfm1.25061.24461.24782006.11.17 15:161.24460.000.000.00-1.93
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[sl]
158026612006.11.17 13:40buy0.01usdchfm1.25281.24461.24782006.11.17 15:161.24460.000.000.00-0.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
157969052006.11.17 12:05buy0.08chfjpym94.500.0094.602006.11.17 15:1494.600.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157913762006.11.17 10:00buy0.04chfjpym94.560.0094.602006.11.17 15:1494.600.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157786802006.11.17 06:45buy0.02chfjpym94.6494.3094.602006.11.17 15:1494.600.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157772342006.11.17 06:10buy0.01chfjpym94.720.0094.602006.11.17 15:1494.600.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157992362006.11.17 13:05buy0.04nzdusdm0.66230.00000.66322006.11.17 15:030.66320.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157939892006.11.17 11:00buy0.02nzdusdm0.66300.00000.66322006.11.17 15:030.66320.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157893512006.11.17 09:20buy0.01nzdusdm0.66370.66010.66322006.11.17 15:030.66320.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158118552006.11.17 14:55buy0.01eurcadm1.46500.00001.46552006.11.17 15:021.46550.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157862142006.11.17 08:30sell0.01eurgbpm0.67770.00000.67722006.11.17 14:560.67720.000.000.000.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158067982006.11.17 14:25buy0.02gbpjpym222.970.00223.052006.11.17 14:49223.050.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
158064282006.11.17 14:20buy0.01gbpjpym223.050.00223.052006.11.17 14:49223.050.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157964602006.11.17 11:55sell0.16eurchfm1.59970.00001.59932006.11.17 13:511.59930.000.000.000.51
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157922822006.11.17 10:15sell0.08eurchfm1.59910.00001.59932006.11.17 13:511.59930.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157901802006.11.17 09:40sell0.04eurchfm1.59830.00001.59932006.11.17 13:511.59930.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157817142006.11.17 07:55sell0.02eurchfm1.59770.00001.59932006.11.17 13:511.59930.000.000.00-0.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157793062006.11.17 07:00sell0.01eurchfm1.59710.00001.59932006.11.17 13:511.59930.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157967632006.11.17 12:00sell0.32eurchfm1.60040.00001.59932006.11.17 13:511.59930.000.000.002.82
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
157984892006.11.17 12:50buy0.01usdjpym118.390.00118.342006.11.17 13:41118.340.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
158015822006.11.17 13:35buy0.02usdjpym118.240.00118.342006.11.17 13:41118.340.000.000.000.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157996702006.11.17 13:10sell0.02eurcadm1.46490.00001.46422006.11.17 13:361.46420.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157984952006.11.17 12:50sell0.01eurcadm1.46420.00001.46422006.11.17 13:361.46420.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157978672006.11.17 12:30sell0.08usdcadm1.14700.00001.14592006.11.17 13:351.14590.000.000.000.77
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157974992006.11.17 12:25sell0.04usdcadm1.14610.00001.14592006.11.17 13:351.14590.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157943312006.11.17 11:10sell0.02usdcadm1.14530.00001.14592006.11.17 13:351.14590.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157922632006.11.17 10:15sell0.01usdcadm1.14470.00001.14592006.11.17 13:351.14590.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157992472006.11.17 13:05buy0.04audusdm0.76490.00000.76582006.11.17 13:320.76580.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157956092006.11.17 11:36buy0.02audusdm0.76560.00000.76582006.11.17 13:320.76580.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157895052006.11.17 09:25buy0.01audusdm0.76620.00000.76582006.11.17 13:320.76580.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157961272006.11.17 11:45sell0.08usdchfm1.25320.00001.25212006.11.17 13:091.25210.000.000.000.70
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157956112006.11.17 11:36sell0.04usdchfm1.25230.00001.25212006.11.17 13:091.25210.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157929892006.11.17 10:30sell0.02usdchfm1.25170.00001.25212006.11.17 13:091.25210.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157918312006.11.17 10:10sell0.01usdchfm1.25110.00001.25212006.11.17 13:091.25210.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157989542006.11.17 13:00sell0.08gbpchfm2.36250.00002.36202006.11.17 13:052.36200.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157983972006.11.17 12:45sell0.04gbpchfm2.36300.00002.36202006.11.17 13:052.36200.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157972862006.11.17 12:20sell0.02gbpchfm2.36220.00002.36202006.11.17 13:052.36200.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157970282006.11.17 12:10sell0.01gbpchfm2.36140.00002.36202006.11.17 13:052.36200.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157954842006.11.17 11:30buy0.01eurusdm1.27720.00001.27772006.11.17 13:051.27770.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157900122006.11.17 09:35sell0.01eurjpym151.210.00151.162006.11.17 12:40151.160.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157964592006.11.17 11:55buy0.01eurcadm1.46260.00001.46312006.11.17 12:241.46310.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157954912006.11.17 11:30sell0.02usdjpym118.430.00118.362006.11.17 12:24118.360.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157941902006.11.17 11:05sell0.01usdjpym118.380.00118.362006.11.17 12:24118.360.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157880562006.11.17 09:05buy0.01audjpym90.630.0090.682006.11.17 11:5490.680.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157922262006.11.17 10:15sell0.16eurcadm1.46270.00001.46172006.11.17 11:451.46170.000.000.001.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157898532006.11.17 09:30sell0.08eurcadm1.46220.00001.46172006.11.17 11:451.46170.000.000.000.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157893612006.11.17 09:20sell0.04eurcadm1.46130.00001.46172006.11.17 11:451.46170.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157874682006.11.17 08:55sell0.02eurcadm1.46060.00001.46172006.11.17 11:451.46170.000.000.00-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157872472006.11.17 08:50sell0.01eurcadm1.46000.00001.46172006.11.17 11:451.46170.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157931612006.11.17 10:35sell0.04gbpjpym223.240.00223.122006.11.17 11:19223.120.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157926752006.11.17 10:25sell0.02gbpjpym223.110.00223.122006.11.17 11:19223.120.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157924812006.11.17 10:20sell0.01gbpjpym223.040.00223.122006.11.17 11:19223.120.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157934822006.11.17 10:45sell0.01gbpchfm2.36100.00002.36052006.11.17 10:492.36050.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157926852006.11.17 10:25sell0.02gbpusdm1.88670.00001.88602006.11.17 10:411.88600.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157924792006.11.17 10:20sell0.01gbpusdm1.88610.00001.88602006.11.17 10:411.88600.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157905392006.11.17 09:50sell0.02usdjpym118.360.00118.292006.11.17 10:15118.290.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157900982006.11.17 09:35sell0.01usdjpym118.300.00118.292006.11.17 10:15118.290.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157905312006.11.17 09:50buy0.02eurusdm1.27770.00001.27842006.11.17 10:141.27840.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157893222006.11.17 09:20buy0.01eurusdm1.27830.00001.27842006.11.17 10:141.27840.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157853632006.11.17 08:20buy0.16gbpjpym222.980.00223.102006.11.17 10:09223.100.000.000.001.62
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157836062006.11.17 08:05buy0.08gbpjpym223.060.00223.102006.11.17 10:09223.100.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157821932006.11.17 08:00buy0.04gbpjpym223.160.00223.102006.11.17 10:09223.100.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157816992006.11.17 07:55buy0.02gbpjpym223.230.00223.102006.11.17 10:09223.100.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157791302006.11.17 06:55buy0.01gbpjpym223.290.00223.102006.11.17 10:09223.100.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157895072006.11.17 09:25buy0.01gbpusdm1.88510.00001.88562006.11.17 10:061.88560.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157870972006.11.17 08:45buy0.01eurjpym151.180.00151.232006.11.17 09:23151.230.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157877532006.11.17 09:00buy0.02gbpchfm2.35640.00002.35732006.11.17 09:142.35730.000.000.000.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157859552006.11.17 08:25buy0.01gbpchfm2.35750.00002.35732006.11.17 09:142.35730.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157846842006.11.17 08:15sell0.04eurusdm1.27900.00001.27802006.11.17 09:121.27800.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157836022006.11.17 08:05sell0.02eurusdm1.27800.00001.27802006.11.17 09:121.27800.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157822832006.11.17 08:00sell0.01eurusdm1.27730.00001.27802006.11.17 09:121.27800.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157869082006.11.17 08:40buy0.02usdjpym118.140.00118.222006.11.17 08:59118.220.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157861912006.11.17 08:30buy0.01usdjpym118.220.00118.222006.11.17 08:59118.220.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157806632006.11.17 07:25sell0.01audusdm0.76710.00000.76662006.11.17 08:480.76660.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157847162006.11.17 08:15buy0.02usdcadm1.14150.00001.14222006.11.17 08:421.14220.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157818972006.11.17 07:58buy0.01usdcadm1.14210.00001.14222006.11.17 08:421.14220.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157737592006.11.17 05:05buy0.04eurcadm1.45950.00001.46032006.11.17 08:411.46030.000.000.000.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157727132006.11.17 04:25buy0.02eurcadm1.46010.00001.46032006.11.17 08:411.46030.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157694432006.11.17 02:36buy0.01eurcadm1.46060.00001.46032006.11.17 08:411.46030.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157703132006.11.17 03:15sell0.02audjpym90.720.0090.652006.11.17 08:3790.650.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157702562006.11.17 03:11sell0.01audjpym90.650.0090.652006.11.17 08:3790.650.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157859872006.11.17 08:25sell0.01nzdusdm0.66480.00000.66432006.11.17 08:370.66430.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157835992006.11.17 08:05sell0.02eurjpym151.250.00151.182006.11.17 08:34151.180.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157816472006.11.17 07:50sell0.01eurjpym151.200.00151.182006.11.17 08:34151.180.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157847462006.11.17 08:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.88610.00001.88662006.11.17 08:201.88660.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157627632006.11.16 23:37buy0.01nzdusdm0.66450.00000.66502006.11.17 08:170.66500.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157840632006.11.17 08:10sell0.01usdchfm1.25010.00001.24962006.11.17 08:141.24960.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157490942006.11.16 17:10buy0.04eurgbpm0.67750.00000.67782006.11.17 08:000.67780.000.00-0.030.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157352712006.11.16 13:45buy0.02eurgbpm0.67800.00000.67782006.11.17 08:000.67780.000.00-0.01-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157206302006.11.16 09:50buy0.01eurgbpm0.67860.00000.67782006.11.17 08:000.67780.000.00-0.01-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157796732006.11.17 07:06buy0.08eurgbpm0.67690.00000.67782006.11.17 08:000.67780.000.000.001.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157816572006.11.17 07:50sell0.01eurusdm1.27840.00001.27792006.11.17 07:591.27790.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157796442006.11.17 07:05buy0.02usdjpym118.270.00118.342006.11.17 07:59118.340.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157792602006.11.17 07:00buy0.01usdjpym118.330.00118.342006.11.17 07:59118.340.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157798772006.11.17 07:10buy0.01usdchfm1.25040.00001.25032006.11.17 07:561.25030.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157809532006.11.17 07:30buy0.02usdchfm1.24950.00001.25032006.11.17 07:561.25030.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157806782006.11.17 07:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.88730.00001.88682006.11.17 07:371.88680.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157601132006.11.16 22:00sell0.04usdcadm1.14220.00001.14192006.11.17 07:321.14190.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157565502006.11.16 19:40sell0.02usdcadm1.14170.00001.14192006.11.17 07:321.14190.000.00-0.01-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157564422006.11.16 19:25sell0.01usdcadm1.14110.00001.14192006.11.17 07:321.14190.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157771232006.11.17 06:07sell0.08usdcadm1.14280.00001.14192006.11.17 07:321.14190.000.000.000.63
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157725872006.11.17 04:20sell0.01gbpchfm2.35720.00002.35912006.11.17 07:222.35910.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157801182006.11.17 07:15sell0.32gbpchfm2.35990.00002.35912006.11.17 07:222.35910.000.000.002.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
157796482006.11.17 07:05sell0.16gbpchfm2.35980.00002.35912006.11.17 07:222.35910.000.000.000.90
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157778982006.11.17 06:35sell0.08gbpchfm2.35910.00002.35912006.11.17 07:222.35910.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157765492006.11.17 05:55sell0.04gbpchfm2.35860.00002.35912006.11.17 07:222.35910.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157738212006.11.17 05:10sell0.02gbpchfm2.35780.00002.35912006.11.17 07:222.35910.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157528802006.11.16 17:35buy0.01eurjpym151.230.00151.222006.11.17 07:17151.220.000.000.010.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157787112006.11.17 06:45buy0.02eurjpym151.140.00151.222006.11.17 07:17151.220.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157790592006.11.17 06:55buy0.01usdchfm1.25010.00001.25062006.11.17 07:071.25060.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157523402006.11.16 17:20buy0.01eurusdm1.27990.00001.27802006.11.17 07:011.27800.000.00-0.01-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157752912006.11.17 05:45buy0.32eurusdm1.27690.00001.27802006.11.17 07:011.27800.000.000.003.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
157729752006.11.17 04:36buy0.16eurusdm1.27760.00001.27802006.11.17 07:011.27800.000.000.000.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157714802006.11.17 04:11buy0.08eurusdm1.27820.00001.27802006.11.17 07:011.27800.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157634222006.11.17 00:10buy0.04eurusdm1.27880.00001.27802006.11.17 07:011.27800.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157553822006.11.16 18:25buy0.02eurusdm1.27930.00001.27802006.11.17 07:011.27800.000.00-0.02-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157477602006.11.16 17:00buy0.02eurchfm1.59720.00001.59742006.11.17 06:501.59740.000.000.010.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157456822006.11.16 15:55buy0.01eurchfm1.59780.00001.59742006.11.17 06:501.59740.000.000.01-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157654652006.11.17 01:11buy0.04eurchfm1.59660.00001.59742006.11.17 06:501.59740.000.000.000.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157728032006.11.17 04:26buy0.01audusdm0.76630.00000.76682006.11.17 06:440.76680.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157717862006.11.17 04:15sell0.02gbpjpym223.280.00223.202006.11.17 06:44223.200.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157578822006.11.16 21:01sell0.01gbpjpym223.200.00223.202006.11.17 06:44223.200.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157692132006.11.17 02:23buy0.01gbpusdm1.88760.00001.88682006.11.17 06:401.88680.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157752442006.11.17 05:45buy0.04gbpusdm1.88580.00001.88682006.11.17 06:401.88680.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157725892006.11.17 04:20buy0.02gbpusdm1.88660.00001.88682006.11.17 06:401.88680.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157730872006.11.17 04:40sell0.04usdjpym118.400.00118.322006.11.17 06:37118.320.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157714082006.11.17 04:10sell0.02usdjpym118.340.00118.322006.11.17 06:37118.320.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157691692006.11.17 02:20sell0.01usdjpym118.280.00118.322006.11.17 06:37118.320.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157769192006.11.17 06:05sell0.32usdchfm1.25110.00001.25012006.11.17 06:371.25010.000.000.002.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
157752432006.11.17 05:45sell0.16usdchfm1.25060.00001.25012006.11.17 06:371.25010.000.000.000.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157734872006.11.17 04:51sell0.08usdchfm1.24990.00001.25012006.11.17 06:371.25010.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157714192006.11.17 04:11sell0.04usdchfm1.24930.00001.25012006.11.17 06:371.25010.000.000.00-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157703062006.11.17 03:15sell0.02usdchfm1.24880.00001.25012006.11.17 06:371.25010.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157638372006.11.17 00:20sell0.01usdchfm1.24820.00001.25012006.11.17 06:371.25010.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157551522006.11.16 18:15sell0.02chfjpym94.740.0094.662006.11.17 05:4594.660.000.00-0.010.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157449602006.11.16 15:35sell0.01chfjpym94.660.0094.662006.11.17 05:4594.660.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157553922006.11.16 18:25buy0.01gbpchfm2.35700.00002.35752006.11.17 04:062.35750.000.000.020.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157565512006.11.16 19:40buy0.08audusdm0.76660.00000.76702006.11.17 03:160.76700.000.000.010.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157511512006.11.16 17:15buy0.02audusdm0.76770.00000.76702006.11.17 03:160.76700.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157434492006.11.16 15:15buy0.01audusdm0.76830.00000.76702006.11.17 03:160.76700.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157536922006.11.16 17:50buy0.04audusdm0.76720.00000.76702006.11.17 03:160.76700.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157665062006.11.17 01:45buy0.16audusdm0.76600.00000.76702006.11.17 03:160.76700.000.000.001.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157569222006.11.16 20:05buy0.02audjpym90.630.0090.642006.11.17 02:2390.640.000.000.020.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157538112006.11.16 17:55buy0.01audjpym90.690.0090.642006.11.17 02:2390.640.000.000.01-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157605952006.11.16 22:20buy0.04audjpym90.550.0090.642006.11.17 02:2390.640.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157603052006.11.16 22:10sell0.04eurcadm1.46140.00001.46062006.11.17 02:111.46060.000.000.000.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157570752006.11.16 20:15sell0.01eurcadm1.46030.00001.46062006.11.17 02:111.46060.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157572082006.11.16 20:25sell0.02eurcadm1.46080.00001.46062006.11.17 02:111.46060.000.000.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157659232006.11.17 01:30sell0.01gbpusdm1.88820.00001.88772006.11.17 01:471.88770.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157649272006.11.17 01:01buy0.01usdjpym118.230.00118.282006.11.17 01:47118.280.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157609892006.11.16 22:40sell0.01usdjpym118.240.00118.192006.11.17 00:53118.190.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157620032006.11.16 23:12sell0.01gbpusdm1.88850.00001.88802006.11.17 00:141.88800.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157572162006.11.16 20:26buy0.01usdchfm1.24810.00001.24862006.11.17 00:121.24860.000.000.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157588212006.11.16 21:30sell0.01nzdusdm0.66470.00000.66422006.11.16 23:110.66420.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157600932006.11.16 22:00buy0.01gbpusdm1.88840.00001.88892006.11.16 23:011.88890.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157570002006.11.16 20:10buy0.01usdjpym118.200.00118.252006.11.16 22:32118.250.000.000.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157578832006.11.16 21:01sell0.01gbpusdm1.88830.00001.88782006.11.16 21:471.88780.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157552782006.11.16 18:20buy0.01nzdusdm0.66460.00000.66462006.11.16 20:460.66460.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157557042006.11.16 18:40buy0.02nzdusdm0.66380.00000.66462006.11.16 20:460.66460.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157549742006.11.16 18:10buy0.01gbpjpym223.180.00223.232006.11.16 20:37223.230.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157549552006.11.16 18:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.88820.00001.88842006.11.16 20:241.88840.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157558162006.11.16 18:50buy0.02gbpusdm1.88780.00001.88842006.11.16 20:241.88840.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157531302006.11.16 17:40sell0.02usdjpym118.200.00118.172006.11.16 20:02118.170.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157560302006.11.16 19:00sell0.04usdjpym118.260.00118.172006.11.16 20:02118.170.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157523572006.11.16 17:20sell0.01usdjpym118.110.00118.172006.11.16 20:02118.170.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157559982006.11.16 19:00sell0.02usdchfm1.24850.00001.24782006.11.16 19:571.24780.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157523482006.11.16 17:20sell0.01usdchfm1.24780.00001.24782006.11.16 19:571.24780.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157528822006.11.16 17:35buy0.01eurcadm1.46020.00001.46072006.11.16 19:571.46070.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157490742006.11.16 17:10buy0.01usdcadm1.14100.00001.14152006.11.16 18:561.14150.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157525682006.11.16 17:25sell0.02gbpjpym223.200.00223.132006.11.16 18:00223.130.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157523462006.11.16 17:20sell0.01gbpjpym223.150.00223.132006.11.16 18:00223.130.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157527172006.11.16 17:30sell0.01gbpchfm2.35770.00002.35722006.11.16 17:482.35720.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157263142006.11.16 11:55sell0.01audjpym90.490.0090.662006.11.16 17:4690.660.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157265812006.11.16 12:00sell0.02audjpym90.540.0090.662006.11.16 17:4690.660.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157336072006.11.16 13:35sell0.08audjpym90.700.0090.662006.11.16 17:4690.660.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157470742006.11.16 16:40sell0.16audjpym90.760.0090.662006.11.16 17:4690.660.000.000.001.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157275572006.11.16 12:35sell0.04audjpym90.640.0090.662006.11.16 17:4690.660.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157469242006.11.16 16:35sell0.01nzdusdm0.66510.00000.66462006.11.16 17:410.66460.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157475792006.11.16 16:55sell0.01gbpjpym223.200.00223.222006.11.16 17:18223.220.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157487242006.11.16 17:05sell0.02gbpjpym223.240.00223.222006.11.16 17:18223.220.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157509822006.11.16 17:15sell0.04gbpjpym223.300.00223.222006.11.16 17:18223.220.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157487492006.11.16 17:05sell0.02gbpusdm1.89040.00001.88962006.11.16 17:131.88960.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157470722006.11.16 16:40sell0.01gbpusdm1.88950.00001.88962006.11.16 17:131.88960.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157419982006.11.16 15:00sell0.02usdcadm1.13940.00001.14032006.11.16 17:021.14030.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157407452006.11.16 14:25sell0.01usdcadm1.13880.00001.14032006.11.16 17:021.14030.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157422522006.11.16 15:05sell0.04usdcadm1.14050.00001.14032006.11.16 17:021.14030.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157434212006.11.16 15:15sell0.08usdcadm1.14160.00001.14032006.11.16 17:021.14030.000.000.000.91
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157441992006.11.16 15:25sell0.01usdjpym118.110.00118.112006.11.16 17:02118.110.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157472912006.11.16 16:45sell0.02usdjpym118.180.00118.112006.11.16 17:02118.110.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157452032006.11.16 15:40sell0.01eurcadm1.46120.00001.46072006.11.16 16:591.46070.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157460332006.11.16 16:05buy0.02gbpchfm2.35660.00002.35732006.11.16 16:362.35730.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157443352006.11.16 15:30buy0.01gbpchfm2.35730.00002.35732006.11.16 16:362.35730.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157452012006.11.16 15:40sell0.01gbpjpym223.150.00223.102006.11.16 16:18223.100.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157436752006.11.16 15:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.88940.00001.88992006.11.16 15:231.88990.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157416482006.11.16 14:45sell0.01gbpchfm2.35780.00002.35732006.11.16 15:102.35730.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157212342006.11.16 10:00buy0.01chfjpym94.660.0094.672006.11.16 15:1094.670.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157239572006.11.16 10:55buy0.02chfjpym94.600.0094.672006.11.16 15:1094.670.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157402802006.11.16 14:15buy0.01eurjpym151.180.00151.232006.11.16 15:05151.230.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157217902006.11.16 10:06sell0.01audusdm0.76550.00000.76782006.11.16 15:040.76780.000.000.00-0.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157336852006.11.16 13:35sell0.16audusdm0.76910.00000.76782006.11.16 15:040.76780.000.000.002.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157257352006.11.16 11:40sell0.04audusdm0.76740.00000.76782006.11.16 15:040.76780.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157275542006.11.16 12:35sell0.08audusdm0.76800.00000.76782006.11.16 15:040.76780.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157225922006.11.16 10:20sell0.02audusdm0.76650.00000.76782006.11.16 15:040.76780.000.000.00-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157156392006.11.16 09:20sell0.04nzdusdm0.66160.00000.66452006.11.16 15:040.66450.000.000.00-1.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156985052006.11.16 02:20sell0.02nzdusdm0.66090.00000.66452006.11.16 15:040.66450.000.000.00-0.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157250342006.11.16 11:20sell0.16nzdusdm0.66320.00000.66452006.11.16 15:040.66450.000.000.00-2.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
156976232006.11.16 02:05sell0.01nzdusdm0.66040.00000.66452006.11.16 15:040.66450.000.000.00-0.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157355682006.11.16 13:50sell1.28nzdusdm0.66580.00000.66452006.11.16 15:040.66450.000.000.0016.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
157255562006.11.16 11:32sell0.32nzdusdm0.66390.00000.66452006.11.16 15:040.66450.000.000.00-1.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
157345992006.11.16 13:40sell0.64nzdusdm0.66500.00000.66452006.11.16 15:040.66450.000.000.003.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
157226132006.11.16 10:20sell0.08nzdusdm0.66220.00000.66452006.11.16 15:040.66450.000.000.00-1.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157288932006.11.16 13:20buy0.01usdcadm1.13900.00001.13832006.11.16 14:011.13830.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157336242006.11.16 13:35buy0.02usdcadm1.13820.00001.13832006.11.16 14:011.13830.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157345422006.11.16 13:40buy0.04usdcadm1.13730.00001.13832006.11.16 14:011.13830.000.000.000.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157365272006.11.16 13:55sell0.01gbpusdm1.88970.00001.88992006.11.16 14:001.88990.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157371012006.11.16 14:00sell0.02gbpusdm1.89080.00001.88992006.11.16 14:001.88990.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157335382006.11.16 13:35sell0.04gbpjpym223.060.00222.982006.11.16 14:00222.980.000.000.000.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157283302006.11.16 12:55sell0.01gbpjpym222.950.00222.982006.11.16 14:00222.980.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157288822006.11.16 13:20sell0.02gbpjpym223.000.00222.982006.11.16 14:00222.980.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157351192006.11.16 13:45buy0.01usdjpym117.950.00118.002006.11.16 13:52118.000.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157285902006.11.16 13:10buy0.02eurchfm1.59800.00001.59872006.11.16 13:511.59870.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157223742006.11.16 10:16buy0.01eurchfm1.59860.00001.59872006.11.16 13:511.59870.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157345532006.11.16 13:40sell0.01eurusdm1.28210.00001.28162006.11.16 13:451.28160.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157309242006.11.16 13:30buy0.02usdchfm1.24550.00001.24682006.11.16 13:441.24680.000.000.000.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157232432006.11.16 10:30buy0.01usdchfm1.24800.00001.24682006.11.16 13:441.24680.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157237522006.11.16 10:50buy0.02eurjpym151.200.00151.272006.11.16 13:30151.270.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157233672006.11.16 10:35buy0.01eurjpym151.260.00151.272006.11.16 13:30151.270.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157293612006.11.16 13:25buy0.02eurcadm1.45820.00001.45892006.11.16 13:301.45890.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157288862006.11.16 13:20buy0.01eurcadm1.45890.00001.45892006.11.16 13:301.45890.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157283352006.11.16 12:55sell0.01usdjpym118.060.00118.012006.11.16 13:30118.010.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157289042006.11.16 13:20buy0.01eurusdm1.28090.00001.28142006.11.16 13:301.28140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157262902006.11.16 11:54sell0.01eurusdm1.28110.00001.28062006.11.16 13:141.28060.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157138142006.11.16 08:51sell0.01usdcadm1.13970.00001.13922006.11.16 12:541.13920.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157241162006.11.16 11:00buy0.02usdjpym118.010.00118.092006.11.16 12:40118.090.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157212162006.11.16 10:00buy0.01usdjpym118.090.00118.092006.11.16 12:40118.090.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157265372006.11.16 12:00sell0.01gbpusdm1.88850.00001.88802006.11.16 12:021.88800.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157254252006.11.16 11:30buy0.02gbpjpym222.760.00222.832006.11.16 11:47222.830.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157250372006.11.16 11:20buy0.01gbpjpym222.810.00222.832006.11.16 11:47222.830.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157183312006.11.16 09:35buy0.04eurusdm1.28030.00001.28112006.11.16 10:201.28110.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157133342006.11.16 08:40buy0.02eurusdm1.28090.00001.28112006.11.16 10:201.28110.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157124462006.11.16 08:25buy0.01eurusdm1.28150.00001.28112006.11.16 10:201.28110.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157116542006.11.16 08:15sell0.04usdchfm1.24720.00001.24752006.11.16 10:191.24750.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157133792006.11.16 08:41sell0.08usdchfm1.24780.00001.24752006.11.16 10:191.24750.000.000.000.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157064012006.11.16 06:30sell0.02usdchfm1.24670.00001.24752006.11.16 10:191.24750.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157044212006.11.16 05:50sell0.01usdchfm1.24600.00001.24752006.11.16 10:191.24750.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157184142006.11.16 09:35sell0.16usdchfm1.24850.00001.24752006.11.16 10:191.24750.000.000.001.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157209972006.11.16 09:55sell0.02gbpchfm2.35660.00002.35582006.11.16 10:082.35580.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157205982006.11.16 09:50sell0.01gbpchfm2.35560.00002.35582006.11.16 10:082.35580.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157206022006.11.16 09:50sell0.01gbpusdm1.88760.00001.88772006.11.16 10:031.88770.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157209992006.11.16 09:55sell0.02gbpusdm1.88850.00001.88772006.11.16 10:031.88770.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157043512006.11.16 05:47sell0.01eurchfm1.59810.00001.59812006.11.16 09:561.59810.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157122992006.11.16 08:20sell0.02eurchfm1.59880.00001.59812006.11.16 09:561.59810.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157137752006.11.16 08:50buy0.01audusdm0.76540.00000.76592006.11.16 09:560.76590.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157197692006.11.16 09:45sell0.01gbpjpym223.070.00223.022006.11.16 09:48223.020.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156952162006.11.16 01:25sell0.01chfjpym94.610.0094.642006.11.16 09:4394.640.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157044282006.11.16 05:50sell0.02chfjpym94.660.0094.642006.11.16 09:4394.640.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157098122006.11.16 07:40sell0.04chfjpym94.720.0094.642006.11.16 09:4394.640.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157156802006.11.16 09:20sell0.32audjpym90.490.0090.392006.11.16 09:4390.390.000.000.002.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
157016502006.11.16 03:55sell0.01audjpym90.170.0090.392006.11.16 09:4390.390.000.000.00-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157025312006.11.16 05:00sell0.04audjpym90.310.0090.392006.11.16 09:4390.390.000.000.00-0.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157021852006.11.16 04:40sell0.02audjpym90.250.0090.392006.11.16 09:4390.390.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157106582006.11.16 08:00sell0.16audjpym90.430.0090.392006.11.16 09:4390.390.000.000.000.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157038232006.11.16 05:35sell0.08audjpym90.370.0090.392006.11.16 09:4390.390.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157100542006.11.16 07:45sell0.16usdjpym118.120.00118.142006.11.16 09:37118.140.000.000.00-0.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157044102006.11.16 05:50sell0.04usdjpym118.010.00118.142006.11.16 09:37118.140.000.000.00-0.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157156452006.11.16 09:20sell0.64usdjpym118.250.00118.142006.11.16 09:37118.140.000.000.005.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
157142892006.11.16 09:00sell0.32usdjpym118.180.00118.142006.11.16 09:37118.140.000.000.001.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
157089062006.11.16 07:10sell0.08usdjpym118.070.00118.142006.11.16 09:37118.140.000.000.00-0.47
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157027202006.11.16 05:05sell0.02usdjpym117.940.00118.142006.11.16 09:37118.140.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157016512006.11.16 03:55sell0.01usdjpym117.850.00118.142006.11.16 09:37118.140.000.000.00-0.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157091442006.11.16 07:15sell0.08eurjpym151.400.00151.362006.11.16 09:33151.360.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157027152006.11.16 05:05sell0.02eurjpym151.280.00151.362006.11.16 09:33151.360.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157014702006.11.16 03:50sell0.01eurjpym151.220.00151.362006.11.16 09:33151.360.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157044362006.11.16 05:50sell0.04eurjpym151.340.00151.362006.11.16 09:33151.360.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157156442006.11.16 09:20sell0.16eurjpym151.460.00151.362006.11.16 09:33151.360.000.000.001.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
156237242006.11.15 07:55sell0.64eurgbpm0.67660.00000.67802006.11.16 09:320.67800.000.000.94-16.93
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
153835052006.11.10 12:35sell0.01eurgbpm0.67220.00000.67802006.11.16 09:320.67800.000.000.01-1.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156304002006.11.15 09:35sell1.28eurgbpm0.67730.00000.67802006.11.16 09:320.67800.000.001.88-16.94
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
156400722006.11.15 10:35sell2.56eurgbpm0.67800.00000.67802006.11.16 09:320.67800.000.003.760.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
156752882006.11.15 18:56sell5.12eurgbpm0.67850.00000.67802006.11.16 09:320.67800.000.007.5348.38
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
155262522006.11.14 09:36sell0.16eurgbpm0.67540.00000.67802006.11.16 09:320.67800.000.000.32-7.86
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
155310202006.11.14 10:30sell0.32eurgbpm0.67600.00000.67802006.11.16 09:320.67800.000.000.63-12.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
154460212006.11.13 09:40sell0.02eurgbpm0.67310.00000.67802006.11.16 09:320.67800.000.000.05-1.85
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154548172006.11.13 11:46sell0.04eurgbpm0.67380.00000.67802006.11.16 09:320.67800.000.000.10-3.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154612092006.11.13 14:05sell0.08eurgbpm0.67420.00000.67802006.11.16 09:320.67800.000.000.20-5.74
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156871872006.11.15 21:43sell10.24eurgbpm0.67900.00000.67802006.11.16 09:320.67800.000.000.00193.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
157141392006.11.16 09:00buy0.01gbpusdm1.88590.00001.88642006.11.16 09:151.88640.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156874912006.11.15 21:55buy0.04gbpchfm2.35390.00002.35422006.11.16 09:082.35420.000.000.000.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157105982006.11.16 08:00buy0.08gbpchfm2.35330.00002.35422006.11.16 09:082.35420.000.000.000.57
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156831652006.11.15 19:30buy0.01gbpchfm2.35500.00002.35422006.11.16 09:082.35420.000.000.05-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156861052006.11.15 20:55buy0.02gbpchfm2.35440.00002.35422006.11.16 09:082.35420.000.000.10-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157135502006.11.16 08:45buy0.01gbpjpym222.850.00222.902006.11.16 09:01222.900.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157126432006.11.16 08:30buy0.01eurcadm1.46000.00001.46052006.11.16 08:421.46050.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157126982006.11.16 08:31buy0.01usdcadm1.13920.00001.13972006.11.16 08:391.13970.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156995082006.11.16 03:00sell0.01audusdm0.76530.00000.76522006.11.16 08:330.76520.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157022872006.11.16 04:46sell0.02audusdm0.76590.00000.76522006.11.16 08:330.76520.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157074752006.11.16 06:52sell0.01usdcadm1.13890.00001.13892006.11.16 08:141.13890.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157090122006.11.16 07:10sell0.02usdcadm1.13970.00001.13892006.11.16 08:141.13890.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156999972006.11.16 03:20sell0.01eurcadm1.45990.00001.46032006.11.16 08:031.46030.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157094202006.11.16 07:20sell0.04eurcadm1.46120.00001.46032006.11.16 08:031.46030.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157002832006.11.16 03:30sell0.02eurcadm1.46050.00001.46032006.11.16 08:031.46030.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157095412006.11.16 07:25sell0.01gbpjpym222.950.00222.902006.11.16 07:40222.900.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157091422006.11.16 07:15sell0.02gbpusdm1.88830.00001.88762006.11.16 07:401.88760.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157088962006.11.16 07:10sell0.01gbpusdm1.88780.00001.88762006.11.16 07:401.88760.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157063782006.11.16 06:30buy0.02eurusdm1.28170.00001.28242006.11.16 07:021.28240.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157044232006.11.16 05:50buy0.01eurusdm1.28230.00001.28242006.11.16 07:021.28240.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157022752006.11.16 04:45buy0.02gbpusdm1.88930.00001.88832006.11.16 06:571.88830.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
157064572006.11.16 06:30buy0.16gbpusdm1.88720.00001.88832006.11.16 06:571.88830.000.000.001.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
157056762006.11.16 06:25buy0.08gbpusdm1.88790.00001.88832006.11.16 06:571.88830.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
157016522006.11.16 03:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.88980.00001.88832006.11.16 06:571.88830.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157034572006.11.16 05:25buy0.04gbpusdm1.88860.00001.88832006.11.16 06:571.88830.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156689002006.11.15 16:41buy0.02usdcadm1.14050.00001.13932006.11.16 06:411.13930.000.000.02-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156669562006.11.15 15:55buy0.01usdcadm1.14120.00001.13932006.11.16 06:411.13930.000.000.01-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156946302006.11.16 01:15buy0.16usdcadm1.13820.00001.13932006.11.16 06:411.13930.000.000.001.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
156885762006.11.15 22:21buy0.08usdcadm1.13900.00001.13932006.11.16 06:411.13930.000.000.000.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156705412006.11.15 16:55buy0.04usdcadm1.13960.00001.13932006.11.16 06:411.13930.000.000.03-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157030352006.11.16 05:15sell0.01gbpjpym222.670.00222.732006.11.16 06:19222.730.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
157044402006.11.16 05:50sell0.04gbpjpym222.830.00222.732006.11.16 06:19222.730.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
157038092006.11.16 05:35sell0.02gbpjpym222.750.00222.732006.11.16 06:19222.730.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156669922006.11.15 15:55buy0.01eurchfm1.59790.00001.59842006.11.16 05:381.59840.000.000.020.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156882982006.11.15 22:11buy0.04usdchfm1.24570.00001.24652006.11.16 05:381.24650.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156840612006.11.15 19:40buy0.02usdchfm1.24630.00001.24652006.11.16 05:381.24650.000.000.060.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156832402006.11.15 19:30buy0.01usdchfm1.24690.00001.24652006.11.16 05:381.24650.000.000.03-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156969242006.11.16 01:40sell0.01eurusdm1.28230.00001.28222006.11.16 05:241.28220.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156986842006.11.16 02:30sell0.02eurusdm1.28290.00001.28222006.11.16 05:241.28220.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156969162006.11.16 01:40buy0.01gbpjpym222.740.00222.752006.11.16 05:04222.750.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156988242006.11.16 02:40buy0.02gbpjpym222.680.00222.752006.11.16 05:04222.750.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156969212006.11.16 01:40buy0.01audjpym90.180.0090.202006.11.16 03:4490.200.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156986592006.11.16 02:30buy0.02audjpym90.130.0090.202006.11.16 03:4490.200.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156991932006.11.16 02:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.89000.00001.88932006.11.16 03:431.88930.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156970302006.11.16 01:46sell0.01gbpusdm1.88940.00001.88932006.11.16 03:431.88930.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156969222006.11.16 01:40buy0.01usdjpym117.880.00117.882006.11.16 03:35117.880.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156980812006.11.16 02:11buy0.02usdjpym117.810.00117.882006.11.16 03:35117.880.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156946362006.11.16 01:15buy0.02eurcadm1.45940.00001.46032006.11.16 03:131.46030.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156935712006.11.16 00:45buy0.01eurcadm1.46060.00001.46032006.11.16 03:131.46030.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156969202006.11.16 01:40buy0.01eurjpym151.150.00151.202006.11.16 03:07151.200.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156947212006.11.16 01:20buy0.01audusdm0.76480.00000.76532006.11.16 02:360.76530.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156952172006.11.16 01:25sell0.01eurjpym151.150.00151.102006.11.16 01:33151.100.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156952202006.11.16 01:25sell0.01gbpjpym222.670.00222.622006.11.16 01:32222.620.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156952182006.11.16 01:25sell0.01usdjpym117.900.00117.852006.11.16 01:29117.850.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156945042006.11.16 01:10sell0.01audjpym90.210.0090.162006.11.16 01:2890.160.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156934342006.11.16 00:38buy0.01eurusdm1.28210.00001.28262006.11.16 01:281.28260.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156933142006.11.16 00:30buy0.01gbpusdm1.88880.00001.88932006.11.16 01:281.88930.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156931432006.11.16 00:20buy0.02nzdusdm0.65890.00000.65962006.11.16 01:210.65960.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156718132006.11.15 17:30buy0.01nzdusdm0.65950.00000.65962006.11.16 01:210.65960.000.000.010.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156946132006.11.16 01:15sell0.01eurjpym151.340.00151.292006.11.16 01:21151.290.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156631182006.11.15 15:10sell0.02audusdm0.76480.00000.76462006.11.16 01:140.76460.000.00-0.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156502962006.11.15 12:55sell0.01audusdm0.76430.00000.76462006.11.16 01:140.76460.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156866002006.11.15 21:15sell0.04audusdm0.76540.00000.76462006.11.16 01:140.76460.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156894352006.11.15 22:45buy0.01audjpym90.260.0090.272006.11.16 01:0390.270.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156897512006.11.15 22:55buy0.02audjpym90.200.0090.272006.11.16 01:0390.270.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156890412006.11.15 22:30buy0.02gbpjpym222.860.00222.892006.11.16 01:02222.890.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156868902006.11.15 21:30buy0.01gbpjpym222.930.00222.892006.11.16 01:02222.890.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156918202006.11.15 23:45buy0.04gbpjpym222.810.00222.892006.11.16 01:02222.890.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156928542006.11.16 00:05buy0.01chfjpym94.660.0094.712006.11.16 01:0194.710.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156885482006.11.15 22:20buy0.02usdjpym117.960.00118.032006.11.16 01:00118.030.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156870592006.11.15 21:35buy0.01usdjpym118.010.00118.032006.11.16 01:00118.030.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156917762006.11.15 23:45buy0.02eurjpym151.220.00151.292006.11.16 01:00151.290.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156906332006.11.15 23:20buy0.01eurjpym151.270.00151.292006.11.16 01:00151.290.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156819852006.11.15 19:20sell0.01eurcadm1.46010.00001.46062006.11.16 00:291.46060.000.000.01-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156854632006.11.15 20:20sell0.04eurcadm1.46150.00001.46062006.11.16 00:291.46060.000.000.040.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156840522006.11.15 19:40sell0.02eurcadm1.46090.00001.46062006.11.16 00:291.46060.000.000.020.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156819532006.11.15 19:20sell0.02chfjpym94.730.0094.642006.11.15 23:4794.640.000.00-0.020.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156676502006.11.15 16:05sell0.01chfjpym94.610.0094.642006.11.15 23:4794.640.000.00-0.01-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156887482006.11.15 22:25sell0.01eurusdm1.28280.00001.28232006.11.15 23:411.28230.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156896932006.11.15 22:55sell0.01gbpusdm1.88950.00001.88902006.11.15 23:401.88900.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156599732006.11.15 14:40sell0.01eurjpym151.110.00151.242006.11.15 22:55151.240.000.00-0.03-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156676362006.11.15 16:05sell0.04eurjpym151.220.00151.242006.11.15 22:55151.240.000.00-0.13-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156820142006.11.15 19:20sell0.08eurjpym151.370.00151.242006.11.15 22:55151.240.000.00-0.250.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156630732006.11.15 15:10sell0.02eurjpym151.170.00151.242006.11.15 22:55151.240.000.00-0.06-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156865762006.11.15 21:15sell0.01audjpym90.260.0090.212006.11.15 22:3090.210.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156792842006.11.15 19:10buy0.01eurusdm1.28310.00001.28312006.11.15 22:091.28310.000.00-0.030.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156819392006.11.15 19:20buy0.02eurusdm1.28230.00001.28312006.11.15 22:091.28310.000.00-0.050.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156837202006.11.15 19:35sell0.08usdjpym118.110.00118.002006.11.15 21:15118.000.000.00-0.350.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156820302006.11.15 19:20sell0.04usdjpym118.050.00118.002006.11.15 21:15118.000.000.00-0.180.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156806842006.11.15 19:15sell0.02usdjpym117.930.00118.002006.11.15 21:15118.000.000.00-0.09-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156794002006.11.15 19:10sell0.01usdjpym117.870.00118.002006.11.15 21:15118.000.000.00-0.04-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156848752006.11.15 20:00sell0.01gbpjpym222.970.00222.922006.11.15 21:14222.920.000.00-0.080.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156711672006.11.15 17:10buy0.01audjpym90.270.0090.322006.11.15 21:0290.320.000.000.040.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156688772006.11.15 16:40sell0.01gbpchfm2.35440.00002.35442006.11.15 19:162.35440.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156709702006.11.15 17:05sell0.02gbpchfm2.35520.00002.35442006.11.15 19:162.35440.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156752412006.11.15 18:55buy0.01gbpjpym222.850.00222.842006.11.15 19:16222.840.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156771142006.11.15 19:05buy0.02gbpjpym222.760.00222.842006.11.15 19:16222.840.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156703912006.11.15 16:55buy0.02eurcadm1.45970.00001.46072006.11.15 19:071.46070.000.000.000.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156699582006.11.15 16:50buy0.01eurcadm1.46120.00001.46072006.11.15 19:071.46070.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156752342006.11.15 18:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.88830.00001.88882006.11.15 19:071.88880.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156699812006.11.15 16:50buy0.02usdchfm1.24730.00001.24802006.11.15 19:001.24800.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156660772006.11.15 15:45buy0.01usdchfm1.24790.00001.24802006.11.15 19:001.24800.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156717492006.11.15 17:30sell0.02eurusdm1.28120.00001.28052006.11.15 19:001.28050.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156707432006.11.15 17:00sell0.01eurusdm1.28060.00001.28052006.11.15 19:001.28050.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156745012006.11.15 18:26buy0.04usdjpym117.940.00118.032006.11.15 19:00118.030.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156707302006.11.15 17:00buy0.01usdjpym118.070.00118.032006.11.15 19:00118.030.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156717572006.11.15 17:30buy0.02usdjpym118.000.00118.032006.11.15 19:00118.030.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156690162006.11.15 16:45sell0.01gbpusdm1.88760.00001.88832006.11.15 18:441.88830.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156700122006.11.15 16:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.88850.00001.88832006.11.15 18:441.88830.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156728552006.11.15 17:55sell0.04gbpusdm1.88930.00001.88832006.11.15 18:441.88830.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156686402006.11.15 16:35sell0.16gbpjpym222.960.00222.842006.11.15 18:27222.840.000.000.001.63
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
156583502006.11.15 14:15sell0.02gbpjpym222.770.00222.842006.11.15 18:27222.840.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156664362006.11.15 15:50sell0.04gbpjpym222.780.00222.842006.11.15 18:27222.840.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156673412006.11.15 16:00sell0.08gbpjpym222.860.00222.842006.11.15 18:27222.840.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156580432006.11.15 14:10sell0.01gbpjpym222.720.00222.842006.11.15 18:27222.840.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156583812006.11.15 14:15sell0.04audjpym90.280.0090.252006.11.15 16:5790.250.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156275692006.11.15 09:00sell0.01audjpym90.150.0090.252006.11.15 16:5790.250.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156664372006.11.15 15:50sell0.08audjpym90.340.0090.252006.11.15 16:5790.250.000.000.000.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156383142006.11.15 10:30sell0.02audjpym90.220.0090.252006.11.15 16:5790.250.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156616442006.11.15 15:05buy0.08gbpchfm2.35440.00002.35482006.11.15 16:012.35480.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156630992006.11.15 15:10buy0.16gbpchfm2.35360.00002.35482006.11.15 16:012.35480.000.000.001.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
156610702006.11.15 15:00buy0.04gbpchfm2.35550.00002.35482006.11.15 16:012.35480.000.000.00-0.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156608072006.11.15 14:55buy0.02gbpchfm2.35620.00002.35482006.11.15 16:012.35480.000.000.00-0.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156599702006.11.15 14:40buy0.01gbpchfm2.35690.00002.35482006.11.15 16:012.35480.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156656572006.11.15 15:40sell0.01eurusdm1.28060.00001.28012006.11.15 15:531.28010.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156654862006.11.15 15:35buy0.01usdjpym118.050.00118.102006.11.15 15:52118.100.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156593172006.11.15 14:30sell0.04eurcadm1.46110.00001.46072006.11.15 15:471.46070.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156496412006.11.15 12:35sell0.01eurcadm1.45750.00001.46072006.11.15 15:471.46070.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156562062006.11.15 13:45sell0.02eurcadm1.46060.00001.46072006.11.15 15:471.46070.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156641932006.11.15 15:15sell0.08eurcadm1.46180.00001.46072006.11.15 15:471.46070.000.000.000.78
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156656962006.11.15 15:40sell0.01gbpusdm1.88680.00001.88632006.11.15 15:461.88630.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156576472006.11.15 14:00sell0.01usdcadm1.14190.00001.14142006.11.15 15:121.14140.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156608172006.11.15 14:55sell0.01eurchfm1.59840.00001.59792006.11.15 15:041.59790.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156266282006.11.15 08:40buy0.04chfjpym94.440.0094.572006.11.15 14:5894.570.000.000.000.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156236992006.11.15 07:55buy0.01chfjpym94.670.0094.572006.11.15 14:5894.570.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156240652006.11.15 08:00buy0.02chfjpym94.590.0094.572006.11.15 14:5894.570.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156400852006.11.15 10:35sell0.02eurchfm1.59920.00001.59842006.11.15 14:511.59840.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156286912006.11.15 09:25sell0.01eurchfm1.59840.00001.59842006.11.15 14:511.59840.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156401042006.11.15 10:35buy0.04nzdusdm0.65910.00000.65952006.11.15 13:520.65950.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156434852006.11.15 10:55buy0.08nzdusdm0.65850.00000.65952006.11.15 13:520.65950.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156345322006.11.15 09:55buy0.01nzdusdm0.66050.00000.65952006.11.15 13:520.65950.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156351722006.11.15 10:07buy0.02nzdusdm0.65970.00000.65952006.11.15 13:520.65950.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156447582006.11.15 11:05buy0.16gbpjpym222.860.00222.762006.11.15 13:51222.760.000.000.00-1.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
156509922006.11.15 13:10buy1.28gbpjpym222.640.00222.762006.11.15 13:51222.760.000.000.0013.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
156382922006.11.15 10:30buy0.04gbpjpym223.100.00222.762006.11.15 13:51222.760.000.000.00-1.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156400832006.11.15 10:35buy0.08gbpjpym222.920.00222.762006.11.15 13:51222.760.000.000.00-1.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156351042006.11.15 10:05buy0.02gbpjpym223.160.00222.762006.11.15 13:51222.760.000.000.00-0.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156498322006.11.15 12:40buy0.64gbpjpym222.710.00222.762006.11.15 13:51222.760.000.000.002.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
156468852006.11.15 11:25buy0.32gbpjpym222.810.00222.762006.11.15 13:51222.760.000.000.00-1.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
156347872006.11.15 10:00buy0.01gbpjpym223.190.00222.762006.11.15 13:51222.760.000.000.00-0.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156562102006.11.15 13:45sell0.01usdchfm1.25040.00001.24992006.11.15 13:511.24990.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156473902006.11.15 11:35buy0.01eurjpym151.050.00151.072006.11.15 13:51151.070.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156555842006.11.15 13:40buy0.02eurjpym151.000.00151.072006.11.15 13:51151.070.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156562502006.11.15 13:45buy0.01eurusdm1.27840.00001.27892006.11.15 13:501.27890.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156491912006.11.15 12:30buy0.01gbpchfm2.35790.00002.35792006.11.15 13:362.35790.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156509902006.11.15 13:10buy0.02gbpchfm2.35720.00002.35792006.11.15 13:362.35790.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156504612006.11.15 13:00buy0.01usdjpym118.070.00118.122006.11.15 13:35118.120.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156471752006.11.15 11:30sell0.02usdchfm1.25020.00001.24952006.11.15 13:291.24950.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156466462006.11.15 11:20sell0.01usdchfm1.24950.00001.24952006.11.15 13:291.24950.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156511492006.11.15 13:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.88570.00001.88622006.11.15 13:271.88620.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156423032006.11.15 10:45sell0.01usdcadm1.13910.00001.13962006.11.15 12:361.13960.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156483752006.11.15 12:10sell0.02usdcadm1.13990.00001.13962006.11.15 12:361.13960.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156491772006.11.15 12:30sell0.04usdcadm1.14040.00001.13962006.11.15 12:361.13960.000.000.000.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156417402006.11.15 10:40buy0.08eurusdm1.27910.00001.27962006.11.15 12:341.27960.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156345332006.11.15 09:55buy0.01eurusdm1.28160.00001.27962006.11.15 12:341.27960.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156372382006.11.15 10:25buy0.04eurusdm1.28020.00001.27962006.11.15 12:341.27960.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156443212006.11.15 11:00buy0.16eurusdm1.27850.00001.27962006.11.15 12:341.27960.000.000.001.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
156350992006.11.15 10:05buy0.02eurusdm1.28110.00001.27962006.11.15 12:341.27960.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156468872006.11.15 11:25buy0.02gbpusdm1.88660.00001.88682006.11.15 12:331.88680.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156466292006.11.15 11:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.88720.00001.88682006.11.15 12:331.88680.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156488402006.11.15 12:15buy0.04gbpusdm1.88600.00001.88682006.11.15 12:331.88680.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156340362006.11.15 09:45buy0.01audusdm0.76480.00000.76452006.11.15 12:330.76450.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156351002006.11.15 10:05buy0.02audusdm0.76430.00000.76452006.11.15 12:330.76450.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156417382006.11.15 10:40buy0.04audusdm0.76370.00000.76452006.11.15 12:330.76450.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156466332006.11.15 11:20buy0.01eurcadm1.45700.00001.45752006.11.15 12:081.45750.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156276402006.11.15 09:01sell0.01usdchfm1.24630.00001.24982006.11.15 11:191.24980.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156444612006.11.15 11:00sell0.32usdchfm1.25100.00001.24982006.11.15 11:191.24980.000.000.003.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
156361422006.11.15 10:20sell0.04usdchfm1.24840.00001.24982006.11.15 11:191.24980.000.000.00-0.45
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156417022006.11.15 10:40sell0.16usdchfm1.25030.00001.24982006.11.15 11:191.24980.000.000.000.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
156400872006.11.15 10:35sell0.08usdchfm1.24960.00001.24982006.11.15 11:191.24980.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156332732006.11.15 09:40sell0.02usdchfm1.24730.00001.24982006.11.15 11:191.24980.000.000.00-0.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156357302006.11.15 10:15sell0.08usdjpym118.000.00118.032006.11.15 11:18118.030.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156275742006.11.15 09:00sell0.01usdjpym117.800.00118.032006.11.15 11:18118.030.000.000.00-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156303712006.11.15 09:35sell0.02usdjpym117.870.00118.032006.11.15 11:18118.030.000.000.00-0.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156434932006.11.15 10:55sell0.32usdjpym118.150.00118.032006.11.15 11:18118.030.000.000.003.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
156360972006.11.15 10:20sell0.16usdjpym118.060.00118.032006.11.15 11:18118.030.000.000.000.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
156351312006.11.15 10:06sell0.04usdjpym117.930.00118.032006.11.15 11:18118.030.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156211452006.11.15 07:30sell0.08eurjpym150.970.00151.032006.11.15 11:08151.030.000.000.00-0.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156236962006.11.15 07:55sell0.16eurjpym151.080.00151.032006.11.15 11:08151.030.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
156273302006.11.15 08:55sell0.32eurjpym151.150.00151.032006.11.15 11:08151.030.000.000.003.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
156112432006.11.15 03:40sell0.01eurjpym150.780.00151.032006.11.15 11:08151.030.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156131322006.11.15 05:25sell0.04eurjpym150.900.00151.032006.11.15 11:08151.030.000.000.00-0.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156116852006.11.15 04:10sell0.02eurjpym150.840.00151.032006.11.15 11:08151.030.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156400692006.11.15 10:35buy0.02gbpchfm2.35850.00002.35922006.11.15 10:382.35920.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156350982006.11.15 10:05buy0.01gbpchfm2.35920.00002.35922006.11.15 10:382.35920.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156342602006.11.15 09:50sell0.02eurcadm1.45960.00001.45892006.11.15 10:321.45890.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156332042006.11.15 09:40sell0.01eurcadm1.45900.00001.45892006.11.15 10:321.45890.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156244802006.11.15 08:06sell0.02eurusdm1.28220.00001.28152006.11.15 09:351.28150.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156230662006.11.15 07:50sell0.01eurusdm1.28160.00001.28152006.11.15 09:351.28150.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156280522006.11.15 09:10sell0.01gbpjpym223.370.00223.322006.11.15 09:30223.320.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156279042006.11.15 09:05buy0.01eurcadm1.45890.00001.45942006.11.15 09:281.45940.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156263182006.11.15 08:35sell0.04gbpchfm2.36180.00002.36162006.11.15 09:282.36160.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156266132006.11.15 08:40sell0.08gbpchfm2.36350.00002.36162006.11.15 09:282.36160.000.000.001.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156240192006.11.15 08:00sell0.01gbpchfm2.35790.00002.36162006.11.15 09:282.36160.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156257602006.11.15 08:20sell0.02gbpchfm2.35950.00002.36162006.11.15 09:282.36160.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156279052006.11.15 09:05buy0.01usdcadm1.13720.00001.13772006.11.15 09:271.13770.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156275342006.11.15 09:00sell0.01nzdusdm0.66120.00000.66072006.11.15 09:240.66070.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156258812006.11.15 08:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.89550.00001.89502006.11.15 09:221.89500.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156218702006.11.15 07:35sell0.01eurcadm1.45770.00001.45802006.11.15 08:481.45800.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156255662006.11.15 08:15sell0.04eurcadm1.45880.00001.45802006.11.15 08:481.45800.000.000.000.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156240912006.11.15 08:00sell0.02eurcadm1.45830.00001.45802006.11.15 08:481.45800.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156225952006.11.15 07:45buy0.01usdjpym117.800.00117.812006.11.15 08:46117.810.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156240932006.11.15 08:00buy0.02usdjpym117.740.00117.812006.11.15 08:46117.810.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156218732006.11.15 07:35buy0.01audjpym90.070.0090.122006.11.15 08:0890.120.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156134342006.11.15 05:46buy0.01audusdm0.76530.00000.76532006.11.15 08:070.76530.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156181662006.11.15 07:00buy0.02audusdm0.76450.00000.76532006.11.15 08:070.76530.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156093972006.11.15 02:11buy0.01nzdusdm0.66190.00000.66092006.11.15 07:570.66090.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156161662006.11.15 06:25buy0.02nzdusdm0.66110.00000.66092006.11.15 07:570.66090.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156179692006.11.15 06:55buy0.08nzdusdm0.65990.00000.66092006.11.15 07:570.66090.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156174842006.11.15 06:40buy0.04nzdusdm0.66050.00000.66092006.11.15 07:570.66090.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156226452006.11.15 07:45sell0.01gbpusdm1.89460.00001.89412006.11.15 07:511.89410.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156221372006.11.15 07:40buy0.01usdchfm1.24440.00001.24492006.11.15 07:441.24490.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156112562006.11.15 03:40sell0.01chfjpym94.620.0094.612006.11.15 07:3694.610.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156169312006.11.15 06:35sell0.02chfjpym94.680.0094.612006.11.15 07:3694.610.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156005182006.11.14 21:35sell0.01usdchfm1.24340.00001.24342006.11.15 07:321.24340.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156146012006.11.15 06:15sell0.02usdchfm1.24420.00001.24342006.11.15 07:321.24340.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155985542006.11.14 20:55buy0.08gbpchfm2.35730.00002.35742006.11.15 07:322.35740.000.000.130.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156157502006.11.15 06:20buy0.16gbpchfm2.35620.00002.35742006.11.15 07:322.35740.000.000.001.55
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
155953812006.11.14 19:20buy0.04gbpchfm2.35790.00002.35742006.11.15 07:322.35740.000.000.06-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155948312006.11.14 19:15buy0.02gbpchfm2.35840.00002.35742006.11.15 07:322.35740.000.000.03-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155929342006.11.14 19:00buy0.01gbpchfm2.35890.00002.35742006.11.15 07:322.35740.000.000.02-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156022082006.11.14 22:15buy0.01eurusdm1.28130.00001.28152006.11.15 07:191.28150.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156148892006.11.15 06:17buy0.02eurusdm1.28080.00001.28152006.11.15 07:191.28150.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156169362006.11.15 06:35buy0.04eurcadm1.45680.00001.45772006.11.15 07:091.45770.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156020312006.11.14 22:10buy0.01eurcadm1.45820.00001.45772006.11.15 07:091.45770.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156157082006.11.15 06:20buy0.02eurcadm1.45760.00001.45772006.11.15 07:091.45770.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156157202006.11.15 06:20sell0.04usdjpym117.840.00117.802006.11.15 07:09117.800.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156122392006.11.15 04:30sell0.02usdjpym117.760.00117.802006.11.15 07:09117.800.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156112612006.11.15 03:40sell0.01usdjpym117.700.00117.802006.11.15 07:09117.800.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156165532006.11.15 06:30sell0.08usdjpym117.900.00117.802006.11.15 07:09117.800.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156105662006.11.15 03:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.89600.00001.89392006.11.15 07:091.89390.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156139772006.11.15 06:05buy0.04gbpusdm1.89480.00001.89392006.11.15 07:091.89390.000.000.00-0.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156157032006.11.15 06:20buy0.16gbpusdm1.89240.00001.89392006.11.15 07:091.89390.000.000.002.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
156145812006.11.15 06:15buy0.08gbpusdm1.89370.00001.89392006.11.15 07:091.89390.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156112382006.11.15 03:39buy0.02gbpusdm1.89540.00001.89392006.11.15 07:091.89390.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156069122006.11.15 00:50sell0.01audjpym90.070.0090.052006.11.15 07:0890.050.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156095662006.11.15 02:15sell0.02audjpym90.120.0090.052006.11.15 07:0890.050.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156178812006.11.15 06:51buy0.01usdcadm1.13760.00001.13812006.11.15 07:071.13810.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155971022006.11.14 19:56buy0.01eurchfm1.59380.00001.59432006.11.15 06:431.59430.000.000.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156106002006.11.15 03:11sell0.01usdcadm1.13820.00001.13772006.11.15 06:371.13770.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156161612006.11.15 06:25buy0.01gbpjpym223.170.00223.222006.11.15 06:32223.220.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156122252006.11.15 04:30sell0.08gbpjpym223.180.00223.082006.11.15 06:17223.080.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
156083542006.11.15 01:20sell0.04gbpjpym223.110.00223.082006.11.15 06:17223.080.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156082542006.11.15 01:15sell0.02gbpjpym223.060.00223.082006.11.15 06:17223.080.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156069162006.11.15 00:51sell0.01gbpjpym222.990.00223.082006.11.15 06:17223.080.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156044802006.11.14 23:31sell0.01audusdm0.76580.00000.76532006.11.15 05:200.76530.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156080222006.11.15 01:10buy0.01chfjpym94.590.0094.642006.11.15 03:2794.640.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156014722006.11.14 22:00buy0.01usdcadm1.13790.00001.13842006.11.15 02:591.13840.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156083942006.11.15 01:21sell0.01gbpusdm1.89630.00001.89582006.11.15 02:531.89580.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156082262006.11.15 01:15buy0.01usdjpym117.620.00117.672006.11.15 01:49117.670.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156024902006.11.14 22:20sell0.01nzdusdm0.66150.00000.66202006.11.15 01:220.66200.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156027262006.11.14 22:27sell0.02nzdusdm0.66210.00000.66202006.11.15 01:220.66200.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156046152006.11.14 23:35sell0.04nzdusdm0.66290.00000.66202006.11.15 01:220.66200.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
156074242006.11.15 01:00buy0.01eurjpym150.730.00150.782006.11.15 01:20150.780.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155803982006.11.14 16:35sell0.01chfjpym94.570.0094.552006.11.15 01:0394.550.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156060012006.11.15 00:20sell0.02chfjpym94.620.0094.552006.11.15 01:0394.550.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156055052006.11.15 00:05sell0.01eurjpym150.700.00150.692006.11.15 00:52150.690.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156059892006.11.15 00:20sell0.02eurjpym150.760.00150.692006.11.15 00:52150.690.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156053692006.11.15 00:00sell0.01usdjpym117.630.00117.622006.11.15 00:51117.620.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156060102006.11.15 00:20sell0.02usdjpym117.690.00117.622006.11.15 00:51117.620.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156044642006.11.14 23:30sell0.01gbpusdm1.89590.00001.89542006.11.15 00:141.89540.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156026712006.11.14 22:25buy0.08gbpjpym222.900.00223.002006.11.14 23:38223.000.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155975422006.11.14 20:10buy0.02gbpjpym223.020.00223.002006.11.14 23:38223.000.000.000.04-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
156008692006.11.14 21:45buy0.04gbpjpym222.970.00223.002006.11.14 23:38223.000.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155973782006.11.14 20:05buy0.01gbpjpym223.110.00223.002006.11.14 23:38223.000.000.000.02-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156021972006.11.14 22:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.89590.00001.89642006.11.14 23:271.89640.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155872852006.11.14 17:46buy0.01audusdm0.76530.00000.76582006.11.14 23:170.76580.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156004142006.11.14 21:30buy0.04eurjpym150.640.00150.722006.11.14 22:53150.720.000.000.000.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155986352006.11.14 21:00buy0.02eurjpym150.690.00150.722006.11.14 22:53150.720.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155972082006.11.14 20:00buy0.01eurjpym150.740.00150.722006.11.14 22:53150.720.000.000.01-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156001042006.11.14 21:20sell0.01usdjpym117.580.00117.532006.11.14 22:20117.530.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155966462006.11.14 19:45buy0.02audjpym89.960.0090.032006.11.14 21:5890.030.000.000.020.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155955382006.11.14 19:25buy0.01audjpym90.020.0090.032006.11.14 21:5890.030.000.000.010.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
156005122006.11.14 21:35buy0.01nzdusdm0.65940.00000.65992006.11.14 21:450.65990.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155990152006.11.14 21:05sell0.01nzdusdm0.65940.00000.65892006.11.14 21:290.65890.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155973852006.11.14 20:05buy0.01usdjpym117.550.00117.602006.11.14 21:13117.600.000.000.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155980492006.11.14 20:25sell0.01eurcadm1.45920.00001.45872006.11.14 21:131.45870.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155978052006.11.14 20:20buy0.02usdchfm1.24260.00001.24332006.11.14 21:101.24330.000.000.020.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155966552006.11.14 19:45buy0.01usdchfm1.24310.00001.24332006.11.14 21:101.24330.000.000.010.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155965212006.11.14 19:40sell0.01eurusdm1.28240.00001.28192006.11.14 21:071.28190.000.000.010.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155978202006.11.14 20:20sell0.01gbpusdm1.89750.00001.89702006.11.14 20:511.89700.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155881002006.11.14 17:55buy0.01usdcadm1.13890.00001.13832006.11.14 20:481.13830.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155935012006.11.14 19:05buy0.02usdcadm1.13810.00001.13832006.11.14 20:481.13830.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155962602006.11.14 19:30buy0.04usdcadm1.13740.00001.13832006.11.14 20:481.13830.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155935442006.11.14 19:05buy0.02eurcadm1.45870.00001.45942006.11.14 20:101.45940.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155881012006.11.14 17:55buy0.01eurcadm1.45930.00001.45942006.11.14 20:101.45940.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155688552006.11.14 15:30buy0.02nzdusdm0.65940.00000.66032006.11.14 20:010.66030.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155674922006.11.14 15:20buy0.01nzdusdm0.66070.00000.66032006.11.14 20:010.66030.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155824462006.11.14 16:55sell0.01gbpjpym223.050.00223.042006.11.14 19:40223.040.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155840852006.11.14 17:10sell0.02gbpjpym223.110.00223.042006.11.14 19:40223.040.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155830032006.11.14 17:00sell0.01eurjpym150.810.00150.762006.11.14 19:10150.760.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155775882006.11.14 16:15sell0.16usdjpym117.770.00117.672006.11.14 19:07117.670.000.000.001.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
155757052006.11.14 16:05sell0.08usdjpym117.710.00117.672006.11.14 19:07117.670.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155695992006.11.14 15:35sell0.02usdjpym117.600.00117.672006.11.14 19:07117.670.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155674482006.11.14 15:20sell0.01usdjpym117.520.00117.672006.11.14 19:07117.670.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155723862006.11.14 15:45sell0.04usdjpym117.650.00117.672006.11.14 19:07117.670.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155750972006.11.14 16:00sell0.02audjpym90.040.0090.022006.11.14 19:0790.020.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155775862006.11.14 16:15sell0.04audjpym90.120.0090.022006.11.14 19:0790.020.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155689012006.11.14 15:30sell0.01audjpym89.950.0090.022006.11.14 19:0790.020.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155825182006.11.14 16:55sell0.01eurchfm1.59440.00001.59392006.11.14 18:401.59390.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155863682006.11.14 17:35sell0.02gbpchfm2.35900.00002.35832006.11.14 18:402.35830.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155859662006.11.14 17:30sell0.01gbpchfm2.35840.00002.35832006.11.14 18:402.35830.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155856452006.11.14 17:25sell0.01eurcadm1.45970.00001.45922006.11.14 17:451.45920.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155674392006.11.14 15:20sell0.01usdcadm1.13820.00001.13872006.11.14 17:441.13870.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155834092006.11.14 17:05sell0.04usdcadm1.13960.00001.13872006.11.14 17:441.13870.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155695192006.11.14 15:35sell0.02usdcadm1.13880.00001.13872006.11.14 17:441.13870.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155775652006.11.14 16:15buy0.01gbpchfm2.35810.00002.35862006.11.14 17:102.35860.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155528522006.11.14 14:30buy0.02eurchfm1.59410.00001.59492006.11.14 16:481.59490.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155464982006.11.14 13:45buy0.01eurchfm1.59500.00001.59492006.11.14 16:481.59490.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155741762006.11.14 15:55buy0.01eurcadm1.45890.00001.45942006.11.14 16:331.45940.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155752442006.11.14 16:00buy0.01eurusdm1.28090.00001.28142006.11.14 16:291.28140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155766112006.11.14 16:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.89430.00001.89482006.11.14 16:241.89480.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155390142006.11.14 13:15buy5.12gbpjpym223.230.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00-65.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
155273132006.11.14 09:45buy0.01gbpjpym223.860.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00-0.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155539012006.11.14 14:35buy40.96gbpjpym222.930.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00521.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-12[tp]
155305332006.11.14 10:20buy0.04gbpjpym223.720.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00-2.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155379592006.11.14 12:55buy2.56gbpjpym223.300.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00-47.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
155352582006.11.14 11:50buy0.64gbpjpym223.410.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00-17.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
155343832006.11.14 11:40buy0.32gbpjpym223.510.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00-11.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
155309712006.11.14 10:30buy0.08gbpjpym223.620.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00-3.67
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155527842006.11.14 14:30buy20.48gbpjpym223.050.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.0052.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
155302632006.11.14 10:15buy0.02gbpjpym223.790.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00-1.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155521772006.11.14 14:25buy10.24gbpjpym223.120.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00-34.77
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
155340022006.11.14 11:30buy0.16gbpjpym223.580.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00-6.79
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
155369692006.11.14 12:35buy1.28gbpjpym223.340.00223.082006.11.14 16:22223.080.000.000.00-28.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
155695382006.11.14 15:35buy0.02audusdm0.76550.00000.76572006.11.14 16:160.76570.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155674512006.11.14 15:20buy0.01audusdm0.76620.00000.76572006.11.14 16:160.76570.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155708182006.11.14 15:40buy0.04audusdm0.76480.00000.76572006.11.14 16:160.76570.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155347692006.11.14 11:45buy0.02chfjpym94.670.0094.592006.11.14 16:0994.590.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155563222006.11.14 14:55buy0.08chfjpym94.550.0094.592006.11.14 16:0994.590.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155674092006.11.14 15:20buy0.16chfjpym94.490.0094.592006.11.14 16:0994.590.000.000.001.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
155379442006.11.14 12:55buy0.04chfjpym94.610.0094.592006.11.14 16:0994.590.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155340092006.11.14 11:30buy0.01chfjpym94.740.0094.592006.11.14 16:0994.590.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155751042006.11.14 16:00buy0.01gbpusdm1.89450.00001.89452006.11.14 16:071.89450.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155756992006.11.14 16:05buy0.02gbpusdm1.89380.00001.89452006.11.14 16:071.89450.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155538872006.11.14 14:35buy0.04eurjpym150.750.00150.722006.11.14 15:57150.720.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155521832006.11.14 14:25buy0.02eurjpym150.820.00150.722006.11.14 15:57150.720.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155396062006.11.14 13:25buy0.01eurjpym150.960.00150.722006.11.14 15:57150.720.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155674132006.11.14 15:20buy0.08eurjpym150.670.00150.722006.11.14 15:57150.720.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155694832006.11.14 15:35buy0.16eurjpym150.610.00150.722006.11.14 15:57150.720.000.000.001.50
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
155515322006.11.14 14:20sell0.01nzdusdm0.66110.00000.66062006.11.14 15:110.66060.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155563062006.11.14 14:55buy0.04audjpym89.920.0090.012006.11.14 15:0990.010.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155496012006.11.14 14:05buy0.02audjpym89.990.0090.012006.11.14 15:0990.010.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155461052006.11.14 13:40buy0.01audjpym90.070.0090.012006.11.14 15:0990.010.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155480182006.11.14 13:55sell0.01audusdm0.76630.00000.76612006.11.14 15:040.76610.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155484102006.11.14 14:00sell0.02audusdm0.76680.00000.76612006.11.14 15:040.76610.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155495502006.11.14 14:05buy0.04usdjpym117.320.00117.442006.11.14 15:03117.440.000.000.000.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155452352006.11.14 13:35buy0.02usdjpym117.400.00117.442006.11.14 15:03117.440.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155390252006.11.14 13:15buy0.01usdjpym117.650.00117.442006.11.14 15:03117.440.000.000.00-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155538692006.11.14 14:35buy0.04gbpchfm2.35780.00002.35862006.11.14 14:592.35860.000.000.000.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155515312006.11.14 14:20buy0.01gbpchfm2.35900.00002.35862006.11.14 14:592.35860.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155528042006.11.14 14:30buy0.02gbpchfm2.35840.00002.35862006.11.14 14:592.35860.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155515282006.11.14 14:20buy0.01usdchfm1.24000.00001.24052006.11.14 14:371.24050.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155387502006.11.14 13:10buy0.01usdcadm1.13880.00001.13702006.11.14 14:341.13700.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155496172006.11.14 14:05buy0.04usdcadm1.13550.00001.13702006.11.14 14:341.13700.000.000.000.53
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155452412006.11.14 13:35buy0.02usdcadm1.13750.00001.13702006.11.14 14:341.13700.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155510582006.11.14 14:15sell0.01gbpusdm1.90230.00001.90182006.11.14 14:271.90180.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155515382006.11.14 14:20sell0.01eurusdm1.28600.00001.28552006.11.14 14:231.28550.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155480282006.11.14 13:55sell0.01eurcadm1.46140.00001.46092006.11.14 14:041.46090.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155306372006.11.14 10:25sell0.02eurchfm1.59530.00001.59462006.11.14 13:391.59460.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155301122006.11.14 10:11sell0.01eurchfm1.59470.00001.59462006.11.14 13:391.59460.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155387612006.11.14 13:10buy0.02audjpym90.030.0090.052006.11.14 13:3990.050.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155395842006.11.14 13:25buy0.04audjpym89.970.0090.052006.11.14 13:3990.050.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155361972006.11.14 12:15buy0.01audjpym90.080.0090.052006.11.14 13:3990.050.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155332512006.11.14 11:20buy0.02nzdusdm0.65940.00000.66012006.11.14 13:310.66010.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155305352006.11.14 10:20buy0.01nzdusdm0.65990.00000.66012006.11.14 13:310.66010.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155366132006.11.14 12:25sell0.01gbpchfm2.35930.00002.35882006.11.14 13:302.35880.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155379412006.11.14 12:55buy0.01eurcadm1.46070.00001.46122006.11.14 13:301.46120.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155284902006.11.14 09:55sell0.01usdchfm1.24240.00001.24342006.11.14 13:301.24340.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155332422006.11.14 11:20sell0.08usdchfm1.24450.00001.24342006.11.14 13:301.24340.000.000.000.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155321322006.11.14 10:55sell0.04usdchfm1.24370.00001.24342006.11.14 13:301.24340.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155300602006.11.14 10:10sell0.02usdchfm1.24300.00001.24342006.11.14 13:301.24340.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155376792006.11.14 12:50sell0.01audusdm0.76530.00000.76482006.11.14 13:240.76480.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155347702006.11.14 11:45sell0.01usdcadm1.13960.00001.13912006.11.14 12:341.13910.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155333292006.11.14 11:20buy0.01audusdm0.76470.00000.76522006.11.14 12:310.76520.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155341812006.11.14 11:35buy0.01eurusdm1.28220.00001.28272006.11.14 12:141.28270.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155316342006.11.14 10:45buy0.16gbpusdm1.89770.00001.89802006.11.14 12:131.89800.000.000.000.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
155328662006.11.14 11:05buy0.32gbpusdm1.89680.00001.89802006.11.14 12:131.89800.000.000.003.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
155297582006.11.14 10:05buy0.02gbpusdm1.89970.00001.89802006.11.14 12:131.89800.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155305312006.11.14 10:20buy0.04gbpusdm1.89880.00001.89802006.11.14 12:131.89800.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155310012006.11.14 10:30buy0.08gbpusdm1.89820.00001.89802006.11.14 12:131.89800.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155289512006.11.14 10:00buy0.01gbpusdm1.90040.00001.89802006.11.14 12:131.89800.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155202212006.11.14 08:45sell0.02audjpym90.080.0090.052006.11.14 11:4190.050.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155210472006.11.14 08:50sell0.04audjpym90.140.0090.052006.11.14 11:4190.050.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155188452006.11.14 08:25sell0.01audjpym90.010.0090.052006.11.14 11:4190.050.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155338882006.11.14 11:26sell0.01usdjpym117.870.00117.822006.11.14 11:39117.820.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155261722006.11.14 09:35buy0.04gbpchfm2.36050.00002.36012006.11.14 11:182.36010.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155309892006.11.14 10:30buy0.08gbpchfm2.35950.00002.36012006.11.14 11:182.36010.000.000.000.38
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155182212006.11.14 08:15buy0.01gbpchfm2.36450.00002.36012006.11.14 11:182.36010.000.000.00-0.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155190892006.11.14 08:30buy0.02gbpchfm2.36370.00002.36012006.11.14 11:182.36010.000.000.00-0.57
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155316272006.11.14 10:45buy0.16gbpchfm2.35870.00002.36012006.11.14 11:182.36010.000.000.001.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
155300562006.11.14 10:10sell0.01eurcadm1.46190.00001.46142006.11.14 10:441.46140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155306322006.11.14 10:25sell0.01usdcadm1.13950.00001.13902006.11.14 10:351.13900.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155190932006.11.14 08:30sell0.02chfjpym94.690.0094.742006.11.14 10:2194.740.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155228522006.11.14 09:05sell0.08chfjpym94.840.0094.742006.11.14 10:2194.740.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155188442006.11.14 08:25sell0.01chfjpym94.630.0094.742006.11.14 10:2194.740.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155209492006.11.14 08:50sell0.04chfjpym94.780.0094.742006.11.14 10:2194.740.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155291432006.11.14 10:00buy0.01audusdm0.76470.00000.76522006.11.14 10:180.76520.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155273172006.11.14 09:45sell0.08usdjpym117.900.00117.792006.11.14 10:15117.790.000.000.000.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155226192006.11.14 09:00sell0.02usdjpym117.730.00117.792006.11.14 10:15117.790.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155232502006.11.14 09:10sell0.04usdjpym117.800.00117.792006.11.14 10:15117.790.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155192492006.11.14 08:40sell0.01usdjpym117.670.00117.792006.11.14 10:15117.790.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155217132006.11.14 08:55sell0.08eurjpym151.070.00151.132006.11.14 10:08151.130.000.000.00-0.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155232202006.11.14 09:10sell0.32eurjpym151.250.00151.132006.11.14 10:08151.130.000.000.003.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
155191012006.11.14 08:30sell0.02eurjpym150.930.00151.132006.11.14 10:08151.130.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155202262006.11.14 08:45sell0.04eurjpym151.000.00151.132006.11.14 10:08151.130.000.000.00-0.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155225172006.11.14 09:00sell0.16eurjpym151.180.00151.132006.11.14 10:08151.130.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
155188482006.11.14 08:25sell0.01eurjpym150.870.00151.132006.11.14 10:08151.130.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155103592006.11.14 06:11sell0.08audusdm0.76490.00000.76452006.11.14 09:500.76450.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155016752006.11.14 02:10sell0.04audusdm0.76440.00000.76452006.11.14 09:500.76450.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155121022006.11.14 07:00sell0.16audusdm0.76550.00000.76452006.11.14 09:500.76450.000.000.001.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154973112006.11.14 00:35sell0.02audusdm0.76380.00000.76452006.11.14 09:500.76450.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154967512006.11.14 00:25sell0.01audusdm0.76330.00000.76452006.11.14 09:500.76450.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155235562006.11.14 09:15sell0.02eurusdm1.28390.00001.28322006.11.14 09:401.28320.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155226022006.11.14 09:00sell0.01eurusdm1.28330.00001.28322006.11.14 09:401.28320.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155180562006.11.14 08:10buy0.01usdchfm1.24230.00001.24212006.11.14 09:341.24210.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155210572006.11.14 08:50buy0.02usdchfm1.24130.00001.24212006.11.14 09:341.24210.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155135582006.11.14 07:15buy0.01eurchfm1.59400.00001.59452006.11.14 09:331.59450.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155239042006.11.14 09:20sell0.04gbpusdm1.90440.00001.90362006.11.14 09:301.90360.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155225312006.11.14 09:00sell0.01gbpusdm1.90330.00001.90362006.11.14 09:301.90360.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155228572006.11.14 09:05sell0.02gbpusdm1.90380.00001.90362006.11.14 09:301.90360.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155202192006.11.14 08:45buy0.01usdcadm1.13720.00001.13772006.11.14 09:251.13770.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155025982006.11.14 02:45sell0.01eurcadm1.45730.00001.45802006.11.14 08:221.45800.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155049842006.11.14 03:45sell0.02eurcadm1.45790.00001.45802006.11.14 08:221.45800.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155165332006.11.14 07:50sell0.04eurcadm1.45910.00001.45802006.11.14 08:221.45800.000.000.000.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155165592006.11.14 07:50sell0.01usdcadm1.13770.00001.13722006.11.14 08:221.13720.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155180712006.11.14 08:10sell0.01eurusdm1.28290.00001.28242006.11.14 08:201.28240.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154916182006.11.13 23:55buy0.04chfjpym94.690.0094.672006.11.14 08:1794.670.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155134272006.11.14 07:15buy0.16chfjpym94.560.0094.672006.11.14 08:1794.670.000.000.001.50
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154953142006.11.14 00:05buy0.08chfjpym94.620.0094.672006.11.14 08:1794.670.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154796802006.11.13 19:45buy0.01chfjpym94.910.0094.672006.11.14 08:1794.670.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154892852006.11.13 23:50buy0.02chfjpym94.850.0094.672006.11.14 08:1794.670.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155019752006.11.14 02:15buy0.01usdjpym117.710.00117.602006.11.14 08:15117.600.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155038862006.11.14 03:20buy0.02usdjpym117.650.00117.602006.11.14 08:15117.600.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155084862006.11.14 05:10buy0.04usdjpym117.590.00117.602006.11.14 08:15117.600.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155134622006.11.14 07:15buy0.08usdjpym117.490.00117.602006.11.14 08:15117.600.000.000.000.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155158222006.11.14 07:35buy0.01nzdusdm0.66110.00000.66162006.11.14 08:150.66160.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155144432006.11.14 07:25buy0.16gbpjpym223.630.00223.762006.11.14 08:14223.760.000.000.001.77
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
155108312006.11.14 06:25buy0.01gbpjpym224.010.00223.762006.11.14 08:14223.760.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155134222006.11.14 07:15buy0.08gbpjpym223.690.00223.762006.11.14 08:14223.760.000.000.000.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155125692006.11.14 07:05buy0.04gbpjpym223.870.00223.762006.11.14 08:14223.760.000.000.00-0.38
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155109782006.11.14 06:30buy0.02gbpjpym223.950.00223.762006.11.14 08:14223.760.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155165412006.11.14 07:50buy0.01gbpusdm1.90240.00001.90292006.11.14 07:561.90290.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155159112006.11.14 07:40sell0.01usdchfm1.24320.00001.24272006.11.14 07:491.24270.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155160522006.11.14 07:45buy0.01eurjpym150.750.00150.802006.11.14 07:49150.800.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155134742006.11.14 07:15buy0.01eurusdm1.28270.00001.28242006.11.14 07:461.28240.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155153152006.11.14 07:30buy0.02eurusdm1.28150.00001.28242006.11.14 07:461.28240.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154990352006.11.14 01:05sell0.01nzdusdm0.66060.00000.66052006.11.14 07:290.66050.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155009402006.11.14 01:55sell0.02nzdusdm0.66120.00000.66052006.11.14 07:290.66050.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155075942006.11.14 04:50buy0.02usdchfm1.24270.00001.24342006.11.14 07:281.24340.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155062662006.11.14 04:25buy0.01usdchfm1.24340.00001.24342006.11.14 07:281.24340.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155063632006.11.14 04:31buy0.01usdcadm1.13750.00001.13752006.11.14 07:261.13750.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155070572006.11.14 04:45buy0.02usdcadm1.13670.00001.13752006.11.14 07:261.13750.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155075962006.11.14 04:50sell0.04eurusdm1.28300.00001.28202006.11.14 07:081.28200.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155058012006.11.14 04:15sell0.02eurusdm1.28210.00001.28202006.11.14 07:081.28200.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155026002006.11.14 02:45sell0.01eurusdm1.28140.00001.28202006.11.14 07:081.28200.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155061132006.11.14 04:20sell0.04gbpusdm1.90450.00001.90362006.11.14 07:081.90360.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155036412006.11.14 03:15sell0.02gbpusdm1.90390.00001.90362006.11.14 07:081.90360.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155026932006.11.14 02:51sell0.01gbpusdm1.90320.00001.90362006.11.14 07:081.90360.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155120932006.11.14 07:00sell0.02audjpym90.010.0089.942006.11.14 07:0689.940.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155118472006.11.14 06:55sell0.01audjpym89.950.0089.942006.11.14 07:0689.940.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154773572006.11.13 18:00sell0.02eurchfm1.59440.00001.59372006.11.14 07:051.59370.000.00-0.010.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154746382006.11.13 17:11sell0.01eurchfm1.59380.00001.59372006.11.14 07:051.59370.000.00-0.010.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155080802006.11.14 04:55sell0.02eurjpym150.850.00150.802006.11.14 07:02150.800.000.000.000.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155052452006.11.14 03:55sell0.01eurjpym150.850.00150.802006.11.14 07:02150.800.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154713382006.11.13 15:45sell0.04gbpchfm2.36520.00002.36622006.11.14 06:532.36620.000.00-0.08-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154933702006.11.14 00:00sell0.32gbpchfm2.36730.00002.36622006.11.14 06:532.36620.000.000.002.83
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
154722162006.11.13 16:00sell0.08gbpchfm2.36600.00002.36622006.11.14 06:532.36620.000.00-0.16-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154744942006.11.13 17:05sell0.16gbpchfm2.36660.00002.36622006.11.14 06:532.36620.000.00-0.310.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154688542006.11.13 15:15sell0.01gbpchfm2.36330.00002.36622006.11.14 06:532.36620.000.00-0.02-0.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154702312006.11.13 15:30sell0.02gbpchfm2.36430.00002.36622006.11.14 06:532.36620.000.00-0.04-0.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
155052432006.11.14 03:55sell0.01gbpjpym224.020.00223.972006.11.14 06:12223.970.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155026812006.11.14 02:50buy0.01audjpym89.930.0089.982006.11.14 06:0489.980.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155005182006.11.14 01:45sell0.02usdcadm1.13780.00001.13712006.11.14 04:161.13710.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154997972006.11.14 01:25sell0.01usdcadm1.13720.00001.13712006.11.14 04:161.13710.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154998082006.11.14 01:25buy0.04eurjpym150.810.00150.892006.11.14 03:49150.890.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154993362006.11.14 01:15buy0.02eurjpym150.860.00150.892006.11.14 03:49150.890.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154966222006.11.14 00:20buy0.01eurjpym150.920.00150.892006.11.14 03:49150.890.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154973102006.11.14 00:35buy0.01gbpjpym224.230.00224.092006.11.14 03:45224.090.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154977172006.11.14 00:50buy0.02gbpjpym224.170.00224.092006.11.14 03:45224.090.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154992132006.11.14 01:10buy0.04gbpjpym224.060.00224.092006.11.14 03:45224.090.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
155012062006.11.14 02:00buy0.08gbpjpym223.970.00224.092006.11.14 03:45224.090.000.000.000.81
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
155009342006.11.14 01:55sell0.01usdchfm1.24440.00001.24392006.11.14 02:361.24390.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154849512006.11.13 22:41buy0.01eurcadm1.45710.00001.45762006.11.14 02:351.45760.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154992242006.11.14 01:10buy0.01eurusdm1.28120.00001.28112006.11.14 02:041.28110.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
155008342006.11.14 01:50buy0.02eurusdm1.28030.00001.28112006.11.14 02:041.28110.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154916712006.11.13 23:55buy0.02usdchfm1.24370.00001.24462006.11.14 01:481.24460.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154798682006.11.13 19:50buy0.01usdchfm1.24480.00001.24462006.11.14 01:481.24460.000.000.01-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154993722006.11.14 01:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.90250.00001.90302006.11.14 01:381.90300.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154841812006.11.13 22:30buy0.02usdcadm1.13730.00001.13742006.11.14 01:041.13740.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154953352006.11.14 00:05buy0.04usdcadm1.13640.00001.13742006.11.14 01:041.13740.000.000.000.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154798792006.11.13 19:50buy0.01usdcadm1.13810.00001.13742006.11.14 01:041.13740.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154966272006.11.14 00:20buy0.01audjpym89.930.0089.982006.11.14 01:0089.980.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154953002006.11.14 00:05sell0.01eurusdm1.28160.00001.28112006.11.14 01:001.28110.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154958892006.11.14 00:10sell0.01gbpusdm1.90360.00001.90312006.11.14 00:581.90310.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154869792006.11.13 23:25buy0.01usdjpym118.070.00117.792006.11.14 00:57117.790.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154933992006.11.14 00:00buy0.04usdjpym117.660.00117.792006.11.14 00:57117.790.000.000.000.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154916362006.11.13 23:55buy0.02usdjpym117.730.00117.792006.11.14 00:57117.790.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154732762006.11.13 16:20buy1.28nzdusdm0.66010.00000.66072006.11.14 00:370.66070.000.000.427.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
154665302006.11.13 15:05buy0.32nzdusdm0.66180.00000.66072006.11.14 00:370.66070.000.000.10-3.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
154631012006.11.13 14:25buy0.16nzdusdm0.66220.00000.66072006.11.14 00:370.66070.000.000.05-2.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154493002006.11.13 10:00buy0.08nzdusdm0.66280.00000.66072006.11.14 00:370.66070.000.000.03-1.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154432352006.11.13 09:20buy0.04nzdusdm0.66360.00000.66072006.11.14 00:370.66070.000.000.01-1.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154745022006.11.13 17:05buy2.56nzdusdm0.65950.00000.66072006.11.14 00:370.66070.000.000.8330.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
154429552006.11.13 09:10buy0.02nzdusdm0.66420.00000.66072006.11.14 00:370.66070.000.000.01-0.70
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154426202006.11.13 09:00buy0.01nzdusdm0.66520.00000.66072006.11.14 00:370.66070.000.000.00-0.45
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154718532006.11.13 15:55buy0.64nzdusdm0.66100.00000.66072006.11.14 00:370.66070.000.000.21-1.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
154460132006.11.13 09:40buy0.64gbpusdm1.90860.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-0.22-23.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
154544342006.11.13 11:40buy10.24gbpusdm1.90510.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-3.58-10.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
154428672006.11.13 09:05buy0.16gbpusdm1.91150.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-0.06-10.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154528302006.11.13 11:10buy5.12gbpusdm1.90620.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-1.79-61.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
154520292006.11.13 11:05buy2.56gbpusdm1.90660.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-0.90-40.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
154395052006.11.13 07:40buy0.08gbpusdm1.91220.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-0.03-5.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154559082006.11.13 12:05buy20.48gbpusdm1.90430.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-7.17143.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
154605842006.11.13 13:50buy40.96gbpusdm1.90380.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-14.34491.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-12[tp]
154390262006.11.13 07:35buy0.04gbpusdm1.91270.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-0.01-3.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154482462006.11.13 09:55buy1.28gbpusdm1.90730.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-0.45-29.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
154440432006.11.13 09:30buy0.32gbpusdm1.91080.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-0.11-18.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
154377232006.11.13 06:35buy0.01gbpusdm1.91400.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.000.00-0.90
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154381402006.11.13 06:55buy0.02gbpusdm1.91340.00001.90502006.11.13 23:591.90500.000.00-0.01-1.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154386982006.11.13 07:25buy0.01audusdm0.76670.00000.76342006.11.13 23:550.76340.000.000.00-0.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154618102006.11.13 14:10buy0.64audusdm0.76300.00000.76342006.11.13 23:550.76340.000.000.062.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
154492832006.11.13 10:00buy0.08audusdm0.76500.00000.76342006.11.13 23:550.76340.000.000.01-1.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154403712006.11.13 08:00buy0.02audusdm0.76620.00000.76342006.11.13 23:550.76340.000.000.00-0.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154605832006.11.13 13:50buy0.32audusdm0.76360.00000.76342006.11.13 23:550.76340.000.000.03-0.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
154416042006.11.13 08:15buy0.04audusdm0.76560.00000.76342006.11.13 23:550.76340.000.000.00-0.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154650462006.11.13 14:51buy1.28audusdm0.76230.00000.76342006.11.13 23:550.76340.000.000.1214.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
154528042006.11.13 11:10buy0.16audusdm0.76430.00000.76342006.11.13 23:550.76340.000.000.01-1.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154440402006.11.13 09:30sell0.04eurjpym151.110.00151.262006.11.13 23:47151.260.000.00-0.04-0.51
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154423002006.11.13 08:50sell0.02eurjpym151.020.00151.262006.11.13 23:47151.260.000.00-0.02-0.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154465062006.11.13 09:45sell0.08eurjpym151.190.00151.262006.11.13 23:47151.260.000.00-0.08-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154356952006.11.13 05:31sell0.01eurjpym150.960.00151.262006.11.13 23:47151.260.000.00-0.01-0.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154473022006.11.13 09:50sell0.16eurjpym151.250.00151.262006.11.13 23:47151.260.000.00-0.17-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154502132006.11.13 10:10sell0.32eurjpym151.320.00151.262006.11.13 23:47151.260.000.00-0.341.63
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
154681642006.11.13 15:10sell0.64eurjpym151.360.00151.262006.11.13 23:47151.260.000.00-0.675.42
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
154483212006.11.13 09:55buy0.16eurusdm1.28430.00001.28152006.11.13 23:441.28150.000.00-0.14-4.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154377172006.11.13 06:35buy0.01eurusdm1.28690.00001.28152006.11.13 23:441.28150.000.00-0.01-0.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154406792006.11.13 08:05buy0.04eurusdm1.28560.00001.28152006.11.13 23:441.28150.000.00-0.03-1.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154390242006.11.13 07:35buy0.02eurusdm1.28630.00001.28152006.11.13 23:441.28150.000.00-0.02-0.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154767352006.11.13 17:50buy5.12eurusdm1.28000.00001.28152006.11.13 23:441.28150.000.00-4.4376.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
154681192006.11.13 15:10buy2.56eurusdm1.28100.00001.28152006.11.13 23:441.28150.000.00-2.2112.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
154527902006.11.13 11:10buy0.32eurusdm1.28370.00001.28152006.11.13 23:441.28150.000.00-0.28-7.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
154447742006.11.13 09:35buy0.08eurusdm1.28500.00001.28152006.11.13 23:441.28150.000.00-0.07-2.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154563002006.11.13 12:05buy0.64eurusdm1.28310.00001.28152006.11.13 23:441.28150.000.00-0.55-10.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
154643402006.11.13 14:50buy1.28eurusdm1.28230.00001.28152006.11.13 23:441.28150.000.00-1.11-10.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
154814502006.11.13 20:51sell0.01gbpjpym224.620.00224.572006.11.13 23:14224.570.000.00-0.030.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154404782006.11.13 08:00sell0.02usdjpym117.390.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-0.03-1.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154432382006.11.13 09:20sell0.04usdjpym117.450.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-0.06-2.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154642102006.11.13 14:50sell5.12usdjpym118.030.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-7.48-8.67
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
154567792006.11.13 12:10sell2.56usdjpym117.910.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-3.74-30.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
154847312006.11.13 22:35sell40.96usdjpym118.080.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.000.00104.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-12[tp]
154472992006.11.13 09:50sell0.32usdjpym117.710.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-0.47-9.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
154447862006.11.13 09:35sell0.16usdjpym117.600.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-0.23-6.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154377192006.11.13 06:35sell0.01usdjpym117.300.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-0.01-0.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154441262006.11.13 09:30sell0.08usdjpym117.540.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-0.12-3.46
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154759942006.11.13 17:46sell20.48usdjpym118.220.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-29.90294.93
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
154499252006.11.13 10:05sell1.28usdjpym117.840.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-1.87-22.77
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
154484232006.11.13 09:55sell0.64usdjpym117.780.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-0.93-14.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
154666272006.11.13 15:05sell10.24usdjpym118.140.00118.052006.11.13 23:03118.050.000.00-14.9578.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
154802732006.11.13 20:05sell0.01eurcadm1.45740.00001.45692006.11.13 22:291.45690.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154732812006.11.13 16:20sell0.01audjpym90.030.0090.022006.11.13 21:4590.020.000.00-0.010.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154739772006.11.13 16:45sell0.02audjpym90.090.0090.022006.11.13 21:4590.020.000.00-0.030.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154801302006.11.13 20:00buy0.01gbpjpym224.620.00224.672006.11.13 20:41224.670.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154795682006.11.13 19:40buy0.01eurcadm1.45750.00001.45802006.11.13 19:591.45800.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154727262006.11.13 16:05sell0.08gbpjpym224.720.00224.612006.11.13 19:43224.610.000.000.000.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154708772006.11.13 15:35sell0.02gbpjpym224.560.00224.612006.11.13 19:43224.610.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154688422006.11.13 15:15sell0.01gbpjpym224.510.00224.612006.11.13 19:43224.610.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154713282006.11.13 15:45sell0.04gbpjpym224.620.00224.612006.11.13 19:43224.610.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154747052006.11.13 17:15sell0.02usdcadm1.13750.00001.13782006.11.13 19:401.13780.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154713802006.11.13 15:45sell0.01usdcadm1.13690.00001.13782006.11.13 19:401.13780.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154752912006.11.13 17:35sell0.08usdcadm1.13870.00001.13782006.11.13 19:401.13780.000.000.000.63
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154751542006.11.13 17:30sell0.04usdcadm1.13810.00001.13782006.11.13 19:401.13780.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154772092006.11.13 17:55sell0.01usdchfm1.24490.00001.24472006.11.13 19:391.24470.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154783042006.11.13 19:05sell0.02usdchfm1.24540.00001.24472006.11.13 19:391.24470.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154414452006.11.13 08:10sell0.01chfjpym94.840.0094.902006.11.13 19:1494.900.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154473052006.11.13 09:50sell0.02chfjpym94.920.0094.902006.11.13 19:1494.900.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154660462006.11.13 15:00sell0.04chfjpym94.990.0094.902006.11.13 19:1494.900.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154759442006.11.13 17:45sell0.01eurcadm1.45780.00001.45772006.11.13 18:551.45770.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154772052006.11.13 17:55sell0.02eurcadm1.45840.00001.45772006.11.13 18:551.45770.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154708712006.11.13 15:35buy0.01eurcadm1.45710.00001.45762006.11.13 17:181.45760.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154657472006.11.13 14:55buy0.01eurchfm1.59350.00001.59402006.11.13 17:041.59400.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154682462006.11.13 15:10sell0.04usdchfm1.24380.00001.24342006.11.13 16:001.24340.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154660262006.11.13 15:00sell0.01usdchfm1.24200.00001.24342006.11.13 16:001.24340.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154702672006.11.13 15:30sell0.08usdchfm1.24450.00001.24342006.11.13 16:001.24340.000.000.000.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154665702006.11.13 15:05sell0.02usdchfm1.24280.00001.24342006.11.13 16:001.24340.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154667092006.11.13 15:05buy0.01usdcadm1.13600.00001.13652006.11.13 15:101.13650.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154628482006.11.13 14:20buy0.01audjpym90.010.0090.022006.11.13 15:0490.020.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154630882006.11.13 14:25buy0.02audjpym89.950.0090.022006.11.13 15:0490.020.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154607702006.11.13 13:55sell0.01usdcadm1.13620.00001.13572006.11.13 14:571.13570.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154603282006.11.13 13:45buy0.04gbpchfm2.36400.00002.36322006.11.13 14:512.36320.000.000.00-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154549532006.11.13 11:50buy0.01gbpchfm2.36560.00002.36322006.11.13 14:512.36320.000.000.00-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154611802006.11.13 14:05buy0.08gbpchfm2.36330.00002.36322006.11.13 14:512.36320.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154595212006.11.13 13:20buy0.02gbpchfm2.36470.00002.36322006.11.13 14:512.36320.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154617942006.11.13 14:10buy0.16gbpchfm2.36170.00002.36322006.11.13 14:512.36320.000.000.001.93
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154628352006.11.13 14:20buy0.01gbpjpym224.360.00224.412006.11.13 14:49224.410.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154611902006.11.13 14:05sell0.01eurcadm1.45810.00001.45762006.11.13 14:451.45760.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154504542006.11.13 10:16sell0.01eurchfm1.59310.00001.59312006.11.13 14:281.59310.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154511622006.11.13 10:40sell0.02eurchfm1.59380.00001.59312006.11.13 14:281.59310.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154504472006.11.13 10:16sell0.01usdchfm1.24030.00001.24132006.11.13 13:521.24130.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154509992006.11.13 10:35sell0.02usdchfm1.24100.00001.24132006.11.13 13:521.24130.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154531022006.11.13 11:15sell0.04usdchfm1.24170.00001.24132006.11.13 13:521.24130.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154567842006.11.13 12:10sell0.08usdchfm1.24220.00001.24132006.11.13 13:521.24130.000.000.000.58
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154505302006.11.13 10:20sell0.01audjpym90.060.0090.012006.11.13 13:4990.010.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154550532006.11.13 11:55buy0.01gbpjpym224.630.00224.542006.11.13 13:15224.540.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154562312006.11.13 12:05buy0.02gbpjpym224.530.00224.542006.11.13 13:15224.540.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154574162006.11.13 12:20buy0.04gbpjpym224.430.00224.542006.11.13 13:15224.540.000.000.000.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154520482006.11.13 11:05buy0.02usdcadm1.13300.00001.13372006.11.13 12:051.13370.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154515242006.11.13 10:56buy0.01usdcadm1.13360.00001.13372006.11.13 12:051.13370.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154515282006.11.13 10:56buy0.01eurcadm1.45540.00001.45462006.11.13 12:001.45460.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154520462006.11.13 11:05buy0.02eurcadm1.45460.00001.45462006.11.13 12:001.45460.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154539202006.11.13 11:25buy0.04eurcadm1.45360.00001.45462006.11.13 12:001.45460.000.000.000.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154499232006.11.13 10:05sell0.04gbpjpym224.700.00224.602006.11.13 11:09224.600.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154460122006.11.13 09:40sell0.01gbpjpym224.470.00224.602006.11.13 11:09224.600.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154465232006.11.13 09:45sell0.02gbpjpym224.630.00224.602006.11.13 11:09224.600.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154237792006.11.13 00:46sell0.02usdcadm1.13180.00001.13272006.11.13 10:451.13270.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154417092006.11.13 08:20sell0.04usdcadm1.13230.00001.13272006.11.13 10:451.13270.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154468262006.11.13 09:45sell0.16usdcadm1.13380.00001.13272006.11.13 10:451.13270.000.000.001.55
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154141962006.11.10 20:28sell0.01usdcadm1.13120.00001.13272006.11.13 10:451.13270.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154440342006.11.13 09:30sell0.08usdcadm1.13300.00001.13272006.11.13 10:451.13270.000.000.000.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154506182006.11.13 10:25sell0.02eurcadm1.45630.00001.45552006.11.13 10:361.45550.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154484442006.11.13 09:55sell0.01eurcadm1.45550.00001.45552006.11.13 10:361.45550.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154265122006.11.13 01:20buy0.08gbpchfm2.36810.00002.36782006.11.13 09:342.36780.000.000.00-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154181472006.11.12 23:05buy0.04gbpchfm2.36870.00002.36782006.11.13 09:342.36780.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154275592006.11.13 01:30buy0.16gbpchfm2.36760.00002.36782006.11.13 09:342.36780.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154173562006.11.12 22:55buy0.02gbpchfm2.36970.00002.36782006.11.13 09:342.36780.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154398922006.11.13 07:50buy0.32gbpchfm2.36660.00002.36782006.11.13 09:342.36780.000.000.003.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
154166992006.11.12 22:40buy0.01gbpchfm2.37030.00002.36782006.11.13 09:342.36780.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154406682006.11.13 08:05buy0.02eurcadm1.45520.00001.45592006.11.13 09:291.45590.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154398902006.11.13 07:50buy0.01eurcadm1.45580.00001.45592006.11.13 09:291.45590.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154417812006.11.13 08:25buy0.01audjpym89.920.0089.972006.11.13 09:2589.970.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154429542006.11.13 09:10buy0.01gbpjpym224.550.00224.602006.11.13 09:25224.600.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154408582006.11.13 08:06buy0.01eurchfm1.59200.00001.59252006.11.13 09:201.59250.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154384072006.11.13 07:10sell0.01nzdusdm0.66570.00000.66522006.11.13 08:380.66520.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154395232006.11.13 07:40buy0.02gbpjpym224.500.00224.562006.11.13 08:02224.560.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154382042006.11.13 07:00buy0.01gbpjpym224.530.00224.562006.11.13 08:02224.560.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154360292006.11.13 05:50sell0.01audjpym89.980.0089.932006.11.13 07:5489.930.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154289592006.11.13 01:50buy0.01chfjpym94.790.0094.842006.11.13 07:4094.840.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154144272006.11.10 20:35sell0.02eurcadm1.45340.00001.45562006.11.13 07:341.45560.000.000.01-0.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154137332006.11.10 20:11sell0.01eurcadm1.45270.00001.45562006.11.13 07:341.45560.000.000.00-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154243602006.11.13 00:50sell0.08eurcadm1.45560.00001.45562006.11.13 07:341.45560.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154266052006.11.13 01:20sell0.16eurcadm1.45620.00001.45562006.11.13 07:341.45560.000.000.000.85
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154275662006.11.13 01:30sell0.32eurcadm1.45670.00001.45562006.11.13 07:341.45560.000.000.003.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
154232102006.11.13 00:36sell0.04eurcadm1.45420.00001.45562006.11.13 07:341.45560.000.000.00-0.49
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154363932006.11.13 06:05sell0.01eurchfm1.59270.00001.59222006.11.13 07:301.59220.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154360332006.11.13 05:50sell0.01audusdm0.76720.00000.76672006.11.13 07:070.76670.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154187662006.11.12 23:21buy0.01nzdusdm0.66560.00000.66612006.11.13 07:030.66610.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154373472006.11.13 06:25sell0.01gbpjpym224.480.00224.432006.11.13 06:51224.430.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154265052006.11.13 01:20buy0.16usdchfm1.23680.00001.23792006.11.13 06:161.23790.000.000.001.42
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154220032006.11.13 00:15buy0.02usdchfm1.23870.00001.23792006.11.13 06:161.23790.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154186742006.11.12 23:15buy0.01usdchfm1.23940.00001.23792006.11.13 06:161.23790.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154255882006.11.13 01:10buy0.08usdchfm1.23750.00001.23792006.11.13 06:161.23790.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154235292006.11.13 00:45buy0.04usdchfm1.23810.00001.23792006.11.13 06:161.23790.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154349562006.11.13 05:00sell0.01eurusdm1.28720.00001.28672006.11.13 06:161.28670.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154333522006.11.13 04:05sell0.01gbpusdm1.91410.00001.91362006.11.13 06:141.91360.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154301232006.11.13 02:25buy0.01gbpjpym224.460.00224.512006.11.13 06:04224.510.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154216642006.11.13 00:10buy0.02usdjpym117.490.00117.272006.11.13 06:03117.270.000.000.00-0.38
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154185172006.11.12 23:10buy0.01usdjpym117.550.00117.272006.11.13 06:03117.270.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154284932006.11.13 01:40buy0.32usdjpym117.140.00117.272006.11.13 06:03117.270.000.000.003.55
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
154276562006.11.13 01:30buy0.16usdjpym117.230.00117.272006.11.13 06:03117.270.000.000.000.55
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154227322006.11.13 00:25buy0.04usdjpym117.370.00117.272006.11.13 06:03117.270.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154261942006.11.13 01:15buy0.08usdjpym117.300.00117.272006.11.13 06:03117.270.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154279752006.11.13 01:35buy0.01eurchfm1.59240.00001.59292006.11.13 05:501.59290.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153798712006.11.10 11:46buy0.01audusdm0.76820.00000.76732006.11.13 05:130.76730.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154208932006.11.12 23:55buy0.08audusdm0.76640.00000.76732006.11.13 05:130.76730.000.000.000.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153969572006.11.10 15:05buy0.02audusdm0.76760.00000.76732006.11.13 05:130.76730.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153982172006.11.10 15:10buy0.04audusdm0.76690.00000.76732006.11.13 05:130.76730.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154255902006.11.13 01:10buy0.02audjpym90.000.0089.992006.11.13 05:0189.990.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154235282006.11.13 00:45buy0.01audjpym90.080.0089.992006.11.13 05:0189.990.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154284812006.11.13 01:40buy0.04audjpym89.880.0089.992006.11.13 05:0189.990.000.000.000.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154292342006.11.13 02:00buy0.02eurjpym150.860.00150.932006.11.13 03:59150.930.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154288672006.11.13 01:50buy0.01eurjpym150.920.00150.932006.11.13 03:59150.930.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154264962006.11.13 01:20sell0.04gbpusdm1.91460.00001.91372006.11.13 02:331.91370.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154255832006.11.13 01:10sell0.02gbpusdm1.91390.00001.91372006.11.13 02:331.91370.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154253242006.11.13 01:05sell0.01gbpusdm1.91340.00001.91372006.11.13 02:331.91370.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154290832006.11.13 01:55sell0.01eurusdm1.28720.00001.28672006.11.13 02:101.28670.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152376122006.11.09 11:05sell0.32chfjpym94.620.0094.742006.11.13 01:4094.740.000.00-0.16-3.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
152307422006.11.09 09:20sell0.04chfjpym94.370.0094.742006.11.13 01:4094.740.000.00-0.02-1.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152344012006.11.09 10:25sell0.08chfjpym94.450.0094.742006.11.13 01:4094.740.000.00-0.04-1.98
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152279222006.11.09 08:10sell0.02chfjpym94.310.0094.742006.11.13 01:4094.740.000.00-0.02-0.74
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152356672006.11.09 10:56sell0.16chfjpym94.510.0094.742006.11.13 01:4094.740.000.00-0.08-3.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152529952006.11.09 13:35sell0.64chfjpym94.780.0094.742006.11.13 01:4094.740.000.00-0.342.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
152110182006.11.09 01:20sell0.01chfjpym94.250.0094.742006.11.13 01:4094.740.000.000.00-0.42
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152701022006.11.09 15:15sell1.28chfjpym94.920.0094.742006.11.13 01:4094.740.000.00-0.6819.67
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
154167122006.11.12 22:40sell0.01eurchfm1.59240.00001.59192006.11.13 01:201.59190.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154185222006.11.12 23:10buy0.01eurjpym151.040.00151.042006.11.13 01:00151.040.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154219572006.11.13 00:15buy0.02eurjpym150.960.00151.042006.11.13 01:00151.040.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154227282006.11.13 00:25buy0.08gbpjpym224.590.00224.682006.11.13 00:59224.680.000.000.000.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154181492006.11.12 23:05buy0.02gbpjpym224.730.00224.682006.11.13 00:59224.680.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154219242006.11.13 00:15buy0.04gbpjpym224.630.00224.682006.11.13 00:59224.680.000.000.000.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154166982006.11.12 22:40buy0.01gbpjpym224.820.00224.682006.11.13 00:59224.680.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154116162006.11.10 19:30buy0.04eurusdm1.28480.00001.28582006.11.13 00:201.28580.000.00-0.030.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154084002006.11.10 17:55buy0.02eurusdm1.28560.00001.28582006.11.13 00:201.28580.000.00-0.020.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153996882006.11.10 15:25buy0.01eurusdm1.28650.00001.28582006.11.13 00:201.28580.000.00-0.01-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154163712006.11.12 22:35sell0.01audjpym90.080.0090.032006.11.13 00:1190.030.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154000272006.11.10 15:30sell0.02usdchfm1.23800.00001.23892006.11.12 22:581.23890.000.00-0.02-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154117572006.11.10 19:30sell0.16usdchfm1.24000.00001.23892006.11.12 22:581.23890.000.00-0.181.42
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
154083902006.11.10 17:55sell0.08usdchfm1.23920.00001.23892006.11.12 22:581.23890.000.00-0.090.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153997262006.11.10 15:25sell0.01usdchfm1.23740.00001.23892006.11.12 22:581.23890.000.00-0.01-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154068112006.11.10 17:00sell0.04usdchfm1.23870.00001.23892006.11.12 22:581.23890.000.00-0.05-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154125252006.11.10 19:45sell0.04usdjpym117.580.00117.492006.11.12 22:50117.490.000.00-0.060.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154114072006.11.10 19:25sell0.02usdjpym117.500.00117.492006.11.12 22:50117.490.000.00-0.030.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154093432006.11.10 18:20sell0.01usdjpym117.440.00117.492006.11.12 22:50117.490.000.00-0.01-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154128582006.11.10 19:55buy0.02gbpusdm1.91240.00001.91252006.11.12 22:471.91250.000.00-0.010.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154123332006.11.10 19:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.91270.00001.91252006.11.12 22:471.91250.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154132132006.11.10 20:00buy0.04gbpusdm1.91160.00001.91252006.11.12 22:471.91250.000.00-0.010.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154046222006.11.10 16:10sell0.01eurchfm1.59260.00001.59292006.11.12 22:361.59290.000.00-0.01-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154132882006.11.10 20:00sell0.04eurchfm1.59370.00001.59292006.11.12 22:361.59290.000.00-0.030.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154061472006.11.10 16:51sell0.02eurchfm1.59310.00001.59292006.11.12 22:361.59290.000.00-0.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154083622006.11.10 17:55sell0.02gbpchfm2.36970.00002.37012006.11.12 22:302.37010.000.00-0.04-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154125012006.11.10 19:45sell0.08gbpchfm2.37120.00002.37012006.11.12 22:302.37010.000.00-0.160.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154080702006.11.10 17:50sell0.01gbpchfm2.36920.00002.37012006.11.12 22:302.37010.000.00-0.02-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154104242006.11.10 18:55sell0.04gbpchfm2.37030.00002.37012006.11.12 22:302.37010.000.00-0.080.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154143132006.11.10 20:30sell0.01eurjpym151.100.00151.052006.11.12 22:30151.050.000.00-0.010.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154145352006.11.10 20:40sell0.01audjpym90.220.0090.172006.11.12 22:3090.170.000.00-0.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154132032006.11.10 20:00sell0.01gbpjpym224.770.00224.722006.11.12 22:30224.720.000.00-0.030.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154069482006.11.10 17:05buy0.01eurcadm1.45480.00001.45322006.11.10 20:021.45320.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154083832006.11.10 17:55buy0.08eurcadm1.45210.00001.45322006.11.10 20:021.45320.000.000.000.78
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
154073892006.11.10 17:25buy0.02eurcadm1.45380.00001.45322006.11.10 20:021.45320.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154077992006.11.10 17:40buy0.04eurcadm1.45300.00001.45322006.11.10 20:021.45320.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154088172006.11.10 18:05buy0.01eurjpym151.060.00151.112006.11.10 19:46151.110.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154075242006.11.10 17:31buy0.04usdcadm1.13000.00001.13092006.11.10 19:311.13090.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154071272006.11.10 17:10buy0.02usdcadm1.13070.00001.13092006.11.10 19:311.13090.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154069502006.11.10 17:05buy0.01usdcadm1.13130.00001.13092006.11.10 19:311.13090.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154019542006.11.10 15:50buy0.01audjpym90.110.0090.162006.11.10 17:4690.160.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154047632006.11.10 16:15buy0.01gbpchfm2.36910.00002.36962006.11.10 17:412.36960.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154019562006.11.10 15:50buy0.01gbpjpym224.810.00224.742006.11.10 17:32224.740.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154037072006.11.10 16:00buy0.02gbpjpym224.680.00224.742006.11.10 17:32224.740.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
154060902006.11.10 16:50buy0.04gbpjpym224.660.00224.742006.11.10 17:32224.740.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
154043102006.11.10 16:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.91310.00001.91312006.11.10 17:311.91310.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
154060912006.11.10 16:50buy0.02gbpusdm1.91230.00001.91312006.11.10 17:311.91310.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153986032006.11.10 15:15sell0.04usdcadm1.13160.00001.13082006.11.10 16:561.13080.000.000.000.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153957332006.11.10 14:55sell0.01usdcadm1.13040.00001.13082006.11.10 16:561.13080.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153969672006.11.10 15:05sell0.02usdcadm1.13100.00001.13082006.11.10 16:561.13080.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153488762006.11.10 07:40sell0.01nzdusdm0.66540.00000.66522006.11.10 16:130.66520.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153536372006.11.10 08:20sell0.02nzdusdm0.66590.00000.66522006.11.10 16:130.66520.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153989682006.11.10 15:20sell0.01gbpchfm2.36950.00002.36902006.11.10 15:592.36900.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153932332006.11.10 14:10buy0.01eurchfm1.59250.00001.59302006.11.10 15:591.59300.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153764712006.11.10 10:50buy0.02eurjpym151.140.00151.102006.11.10 15:54151.100.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153920792006.11.10 13:55buy0.04eurjpym151.060.00151.102006.11.10 15:54151.100.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153759772006.11.10 10:45buy0.01eurjpym151.190.00151.102006.11.10 15:54151.100.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153947192006.11.10 14:30buy0.08eurjpym151.000.00151.102006.11.10 15:54151.100.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153957472006.11.10 14:55sell0.01eurcadm1.45400.00001.45472006.11.10 15:521.45470.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153997192006.11.10 15:25sell0.02eurcadm1.45580.00001.45472006.11.10 15:521.45470.000.000.000.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153989932006.11.10 15:20sell0.01usdjpym117.400.00117.352006.11.10 15:41117.350.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153990082006.11.10 15:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.91410.00001.91462006.11.10 15:371.91460.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153864002006.11.10 13:05sell0.01audjpym90.160.0090.112006.11.10 15:0790.110.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153947152006.11.10 14:30buy0.02gbpjpym224.760.00224.832006.11.10 15:05224.830.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153941102006.11.10 14:20buy0.01gbpjpym224.810.00224.832006.11.10 15:05224.830.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153923062006.11.10 14:00buy0.01usdjpym117.370.00117.422006.11.10 15:03117.420.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153904022006.11.10 13:35buy0.01eurcadm1.45430.00001.45412006.11.10 14:381.45410.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153928612006.11.10 14:05buy0.02eurcadm1.45320.00001.45412006.11.10 14:381.45410.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153920872006.11.10 13:55buy0.01usdchfm1.23710.00001.23762006.11.10 14:131.23760.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153920852006.11.10 13:55buy0.02gbpchfm2.36840.00002.36912006.11.10 14:132.36910.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153916882006.11.10 13:50buy0.01gbpchfm2.36900.00002.36912006.11.10 14:132.36910.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153864202006.11.10 13:05sell0.01usdjpym117.420.00117.412006.11.10 13:33117.410.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153881892006.11.10 13:15sell0.02usdjpym117.480.00117.412006.11.10 13:33117.410.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153890492006.11.10 13:25buy0.04eurusdm1.28640.00001.28732006.11.10 13:321.28730.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153797822006.11.10 11:45buy0.01eurusdm1.28770.00001.28732006.11.10 13:321.28730.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153845412006.11.10 12:45buy0.02eurusdm1.28720.00001.28732006.11.10 13:321.28730.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153887052006.11.10 13:20sell0.01usdchfm1.23790.00001.23742006.11.10 13:321.23740.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153867022006.11.10 13:10buy0.04gbpusdm1.91430.00001.91522006.11.10 13:321.91520.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153835062006.11.10 12:35buy0.01gbpusdm1.91560.00001.91522006.11.10 13:321.91520.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153849892006.11.10 12:50buy0.02gbpusdm1.91490.00001.91522006.11.10 13:321.91520.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153795162006.11.10 11:40sell0.01eurchfm1.59340.00001.59292006.11.10 13:291.59290.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153640022006.11.10 09:05sell0.04eurcadm1.45280.00001.45282006.11.10 13:231.45280.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153626962006.11.10 09:00sell0.02eurcadm1.45220.00001.45282006.11.10 13:231.45280.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153567072006.11.10 08:35sell0.01eurcadm1.45100.00001.45282006.11.10 13:231.45280.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153747382006.11.10 10:30sell0.08eurcadm1.45420.00001.45282006.11.10 13:231.45280.000.000.000.99
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153845292006.11.10 12:45sell0.01gbpjpym224.880.00224.832006.11.10 13:10224.830.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153829162006.11.10 12:30buy0.01gbpchfm2.36940.00002.36992006.11.10 13:002.36990.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153821232006.11.10 12:15buy0.01audjpym90.160.0090.212006.11.10 12:3790.210.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153817422006.11.10 12:10buy0.02gbpjpym224.760.00224.842006.11.10 12:32224.840.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153809392006.11.10 12:05buy0.01gbpjpym224.840.00224.842006.11.10 12:32224.840.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153809652006.11.10 12:05buy0.01usdcadm1.12970.00001.13022006.11.10 12:111.13020.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153749592006.11.10 10:35buy0.01eurgbpm0.67270.00000.67272006.11.10 12:060.67270.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153765532006.11.10 10:52buy0.02eurgbpm0.67200.00000.67272006.11.10 12:060.67270.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153798092006.11.10 11:45sell0.01usdchfm1.23750.00001.23702006.11.10 12:051.23700.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153575952006.11.10 08:45sell0.01gbpchfm2.36490.00002.36992006.11.10 12:002.36990.000.000.00-0.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153745142006.11.10 10:25sell0.16gbpchfm2.36850.00002.36992006.11.10 12:002.36990.000.000.00-1.81
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
153751962006.11.10 10:40sell0.32gbpchfm2.36910.00002.36992006.11.10 12:002.36990.000.000.00-2.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
153658202006.11.10 09:10sell0.04gbpchfm2.36730.00002.36992006.11.10 12:002.36990.000.000.00-0.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153787082006.11.10 11:30sell2.56gbpchfm2.37110.00002.36992006.11.10 12:002.36990.000.000.0024.83
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
153733142006.11.10 10:10sell0.08gbpchfm2.36780.00002.36992006.11.10 12:002.36990.000.000.00-1.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153764622006.11.10 10:50sell1.28gbpchfm2.37040.00002.36992006.11.10 12:002.36990.000.000.005.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
153578942006.11.10 08:50sell0.02gbpchfm2.36570.00002.36992006.11.10 12:002.36990.000.000.00-0.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153758462006.11.10 10:45sell0.64gbpchfm2.36960.00002.36992006.11.10 12:002.36990.000.000.00-1.55
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
153797752006.11.10 11:45sell0.01usdjpym117.360.00117.312006.11.10 11:57117.310.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153719622006.11.10 09:55sell0.01usdcadm1.12820.00001.12882006.11.10 11:551.12880.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153786702006.11.10 11:30sell0.04usdcadm1.12960.00001.12882006.11.10 11:551.12880.000.000.000.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153744052006.11.10 10:22sell0.02usdcadm1.12910.00001.12882006.11.10 11:551.12880.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153742252006.11.10 10:20sell0.08gbpjpym224.810.00224.782006.11.10 11:51224.780.000.000.000.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153733382006.11.10 10:10sell0.04gbpjpym224.750.00224.782006.11.10 11:51224.780.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153687392006.11.10 09:30sell0.01gbpjpym224.620.00224.782006.11.10 11:51224.780.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153697982006.11.10 09:35sell0.02gbpjpym224.680.00224.782006.11.10 11:51224.780.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153758682006.11.10 10:45sell0.16gbpjpym224.900.00224.782006.11.10 11:51224.780.000.000.001.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
153668802006.11.10 09:15sell0.01audusdm0.76850.00000.76802006.11.10 11:320.76800.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153770712006.11.10 11:05sell0.01gbpusdm1.91660.00001.91612006.11.10 11:281.91610.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153523372006.11.10 08:05sell0.01eurjpym151.170.00151.152006.11.10 10:36151.150.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153531582006.11.10 08:15sell0.02eurjpym151.220.00151.152006.11.10 10:36151.150.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152728372006.11.09 15:50sell0.16eurgbpm0.67330.00000.67292006.11.10 10:010.67290.000.000.081.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152617192006.11.09 14:06sell0.08eurgbpm0.67280.00000.67292006.11.10 10:010.67290.000.000.04-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153511472006.11.10 07:55sell0.32eurgbpm0.67400.00000.67292006.11.10 10:010.67290.000.000.006.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
152246152006.11.09 07:35sell0.01eurgbpm0.67030.00000.67292006.11.10 10:010.67290.000.000.00-0.50
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152418502006.11.09 12:15sell0.02eurgbpm0.67130.00000.67292006.11.10 10:010.67290.000.000.01-0.62
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152470752006.11.09 13:05sell0.04eurgbpm0.67210.00000.67292006.11.10 10:010.67290.000.000.02-0.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153662202006.11.10 09:11buy0.01usdcadm1.12780.00001.12832006.11.10 09:451.12830.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153593892006.11.10 08:55sell0.02eurusdm1.28820.00001.28802006.11.10 09:301.28800.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153640912006.11.10 09:05sell0.04eurusdm1.28900.00001.28802006.11.10 09:301.28800.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153572602006.11.10 08:40sell0.01eurusdm1.28710.00001.28802006.11.10 09:301.28800.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153576302006.11.10 08:45sell0.01gbpusdm1.91140.00001.91422006.11.10 09:301.91420.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153627122006.11.10 09:00sell0.04gbpusdm1.91460.00001.91422006.11.10 09:301.91420.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153594902006.11.10 08:55sell0.02gbpusdm1.91300.00001.91422006.11.10 09:301.91420.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153640542006.11.10 09:05sell0.08gbpusdm1.91560.00001.91422006.11.10 09:301.91420.000.000.001.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153676912006.11.10 09:20buy0.02usdchfm1.23580.00001.23672006.11.10 09:251.23670.000.000.000.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153669052006.11.10 09:15buy0.01usdchfm1.23690.00001.23672006.11.10 09:251.23670.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153523592006.11.10 08:05sell0.01eurchfm1.59290.00001.59282006.11.10 09:181.59280.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153669742006.11.10 09:16sell0.02eurchfm1.59350.00001.59282006.11.10 09:181.59280.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153576042006.11.10 08:45buy0.01usdjpym117.460.00117.362006.11.10 09:15117.360.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153597222006.11.10 08:55buy0.02usdjpym117.350.00117.362006.11.10 09:15117.360.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153643672006.11.10 09:06buy0.04usdjpym117.250.00117.362006.11.10 09:15117.360.000.000.000.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153199702006.11.10 02:00buy0.01audjpym90.390.0090.272006.11.10 08:5990.270.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153523172006.11.10 08:05buy0.08audjpym90.170.0090.272006.11.10 08:5990.270.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153261722006.11.10 02:25buy0.02audjpym90.290.0090.272006.11.10 08:5990.270.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153296172006.11.10 03:05buy0.04audjpym90.250.0090.272006.11.10 08:5990.270.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153536442006.11.10 08:20sell0.01usdcadm1.12870.00001.12822006.11.10 08:341.12820.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153111342006.11.09 23:15buy0.08gbpjpym224.700.00224.582006.11.10 08:34224.580.000.000.00-0.81
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153028942006.11.09 20:25buy0.04gbpjpym224.750.00224.582006.11.10 08:34224.580.000.000.09-0.58
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153251382006.11.10 02:15buy0.02gbpchfm2.36560.00002.36532006.11.10 08:342.36530.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153022032006.11.09 20:10buy0.02gbpjpym224.820.00224.582006.11.10 08:34224.580.000.000.04-0.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152998692006.11.09 19:40buy0.01gbpjpym224.880.00224.582006.11.10 08:34224.580.000.000.02-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153447302006.11.10 07:05buy0.08gbpchfm2.36400.00002.36532006.11.10 08:342.36530.000.000.000.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153291732006.11.10 03:00buy0.04gbpchfm2.36530.00002.36532006.11.10 08:342.36530.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153245592006.11.10 02:10buy0.01gbpchfm2.36690.00002.36532006.11.10 08:342.36530.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153174902006.11.10 01:35buy0.16gbpjpym224.510.00224.582006.11.10 08:34224.580.000.000.000.95
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
153184012006.11.10 01:45buy0.32gbpjpym224.450.00224.582006.11.10 08:34224.580.000.000.003.55
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
153523622006.11.10 08:05buy0.01audusdm0.76710.00000.76762006.11.10 08:160.76760.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153497202006.11.10 07:45sell0.01eurusdm1.28600.00001.28552006.11.10 07:571.28550.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153305762006.11.10 03:25buy0.02usdcadm1.12830.00001.12862006.11.10 07:541.12860.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153122502006.11.09 23:40buy0.01usdcadm1.12910.00001.12862006.11.10 07:541.12860.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153325482006.11.10 04:00buy0.04usdcadm1.12770.00001.12862006.11.10 07:541.12860.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153455332006.11.10 07:15buy0.01eurchfm1.59310.00001.59312006.11.10 07:531.59310.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153469982006.11.10 07:25buy0.02eurchfm1.59240.00001.59312006.11.10 07:531.59310.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153475012006.11.10 07:30sell0.01audusdm0.76760.00000.76712006.11.10 07:520.76710.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153497122006.11.10 07:45buy0.01usdchfm1.23820.00001.23872006.11.10 07:511.23870.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153463582006.11.10 07:20buy0.02usdchfm1.23810.00001.23842006.11.10 07:421.23840.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153488542006.11.10 07:40buy0.04usdchfm1.23750.00001.23842006.11.10 07:421.23840.000.000.000.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153451662006.11.10 07:10buy0.01usdchfm1.23910.00001.23842006.11.10 07:421.23840.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153435182006.11.10 06:45buy0.01eurjpym151.140.00151.192006.11.10 07:29151.190.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153390362006.11.10 05:40buy0.04audusdm0.76680.00000.76772006.11.10 07:190.76770.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153347222006.11.10 04:45buy0.01audusdm0.76810.00000.76772006.11.10 07:190.76770.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153379192006.11.10 05:25buy0.02audusdm0.76740.00000.76772006.11.10 07:190.76770.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153392232006.11.10 05:45buy0.01nzdusdm0.66550.00000.66602006.11.10 07:190.66600.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153369192006.11.10 05:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.90970.00001.90972006.11.10 07:151.90970.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153386872006.11.10 05:35buy0.02gbpusdm1.90890.00001.90972006.11.10 07:151.90970.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153430212006.11.10 06:35buy0.01eurusdm1.28550.00001.28602006.11.10 07:131.28600.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153403392006.11.10 06:00sell0.01eurjpym151.190.00151.142006.11.10 06:32151.140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153268352006.11.10 02:35sell0.64eurusdm1.28650.00001.28512006.11.10 06:281.28510.000.000.008.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
153222722006.11.10 02:05sell0.32eurusdm1.28580.00001.28512006.11.10 06:281.28510.000.000.002.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
152784452006.11.09 16:25sell0.02eurusdm1.28100.00001.28512006.11.10 06:281.28510.000.000.01-0.82
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152723902006.11.09 15:40sell0.01eurusdm1.27950.00001.28512006.11.10 06:281.28510.000.000.01-0.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153100332006.11.09 22:50sell0.16eurusdm1.28420.00001.28512006.11.10 06:281.28510.000.000.00-1.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152843562006.11.09 16:35sell0.08eurusdm1.28350.00001.28512006.11.10 06:281.28510.000.000.06-1.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152820592006.11.09 16:30sell0.04eurusdm1.28210.00001.28512006.11.10 06:281.28510.000.000.03-1.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153342942006.11.10 04:30sell0.01usdjpym117.490.00117.522006.11.10 06:14117.520.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153398172006.11.10 05:50sell0.04usdjpym117.600.00117.522006.11.10 06:14117.520.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153369122006.11.10 05:10sell0.02usdjpym117.540.00117.522006.11.10 06:14117.520.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153344642006.11.10 04:35buy0.01eurcadm1.44980.00001.44992006.11.10 06:061.44990.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153387162006.11.10 05:35buy0.02eurcadm1.44920.00001.44992006.11.10 06:061.44990.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153107542006.11.09 23:05buy0.01usdchfm1.24230.00001.23952006.11.10 05:011.23950.000.000.00-0.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153268102006.11.10 02:35buy0.16usdchfm1.23820.00001.23952006.11.10 05:011.23950.000.000.001.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
153199752006.11.10 02:00buy0.04usdchfm1.23990.00001.23952006.11.10 05:011.23950.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153222962006.11.10 02:05buy0.08usdchfm1.23890.00001.23952006.11.10 05:011.23950.000.000.000.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153167392006.11.10 01:20buy0.02usdchfm1.24170.00001.23952006.11.10 05:011.23950.000.000.00-0.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153309072006.11.10 03:30buy0.01eurjpym151.070.00151.122006.11.10 05:00151.120.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153302382006.11.10 03:16buy0.01eurchfm1.59300.00001.59352006.11.10 04:511.59350.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153261802006.11.10 02:25sell0.08eurcadm1.45070.00001.44962006.11.10 04:201.44960.000.000.000.78
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153057952006.11.09 21:40sell0.01eurcadm1.44810.00001.44962006.11.10 04:201.44960.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153223052006.11.10 02:05sell0.04eurcadm1.45020.00001.44962006.11.10 04:201.44960.000.000.000.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153068362006.11.09 22:05sell0.02eurcadm1.44870.00001.44962006.11.10 04:201.44960.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153268162006.11.10 02:35buy0.02usdjpym117.480.00117.502006.11.10 04:09117.500.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153287582006.11.10 02:55buy0.04usdjpym117.400.00117.502006.11.10 04:09117.500.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153257852006.11.10 02:21buy0.01usdjpym117.570.00117.502006.11.10 04:09117.500.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153245672006.11.10 02:10sell0.08gbpusdm1.91030.00001.90962006.11.10 04:031.90960.000.000.000.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153107732006.11.09 23:05sell0.01gbpusdm1.90680.00001.90962006.11.10 04:031.90960.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153298632006.11.10 03:11sell0.16gbpusdm1.91060.00001.90962006.11.10 04:031.90960.000.000.001.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
153188922006.11.10 01:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.90760.00001.90962006.11.10 04:031.90960.000.000.00-0.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153222602006.11.10 02:05sell0.04gbpusdm1.90950.00001.90962006.11.10 04:031.90960.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153165872006.11.10 01:15sell0.01nzdusdm0.66560.00000.66512006.11.10 03:140.66510.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153192172006.11.10 01:55buy0.01audusdm0.76820.00000.76872006.11.10 02:080.76870.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153183692006.11.10 01:45buy0.08eurjpym151.060.00151.172006.11.10 02:01151.170.000.000.000.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
153032842006.11.09 20:40buy0.01eurjpym151.290.00151.172006.11.10 02:01151.170.000.000.01-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153174842006.11.10 01:35buy0.04eurjpym151.140.00151.172006.11.10 02:01151.170.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153109722006.11.09 23:10buy0.02eurjpym151.230.00151.172006.11.10 02:01151.170.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153010942006.11.09 19:55sell0.01gbpchfm2.36760.00002.36712006.11.10 01:582.36710.000.00-0.020.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153068322006.11.09 22:05sell0.01eurchfm1.59450.00001.59402006.11.10 01:501.59400.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153107712006.11.09 23:05sell0.01audusdm0.76920.00000.76872006.11.10 01:210.76870.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153102512006.11.09 22:56sell0.01audjpym90.610.0090.562006.11.10 01:1990.560.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153031402006.11.09 20:35buy0.01nzdusdm0.66540.00000.66592006.11.10 00:540.66590.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153104382006.11.09 23:00buy0.01usdjpym117.820.00117.872006.11.10 00:27117.870.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153057622006.11.09 21:40sell0.01usdcadm1.12950.00001.12902006.11.09 22:431.12900.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153010912006.11.09 19:55sell0.01usdchfm1.24280.00001.24232006.11.09 22:301.24230.000.00-0.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153002562006.11.09 19:45buy0.02audjpym90.570.0090.642006.11.09 22:2690.640.000.000.020.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152998612006.11.09 19:40buy0.01audjpym90.630.0090.642006.11.09 22:2690.640.000.000.010.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153020182006.11.09 20:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.90610.00001.90632006.11.09 22:251.90630.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153029042006.11.09 20:25buy0.02gbpusdm1.90560.00001.90632006.11.09 22:251.90630.000.00-0.010.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153019942006.11.09 20:05sell0.01usdjpym117.920.00117.872006.11.09 22:24117.870.000.00-0.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153070722006.11.09 22:10buy0.02audusdm0.76760.00000.76832006.11.09 22:190.76830.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153021222006.11.09 20:08buy0.01audusdm0.76810.00000.76832006.11.09 22:190.76830.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152716022006.11.09 15:30buy0.01eurchfm1.59620.00001.59502006.11.09 21:551.59500.000.000.01-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152748612006.11.09 16:05buy0.02eurchfm1.59520.00001.59502006.11.09 21:551.59500.000.000.01-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152956272006.11.09 17:55buy0.08eurchfm1.59410.00001.59502006.11.09 21:551.59500.000.000.040.58
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152882432006.11.09 16:40buy0.04eurchfm1.59470.00001.59502006.11.09 21:551.59500.000.000.020.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
153026542006.11.09 20:20buy0.02eurcadm1.44820.00001.44892006.11.09 21:291.44890.000.00-0.010.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
153019962006.11.09 20:05buy0.01eurcadm1.44890.00001.44892006.11.09 21:291.44890.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152953622006.11.09 17:50sell0.02nzdusdm0.66490.00000.66482006.11.09 20:130.66480.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152982462006.11.09 18:55sell0.04nzdusdm0.66570.00000.66482006.11.09 20:130.66480.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152920862006.11.09 17:05sell0.01nzdusdm0.66440.00000.66482006.11.09 20:130.66480.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152376292006.11.09 11:05sell0.64eurjpym150.890.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.00-20.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
152882532006.11.09 16:40sell20.48eurjpym151.380.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.00208.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
152674642006.11.09 15:05sell10.24eurjpym151.360.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.0086.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
152447182006.11.09 12:40sell2.56eurjpym151.100.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.00-34.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
152307362006.11.09 09:20sell0.08eurjpym150.620.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.00-4.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152355632006.11.09 10:56sell0.32eurjpym150.740.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.00-14.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
152167842006.11.09 03:20sell0.02eurjpym150.440.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.00-1.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152315302006.11.09 09:35sell0.16eurjpym150.680.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.00-7.86
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152402342006.11.09 12:00sell1.28eurjpym150.940.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.00-34.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
152528872006.11.09 13:35sell5.12eurjpym151.260.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
152275312006.11.09 08:05sell0.04eurjpym150.560.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.00-2.38
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152110212006.11.09 01:20sell0.01eurjpym150.390.00151.262006.11.09 20:12151.260.000.000.00-0.74
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152920092006.11.09 17:05buy0.01usdjpym117.980.00117.982006.11.09 19:57117.980.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152969872006.11.09 18:25buy0.02usdjpym117.910.00117.982006.11.09 19:57117.980.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152910762006.11.09 17:00sell0.01eurcadm1.44850.00001.44852006.11.09 19:511.44850.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152976062006.11.09 18:40sell0.04eurcadm1.44900.00001.44852006.11.09 19:511.44850.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152953182006.11.09 17:50sell0.02eurcadm1.44910.00001.44852006.11.09 19:511.44850.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152784392006.11.09 16:25buy0.04usdchfm1.24530.00001.24332006.11.09 19:451.24330.000.000.00-0.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152842962006.11.09 16:35buy0.16usdchfm1.24260.00001.24332006.11.09 19:451.24330.000.000.000.90
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152723772006.11.09 15:40buy0.01usdchfm1.24730.00001.24332006.11.09 19:451.24330.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152748872006.11.09 16:05buy0.02usdchfm1.24630.00001.24332006.11.09 19:451.24330.000.000.00-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152820772006.11.09 16:30buy0.08usdchfm1.24400.00001.24332006.11.09 19:451.24330.000.000.00-0.45
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152882452006.11.09 16:40buy0.32usdchfm1.24200.00001.24332006.11.09 19:451.24330.000.000.003.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
152920182006.11.09 17:05sell0.01audusdm0.76780.00000.76822006.11.09 19:380.76820.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152953712006.11.09 17:50sell0.02audusdm0.76850.00000.76822006.11.09 19:380.76820.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152982362006.11.09 18:55sell0.04audusdm0.76900.00000.76822006.11.09 19:380.76820.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152923652006.11.09 17:10sell0.02gbpusdm1.90650.00001.90632006.11.09 19:371.90630.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152941952006.11.09 17:35sell0.04gbpusdm1.90720.00001.90632006.11.09 19:371.90630.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152920442006.11.09 17:05sell0.01gbpusdm1.90570.00001.90632006.11.09 19:371.90630.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152974502006.11.09 18:35buy0.01gbpchfm2.36810.00002.36812006.11.09 19:332.36810.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152982202006.11.09 18:55buy0.02gbpchfm2.36730.00002.36812006.11.09 19:332.36810.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152963552006.11.09 18:10sell0.01audjpym90.630.0090.582006.11.09 19:1890.580.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152950512006.11.09 17:45buy0.01usdcadm1.13000.00001.13002006.11.09 18:331.13000.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152965502006.11.09 18:15buy0.02usdcadm1.12930.00001.13002006.11.09 18:331.13000.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152701412006.11.09 15:15buy1.28gbpchfm2.37030.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.00-21.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
152635192006.11.09 14:35buy0.04gbpchfm2.37400.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.00-1.87
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152748792006.11.09 16:05buy2.56gbpchfm2.36900.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.00-16.49
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
152644432006.11.09 14:50buy0.16gbpchfm2.37280.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.00-5.93
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152641572006.11.09 14:45buy0.08gbpchfm2.37330.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.00-3.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152688332006.11.09 15:10buy0.64gbpchfm2.37160.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.00-17.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
152616902006.11.09 14:05buy0.02gbpchfm2.37470.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.00-1.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152892872006.11.09 16:45buy10.24gbpchfm2.36790.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.0024.73
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
152820912006.11.09 16:30buy5.12gbpchfm2.36850.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.00-12.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
152899222006.11.09 16:50buy20.48gbpchfm2.36680.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.00230.82
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
152673552006.11.09 15:05buy0.32gbpchfm2.37210.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.00-10.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
152578152006.11.09 13:45buy0.01gbpchfm2.37540.00002.36822006.11.09 17:172.36820.000.000.00-0.58
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152905202006.11.09 16:55sell0.02eurcadm1.45050.00001.44932006.11.09 16:591.44930.000.000.000.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152723672006.11.09 15:40sell0.01eurcadm1.44850.00001.44932006.11.09 16:591.44930.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152752512006.11.09 16:10buy0.01audjpym90.560.0090.612006.11.09 16:3690.610.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152752262006.11.09 16:10buy0.01gbpjpym224.900.00224.902006.11.09 16:36224.900.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152770982006.11.09 16:20buy0.02gbpjpym224.820.00224.902006.11.09 16:36224.900.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152333742006.11.09 10:06buy0.32nzdusdm0.66400.00000.66362006.11.09 16:230.66360.000.000.00-1.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
152559232006.11.09 13:40buy0.64nzdusdm0.66340.00000.66362006.11.09 16:230.66360.000.000.001.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
152141462006.11.09 01:55buy0.04nzdusdm0.66590.00000.66362006.11.09 16:230.66360.000.000.00-0.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151988652006.11.08 23:27buy0.02nzdusdm0.66650.00000.66362006.11.09 16:230.66360.000.000.00-0.58
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151942542006.11.08 22:35buy0.01nzdusdm0.66700.00000.66362006.11.09 16:230.66360.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152145042006.11.09 02:10buy0.08nzdusdm0.66520.00000.66362006.11.09 16:230.66360.000.000.00-1.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152303922006.11.09 09:15buy0.16nzdusdm0.66460.00000.66362006.11.09 16:230.66360.000.000.00-1.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152723702006.11.09 15:40buy1.28nzdusdm0.66230.00000.66362006.11.09 16:230.66360.000.000.0016.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
152741092006.11.09 16:00buy0.01audusdm0.76550.00000.76602006.11.09 16:190.76600.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152748862006.11.09 16:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.90090.00001.90142006.11.09 16:191.90140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152558312006.11.09 13:40sell0.16audjpym90.570.0090.562006.11.09 15:3790.560.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152388112006.11.09 11:25sell0.02audjpym90.440.0090.562006.11.09 15:3790.560.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152437452006.11.09 12:35sell0.04audjpym90.510.0090.562006.11.09 15:3790.560.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152488982006.11.09 13:20sell0.08audjpym90.570.0090.562006.11.09 15:3790.560.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152578052006.11.09 13:45sell0.32audjpym90.670.0090.562006.11.09 15:3790.560.000.000.002.97
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
152383852006.11.09 11:15sell0.01audjpym90.370.0090.562006.11.09 15:3790.560.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152711512006.11.09 15:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.90200.00001.90152006.11.09 15:361.90150.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152715822006.11.09 15:30sell0.01audusdm0.76640.00000.76592006.11.09 15:350.76590.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152708182006.11.09 15:20buy0.01usdjpym118.240.00118.292006.11.09 15:35118.290.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152701242006.11.09 15:15buy0.01usdcadm1.13180.00001.13232006.11.09 15:241.13230.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152605362006.11.09 13:55sell0.02eurchfm1.59720.00001.59642006.11.09 15:061.59640.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152454242006.11.09 12:48sell0.01eurchfm1.59640.00001.59642006.11.09 15:061.59640.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152529182006.11.09 13:35sell0.01usdcadm1.13130.00001.13192006.11.09 15:001.13190.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152625752006.11.09 14:20sell0.04usdcadm1.13290.00001.13192006.11.09 15:001.13190.000.000.000.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152557972006.11.09 13:40sell0.02usdcadm1.13190.00001.13192006.11.09 15:001.13190.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152605412006.11.09 13:55buy0.01audusdm0.76550.00000.76602006.11.09 15:000.76600.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152447662006.11.09 12:40sell0.04usdjpym118.140.00118.322006.11.09 14:51118.320.000.000.00-0.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152578512006.11.09 13:45sell0.32usdjpym118.490.00118.322006.11.09 14:51118.320.000.000.004.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
152342782006.11.09 10:20sell0.01usdjpym117.900.00118.322006.11.09 14:51118.320.000.000.00-0.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152558492006.11.09 13:40sell0.16usdjpym118.330.00118.322006.11.09 14:51118.320.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152529382006.11.09 13:35sell0.08usdjpym118.220.00118.322006.11.09 14:51118.320.000.000.00-0.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152376202006.11.09 11:05sell0.02usdjpym118.090.00118.322006.11.09 14:51118.320.000.000.00-0.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152558252006.11.09 13:40buy0.02gbpusdm1.90020.00001.89992006.11.09 14:431.89990.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152577802006.11.09 13:45buy0.04gbpusdm1.89940.00001.89992006.11.09 14:431.89990.000.000.000.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152623922006.11.09 14:15buy0.08gbpusdm1.89870.00001.89992006.11.09 14:431.89990.000.000.000.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152501062006.11.09 13:30buy0.01gbpusdm1.90280.00001.89992006.11.09 14:431.89990.000.000.00-0.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152623632006.11.09 14:15sell0.02usdchfm1.25090.00001.25022006.11.09 14:231.25020.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152616972006.11.09 14:05sell0.01usdchfm1.25030.00001.25022006.11.09 14:231.25020.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152611602006.11.09 14:00buy0.01eurcadm1.44510.00001.44562006.11.09 14:191.44560.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152612202006.11.09 14:00buy0.01eurusdm1.27680.00001.27732006.11.09 14:061.27730.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152529502006.11.09 13:35buy0.01gbpchfm2.37410.00002.37462006.11.09 13:442.37460.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152508472006.11.09 13:30buy0.01gbpjpym224.810.00224.862006.11.09 13:33224.860.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152144932006.11.09 02:10sell0.04usdcadm1.13110.00001.13142006.11.09 13:331.13140.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152134042006.11.09 01:46sell0.02usdcadm1.13040.00001.13142006.11.09 13:331.13140.000.000.00-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152494782006.11.09 13:26sell0.16usdcadm1.13260.00001.13142006.11.09 13:331.13140.000.000.001.70
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152388122006.11.09 11:25sell0.08usdcadm1.13170.00001.13142006.11.09 13:331.13140.000.000.000.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152104792006.11.09 01:12sell0.01usdcadm1.12990.00001.13142006.11.09 13:331.13140.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152256972006.11.09 07:55sell0.16eurcadm1.44370.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00-5.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152267642006.11.09 08:00sell0.32eurcadm1.44450.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00-8.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
152310042006.11.09 09:26sell0.64eurcadm1.44480.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00-14.70
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
152431752006.11.09 12:30sell5.12eurcadm1.44630.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00-49.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
152488312006.11.09 13:20sell40.96eurcadm1.44890.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00542.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-12[tp]
152396392006.11.09 11:50sell2.56eurcadm1.44570.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00-38.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
152137332006.11.09 01:50sell0.01eurcadm1.44110.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00-0.55
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152141022006.11.09 01:55sell0.02eurcadm1.44170.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00-1.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152171832006.11.09 03:35sell0.08eurcadm1.44290.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00-3.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152317972006.11.09 09:40sell1.28eurcadm1.44530.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00-23.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
152455692006.11.09 12:50sell10.24eurcadm1.44680.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00-54.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
152484452006.11.09 13:15sell0.01audusdm0.76660.00000.76612006.11.09 13:300.76610.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152470072006.11.09 13:05sell20.48eurcadm1.44770.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.0054.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
152144942006.11.09 02:10sell0.04eurcadm1.44230.00001.44742006.11.09 13:301.44740.000.000.00-1.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152494362006.11.09 13:25sell0.01eurusdm1.27920.00001.27872006.11.09 13:301.27870.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152484172006.11.09 13:15buy0.01usdchfm1.24820.00001.24872006.11.09 13:301.24870.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151920712006.11.08 22:15buy0.02audusdm0.77070.00000.76672006.11.09 13:060.76670.000.000.00-0.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152053102006.11.09 00:35buy0.04audusdm0.76860.00000.76672006.11.09 13:060.76670.000.000.00-0.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152090072006.11.09 01:00buy0.16audusdm0.76670.00000.76672006.11.09 13:060.76670.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
151896232006.11.08 21:55buy0.01audusdm0.77110.00000.76672006.11.09 13:060.76670.000.000.00-0.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152321032006.11.09 09:45buy0.32audusdm0.76610.00000.76672006.11.09 13:060.76670.000.000.001.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
152078662006.11.09 00:55buy0.08audusdm0.76800.00000.76672006.11.09 13:060.76670.000.000.00-1.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152418112006.11.09 12:15buy0.64audusdm0.76560.00000.76672006.11.09 13:060.76670.000.000.007.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
152438212006.11.09 12:35buy0.01gbpusdm1.90430.00001.90482006.11.09 12:501.90480.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152431312006.11.09 12:30buy0.01gbpjpym224.870.00224.922006.11.09 12:38224.920.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152377162006.11.09 11:05buy0.01usdchfm1.24870.00001.24922006.11.09 12:161.24920.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152326492006.11.09 09:56buy0.01eurchfm1.59590.00001.59612006.11.09 12:151.59610.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152344072006.11.09 10:25buy0.02eurchfm1.59540.00001.59612006.11.09 12:151.59610.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152317862006.11.09 09:40sell0.16gbpjpym224.620.00224.962006.11.09 12:00224.960.000.000.00-4.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152349322006.11.09 10:40sell1.28gbpjpym224.820.00224.962006.11.09 12:00224.960.000.000.00-15.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
152357002006.11.09 10:56sell2.56gbpjpym224.900.00224.962006.11.09 12:00224.960.000.000.00-13.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
152327502006.11.09 10:00sell0.32gbpjpym224.680.00224.962006.11.09 12:00224.960.000.000.00-7.59
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
151863022006.11.08 21:25sell0.02gbpjpym224.460.00224.962006.11.09 12:00224.960.000.000.00-0.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152290822006.11.09 08:35sell0.08gbpjpym224.590.00224.962006.11.09 12:00224.960.000.000.00-2.50
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151857882006.11.08 21:15sell0.01gbpjpym224.360.00224.962006.11.09 12:00224.960.000.000.00-0.51
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152102352006.11.09 01:10sell0.04gbpjpym224.530.00224.962006.11.09 12:00224.960.000.000.00-1.46
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152376372006.11.09 11:05sell5.12gbpjpym225.190.00224.962006.11.09 12:00224.960.000.000.0099.70
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
152335612006.11.09 10:10sell0.64gbpjpym224.760.00224.962006.11.09 12:00224.960.000.000.00-10.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
152320902006.11.09 09:45buy0.16audjpym90.240.0090.352006.11.09 11:0290.350.000.000.001.49
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152318002006.11.09 09:40buy0.08audjpym90.320.0090.352006.11.09 11:0290.350.000.000.000.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152140932006.11.09 01:55buy0.02audjpym90.440.0090.352006.11.09 11:0290.350.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152145162006.11.09 02:11buy0.04audjpym90.380.0090.352006.11.09 11:0290.350.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152110392006.11.09 01:20buy0.01audjpym90.520.0090.352006.11.09 11:0290.350.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152342562006.11.09 10:20sell0.01usdchfm1.24870.00001.24822006.11.09 10:531.24820.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152342652006.11.09 10:20buy0.01eurusdm1.27770.00001.27822006.11.09 10:531.27820.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152342992006.11.09 10:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.90650.00001.90702006.11.09 10:521.90700.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152257172006.11.09 07:55sell0.04eurusdm1.27780.00001.27742006.11.09 10:101.27740.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152239062006.11.09 07:25sell0.02eurusdm1.27720.00001.27742006.11.09 10:101.27740.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152268422006.11.09 08:00sell0.08eurusdm1.27840.00001.27742006.11.09 10:101.27740.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152197482006.11.09 04:46sell0.01eurusdm1.27620.00001.27742006.11.09 10:101.27740.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152285192006.11.09 08:20buy0.01gbpchfm2.38180.00002.38082006.11.09 10:082.38080.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152320972006.11.09 09:45buy0.04gbpchfm2.37950.00002.38082006.11.09 10:082.38080.000.000.000.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152307502006.11.09 09:20buy0.02gbpchfm2.38100.00002.38082006.11.09 10:082.38080.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152251432006.11.09 07:45buy0.01usdchfm1.25020.00001.24922006.11.09 10:031.24920.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152307352006.11.09 09:20buy0.04usdchfm1.24830.00001.24922006.11.09 10:031.24920.000.000.000.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152269832006.11.09 08:00buy0.02usdchfm1.24890.00001.24922006.11.09 10:031.24920.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152205112006.11.09 05:18buy0.01usdjpym117.880.00117.872006.11.09 10:00117.870.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152243592006.11.09 07:30buy0.02usdjpym117.790.00117.872006.11.09 10:00117.870.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151656172006.11.08 15:00sell0.01eurchfm1.59610.00001.59562006.11.09 09:441.59560.000.00-0.020.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152243222006.11.09 07:30sell0.02gbpusdm1.90540.00001.90642006.11.09 09:441.90640.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152256562006.11.09 07:55sell0.04gbpusdm1.90600.00001.90642006.11.09 09:441.90640.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152204682006.11.09 05:15sell0.01gbpusdm1.90470.00001.90642006.11.09 09:441.90640.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152267852006.11.09 08:00sell0.08gbpusdm1.90680.00001.90642006.11.09 09:441.90640.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152290782006.11.09 08:35sell0.16gbpusdm1.90750.00001.90642006.11.09 09:441.90640.000.000.001.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
152229792006.11.09 07:05sell0.01gbpchfm2.38140.00002.38092006.11.09 08:122.38090.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151914142006.11.08 22:10buy0.01eurgbpm0.67000.00000.67052006.11.09 07:270.67050.000.000.000.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152229812006.11.09 07:05sell0.01usdchfm1.25060.00001.25012006.11.09 07:221.25010.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152205422006.11.09 05:20buy0.01usdchfm1.25070.00001.25122006.11.09 06:591.25120.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152206522006.11.09 05:25buy0.02gbpchfm2.38170.00002.38232006.11.09 06:572.38230.000.000.000.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152167752006.11.09 03:20buy0.01gbpchfm2.38200.00002.38232006.11.09 06:572.38230.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152091962006.11.09 01:00sell0.08usdjpym117.960.00117.872006.11.09 04:58117.870.000.000.000.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
152071852006.11.09 00:50sell0.04usdjpym117.900.00117.872006.11.09 04:58117.870.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151873352006.11.08 21:38sell0.01usdjpym117.790.00117.872006.11.09 04:58117.870.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151997012006.11.08 23:35sell0.02usdjpym117.850.00117.872006.11.09 04:58117.870.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152167852006.11.09 03:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.90420.00001.90472006.11.09 04:551.90470.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151817352006.11.08 19:36sell0.01usdchfm1.25020.00001.25062006.11.09 04:551.25060.000.00-0.03-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151848182006.11.08 21:01sell0.02usdchfm1.25110.00001.25062006.11.09 04:551.25060.000.000.000.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152096492006.11.09 01:05sell0.04usdchfm1.25140.00001.25062006.11.09 04:551.25060.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152091122006.11.09 01:00buy0.04eurusdm1.27540.00001.27632006.11.09 03:341.27630.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151817682006.11.08 19:41buy0.01eurusdm1.27690.00001.27632006.11.09 03:341.27630.000.00-0.03-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151847772006.11.08 21:01buy0.02eurusdm1.27600.00001.27632006.11.09 03:341.27630.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151574282006.11.08 14:05sell0.04gbpchfm2.37960.00002.38182006.11.09 03:042.38180.000.00-0.24-0.70
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151756902006.11.08 17:10sell0.16gbpchfm2.38160.00002.38182006.11.09 03:042.38180.000.00-0.94-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
151760152006.11.08 17:15sell0.32gbpchfm2.38240.00002.38182006.11.09 03:042.38180.000.00-1.891.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
151851012006.11.08 21:05sell0.64gbpchfm2.38290.00002.38182006.11.09 03:042.38180.000.000.005.62
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
151556342006.11.08 13:40sell0.02gbpchfm2.37890.00002.38182006.11.09 03:042.38180.000.00-0.12-0.46
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151600032006.11.08 14:15sell0.08gbpchfm2.38060.00002.38182006.11.09 03:042.38180.000.00-0.47-0.77
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151548482006.11.08 13:30sell0.01gbpchfm2.37830.00002.38182006.11.09 03:042.38180.000.00-0.06-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152089762006.11.09 01:00buy0.08gbpusdm1.90340.00001.90442006.11.09 01:381.90440.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151971712006.11.08 23:06buy0.01gbpusdm1.90530.00001.90442006.11.09 01:381.90440.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152059812006.11.09 00:40buy0.04gbpusdm1.90410.00001.90442006.11.09 01:381.90440.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
152002882006.11.08 23:40buy0.02gbpusdm1.90470.00001.90442006.11.09 01:381.90440.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151927072006.11.08 22:20buy0.01eurcadm1.44180.00001.44122006.11.09 01:351.44120.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152008982006.11.08 23:45buy0.02eurcadm1.44090.00001.44122006.11.09 01:351.44120.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152029262006.11.09 00:05buy0.04eurcadm1.44030.00001.44122006.11.09 01:351.44120.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151817652006.11.08 19:40buy0.01chfjpym94.220.0094.272006.11.09 01:0694.270.000.000.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151927532006.11.08 22:21buy0.01usdcadm1.13010.00001.13032006.11.09 00:581.13030.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152024522006.11.09 00:00buy0.02usdcadm1.12960.00001.13032006.11.09 00:581.13030.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152053182006.11.09 00:35sell0.01audjpym90.520.0090.472006.11.09 00:5590.470.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151815212006.11.08 19:25buy0.01eurjpym150.360.00150.382006.11.09 00:50150.380.000.000.030.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151869742006.11.08 21:35buy0.02eurjpym150.310.00150.382006.11.09 00:50150.380.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151756922006.11.08 17:10sell0.04audjpym90.780.0090.702006.11.09 00:3090.700.000.00-0.150.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151748402006.11.08 16:55sell0.01audjpym90.660.0090.702006.11.09 00:3090.700.000.00-0.04-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151750432006.11.08 17:00sell0.02audjpym90.720.0090.702006.11.09 00:3090.700.000.00-0.080.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151817572006.11.08 19:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.90580.00001.90562006.11.08 22:151.90560.000.00-0.01-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151857952006.11.08 21:15buy0.02gbpusdm1.90480.00001.90562006.11.08 22:151.90560.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151822352006.11.08 19:50sell0.01usdcadm1.12950.00001.12952006.11.08 22:031.12950.000.00-0.010.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151828072006.11.08 20:06sell0.02usdcadm1.13020.00001.12952006.11.08 22:031.12950.000.00-0.020.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151813122006.11.08 19:21sell0.02nzdusdm0.66870.00000.66802006.11.08 21:450.66800.000.00-0.020.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151785252006.11.08 18:00sell0.01nzdusdm0.66800.00000.66802006.11.08 21:450.66800.000.00-0.010.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151780982006.11.08 17:55sell0.01audusdm0.77060.00000.77042006.11.08 21:450.77040.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151819262006.11.08 19:46sell0.02audusdm0.77110.00000.77042006.11.08 21:450.77040.000.00-0.010.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151815202006.11.08 19:25buy0.01gbpjpym224.430.00224.482006.11.08 21:10224.480.000.000.060.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151799792006.11.08 18:35sell0.01eurcadm1.44090.00001.44202006.11.08 21:081.44200.000.000.01-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151810852006.11.08 19:15sell0.04eurcadm1.44240.00001.44202006.11.08 21:081.44200.000.000.040.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151808142006.11.08 19:05sell0.02eurcadm1.44170.00001.44202006.11.08 21:081.44200.000.000.02-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151828672006.11.08 20:10sell0.08eurcadm1.44290.00001.44202006.11.08 21:081.44200.000.000.090.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149703982006.11.06 19:59sell0.04eurgbpm0.67040.00000.67002006.11.08 20:570.67000.000.000.040.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149589862006.11.06 14:41sell0.02eurgbpm0.66990.00000.67002006.11.08 20:570.67000.000.000.02-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150802232006.11.07 17:30sell0.08eurgbpm0.67090.00000.67002006.11.08 20:570.67000.000.000.041.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149393992006.11.06 09:25sell0.01eurgbpm0.66930.00000.67002006.11.08 20:570.67000.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151760352006.11.08 17:15sell0.02gbpusdm1.90600.00001.90562006.11.08 19:211.90560.000.000.000.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151769622006.11.08 17:30sell0.04gbpusdm1.90650.00001.90562006.11.08 19:211.90560.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151757002006.11.08 17:10sell0.01gbpusdm1.90480.00001.90562006.11.08 19:211.90560.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151709502006.11.08 16:05sell0.02gbpjpym224.350.00224.382006.11.08 19:14224.380.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151622182006.11.08 14:30sell0.01gbpjpym224.250.00224.382006.11.08 19:14224.380.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151736522006.11.08 16:25sell0.04gbpjpym224.400.00224.382006.11.08 19:14224.380.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151760312006.11.08 17:15sell0.08gbpjpym224.490.00224.382006.11.08 19:14224.380.000.000.000.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151747132006.11.08 16:50sell0.01chfjpym94.250.0094.202006.11.08 19:0794.200.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151622252006.11.08 14:30sell0.01eurjpym150.380.00150.362006.11.08 19:00150.360.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151738782006.11.08 16:30sell0.02eurjpym150.430.00150.362006.11.08 19:00150.360.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151704022006.11.08 16:00buy0.16eurcadm1.44100.00001.44102006.11.08 18:031.44100.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
151600912006.11.08 14:15buy0.02eurcadm1.44440.00001.44102006.11.08 18:031.44100.000.000.00-0.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151726752006.11.08 16:15buy0.64eurcadm1.43980.00001.44102006.11.08 18:031.44100.000.000.006.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
151649762006.11.08 14:50buy0.04eurcadm1.44340.00001.44102006.11.08 18:031.44100.000.000.00-0.85
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151688812006.11.08 15:35buy0.08eurcadm1.44180.00001.44102006.11.08 18:031.44100.000.000.00-0.57
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151716922006.11.08 16:10buy0.32eurcadm1.44040.00001.44102006.11.08 18:031.44100.000.000.001.70
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
151529412006.11.08 13:15buy0.01eurcadm1.44570.00001.44102006.11.08 18:031.44100.000.000.00-0.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151698642006.11.08 15:55buy0.01usdcadm1.13030.00001.12872006.11.08 17:591.12870.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151716902006.11.08 16:10buy0.04usdcadm1.12840.00001.12872006.11.08 17:591.12870.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151704172006.11.08 16:00buy0.02usdcadm1.12940.00001.12872006.11.08 17:591.12870.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151727042006.11.08 16:15buy0.08usdcadm1.12750.00001.12872006.11.08 17:591.12870.000.000.000.85
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151748662006.11.08 16:57buy0.02usdjpym117.740.00117.812006.11.08 17:09117.810.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151736482006.11.08 16:25buy0.01usdjpym117.790.00117.812006.11.08 17:09117.810.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151738522006.11.08 16:30buy0.01usdchfm1.25000.00001.25052006.11.08 17:081.25050.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151736532006.11.08 16:25sell0.01eurusdm1.27710.00001.27692006.11.08 17:081.27690.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151744092006.11.08 16:40sell0.02eurusdm1.27760.00001.27692006.11.08 17:081.27690.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151566542006.11.08 13:55buy0.01nzdusdm0.66830.00000.66752006.11.08 16:450.66750.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151703852006.11.08 16:00buy0.04nzdusdm0.66650.00000.66752006.11.08 16:450.66750.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151600672006.11.08 14:15buy0.02nzdusdm0.66750.00000.66752006.11.08 16:450.66750.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151659242006.11.08 15:05buy0.02chfjpym94.210.0094.282006.11.08 16:3094.280.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151529442006.11.08 13:15buy0.01chfjpym94.260.0094.282006.11.08 16:3094.280.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151688632006.11.08 15:35buy0.01audjpym90.580.0090.632006.11.08 16:1290.630.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151695722006.11.08 15:50buy0.08audusdm0.76850.00000.76952006.11.08 16:100.76950.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151577702006.11.08 14:10buy0.04audusdm0.76920.00000.76952006.11.08 16:100.76950.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151460592006.11.08 11:26buy0.01audusdm0.77040.00000.76952006.11.08 16:100.76950.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151533302006.11.08 13:20buy0.02audusdm0.76980.00000.76952006.11.08 16:100.76950.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151601032006.11.08 14:15sell0.32usdchfm1.25110.00001.25032006.11.08 16:061.25030.000.000.002.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
151556792006.11.08 13:40sell0.16usdchfm1.24950.00001.25032006.11.08 16:061.25030.000.000.00-1.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
151515642006.11.08 13:05sell0.04usdchfm1.24780.00001.25032006.11.08 16:061.25030.000.000.00-0.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151494242006.11.08 12:47sell0.01usdchfm1.24670.00001.25032006.11.08 16:061.25030.000.000.00-0.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151539292006.11.08 13:25sell0.08usdchfm1.24870.00001.25032006.11.08 16:061.25030.000.000.00-1.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151613122006.11.08 14:20sell0.64usdchfm1.25170.00001.25032006.11.08 16:061.25030.000.000.007.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
151507572006.11.08 13:00sell0.02usdchfm1.24720.00001.25032006.11.08 16:061.25030.000.000.00-0.50
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151556492006.11.08 13:40buy0.08eurusdm1.27690.00001.27702006.11.08 16:061.27700.000.000.000.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151600762006.11.08 14:15buy0.16eurusdm1.27570.00001.27702006.11.08 16:061.27700.000.000.002.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
151506622006.11.08 13:00buy0.02eurusdm1.27830.00001.27702006.11.08 16:061.27700.000.000.00-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151484992006.11.08 12:25buy0.01eurusdm1.27900.00001.27702006.11.08 16:061.27700.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151523752006.11.08 13:10buy0.04eurusdm1.27770.00001.27702006.11.08 16:061.27700.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151529212006.11.08 13:15sell0.04usdcadm1.13130.00001.13112006.11.08 15:161.13110.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151450392006.11.08 10:46sell0.01usdcadm1.12990.00001.13112006.11.08 15:161.13110.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151557132006.11.08 13:40sell0.08usdcadm1.13210.00001.13112006.11.08 15:161.13110.000.000.000.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151471862006.11.08 12:05sell0.02usdcadm1.13070.00001.13112006.11.08 15:161.13110.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151659272006.11.08 15:05sell0.01audjpym90.600.0090.582006.11.08 15:1690.580.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151664822006.11.08 15:10sell0.02audjpym90.650.0090.582006.11.08 15:1690.580.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151562122006.11.08 13:45buy0.16gbpusdm1.90410.00001.90342006.11.08 15:131.90340.000.000.00-1.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
151498682006.11.08 12:55buy0.02gbpusdm1.90660.00001.90342006.11.08 15:131.90340.000.000.00-0.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151601642006.11.08 14:15buy0.32gbpusdm1.90300.00001.90342006.11.08 15:131.90340.000.000.001.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
151641452006.11.08 14:40buy0.64gbpusdm1.90190.00001.90342006.11.08 15:131.90340.000.000.009.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
151493822006.11.08 12:45buy0.01gbpusdm1.90720.00001.90342006.11.08 15:131.90340.000.000.00-0.38
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151515512006.11.08 13:05buy0.08gbpusdm1.90470.00001.90342006.11.08 15:131.90340.000.000.00-1.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151507002006.11.08 13:00buy0.04gbpusdm1.90590.00001.90342006.11.08 15:131.90340.000.000.00-1.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151601232006.11.08 14:15sell0.08usdjpym117.880.00117.812006.11.08 15:13117.810.000.000.000.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151562192006.11.08 13:45sell0.04usdjpym117.710.00117.812006.11.08 15:13117.810.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151450142006.11.08 10:45sell0.01usdjpym117.560.00117.812006.11.08 15:13117.810.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151523542006.11.08 13:10sell0.02usdjpym117.620.00117.812006.11.08 15:13117.810.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151627232006.11.08 14:35sell0.16usdjpym117.930.00117.812006.11.08 15:13117.810.000.000.001.63
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
151460582006.11.08 11:26buy0.01audjpym90.540.0090.592006.11.08 14:1590.590.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151539242006.11.08 13:25buy0.02gbpjpym224.190.00224.262006.11.08 14:06224.260.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151529242006.11.08 13:15buy0.01gbpjpym224.260.00224.262006.11.08 14:06224.260.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151496632006.11.08 12:50buy0.02eurjpym150.290.00150.362006.11.08 14:02150.360.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151486192006.11.08 12:30buy0.01eurjpym150.360.00150.362006.11.08 14:02150.360.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151463592006.11.08 11:35buy0.02eurchfm1.59470.00001.59542006.11.08 13:321.59540.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151433072006.11.08 10:10buy0.01eurchfm1.59530.00001.59542006.11.08 13:321.59540.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151478712006.11.08 12:10sell0.01nzdusdm0.66880.00000.66832006.11.08 13:300.66830.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151432972006.11.08 10:10sell0.01chfjpym94.300.0094.252006.11.08 13:0694.250.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151448392006.11.08 10:40sell0.01eurcadm1.44550.00001.44542006.11.08 13:011.44540.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151471802006.11.08 12:05sell0.02eurcadm1.44610.00001.44542006.11.08 13:011.44540.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151483532006.11.08 12:20sell0.01gbpchfm2.37820.00002.37772006.11.08 12:472.37770.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151430452006.11.08 10:05buy0.01usdchfm1.24660.00001.24712006.11.08 12:371.24710.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151481612006.11.08 12:15sell0.01gbpusdm1.90750.00001.90702006.11.08 12:351.90700.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151481542006.11.08 12:15sell0.01gbpjpym224.260.00224.212006.11.08 12:35224.210.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151425252006.11.08 10:00sell0.01eurjpym150.390.00150.372006.11.08 12:08150.370.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151456402006.11.08 11:10sell0.02eurjpym150.440.00150.372006.11.08 12:08150.370.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151461952006.11.08 11:30buy0.01nzdusdm0.66860.00000.66912006.11.08 11:510.66910.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151405192006.11.08 09:35sell0.01audusdm0.77070.00000.77022006.11.08 11:050.77020.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151424942006.11.08 10:00sell0.01eurusdm1.27980.00001.27932006.11.08 10:361.27930.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151432982006.11.08 10:10buy0.01gbpchfm2.37760.00002.37812006.11.08 10:332.37810.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151405212006.11.08 09:35buy0.04usdcadm1.12910.00001.13012006.11.08 10:281.13010.000.000.000.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151388532006.11.08 09:25buy0.02usdcadm1.13000.00001.13012006.11.08 10:281.13010.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151376622006.11.08 09:15buy0.01usdcadm1.13050.00001.13012006.11.08 10:281.13010.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151312202006.11.08 08:03sell0.01nzdusdm0.66970.00000.66922006.11.08 10:210.66920.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151409612006.11.08 09:40sell0.01gbpusdm1.90860.00001.90812006.11.08 09:481.90810.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151409992006.11.08 09:40buy0.01usdjpym117.450.00117.502006.11.08 09:42117.500.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151362382006.11.08 09:05buy0.01gbpjpym224.230.00224.282006.11.08 09:41224.280.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151087172006.11.08 00:15buy0.01chfjpym94.190.0094.242006.11.08 09:3094.240.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151328212006.11.08 08:40sell0.01eurchfm1.59650.00001.59602006.11.08 09:281.59600.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151362222006.11.08 09:05buy0.01eurjpym150.270.00150.322006.11.08 09:21150.320.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151345572006.11.08 08:55sell0.02gbpchfm2.38210.00002.38142006.11.08 09:052.38140.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151307042006.11.08 07:55sell0.01gbpchfm2.38140.00002.38142006.11.08 09:052.38140.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151140172006.11.08 02:45buy0.02audusdm0.77270.00000.77092006.11.08 08:580.77090.000.000.00-0.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151179652006.11.08 04:55buy0.04audusdm0.77190.00000.77092006.11.08 08:580.77090.000.000.00-0.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151236372006.11.08 06:35buy0.32audusdm0.76980.00000.77092006.11.08 08:580.77090.000.000.003.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
151202982006.11.08 05:31buy0.08audusdm0.77110.00000.77092006.11.08 08:580.77090.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151217652006.11.08 06:00buy0.16audusdm0.77040.00000.77092006.11.08 08:580.77090.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
151048192006.11.07 23:05buy0.01audusdm0.77330.00000.77092006.11.08 08:580.77090.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151303262006.11.08 07:50sell0.01audjpym90.580.0090.532006.11.08 08:5890.530.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151318862006.11.08 08:20buy0.01eurjpym150.270.00150.322006.11.08 08:44150.320.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151291422006.11.08 07:35sell0.01usdchfm1.24950.00001.24902006.11.08 08:441.24900.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151024242006.11.07 22:30sell0.01eurcadm1.44270.00001.44402006.11.08 08:421.44400.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151059482006.11.07 23:25sell0.04eurcadm1.44450.00001.44402006.11.08 08:421.44400.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151181602006.11.08 05:01sell0.08eurcadm1.44510.00001.44402006.11.08 08:421.44400.000.000.000.78
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151030182006.11.07 22:35sell0.02eurcadm1.44330.00001.44402006.11.08 08:421.44400.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150770082006.11.07 16:15sell0.02usdcadm1.12840.00001.13062006.11.08 08:371.13060.000.00-0.01-0.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151055572006.11.07 23:20sell0.08usdcadm1.13050.00001.13062006.11.08 08:371.13060.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150897012006.11.07 20:00sell0.04usdcadm1.12930.00001.13062006.11.08 08:371.13060.000.00-0.01-0.46
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151230242006.11.08 06:25sell0.32usdcadm1.13170.00001.13062006.11.08 08:371.13060.000.000.003.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
151138912006.11.08 02:40sell0.16usdcadm1.13110.00001.13062006.11.08 08:371.13060.000.000.000.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
150757722006.11.07 16:05sell0.01usdcadm1.12790.00001.13062006.11.08 08:371.13060.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151291232006.11.08 07:35buy0.01eurusdm1.27720.00001.27772006.11.08 08:291.27770.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151059912006.11.07 23:27buy0.02eurchfm1.59600.00001.59672006.11.08 08:271.59670.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151037312006.11.07 22:45buy0.01eurchfm1.59660.00001.59672006.11.08 08:271.59670.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151299982006.11.08 07:45sell0.04gbpjpym224.300.00224.222006.11.08 08:13224.220.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151256302006.11.08 07:10sell0.02gbpjpym224.260.00224.222006.11.08 08:13224.220.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151242482006.11.08 06:45sell0.01gbpjpym224.170.00224.222006.11.08 08:13224.220.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151282322006.11.08 07:25sell0.01eurjpym150.290.00150.242006.11.08 08:05150.240.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151272722006.11.08 07:20sell0.04usdjpym117.730.00117.642006.11.08 07:54117.640.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151239602006.11.08 06:40sell0.01usdjpym117.600.00117.642006.11.08 07:54117.640.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151256312006.11.08 07:10sell0.02usdjpym117.650.00117.642006.11.08 07:54117.640.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151198482006.11.08 05:20buy0.01gbpchfm2.38130.00002.38182006.11.08 07:492.38180.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151295332006.11.08 07:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.90600.00001.90652006.11.08 07:421.90650.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151048162006.11.07 23:05buy0.01audjpym90.940.0090.612006.11.08 07:4090.610.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151136072006.11.08 02:30buy0.02audjpym90.870.0090.612006.11.08 07:4090.610.000.000.00-0.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151193982006.11.08 05:10buy0.08audjpym90.680.0090.612006.11.08 07:4090.610.000.000.00-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
151232782006.11.08 06:30buy0.64audjpym90.500.0090.612006.11.08 07:4090.610.000.000.005.99
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
151179712006.11.08 04:55buy0.04audjpym90.760.0090.612006.11.08 07:4090.610.000.000.00-0.51
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151218082006.11.08 06:00buy0.32audjpym90.570.0090.612006.11.08 07:4090.610.000.000.001.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
151202932006.11.08 05:31buy0.16audjpym90.620.0090.612006.11.08 07:4090.610.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
151253312006.11.08 07:05buy0.01nzdusdm0.66910.00000.66912006.11.08 07:350.66910.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151275382006.11.08 07:21buy0.02nzdusdm0.66840.00000.66912006.11.08 07:350.66910.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151179762006.11.08 04:55sell0.01eurusdm1.27770.00001.27722006.11.08 07:151.27720.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151195982006.11.08 05:16sell0.01gbpusdm1.90640.00001.90592006.11.08 07:021.90590.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151121392006.11.08 01:42buy0.01usdchfm1.24900.00001.24922006.11.08 07:011.24920.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151177282006.11.08 04:41buy0.02usdchfm1.24850.00001.24922006.11.08 07:011.24920.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151090102006.11.08 00:25buy0.01eurjpym150.340.00150.302006.11.08 06:58150.300.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151193902006.11.08 05:10buy0.04eurjpym150.210.00150.302006.11.08 06:58150.300.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151091532006.11.08 00:30buy0.02eurjpym150.280.00150.302006.11.08 06:58150.300.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151233742006.11.08 06:31sell0.01nzdusdm0.66940.00000.66892006.11.08 06:540.66890.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151090232006.11.08 00:25buy0.01usdjpym117.640.00117.652006.11.08 06:33117.650.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151185282006.11.08 05:05buy0.02usdjpym117.580.00117.652006.11.08 06:33117.650.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151151462006.11.08 03:05buy0.02gbpjpym224.220.00224.252006.11.08 06:32224.250.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151134852006.11.08 02:25buy0.01gbpjpym224.290.00224.252006.11.08 06:32224.250.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151193932006.11.08 05:10buy0.04gbpjpym224.160.00224.252006.11.08 06:32224.250.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150946362006.11.07 20:26buy0.04nzdusdm0.67020.00000.67052006.11.08 06:190.67050.000.000.010.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151039972006.11.07 22:50buy0.08nzdusdm0.66950.00000.67052006.11.08 06:190.67050.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150897732006.11.07 20:00buy0.02nzdusdm0.67090.00000.67052006.11.08 06:190.67050.000.000.01-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150863462006.11.07 19:40buy0.01nzdusdm0.67190.00000.67052006.11.08 06:190.67050.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151134902006.11.08 02:26buy0.01gbpusdm1.90620.00001.90672006.11.08 05:071.90670.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151155242006.11.08 03:16buy0.01eurusdm1.27740.00001.27792006.11.08 04:391.27790.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151121072006.11.08 01:41sell0.01eurusdm1.27780.00001.27732006.11.08 03:021.27730.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151100382006.11.08 00:50buy0.01eurusdm1.27750.00001.27802006.11.08 01:201.27800.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151059532006.11.07 23:25buy0.01gbpjpym224.290.00224.252006.11.08 00:46224.250.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151068602006.11.07 23:40buy0.02gbpjpym224.230.00224.252006.11.08 00:46224.250.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151074622006.11.07 23:55buy0.04gbpjpym224.170.00224.252006.11.08 00:46224.250.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151037372006.11.07 22:45buy0.01usdchfm1.24870.00001.24922006.11.08 00:341.24920.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151022942006.11.07 22:26sell0.01eurusdm1.27790.00001.27742006.11.08 00:341.27740.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151037752006.11.07 22:45sell0.01chfjpym94.210.0094.162006.11.08 00:0494.160.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151072532006.11.07 23:50buy0.01gbpusdm1.90560.00001.90612006.11.08 00:021.90610.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151049832006.11.07 23:10buy0.02gbpchfm2.38030.00002.38042006.11.08 00:022.38040.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151037262006.11.07 22:45buy0.01gbpchfm2.38170.00002.38042006.11.08 00:022.38040.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151055452006.11.07 23:20buy0.04gbpchfm2.37930.00002.38042006.11.08 00:022.38040.000.000.000.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151071192006.11.07 23:45sell0.01usdjpym117.660.00117.612006.11.07 23:57117.610.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151043062006.11.07 22:56sell0.01eurjpym150.350.00150.302006.11.07 23:54150.300.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150845332006.11.07 19:25sell0.01gbpjpym224.210.00224.222006.11.07 23:19224.220.000.00-0.03-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150995492006.11.07 21:25sell0.02gbpjpym224.300.00224.222006.11.07 23:19224.220.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151024512006.11.07 22:30sell0.01gbpusdm1.90630.00001.90632006.11.07 23:101.90630.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151043032006.11.07 22:56sell0.02gbpusdm1.90710.00001.90632006.11.07 23:101.90630.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150899362006.11.07 20:00buy0.02chfjpym94.180.0094.252006.11.07 22:3694.250.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150904972006.11.07 20:05sell0.04gbpchfm2.38130.00002.38022006.11.07 22:362.38020.000.00-0.080.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150829282006.11.07 18:50buy0.01chfjpym94.250.0094.252006.11.07 22:3694.250.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150861972006.11.07 19:35sell0.02gbpchfm2.38020.00002.38022006.11.07 22:362.38020.000.00-0.040.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150832632006.11.07 19:05sell0.01gbpchfm2.37940.00002.38022006.11.07 22:362.38020.000.00-0.02-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150898402006.11.07 20:00sell0.16usdchfm1.24990.00001.24842006.11.07 22:361.24840.000.00-0.181.93
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
150843532006.11.07 19:20sell0.02usdchfm1.24680.00001.24842006.11.07 22:361.24840.000.00-0.02-0.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150787982006.11.07 16:50sell0.01eurchfm1.59560.00001.59542006.11.07 22:361.59540.000.00-0.010.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150831582006.11.07 19:00sell0.01usdchfm1.24600.00001.24842006.11.07 22:361.24840.000.00-0.01-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150872492006.11.07 19:45sell0.08usdchfm1.24830.00001.24842006.11.07 22:361.24840.000.00-0.09-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150823732006.11.07 18:35sell0.02eurchfm1.59610.00001.59542006.11.07 22:361.59540.000.00-0.010.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150853622006.11.07 19:30sell0.04usdchfm1.24770.00001.24842006.11.07 22:361.24840.000.00-0.05-0.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150905072006.11.07 20:05buy0.02audusdm0.77440.00000.77452006.11.07 22:310.77450.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150945002006.11.07 20:25buy0.04audusdm0.77360.00000.77452006.11.07 22:310.77450.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150898002006.11.07 20:00buy0.01audusdm0.77510.00000.77452006.11.07 22:310.77450.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150945342006.11.07 20:25buy0.01gbpusdm1.90610.00001.90662006.11.07 22:111.90660.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150831362006.11.07 19:00buy0.01eurusdm1.28030.00001.27812006.11.07 22:061.27810.000.00-0.01-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150843562006.11.07 19:20buy0.02eurusdm1.27950.00001.27812006.11.07 22:061.27810.000.00-0.02-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150855532006.11.07 19:30buy0.04eurusdm1.27870.00001.27812006.11.07 22:061.27810.000.00-0.03-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150924362006.11.07 20:15buy0.16eurusdm1.27690.00001.27812006.11.07 22:061.27810.000.00-0.141.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
150884142006.11.07 19:55buy0.08eurusdm1.27750.00001.27812006.11.07 22:061.27810.000.00-0.070.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150945532006.11.07 20:26sell0.01usdjpym117.650.00117.642006.11.07 22:05117.640.000.00-0.010.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150995622006.11.07 21:25sell0.02usdjpym117.710.00117.642006.11.07 22:05117.640.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150829272006.11.07 18:50buy0.01eurjpym150.330.00150.352006.11.07 21:59150.350.000.000.010.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150911852006.11.07 20:10buy0.02eurjpym150.280.00150.352006.11.07 21:59150.350.000.000.020.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150985372006.11.07 21:05buy0.02audjpym90.980.0091.052006.11.07 21:5891.050.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150959032006.11.07 20:35buy0.01audjpym91.050.0091.052006.11.07 21:5891.050.000.000.010.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150944292006.11.07 20:25buy0.01eurcadm1.44210.00001.44262006.11.07 21:491.44260.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150845362006.11.07 19:25sell0.01audjpym91.030.0091.072006.11.07 20:1691.070.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150856592006.11.07 19:30sell0.02audjpym91.090.0091.072006.11.07 20:1691.070.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150897392006.11.07 20:00sell0.04audjpym91.160.0091.072006.11.07 20:1691.070.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150515772006.11.07 13:40sell0.04audusdm0.77430.00000.77462006.11.07 19:540.77460.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150482542006.11.07 13:15sell0.01audusdm0.77310.00000.77462006.11.07 19:540.77460.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150490392006.11.07 13:26sell0.02audusdm0.77370.00000.77462006.11.07 19:540.77460.000.000.00-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150713202006.11.07 15:20sell0.16audusdm0.77570.00000.77462006.11.07 19:540.77460.000.000.001.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
150630882006.11.07 14:35sell0.08audusdm0.77480.00000.77462006.11.07 19:540.77460.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150797812006.11.07 17:21sell0.32nzdusdm0.67200.00000.67162006.11.07 19:300.67160.000.000.001.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
150638772006.11.07 14:40sell0.04nzdusdm0.67030.00000.67162006.11.07 19:300.67160.000.000.00-0.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150580112006.11.07 14:15sell0.02nzdusdm0.66980.00000.67162006.11.07 19:300.67160.000.000.00-0.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150528842006.11.07 13:50sell0.01nzdusdm0.66910.00000.67162006.11.07 19:300.67160.000.000.00-0.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150803782006.11.07 17:35sell0.64nzdusdm0.67260.00000.67162006.11.07 19:300.67160.000.000.006.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
150702662006.11.07 15:15sell0.16nzdusdm0.67150.00000.67162006.11.07 19:300.67160.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
150689352006.11.07 15:00sell0.08nzdusdm0.67090.00000.67162006.11.07 19:300.67160.000.000.00-0.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150666242006.11.07 14:50sell0.02eurcadm1.44300.00001.44372006.11.07 19:291.44370.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150637802006.11.07 14:40sell0.01eurcadm1.44120.00001.44372006.11.07 19:291.44370.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150770102006.11.07 16:15sell0.08eurcadm1.44420.00001.44372006.11.07 19:291.44370.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150757632006.11.07 16:05sell0.04eurcadm1.44350.00001.44372006.11.07 19:291.44370.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150773782006.11.07 16:30sell0.16eurcadm1.44470.00001.44372006.11.07 19:291.44370.000.000.001.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
150829372006.11.07 18:50buy0.01audjpym91.030.0091.082006.11.07 19:1891.080.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150822122006.11.07 18:30buy0.01usdjpym117.430.00117.482006.11.07 19:17117.480.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150795722006.11.07 17:10buy0.02gbpjpym224.220.00224.202006.11.07 19:17224.200.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150823582006.11.07 18:35buy0.08gbpjpym224.100.00224.202006.11.07 19:17224.200.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150782962006.11.07 16:45buy0.01gbpjpym224.290.00224.202006.11.07 19:17224.200.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150814012006.11.07 18:05buy0.04gbpjpym224.170.00224.202006.11.07 19:17224.200.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150816442006.11.07 18:10sell0.01eurusdm1.28090.00001.28042006.11.07 18:421.28040.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150816552006.11.07 18:10buy0.01usdchfm1.24570.00001.24622006.11.07 18:391.24620.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150817812006.11.07 18:15buy0.04gbpchfm2.37830.00002.37912006.11.07 18:362.37910.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150805822006.11.07 17:45buy0.01gbpchfm2.37930.00002.37912006.11.07 18:362.37910.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150808192006.11.07 17:55buy0.02gbpchfm2.37880.00002.37912006.11.07 18:362.37910.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150443542006.11.07 10:50sell0.04chfjpym94.240.0094.202006.11.07 18:3494.200.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150409212006.11.07 09:40sell0.01chfjpym94.110.0094.202006.11.07 18:3494.200.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150425662006.11.07 10:10sell0.02chfjpym94.170.0094.202006.11.07 18:3494.200.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150579852006.11.07 14:15sell0.08chfjpym94.290.0094.202006.11.07 18:3494.200.000.000.000.62
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150779132006.11.07 16:40sell0.01audjpym91.070.0091.022006.11.07 18:3491.020.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150769952006.11.07 16:15sell0.02usdchfm1.24620.00001.24562006.11.07 17:541.24560.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150757562006.11.07 16:05sell0.01usdchfm1.24590.00001.24562006.11.07 17:541.24560.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150739422006.11.07 15:45sell0.01gbpchfm2.37960.00002.37912006.11.07 17:302.37910.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150757532006.11.07 16:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.90990.00001.90982006.11.07 16:411.90980.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150761122006.11.07 16:10buy0.02gbpusdm1.90900.00001.90982006.11.07 16:411.90980.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150447062006.11.07 11:00buy0.01eurchfm1.59710.00001.59582006.11.07 15:571.59580.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150604942006.11.07 14:30buy0.08eurchfm1.59480.00001.59582006.11.07 15:571.59580.000.000.000.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150528722006.11.07 13:50buy0.04eurchfm1.59550.00001.59582006.11.07 15:571.59580.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150495142006.11.07 13:30buy0.02eurchfm1.59600.00001.59582006.11.07 15:571.59580.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150694872006.11.07 15:05buy0.01audjpym91.050.0091.102006.11.07 15:5691.100.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150507092006.11.07 13:35buy0.04usdcadm1.12760.00001.12782006.11.07 15:391.12780.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150484402006.11.07 13:20buy0.01usdcadm1.12880.00001.12782006.11.07 15:391.12780.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150489412006.11.07 13:25buy0.02usdcadm1.12810.00001.12782006.11.07 15:391.12780.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150546602006.11.07 14:00buy0.08usdcadm1.12680.00001.12782006.11.07 15:391.12780.000.000.000.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150546732006.11.07 14:00buy0.16usdchfm1.24760.00001.24602006.11.07 15:381.24600.000.000.00-2.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
150668272006.11.07 14:50buy2.56usdchfm1.24470.00001.24602006.11.07 15:381.24600.000.000.0026.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
150479132006.11.07 13:05buy0.01usdchfm1.25170.00001.24602006.11.07 15:381.24600.000.000.00-0.46
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150605092006.11.07 14:30buy0.64usdchfm1.24640.00001.24602006.11.07 15:381.24600.000.000.00-2.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
150495312006.11.07 13:30buy0.04usdchfm1.25000.00001.24602006.11.07 15:381.24600.000.000.00-1.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150513462006.11.07 13:40buy0.08usdchfm1.24900.00001.24602006.11.07 15:381.24600.000.000.00-1.93
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150637922006.11.07 14:40buy1.28usdchfm1.24570.00001.24602006.11.07 15:381.24600.000.000.003.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
150579702006.11.07 14:15buy0.32usdchfm1.24700.00001.24602006.11.07 15:381.24600.000.000.00-2.57
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
150489602006.11.07 13:25buy0.02usdchfm1.25060.00001.24602006.11.07 15:381.24600.000.000.00-0.74
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150722482006.11.07 15:35sell0.01eurusdm1.28100.00001.28052006.11.07 15:371.28050.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150702222006.11.07 15:15buy0.02usdjpym117.370.00117.402006.11.07 15:36117.400.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150712752006.11.07 15:20buy0.04usdjpym117.320.00117.402006.11.07 15:36117.400.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150695182006.11.07 15:05buy0.01usdjpym117.460.00117.402006.11.07 15:36117.400.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150528822006.11.07 13:50buy0.32gbpchfm2.38100.00002.38012006.11.07 15:352.38010.000.000.00-2.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
150495522006.11.07 13:30buy0.08gbpchfm2.38200.00002.38012006.11.07 15:352.38010.000.000.00-1.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150440892006.11.07 10:45buy0.02gbpchfm2.38370.00002.38012006.11.07 15:352.38010.000.000.00-0.58
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150546272006.11.07 14:00buy0.64gbpchfm2.37950.00002.38012006.11.07 15:352.38010.000.000.003.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
150443532006.11.07 10:50buy0.04gbpchfm2.38330.00002.38012006.11.07 15:352.38010.000.000.00-1.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150390412006.11.07 09:15buy0.01gbpchfm2.38430.00002.38012006.11.07 15:352.38010.000.000.00-0.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150666602006.11.07 14:50buy1.28gbpchfm2.37870.00002.38012006.11.07 15:352.38010.000.000.0014.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
150525222006.11.07 13:45buy0.16gbpchfm2.38140.00002.38012006.11.07 15:352.38010.000.000.00-1.67
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
150545782006.11.07 14:00buy0.02gbpjpym224.370.00224.322006.11.07 15:02224.320.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150525172006.11.07 13:45buy0.01gbpjpym224.500.00224.322006.11.07 15:02224.320.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150665892006.11.07 14:50buy0.08gbpjpym224.200.00224.322006.11.07 15:02224.320.000.000.000.82
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150605352006.11.07 14:30buy0.04gbpjpym224.320.00224.322006.11.07 15:02224.320.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150483942006.11.07 13:20buy0.01eurcadm1.44020.00001.44072006.11.07 14:101.44070.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150471502006.11.07 12:40sell0.01audjpym91.130.0091.082006.11.07 14:0291.080.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150398522006.11.07 09:30sell0.01eurjpym150.340.00150.332006.11.07 13:58150.330.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150425422006.11.07 10:10sell0.02eurjpym150.400.00150.332006.11.07 13:58150.330.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150440702006.11.07 10:45buy0.02nzdusdm0.66940.00000.66962006.11.07 13:400.66960.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150458032006.11.07 11:35buy0.04nzdusdm0.66880.00000.66962006.11.07 13:400.66960.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150431162006.11.07 10:20buy0.01nzdusdm0.67000.00000.66962006.11.07 13:400.66960.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150444482006.11.07 10:56sell0.08gbpjpym224.530.00224.442006.11.07 13:39224.440.000.000.000.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150414882006.11.07 10:00sell0.02gbpjpym224.420.00224.442006.11.07 13:39224.440.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150425382006.11.07 10:10sell0.04gbpjpym224.480.00224.442006.11.07 13:39224.440.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150398782006.11.07 09:30sell0.01gbpjpym224.360.00224.442006.11.07 13:39224.440.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150425462006.11.07 10:10sell0.02usdjpym117.920.00117.832006.11.07 13:29117.830.000.000.000.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150398742006.11.07 09:30sell0.01usdjpym117.800.00117.832006.11.07 13:29117.830.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150440712006.11.07 10:45buy0.02audusdm0.77260.00000.77342006.11.07 13:040.77340.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150431012006.11.07 10:20buy0.01audusdm0.77340.00000.77342006.11.07 13:040.77340.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150449762006.11.07 11:07sell0.02usdcadm1.13020.00001.12952006.11.07 12:391.12950.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150440682006.11.07 10:45sell0.01usdcadm1.12960.00001.12952006.11.07 12:391.12950.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150449242006.11.07 11:05sell0.02eurcadm1.44120.00001.44102006.11.07 12:181.44100.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150440762006.11.07 10:45sell0.01eurcadm1.44060.00001.44102006.11.07 12:181.44100.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150457332006.11.07 11:30sell0.04eurcadm1.44180.00001.44102006.11.07 12:181.44100.000.000.000.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150450782006.11.07 11:10sell0.01audjpym91.090.0091.042006.11.07 11:1591.040.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150232602006.11.07 07:20buy0.01audjpym91.140.0091.152006.11.07 11:0191.150.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150415012006.11.07 10:00buy0.02audjpym91.080.0091.152006.11.07 11:0191.150.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150085752006.11.07 05:20sell0.01audusdm0.77350.00000.77302006.11.07 10:120.77300.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150409232006.11.07 09:40buy0.01usdchfm1.25170.00001.25222006.11.07 10:111.25220.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150417752006.11.07 10:05sell0.01gbpusdm1.90520.00001.90472006.11.07 10:071.90470.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150414912006.11.07 10:00sell0.01eurusdm1.27640.00001.27592006.11.07 10:071.27590.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150394792006.11.07 09:25buy0.02usdcadm1.12720.00001.12802006.11.07 09:531.12800.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150388742006.11.07 09:10buy0.01usdcadm1.12800.00001.12802006.11.07 09:531.12800.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150036802006.11.07 04:50buy0.02chfjpym94.140.0094.162006.11.07 09:3294.160.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150274792006.11.07 07:45buy0.04chfjpym94.070.0094.162006.11.07 09:3294.160.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149969532006.11.07 04:25buy0.01chfjpym94.210.0094.162006.11.07 09:3294.160.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150351212006.11.07 08:45buy0.04eurcadm1.43850.00001.43892006.11.07 09:311.43890.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150207482006.11.07 07:00buy0.01eurcadm1.44010.00001.43892006.11.07 09:311.43890.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150359702006.11.07 08:50buy0.08eurcadm1.43780.00001.43892006.11.07 09:311.43890.000.000.000.78
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150312292006.11.07 08:15buy0.02eurcadm1.43940.00001.43892006.11.07 09:311.43890.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150274992006.11.07 07:45sell0.02usdchfm1.25220.00001.25142006.11.07 09:301.25140.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150207932006.11.07 07:00sell0.01usdchfm1.25140.00001.25142006.11.07 09:301.25140.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150215292006.11.07 07:05buy0.01eurusdm1.27600.00001.27612006.11.07 09:291.27610.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150278082006.11.07 07:47buy0.02eurusdm1.27540.00001.27612006.11.07 09:291.27610.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150390912006.11.07 09:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.90370.00001.90422006.11.07 09:181.90420.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150331312006.11.07 08:30sell0.02nzdusdm0.67120.00000.67042006.11.07 09:120.67040.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150312182006.11.07 08:15sell0.01nzdusdm0.67040.00000.67042006.11.07 09:120.67040.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150308032006.11.07 08:10sell0.04eurchfm1.59790.00001.59712006.11.07 09:071.59710.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150165882006.11.07 06:30sell0.01eurchfm1.59670.00001.59712006.11.07 09:071.59710.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150294822006.11.07 08:00sell0.02eurchfm1.59740.00001.59712006.11.07 09:071.59710.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150005952006.11.07 04:40buy0.16usdjpym117.850.00117.892006.11.07 09:06117.890.000.000.000.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
150024512006.11.07 04:45buy0.32usdjpym117.770.00117.892006.11.07 09:06117.890.000.000.003.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
149980892006.11.07 04:30buy0.08usdjpym117.930.00117.892006.11.07 09:06117.890.000.000.00-0.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149924802006.11.07 04:05buy0.04usdjpym118.010.00117.892006.11.07 09:06117.890.000.000.00-0.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149903772006.11.07 03:11buy0.02usdjpym118.070.00117.892006.11.07 09:06117.890.000.000.00-0.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149889002006.11.07 02:20buy0.01usdjpym118.120.00117.892006.11.07 09:06117.890.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150319042006.11.07 08:20sell0.01gbpchfm2.38440.00002.38392006.11.07 09:022.38390.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149077222006.11.03 19:35buy0.01gbpchfm2.38542.38052.38542006.11.07 08:092.38540.000.000.040.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149079872006.11.03 19:45buy0.02gbpchfm2.38462.38052.38542006.11.07 08:092.38540.000.000.060.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150208932006.11.07 07:00buy0.01nzdusdm0.66950.00000.67002006.11.07 07:530.67000.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150006722006.11.07 04:40buy0.01usdcadm1.12880.00001.12932006.11.07 07:471.12930.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150214102006.11.07 07:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.90430.00001.90482006.11.07 07:151.90480.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150064902006.11.07 05:05sell0.16eurcadm1.44080.00001.43972006.11.07 06:501.43970.000.000.001.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
149888802006.11.07 02:20sell0.01eurcadm1.43810.00001.43972006.11.07 06:501.43970.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149979862006.11.07 04:30sell0.04eurcadm1.43880.00001.43972006.11.07 06:501.43970.000.000.00-0.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
150025172006.11.07 04:45sell0.08eurcadm1.44020.00001.43972006.11.07 06:501.43970.000.000.000.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149895782006.11.07 02:40sell0.02eurcadm1.43860.00001.43972006.11.07 06:501.43970.000.000.00-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150085852006.11.07 05:20sell0.01nzdusdm0.66930.00000.66932006.11.07 06:440.66930.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150135532006.11.07 06:05sell0.02nzdusdm0.67000.00000.66932006.11.07 06:440.66930.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149980512006.11.07 04:30sell0.64gbpusdm1.90220.00001.90392006.11.07 06:431.90390.000.000.00-10.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
149994792006.11.07 04:35sell1.28gbpusdm1.90350.00001.90392006.11.07 06:431.90390.000.000.00-5.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
149742602006.11.06 22:05sell0.01gbpusdm1.89690.00001.90392006.11.07 06:431.90390.000.000.00-0.70
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149843492006.11.07 01:25sell0.08gbpusdm1.89980.00001.90392006.11.07 06:431.90390.000.000.00-3.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150025972006.11.07 04:45sell2.56gbpusdm1.90460.00001.90392006.11.07 06:431.90390.000.000.0017.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
149751922006.11.06 22:15sell0.02gbpusdm1.89770.00001.90392006.11.07 06:431.90390.000.000.00-1.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150036682006.11.07 04:50sell5.12gbpusdm1.90530.00001.90392006.11.07 06:431.90390.000.000.0071.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
149776582006.11.06 22:56sell0.04gbpusdm1.89880.00001.90392006.11.07 06:431.90390.000.000.00-2.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149932982006.11.07 04:10sell0.32gbpusdm1.90160.00001.90392006.11.07 06:431.90390.000.000.00-7.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
149860222006.11.07 01:30sell0.16gbpusdm1.90100.00001.90392006.11.07 06:431.90390.000.000.00-4.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
149969042006.11.07 04:25sell0.64eurusdm1.27570.00001.27582006.11.07 06:421.27580.000.000.00-0.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
150024942006.11.07 04:45sell1.28eurusdm1.27640.00001.27582006.11.07 06:421.27580.000.000.007.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
149859562006.11.07 01:30sell0.16eurusdm1.27380.00001.27582006.11.07 06:421.27580.000.000.00-3.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
149602022006.11.06 14:51sell0.02eurusdm1.27160.00001.27582006.11.07 06:421.27580.000.000.01-0.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149593062006.11.06 14:45sell0.01eurusdm1.27080.00001.27582006.11.07 06:421.27580.000.000.01-0.50
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149753132006.11.06 22:15sell0.08eurusdm1.27310.00001.27582006.11.07 06:421.27580.000.000.00-2.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150064942006.11.07 05:05sell2.56eurusdm1.27710.00001.27582006.11.07 06:421.27580.000.000.0033.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
149672332006.11.06 17:51sell0.04eurusdm1.27220.00001.27582006.11.07 06:421.27580.000.000.03-1.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149882912006.11.07 02:10sell0.32eurusdm1.27440.00001.27582006.11.07 06:421.27580.000.000.00-4.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
149867902006.11.07 01:50buy0.16usdchfm1.25400.00001.25152006.11.07 06:421.25150.000.000.00-3.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
150036982006.11.07 04:50buy2.56usdchfm1.25100.00001.25152006.11.07 06:421.25150.000.000.0010.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
149744432006.11.06 22:10buy0.02usdchfm1.25580.00001.25152006.11.07 06:421.25150.000.000.00-0.69
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149967382006.11.07 04:25buy0.64usdchfm1.25260.00001.25152006.11.07 06:421.25150.000.000.00-5.63
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
149668352006.11.06 17:35buy0.01usdchfm1.25640.00001.25152006.11.07 06:421.25150.000.000.01-0.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149939372006.11.07 04:15buy0.32usdchfm1.25340.00001.25152006.11.07 06:421.25150.000.000.00-4.86
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
149753512006.11.06 22:15buy0.04usdchfm1.25520.00001.25152006.11.07 06:421.25150.000.000.00-1.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149995542006.11.07 04:35buy1.28usdchfm1.25150.00001.25152006.11.07 06:421.25150.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
150103402006.11.07 05:35buy5.12usdchfm1.25040.00001.25152006.11.07 06:421.25150.000.000.0045.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
149777212006.11.06 22:58buy0.08usdchfm1.25470.00001.25152006.11.07 06:421.25150.000.000.00-2.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
150072652006.11.07 05:10buy0.01audjpym91.080.0091.132006.11.07 06:3891.130.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150078212006.11.07 05:15buy0.01eurjpym150.350.00150.402006.11.07 06:07150.400.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149932992006.11.07 04:10buy0.04gbpjpym224.380.00224.382006.11.07 05:49224.380.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149908492006.11.07 03:25buy0.01gbpjpym224.530.00224.382006.11.07 05:49224.380.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149911942006.11.07 03:50buy0.02gbpjpym224.480.00224.382006.11.07 05:49224.380.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150065152006.11.07 05:05buy0.16gbpjpym224.280.00224.382006.11.07 05:49224.380.000.000.001.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
150037442006.11.07 04:50buy0.08gbpjpym224.330.00224.382006.11.07 05:49224.380.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149816962006.11.07 00:15buy0.01audjpym91.140.0091.142006.11.07 04:4091.140.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148438652006.11.03 11:01buy0.04audusdm0.77300.00000.77352006.11.07 04:400.77350.000.000.000.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149932972006.11.07 04:10buy0.02audjpym91.070.0091.142006.11.07 04:4091.140.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149386252006.11.06 09:00sell0.01eurchfm1.59540.00001.59682006.11.07 04:341.59680.000.00-0.01-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149478212006.11.06 11:05sell0.02eurchfm1.59600.00001.59682006.11.07 04:341.59680.000.00-0.01-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149688052006.11.06 18:47sell0.16eurchfm1.59780.00001.59682006.11.07 04:341.59680.000.00-0.101.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
149610322006.11.06 15:05sell0.08eurchfm1.59720.00001.59682006.11.07 04:341.59680.000.00-0.050.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149571912006.11.06 14:10sell0.04eurchfm1.59660.00001.59682006.11.07 04:341.59680.000.00-0.03-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149902342006.11.07 03:05sell0.01usdcadm1.12920.00001.12872006.11.07 04:241.12870.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149824962006.11.07 00:47buy0.01nzdusdm0.66810.00000.66862006.11.07 04:240.66860.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149924942006.11.07 04:05buy0.02eurjpym150.360.00150.442006.11.07 04:24150.440.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149817272006.11.07 00:15buy0.01eurjpym150.450.00150.442006.11.07 04:24150.440.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149518862006.11.06 12:50sell0.02chfjpym94.200.0094.132006.11.07 04:0794.130.000.00-0.010.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149448672006.11.06 10:10sell0.01chfjpym94.150.0094.132006.11.07 04:0794.130.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149824912006.11.07 00:45sell0.02gbpjpym224.530.00224.462006.11.07 03:15224.460.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149823212006.11.07 00:35sell0.01gbpjpym224.480.00224.462006.11.07 03:15224.460.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149633582006.11.06 16:00buy0.04usdcadm1.12980.00001.12972006.11.07 02:391.12970.000.000.01-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149702392006.11.06 19:51buy0.08usdcadm1.12920.00001.12972006.11.07 02:391.12970.000.000.020.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149628002006.11.06 15:50buy0.02usdcadm1.13170.00001.12972006.11.07 02:391.12970.000.000.01-0.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149826492006.11.07 00:55buy0.16usdcadm1.12860.00001.12972006.11.07 02:391.12970.000.000.001.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
149614352006.11.06 15:15buy0.01usdcadm1.13260.00001.12972006.11.07 02:391.12970.000.000.00-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149836212006.11.07 01:15buy0.01eurcadm1.43720.00001.43772006.11.07 01:481.43770.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149742732006.11.06 22:06sell0.01eurcadm1.43660.00001.43682006.11.07 00:531.43680.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149782922006.11.06 23:10sell0.02eurcadm1.43760.00001.43682006.11.07 00:531.43680.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149782032006.11.06 23:05buy0.02usdjpym118.250.00118.272006.11.07 00:27118.270.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149814202006.11.07 00:10buy0.04usdjpym118.190.00118.272006.11.07 00:27118.270.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149692502006.11.06 19:07buy0.01usdjpym118.310.00118.272006.11.07 00:27118.270.000.000.01-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149810902006.11.07 00:05buy0.01gbpjpym224.480.00224.532006.11.07 00:26224.530.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149610452006.11.06 15:05sell0.02nzdusdm0.66750.00000.66842006.11.07 00:190.66840.000.00-0.01-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149593202006.11.06 14:45sell0.01nzdusdm0.66690.00000.66842006.11.07 00:190.66840.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149763532006.11.06 22:30sell0.16nzdusdm0.66950.00000.66842006.11.07 00:190.66840.000.000.001.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
149651572006.11.06 16:55sell0.04nzdusdm0.66800.00000.66842006.11.07 00:190.66840.000.00-0.02-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149678662006.11.06 18:00sell0.08nzdusdm0.66890.00000.66842006.11.07 00:190.66840.000.00-0.030.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149742552006.11.06 22:05sell0.01gbpjpym224.430.00224.422006.11.06 23:52224.420.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149765742006.11.06 22:35sell0.02gbpjpym224.490.00224.422006.11.06 23:52224.420.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149519002006.11.06 12:50sell0.16eurjpym150.360.00150.442006.11.06 23:51150.440.000.00-0.17-1.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
149536082006.11.06 13:15sell0.32eurjpym150.420.00150.442006.11.06 23:51150.440.000.00-0.34-0.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
149646552006.11.06 16:35sell2.56eurjpym150.480.00150.442006.11.06 23:51150.440.000.00-2.698.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
149765772006.11.06 22:35sell5.12eurjpym150.530.00150.442006.11.06 23:51150.440.000.000.0038.97
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
149348512006.11.06 08:10sell0.01eurjpym150.090.00150.442006.11.06 23:51150.440.000.00-0.01-0.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149366552006.11.06 08:25sell0.02eurjpym150.170.00150.442006.11.06 23:51150.440.000.00-0.02-0.46
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149637062006.11.06 16:05sell1.28eurjpym150.440.00150.442006.11.06 23:51150.440.000.00-1.340.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
149440222006.11.06 10:00sell0.08eurjpym150.290.00150.442006.11.06 23:51150.440.000.00-0.08-1.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149586812006.11.06 14:35sell0.64eurjpym150.470.00150.442006.11.06 23:51150.440.000.00-0.671.62
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
149416862006.11.06 09:45sell0.04eurjpym150.220.00150.442006.11.06 23:51150.440.000.00-0.04-0.74
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149666672006.11.06 17:30sell0.01audjpym91.250.0091.202006.11.06 23:3091.200.000.00-0.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149680422006.11.06 18:05buy0.01gbpjpym224.560.00224.472006.11.06 21:58224.470.000.000.02-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149695392006.11.06 19:15buy0.04gbpjpym224.350.00224.472006.11.06 21:58224.470.000.000.090.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149690562006.11.06 18:55buy0.02gbpjpym224.490.00224.472006.11.06 21:58224.470.000.000.04-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149653682006.11.06 17:00buy0.08eurcadm1.43600.00001.43732006.11.06 21:451.43730.000.00-0.040.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149630252006.11.06 15:55buy0.02eurcadm1.43880.00001.43732006.11.06 21:451.43730.000.00-0.01-0.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149633542006.11.06 16:00buy0.04eurcadm1.43660.00001.43732006.11.06 21:451.43730.000.00-0.020.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149611872006.11.06 15:10buy0.01eurcadm1.43950.00001.43732006.11.06 21:451.43730.000.000.00-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149358842006.11.06 08:20sell0.16usdjpym118.240.00118.292006.11.06 18:53118.290.000.000.00-0.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
149529372006.11.06 13:05sell0.64usdjpym118.420.00118.292006.11.06 18:53118.290.000.000.007.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
149410092006.11.06 09:40sell0.32usdjpym118.340.00118.292006.11.06 18:53118.290.000.000.001.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
149198652006.11.06 01:05sell0.02usdjpym118.070.00118.292006.11.06 18:53118.290.000.000.00-0.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149192152006.11.06 00:55sell0.01usdjpym118.010.00118.292006.11.06 18:53118.290.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149339812006.11.06 08:00sell0.08usdjpym118.180.00118.292006.11.06 18:53118.290.000.000.00-0.74
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149294682006.11.06 06:15sell0.04usdjpym118.110.00118.292006.11.06 18:53118.290.000.000.00-0.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149624722006.11.06 15:45buy0.01gbpusdm1.89650.00001.89702006.11.06 16:421.89700.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149639432006.11.06 16:10buy0.02gbpjpym224.480.00224.562006.11.06 16:28224.560.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149618942006.11.06 15:30buy0.01gbpjpym224.560.00224.562006.11.06 16:28224.560.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149620492006.11.06 15:35buy0.01audjpym91.200.0091.252006.11.06 16:0091.250.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149603822006.11.06 14:55buy0.01usdchfm1.25640.00001.25692006.11.06 15:381.25690.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149523902006.11.06 13:00sell0.01audjpym91.110.0091.152006.11.06 15:1791.150.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149604102006.11.06 14:55sell0.04audjpym91.230.0091.152006.11.06 15:1791.150.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149560882006.11.06 13:50sell0.02audjpym91.170.0091.152006.11.06 15:1791.150.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149575892006.11.06 14:15sell0.04gbpjpym224.650.00224.562006.11.06 14:43224.560.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149532222006.11.06 13:10sell0.01gbpjpym224.510.00224.562006.11.06 14:43224.560.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149536222006.11.06 13:15sell0.02gbpjpym224.590.00224.562006.11.06 14:43224.560.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149501022006.11.06 12:00buy0.01nzdusdm0.66660.00000.66712006.11.06 14:340.66710.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149472532006.11.06 10:56sell0.64usdcadm1.13440.00001.13442006.11.06 14:031.13440.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
149485322006.11.06 11:20sell2.56usdcadm1.13550.00001.13442006.11.06 14:031.13440.000.000.0024.82
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
149446692006.11.06 10:05sell0.32usdcadm1.13380.00001.13442006.11.06 14:031.13440.000.000.00-1.69
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
149475802006.11.06 11:00sell1.28usdcadm1.13490.00001.13442006.11.06 14:031.13440.000.000.005.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
149250732006.11.06 02:55sell0.04usdcadm1.13120.00001.13442006.11.06 14:031.13440.000.000.00-1.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149372662006.11.06 08:35sell0.08usdcadm1.13180.00001.13442006.11.06 14:031.13440.000.000.00-1.83
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149417992006.11.06 09:45sell0.16usdcadm1.13240.00001.13442006.11.06 14:031.13440.000.000.00-2.82
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
149231742006.11.06 02:03sell0.02usdcadm1.13060.00001.13442006.11.06 14:031.13440.000.000.00-0.67
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149220882006.11.06 01:37sell0.01usdcadm1.13000.00001.13442006.11.06 14:031.13440.000.000.00-0.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149475702006.11.06 11:00sell0.64eurcadm1.44200.00001.44072006.11.06 13:571.44070.000.000.007.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
149385192006.11.06 09:00sell0.01eurcadm1.43720.00001.44072006.11.06 13:571.44070.000.000.00-0.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149446732006.11.06 10:05sell0.08eurcadm1.43980.00001.44072006.11.06 13:571.44070.000.000.00-0.63
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149440302006.11.06 10:00sell0.04eurcadm1.43850.00001.44072006.11.06 13:571.44070.000.000.00-0.78
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149430652006.11.06 09:55sell0.02eurcadm1.43790.00001.44072006.11.06 13:571.44070.000.000.00-0.49
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149473132006.11.06 10:56sell0.32eurcadm1.44110.00001.44072006.11.06 13:571.44070.000.000.001.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
149451492006.11.06 10:15sell0.16eurcadm1.44050.00001.44072006.11.06 13:571.44070.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
149553812006.11.06 13:40sell0.01eurusdm1.27050.00001.27002006.11.06 13:481.27000.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149553872006.11.06 13:40sell0.01gbpusdm1.89680.00001.89632006.11.06 13:481.89630.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149490922006.11.06 11:30sell0.01usdchfm1.25680.00001.25632006.11.06 12:031.25630.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149493362006.11.06 11:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.89560.00001.89612006.11.06 12:001.89610.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149475432006.11.06 11:00sell0.01audjpym91.090.0091.102006.11.06 11:5291.100.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149480492006.11.06 11:10sell0.02audjpym91.180.0091.102006.11.06 11:5291.100.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149475602006.11.06 11:00sell0.02nzdusdm0.66760.00000.66692006.11.06 11:210.66690.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149469442006.11.06 10:45sell0.01nzdusdm0.66690.00000.66692006.11.06 11:210.66690.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149455682006.11.06 10:20sell0.01gbpjpym224.430.00224.442006.11.06 10:56224.440.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149464532006.11.06 10:30sell0.02gbpjpym224.520.00224.442006.11.06 10:56224.440.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149316822006.11.06 07:22buy0.01nzdusdm0.66820.00000.66702006.11.06 10:290.66700.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149353512006.11.06 08:15buy0.08nzdusdm0.66590.00000.66702006.11.06 10:290.66700.000.000.000.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149330312006.11.06 07:41buy0.02nzdusdm0.66770.00000.66702006.11.06 10:290.66700.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149334062006.11.06 07:50buy0.04nzdusdm0.66650.00000.66702006.11.06 10:290.66700.000.000.000.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149374782006.11.06 08:40sell0.01usdchfm1.25580.00001.25622006.11.06 10:151.25620.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149398972006.11.06 09:30sell0.02usdchfm1.25640.00001.25622006.11.06 10:151.25620.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149416932006.11.06 09:45sell0.04usdchfm1.25710.00001.25622006.11.06 10:151.25620.000.000.000.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149380802006.11.06 08:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.89880.00001.89712006.11.06 10:031.89710.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149410432006.11.06 09:40buy0.08gbpusdm1.89590.00001.89712006.11.06 10:031.89710.000.000.000.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149384972006.11.06 09:00buy0.02gbpusdm1.89780.00001.89712006.11.06 10:031.89710.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149402962006.11.06 09:35buy0.04gbpusdm1.89700.00001.89712006.11.06 10:031.89710.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149372542006.11.06 08:35buy0.01eurusdm1.27040.00001.27042006.11.06 09:581.27040.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149409382006.11.06 09:40buy0.02eurusdm1.26960.00001.27042006.11.06 09:581.27040.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149353792006.11.06 08:15buy0.02audjpym90.790.0090.862006.11.06 09:4590.860.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149312332006.11.06 07:20buy0.01audjpym90.860.0090.862006.11.06 09:4590.860.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148683142006.11.03 13:35buy0.02eurgbpm0.66870.66630.66952006.11.06 09:090.66950.000.00-0.010.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148567682006.11.03 13:30buy0.01eurgbpm0.66950.66630.66952006.11.06 09:090.66950.000.00-0.010.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149369962006.11.06 08:30buy0.01eurcadm1.43720.00001.43772006.11.06 08:391.43770.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149326352006.11.06 07:35sell0.01chfjpym94.100.0094.092006.11.06 08:3194.090.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149340682006.11.06 08:00sell0.02chfjpym94.160.0094.092006.11.06 08:3194.090.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148721382006.11.03 13:40buy0.64audusdm0.76950.76720.77102006.11.06 08:220.76720.000.000.06-14.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[sl]
148682412006.11.03 13:35buy0.32audusdm0.77080.76720.77102006.11.06 08:220.76720.000.000.03-11.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[sl]
148521702006.11.03 13:10buy0.16audusdm0.77170.76720.77102006.11.06 08:220.76720.000.000.01-7.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[sl]
148509692006.11.03 13:05buy0.08audusdm0.77250.76720.77102006.11.06 08:220.76720.000.000.01-4.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[sl]
148417932006.11.03 10:37buy0.01audusdm0.77420.76720.77102006.11.06 08:220.76720.000.000.00-0.70
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
148434882006.11.03 10:55buy0.02audusdm0.77360.76720.77102006.11.06 08:220.76720.000.000.00-1.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[sl]
149088972006.11.03 20:33sell0.02eurcadm1.43600.00001.43652006.11.06 08:221.43650.000.000.01-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149064012006.11.03 19:05sell0.01eurcadm1.43540.00001.43652006.11.06 08:221.43650.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149192002006.11.06 00:55sell0.04eurcadm1.43690.00001.43652006.11.06 08:221.43650.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149323392006.11.06 07:30sell0.08eurcadm1.43750.00001.43652006.11.06 08:221.43650.000.000.000.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149326732006.11.06 07:35buy0.01usdchfm1.25470.00001.25522006.11.06 08:091.25520.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149326442006.11.06 07:35sell0.01eurusdm1.27120.00001.27072006.11.06 08:081.27070.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149320592006.11.06 07:25sell0.02eurjpym150.160.00150.072006.11.06 07:42150.070.000.000.000.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149301552006.11.06 06:40sell0.01eurjpym150.030.00150.072006.11.06 07:42150.070.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149323662006.11.06 07:31sell0.01gbpusdm1.90040.00001.89992006.11.06 07:381.89990.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149301622006.11.06 06:40sell0.01gbpjpym224.390.00224.412006.11.06 07:37224.410.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149320502006.11.06 07:25sell0.02gbpjpym224.500.00224.412006.11.06 07:37224.410.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149278302006.11.06 05:10buy0.02gbpusdm1.90060.00001.90092006.11.06 07:211.90090.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149212532006.11.06 01:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.90130.00001.90092006.11.06 07:211.90090.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149286012006.11.06 05:40buy0.04gbpusdm1.90000.00001.90092006.11.06 07:211.90090.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149215632006.11.06 01:31buy0.01eurusdm1.27120.00001.27142006.11.06 07:211.27140.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149276032006.11.06 05:00buy0.02eurusdm1.27070.00001.27142006.11.06 07:211.27140.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149309732006.11.06 07:10buy0.01chfjpym94.090.0094.142006.11.06 07:2094.140.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149311522006.11.06 07:15sell0.01eurchfm1.59460.00001.59412006.11.06 07:201.59410.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149282212006.11.06 05:30sell0.01usdchfm1.25460.00001.25442006.11.06 07:201.25440.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149292322006.11.06 06:05sell0.02usdchfm1.25510.00001.25442006.11.06 07:201.25440.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148984182006.11.03 16:05buy0.01nzdusdm0.67070.66730.67042006.11.06 07:030.66730.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
148987782006.11.03 16:15buy0.02nzdusdm0.67010.66730.67042006.11.06 07:030.66730.000.000.01-0.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[sl]
149025542006.11.03 17:22buy0.04nzdusdm0.66960.66730.67042006.11.06 07:030.66730.000.000.01-0.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[sl]
149202502006.11.06 01:10sell0.01chfjpym94.110.0094.062006.11.06 07:0294.060.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149214482006.11.06 01:25sell0.01audjpym90.860.0090.812006.11.06 07:0190.810.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149092252006.11.03 20:37buy0.01eurchfm1.59450.00001.59502006.11.06 07:011.59500.000.000.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149292402006.11.06 06:05buy0.01gbpjpym224.410.00224.462006.11.06 06:32224.460.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149292372006.11.06 06:05buy0.01eurjpym150.000.00150.052006.11.06 06:30150.050.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149264712006.11.06 04:00sell0.01gbpjpym224.350.00224.352006.11.06 05:57224.350.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149267672006.11.06 04:10sell0.02gbpjpym224.420.00224.352006.11.06 05:57224.350.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149192102006.11.06 00:55sell0.01eurjpym150.030.00149.982006.11.06 05:49149.980.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149074292006.11.03 19:30buy0.02usdchfm1.25411.25091.25492006.11.06 05:001.25490.000.000.020.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149066782006.11.03 19:16buy0.01usdchfm1.25501.25091.25492006.11.06 05:001.25490.000.000.01-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149170942006.11.06 00:10buy0.01audjpym90.850.0090.902006.11.06 01:1590.900.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149077382006.11.03 19:35sell0.02eurusdm1.27180.00001.27112006.11.06 01:101.27110.000.000.010.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149069202006.11.03 19:22sell0.01eurusdm1.27120.00001.27112006.11.06 01:101.27110.000.000.010.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149087252006.11.03 20:31sell0.04eurusdm1.27160.00001.27112006.11.06 01:101.27110.000.000.030.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148996502006.11.03 16:30buy0.01usdcadm1.12981.12701.13032006.11.06 00:541.13030.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149170962006.11.06 00:10buy0.01chfjpym94.090.0094.142006.11.06 00:5194.140.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149175162006.11.06 00:20sell0.01gbpusdm1.90220.00001.90172006.11.06 00:381.90170.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149093682006.11.03 20:41buy0.01usdjpym118.060.00118.012006.11.06 00:37118.010.000.000.01-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149138072006.11.05 23:25buy0.02usdjpym117.980.00118.012006.11.06 00:37118.010.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149168312006.11.06 00:05buy0.04usdjpym117.930.00118.012006.11.06 00:37118.010.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149168702006.11.06 00:05buy0.02eurjpym149.970.00150.042006.11.06 00:36150.040.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149151092006.11.05 23:45buy0.01eurjpym150.020.00150.042006.11.06 00:36150.040.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149170932006.11.06 00:10buy0.01gbpjpym224.370.00224.422006.11.06 00:25224.420.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149018542006.11.03 17:15sell0.01chfjpym94.070.0094.052006.11.06 00:0294.050.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149092552006.11.03 20:37sell0.04chfjpym94.100.0094.052006.11.06 00:0294.050.000.00-0.010.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149077642006.11.03 19:36sell0.02chfjpym94.120.0094.052006.11.06 00:0294.050.000.00-0.010.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149092562006.11.03 20:37sell20.48gbpjpym224.200.00224.192006.11.06 00:02224.190.000.00-52.0217.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
149094992006.11.03 20:45sell40.96gbpjpym224.260.00224.192006.11.06 00:02224.190.000.00-104.04243.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148964352006.11.03 15:35sell0.04audjpym90.900.0090.792006.11.06 00:0290.790.000.00-0.050.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148922582006.11.03 15:05sell0.02audjpym90.840.0090.792006.11.06 00:0290.790.000.00-0.030.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149091382006.11.03 20:36sell0.08audjpym90.820.0090.792006.11.06 00:0290.790.000.00-0.100.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
148886142006.11.03 14:50sell0.01audjpym90.780.0090.792006.11.06 00:0290.790.000.00-0.01-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149088572006.11.03 20:32sell1.28eurjpym150.070.00150.012006.11.05 23:34150.010.000.00-1.346.51
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
149033412006.11.03 17:45sell0.64eurjpym150.120.00150.012006.11.05 23:34150.010.000.00-0.675.97
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
149000272006.11.03 16:35sell0.16eurjpym150.000.00150.012006.11.05 23:34150.010.000.00-0.17-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
148830082006.11.03 14:05sell0.08eurjpym149.920.00150.012006.11.05 23:34150.010.000.00-0.08-0.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
148816652006.11.03 14:00sell0.04eurjpym149.850.00150.012006.11.05 23:34150.010.000.00-0.04-0.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148793302006.11.03 13:55sell0.02eurjpym149.720.00150.012006.11.05 23:34150.010.000.00-0.02-0.49
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148456092006.11.03 11:30sell0.01eurjpym149.620.00150.012006.11.05 23:34150.010.000.00-0.01-0.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149026122006.11.03 17:25sell0.32eurjpym150.060.00150.012006.11.05 23:34150.010.000.00-0.341.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
149095052006.11.03 20:45buy0.01gbpusdm1.90080.00001.90132006.11.05 22:311.90130.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148718892006.11.03 13:40sell0.16gbpjpym223.840.00224.322006.11.03 20:37224.320.000.000.00-6.51
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
148499282006.11.03 12:45sell0.02gbpjpym223.600.00224.322006.11.03 20:37224.320.000.000.00-1.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148812872006.11.03 14:00sell1.28gbpjpym224.230.00224.322006.11.03 20:37224.320.000.000.00-9.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
148792852006.11.03 13:55sell0.64gbpjpym223.960.00224.322006.11.03 20:37224.320.000.000.00-19.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
148520812006.11.03 13:10sell0.04gbpjpym223.700.00224.322006.11.03 20:37224.320.000.000.00-2.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148492602006.11.03 12:30sell0.01gbpjpym223.530.00224.322006.11.03 20:37224.320.000.000.00-0.67
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148744062006.11.03 13:45sell0.32gbpjpym223.910.00224.322006.11.03 20:37224.320.000.000.00-11.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
148978642006.11.03 16:00sell5.12gbpjpym224.320.00224.322006.11.03 20:37224.320.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
148542242006.11.03 13:20sell0.08gbpjpym223.750.00224.322006.11.03 20:37224.320.000.000.00-3.86
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
149000312006.11.03 16:35sell10.24gbpjpym224.490.00224.322006.11.03 20:37224.320.000.000.00147.46
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
148830412006.11.03 14:05sell2.56gbpjpym224.280.00224.322006.11.03 20:37224.320.000.000.00-8.67
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
149074482006.11.03 19:30sell0.02gbpusdm1.90120.00001.90032006.11.03 20:361.90030.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
149087652006.11.03 20:32sell0.04gbpusdm1.90070.00001.90032006.11.03 20:361.90030.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149066532006.11.03 19:15sell0.01gbpusdm1.90060.00001.90032006.11.03 20:361.90030.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147862062006.11.02 17:48sell0.01eurchfm1.59020.00001.59432006.11.03 19:471.59430.000.00-0.01-0.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148830682006.11.03 14:05sell0.64eurchfm1.59350.00001.59432006.11.03 19:471.59430.000.000.00-4.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
148503982006.11.03 12:56sell0.08eurchfm1.59200.00001.59432006.11.03 19:471.59430.000.000.00-1.47
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
148719772006.11.03 13:40sell0.32eurchfm1.59330.00001.59432006.11.03 19:471.59430.000.000.00-2.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
148432052006.11.03 10:50sell0.04eurchfm1.59150.00001.59432006.11.03 19:471.59430.000.000.00-0.89
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148896912006.11.03 15:00sell1.28eurchfm1.59410.00001.59432006.11.03 19:471.59430.000.000.00-2.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
147930492006.11.02 21:16sell0.02eurchfm1.59090.00001.59432006.11.03 19:471.59430.000.000.00-0.55
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148535822006.11.03 13:16sell0.16eurchfm1.59260.00001.59432006.11.03 19:471.59430.000.000.00-2.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
148964372006.11.03 15:35sell2.56eurchfm1.59480.00001.59432006.11.03 19:471.59430.000.000.0010.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
149029172006.11.03 17:32sell5.12eurchfm1.59540.00001.59432006.11.03 19:471.59430.000.000.0044.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
149033642006.11.03 17:46sell0.01usdjpym118.130.00118.082006.11.03 19:18118.080.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148957332006.11.03 15:25sell0.64gbpchfm2.38480.00002.38552006.11.03 19:052.38550.000.000.00-3.57
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
148509282006.11.03 13:05sell0.02gbpchfm2.37970.00002.38552006.11.03 19:052.38550.000.000.00-0.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148830212006.11.03 14:05sell0.32gbpchfm2.38420.00002.38552006.11.03 19:052.38550.000.000.00-3.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
148681922006.11.03 13:35sell0.08gbpchfm2.38310.00002.38552006.11.03 19:052.38550.000.000.00-1.53
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
148501952006.11.03 12:50sell0.01gbpchfm2.37910.00002.38552006.11.03 19:052.38550.000.000.00-0.51
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148744752006.11.03 13:45sell0.16gbpchfm2.38380.00002.38552006.11.03 19:052.38550.000.000.00-2.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
148999942006.11.03 16:35sell5.12gbpchfm2.38660.00002.38552006.11.03 19:052.38550.000.000.0044.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
148542022006.11.03 13:20sell0.04gbpchfm2.38200.00002.38552006.11.03 19:052.38550.000.000.00-1.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148968722006.11.03 15:45sell1.28gbpchfm2.38530.00002.38552006.11.03 19:052.38550.000.000.00-2.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
148996612006.11.03 16:30sell2.56gbpchfm2.38590.00002.38552006.11.03 19:052.38550.000.000.008.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
149028572006.11.03 17:30sell0.01usdchfm1.25570.00001.25522006.11.03 18:381.25520.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148573312006.11.03 13:30buy0.01eurcadm1.44340.00001.43542006.11.03 18:381.43540.000.000.00-0.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148964532006.11.03 15:35buy0.08eurcadm1.43470.00001.43542006.11.03 18:381.43540.000.000.000.49
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
148968972006.11.03 15:45buy0.16eurcadm1.43400.00001.43542006.11.03 18:381.43540.000.000.001.98
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
148682042006.11.03 13:35buy0.02eurcadm1.43720.00001.43542006.11.03 18:381.43540.000.000.00-0.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148772342006.11.03 13:50buy0.04eurcadm1.43560.00001.43542006.11.03 18:381.43540.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
149000332006.11.03 16:35sell0.04gbpusdm1.90160.00001.90062006.11.03 17:081.90060.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148988122006.11.03 16:15sell0.01gbpusdm1.90000.00001.90062006.11.03 17:081.90060.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148996232006.11.03 16:30sell0.02gbpusdm1.90070.00001.90062006.11.03 17:081.90060.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148978022006.11.03 16:00buy0.02nzdusdm0.66880.00000.66982006.11.03 16:030.66980.000.000.000.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148880182006.11.03 14:45buy0.01nzdusdm0.67030.00000.66982006.11.03 16:030.66980.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148936762006.11.03 15:10sell0.01usdchfm1.25490.00001.25522006.11.03 15:591.25520.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148964562006.11.03 15:35sell0.04usdchfm1.25600.00001.25522006.11.03 15:591.25520.000.000.000.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148953482006.11.03 15:20sell0.02usdchfm1.25540.00001.25522006.11.03 15:591.25520.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148922062006.11.03 15:05buy0.02eurusdm1.26950.00001.27042006.11.03 15:101.27040.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148880042006.11.03 14:45buy0.01eurusdm1.27070.00001.27042006.11.03 15:101.27040.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148880612006.11.03 14:45buy0.01gbpusdm1.90050.00001.90102006.11.03 14:591.90100.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148880852006.11.03 14:45sell0.01usdjpym118.010.00117.962006.11.03 14:59117.960.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148830162006.11.03 14:05sell0.16usdchfm1.25560.00001.25462006.11.03 14:471.25460.000.000.001.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
148771932006.11.03 13:50sell0.04usdchfm1.25440.00001.25462006.11.03 14:471.25460.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148719572006.11.03 13:40sell0.02usdchfm1.25420.00001.25462006.11.03 14:471.25460.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148560372006.11.03 13:30sell0.01usdchfm1.24650.00001.25462006.11.03 14:471.25460.000.000.00-0.65
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148792512006.11.03 13:55sell0.08usdchfm1.25560.00001.25462006.11.03 14:471.25460.000.000.000.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
148814612006.11.03 14:00sell0.16usdjpym118.160.00117.982006.11.03 14:19117.980.000.000.002.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
148792982006.11.03 13:55sell0.08usdjpym117.990.00117.982006.11.03 14:19117.980.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
148560242006.11.03 13:30sell0.01usdjpym117.100.00117.982006.11.03 14:19117.980.000.000.00-0.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148720432006.11.03 13:40sell0.02usdjpym117.830.00117.982006.11.03 14:19117.980.000.000.00-0.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148744302006.11.03 13:45sell0.04usdjpym117.930.00117.982006.11.03 14:19117.980.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148682122006.11.03 13:35buy0.01usdcadm1.12990.00001.13042006.11.03 13:371.13040.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148295962006.11.03 07:55buy0.02chfjpym93.990.0094.062006.11.03 13:3194.060.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148265822006.11.03 07:10buy0.01chfjpym94.060.0094.062006.11.03 13:3194.060.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148317102006.11.03 08:45buy0.02audjpym90.630.0090.632006.11.03 13:3190.630.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148438522006.11.03 11:01buy0.04audjpym90.530.0090.632006.11.03 13:3190.630.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148311452006.11.03 08:20buy0.01audjpym90.680.0090.632006.11.03 13:3190.630.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148389792006.11.03 10:06sell0.01nzdusdm0.67370.00000.67322006.11.03 13:300.67320.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148481642006.11.03 12:05buy0.02usdcadm1.12970.00001.13042006.11.03 13:301.13040.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148474222006.11.03 12:00buy0.01usdcadm1.13420.00001.13042006.11.03 13:301.13040.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148533162006.11.03 13:15buy0.04usdcadm1.12890.00001.13042006.11.03 13:301.13040.000.000.000.53
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148522232006.11.03 13:11buy0.02eurusdm1.27650.00001.27722006.11.03 13:301.27720.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148499642006.11.03 12:45buy0.01eurusdm1.27720.00001.27722006.11.03 13:301.27720.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148452892006.11.03 11:24sell0.01usdjpym117.170.00117.192006.11.03 13:29117.190.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148521122006.11.03 13:10sell0.02usdjpym117.270.00117.192006.11.03 13:29117.190.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148435732006.11.03 10:57sell0.01usdchfm1.24590.00001.24742006.11.03 13:271.24740.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148520982006.11.03 13:10sell0.08usdchfm1.24780.00001.24742006.11.03 13:271.24740.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
148496832006.11.03 12:40sell0.02usdchfm1.24660.00001.24742006.11.03 13:271.24740.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148509552006.11.03 13:05sell0.04usdchfm1.24710.00001.24742006.11.03 13:271.24740.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148534012006.11.03 13:15sell0.16usdchfm1.24840.00001.24742006.11.03 13:271.24740.000.000.001.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
148458302006.11.03 11:35sell0.01eurgbpm0.66930.00000.66882006.11.03 13:160.66880.000.000.000.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148453922006.11.03 11:25buy0.02gbpchfm2.37740.00002.37812006.11.03 11:592.37810.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148448032006.11.03 11:20buy0.01gbpchfm2.37800.00002.37812006.11.03 11:592.37810.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148447992006.11.03 11:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.90810.00001.90862006.11.03 11:581.90860.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148446642006.11.03 11:15sell0.01usdcadm1.13470.00001.13422006.11.03 11:511.13420.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148438132006.11.03 11:01buy0.01gbpjpym223.490.00223.542006.11.03 11:50223.540.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148446482006.11.03 11:15sell0.01eurcadm1.44940.00001.44892006.11.03 11:401.44890.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148305742006.11.03 08:10buy0.08eurjpym149.540.00149.632006.11.03 11:02149.630.000.000.000.62
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147996022006.11.03 00:25buy0.01eurjpym149.710.00149.632006.11.03 11:02149.630.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148258662006.11.03 06:35buy0.04eurjpym149.600.00149.632006.11.03 11:02149.630.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148255232006.11.03 06:30buy0.02eurjpym149.660.00149.632006.11.03 11:02149.630.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148420112006.11.03 10:40buy0.02eurgbpm0.66870.00000.66942006.11.03 11:010.66940.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148375812006.11.03 09:50buy0.01eurgbpm0.66930.00000.66942006.11.03 11:010.66940.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148416472006.11.03 10:35sell0.08gbpjpym223.620.00223.542006.11.03 10:47223.540.000.000.000.55
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
148342362006.11.03 09:35sell0.02gbpjpym223.550.00223.542006.11.03 10:47223.540.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148329892006.11.03 09:15sell0.01gbpjpym223.410.00223.542006.11.03 10:47223.540.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148406882006.11.03 10:25sell0.04gbpjpym223.610.00223.542006.11.03 10:47223.540.000.000.000.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148403362006.11.03 10:20sell0.16gbpchfm2.37950.00002.37922006.11.03 10:472.37920.000.000.000.38
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
148320832006.11.03 08:50sell0.02gbpchfm2.37700.00002.37922006.11.03 10:472.37920.000.000.00-0.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148342462006.11.03 09:35sell0.08gbpchfm2.37880.00002.37922006.11.03 10:472.37920.000.000.00-0.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
148304542006.11.03 08:05sell0.01gbpchfm2.37640.00002.37922006.11.03 10:472.37920.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148335472006.11.03 09:30sell0.04gbpchfm2.37810.00002.37922006.11.03 10:472.37920.000.000.00-0.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148415942006.11.03 10:35sell0.32gbpchfm2.38040.00002.37922006.11.03 10:472.37920.000.000.003.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
148332722006.11.03 09:21sell0.01gbpusdm1.90860.00001.90922006.11.03 10:471.90920.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148342382006.11.03 09:35sell0.02gbpusdm1.91030.00001.90922006.11.03 10:471.90920.000.000.000.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148364992006.11.03 09:45buy0.01usdjpym117.090.00117.142006.11.03 10:27117.140.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148387982006.11.03 10:05sell0.01eurusdm1.27760.00001.27712006.11.03 10:191.27710.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148374712006.11.03 09:50buy0.01usdchfm1.24540.00001.24592006.11.03 10:181.24590.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148315442006.11.03 08:35buy0.01usdcadm1.13330.00001.13382006.11.03 09:431.13380.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148317082006.11.03 08:45buy0.01eurcadm1.44740.00001.44792006.11.03 09:421.44790.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148281322006.11.03 07:40sell0.04usdchfm1.24600.00001.24512006.11.03 09:391.24510.000.000.000.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147928812006.11.02 21:05sell0.01usdchfm1.24480.00001.24512006.11.03 09:391.24510.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147978092006.11.02 23:15sell0.02usdchfm1.24530.00001.24512006.11.03 09:391.24510.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148286892006.11.03 07:45sell0.01usdjpym117.090.00117.042006.11.03 09:36117.040.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148292532006.11.03 07:50buy0.01eurusdm1.27720.00001.27772006.11.03 09:361.27770.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148317422006.11.03 08:46buy0.01nzdusdm0.67280.00000.67332006.11.03 09:320.67330.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147291952006.11.02 06:55sell0.02eurgbpm0.66910.00000.66892006.11.03 09:300.66890.000.000.010.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147142502006.11.02 00:27sell0.01eurgbpm0.66860.00000.66892006.11.03 09:300.66890.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147976392006.11.02 23:10sell0.04eurgbpm0.66970.00000.66892006.11.03 09:300.66890.000.000.000.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148258692006.11.03 06:35buy0.02gbpjpym223.430.00223.422006.11.03 09:01223.420.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148268912006.11.03 07:20buy0.04gbpjpym223.300.00223.422006.11.03 09:01223.420.000.000.000.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147992302006.11.03 00:05buy0.01gbpjpym223.540.00223.422006.11.03 09:01223.420.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148239032006.11.03 04:16sell0.01nzdusdm0.67340.00000.67292006.11.03 08:330.67290.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148307612006.11.03 08:15buy0.01audusdm0.77410.00000.77462006.11.03 08:190.77460.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148292412006.11.03 07:50buy0.01gbpusdm1.90750.00001.90752006.11.03 08:161.90750.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148300002006.11.03 08:00buy0.02gbpusdm1.90680.00001.90752006.11.03 08:161.90750.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148302682006.11.03 08:01sell0.01usdcadm1.13420.00001.13372006.11.03 08:151.13370.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148280552006.11.03 07:40sell0.01eurcadm1.44830.00001.44822006.11.03 08:101.44820.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148287052006.11.03 07:45sell0.02eurcadm1.44890.00001.44822006.11.03 08:101.44820.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147836022006.11.02 17:00sell0.04audjpym90.640.0090.602006.11.03 07:5590.600.000.00-0.050.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147779022006.11.02 15:35sell0.02audjpym90.560.0090.602006.11.03 07:5590.600.000.00-0.03-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147763792006.11.02 15:21sell0.01audjpym90.500.0090.602006.11.03 07:5590.600.000.00-0.01-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147860922006.11.02 17:45sell0.08audjpym90.700.0090.602006.11.03 07:5590.600.000.00-0.100.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147746182006.11.02 14:55sell0.01audusdm0.77360.00000.77362006.11.03 07:550.77360.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147848392006.11.02 17:15sell0.02audusdm0.77440.00000.77362006.11.03 07:550.77360.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148275022006.11.03 07:35buy0.02gbpusdm1.90690.00001.90712006.11.03 07:491.90710.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148271562006.11.03 07:30buy0.01gbpusdm1.90770.00001.90712006.11.03 07:491.90710.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148280672006.11.03 07:40buy0.04gbpusdm1.90610.00001.90712006.11.03 07:491.90710.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147892892006.11.02 19:05buy0.01gbpchfm2.37670.00002.37642006.11.03 07:472.37640.000.000.02-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147925732006.11.02 20:55buy0.02gbpchfm2.37620.00002.37642006.11.03 07:472.37640.000.000.030.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148268852006.11.03 07:20buy0.04gbpchfm2.37560.00002.37642006.11.03 07:472.37640.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
148266652006.11.03 07:15buy0.01usdjpym117.090.00117.142006.11.03 07:38117.140.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147887692006.11.02 18:50sell0.01eurusdm1.27800.00001.27752006.11.03 07:341.27750.000.000.010.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147913422006.11.02 20:05buy0.02eurcadm1.44940.00001.44862006.11.03 07:241.44860.000.00-0.01-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147908242006.11.02 19:55buy0.01eurcadm1.45070.00001.44862006.11.03 07:241.44860.000.000.00-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147928592006.11.02 21:05buy0.04eurcadm1.44900.00001.44862006.11.03 07:241.44860.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147932282006.11.02 21:25buy0.08eurcadm1.44850.00001.44862006.11.03 07:241.44860.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147947252006.11.02 22:10buy0.16eurcadm1.44730.00001.44862006.11.03 07:241.44860.000.000.001.83
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
147933462006.11.02 21:30buy0.04usdcadm1.13370.00001.13392006.11.03 07:231.13390.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147913432006.11.02 20:05buy0.02usdcadm1.13440.00001.13392006.11.03 07:231.13390.000.000.01-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147947292006.11.02 22:10buy0.08usdcadm1.13280.00001.13392006.11.03 07:231.13390.000.000.000.78
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147908892006.11.02 19:55buy0.01usdcadm1.13530.00001.13392006.11.03 07:231.13390.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148265852006.11.03 07:10sell0.01gbpusdm1.90790.00001.90742006.11.03 07:191.90740.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147935232006.11.02 21:35buy0.02gbpusdm1.90810.00001.90842006.11.03 06:551.90840.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148006852006.11.03 00:55buy0.04gbpusdm1.90750.00001.90842006.11.03 06:551.90840.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147928542006.11.02 21:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.90880.00001.90842006.11.03 06:551.90840.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147790082006.11.02 15:55sell0.08chfjpym94.070.0094.022006.11.03 06:3294.020.000.00-0.020.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147661482006.11.02 13:20sell0.04chfjpym94.000.0094.022006.11.03 06:3294.020.000.00-0.01-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147635402006.11.02 12:55sell0.02chfjpym93.940.0094.022006.11.03 06:3294.020.000.00-0.01-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147826452006.11.02 16:45sell0.16chfjpym94.120.0094.022006.11.03 06:3294.020.000.00-0.041.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
147564542006.11.02 11:50sell0.01chfjpym93.870.0094.022006.11.03 06:3294.020.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147962402006.11.02 22:40sell0.01usdjpym117.140.00117.142006.11.03 06:30117.140.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
148003372006.11.03 00:50sell0.02usdjpym117.210.00117.142006.11.03 06:30117.140.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
148223602006.11.03 03:00buy0.01nzdusdm0.67320.00000.67372006.11.03 03:550.67370.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147391842006.11.02 09:21sell0.02nzdusdm0.67230.00000.67282006.11.03 02:370.67280.000.00-0.01-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147463672006.11.02 10:05sell0.04nzdusdm0.67320.00000.67282006.11.03 02:370.67280.000.00-0.020.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147370902006.11.02 08:35sell0.01nzdusdm0.67140.00000.67282006.11.03 02:370.67280.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147482432006.11.02 10:20sell0.08nzdusdm0.67390.00000.67282006.11.03 02:370.67280.000.00-0.030.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147895422006.11.02 19:15sell0.32eurjpym149.700.00149.672006.11.02 23:53149.670.000.00-0.340.82
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
147723402006.11.02 14:20sell0.02eurjpym149.430.00149.672006.11.02 23:53149.670.000.00-0.02-0.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147836492006.11.02 17:00sell0.16eurjpym149.660.00149.672006.11.02 23:53149.670.000.00-0.17-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
147960562006.11.02 22:35sell0.64eurjpym149.790.00149.672006.11.02 23:53149.670.000.000.006.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
147790142006.11.02 15:55sell0.04eurjpym149.530.00149.672006.11.02 23:53149.670.000.00-0.04-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147657542006.11.02 13:15sell0.01eurjpym149.370.00149.672006.11.02 23:53149.670.000.00-0.01-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147826502006.11.02 16:45sell0.08eurjpym149.600.00149.672006.11.02 23:53149.670.000.00-0.08-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147969802006.11.02 22:55sell0.02gbpjpym223.560.00223.492006.11.02 23:52223.490.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147962832006.11.02 22:41sell0.01gbpjpym223.510.00223.492006.11.02 23:52223.490.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147905462006.11.02 19:45buy0.01usdjpym117.120.00117.172006.11.02 22:30117.170.000.000.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147928582006.11.02 21:05buy0.01gbpjpym223.520.00223.542006.11.02 22:24223.540.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147935192006.11.02 21:35buy0.02gbpjpym223.470.00223.542006.11.02 22:24223.540.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147903622006.11.02 19:40sell0.01gbpusdm1.90910.00001.90862006.11.02 20:441.90860.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147896942006.11.02 19:20sell0.01eurcadm1.45120.00001.45072006.11.02 19:421.45070.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147860902006.11.02 17:45sell0.04gbpjpym223.570.00223.492006.11.02 19:37223.490.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147845452006.11.02 17:10sell0.01gbpjpym223.470.00223.492006.11.02 19:37223.490.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147854342006.11.02 17:35sell0.02gbpjpym223.530.00223.492006.11.02 19:37223.490.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147860822006.11.02 17:45sell0.02usdjpym117.200.00117.132006.11.02 19:25117.130.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147845552006.11.02 17:10sell0.01usdjpym117.130.00117.132006.11.02 19:25117.130.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147878032006.11.02 18:25buy0.02usdcadm1.13500.00001.13582006.11.02 19:021.13580.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147872862006.11.02 18:10buy0.01usdcadm1.13600.00001.13582006.11.02 19:021.13580.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147872682006.11.02 18:10buy0.01eurcadm1.45080.00001.45092006.11.02 19:021.45090.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147878022006.11.02 18:25buy0.02eurcadm1.45020.00001.45092006.11.02 19:021.45090.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147871132006.11.02 18:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.90860.00001.90912006.11.02 18:331.90910.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147869532006.11.02 18:00sell0.01usdchfm1.24540.00001.24492006.11.02 18:301.24490.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147869452006.11.02 18:00buy0.01eurusdm1.27720.00001.27772006.11.02 18:291.27770.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147800082006.11.02 16:15sell10.24eurcadm1.45080.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00-18.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
147823232006.11.02 16:40sell20.48eurcadm1.45150.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.0090.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
147765792006.11.02 15:25sell5.12eurcadm1.45010.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00-40.55
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
147848262006.11.02 17:15sell40.96eurcadm1.45220.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00432.53
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-12[tp]
147678662006.11.02 13:35sell1.28eurcadm1.44890.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00-23.65
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
147610462006.11.02 12:30sell0.16eurcadm1.44690.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00-5.77
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
147376402006.11.02 08:45sell0.01eurcadm1.44340.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00-0.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147381682006.11.02 09:00sell0.02eurcadm1.44440.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00-1.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147600812006.11.02 12:20sell0.08eurcadm1.44610.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00-3.45
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147710282006.11.02 14:05sell2.56eurcadm1.44950.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00-33.79
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
147652722006.11.02 13:10sell0.32eurcadm1.44750.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00-9.86
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
147661332006.11.02 13:20sell0.64eurcadm1.44840.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00-14.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
147406572006.11.02 09:30sell0.04eurcadm1.44530.00001.45102006.11.02 17:491.45100.000.000.00-2.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147794612006.11.02 16:05buy0.01gbpchfm2.37560.00002.37612006.11.02 17:482.37610.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147851242006.11.02 17:20sell0.01usdcadm1.13680.00001.13632006.11.02 17:381.13630.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147836062006.11.02 17:00sell0.01eurusdm1.27780.00001.27732006.11.02 17:061.27730.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147831412006.11.02 16:55buy0.01usdchfm1.24440.00001.24492006.11.02 17:021.24490.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147790032006.11.02 15:55sell0.02usdjpym117.140.00117.072006.11.02 16:32117.070.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147779232006.11.02 15:35sell0.01usdjpym117.070.00117.072006.11.02 16:32117.070.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147778932006.11.02 15:35sell0.01usdchfm1.24490.00001.24442006.11.02 16:311.24440.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147791362006.11.02 16:00buy0.02gbpjpym223.390.00223.462006.11.02 16:12223.460.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147790072006.11.02 15:55buy0.01gbpjpym223.450.00223.462006.11.02 16:12223.460.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147780662006.11.02 15:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.90830.00001.90812006.11.02 16:081.90810.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147790112006.11.02 15:55buy0.02gbpusdm1.90720.00001.90812006.11.02 16:081.90810.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147780942006.11.02 15:40sell0.01usdcadm1.13660.00001.13612006.11.02 15:561.13610.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147702042006.11.02 14:00sell0.01gbpjpym223.260.00223.332006.11.02 15:50223.330.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147713472006.11.02 14:10sell0.02gbpjpym223.330.00223.332006.11.02 15:50223.330.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147719792006.11.02 14:15sell0.04gbpjpym223.440.00223.332006.11.02 15:50223.330.000.000.000.38
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147695292006.11.02 13:50sell0.01gbpchfm2.37650.00002.37652006.11.02 15:342.37650.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147749022006.11.02 15:00sell0.02gbpchfm2.37720.00002.37652006.11.02 15:342.37650.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147723062006.11.02 14:20buy0.01audusdm0.77290.00000.77342006.11.02 14:340.77340.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147723312006.11.02 14:20buy0.01eurusdm1.27650.00001.27702006.11.02 14:341.27700.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147720072006.11.02 14:15sell0.04usdjpym117.140.00117.052006.11.02 14:27117.050.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147702922006.11.02 14:00sell0.02usdjpym117.060.00117.052006.11.02 14:27117.050.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147657452006.11.02 13:15sell0.01usdjpym117.000.00117.052006.11.02 14:27117.050.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147382742006.11.02 09:00sell0.02usdcadm1.13240.00001.13512006.11.02 14:271.13510.000.000.00-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147376892006.11.02 08:46sell0.01usdcadm1.13180.00001.13512006.11.02 14:271.13510.000.000.00-0.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147657562006.11.02 13:15sell0.16usdcadm1.13450.00001.13512006.11.02 14:271.13510.000.000.00-0.85
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
147713132006.11.02 14:10sell0.64usdcadm1.13640.00001.13512006.11.02 14:271.13510.000.000.007.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
147640392006.11.02 13:00sell0.08usdcadm1.13360.00001.13512006.11.02 14:271.13510.000.000.00-1.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147600972006.11.02 12:20sell0.04usdcadm1.13300.00001.13512006.11.02 14:271.13510.000.000.00-0.74
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147695332006.11.02 13:50sell0.32usdcadm1.13570.00001.13512006.11.02 14:271.13510.000.000.001.69
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
147685402006.11.02 13:40sell0.01gbpusdm1.90890.00001.90842006.11.02 13:591.90840.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147340522006.11.02 08:00sell0.02eurchfm1.58980.00001.58912006.11.02 13:531.58910.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147277452006.11.02 06:25sell0.01eurchfm1.58910.00001.58912006.11.02 13:531.58910.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147646152006.11.02 13:05sell0.02audjpym90.500.0090.432006.11.02 13:5390.430.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147638922006.11.02 13:00sell0.01audjpym90.430.0090.432006.11.02 13:5390.430.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147494092006.11.02 10:35sell0.04eurusdm1.27680.00001.27642006.11.02 13:371.27640.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147386022006.11.02 09:05sell0.02eurusdm1.27610.00001.27642006.11.02 13:371.27640.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147365852006.11.02 08:25sell0.01eurusdm1.27550.00001.27642006.11.02 13:371.27640.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147678112006.11.02 13:35sell0.08eurusdm1.27740.00001.27642006.11.02 13:371.27640.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147483022006.11.02 10:21buy0.02usdchfm1.24560.00001.24542006.11.02 13:371.24540.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147661522006.11.02 13:20buy0.08usdchfm1.24450.00001.24542006.11.02 13:371.24540.000.000.000.58
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147623282006.11.02 12:41buy0.04usdchfm1.24510.00001.24542006.11.02 13:371.24540.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147424262006.11.02 09:40buy0.01usdchfm1.24630.00001.24542006.11.02 13:371.24540.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147669602006.11.02 13:30sell0.01audusdm0.77400.00000.77352006.11.02 13:330.77350.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147626252006.11.02 12:45buy0.08gbpchfm2.37540.00002.37592006.11.02 13:322.37590.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147600882006.11.02 12:20buy0.02gbpchfm2.37670.00002.37592006.11.02 13:322.37590.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147631782006.11.02 12:50buy0.16gbpchfm2.37490.00002.37592006.11.02 13:322.37590.000.000.001.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
147620672006.11.02 12:40buy0.04gbpchfm2.37610.00002.37592006.11.02 13:322.37590.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147597072006.11.02 12:15buy0.01gbpchfm2.37730.00002.37592006.11.02 13:322.37590.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147631902006.11.02 12:50buy0.02gbpusdm1.90760.00001.90832006.11.02 13:181.90830.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147590712006.11.02 12:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.90830.00001.90832006.11.02 13:181.90830.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147597022006.11.02 12:15buy0.01gbpjpym223.110.00223.122006.11.02 13:02223.120.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147610412006.11.02 12:30buy0.02gbpjpym223.050.00223.122006.11.02 13:02223.120.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147564582006.11.02 11:50sell0.01eurjpym149.300.00149.252006.11.02 12:11149.250.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147524812006.11.02 11:15sell0.02audjpym90.400.0090.402006.11.02 12:0490.400.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147500822006.11.02 10:45sell0.01audjpym90.340.0090.402006.11.02 12:0490.400.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147553002006.11.02 11:40sell0.04audjpym90.510.0090.402006.11.02 12:0490.400.000.000.000.38
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147492932006.11.02 10:35sell0.02gbpchfm2.37740.00002.37672006.11.02 11:532.37670.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147487942006.11.02 10:30sell0.01gbpchfm2.37680.00002.37672006.11.02 11:532.37670.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147552732006.11.02 11:40sell0.04gbpjpym223.310.00223.212006.11.02 11:48223.210.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147534622006.11.02 11:25sell0.01usdjpym116.930.00116.942006.11.02 11:48116.940.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147534732006.11.02 11:25sell0.01gbpjpym223.170.00223.212006.11.02 11:48223.210.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147544702006.11.02 11:35sell0.02gbpjpym223.220.00223.212006.11.02 11:48223.210.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147552952006.11.02 11:40sell0.02usdjpym117.020.00116.942006.11.02 11:48116.940.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147395862006.11.02 09:25sell0.02gbpusdm1.90710.00001.90882006.11.02 11:371.90880.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147419392006.11.02 09:35sell0.04gbpusdm1.90780.00001.90882006.11.02 11:371.90880.000.000.00-0.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147493082006.11.02 10:35sell0.32gbpusdm1.90990.00001.90882006.11.02 11:371.90880.000.000.003.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
147441072006.11.02 09:50sell0.08gbpusdm1.90870.00001.90882006.11.02 11:371.90880.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147376252006.11.02 08:45sell0.01gbpusdm1.90590.00001.90882006.11.02 11:371.90880.000.000.00-0.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147482522006.11.02 10:20sell0.16gbpusdm1.90930.00001.90882006.11.02 11:371.90880.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
147365632006.11.02 08:25buy0.02chfjpym94.020.0093.832006.11.02 11:0393.830.000.000.00-0.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147304242006.11.02 07:05buy0.01chfjpym94.080.0093.832006.11.02 11:0393.830.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147424142006.11.02 09:40buy0.04chfjpym93.940.0093.832006.11.02 11:0393.830.000.000.00-0.38
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147463912006.11.02 10:05buy0.32chfjpym93.690.0093.832006.11.02 11:0393.830.000.000.003.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
147435192006.11.02 09:45buy0.08chfjpym93.890.0093.832006.11.02 11:0393.830.000.000.00-0.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147440982006.11.02 09:50buy0.16chfjpym93.830.0093.832006.11.02 11:0393.830.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
147463712006.11.02 10:05buy0.16usdjpym116.720.00116.872006.11.02 11:03116.870.000.000.002.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
147482482006.11.02 10:20buy0.01gbpjpym223.090.00223.062006.11.02 11:03223.060.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147419332006.11.02 09:35buy0.02usdjpym117.060.00116.872006.11.02 11:03116.870.000.000.00-0.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147441372006.11.02 09:50buy0.08usdjpym116.870.00116.872006.11.02 11:03116.870.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147488052006.11.02 10:30buy0.04gbpjpym222.970.00223.062006.11.02 11:03223.060.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147434972006.11.02 09:45buy0.04usdjpym116.930.00116.872006.11.02 11:03116.870.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147485132006.11.02 10:25buy0.02gbpjpym223.040.00223.062006.11.02 11:03223.060.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147367982006.11.02 08:30buy0.01usdjpym117.200.00116.872006.11.02 11:03116.870.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147488472006.11.02 10:30buy0.02eurjpym149.080.00149.162006.11.02 11:03149.160.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147482602006.11.02 10:20buy0.01eurjpym149.160.00149.162006.11.02 11:03149.160.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147475032006.11.02 10:15sell0.01audusdm0.77320.00000.77362006.11.02 11:030.77360.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147493032006.11.02 10:35sell0.02audusdm0.77450.00000.77362006.11.02 11:030.77360.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147445562006.11.02 09:55buy0.01audjpym90.330.0090.382006.11.02 10:0290.380.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147374362006.11.02 08:40buy0.08audjpym90.360.0090.462006.11.02 09:2790.460.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147169592006.11.02 01:00buy0.01audjpym90.580.0090.462006.11.02 09:2790.460.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147189102006.11.02 01:30buy0.02audjpym90.520.0090.462006.11.02 09:2790.460.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147317232006.11.02 07:25buy0.04audjpym90.430.0090.462006.11.02 09:2790.460.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147331652006.11.02 07:45buy0.01audusdm0.77150.00000.77202006.11.02 09:270.77200.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147301312006.11.02 07:00buy0.01eurjpym149.530.00149.552006.11.02 09:24149.550.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147367962006.11.02 08:30buy0.02eurjpym149.490.00149.552006.11.02 09:24149.550.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147275732006.11.02 06:20buy0.04gbpjpym223.570.00223.392006.11.02 09:23223.390.000.000.00-0.62
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147259362006.11.02 05:45buy0.01gbpjpym223.690.00223.392006.11.02 09:23223.390.000.000.00-0.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147272932006.11.02 06:15buy0.02gbpjpym223.640.00223.392006.11.02 09:23223.390.000.000.00-0.42
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147291932006.11.02 06:55buy0.16gbpjpym223.410.00223.392006.11.02 09:23223.390.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
147288942006.11.02 06:50buy0.08gbpjpym223.480.00223.392006.11.02 09:23223.390.000.000.00-0.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147337172006.11.02 07:55buy0.64gbpjpym223.280.00223.392006.11.02 09:23223.390.000.000.006.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
147323062006.11.02 07:30buy0.32gbpjpym223.330.00223.392006.11.02 09:23223.390.000.000.001.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
147307942006.11.02 07:15buy0.01gbpchfm2.37590.00002.37562006.11.02 08:242.37560.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147337332006.11.02 07:55buy0.04gbpchfm2.37480.00002.37562006.11.02 08:242.37560.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147310382006.11.02 07:20buy0.02gbpchfm2.37530.00002.37562006.11.02 08:242.37560.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147250362006.11.02 05:05buy0.01usdcadm1.13290.00001.13202006.11.02 08:161.13200.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147285352006.11.02 06:45buy0.08usdcadm1.13110.00001.13202006.11.02 08:161.13200.000.000.000.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
147282042006.11.02 06:40buy0.04usdcadm1.13170.00001.13202006.11.02 08:161.13200.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147278032006.11.02 06:26buy0.02usdcadm1.13220.00001.13202006.11.02 08:161.13200.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147235652006.11.02 04:25buy0.04nzdusdm0.67080.00000.67162006.11.02 08:100.67160.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147227412006.11.02 03:52buy0.02nzdusdm0.67140.00000.67162006.11.02 08:100.67160.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147224792006.11.02 03:30buy0.01nzdusdm0.67190.00000.67162006.11.02 08:100.67160.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147323422006.11.02 07:30sell0.01usdjpym117.260.00117.212006.11.02 08:09117.210.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147348112006.11.02 08:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.90490.00001.90542006.11.02 08:091.90540.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147317462006.11.02 07:25buy0.02eurusdm1.27490.00001.27562006.11.02 08:091.27560.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147306122006.11.02 07:10buy0.01eurusdm1.27540.00001.27562006.11.02 08:091.27560.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147307862006.11.02 07:15buy0.01eurcadm1.44280.00001.44292006.11.02 08:051.44290.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147317252006.11.02 07:25buy0.02eurcadm1.44220.00001.44292006.11.02 08:051.44290.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147310462006.11.02 07:20sell0.01usdchfm1.24670.00001.24682006.11.02 08:041.24680.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147326252006.11.02 07:35sell0.02usdchfm1.24760.00001.24682006.11.02 08:041.24680.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147225942006.11.02 03:40sell0.01audusdm0.77230.00000.77182006.11.02 07:190.77180.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147281512006.11.02 06:36buy0.01usdjpym117.210.00117.262006.11.02 07:18117.260.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147258202006.11.02 05:40sell0.01gbpchfm2.37580.00002.37532006.11.02 07:062.37530.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147133962006.11.02 00:00sell0.01chfjpym94.110.0094.062006.11.02 06:5894.060.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147205022006.11.02 02:10sell0.01eurusdm1.27520.00001.27522006.11.02 06:561.27520.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147270232006.11.02 06:10sell0.02eurusdm1.27590.00001.27522006.11.02 06:561.27520.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147224332006.11.02 03:25buy0.01usdchfm1.24590.00001.24642006.11.02 06:521.24640.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147260952006.11.02 05:55sell0.02eurjpym149.560.00149.492006.11.02 06:48149.490.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147221032006.11.02 03:00sell0.01eurjpym149.510.00149.492006.11.02 06:48149.490.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147212432006.11.02 02:40sell0.01eurcadm1.44390.00001.44342006.11.02 06:411.44340.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147203762006.11.02 02:06sell0.01gbpusdm1.90700.00001.90702006.11.02 06:311.90700.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147273102006.11.02 06:15sell0.02gbpusdm1.90780.00001.90702006.11.02 06:311.90700.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147186802006.11.02 01:25sell0.01usdjpym117.270.00117.222006.11.02 06:14117.220.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147173142006.11.02 01:05sell0.01gbpjpym223.580.00223.572006.11.02 05:36223.570.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147253512006.11.02 05:20sell0.02gbpjpym223.640.00223.572006.11.02 05:36223.570.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147169142006.11.02 01:00buy0.01eurchfm1.58850.00001.58902006.11.02 05:281.58900.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147140702006.11.02 00:20buy0.01gbpchfm2.37640.00002.37692006.11.02 05:252.37690.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147189532006.11.02 01:32sell0.01usdcadm1.13270.00001.13222006.11.02 04:221.13220.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147189152006.11.02 01:30buy0.01audusdm0.77190.00000.77242006.11.02 03:270.77240.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147174162006.11.02 01:06buy0.01eurcadm1.44360.00001.44412006.11.02 02:131.44410.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147185182006.11.02 01:20sell0.04usdchfm1.24670.00001.24592006.11.02 01:571.24590.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147133432006.11.02 00:00sell0.01usdchfm1.24560.00001.24592006.11.02 01:571.24590.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147165592006.11.02 00:55sell0.02usdchfm1.24610.00001.24592006.11.02 01:571.24590.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147175132006.11.02 01:10buy0.01nzdusdm0.67230.00000.67232006.11.02 01:560.67230.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147185552006.11.02 01:21buy0.02nzdusdm0.67160.00000.67232006.11.02 01:560.67230.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147177602006.11.02 01:15buy0.04eurusdm1.27440.00001.27522006.11.02 01:521.27520.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147156402006.11.02 00:50buy0.02eurusdm1.27500.00001.27522006.11.02 01:521.27520.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147134082006.11.02 00:00buy0.01eurusdm1.27560.00001.27522006.11.02 01:521.27520.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147151552006.11.02 00:45buy0.02gbpusdm1.90690.00001.90722006.11.02 01:511.90720.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
147139122006.11.02 00:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.90760.00001.90722006.11.02 01:511.90720.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147175262006.11.02 01:10buy0.04gbpusdm1.90630.00001.90722006.11.02 01:511.90720.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
147127102006.11.01 23:45buy0.01audusdm0.77460.77110.77512006.11.02 00:490.77110.000.000.00-0.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[sl]
147139002006.11.02 00:15sell0.01nzdusdm0.67310.00000.67262006.11.02 00:450.67260.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147123442006.11.01 23:25sell0.01eurjpym149.420.00149.462006.11.02 00:12149.460.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
147130062006.11.01 23:50sell0.04eurjpym149.540.00149.462006.11.02 00:12149.460.000.000.000.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-2[tp]
147126102006.11.01 23:40sell0.02eurjpym149.480.00149.462006.11.02 00:12149.460.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-1[tp]
147133292006.11.02 00:00sell0.01usdjpym117.240.00117.192006.11.02 00:11117.190.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147133642006.11.02 00:00sell0.01gbpjpym223.560.00223.512006.11.02 00:10223.510.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
147121482006.11.01 23:17balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -253.84 3 631.99
Closed P/L: 3 378.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158031232006.11.17 13:45buy0.02usdchfm1.25160.00001.2463 1.24470.000.000.00-1.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
158154682006.11.17 15:05buy1.28usdchfm1.24620.00001.2463 1.24470.000.000.00-15.43
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7
158175282006.11.17 15:10buy0.01eurchfm1.59780.00001.5970 1.59590.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
158175292006.11.17 15:10buy0.01eurgbpm0.67730.00000.6778 0.67670.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
158207952006.11.17 15:20buy0.08usdchfm1.24450.00001.2463 1.24470.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
158212852006.11.17 15:25sell0.01chfjpym94.540.0094.53 94.630.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
158218222006.11.17 15:30buy0.02eurchfm1.59720.00001.5970 1.59590.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
158233872006.11.17 15:40buy0.16usdchfm1.24280.00001.2463 1.24470.000.000.002.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
158234072006.11.17 15:40buy0.04eurchfm1.59580.00001.5970 1.59590.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
158240962006.11.17 15:46sell0.01nzdusdm0.66340.00000.6639 0.66480.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
158263962006.11.17 16:20sell0.02chfjpym94.600.0094.53 94.630.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
158265752006.11.17 16:25sell0.02nzdusdm0.66410.00000.6639 0.66480.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
158271532006.11.17 16:45sell0.01audusdm0.76840.00000.7682 0.76920.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
158298582006.11.17 18:20sell0.02audusdm0.76890.00000.7682 0.76920.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
158299642006.11.17 18:25sell0.04nzdusdm0.66480.00000.6639 0.66480.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
158310462006.11.17 19:15sell0.01eurcadm1.46800.00001.4681 1.46960.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
158313522006.11.17 19:25buy0.01eurusdm1.28250.00001.2826 1.28140.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
158313602006.11.17 19:25sell0.02eurcadm1.46890.00001.4681 1.46960.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
158313612006.11.17 19:25buy0.01gbpusdm1.89470.00001.8946 1.89380.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
158318402006.11.17 19:40buy0.02gbpusdm1.89380.00001.8946 1.89380.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
158319542006.11.17 19:45buy0.02eurusdm1.28190.00001.2826 1.28140.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -15.51
 Floating P/L: -15.51
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 378.15 Floating P/L: -15.51 Margin: 92.00
Balance: 13 378.15 Equity: 13 362.64 Free Margin: 13 270.64
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 216.19 Gross Loss: 1 838.04 Total Net Profit: 3 378.15
Profit Factor: 2.84 Expected Payoff: 1.39  
Absolute Drawdown: 65.88 Maximal Drawdown: 205.72 (1.61%) Relative Drawdown: 1.61% (205.72)
 
Total Trades: 2432 Short Positions (won %): 1251 (59.87%) Long Positions (won %): 1181 (64.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1514 (62.25%) Loss trades (% of total): 918 (37.75%)
Largest profit trade: 542.76 loss trade: -65.20
Average profit trade: 3.45 loss trade: -2.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 22 (2.77) consecutive losses ($): 15 (-43.83)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 613.37 (2) consecutive loss (count): -161.27 (9)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2