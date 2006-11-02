|Account: 1292857
|Name: Amritendu Maji
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 16, 22:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15757883
|2006.11.16 21:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8883
|0.0000
|1.8878
|2006.11.16 21:47
|1.8878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15755704
|2006.11.16 18:40
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6638
|0.0000
|0.6646
|2006.11.16 20:46
|0.6646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15755278
|2006.11.16 18:20
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6646
|0.0000
|0.6646
|2006.11.16 20:46
|0.6646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15754974
|2006.11.16 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.18
|0.00
|223.23
|2006.11.16 20:37
|223.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15755816
|2006.11.16 18:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8878
|0.0000
|1.8884
|2006.11.16 20:24
|1.8884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15754955
|2006.11.16 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8882
|0.0000
|1.8884
|2006.11.16 20:24
|1.8884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15756030
|2006.11.16 19:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.26
|0.00
|118.17
|2006.11.16 20:02
|118.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15753130
|2006.11.16 17:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.20
|0.00
|118.17
|2006.11.16 20:02
|118.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15752357
|2006.11.16 17:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.11
|0.00
|118.17
|2006.11.16 20:02
|118.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15755998
|2006.11.16 19:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2485
|0.0000
|1.2478
|2006.11.16 19:57
|1.2478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15752348
|2006.11.16 17:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2478
|0.0000
|1.2478
|2006.11.16 19:57
|1.2478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15752882
|2006.11.16 17:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4602
|0.0000
|1.4607
|2006.11.16 19:57
|1.4607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15749074
|2006.11.16 17:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1410
|0.0000
|1.1415
|2006.11.16 18:56
|1.1415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15752568
|2006.11.16 17:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.20
|0.00
|223.13
|2006.11.16 18:00
|223.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15752346
|2006.11.16 17:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.15
|0.00
|223.13
|2006.11.16 18:00
|223.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15752717
|2006.11.16 17:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3577
|0.0000
|2.3572
|2006.11.16 17:48
|2.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15747074
|2006.11.16 16:40
|sell
|0.16
|audjpym
|90.76
|0.00
|90.66
|2006.11.16 17:46
|90.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15733607
|2006.11.16 13:35
|sell
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.70
|0.00
|90.66
|2006.11.16 17:46
|90.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15727557
|2006.11.16 12:35
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.64
|0.00
|90.66
|2006.11.16 17:46
|90.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15726581
|2006.11.16 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.54
|0.00
|90.66
|2006.11.16 17:46
|90.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15726314
|2006.11.16 11:55
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.49
|0.00
|90.66
|2006.11.16 17:46
|90.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15746924
|2006.11.16 16:35
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6651
|0.0000
|0.6646
|2006.11.16 17:41
|0.6646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15750982
|2006.11.16 17:15
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.30
|0.00
|223.22
|2006.11.16 17:18
|223.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15748724
|2006.11.16 17:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.24
|0.00
|223.22
|2006.11.16 17:18
|223.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15747579
|2006.11.16 16:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.20
|0.00
|223.22
|2006.11.16 17:18
|223.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15748749
|2006.11.16 17:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8904
|0.0000
|1.8896
|2006.11.16 17:13
|1.8896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15747072
|2006.11.16 16:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8895
|0.0000
|1.8896
|2006.11.16 17:13
|1.8896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15743421
|2006.11.16 15:15
|sell
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1416
|0.0000
|1.1403
|2006.11.16 17:02
|1.1403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15742252
|2006.11.16 15:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1405
|0.0000
|1.1403
|2006.11.16 17:02
|1.1403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15741998
|2006.11.16 15:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1394
|0.0000
|1.1403
|2006.11.16 17:02
|1.1403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15740745
|2006.11.16 14:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1388
|0.0000
|1.1403
|2006.11.16 17:02
|1.1403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15747291
|2006.11.16 16:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.18
|0.00
|118.11
|2006.11.16 17:02
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15744199
|2006.11.16 15:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.11
|0.00
|118.11
|2006.11.16 17:02
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15745203
|2006.11.16 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4612
|0.0000
|1.4607
|2006.11.16 16:59
|1.4607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15744335
|2006.11.16 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3573
|0.0000
|2.3573
|2006.11.16 16:36
|2.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15746033
|2006.11.16 16:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3566
|0.0000
|2.3573
|2006.11.16 16:36
|2.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15745201
|2006.11.16 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.15
|0.00
|223.10
|2006.11.16 16:18
|223.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15743675
|2006.11.16 15:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8894
|0.0000
|1.8899
|2006.11.16 15:23
|1.8899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15741648
|2006.11.16 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3578
|0.0000
|2.3573
|2006.11.16 15:10
|2.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15721234
|2006.11.16 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.66
|0.00
|94.67
|2006.11.16 15:10
|94.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15723957
|2006.11.16 10:55
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.60
|0.00
|94.67
|2006.11.16 15:10
|94.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15740280
|2006.11.16 14:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.18
|0.00
|151.23
|2006.11.16 15:05
|151.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15733685
|2006.11.16 13:35
|sell
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7691
|0.0000
|0.7678
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.7678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15727554
|2006.11.16 12:35
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7680
|0.0000
|0.7678
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.7678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15725735
|2006.11.16 11:40
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7674
|0.0000
|0.7678
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.7678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15722592
|2006.11.16 10:20
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7665
|0.0000
|0.7678
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.7678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15721790
|2006.11.16 10:06
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7655
|0.0000
|0.7678
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.7678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15735568
|2006.11.16 13:50
|sell
|1.28
|nzdusdm
|0.6658
|0.0000
|0.6645
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.6645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15734599
|2006.11.16 13:40
|sell
|0.64
|nzdusdm
|0.6650
|0.0000
|0.6645
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.6645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15725556
|2006.11.16 11:32
|sell
|0.32
|nzdusdm
|0.6639
|0.0000
|0.6645
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.6645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15725034
|2006.11.16 11:20
|sell
|0.16
|nzdusdm
|0.6632
|0.0000
|0.6645
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.6645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15722613
|2006.11.16 10:20
|sell
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6622
|0.0000
|0.6645
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.6645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15715639
|2006.11.16 09:20
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6616
|0.0000
|0.6645
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.6645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15698505
|2006.11.16 02:20
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6609
|0.0000
|0.6645
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.6645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15697623
|2006.11.16 02:05
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6604
|0.0000
|0.6645
|2006.11.16 15:04
|0.6645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15734542
|2006.11.16 13:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1373
|0.0000
|1.1383
|2006.11.16 14:01
|1.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15733624
|2006.11.16 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1382
|0.0000
|1.1383
|2006.11.16 14:01
|1.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15728893
|2006.11.16 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1390
|0.0000
|1.1383
|2006.11.16 14:01
|1.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15733538
|2006.11.16 13:35
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.06
|0.00
|222.98
|2006.11.16 14:00
|222.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15728882
|2006.11.16 13:20
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.00
|0.00
|222.98
|2006.11.16 14:00
|222.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15728330
|2006.11.16 12:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.95
|0.00
|222.98
|2006.11.16 14:00
|222.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15737101
|2006.11.16 14:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8908
|0.0000
|1.8899
|2006.11.16 14:00
|1.8899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15736527
|2006.11.16 13:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8897
|0.0000
|1.8899
|2006.11.16 14:00
|1.8899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15735119
|2006.11.16 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.95
|0.00
|118.00
|2006.11.16 13:52
|118.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15728590
|2006.11.16 13:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5980
|0.0000
|1.5987
|2006.11.16 13:51
|1.5987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15722374
|2006.11.16 10:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5986
|0.0000
|1.5987
|2006.11.16 13:51
|1.5987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15734553
|2006.11.16 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2821
|0.0000
|1.2816
|2006.11.16 13:45
|1.2816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15723243
|2006.11.16 10:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2480
|0.0000
|1.2468
|2006.11.16 13:44
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15730924
|2006.11.16 13:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2455
|0.0000
|1.2468
|2006.11.16 13:44
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15723367
|2006.11.16 10:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.26
|0.00
|151.27
|2006.11.16 13:30
|151.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15723752
|2006.11.16 10:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|151.20
|0.00
|151.27
|2006.11.16 13:30
|151.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15729361
|2006.11.16 13:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4582
|0.0000
|1.4589
|2006.11.16 13:30
|1.4589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15728886
|2006.11.16 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4589
|0.0000
|1.4589
|2006.11.16 13:30
|1.4589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15728335
|2006.11.16 12:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.06
|0.00
|118.01
|2006.11.16 13:30
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15728904
|2006.11.16 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2809
|0.0000
|1.2814
|2006.11.16 13:30
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15726290
|2006.11.16 11:54
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2811
|0.0000
|1.2806
|2006.11.16 13:14
|1.2806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15713814
|2006.11.16 08:51
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1397
|0.0000
|1.1392
|2006.11.16 12:54
|1.1392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15724116
|2006.11.16 11:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.01
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.11.16 12:40
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15721216
|2006.11.16 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.09
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.11.16 12:40
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15726537
|2006.11.16 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8885
|0.0000
|1.8880
|2006.11.16 12:02
|1.8880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15725425
|2006.11.16 11:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|222.76
|0.00
|222.83
|2006.11.16 11:47
|222.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15725037
|2006.11.16 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.81
|0.00
|222.83
|2006.11.16 11:47
|222.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15718331
|2006.11.16 09:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2803
|0.0000
|1.2811
|2006.11.16 10:20
|1.2811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15713334
|2006.11.16 08:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2809
|0.0000
|1.2811
|2006.11.16 10:20
|1.2811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15712446
|2006.11.16 08:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2811
|2006.11.16 10:20
|1.2811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15718414
|2006.11.16 09:35
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2485
|0.0000
|1.2475
|2006.11.16 10:19
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15713379
|2006.11.16 08:41
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2478
|0.0000
|1.2475
|2006.11.16 10:19
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15711654
|2006.11.16 08:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2472
|0.0000
|1.2475
|2006.11.16 10:19
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15706401
|2006.11.16 06:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2475
|2006.11.16 10:19
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15704421
|2006.11.16 05:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2460
|0.0000
|1.2475
|2006.11.16 10:19
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15720997
|2006.11.16 09:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3566
|0.0000
|2.3558
|2006.11.16 10:08
|2.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15720598
|2006.11.16 09:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3556
|0.0000
|2.3558
|2006.11.16 10:08
|2.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15720999
|2006.11.16 09:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8885
|0.0000
|1.8877
|2006.11.16 10:03
|1.8877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15720602
|2006.11.16 09:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8876
|0.0000
|1.8877
|2006.11.16 10:03
|1.8877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15712299
|2006.11.16 08:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5988
|0.0000
|1.5981
|2006.11.16 09:56
|1.5981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15704351
|2006.11.16 05:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5981
|0.0000
|1.5981
|2006.11.16 09:56
|1.5981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15713775
|2006.11.16 08:50
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7654
|0.0000
|0.7659
|2006.11.16 09:56
|0.7659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15719769
|2006.11.16 09:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.07
|0.00
|223.02
|2006.11.16 09:48
|223.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15709812
|2006.11.16 07:40
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.72
|0.00
|94.64
|2006.11.16 09:43
|94.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15704428
|2006.11.16 05:50
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.66
|0.00
|94.64
|2006.11.16 09:43
|94.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15695216
|2006.11.16 01:25
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.61
|0.00
|94.64
|2006.11.16 09:43
|94.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15715680
|2006.11.16 09:20
|sell
|0.32
|audjpym
|90.49
|0.00
|90.39
|2006.11.16 09:43
|90.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15710658
|2006.11.16 08:00
|sell
|0.16
|audjpym
|90.43
|0.00
|90.39
|2006.11.16 09:43
|90.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15703823
|2006.11.16 05:35
|sell
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.37
|0.00
|90.39
|2006.11.16 09:43
|90.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15702531
|2006.11.16 05:00
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.31
|0.00
|90.39
|2006.11.16 09:43
|90.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15702185
|2006.11.16 04:40
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.25
|0.00
|90.39
|2006.11.16 09:43
|90.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15701650
|2006.11.16 03:55
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.17
|0.00
|90.39
|2006.11.16 09:43
|90.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15715645
|2006.11.16 09:20
|sell
|0.64
|usdjpym
|118.25
|0.00
|118.14
|2006.11.16 09:37
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15714289
|2006.11.16 09:00
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpym
|118.18
|0.00
|118.14
|2006.11.16 09:37
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15710054
|2006.11.16 07:45
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.12
|0.00
|118.14
|2006.11.16 09:37
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15708906
|2006.11.16 07:10
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|118.14
|2006.11.16 09:37
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15704410
|2006.11.16 05:50
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.01
|0.00
|118.14
|2006.11.16 09:37
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15702720
|2006.11.16 05:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.94
|0.00
|118.14
|2006.11.16 09:37
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15701651
|2006.11.16 03:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.85
|0.00
|118.14
|2006.11.16 09:37
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15715644
|2006.11.16 09:20
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|151.46
|0.00
|151.36
|2006.11.16 09:33
|151.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15709144
|2006.11.16 07:15
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|151.40
|0.00
|151.36
|2006.11.16 09:33
|151.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15704436
|2006.11.16 05:50
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|151.34
|0.00
|151.36
|2006.11.16 09:33
|151.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15702715
|2006.11.16 05:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|151.28
|0.00
|151.36
|2006.11.16 09:33
|151.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15701470
|2006.11.16 03:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.22
|0.00
|151.36
|2006.11.16 09:33
|151.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15687187
|2006.11.15 21:43
|sell
|10.24
|eurgbpm
|0.6790
|0.0000
|0.6780
|2006.11.16 09:32
|0.6780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|193.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|15675288
|2006.11.15 18:56
|sell
|5.12
|eurgbpm
|0.6785
|0.0000
|0.6780
|2006.11.16 09:32
|0.6780
|0.00
|0.00
|7.53
|48.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|15640072
|2006.11.15 10:35
|sell
|2.56
|eurgbpm
|0.6780
|0.0000
|0.6780
|2006.11.16 09:32
|0.6780
|0.00
|0.00
|3.76
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15630400
|2006.11.15 09:35
|sell
|1.28
|eurgbpm
|0.6773
|0.0000
|0.6780
|2006.11.16 09:32
|0.6780
|0.00
|0.00
|1.88
|-16.94
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15623724
|2006.11.15 07:55
|sell
|0.64
|eurgbpm
|0.6766
|0.0000
|0.6780
|2006.11.16 09:32
|0.6780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.94
|-16.93
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15531020
|2006.11.14 10:30
|sell
|0.32
|eurgbpm
|0.6760
|0.0000
|0.6780
|2006.11.16 09:32
|0.6780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|-12.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15526252
|2006.11.14 09:36
|sell
|0.16
|eurgbpm
|0.6754
|0.0000
|0.6780
|2006.11.16 09:32
|0.6780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-7.86
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15461209
|2006.11.13 14:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurgbpm
|0.6742
|0.0000
|0.6780
|2006.11.16 09:32
|0.6780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-5.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15454817
|2006.11.13 11:46
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbpm
|0.6738
|0.0000
|0.6780
|2006.11.16 09:32
|0.6780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-3.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15446021
|2006.11.13 09:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6731
|0.0000
|0.6780
|2006.11.16 09:32
|0.6780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-1.85
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15383505
|2006.11.10 12:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6722
|0.0000
|0.6780
|2006.11.16 09:32
|0.6780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-1.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15714139
|2006.11.16 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8859
|0.0000
|1.8864
|2006.11.16 09:15
|1.8864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15710598
|2006.11.16 08:00
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3533
|0.0000
|2.3542
|2006.11.16 09:08
|2.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15687491
|2006.11.15 21:55
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3539
|0.0000
|2.3542
|2006.11.16 09:08
|2.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15686105
|2006.11.15 20:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3544
|0.0000
|2.3542
|2006.11.16 09:08
|2.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15683165
|2006.11.15 19:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3550
|0.0000
|2.3542
|2006.11.16 09:08
|2.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15713550
|2006.11.16 08:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.85
|0.00
|222.90
|2006.11.16 09:01
|222.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15712643
|2006.11.16 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4600
|0.0000
|1.4605
|2006.11.16 08:42
|1.4605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15712698
|2006.11.16 08:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1392
|0.0000
|1.1397
|2006.11.16 08:39
|1.1397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15702287
|2006.11.16 04:46
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7659
|0.0000
|0.7652
|2006.11.16 08:33
|0.7652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15699508
|2006.11.16 03:00
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7653
|0.0000
|0.7652
|2006.11.16 08:33
|0.7652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15709012
|2006.11.16 07:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1397
|0.0000
|1.1389
|2006.11.16 08:14
|1.1389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15707475
|2006.11.16 06:52
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1389
|0.0000
|1.1389
|2006.11.16 08:14
|1.1389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15709420
|2006.11.16 07:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4612
|0.0000
|1.4603
|2006.11.16 08:03
|1.4603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15700283
|2006.11.16 03:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4605
|0.0000
|1.4603
|2006.11.16 08:03
|1.4603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15699997
|2006.11.16 03:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4599
|0.0000
|1.4603
|2006.11.16 08:03
|1.4603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15709541
|2006.11.16 07:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.95
|0.00
|222.90
|2006.11.16 07:40
|222.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15709142
|2006.11.16 07:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8883
|0.0000
|1.8876
|2006.11.16 07:40
|1.8876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15708896
|2006.11.16 07:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8878
|0.0000
|1.8876
|2006.11.16 07:40
|1.8876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15706378
|2006.11.16 06:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2817
|0.0000
|1.2824
|2006.11.16 07:02
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15704423
|2006.11.16 05:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2823
|0.0000
|1.2824
|2006.11.16 07:02
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15706457
|2006.11.16 06:30
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.8872
|0.0000
|1.8883
|2006.11.16 06:57
|1.8883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15705676
|2006.11.16 06:25
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.8879
|0.0000
|1.8883
|2006.11.16 06:57
|1.8883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15703457
|2006.11.16 05:25
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.8886
|0.0000
|1.8883
|2006.11.16 06:57
|1.8883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15702275
|2006.11.16 04:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8893
|0.0000
|1.8883
|2006.11.16 06:57
|1.8883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15701652
|2006.11.16 03:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8898
|0.0000
|1.8883
|2006.11.16 06:57
|1.8883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15694630
|2006.11.16 01:15
|buy
|0.16
|usdcadm
|1.1382
|0.0000
|1.1393
|2006.11.16 06:41
|1.1393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15688576
|2006.11.15 22:21
|buy
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1390
|0.0000
|1.1393
|2006.11.16 06:41
|1.1393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15670541
|2006.11.15 16:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1396
|0.0000
|1.1393
|2006.11.16 06:41
|1.1393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15668900
|2006.11.15 16:41
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1405
|0.0000
|1.1393
|2006.11.16 06:41
|1.1393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15666956
|2006.11.15 15:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1412
|0.0000
|1.1393
|2006.11.16 06:41
|1.1393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15704440
|2006.11.16 05:50
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|222.83
|0.00
|222.73
|2006.11.16 06:19
|222.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15703809
|2006.11.16 05:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|222.75
|0.00
|222.73
|2006.11.16 06:19
|222.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15703035
|2006.11.16 05:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.67
|0.00
|222.73
|2006.11.16 06:19
|222.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15688298
|2006.11.15 22:11
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2465
|2006.11.16 05:38
|1.2465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15684061
|2006.11.15 19:40
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2463
|0.0000
|1.2465
|2006.11.16 05:38
|1.2465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15683240
|2006.11.15 19:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2469
|0.0000
|1.2465
|2006.11.16 05:38
|1.2465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15666992
|2006.11.15 15:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5979
|0.0000
|1.5984
|2006.11.16 05:38
|1.5984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15698684
|2006.11.16 02:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2829
|0.0000
|1.2822
|2006.11.16 05:24
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15696924
|2006.11.16 01:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2823
|0.0000
|1.2822
|2006.11.16 05:24
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15698824
|2006.11.16 02:40
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|222.68
|0.00
|222.75
|2006.11.16 05:04
|222.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15696916
|2006.11.16 01:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.74
|0.00
|222.75
|2006.11.16 05:04
|222.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15698659
|2006.11.16 02:30
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.13
|0.00
|90.20
|2006.11.16 03:44
|90.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15696921
|2006.11.16 01:40
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.18
|0.00
|90.20
|2006.11.16 03:44
|90.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15699193
|2006.11.16 02:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8900
|0.0000
|1.8893
|2006.11.16 03:43
|1.8893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15697030
|2006.11.16 01:46
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8894
|0.0000
|1.8893
|2006.11.16 03:43
|1.8893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15698081
|2006.11.16 02:11
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.81
|0.00
|117.88
|2006.11.16 03:35
|117.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15696922
|2006.11.16 01:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.88
|0.00
|117.88
|2006.11.16 03:35
|117.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15694636
|2006.11.16 01:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4594
|0.0000
|1.4603
|2006.11.16 03:13
|1.4603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15693571
|2006.11.16 00:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4606
|0.0000
|1.4603
|2006.11.16 03:13
|1.4603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15696920
|2006.11.16 01:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.15
|0.00
|151.20
|2006.11.16 03:07
|151.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15694721
|2006.11.16 01:20
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7648
|0.0000
|0.7653
|2006.11.16 02:36
|0.7653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15695217
|2006.11.16 01:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.15
|0.00
|151.10
|2006.11.16 01:33
|151.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15695220
|2006.11.16 01:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.67
|0.00
|222.62
|2006.11.16 01:32
|222.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15695218
|2006.11.16 01:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.90
|0.00
|117.85
|2006.11.16 01:29
|117.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15694504
|2006.11.16 01:10
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.21
|0.00
|90.16
|2006.11.16 01:28
|90.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15693434
|2006.11.16 00:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2821
|0.0000
|1.2826
|2006.11.16 01:28
|1.2826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15693314
|2006.11.16 00:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8888
|0.0000
|1.8893
|2006.11.16 01:28
|1.8893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15693143
|2006.11.16 00:20
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6589
|0.0000
|0.6596
|2006.11.16 01:21
|0.6596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15671813
|2006.11.15 17:30
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6595
|0.0000
|0.6596
|2006.11.16 01:21
|0.6596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15694613
|2006.11.16 01:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.34
|0.00
|151.29
|2006.11.16 01:21
|151.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15686600
|2006.11.15 21:15
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7654
|0.0000
|0.7646
|2006.11.16 01:14
|0.7646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15663118
|2006.11.15 15:10
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7648
|0.0000
|0.7646
|2006.11.16 01:14
|0.7646
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15650296
|2006.11.15 12:55
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7643
|0.0000
|0.7646
|2006.11.16 01:14
|0.7646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15689751
|2006.11.15 22:55
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.20
|0.00
|90.27
|2006.11.16 01:03
|90.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15689435
|2006.11.15 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.26
|0.00
|90.27
|2006.11.16 01:03
|90.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15691820
|2006.11.15 23:45
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|222.81
|0.00
|222.89
|2006.11.16 01:02
|222.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15689041
|2006.11.15 22:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|222.86
|0.00
|222.89
|2006.11.16 01:02
|222.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15686890
|2006.11.15 21:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.93
|0.00
|222.89
|2006.11.16 01:02
|222.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15692854
|2006.11.16 00:05
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.66
|0.00
|94.71
|2006.11.16 01:01
|94.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15688548
|2006.11.15 22:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.96
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.16 01:00
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15687059
|2006.11.15 21:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.01
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.16 01:00
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15691776
|2006.11.15 23:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|151.22
|0.00
|151.29
|2006.11.16 01:00
|151.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15690633
|2006.11.15 23:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.27
|0.00
|151.29
|2006.11.16 01:00
|151.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15681985
|2006.11.15 19:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4601
|0.0000
|1.4606
|2006.11.16 00:29
|1.4606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15685463
|2006.11.15 20:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4615
|0.0000
|1.4606
|2006.11.16 00:29
|1.4606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15684052
|2006.11.15 19:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4609
|0.0000
|1.4606
|2006.11.16 00:29
|1.4606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15667650
|2006.11.15 16:05
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.61
|0.00
|94.64
|2006.11.15 23:47
|94.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15681953
|2006.11.15 19:20
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.73
|0.00
|94.64
|2006.11.15 23:47
|94.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15688748
|2006.11.15 22:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2828
|0.0000
|1.2823
|2006.11.15 23:41
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15689693
|2006.11.15 22:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8895
|0.0000
|1.8890
|2006.11.15 23:40
|1.8890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15659973
|2006.11.15 14:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.11
|0.00
|151.24
|2006.11.15 22:55
|151.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15682014
|2006.11.15 19:20
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|151.37
|0.00
|151.24
|2006.11.15 22:55
|151.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|0.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15667636
|2006.11.15 16:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|151.22
|0.00
|151.24
|2006.11.15 22:55
|151.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15663073
|2006.11.15 15:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|151.17
|0.00
|151.24
|2006.11.15 22:55
|151.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15686576
|2006.11.15 21:15
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.26
|0.00
|90.21
|2006.11.15 22:30
|90.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15679284
|2006.11.15 19:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2831
|0.0000
|1.2831
|2006.11.15 22:09
|1.2831
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15681939
|2006.11.15 19:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2823
|0.0000
|1.2831
|2006.11.15 22:09
|1.2831
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15683720
|2006.11.15 19:35
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.11
|0.00
|118.00
|2006.11.15 21:15
|118.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|0.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15682030
|2006.11.15 19:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.05
|0.00
|118.00
|2006.11.15 21:15
|118.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15680684
|2006.11.15 19:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.93
|0.00
|118.00
|2006.11.15 21:15
|118.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15679400
|2006.11.15 19:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.87
|0.00
|118.00
|2006.11.15 21:15
|118.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15684875
|2006.11.15 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.97
|0.00
|222.92
|2006.11.15 21:14
|222.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15671167
|2006.11.15 17:10
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.27
|0.00
|90.32
|2006.11.15 21:02
|90.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15668877
|2006.11.15 16:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3544
|0.0000
|2.3544
|2006.11.15 19:16
|2.3544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15670970
|2006.11.15 17:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3552
|0.0000
|2.3544
|2006.11.15 19:16
|2.3544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15677114
|2006.11.15 19:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|222.76
|0.00
|222.84
|2006.11.15 19:16
|222.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15675241
|2006.11.15 18:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.85
|0.00
|222.84
|2006.11.15 19:16
|222.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15670391
|2006.11.15 16:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4597
|0.0000
|1.4607
|2006.11.15 19:07
|1.4607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15669958
|2006.11.15 16:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4612
|0.0000
|1.4607
|2006.11.15 19:07
|1.4607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15675234
|2006.11.15 18:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8883
|0.0000
|1.8888
|2006.11.15 19:07
|1.8888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15669981
|2006.11.15 16:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2473
|0.0000
|1.2480
|2006.11.15 19:00
|1.2480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15666077
|2006.11.15 15:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2479
|0.0000
|1.2480
|2006.11.15 19:00
|1.2480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15670743
|2006.11.15 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2806
|0.0000
|1.2805
|2006.11.15 19:00
|1.2805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15671749
|2006.11.15 17:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2812
|0.0000
|1.2805
|2006.11.15 19:00
|1.2805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15674501
|2006.11.15 18:26
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.94
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.15 19:00
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15671757
|2006.11.15 17:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.00
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.15 19:00
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15670730
|2006.11.15 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.15 19:00
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15669016
|2006.11.15 16:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8876
|0.0000
|1.8883
|2006.11.15 18:44
|1.8883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15672855
|2006.11.15 17:55
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.8893
|0.0000
|1.8883
|2006.11.15 18:44
|1.8883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15670012
|2006.11.15 16:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8885
|0.0000
|1.8883
|2006.11.15 18:44
|1.8883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15667341
|2006.11.15 16:00
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|222.86
|0.00
|222.84
|2006.11.15 18:27
|222.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15666436
|2006.11.15 15:50
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|222.78
|0.00
|222.84
|2006.11.15 18:27
|222.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15658350
|2006.11.15 14:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|222.77
|0.00
|222.84
|2006.11.15 18:27
|222.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15658043
|2006.11.15 14:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.72
|0.00
|222.84
|2006.11.15 18:27
|222.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15668640
|2006.11.15 16:35
|sell
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|222.96
|0.00
|222.84
|2006.11.15 18:27
|222.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15627569
|2006.11.15 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.15
|0.00
|90.25
|2006.11.15 16:57
|90.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15666437
|2006.11.15 15:50
|sell
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.34
|0.00
|90.25
|2006.11.15 16:57
|90.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15658381
|2006.11.15 14:15
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.28
|0.00
|90.25
|2006.11.15 16:57
|90.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15638314
|2006.11.15 10:30
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.22
|0.00
|90.25
|2006.11.15 16:57
|90.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15661644
|2006.11.15 15:05
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3544
|0.0000
|2.3548
|2006.11.15 16:01
|2.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15661070
|2006.11.15 15:00
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3555
|0.0000
|2.3548
|2006.11.15 16:01
|2.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15660807
|2006.11.15 14:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3562
|0.0000
|2.3548
|2006.11.15 16:01
|2.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15663099
|2006.11.15 15:10
|buy
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3536
|0.0000
|2.3548
|2006.11.15 16:01
|2.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15659970
|2006.11.15 14:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3569
|0.0000
|2.3548
|2006.11.15 16:01
|2.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15665657
|2006.11.15 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2806
|0.0000
|1.2801
|2006.11.15 15:53
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15665486
|2006.11.15 15:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.05
|0.00
|118.10
|2006.11.15 15:52
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15649641
|2006.11.15 12:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4575
|0.0000
|1.4607
|2006.11.15 15:47
|1.4607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15664193
|2006.11.15 15:15
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4618
|0.0000
|1.4607
|2006.11.15 15:47
|1.4607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15659317
|2006.11.15 14:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4611
|0.0000
|1.4607
|2006.11.15 15:47
|1.4607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15656206
|2006.11.15 13:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4606
|0.0000
|1.4607
|2006.11.15 15:47
|1.4607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15665696
|2006.11.15 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8868
|0.0000
|1.8863
|2006.11.15 15:46
|1.8863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15657647
|2006.11.15 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1419
|0.0000
|1.1414
|2006.11.15 15:12
|1.1414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15660817
|2006.11.15 14:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5984
|0.0000
|1.5979
|2006.11.15 15:04
|1.5979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15626628
|2006.11.15 08:40
|buy
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.44
|0.00
|94.57
|2006.11.15 14:58
|94.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15624065
|2006.11.15 08:00
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.59
|0.00
|94.57
|2006.11.15 14:58
|94.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15623699
|2006.11.15 07:55
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.67
|0.00
|94.57
|2006.11.15 14:58
|94.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15628691
|2006.11.15 09:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5984
|0.0000
|1.5984
|2006.11.15 14:51
|1.5984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15640085
|2006.11.15 10:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5992
|0.0000
|1.5984
|2006.11.15 14:51
|1.5984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15640104
|2006.11.15 10:35
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6591
|0.0000
|0.6595
|2006.11.15 13:52
|0.6595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15635172
|2006.11.15 10:07
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6597
|0.0000
|0.6595
|2006.11.15 13:52
|0.6595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15634532
|2006.11.15 09:55
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6605
|0.0000
|0.6595
|2006.11.15 13:52
|0.6595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15643485
|2006.11.15 10:55
|buy
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6585
|0.0000
|0.6595
|2006.11.15 13:52
|0.6595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15650992
|2006.11.15 13:10
|buy
|1.28
|gbpjpym
|222.64
|0.00
|222.76
|2006.11.15 13:51
|222.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15649832
|2006.11.15 12:40
|buy
|0.64
|gbpjpym
|222.71
|0.00
|222.76
|2006.11.15 13:51
|222.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15646885
|2006.11.15 11:25
|buy
|0.32
|gbpjpym
|222.81
|0.00
|222.76
|2006.11.15 13:51
|222.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15644758
|2006.11.15 11:05
|buy
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|222.86
|0.00
|222.76
|2006.11.15 13:51
|222.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15640083
|2006.11.15 10:35
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|222.92
|0.00
|222.76
|2006.11.15 13:51
|222.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15638292
|2006.11.15 10:30
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.10
|0.00
|222.76
|2006.11.15 13:51
|222.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15635104
|2006.11.15 10:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.16
|0.00
|222.76
|2006.11.15 13:51
|222.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15634787
|2006.11.15 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.19
|0.00
|222.76
|2006.11.15 13:51
|222.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15656210
|2006.11.15 13:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2504
|0.0000
|1.2499
|2006.11.15 13:51
|1.2499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15655584
|2006.11.15 13:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|151.00
|0.00
|151.07
|2006.11.15 13:51
|151.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15647390
|2006.11.15 11:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.05
|0.00
|151.07
|2006.11.15 13:51
|151.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15656250
|2006.11.15 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2784
|0.0000
|1.2789
|2006.11.15 13:50
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15650990
|2006.11.15 13:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3572
|0.0000
|2.3579
|2006.11.15 13:36
|2.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15649191
|2006.11.15 12:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3579
|0.0000
|2.3579
|2006.11.15 13:36
|2.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15650461
|2006.11.15 13:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|118.12
|2006.11.15 13:35
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15646646
|2006.11.15 11:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2006.11.15 13:29
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15647175
|2006.11.15 11:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2502
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2006.11.15 13:29
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15651149
|2006.11.15 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8857
|0.0000
|1.8862
|2006.11.15 13:27
|1.8862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15649177
|2006.11.15 12:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1404
|0.0000
|1.1396
|2006.11.15 12:36
|1.1396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15648375
|2006.11.15 12:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1399
|0.0000
|1.1396
|2006.11.15 12:36
|1.1396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15642303
|2006.11.15 10:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1391
|0.0000
|1.1396
|2006.11.15 12:36
|1.1396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15644321
|2006.11.15 11:00
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.2785
|0.0000
|1.2796
|2006.11.15 12:34
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15641740
|2006.11.15 10:40
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.2791
|0.0000
|1.2796
|2006.11.15 12:34
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15637238
|2006.11.15 10:25
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2802
|0.0000
|1.2796
|2006.11.15 12:34
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15635099
|2006.11.15 10:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2811
|0.0000
|1.2796
|2006.11.15 12:34
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15634533
|2006.11.15 09:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2816
|0.0000
|1.2796
|2006.11.15 12:34
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15648840
|2006.11.15 12:15
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.8860
|0.0000
|1.8868
|2006.11.15 12:33
|1.8868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15646887
|2006.11.15 11:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8866
|0.0000
|1.8868
|2006.11.15 12:33
|1.8868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15646629
|2006.11.15 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8872
|0.0000
|1.8868
|2006.11.15 12:33
|1.8868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15635100
|2006.11.15 10:05
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7643
|0.0000
|0.7645
|2006.11.15 12:33
|0.7645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15634036
|2006.11.15 09:45
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7648
|0.0000
|0.7645
|2006.11.15 12:33
|0.7645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15641738
|2006.11.15 10:40
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7637
|0.0000
|0.7645
|2006.11.15 12:33
|0.7645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15646633
|2006.11.15 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4570
|0.0000
|1.4575
|2006.11.15 12:08
|1.4575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15641702
|2006.11.15 10:40
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2503
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.15 11:19
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15640087
|2006.11.15 10:35
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2496
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.15 11:19
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15636142
|2006.11.15 10:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2484
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.15 11:19
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15633273
|2006.11.15 09:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2473
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.15 11:19
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15627640
|2006.11.15 09:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2463
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.15 11:19
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15644461
|2006.11.15 11:00
|sell
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2510
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.15 11:19
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15627574
|2006.11.15 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.80
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.15 11:18
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15643493
|2006.11.15 10:55
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpym
|118.15
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.15 11:18
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15636097
|2006.11.15 10:20
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.06
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.15 11:18
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15635730
|2006.11.15 10:15
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.00
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.15 11:18
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15635131
|2006.11.15 10:06
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.93
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.15 11:18
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15630371
|2006.11.15 09:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.87
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.15 11:18
|118.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15623696
|2006.11.15 07:55
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|151.08
|0.00
|151.03
|2006.11.15 11:08
|151.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15621145
|2006.11.15 07:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|150.97
|0.00
|151.03
|2006.11.15 11:08
|151.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15613132
|2006.11.15 05:25
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|150.90
|0.00
|151.03
|2006.11.15 11:08
|151.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15611685
|2006.11.15 04:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.84
|0.00
|151.03
|2006.11.15 11:08
|151.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15611243
|2006.11.15 03:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.78
|0.00
|151.03
|2006.11.15 11:08
|151.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15627330
|2006.11.15 08:55
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|151.15
|0.00
|151.03
|2006.11.15 11:08
|151.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15640069
|2006.11.15 10:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3585
|0.0000
|2.3592
|2006.11.15 10:38
|2.3592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15635098
|2006.11.15 10:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3592
|0.0000
|2.3592
|2006.11.15 10:38
|2.3592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15634260
|2006.11.15 09:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4596
|0.0000
|1.4589
|2006.11.15 10:32
|1.4589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15633204
|2006.11.15 09:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4590
|0.0000
|1.4589
|2006.11.15 10:32
|1.4589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15624480
|2006.11.15 08:06
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2822
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.15 09:35
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15623066
|2006.11.15 07:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2816
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.15 09:35
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15628052
|2006.11.15 09:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.37
|0.00
|223.32
|2006.11.15 09:30
|223.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15627904
|2006.11.15 09:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4589
|0.0000
|1.4594
|2006.11.15 09:28
|1.4594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15624019
|2006.11.15 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3579
|0.0000
|2.3616
|2006.11.15 09:28
|2.3616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15626613
|2006.11.15 08:40
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3635
|0.0000
|2.3616
|2006.11.15 09:28
|2.3616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15626318
|2006.11.15 08:35
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3618
|0.0000
|2.3616
|2006.11.15 09:28
|2.3616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15625760
|2006.11.15 08:20
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3595
|0.0000
|2.3616
|2006.11.15 09:28
|2.3616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15627905
|2006.11.15 09:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1372
|0.0000
|1.1377
|2006.11.15 09:27
|1.1377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15627534
|2006.11.15 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6612
|0.0000
|0.6607
|2006.11.15 09:24
|0.6607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15625881
|2006.11.15 08:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8955
|0.0000
|1.8950
|2006.11.15 09:22
|1.8950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15625566
|2006.11.15 08:15
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4588
|0.0000
|1.4580
|2006.11.15 08:48
|1.4580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15624091
|2006.11.15 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4583
|0.0000
|1.4580
|2006.11.15 08:48
|1.4580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15621870
|2006.11.15 07:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4577
|0.0000
|1.4580
|2006.11.15 08:48
|1.4580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15624093
|2006.11.15 08:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.74
|0.00
|117.81
|2006.11.15 08:46
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15622595
|2006.11.15 07:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.80
|0.00
|117.81
|2006.11.15 08:46
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15621873
|2006.11.15 07:35
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.07
|0.00
|90.12
|2006.11.15 08:08
|90.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15618166
|2006.11.15 07:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7645
|0.0000
|0.7653
|2006.11.15 08:07
|0.7653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15613434
|2006.11.15 05:46
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7653
|0.0000
|0.7653
|2006.11.15 08:07
|0.7653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15617969
|2006.11.15 06:55
|buy
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6599
|0.0000
|0.6609
|2006.11.15 07:57
|0.6609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15617484
|2006.11.15 06:40
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6605
|0.0000
|0.6609
|2006.11.15 07:57
|0.6609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15616166
|2006.11.15 06:25
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6611
|0.0000
|0.6609
|2006.11.15 07:57
|0.6609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15609397
|2006.11.15 02:11
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6619
|0.0000
|0.6609
|2006.11.15 07:57
|0.6609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15622645
|2006.11.15 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8946
|0.0000
|1.8941
|2006.11.15 07:51
|1.8941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15622137
|2006.11.15 07:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2444
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2006.11.15 07:44
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15616931
|2006.11.15 06:35
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.68
|0.00
|94.61
|2006.11.15 07:36
|94.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15611256
|2006.11.15 03:40
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.62
|0.00
|94.61
|2006.11.15 07:36
|94.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15614601
|2006.11.15 06:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.15 07:32
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15600518
|2006.11.14 21:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2434
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.15 07:32
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15615750
|2006.11.15 06:20
|buy
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3562
|0.0000
|2.3574
|2006.11.15 07:32
|2.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15598554
|2006.11.14 20:55
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3573
|0.0000
|2.3574
|2006.11.15 07:32
|2.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15595381
|2006.11.14 19:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3579
|0.0000
|2.3574
|2006.11.15 07:32
|2.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15594831
|2006.11.14 19:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3584
|0.0000
|2.3574
|2006.11.15 07:32
|2.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15592934
|2006.11.14 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3589
|0.0000
|2.3574
|2006.11.15 07:32
|2.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15614889
|2006.11.15 06:17
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2808
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.15 07:19
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15602208
|2006.11.14 22:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2813
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.15 07:19
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15602031
|2006.11.14 22:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4582
|0.0000
|1.4577
|2006.11.15 07:09
|1.4577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15616936
|2006.11.15 06:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4568
|0.0000
|1.4577
|2006.11.15 07:09
|1.4577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15615708
|2006.11.15 06:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4576
|0.0000
|1.4577
|2006.11.15 07:09
|1.4577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15615720
|2006.11.15 06:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.84
|0.00
|117.80
|2006.11.15 07:09
|117.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15612239
|2006.11.15 04:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.76
|0.00
|117.80
|2006.11.15 07:09
|117.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15611261
|2006.11.15 03:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.70
|0.00
|117.80
|2006.11.15 07:09
|117.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15616553
|2006.11.15 06:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.90
|0.00
|117.80
|2006.11.15 07:09
|117.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15610566
|2006.11.15 03:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8960
|0.0000
|1.8939
|2006.11.15 07:09
|1.8939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15615703
|2006.11.15 06:20
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.8924
|0.0000
|1.8939
|2006.11.15 07:09
|1.8939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15614581
|2006.11.15 06:15
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.8937
|0.0000
|1.8939
|2006.11.15 07:09
|1.8939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15613977
|2006.11.15 06:05
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.8948
|0.0000
|1.8939
|2006.11.15 07:09
|1.8939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15611238
|2006.11.15 03:39
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8954
|0.0000
|1.8939
|2006.11.15 07:09
|1.8939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15609566
|2006.11.15 02:15
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.12
|0.00
|90.05
|2006.11.15 07:08
|90.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15606912
|2006.11.15 00:50
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.07
|0.00
|90.05
|2006.11.15 07:08
|90.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15617881
|2006.11.15 06:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1376
|0.0000
|1.1381
|2006.11.15 07:07
|1.1381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15597102
|2006.11.14 19:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5938
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.15 06:43
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15610600
|2006.11.15 03:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1382
|0.0000
|1.1377
|2006.11.15 06:37
|1.1377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15616161
|2006.11.15 06:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.17
|0.00
|223.22
|2006.11.15 06:32
|223.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15606916
|2006.11.15 00:51
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|222.99
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.15 06:17
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15612225
|2006.11.15 04:30
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|223.18
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.15 06:17
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15608354
|2006.11.15 01:20
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.11
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.15 06:17
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15608254
|2006.11.15 01:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.06
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.15 06:17
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15604480
|2006.11.14 23:31
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7658
|0.0000
|0.7653
|2006.11.15 05:20
|0.7653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15608022
|2006.11.15 01:10
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.59
|0.00
|94.64
|2006.11.15 03:27
|94.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15601472
|2006.11.14 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1379
|0.0000
|1.1384
|2006.11.15 02:59
|1.1384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15608394
|2006.11.15 01:21
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8963
|0.0000
|1.8958
|2006.11.15 02:53
|1.8958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15608226
|2006.11.15 01:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.62
|0.00
|117.67
|2006.11.15 01:49
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15604615
|2006.11.14 23:35
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6629
|0.0000
|0.6620
|2006.11.15 01:22
|0.6620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15602726
|2006.11.14 22:27
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6621
|0.0000
|0.6620
|2006.11.15 01:22
|0.6620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15602490
|2006.11.14 22:20
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6615
|0.0000
|0.6620
|2006.11.15 01:22
|0.6620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15607424
|2006.11.15 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.73
|0.00
|150.78
|2006.11.15 01:20
|150.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15606001
|2006.11.15 00:20
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.62
|0.00
|94.55
|2006.11.15 01:03
|94.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15580398
|2006.11.14 16:35
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.57
|0.00
|94.55
|2006.11.15 01:03
|94.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15605505
|2006.11.15 00:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.70
|0.00
|150.69
|2006.11.15 00:52
|150.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15605989
|2006.11.15 00:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.76
|0.00
|150.69
|2006.11.15 00:52
|150.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15606010
|2006.11.15 00:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.69
|0.00
|117.62
|2006.11.15 00:51
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15605369
|2006.11.15 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.63
|0.00
|117.62
|2006.11.15 00:51
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15604464
|2006.11.14 23:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8959
|0.0000
|1.8954
|2006.11.15 00:14
|1.8954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15600869
|2006.11.14 21:45
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|222.97
|0.00
|223.00
|2006.11.14 23:38
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15597542
|2006.11.14 20:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.02
|0.00
|223.00
|2006.11.14 23:38
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15597378
|2006.11.14 20:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.11
|0.00
|223.00
|2006.11.14 23:38
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15602671
|2006.11.14 22:25
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|222.90
|0.00
|223.00
|2006.11.14 23:38
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15602197
|2006.11.14 22:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8959
|0.0000
|1.8964
|2006.11.14 23:27
|1.8964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15587285
|2006.11.14 17:46
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7653
|0.0000
|0.7658
|2006.11.14 23:17
|0.7658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15598635
|2006.11.14 21:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.69
|0.00
|150.72
|2006.11.14 22:53
|150.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15597208
|2006.11.14 20:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.74
|0.00
|150.72
|2006.11.14 22:53
|150.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15600414
|2006.11.14 21:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|150.64
|0.00
|150.72
|2006.11.14 22:53
|150.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15600104
|2006.11.14 21:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.58
|0.00
|117.53
|2006.11.14 22:20
|117.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15596646
|2006.11.14 19:45
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|89.96
|0.00
|90.03
|2006.11.14 21:58
|90.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15595538
|2006.11.14 19:25
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.02
|0.00
|90.03
|2006.11.14 21:58
|90.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15600512
|2006.11.14 21:35
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6594
|0.0000
|0.6599
|2006.11.14 21:45
|0.6599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15599015
|2006.11.14 21:05
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6594
|0.0000
|0.6589
|2006.11.14 21:29
|0.6589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15597385
|2006.11.14 20:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.55
|0.00
|117.60
|2006.11.14 21:13
|117.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15598049
|2006.11.14 20:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4592
|0.0000
|1.4587
|2006.11.14 21:13
|1.4587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15596655
|2006.11.14 19:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2431
|0.0000
|1.2433
|2006.11.14 21:10
|1.2433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15597805
|2006.11.14 20:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2426
|0.0000
|1.2433
|2006.11.14 21:10
|1.2433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15596521
|2006.11.14 19:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2824
|0.0000
|1.2819
|2006.11.14 21:07
|1.2819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15597820
|2006.11.14 20:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8975
|0.0000
|1.8970
|2006.11.14 20:51
|1.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15596260
|2006.11.14 19:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1374
|0.0000
|1.1383
|2006.11.14 20:48
|1.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15593501
|2006.11.14 19:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1381
|0.0000
|1.1383
|2006.11.14 20:48
|1.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15588100
|2006.11.14 17:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1389
|0.0000
|1.1383
|2006.11.14 20:48
|1.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15593544
|2006.11.14 19:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4587
|0.0000
|1.4594
|2006.11.14 20:10
|1.4594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15588101
|2006.11.14 17:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4593
|0.0000
|1.4594
|2006.11.14 20:10
|1.4594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15568855
|2006.11.14 15:30
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6594
|0.0000
|0.6603
|2006.11.14 20:01
|0.6603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15567492
|2006.11.14 15:20
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6607
|0.0000
|0.6603
|2006.11.14 20:01
|0.6603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15582446
|2006.11.14 16:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.05
|0.00
|223.04
|2006.11.14 19:40
|223.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15584085
|2006.11.14 17:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.11
|0.00
|223.04
|2006.11.14 19:40
|223.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15583003
|2006.11.14 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.81
|0.00
|150.76
|2006.11.14 19:10
|150.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15575705
|2006.11.14 16:05
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.71
|0.00
|117.67
|2006.11.14 19:07
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15572386
|2006.11.14 15:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.65
|0.00
|117.67
|2006.11.14 19:07
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15567448
|2006.11.14 15:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.52
|0.00
|117.67
|2006.11.14 19:07
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15569599
|2006.11.14 15:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.60
|0.00
|117.67
|2006.11.14 19:07
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15577588
|2006.11.14 16:15
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|117.77
|0.00
|117.67
|2006.11.14 19:07
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15577586
|2006.11.14 16:15
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.12
|0.00
|90.02
|2006.11.14 19:07
|90.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15568901
|2006.11.14 15:30
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|89.95
|0.00
|90.02
|2006.11.14 19:07
|90.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15575097
|2006.11.14 16:00
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.04
|0.00
|90.02
|2006.11.14 19:07
|90.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15582518
|2006.11.14 16:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5944
|0.0000
|1.5939
|2006.11.14 18:40
|1.5939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15585966
|2006.11.14 17:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3584
|0.0000
|2.3583
|2006.11.14 18:40
|2.3583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15586368
|2006.11.14 17:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3590
|0.0000
|2.3583
|2006.11.14 18:40
|2.3583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15585645
|2006.11.14 17:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4597
|0.0000
|1.4592
|2006.11.14 17:45
|1.4592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15583409
|2006.11.14 17:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1396
|0.0000
|1.1387
|2006.11.14 17:44
|1.1387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15567439
|2006.11.14 15:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1382
|0.0000
|1.1387
|2006.11.14 17:44
|1.1387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15569519
|2006.11.14 15:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1388
|0.0000
|1.1387
|2006.11.14 17:44
|1.1387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15577565
|2006.11.14 16:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3581
|0.0000
|2.3586
|2006.11.14 17:10
|2.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15546498
|2006.11.14 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5950
|0.0000
|1.5949
|2006.11.14 16:48
|1.5949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15552852
|2006.11.14 14:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5941
|0.0000
|1.5949
|2006.11.14 16:48
|1.5949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15574176
|2006.11.14 15:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4589
|0.0000
|1.4594
|2006.11.14 16:33
|1.4594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15575244
|2006.11.14 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2809
|0.0000
|1.2814
|2006.11.14 16:29
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15576611
|2006.11.14 16:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8943
|0.0000
|1.8948
|2006.11.14 16:24
|1.8948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15539014
|2006.11.14 13:15
|buy
|5.12
|gbpjpym
|223.23
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|15534002
|2006.11.14 11:30
|buy
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|223.58
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.79
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15530263
|2006.11.14 10:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.79
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15537959
|2006.11.14 12:55
|buy
|2.56
|gbpjpym
|223.30
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15534383
|2006.11.14 11:40
|buy
|0.32
|gbpjpym
|223.51
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15530533
|2006.11.14 10:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.72
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15552177
|2006.11.14 14:25
|buy
|10.24
|gbpjpym
|223.12
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.77
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|15535258
|2006.11.14 11:50
|buy
|0.64
|gbpjpym
|223.41
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15553901
|2006.11.14 14:35
|buy
|40.96
|gbpjpym
|222.93
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|521.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-12[tp]
|15530971
|2006.11.14 10:30
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|223.62
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.67
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15552784
|2006.11.14 14:30
|buy
|20.48
|gbpjpym
|223.05
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
|15527313
|2006.11.14 09:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.86
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15536969
|2006.11.14 12:35
|buy
|1.28
|gbpjpym
|223.34
|0.00
|223.08
|2006.11.14 16:22
|223.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15567451
|2006.11.14 15:20
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7662
|0.0000
|0.7657
|2006.11.14 16:16
|0.7657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15569538
|2006.11.14 15:35
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7655
|0.0000
|0.7657
|2006.11.14 16:16
|0.7657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15570818
|2006.11.14 15:40
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7648
|0.0000
|0.7657
|2006.11.14 16:16
|0.7657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15567409
|2006.11.14 15:20
|buy
|0.16
|chfjpym
|94.49
|0.00
|94.59
|2006.11.14 16:09
|94.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15537944
|2006.11.14 12:55
|buy
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.61
|0.00
|94.59
|2006.11.14 16:09
|94.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15556322
|2006.11.14 14:55
|buy
|0.08
|chfjpym
|94.55
|0.00
|94.59
|2006.11.14 16:09
|94.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15534009
|2006.11.14 11:30
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.74
|0.00
|94.59
|2006.11.14 16:09
|94.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15534769
|2006.11.14 11:45
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.67
|0.00
|94.59
|2006.11.14 16:09
|94.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15575104
|2006.11.14 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8945
|0.0000
|1.8945
|2006.11.14 16:07
|1.8945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15575699
|2006.11.14 16:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8938
|0.0000
|1.8945
|2006.11.14 16:07
|1.8945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15553887
|2006.11.14 14:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|150.75
|0.00
|150.72
|2006.11.14 15:57
|150.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15539606
|2006.11.14 13:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.96
|0.00
|150.72
|2006.11.14 15:57
|150.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15567413
|2006.11.14 15:20
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|150.67
|0.00
|150.72
|2006.11.14 15:57
|150.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15552183
|2006.11.14 14:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.82
|0.00
|150.72
|2006.11.14 15:57
|150.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15569483
|2006.11.14 15:35
|buy
|0.16
|eurjpym
|150.61
|0.00
|150.72
|2006.11.14 15:57
|150.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15551532
|2006.11.14 14:20
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6611
|0.0000
|0.6606
|2006.11.14 15:11
|0.6606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15556306
|2006.11.14 14:55
|buy
|0.04
|audjpym
|89.92
|0.00
|90.01
|2006.11.14 15:09
|90.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15546105
|2006.11.14 13:40
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.07
|0.00
|90.01
|2006.11.14 15:09
|90.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15549601
|2006.11.14 14:05
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|89.99
|0.00
|90.01
|2006.11.14 15:09
|90.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15548018
|2006.11.14 13:55
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7663
|0.0000
|0.7661
|2006.11.14 15:04
|0.7661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15548410
|2006.11.14 14:00
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7668
|0.0000
|0.7661
|2006.11.14 15:04
|0.7661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15549550
|2006.11.14 14:05
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.32
|0.00
|117.44
|2006.11.14 15:03
|117.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15545235
|2006.11.14 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.40
|0.00
|117.44
|2006.11.14 15:03
|117.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15539025
|2006.11.14 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.65
|0.00
|117.44
|2006.11.14 15:03
|117.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15552804
|2006.11.14 14:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3584
|0.0000
|2.3586
|2006.11.14 14:59
|2.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15551531
|2006.11.14 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3590
|0.0000
|2.3586
|2006.11.14 14:59
|2.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15553869
|2006.11.14 14:35
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3578
|0.0000
|2.3586
|2006.11.14 14:59
|2.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15551528
|2006.11.14 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2400
|0.0000
|1.2405
|2006.11.14 14:37
|1.2405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15545241
|2006.11.14 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1375
|0.0000
|1.1370
|2006.11.14 14:34
|1.1370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15538750
|2006.11.14 13:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1388
|0.0000
|1.1370
|2006.11.14 14:34
|1.1370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15549617
|2006.11.14 14:05
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1355
|0.0000
|1.1370
|2006.11.14 14:34
|1.1370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15551058
|2006.11.14 14:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9023
|0.0000
|1.9018
|2006.11.14 14:27
|1.9018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15551538
|2006.11.14 14:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2860
|0.0000
|1.2855
|2006.11.14 14:23
|1.2855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15548028
|2006.11.14 13:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4614
|0.0000
|1.4609
|2006.11.14 14:04
|1.4609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15530637
|2006.11.14 10:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5953
|0.0000
|1.5946
|2006.11.14 13:39
|1.5946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15530112
|2006.11.14 10:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5947
|0.0000
|1.5946
|2006.11.14 13:39
|1.5946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15538761
|2006.11.14 13:10
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.03
|0.00
|90.05
|2006.11.14 13:39
|90.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15539584
|2006.11.14 13:25
|buy
|0.04
|audjpym
|89.97
|0.00
|90.05
|2006.11.14 13:39
|90.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15536197
|2006.11.14 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.08
|0.00
|90.05
|2006.11.14 13:39
|90.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15533251
|2006.11.14 11:20
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6594
|0.0000
|0.6601
|2006.11.14 13:31
|0.6601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15530535
|2006.11.14 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6599
|0.0000
|0.6601
|2006.11.14 13:31
|0.6601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15536613
|2006.11.14 12:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3593
|0.0000
|2.3588
|2006.11.14 13:30
|2.3588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15537941
|2006.11.14 12:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4607
|0.0000
|1.4612
|2006.11.14 13:30
|1.4612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15532132
|2006.11.14 10:55
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2437
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.14 13:30
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15533242
|2006.11.14 11:20
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.14 13:30
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15530060
|2006.11.14 10:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2430
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.14 13:30
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15528490
|2006.11.14 09:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2424
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.14 13:30
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15537679
|2006.11.14 12:50
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7653
|0.0000
|0.7648
|2006.11.14 13:24
|0.7648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15534770
|2006.11.14 11:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1396
|0.0000
|1.1391
|2006.11.14 12:34
|1.1391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15533329
|2006.11.14 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7647
|0.0000
|0.7652
|2006.11.14 12:31
|0.7652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15534181
|2006.11.14 11:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2822
|0.0000
|1.2827
|2006.11.14 12:14
|1.2827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15531634
|2006.11.14 10:45
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.8977
|0.0000
|1.8980
|2006.11.14 12:13
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15532866
|2006.11.14 11:05
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.8968
|0.0000
|1.8980
|2006.11.14 12:13
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15528951
|2006.11.14 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9004
|0.0000
|1.8980
|2006.11.14 12:13
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15529758
|2006.11.14 10:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8997
|0.0000
|1.8980
|2006.11.14 12:13
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15531001
|2006.11.14 10:30
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.8982
|0.0000
|1.8980
|2006.11.14 12:13
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15530531
|2006.11.14 10:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.8988
|0.0000
|1.8980
|2006.11.14 12:13
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15521047
|2006.11.14 08:50
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.14
|0.00
|90.05
|2006.11.14 11:41
|90.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15518845
|2006.11.14 08:25
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.01
|0.00
|90.05
|2006.11.14 11:41
|90.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15520221
|2006.11.14 08:45
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.08
|0.00
|90.05
|2006.11.14 11:41
|90.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15533888
|2006.11.14 11:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.87
|0.00
|117.82
|2006.11.14 11:39
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15530989
|2006.11.14 10:30
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3595
|0.0000
|2.3601
|2006.11.14 11:18
|2.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15518221
|2006.11.14 08:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3645
|0.0000
|2.3601
|2006.11.14 11:18
|2.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15519089
|2006.11.14 08:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3637
|0.0000
|2.3601
|2006.11.14 11:18
|2.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15526172
|2006.11.14 09:35
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3605
|0.0000
|2.3601
|2006.11.14 11:18
|2.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15531627
|2006.11.14 10:45
|buy
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3587
|0.0000
|2.3601
|2006.11.14 11:18
|2.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15530056
|2006.11.14 10:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4619
|0.0000
|1.4614
|2006.11.14 10:44
|1.4614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15530632
|2006.11.14 10:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1395
|0.0000
|1.1390
|2006.11.14 10:35
|1.1390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15520949
|2006.11.14 08:50
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.78
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.14 10:21
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15518844
|2006.11.14 08:25
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.63
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.14 10:21
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15522852
|2006.11.14 09:05
|sell
|0.08
|chfjpym
|94.84
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.14 10:21
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15519093
|2006.11.14 08:30
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.69
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.14 10:21
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15529143
|2006.11.14 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7647
|0.0000
|0.7652
|2006.11.14 10:18
|0.7652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15519249
|2006.11.14 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.67
|0.00
|117.79
|2006.11.14 10:15
|117.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15527317
|2006.11.14 09:45
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.90
|0.00
|117.79
|2006.11.14 10:15
|117.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15523250
|2006.11.14 09:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.80
|0.00
|117.79
|2006.11.14 10:15
|117.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15522619
|2006.11.14 09:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.73
|0.00
|117.79
|2006.11.14 10:15
|117.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15518848
|2006.11.14 08:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.87
|0.00
|151.13
|2006.11.14 10:08
|151.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15521713
|2006.11.14 08:55
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|151.07
|0.00
|151.13
|2006.11.14 10:08
|151.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15520226
|2006.11.14 08:45
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|151.00
|0.00
|151.13
|2006.11.14 10:08
|151.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15522517
|2006.11.14 09:00
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|151.18
|0.00
|151.13
|2006.11.14 10:08
|151.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15519101
|2006.11.14 08:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.93
|0.00
|151.13
|2006.11.14 10:08
|151.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15523220
|2006.11.14 09:10
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|151.25
|0.00
|151.13
|2006.11.14 10:08
|151.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15512102
|2006.11.14 07:00
|sell
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7655
|0.0000
|0.7645
|2006.11.14 09:50
|0.7645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15496751
|2006.11.14 00:25
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7633
|0.0000
|0.7645
|2006.11.14 09:50
|0.7645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15497311
|2006.11.14 00:35
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7638
|0.0000
|0.7645
|2006.11.14 09:50
|0.7645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15501675
|2006.11.14 02:10
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7644
|0.0000
|0.7645
|2006.11.14 09:50
|0.7645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15510359
|2006.11.14 06:11
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7649
|0.0000
|0.7645
|2006.11.14 09:50
|0.7645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15522602
|2006.11.14 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2833
|0.0000
|1.2832
|2006.11.14 09:40
|1.2832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15523556
|2006.11.14 09:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2839
|0.0000
|1.2832
|2006.11.14 09:40
|1.2832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15518056
|2006.11.14 08:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2423
|0.0000
|1.2421
|2006.11.14 09:34
|1.2421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15521057
|2006.11.14 08:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2413
|0.0000
|1.2421
|2006.11.14 09:34
|1.2421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15513558
|2006.11.14 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5940
|0.0000
|1.5945
|2006.11.14 09:33
|1.5945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15523904
|2006.11.14 09:20
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9044
|0.0000
|1.9036
|2006.11.14 09:30
|1.9036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15522857
|2006.11.14 09:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9038
|0.0000
|1.9036
|2006.11.14 09:30
|1.9036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15522531
|2006.11.14 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9033
|0.0000
|1.9036
|2006.11.14 09:30
|1.9036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15520219
|2006.11.14 08:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1372
|0.0000
|1.1377
|2006.11.14 09:25
|1.1377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15502598
|2006.11.14 02:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4573
|0.0000
|1.4580
|2006.11.14 08:22
|1.4580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15504984
|2006.11.14 03:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4579
|0.0000
|1.4580
|2006.11.14 08:22
|1.4580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15516533
|2006.11.14 07:50
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4591
|0.0000
|1.4580
|2006.11.14 08:22
|1.4580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15516559
|2006.11.14 07:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1377
|0.0000
|1.1372
|2006.11.14 08:22
|1.1372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15518071
|2006.11.14 08:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2829
|0.0000
|1.2824
|2006.11.14 08:20
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15491618
|2006.11.13 23:55
|buy
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.69
|0.00
|94.67
|2006.11.14 08:17
|94.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15513427
|2006.11.14 07:15
|buy
|0.16
|chfjpym
|94.56
|0.00
|94.67
|2006.11.14 08:17
|94.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15495314
|2006.11.14 00:05
|buy
|0.08
|chfjpym
|94.62
|0.00
|94.67
|2006.11.14 08:17
|94.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15489285
|2006.11.13 23:50
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.85
|0.00
|94.67
|2006.11.14 08:17
|94.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15479680
|2006.11.13 19:45
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.91
|0.00
|94.67
|2006.11.14 08:17
|94.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15501975
|2006.11.14 02:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.71
|0.00
|117.60
|2006.11.14 08:15
|117.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15503886
|2006.11.14 03:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.65
|0.00
|117.60
|2006.11.14 08:15
|117.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15513462
|2006.11.14 07:15
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.49
|0.00
|117.60
|2006.11.14 08:15
|117.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15508486
|2006.11.14 05:10
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.59
|0.00
|117.60
|2006.11.14 08:15
|117.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15515822
|2006.11.14 07:35
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6611
|0.0000
|0.6616
|2006.11.14 08:15
|0.6616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15510831
|2006.11.14 06:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.01
|0.00
|223.76
|2006.11.14 08:14
|223.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15513422
|2006.11.14 07:15
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|223.69
|0.00
|223.76
|2006.11.14 08:14
|223.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15510978
|2006.11.14 06:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.95
|0.00
|223.76
|2006.11.14 08:14
|223.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15512569
|2006.11.14 07:05
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.87
|0.00
|223.76
|2006.11.14 08:14
|223.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15514443
|2006.11.14 07:25
|buy
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|223.63
|0.00
|223.76
|2006.11.14 08:14
|223.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.77
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15516541
|2006.11.14 07:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9024
|0.0000
|1.9029
|2006.11.14 07:56
|1.9029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15515911
|2006.11.14 07:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2432
|0.0000
|1.2427
|2006.11.14 07:49
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15516052
|2006.11.14 07:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.75
|0.00
|150.80
|2006.11.14 07:49
|150.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15515315
|2006.11.14 07:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2824
|2006.11.14 07:46
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15513474
|2006.11.14 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2827
|0.0000
|1.2824
|2006.11.14 07:46
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15500940
|2006.11.14 01:55
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6612
|0.0000
|0.6605
|2006.11.14 07:29
|0.6605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15499035
|2006.11.14 01:05
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6606
|0.0000
|0.6605
|2006.11.14 07:29
|0.6605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15507594
|2006.11.14 04:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2427
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.14 07:28
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15506266
|2006.11.14 04:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2434
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.14 07:28
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15506363
|2006.11.14 04:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1375
|0.0000
|1.1375
|2006.11.14 07:26
|1.1375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15507057
|2006.11.14 04:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1367
|0.0000
|1.1375
|2006.11.14 07:26
|1.1375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15502600
|2006.11.14 02:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2814
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2006.11.14 07:08
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15505801
|2006.11.14 04:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2821
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2006.11.14 07:08
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15507596
|2006.11.14 04:50
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2830
|0.0000
|1.2820
|2006.11.14 07:08
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15506113
|2006.11.14 04:20
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9045
|0.0000
|1.9036
|2006.11.14 07:08
|1.9036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15503641
|2006.11.14 03:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9039
|0.0000
|1.9036
|2006.11.14 07:08
|1.9036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15502693
|2006.11.14 02:51
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9032
|0.0000
|1.9036
|2006.11.14 07:08
|1.9036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15511847
|2006.11.14 06:55
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|89.95
|0.00
|89.94
|2006.11.14 07:06
|89.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15512093
|2006.11.14 07:00
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.01
|0.00
|89.94
|2006.11.14 07:06
|89.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15477357
|2006.11.13 18:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5944
|0.0000
|1.5937
|2006.11.14 07:05
|1.5937
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15474638
|2006.11.13 17:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5938
|0.0000
|1.5937
|2006.11.14 07:05
|1.5937
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15505245
|2006.11.14 03:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.85
|0.00
|150.80
|2006.11.14 07:02
|150.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15508080
|2006.11.14 04:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.85
|0.00
|150.80
|2006.11.14 07:02
|150.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15471338
|2006.11.13 15:45
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3652
|0.0000
|2.3662
|2006.11.14 06:53
|2.3662
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15470231
|2006.11.13 15:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3643
|0.0000
|2.3662
|2006.11.14 06:53
|2.3662
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15474494
|2006.11.13 17:05
|sell
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3666
|0.0000
|2.3662
|2006.11.14 06:53
|2.3662
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|0.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15472216
|2006.11.13 16:00
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3660
|0.0000
|2.3662
|2006.11.14 06:53
|2.3662
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15493370
|2006.11.14 00:00
|sell
|0.32
|gbpchfm
|2.3673
|0.0000
|2.3662
|2006.11.14 06:53
|2.3662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.83
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15468854
|2006.11.13 15:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3633
|0.0000
|2.3662
|2006.11.14 06:53
|2.3662
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15505243
|2006.11.14 03:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.02
|0.00
|223.97
|2006.11.14 06:12
|223.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15502681
|2006.11.14 02:50
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|89.93
|0.00
|89.98
|2006.11.14 06:04
|89.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15500518
|2006.11.14 01:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1378
|0.0000
|1.1371
|2006.11.14 04:16
|1.1371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15499797
|2006.11.14 01:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1372
|0.0000
|1.1371
|2006.11.14 04:16
|1.1371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15499808
|2006.11.14 01:25
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|150.81
|0.00
|150.89
|2006.11.14 03:49
|150.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15499336
|2006.11.14 01:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.86
|0.00
|150.89
|2006.11.14 03:49
|150.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15496622
|2006.11.14 00:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.92
|0.00
|150.89
|2006.11.14 03:49
|150.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15497310
|2006.11.14 00:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.23
|0.00
|224.09
|2006.11.14 03:45
|224.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15497717
|2006.11.14 00:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.17
|0.00
|224.09
|2006.11.14 03:45
|224.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15501206
|2006.11.14 02:00
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|223.97
|0.00
|224.09
|2006.11.14 03:45
|224.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15499213
|2006.11.14 01:10
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.06
|0.00
|224.09
|2006.11.14 03:45
|224.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15500934
|2006.11.14 01:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2444
|0.0000
|1.2439
|2006.11.14 02:36
|1.2439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15484951
|2006.11.13 22:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4571
|0.0000
|1.4576
|2006.11.14 02:35
|1.4576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15499224
|2006.11.14 01:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2812
|0.0000
|1.2811
|2006.11.14 02:04
|1.2811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15500834
|2006.11.14 01:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2803
|0.0000
|1.2811
|2006.11.14 02:04
|1.2811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15479868
|2006.11.13 19:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2448
|0.0000
|1.2446
|2006.11.14 01:48
|1.2446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15491671
|2006.11.13 23:55
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2437
|0.0000
|1.2446
|2006.11.14 01:48
|1.2446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15499372
|2006.11.14 01:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9025
|0.0000
|1.9030
|2006.11.14 01:38
|1.9030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15479879
|2006.11.13 19:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1381
|0.0000
|1.1374
|2006.11.14 01:04
|1.1374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15495335
|2006.11.14 00:05
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1364
|0.0000
|1.1374
|2006.11.14 01:04
|1.1374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15484181
|2006.11.13 22:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1373
|0.0000
|1.1374
|2006.11.14 01:04
|1.1374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15496627
|2006.11.14 00:20
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|89.93
|0.00
|89.98
|2006.11.14 01:00
|89.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15495300
|2006.11.14 00:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2816
|0.0000
|1.2811
|2006.11.14 01:00
|1.2811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15495889
|2006.11.14 00:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9036
|0.0000
|1.9031
|2006.11.14 00:58
|1.9031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15491636
|2006.11.13 23:55
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.73
|0.00
|117.79
|2006.11.14 00:57
|117.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15493399
|2006.11.14 00:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.66
|0.00
|117.79
|2006.11.14 00:57
|117.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15486979
|2006.11.13 23:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|117.79
|2006.11.14 00:57
|117.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15466530
|2006.11.13 15:05
|buy
|0.32
|nzdusdm
|0.6618
|0.0000
|0.6607
|2006.11.14 00:37
|0.6607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-3.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15442620
|2006.11.13 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6652
|0.0000
|0.6607
|2006.11.14 00:37
|0.6607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15474502
|2006.11.13 17:05
|buy
|2.56
|nzdusdm
|0.6595
|0.0000
|0.6607
|2006.11.14 00:37
|0.6607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|30.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15449300
|2006.11.13 10:00
|buy
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6628
|0.0000
|0.6607
|2006.11.14 00:37
|0.6607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-1.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15442955
|2006.11.13 09:10
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6642
|0.0000
|0.6607
|2006.11.14 00:37
|0.6607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.70
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15443235
|2006.11.13 09:20
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6636
|0.0000
|0.6607
|2006.11.14 00:37
|0.6607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-1.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15463101
|2006.11.13 14:25
|buy
|0.16
|nzdusdm
|0.6622
|0.0000
|0.6607
|2006.11.14 00:37
|0.6607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-2.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15471853
|2006.11.13 15:55
|buy
|0.64
|nzdusdm
|0.6610
|0.0000
|0.6607
|2006.11.14 00:37
|0.6607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-1.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15473276
|2006.11.13 16:20
|buy
|1.28
|nzdusdm
|0.6601
|0.0000
|0.6607
|2006.11.14 00:37
|0.6607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|7.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15442867
|2006.11.13 09:05
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9115
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-10.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15438140
|2006.11.13 06:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9134
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15439505
|2006.11.13 07:40
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9122
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-5.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15454434
|2006.11.13 11:40
|buy
|10.24
|gbpusdm
|1.9051
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.58
|-10.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|15448246
|2006.11.13 09:55
|buy
|1.28
|gbpusdm
|1.9073
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|-29.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15452029
|2006.11.13 11:05
|buy
|2.56
|gbpusdm
|1.9066
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|-40.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15437723
|2006.11.13 06:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9140
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15446013
|2006.11.13 09:40
|buy
|0.64
|gbpusdm
|1.9086
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-23.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15444043
|2006.11.13 09:30
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9108
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-18.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15460584
|2006.11.13 13:50
|buy
|40.96
|gbpusdm
|1.9038
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.34
|491.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-12[tp]
|15452830
|2006.11.13 11:10
|buy
|5.12
|gbpusdm
|1.9062
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.79
|-61.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|15439026
|2006.11.13 07:35
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9127
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-3.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15455908
|2006.11.13 12:05
|buy
|20.48
|gbpusdm
|1.9043
|0.0000
|1.9050
|2006.11.13 23:59
|1.9050
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.17
|143.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
|15438698
|2006.11.13 07:25
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7667
|0.0000
|0.7634
|2006.11.13 23:55
|0.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15440371
|2006.11.13 08:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7662
|0.0000
|0.7634
|2006.11.13 23:55
|0.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15441604
|2006.11.13 08:15
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7656
|0.0000
|0.7634
|2006.11.13 23:55
|0.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15461810
|2006.11.13 14:10
|buy
|0.64
|audusdm
|0.7630
|0.0000
|0.7634
|2006.11.13 23:55
|0.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|2.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15452804
|2006.11.13 11:10
|buy
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7643
|0.0000
|0.7634
|2006.11.13 23:55
|0.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-1.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15465046
|2006.11.13 14:51
|buy
|1.28
|audusdm
|0.7623
|0.0000
|0.7634
|2006.11.13 23:55
|0.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|14.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15449283
|2006.11.13 10:00
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7650
|0.0000
|0.7634
|2006.11.13 23:55
|0.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15460583
|2006.11.13 13:50
|buy
|0.32
|audusdm
|0.7636
|0.0000
|0.7634
|2006.11.13 23:55
|0.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15450213
|2006.11.13 10:10
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|151.32
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.13 23:47
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|1.63
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15435695
|2006.11.13 05:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.96
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.13 23:47
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15447302
|2006.11.13 09:50
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|151.25
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.13 23:47
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15468164
|2006.11.13 15:10
|sell
|0.64
|eurjpym
|151.36
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.13 23:47
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|5.42
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15442300
|2006.11.13 08:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|151.02
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.13 23:47
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15444040
|2006.11.13 09:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|151.11
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.13 23:47
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15446506
|2006.11.13 09:45
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|151.19
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.13 23:47
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15464340
|2006.11.13 14:50
|buy
|1.28
|eurusdm
|1.2823
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.13 23:44
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|-10.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15468119
|2006.11.13 15:10
|buy
|2.56
|eurusdm
|1.2810
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.13 23:44
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.21
|12.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15437717
|2006.11.13 06:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2869
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.13 23:44
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15476735
|2006.11.13 17:50
|buy
|5.12
|eurusdm
|1.2800
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.13 23:44
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.43
|76.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|15452790
|2006.11.13 11:10
|buy
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.2837
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.13 23:44
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-7.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15439024
|2006.11.13 07:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2863
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.13 23:44
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15456300
|2006.11.13 12:05
|buy
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.2831
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.13 23:44
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|-10.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15444774
|2006.11.13 09:35
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.2850
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.13 23:44
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-2.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15448321
|2006.11.13 09:55
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.2843
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.13 23:44
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-4.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15440679
|2006.11.13 08:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2856
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.11.13 23:44
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-1.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15481450
|2006.11.13 20:51
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.62
|0.00
|224.57
|2006.11.13 23:14
|224.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15475994
|2006.11.13 17:46
|sell
|20.48
|usdjpym
|118.22
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.90
|294.93
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
|15466627
|2006.11.13 15:05
|sell
|10.24
|usdjpym
|118.14
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.95
|78.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|15443238
|2006.11.13 09:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.45
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-2.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15440478
|2006.11.13 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.39
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-1.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15444126
|2006.11.13 09:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.54
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-3.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15484731
|2006.11.13 22:35
|sell
|40.96
|usdjpym
|118.08
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-12[tp]
|15456779
|2006.11.13 12:10
|sell
|2.56
|usdjpym
|117.91
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.74
|-30.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15448423
|2006.11.13 09:55
|sell
|0.64
|usdjpym
|117.78
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|-14.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15464210
|2006.11.13 14:50
|sell
|5.12
|usdjpym
|118.03
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.48
|-8.67
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|15444786
|2006.11.13 09:35
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|117.60
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|-6.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15449925
|2006.11.13 10:05
|sell
|1.28
|usdjpym
|117.84
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|-22.77
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15447299
|2006.11.13 09:50
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpym
|117.71
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-9.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15437719
|2006.11.13 06:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.30
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.11.13 23:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15480273
|2006.11.13 20:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4574
|0.0000
|1.4569
|2006.11.13 22:29
|1.4569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15473977
|2006.11.13 16:45
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.09
|0.00
|90.02
|2006.11.13 21:45
|90.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15473281
|2006.11.13 16:20
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.03
|0.00
|90.02
|2006.11.13 21:45
|90.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15480130
|2006.11.13 20:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.62
|0.00
|224.67
|2006.11.13 20:41
|224.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15479568
|2006.11.13 19:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4575
|0.0000
|1.4580
|2006.11.13 19:59
|1.4580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15468842
|2006.11.13 15:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.51
|0.00
|224.61
|2006.11.13 19:43
|224.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15471328
|2006.11.13 15:45
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.62
|0.00
|224.61
|2006.11.13 19:43
|224.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15470877
|2006.11.13 15:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.56
|0.00
|224.61
|2006.11.13 19:43
|224.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15472726
|2006.11.13 16:05
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.72
|0.00
|224.61
|2006.11.13 19:43
|224.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15475291
|2006.11.13 17:35
|sell
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1387
|0.0000
|1.1378
|2006.11.13 19:40
|1.1378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15475154
|2006.11.13 17:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1381
|0.0000
|1.1378
|2006.11.13 19:40
|1.1378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15474705
|2006.11.13 17:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1375
|0.0000
|1.1378
|2006.11.13 19:40
|1.1378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15471380
|2006.11.13 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1369
|0.0000
|1.1378
|2006.11.13 19:40
|1.1378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15478304
|2006.11.13 19:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2454
|0.0000
|1.2447
|2006.11.13 19:39
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15477209
|2006.11.13 17:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2447
|2006.11.13 19:39
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15466046
|2006.11.13 15:00
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.99
|0.00
|94.90
|2006.11.13 19:14
|94.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15441445
|2006.11.13 08:10
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.84
|0.00
|94.90
|2006.11.13 19:14
|94.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15447305
|2006.11.13 09:50
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.92
|0.00
|94.90
|2006.11.13 19:14
|94.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15477205
|2006.11.13 17:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4584
|0.0000
|1.4577
|2006.11.13 18:55
|1.4577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15475944
|2006.11.13 17:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4578
|0.0000
|1.4577
|2006.11.13 18:55
|1.4577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15470871
|2006.11.13 15:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4571
|0.0000
|1.4576
|2006.11.13 17:18
|1.4576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15465747
|2006.11.13 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5935
|0.0000
|1.5940
|2006.11.13 17:04
|1.5940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15466026
|2006.11.13 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2420
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.13 16:00
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15468246
|2006.11.13 15:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2438
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.13 16:00
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15466570
|2006.11.13 15:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2428
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.13 16:00
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15470267
|2006.11.13 15:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2434
|2006.11.13 16:00
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15466709
|2006.11.13 15:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1360
|0.0000
|1.1365
|2006.11.13 15:10
|1.1365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15463088
|2006.11.13 14:25
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|89.95
|0.00
|90.02
|2006.11.13 15:04
|90.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15462848
|2006.11.13 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.01
|0.00
|90.02
|2006.11.13 15:04
|90.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15460770
|2006.11.13 13:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1362
|0.0000
|1.1357
|2006.11.13 14:57
|1.1357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15460328
|2006.11.13 13:45
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3640
|0.0000
|2.3632
|2006.11.13 14:51
|2.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15459521
|2006.11.13 13:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3647
|0.0000
|2.3632
|2006.11.13 14:51
|2.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15461180
|2006.11.13 14:05
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3633
|0.0000
|2.3632
|2006.11.13 14:51
|2.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15454953
|2006.11.13 11:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3656
|0.0000
|2.3632
|2006.11.13 14:51
|2.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15461794
|2006.11.13 14:10
|buy
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3617
|0.0000
|2.3632
|2006.11.13 14:51
|2.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.93
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15462835
|2006.11.13 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.36
|0.00
|224.41
|2006.11.13 14:49
|224.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15461190
|2006.11.13 14:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4581
|0.0000
|1.4576
|2006.11.13 14:45
|1.4576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15451162
|2006.11.13 10:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5938
|0.0000
|1.5931
|2006.11.13 14:28
|1.5931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15450454
|2006.11.13 10:16
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5931
|0.0000
|1.5931
|2006.11.13 14:28
|1.5931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15456784
|2006.11.13 12:10
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2422
|0.0000
|1.2413
|2006.11.13 13:52
|1.2413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15450447
|2006.11.13 10:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2403
|0.0000
|1.2413
|2006.11.13 13:52
|1.2413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15453102
|2006.11.13 11:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2417
|0.0000
|1.2413
|2006.11.13 13:52
|1.2413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15450999
|2006.11.13 10:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2410
|0.0000
|1.2413
|2006.11.13 13:52
|1.2413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15450530
|2006.11.13 10:20
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.06
|0.00
|90.01
|2006.11.13 13:49
|90.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15456231
|2006.11.13 12:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.53
|0.00
|224.54
|2006.11.13 13:15
|224.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15455053
|2006.11.13 11:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.63
|0.00
|224.54
|2006.11.13 13:15
|224.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15457416
|2006.11.13 12:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.43
|0.00
|224.54
|2006.11.13 13:15
|224.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15452048
|2006.11.13 11:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1330
|0.0000
|1.1337
|2006.11.13 12:05
|1.1337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15451524
|2006.11.13 10:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1336
|0.0000
|1.1337
|2006.11.13 12:05
|1.1337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15452046
|2006.11.13 11:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4546
|0.0000
|1.4546
|2006.11.13 12:00
|1.4546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15453920
|2006.11.13 11:25
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4536
|0.0000
|1.4546
|2006.11.13 12:00
|1.4546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15451528
|2006.11.13 10:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4554
|0.0000
|1.4546
|2006.11.13 12:00
|1.4546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15449923
|2006.11.13 10:05
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.70
|0.00
|224.60
|2006.11.13 11:09
|224.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15446012
|2006.11.13 09:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.47
|0.00
|224.60
|2006.11.13 11:09
|224.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15446523
|2006.11.13 09:45
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.63
|0.00
|224.60
|2006.11.13 11:09
|224.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15441709
|2006.11.13 08:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1323
|0.0000
|1.1327
|2006.11.13 10:45
|1.1327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15446826
|2006.11.13 09:45
|sell
|0.16
|usdcadm
|1.1338
|0.0000
|1.1327
|2006.11.13 10:45
|1.1327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15423779
|2006.11.13 00:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1318
|0.0000
|1.1327
|2006.11.13 10:45
|1.1327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15414196
|2006.11.10 20:28
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1312
|0.0000
|1.1327
|2006.11.13 10:45
|1.1327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15444034
|2006.11.13 09:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1330
|0.0000
|1.1327
|2006.11.13 10:45
|1.1327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15450618
|2006.11.13 10:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4563
|0.0000
|1.4555
|2006.11.13 10:36
|1.4555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15448444
|2006.11.13 09:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4555
|0.0000
|1.4555
|2006.11.13 10:36
|1.4555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15439892
|2006.11.13 07:50
|buy
|0.32
|gbpchfm
|2.3666
|0.0000
|2.3678
|2006.11.13 09:34
|2.3678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15416699
|2006.11.12 22:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3703
|0.0000
|2.3678
|2006.11.13 09:34
|2.3678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15417356
|2006.11.12 22:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3697
|0.0000
|2.3678
|2006.11.13 09:34
|2.3678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15418147
|2006.11.12 23:05
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3687
|0.0000
|2.3678
|2006.11.13 09:34
|2.3678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15427559
|2006.11.13 01:30
|buy
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3676
|0.0000
|2.3678
|2006.11.13 09:34
|2.3678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15426512
|2006.11.13 01:20
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3681
|0.0000
|2.3678
|2006.11.13 09:34
|2.3678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15439890
|2006.11.13 07:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4558
|0.0000
|1.4559
|2006.11.13 09:29
|1.4559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15440668
|2006.11.13 08:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4552
|0.0000
|1.4559
|2006.11.13 09:29
|1.4559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15441781
|2006.11.13 08:25
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|89.92
|0.00
|89.97
|2006.11.13 09:25
|89.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15442954
|2006.11.13 09:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.55
|0.00
|224.60
|2006.11.13 09:25
|224.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15440858
|2006.11.13 08:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5920
|0.0000
|1.5925
|2006.11.13 09:20
|1.5925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15438407
|2006.11.13 07:10
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6657
|0.0000
|0.6652
|2006.11.13 08:38
|0.6652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15438204
|2006.11.13 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.53
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.13 08:02
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15439523
|2006.11.13 07:40
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.50
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.13 08:02
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15436029
|2006.11.13 05:50
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|89.98
|0.00
|89.93
|2006.11.13 07:54
|89.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15428959
|2006.11.13 01:50
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.79
|0.00
|94.84
|2006.11.13 07:40
|94.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15414427
|2006.11.10 20:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4534
|0.0000
|1.4556
|2006.11.13 07:34
|1.4556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15413733
|2006.11.10 20:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4527
|0.0000
|1.4556
|2006.11.13 07:34
|1.4556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15427566
|2006.11.13 01:30
|sell
|0.32
|eurcadm
|1.4567
|0.0000
|1.4556
|2006.11.13 07:34
|1.4556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15424360
|2006.11.13 00:50
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4556
|0.0000
|1.4556
|2006.11.13 07:34
|1.4556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15423210
|2006.11.13 00:36
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4542
|0.0000
|1.4556
|2006.11.13 07:34
|1.4556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15426605
|2006.11.13 01:20
|sell
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4562
|0.0000
|1.4556
|2006.11.13 07:34
|1.4556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15436393
|2006.11.13 06:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5927
|0.0000
|1.5922
|2006.11.13 07:30
|1.5922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15436033
|2006.11.13 05:50
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7672
|0.0000
|0.7667
|2006.11.13 07:07
|0.7667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15418766
|2006.11.12 23:21
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6656
|0.0000
|0.6661
|2006.11.13 07:03
|0.6661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15437347
|2006.11.13 06:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.48
|0.00
|224.43
|2006.11.13 06:51
|224.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15426505
|2006.11.13 01:20
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2368
|0.0000
|1.2379
|2006.11.13 06:16
|1.2379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.42
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15422003
|2006.11.13 00:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2387
|0.0000
|1.2379
|2006.11.13 06:16
|1.2379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15418674
|2006.11.12 23:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2394
|0.0000
|1.2379
|2006.11.13 06:16
|1.2379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15425588
|2006.11.13 01:10
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2375
|0.0000
|1.2379
|2006.11.13 06:16
|1.2379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15423529
|2006.11.13 00:45
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2381
|0.0000
|1.2379
|2006.11.13 06:16
|1.2379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15434956
|2006.11.13 05:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2872
|0.0000
|1.2867
|2006.11.13 06:16
|1.2867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15433352
|2006.11.13 04:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9141
|0.0000
|1.9136
|2006.11.13 06:14
|1.9136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15430123
|2006.11.13 02:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.46
|0.00
|224.51
|2006.11.13 06:04
|224.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15422732
|2006.11.13 00:25
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.37
|0.00
|117.27
|2006.11.13 06:03
|117.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15421664
|2006.11.13 00:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.49
|0.00
|117.27
|2006.11.13 06:03
|117.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15418517
|2006.11.12 23:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.55
|0.00
|117.27
|2006.11.13 06:03
|117.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15428493
|2006.11.13 01:40
|buy
|0.32
|usdjpym
|117.14
|0.00
|117.27
|2006.11.13 06:03
|117.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15426194
|2006.11.13 01:15
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.30
|0.00
|117.27
|2006.11.13 06:03
|117.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15427656
|2006.11.13 01:30
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpym
|117.23
|0.00
|117.27
|2006.11.13 06:03
|117.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15427975
|2006.11.13 01:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5924
|0.0000
|1.5929
|2006.11.13 05:50
|1.5929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15379871
|2006.11.10 11:46
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7682
|0.0000
|0.7673
|2006.11.13 05:13
|0.7673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15396957
|2006.11.10 15:05
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7676
|0.0000
|0.7673
|2006.11.13 05:13
|0.7673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15420893
|2006.11.12 23:55
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7664
|0.0000
|0.7673
|2006.11.13 05:13
|0.7673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15398217
|2006.11.10 15:10
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7669
|0.0000
|0.7673
|2006.11.13 05:13
|0.7673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15425590
|2006.11.13 01:10
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.00
|0.00
|89.99
|2006.11.13 05:01
|89.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15423528
|2006.11.13 00:45
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.08
|0.00
|89.99
|2006.11.13 05:01
|89.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15428481
|2006.11.13 01:40
|buy
|0.04
|audjpym
|89.88
|0.00
|89.99
|2006.11.13 05:01
|89.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15428867
|2006.11.13 01:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.92
|0.00
|150.93
|2006.11.13 03:59
|150.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15429234
|2006.11.13 02:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.86
|0.00
|150.93
|2006.11.13 03:59
|150.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15426496
|2006.11.13 01:20
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9146
|0.0000
|1.9137
|2006.11.13 02:33
|1.9137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15425583
|2006.11.13 01:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9139
|0.0000
|1.9137
|2006.11.13 02:33
|1.9137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15425324
|2006.11.13 01:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9134
|0.0000
|1.9137
|2006.11.13 02:33
|1.9137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15429083
|2006.11.13 01:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2872
|0.0000
|1.2867
|2006.11.13 02:10
|1.2867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15270102
|2006.11.09 15:15
|sell
|1.28
|chfjpym
|94.92
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.13 01:40
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|19.67
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15230742
|2006.11.09 09:20
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.37
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.13 01:40
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-1.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15237612
|2006.11.09 11:05
|sell
|0.32
|chfjpym
|94.62
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.13 01:40
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-3.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15234401
|2006.11.09 10:25
|sell
|0.08
|chfjpym
|94.45
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.13 01:40
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.98
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15235667
|2006.11.09 10:56
|sell
|0.16
|chfjpym
|94.51
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.13 01:40
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-3.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15211018
|2006.11.09 01:20
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.25
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.13 01:40
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15227922
|2006.11.09 08:10
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.31
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.13 01:40
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15252995
|2006.11.09 13:35
|sell
|0.64
|chfjpym
|94.78
|0.00
|94.74
|2006.11.13 01:40
|94.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|2.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15416712
|2006.11.12 22:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5924
|0.0000
|1.5919
|2006.11.13 01:20
|1.5919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15421957
|2006.11.13 00:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.96
|0.00
|151.04
|2006.11.13 01:00
|151.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15418522
|2006.11.12 23:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.04
|0.00
|151.04
|2006.11.13 01:00
|151.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15418149
|2006.11.12 23:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.73
|0.00
|224.68
|2006.11.13 00:59
|224.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15422728
|2006.11.13 00:25
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.59
|0.00
|224.68
|2006.11.13 00:59
|224.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15421924
|2006.11.13 00:15
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.63
|0.00
|224.68
|2006.11.13 00:59
|224.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15416698
|2006.11.12 22:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.82
|0.00
|224.68
|2006.11.13 00:59
|224.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15411616
|2006.11.10 19:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2848
|0.0000
|1.2858
|2006.11.13 00:20
|1.2858
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15399688
|2006.11.10 15:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2865
|0.0000
|1.2858
|2006.11.13 00:20
|1.2858
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15408400
|2006.11.10 17:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2856
|0.0000
|1.2858
|2006.11.13 00:20
|1.2858
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15416371
|2006.11.12 22:35
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.08
|0.00
|90.03
|2006.11.13 00:11
|90.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15411757
|2006.11.10 19:30
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2400
|0.0000
|1.2389
|2006.11.12 22:58
|1.2389
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|1.42
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15406811
|2006.11.10 17:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2387
|0.0000
|1.2389
|2006.11.12 22:58
|1.2389
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15400027
|2006.11.10 15:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2380
|0.0000
|1.2389
|2006.11.12 22:58
|1.2389
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15408390
|2006.11.10 17:55
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2392
|0.0000
|1.2389
|2006.11.12 22:58
|1.2389
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15399726
|2006.11.10 15:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2389
|2006.11.12 22:58
|1.2389
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15411407
|2006.11.10 19:25
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.50
|0.00
|117.49
|2006.11.12 22:50
|117.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15409343
|2006.11.10 18:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.44
|0.00
|117.49
|2006.11.12 22:50
|117.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15412525
|2006.11.10 19:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.58
|0.00
|117.49
|2006.11.12 22:50
|117.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15413213
|2006.11.10 20:00
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9116
|0.0000
|1.9125
|2006.11.12 22:47
|1.9125
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15412333
|2006.11.10 19:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9127
|0.0000
|1.9125
|2006.11.12 22:47
|1.9125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15412858
|2006.11.10 19:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9124
|0.0000
|1.9125
|2006.11.12 22:47
|1.9125
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15406147
|2006.11.10 16:51
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5931
|0.0000
|1.5929
|2006.11.12 22:36
|1.5929
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15404622
|2006.11.10 16:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5926
|0.0000
|1.5929
|2006.11.12 22:36
|1.5929
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15413288
|2006.11.10 20:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.5937
|0.0000
|1.5929
|2006.11.12 22:36
|1.5929
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15408070
|2006.11.10 17:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3692
|0.0000
|2.3701
|2006.11.12 22:30
|2.3701
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15410424
|2006.11.10 18:55
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3703
|0.0000
|2.3701
|2006.11.12 22:30
|2.3701
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15408362
|2006.11.10 17:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3697
|0.0000
|2.3701
|2006.11.12 22:30
|2.3701
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15412501
|2006.11.10 19:45
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3712
|0.0000
|2.3701
|2006.11.12 22:30
|2.3701
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|0.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15414313
|2006.11.10 20:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.10
|0.00
|151.05
|2006.11.12 22:30
|151.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15414535
|2006.11.10 20:40
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.22
|0.00
|90.17
|2006.11.12 22:30
|90.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15413203
|2006.11.10 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.77
|0.00
|224.72
|2006.11.12 22:30
|224.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15406948
|2006.11.10 17:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4548
|0.0000
|1.4532
|2006.11.10 20:02
|1.4532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15408383
|2006.11.10 17:55
|buy
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4521
|0.0000
|1.4532
|2006.11.10 20:02
|1.4532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15407389
|2006.11.10 17:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4538
|0.0000
|1.4532
|2006.11.10 20:02
|1.4532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15407799
|2006.11.10 17:40
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4530
|0.0000
|1.4532
|2006.11.10 20:02
|1.4532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15408817
|2006.11.10 18:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.06
|0.00
|151.11
|2006.11.10 19:46
|151.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15407127
|2006.11.10 17:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1307
|0.0000
|1.1309
|2006.11.10 19:31
|1.1309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15407524
|2006.11.10 17:31
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1300
|0.0000
|1.1309
|2006.11.10 19:31
|1.1309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15406950
|2006.11.10 17:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1313
|0.0000
|1.1309
|2006.11.10 19:31
|1.1309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15401954
|2006.11.10 15:50
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.11
|0.00
|90.16
|2006.11.10 17:46
|90.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15404763
|2006.11.10 16:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3691
|0.0000
|2.3696
|2006.11.10 17:41
|2.3696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15403707
|2006.11.10 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.68
|0.00
|224.74
|2006.11.10 17:32
|224.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15401956
|2006.11.10 15:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.81
|0.00
|224.74
|2006.11.10 17:32
|224.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15406090
|2006.11.10 16:50
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.66
|0.00
|224.74
|2006.11.10 17:32
|224.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15406091
|2006.11.10 16:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9123
|0.0000
|1.9131
|2006.11.10 17:31
|1.9131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15404310
|2006.11.10 16:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9131
|0.0000
|1.9131
|2006.11.10 17:31
|1.9131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15398603
|2006.11.10 15:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1316
|0.0000
|1.1308
|2006.11.10 16:56
|1.1308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15396967
|2006.11.10 15:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1310
|0.0000
|1.1308
|2006.11.10 16:56
|1.1308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15395733
|2006.11.10 14:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1304
|0.0000
|1.1308
|2006.11.10 16:56
|1.1308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15348876
|2006.11.10 07:40
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6654
|0.0000
|0.6652
|2006.11.10 16:13
|0.6652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15353637
|2006.11.10 08:20
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6659
|0.0000
|0.6652
|2006.11.10 16:13
|0.6652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15398968
|2006.11.10 15:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3695
|0.0000
|2.3690
|2006.11.10 15:59
|2.3690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15393233
|2006.11.10 14:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5925
|0.0000
|1.5930
|2006.11.10 15:59
|1.5930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15394719
|2006.11.10 14:30
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|151.00
|0.00
|151.10
|2006.11.10 15:54
|151.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15392079
|2006.11.10 13:55
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|151.06
|0.00
|151.10
|2006.11.10 15:54
|151.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15375977
|2006.11.10 10:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.19
|0.00
|151.10
|2006.11.10 15:54
|151.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15376471
|2006.11.10 10:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|151.14
|0.00
|151.10
|2006.11.10 15:54
|151.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15399719
|2006.11.10 15:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4558
|0.0000
|1.4547
|2006.11.10 15:52
|1.4547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15395747
|2006.11.10 14:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4540
|0.0000
|1.4547
|2006.11.10 15:52
|1.4547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15398993
|2006.11.10 15:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.40
|0.00
|117.35
|2006.11.10 15:41
|117.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15399008
|2006.11.10 15:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9141
|0.0000
|1.9146
|2006.11.10 15:37
|1.9146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15386400
|2006.11.10 13:05
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.16
|0.00
|90.11
|2006.11.10 15:07
|90.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15394715
|2006.11.10 14:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.76
|0.00
|224.83
|2006.11.10 15:05
|224.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15394110
|2006.11.10 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.81
|0.00
|224.83
|2006.11.10 15:05
|224.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15392306
|2006.11.10 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.37
|0.00
|117.42
|2006.11.10 15:03
|117.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15392861
|2006.11.10 14:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4532
|0.0000
|1.4541
|2006.11.10 14:38
|1.4541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15390402
|2006.11.10 13:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4543
|0.0000
|1.4541
|2006.11.10 14:38
|1.4541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15392085
|2006.11.10 13:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3684
|0.0000
|2.3691
|2006.11.10 14:13
|2.3691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15392087
|2006.11.10 13:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2371
|0.0000
|1.2376
|2006.11.10 14:13
|1.2376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15391688
|2006.11.10 13:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3690
|0.0000
|2.3691
|2006.11.10 14:13
|2.3691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15388189
|2006.11.10 13:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.48
|0.00
|117.41
|2006.11.10 13:33
|117.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15386420
|2006.11.10 13:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.42
|0.00
|117.41
|2006.11.10 13:33
|117.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15384541
|2006.11.10 12:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2872
|0.0000
|1.2873
|2006.11.10 13:32
|1.2873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15389049
|2006.11.10 13:25
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2864
|0.0000
|1.2873
|2006.11.10 13:32
|1.2873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15379782
|2006.11.10 11:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2877
|0.0000
|1.2873
|2006.11.10 13:32
|1.2873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15388705
|2006.11.10 13:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2379
|0.0000
|1.2374
|2006.11.10 13:32
|1.2374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15384989
|2006.11.10 12:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9149
|0.0000
|1.9152
|2006.11.10 13:32
|1.9152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15386702
|2006.11.10 13:10
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9143
|0.0000
|1.9152
|2006.11.10 13:32
|1.9152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15383506
|2006.11.10 12:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9156
|0.0000
|1.9152
|2006.11.10 13:32
|1.9152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15379516
|2006.11.10 11:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5934
|0.0000
|1.5929
|2006.11.10 13:29
|1.5929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15356707
|2006.11.10 08:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4510
|0.0000
|1.4528
|2006.11.10 13:23
|1.4528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15374738
|2006.11.10 10:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4542
|0.0000
|1.4528
|2006.11.10 13:23
|1.4528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15364002
|2006.11.10 09:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4528
|0.0000
|1.4528
|2006.11.10 13:23
|1.4528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15362696
|2006.11.10 09:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4522
|0.0000
|1.4528
|2006.11.10 13:23
|1.4528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15384529
|2006.11.10 12:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.88
|0.00
|224.83
|2006.11.10 13:10
|224.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15382916
|2006.11.10 12:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3694
|0.0000
|2.3699
|2006.11.10 13:00
|2.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15382123
|2006.11.10 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.16
|0.00
|90.21
|2006.11.10 12:37
|90.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15381742
|2006.11.10 12:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.76
|0.00
|224.84
|2006.11.10 12:32
|224.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15380939
|2006.11.10 12:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.84
|0.00
|224.84
|2006.11.10 12:32
|224.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15380965
|2006.11.10 12:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1297
|0.0000
|1.1302
|2006.11.10 12:11
|1.1302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15376553
|2006.11.10 10:52
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6720
|0.0000
|0.6727
|2006.11.10 12:06
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15374959
|2006.11.10 10:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6727
|0.0000
|0.6727
|2006.11.10 12:06
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15379809
|2006.11.10 11:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2375
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2006.11.10 12:05
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15376462
|2006.11.10 10:50
|sell
|1.28
|gbpchfm
|2.3704
|0.0000
|2.3699
|2006.11.10 12:00
|2.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15357595
|2006.11.10 08:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3649
|0.0000
|2.3699
|2006.11.10 12:00
|2.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15373314
|2006.11.10 10:10
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3678
|0.0000
|2.3699
|2006.11.10 12:00
|2.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15365820
|2006.11.10 09:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3673
|0.0000
|2.3699
|2006.11.10 12:00
|2.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15375196
|2006.11.10 10:40
|sell
|0.32
|gbpchfm
|2.3691
|0.0000
|2.3699
|2006.11.10 12:00
|2.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15378708
|2006.11.10 11:30
|sell
|2.56
|gbpchfm
|2.3711
|0.0000
|2.3699
|2006.11.10 12:00
|2.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.83
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15374514
|2006.11.10 10:25
|sell
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3685
|0.0000
|2.3699
|2006.11.10 12:00
|2.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.81
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15357894
|2006.11.10 08:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3657
|0.0000
|2.3699
|2006.11.10 12:00
|2.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15375846
|2006.11.10 10:45
|sell
|0.64
|gbpchfm
|2.3696
|0.0000
|2.3699
|2006.11.10 12:00
|2.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15379775
|2006.11.10 11:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.36
|0.00
|117.31
|2006.11.10 11:57
|117.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15374405
|2006.11.10 10:22
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1291
|0.0000
|1.1288
|2006.11.10 11:55
|1.1288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15378670
|2006.11.10 11:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1296
|0.0000
|1.1288
|2006.11.10 11:55
|1.1288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15371962
|2006.11.10 09:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1282
|0.0000
|1.1288
|2006.11.10 11:55
|1.1288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15369798
|2006.11.10 09:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.68
|0.00
|224.78
|2006.11.10 11:51
|224.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15368739
|2006.11.10 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.62
|0.00
|224.78
|2006.11.10 11:51
|224.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15374225
|2006.11.10 10:20
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.81
|0.00
|224.78
|2006.11.10 11:51
|224.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15375868
|2006.11.10 10:45
|sell
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|224.90
|0.00
|224.78
|2006.11.10 11:51
|224.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15373338
|2006.11.10 10:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.75
|0.00
|224.78
|2006.11.10 11:51
|224.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15366880
|2006.11.10 09:15
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7685
|0.0000
|0.7680
|2006.11.10 11:32
|0.7680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15377071
|2006.11.10 11:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9166
|0.0000
|1.9161
|2006.11.10 11:28
|1.9161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15353158
|2006.11.10 08:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|151.22
|0.00
|151.15
|2006.11.10 10:36
|151.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15352337
|2006.11.10 08:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.17
|0.00
|151.15
|2006.11.10 10:36
|151.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15272837
|2006.11.09 15:50
|sell
|0.16
|eurgbpm
|0.6733
|0.0000
|0.6729
|2006.11.10 10:01
|0.6729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|1.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15261719
|2006.11.09 14:06
|sell
|0.08
|eurgbpm
|0.6728
|0.0000
|0.6729
|2006.11.10 10:01
|0.6729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15351147
|2006.11.10 07:55
|sell
|0.32
|eurgbpm
|0.6740
|0.0000
|0.6729
|2006.11.10 10:01
|0.6729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15247075
|2006.11.09 13:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbpm
|0.6721
|0.0000
|0.6729
|2006.11.10 10:01
|0.6729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15241850
|2006.11.09 12:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6713
|0.0000
|0.6729
|2006.11.10 10:01
|0.6729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15224615
|2006.11.09 07:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6703
|0.0000
|0.6729
|2006.11.10 10:01
|0.6729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15366220
|2006.11.10 09:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1278
|0.0000
|1.1283
|2006.11.10 09:45
|1.1283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15359389
|2006.11.10 08:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2882
|0.0000
|1.2880
|2006.11.10 09:30
|1.2880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15364091
|2006.11.10 09:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2890
|0.0000
|1.2880
|2006.11.10 09:30
|1.2880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15357260
|2006.11.10 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2871
|0.0000
|1.2880
|2006.11.10 09:30
|1.2880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15362712
|2006.11.10 09:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9146
|0.0000
|1.9142
|2006.11.10 09:30
|1.9142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15357630
|2006.11.10 08:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9114
|0.0000
|1.9142
|2006.11.10 09:30
|1.9142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15364054
|2006.11.10 09:05
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9156
|0.0000
|1.9142
|2006.11.10 09:30
|1.9142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15359490
|2006.11.10 08:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9130
|0.0000
|1.9142
|2006.11.10 09:30
|1.9142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15367691
|2006.11.10 09:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2358
|0.0000
|1.2367
|2006.11.10 09:25
|1.2367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15366905
|2006.11.10 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2369
|0.0000
|1.2367
|2006.11.10 09:25
|1.2367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15366974
|2006.11.10 09:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5935
|0.0000
|1.5928
|2006.11.10 09:18
|1.5928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15352359
|2006.11.10 08:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5929
|0.0000
|1.5928
|2006.11.10 09:18
|1.5928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15364367
|2006.11.10 09:06
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.25
|0.00
|117.36
|2006.11.10 09:15
|117.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15357604
|2006.11.10 08:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.46
|0.00
|117.36
|2006.11.10 09:15
|117.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15359722
|2006.11.10 08:55
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.35
|0.00
|117.36
|2006.11.10 09:15
|117.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15319970
|2006.11.10 02:00
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.39
|0.00
|90.27
|2006.11.10 08:59
|90.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15352317
|2006.11.10 08:05
|buy
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.17
|0.00
|90.27
|2006.11.10 08:59
|90.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15329617
|2006.11.10 03:05
|buy
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.25
|0.00
|90.27
|2006.11.10 08:59
|90.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15326172
|2006.11.10 02:25
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.29
|0.00
|90.27
|2006.11.10 08:59
|90.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15353644
|2006.11.10 08:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1287
|0.0000
|1.1282
|2006.11.10 08:34
|1.1282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15299869
|2006.11.09 19:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.88
|0.00
|224.58
|2006.11.10 08:34
|224.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15311134
|2006.11.09 23:15
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.70
|0.00
|224.58
|2006.11.10 08:34
|224.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15325138
|2006.11.10 02:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3656
|0.0000
|2.3653
|2006.11.10 08:34
|2.3653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15302203
|2006.11.09 20:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.82
|0.00
|224.58
|2006.11.10 08:34
|224.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15344730
|2006.11.10 07:05
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3640
|0.0000
|2.3653
|2006.11.10 08:34
|2.3653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15302894
|2006.11.09 20:25
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.75
|0.00
|224.58
|2006.11.10 08:34
|224.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-0.58
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15324559
|2006.11.10 02:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3669
|0.0000
|2.3653
|2006.11.10 08:34
|2.3653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15318401
|2006.11.10 01:45
|buy
|0.32
|gbpjpym
|224.45
|0.00
|224.58
|2006.11.10 08:34
|224.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15317490
|2006.11.10 01:35
|buy
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|224.51
|0.00
|224.58
|2006.11.10 08:34
|224.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15329173
|2006.11.10 03:00
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3653
|0.0000
|2.3653
|2006.11.10 08:34
|2.3653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15352362
|2006.11.10 08:05
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7671
|0.0000
|0.7676
|2006.11.10 08:16
|0.7676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15349720
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2860
|0.0000
|1.2855
|2006.11.10 07:57
|1.2855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15312250
|2006.11.09 23:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1291
|0.0000
|1.1286
|2006.11.10 07:54
|1.1286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15332548
|2006.11.10 04:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1277
|0.0000
|1.1286
|2006.11.10 07:54
|1.1286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15330576
|2006.11.10 03:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1283
|0.0000
|1.1286
|2006.11.10 07:54
|1.1286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15346998
|2006.11.10 07:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5924
|0.0000
|1.5931
|2006.11.10 07:53
|1.5931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15345533
|2006.11.10 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5931
|0.0000
|1.5931
|2006.11.10 07:53
|1.5931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15347501
|2006.11.10 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7676
|0.0000
|0.7671
|2006.11.10 07:52
|0.7671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15349712
|2006.11.10 07:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2382
|0.0000
|1.2387
|2006.11.10 07:51
|1.2387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15345166
|2006.11.10 07:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2391
|0.0000
|1.2384
|2006.11.10 07:42
|1.2384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15348854
|2006.11.10 07:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2375
|0.0000
|1.2384
|2006.11.10 07:42
|1.2384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15346358
|2006.11.10 07:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2381
|0.0000
|1.2384
|2006.11.10 07:42
|1.2384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15343518
|2006.11.10 06:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.14
|0.00
|151.19
|2006.11.10 07:29
|151.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15339036
|2006.11.10 05:40
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7668
|0.0000
|0.7677
|2006.11.10 07:19
|0.7677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15334722
|2006.11.10 04:45
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7681
|0.0000
|0.7677
|2006.11.10 07:19
|0.7677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15337919
|2006.11.10 05:25
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7674
|0.0000
|0.7677
|2006.11.10 07:19
|0.7677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15339223
|2006.11.10 05:45
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6655
|0.0000
|0.6660
|2006.11.10 07:19
|0.6660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15338687
|2006.11.10 05:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9089
|0.0000
|1.9097
|2006.11.10 07:15
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15336919
|2006.11.10 05:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9097
|0.0000
|1.9097
|2006.11.10 07:15
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15343021
|2006.11.10 06:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2855
|0.0000
|1.2860
|2006.11.10 07:13
|1.2860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15340339
|2006.11.10 06:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.19
|0.00
|151.14
|2006.11.10 06:32
|151.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15284356
|2006.11.09 16:35
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.2835
|0.0000
|1.2851
|2006.11.10 06:28
|1.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15310033
|2006.11.09 22:50
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.2842
|0.0000
|1.2851
|2006.11.10 06:28
|1.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15322272
|2006.11.10 02:05
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.2858
|0.0000
|1.2851
|2006.11.10 06:28
|1.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15282059
|2006.11.09 16:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2821
|0.0000
|1.2851
|2006.11.10 06:28
|1.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-1.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15278445
|2006.11.09 16:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2810
|0.0000
|1.2851
|2006.11.10 06:28
|1.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15326835
|2006.11.10 02:35
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.2865
|0.0000
|1.2851
|2006.11.10 06:28
|1.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15272390
|2006.11.09 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2851
|2006.11.10 06:28
|1.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15339817
|2006.11.10 05:50
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.60
|0.00
|117.52
|2006.11.10 06:14
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15336912
|2006.11.10 05:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.54
|0.00
|117.52
|2006.11.10 06:14
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15334294
|2006.11.10 04:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.49
|0.00
|117.52
|2006.11.10 06:14
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15334464
|2006.11.10 04:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4498
|0.0000
|1.4499
|2006.11.10 06:06
|1.4499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15338716
|2006.11.10 05:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4492
|0.0000
|1.4499
|2006.11.10 06:06
|1.4499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15322296
|2006.11.10 02:05
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2389
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2006.11.10 05:01
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15310754
|2006.11.09 23:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2423
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2006.11.10 05:01
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15326810
|2006.11.10 02:35
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2382
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2006.11.10 05:01
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15319975
|2006.11.10 02:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2399
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2006.11.10 05:01
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15316739
|2006.11.10 01:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2417
|0.0000
|1.2395
|2006.11.10 05:01
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15330907
|2006.11.10 03:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.07
|0.00
|151.12
|2006.11.10 05:00
|151.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15330238
|2006.11.10 03:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5930
|0.0000
|1.5935
|2006.11.10 04:51
|1.5935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15326180
|2006.11.10 02:25
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4507
|0.0000
|1.4496
|2006.11.10 04:20
|1.4496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15306836
|2006.11.09 22:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4487
|0.0000
|1.4496
|2006.11.10 04:20
|1.4496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15305795
|2006.11.09 21:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4481
|0.0000
|1.4496
|2006.11.10 04:20
|1.4496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15322305
|2006.11.10 02:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4502
|0.0000
|1.4496
|2006.11.10 04:20
|1.4496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15326816
|2006.11.10 02:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.48
|0.00
|117.50
|2006.11.10 04:09
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15328758
|2006.11.10 02:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.40
|0.00
|117.50
|2006.11.10 04:09
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15325785
|2006.11.10 02:21
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.57
|0.00
|117.50
|2006.11.10 04:09
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15318892
|2006.11.10 01:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9076
|0.0000
|1.9096
|2006.11.10 04:03
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15324567
|2006.11.10 02:10
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9103
|0.0000
|1.9096
|2006.11.10 04:03
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15310773
|2006.11.09 23:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9068
|0.0000
|1.9096
|2006.11.10 04:03
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15329863
|2006.11.10 03:11
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9106
|0.0000
|1.9096
|2006.11.10 04:03
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15322260
|2006.11.10 02:05
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9095
|0.0000
|1.9096
|2006.11.10 04:03
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15316587
|2006.11.10 01:15
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6656
|0.0000
|0.6651
|2006.11.10 03:14
|0.6651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15319217
|2006.11.10 01:55
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7682
|0.0000
|0.7687
|2006.11.10 02:08
|0.7687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15310972
|2006.11.09 23:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|151.23
|0.00
|151.17
|2006.11.10 02:01
|151.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15318369
|2006.11.10 01:45
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|151.06
|0.00
|151.17
|2006.11.10 02:01
|151.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15303284
|2006.11.09 20:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.29
|0.00
|151.17
|2006.11.10 02:01
|151.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15317484
|2006.11.10 01:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|151.14
|0.00
|151.17
|2006.11.10 02:01
|151.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15301094
|2006.11.09 19:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3676
|0.0000
|2.3671
|2006.11.10 01:58
|2.3671
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15306832
|2006.11.09 22:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5945
|0.0000
|1.5940
|2006.11.10 01:50
|1.5940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15310771
|2006.11.09 23:05
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7692
|0.0000
|0.7687
|2006.11.10 01:21
|0.7687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15310251
|2006.11.09 22:56
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.61
|0.00
|90.56
|2006.11.10 01:19
|90.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15303140
|2006.11.09 20:35
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6654
|0.0000
|0.6659
|2006.11.10 00:54
|0.6659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15310438
|2006.11.09 23:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.82
|0.00
|117.87
|2006.11.10 00:27
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15305762
|2006.11.09 21:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1295
|0.0000
|1.1290
|2006.11.09 22:43
|1.1290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15301091
|2006.11.09 19:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2428
|0.0000
|1.2423
|2006.11.09 22:30
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15300256
|2006.11.09 19:45
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.57
|0.00
|90.64
|2006.11.09 22:26
|90.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15299861
|2006.11.09 19:40
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.63
|0.00
|90.64
|2006.11.09 22:26
|90.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15302018
|2006.11.09 20:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9061
|0.0000
|1.9063
|2006.11.09 22:25
|1.9063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15302904
|2006.11.09 20:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9056
|0.0000
|1.9063
|2006.11.09 22:25
|1.9063
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15301994
|2006.11.09 20:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.92
|0.00
|117.87
|2006.11.09 22:24
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15307072
|2006.11.09 22:10
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7676
|0.0000
|0.7683
|2006.11.09 22:19
|0.7683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15302122
|2006.11.09 20:08
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7681
|0.0000
|0.7683
|2006.11.09 22:19
|0.7683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15271602
|2006.11.09 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5962
|0.0000
|1.5950
|2006.11.09 21:55
|1.5950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15274861
|2006.11.09 16:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5952
|0.0000
|1.5950
|2006.11.09 21:55
|1.5950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15288243
|2006.11.09 16:40
|buy
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.5947
|0.0000
|1.5950
|2006.11.09 21:55
|1.5950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15295627
|2006.11.09 17:55
|buy
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.5941
|0.0000
|1.5950
|2006.11.09 21:55
|1.5950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.58
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15302654
|2006.11.09 20:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4482
|0.0000
|1.4489
|2006.11.09 21:29
|1.4489
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15301996
|2006.11.09 20:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4489
|0.0000
|1.4489
|2006.11.09 21:29
|1.4489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15292086
|2006.11.09 17:05
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6644
|0.0000
|0.6648
|2006.11.09 20:13
|0.6648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15295362
|2006.11.09 17:50
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6649
|0.0000
|0.6648
|2006.11.09 20:13
|0.6648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15298246
|2006.11.09 18:55
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6657
|0.0000
|0.6648
|2006.11.09 20:13
|0.6648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15230736
|2006.11.09 09:20
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|150.62
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15288253
|2006.11.09 16:40
|sell
|20.48
|eurjpym
|151.38
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|208.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
|15240234
|2006.11.09 12:00
|sell
|1.28
|eurjpym
|150.94
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15237629
|2006.11.09 11:05
|sell
|0.64
|eurjpym
|150.89
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15227531
|2006.11.09 08:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|150.56
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15231530
|2006.11.09 09:35
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|150.68
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.86
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15252887
|2006.11.09 13:35
|sell
|5.12
|eurjpym
|151.26
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|15216784
|2006.11.09 03:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.44
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15267464
|2006.11.09 15:05
|sell
|10.24
|eurjpym
|151.36
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|15211021
|2006.11.09 01:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.39
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15235563
|2006.11.09 10:56
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|150.74
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15244718
|2006.11.09 12:40
|sell
|2.56
|eurjpym
|151.10
|0.00
|151.26
|2006.11.09 20:12
|151.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15296987
|2006.11.09 18:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.91
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.09 19:57
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15292009
|2006.11.09 17:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.98
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.09 19:57
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15291076
|2006.11.09 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4485
|0.0000
|1.4485
|2006.11.09 19:51
|1.4485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15295318
|2006.11.09 17:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4491
|0.0000
|1.4485
|2006.11.09 19:51
|1.4485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15297606
|2006.11.09 18:40
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4490
|0.0000
|1.4485
|2006.11.09 19:51
|1.4485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15284296
|2006.11.09 16:35
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2426
|0.0000
|1.2433
|2006.11.09 19:45
|1.2433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15272377
|2006.11.09 15:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2473
|0.0000
|1.2433
|2006.11.09 19:45
|1.2433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15282077
|2006.11.09 16:30
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2440
|0.0000
|1.2433
|2006.11.09 19:45
|1.2433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15274887
|2006.11.09 16:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2463
|0.0000
|1.2433
|2006.11.09 19:45
|1.2433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15288245
|2006.11.09 16:40
|buy
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2420
|0.0000
|1.2433
|2006.11.09 19:45
|1.2433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15278439
|2006.11.09 16:25
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2453
|0.0000
|1.2433
|2006.11.09 19:45
|1.2433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15298236
|2006.11.09 18:55
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7690
|0.0000
|0.7682
|2006.11.09 19:38
|0.7682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15295371
|2006.11.09 17:50
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7685
|0.0000
|0.7682
|2006.11.09 19:38
|0.7682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15292018
|2006.11.09 17:05
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7678
|0.0000
|0.7682
|2006.11.09 19:38
|0.7682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15294195
|2006.11.09 17:35
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9072
|0.0000
|1.9063
|2006.11.09 19:37
|1.9063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15292044
|2006.11.09 17:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9057
|0.0000
|1.9063
|2006.11.09 19:37
|1.9063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15292365
|2006.11.09 17:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9065
|0.0000
|1.9063
|2006.11.09 19:37
|1.9063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15297450
|2006.11.09 18:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3681
|0.0000
|2.3681
|2006.11.09 19:33
|2.3681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15298220
|2006.11.09 18:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3673
|0.0000
|2.3681
|2006.11.09 19:33
|2.3681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15296355
|2006.11.09 18:10
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.63
|0.00
|90.58
|2006.11.09 19:18
|90.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15295051
|2006.11.09 17:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1300
|0.0000
|1.1300
|2006.11.09 18:33
|1.1300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15296550
|2006.11.09 18:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1293
|0.0000
|1.1300
|2006.11.09 18:33
|1.1300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15263519
|2006.11.09 14:35
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3740
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15268833
|2006.11.09 15:10
|buy
|0.64
|gbpchfm
|2.3716
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15274879
|2006.11.09 16:05
|buy
|2.56
|gbpchfm
|2.3690
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.49
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15289287
|2006.11.09 16:45
|buy
|10.24
|gbpchfm
|2.3679
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.73
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|15264157
|2006.11.09 14:45
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3733
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15264443
|2006.11.09 14:50
|buy
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3728
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.93
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15261690
|2006.11.09 14:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3747
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15267355
|2006.11.09 15:05
|buy
|0.32
|gbpchfm
|2.3721
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15282091
|2006.11.09 16:30
|buy
|5.12
|gbpchfm
|2.3685
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|15270141
|2006.11.09 15:15
|buy
|1.28
|gbpchfm
|2.3703
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15257815
|2006.11.09 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3754
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15289922
|2006.11.09 16:50
|buy
|20.48
|gbpchfm
|2.3668
|0.0000
|2.3682
|2006.11.09 17:17
|2.3682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
|15272367
|2006.11.09 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4485
|0.0000
|1.4493
|2006.11.09 16:59
|1.4493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15290520
|2006.11.09 16:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4505
|0.0000
|1.4493
|2006.11.09 16:59
|1.4493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15275251
|2006.11.09 16:10
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.56
|0.00
|90.61
|2006.11.09 16:36
|90.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15277098
|2006.11.09 16:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.82
|0.00
|224.90
|2006.11.09 16:36
|224.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15275226
|2006.11.09 16:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.90
|0.00
|224.90
|2006.11.09 16:36
|224.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15230392
|2006.11.09 09:15
|buy
|0.16
|nzdusdm
|0.6646
|0.0000
|0.6636
|2006.11.09 16:23
|0.6636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15198865
|2006.11.08 23:27
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6665
|0.0000
|0.6636
|2006.11.09 16:23
|0.6636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15272370
|2006.11.09 15:40
|buy
|1.28
|nzdusdm
|0.6623
|0.0000
|0.6636
|2006.11.09 16:23
|0.6636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15255923
|2006.11.09 13:40
|buy
|0.64
|nzdusdm
|0.6634
|0.0000
|0.6636
|2006.11.09 16:23
|0.6636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15214504
|2006.11.09 02:10
|buy
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6652
|0.0000
|0.6636
|2006.11.09 16:23
|0.6636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15233374
|2006.11.09 10:06
|buy
|0.32
|nzdusdm
|0.6640
|0.0000
|0.6636
|2006.11.09 16:23
|0.6636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15194254
|2006.11.08 22:35
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6670
|0.0000
|0.6636
|2006.11.09 16:23
|0.6636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15214146
|2006.11.09 01:55
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6659
|0.0000
|0.6636
|2006.11.09 16:23
|0.6636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15274109
|2006.11.09 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7655
|0.0000
|0.7660
|2006.11.09 16:19
|0.7660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15274886
|2006.11.09 16:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9009
|0.0000
|1.9014
|2006.11.09 16:19
|1.9014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15255831
|2006.11.09 13:40
|sell
|0.16
|audjpym
|90.57
|0.00
|90.56
|2006.11.09 15:37
|90.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15238385
|2006.11.09 11:15
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.37
|0.00
|90.56
|2006.11.09 15:37
|90.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15257805
|2006.11.09 13:45
|sell
|0.32
|audjpym
|90.67
|0.00
|90.56
|2006.11.09 15:37
|90.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.97
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15248898
|2006.11.09 13:20
|sell
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.57
|0.00
|90.56
|2006.11.09 15:37
|90.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15243745
|2006.11.09 12:35
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.51
|0.00
|90.56
|2006.11.09 15:37
|90.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15238811
|2006.11.09 11:25
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.44
|0.00
|90.56
|2006.11.09 15:37
|90.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15271151
|2006.11.09 15:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9020
|0.0000
|1.9015
|2006.11.09 15:36
|1.9015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15271582
|2006.11.09 15:30
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7664
|0.0000
|0.7659
|2006.11.09 15:35
|0.7659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15270818
|2006.11.09 15:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.24
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.09 15:35
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15270124
|2006.11.09 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1318
|0.0000
|1.1323
|2006.11.09 15:24
|1.1323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15245424
|2006.11.09 12:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5964
|0.0000
|1.5964
|2006.11.09 15:06
|1.5964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15260536
|2006.11.09 13:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5972
|0.0000
|1.5964
|2006.11.09 15:06
|1.5964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15255797
|2006.11.09 13:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1319
|0.0000
|1.1319
|2006.11.09 15:00
|1.1319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15262575
|2006.11.09 14:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1329
|0.0000
|1.1319
|2006.11.09 15:00
|1.1319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15252918
|2006.11.09 13:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1313
|0.0000
|1.1319
|2006.11.09 15:00
|1.1319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15260541
|2006.11.09 13:55
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7655
|0.0000
|0.7660
|2006.11.09 15:00
|0.7660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15252938
|2006.11.09 13:35
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.22
|0.00
|118.32
|2006.11.09 14:51
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15237620
|2006.11.09 11:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.09
|0.00
|118.32
|2006.11.09 14:51
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15257851
|2006.11.09 13:45
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpym
|118.49
|0.00
|118.32
|2006.11.09 14:51
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15244766
|2006.11.09 12:40
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.14
|0.00
|118.32
|2006.11.09 14:51
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15255849
|2006.11.09 13:40
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.33
|0.00
|118.32
|2006.11.09 14:51
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15234278
|2006.11.09 10:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.90
|0.00
|118.32
|2006.11.09 14:51
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15257780
|2006.11.09 13:45
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.8994
|0.0000
|1.8999
|2006.11.09 14:43
|1.8999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15262392
|2006.11.09 14:15
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.8987
|0.0000
|1.8999
|2006.11.09 14:43
|1.8999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15255825
|2006.11.09 13:40
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9002
|0.0000
|1.8999
|2006.11.09 14:43
|1.8999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15250106
|2006.11.09 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9028
|0.0000
|1.8999
|2006.11.09 14:43
|1.8999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15262363
|2006.11.09 14:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2509
|0.0000
|1.2502
|2006.11.09 14:23
|1.2502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15261697
|2006.11.09 14:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2503
|0.0000
|1.2502
|2006.11.09 14:23
|1.2502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15261160
|2006.11.09 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4451
|0.0000
|1.4456
|2006.11.09 14:19
|1.4456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15261220
|2006.11.09 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2773
|2006.11.09 14:06
|1.2773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15252950
|2006.11.09 13:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3741
|0.0000
|2.3746
|2006.11.09 13:44
|2.3746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15250847
|2006.11.09 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.81
|0.00
|224.86
|2006.11.09 13:33
|224.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15238812
|2006.11.09 11:25
|sell
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1317
|0.0000
|1.1314
|2006.11.09 13:33
|1.1314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15213404
|2006.11.09 01:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1304
|0.0000
|1.1314
|2006.11.09 13:33
|1.1314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15210479
|2006.11.09 01:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1299
|0.0000
|1.1314
|2006.11.09 13:33
|1.1314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15249478
|2006.11.09 13:26
|sell
|0.16
|usdcadm
|1.1326
|0.0000
|1.1314
|2006.11.09 13:33
|1.1314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15214493
|2006.11.09 02:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1311
|0.0000
|1.1314
|2006.11.09 13:33
|1.1314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15217183
|2006.11.09 03:35
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4429
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15247007
|2006.11.09 13:05
|sell
|20.48
|eurcadm
|1.4477
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
|15231004
|2006.11.09 09:26
|sell
|0.64
|eurcadm
|1.4448
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.70
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15214494
|2006.11.09 02:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4423
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15226764
|2006.11.09 08:00
|sell
|0.32
|eurcadm
|1.4445
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15239639
|2006.11.09 11:50
|sell
|2.56
|eurcadm
|1.4457
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15243175
|2006.11.09 12:30
|sell
|5.12
|eurcadm
|1.4463
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|15214102
|2006.11.09 01:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4417
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15213733
|2006.11.09 01:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4411
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15231797
|2006.11.09 09:40
|sell
|1.28
|eurcadm
|1.4453
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15245569
|2006.11.09 12:50
|sell
|10.24
|eurcadm
|1.4468
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|15248445
|2006.11.09 13:15
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7666
|0.0000
|0.7661
|2006.11.09 13:30
|0.7661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15225697
|2006.11.09 07:55
|sell
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4437
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15248831
|2006.11.09 13:20
|sell
|40.96
|eurcadm
|1.4489
|0.0000
|1.4474
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|542.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-12[tp]
|15249436
|2006.11.09 13:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2792
|0.0000
|1.2787
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.2787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15248417
|2006.11.09 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2482
|0.0000
|1.2487
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15241811
|2006.11.09 12:15
|buy
|0.64
|audusdm
|0.7656
|0.0000
|0.7667
|2006.11.09 13:06
|0.7667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15192071
|2006.11.08 22:15
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7707
|0.0000
|0.7667
|2006.11.09 13:06
|0.7667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15189623
|2006.11.08 21:55
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7711
|0.0000
|0.7667
|2006.11.09 13:06
|0.7667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15232103
|2006.11.09 09:45
|buy
|0.32
|audusdm
|0.7661
|0.0000
|0.7667
|2006.11.09 13:06
|0.7667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15207866
|2006.11.09 00:55
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7680
|0.0000
|0.7667
|2006.11.09 13:06
|0.7667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15205310
|2006.11.09 00:35
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7686
|0.0000
|0.7667
|2006.11.09 13:06
|0.7667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15209007
|2006.11.09 01:00
|buy
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7667
|0.0000
|0.7667
|2006.11.09 13:06
|0.7667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15243821
|2006.11.09 12:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9043
|0.0000
|1.9048
|2006.11.09 12:50
|1.9048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15243131
|2006.11.09 12:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.87
|0.00
|224.92
|2006.11.09 12:38
|224.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15237716
|2006.11.09 11:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2487
|0.0000
|1.2492
|2006.11.09 12:16
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15234407
|2006.11.09 10:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5954
|0.0000
|1.5961
|2006.11.09 12:15
|1.5961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15232649
|2006.11.09 09:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5959
|0.0000
|1.5961
|2006.11.09 12:15
|1.5961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15210235
|2006.11.09 01:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.53
|0.00
|224.96
|2006.11.09 12:00
|224.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15186302
|2006.11.08 21:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.46
|0.00
|224.96
|2006.11.09 12:00
|224.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15229082
|2006.11.09 08:35
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.59
|0.00
|224.96
|2006.11.09 12:00
|224.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15185788
|2006.11.08 21:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.36
|0.00
|224.96
|2006.11.09 12:00
|224.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15231786
|2006.11.09 09:40
|sell
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|224.62
|0.00
|224.96
|2006.11.09 12:00
|224.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15235700
|2006.11.09 10:56
|sell
|2.56
|gbpjpym
|224.90
|0.00
|224.96
|2006.11.09 12:00
|224.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15233561
|2006.11.09 10:10
|sell
|0.64
|gbpjpym
|224.76
|0.00
|224.96
|2006.11.09 12:00
|224.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15237637
|2006.11.09 11:05
|sell
|5.12
|gbpjpym
|225.19
|0.00
|224.96
|2006.11.09 12:00
|224.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.70
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|15234932
|2006.11.09 10:40
|sell
|1.28
|gbpjpym
|224.82
|0.00
|224.96
|2006.11.09 12:00
|224.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15232750
|2006.11.09 10:00
|sell
|0.32
|gbpjpym
|224.68
|0.00
|224.96
|2006.11.09 12:00
|224.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.59
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15231800
|2006.11.09 09:40
|buy
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.32
|0.00
|90.35
|2006.11.09 11:02
|90.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15232090
|2006.11.09 09:45
|buy
|0.16
|audjpym
|90.24
|0.00
|90.35
|2006.11.09 11:02
|90.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.49
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15214516
|2006.11.09 02:11
|buy
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.38
|0.00
|90.35
|2006.11.09 11:02
|90.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15214093
|2006.11.09 01:55
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.44
|0.00
|90.35
|2006.11.09 11:02
|90.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15211039
|2006.11.09 01:20
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.52
|0.00
|90.35
|2006.11.09 11:02
|90.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15234256
|2006.11.09 10:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2487
|0.0000
|1.2482
|2006.11.09 10:53
|1.2482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15234265
|2006.11.09 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2777
|0.0000
|1.2782
|2006.11.09 10:53
|1.2782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15234299
|2006.11.09 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9065
|0.0000
|1.9070
|2006.11.09 10:52
|1.9070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15225717
|2006.11.09 07:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2778
|0.0000
|1.2774
|2006.11.09 10:10
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15223906
|2006.11.09 07:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2774
|2006.11.09 10:10
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15226842
|2006.11.09 08:00
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.2784
|0.0000
|1.2774
|2006.11.09 10:10
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15219748
|2006.11.09 04:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2762
|0.0000
|1.2774
|2006.11.09 10:10
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15228519
|2006.11.09 08:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3818
|0.0000
|2.3808
|2006.11.09 10:08
|2.3808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15230750
|2006.11.09 09:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3810
|0.0000
|2.3808
|2006.11.09 10:08
|2.3808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15232097
|2006.11.09 09:45
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3795
|0.0000
|2.3808
|2006.11.09 10:08
|2.3808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15226983
|2006.11.09 08:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2489
|0.0000
|1.2492
|2006.11.09 10:03
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15230735
|2006.11.09 09:20
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2483
|0.0000
|1.2492
|2006.11.09 10:03
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15225143
|2006.11.09 07:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2502
|0.0000
|1.2492
|2006.11.09 10:03
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15224359
|2006.11.09 07:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.79
|0.00
|117.87
|2006.11.09 10:00
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15220511
|2006.11.09 05:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.88
|0.00
|117.87
|2006.11.09 10:00
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15165617
|2006.11.08 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5961
|0.0000
|1.5956
|2006.11.09 09:44
|1.5956
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15226785
|2006.11.09 08:00
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9068
|0.0000
|1.9064
|2006.11.09 09:44
|1.9064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15229078
|2006.11.09 08:35
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9075
|0.0000
|1.9064
|2006.11.09 09:44
|1.9064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15220468
|2006.11.09 05:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9047
|0.0000
|1.9064
|2006.11.09 09:44
|1.9064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15224322
|2006.11.09 07:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9054
|0.0000
|1.9064
|2006.11.09 09:44
|1.9064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15225656
|2006.11.09 07:55
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9060
|0.0000
|1.9064
|2006.11.09 09:44
|1.9064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15222979
|2006.11.09 07:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3814
|0.0000
|2.3809
|2006.11.09 08:12
|2.3809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15191414
|2006.11.08 22:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6700
|0.0000
|0.6705
|2006.11.09 07:27
|0.6705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15222981
|2006.11.09 07:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2506
|0.0000
|1.2501
|2006.11.09 07:22
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15220542
|2006.11.09 05:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2507
|0.0000
|1.2512
|2006.11.09 06:59
|1.2512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15220652
|2006.11.09 05:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3817
|0.0000
|2.3823
|2006.11.09 06:57
|2.3823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15216775
|2006.11.09 03:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3820
|0.0000
|2.3823
|2006.11.09 06:57
|2.3823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15209196
|2006.11.09 01:00
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.96
|0.00
|117.87
|2006.11.09 04:58
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15187335
|2006.11.08 21:38
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.79
|0.00
|117.87
|2006.11.09 04:58
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15207185
|2006.11.09 00:50
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.90
|0.00
|117.87
|2006.11.09 04:58
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15199701
|2006.11.08 23:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.85
|0.00
|117.87
|2006.11.09 04:58
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15216785
|2006.11.09 03:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9042
|0.0000
|1.9047
|2006.11.09 04:55
|1.9047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15181735
|2006.11.08 19:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2502
|0.0000
|1.2506
|2006.11.09 04:55
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15209649
|2006.11.09 01:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2514
|0.0000
|1.2506
|2006.11.09 04:55
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15184818
|2006.11.08 21:01
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2511
|0.0000
|1.2506
|2006.11.09 04:55
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15209112
|2006.11.09 01:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2763
|2006.11.09 03:34
|1.2763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15184777
|2006.11.08 21:01
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2760
|0.0000
|1.2763
|2006.11.09 03:34
|1.2763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15181768
|2006.11.08 19:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2769
|0.0000
|1.2763
|2006.11.09 03:34
|1.2763
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15155634
|2006.11.08 13:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3789
|0.0000
|2.3818
|2006.11.09 03:04
|2.3818
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15175690
|2006.11.08 17:10
|sell
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3816
|0.0000
|2.3818
|2006.11.09 03:04
|2.3818
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15157428
|2006.11.08 14:05
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3796
|0.0000
|2.3818
|2006.11.09 03:04
|2.3818
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-0.70
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15176015
|2006.11.08 17:15
|sell
|0.32
|gbpchfm
|2.3824
|0.0000
|2.3818
|2006.11.09 03:04
|2.3818
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.89
|1.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15160003
|2006.11.08 14:15
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3806
|0.0000
|2.3818
|2006.11.09 03:04
|2.3818
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-0.77
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15185101
|2006.11.08 21:05
|sell
|0.64
|gbpchfm
|2.3829
|0.0000
|2.3818
|2006.11.09 03:04
|2.3818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15154848
|2006.11.08 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3783
|0.0000
|2.3818
|2006.11.09 03:04
|2.3818
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15200288
|2006.11.08 23:40
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9047
|0.0000
|1.9044
|2006.11.09 01:38
|1.9044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15208976
|2006.11.09 01:00
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9034
|0.0000
|1.9044
|2006.11.09 01:38
|1.9044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15197171
|2006.11.08 23:06
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9053
|0.0000
|1.9044
|2006.11.09 01:38
|1.9044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15205981
|2006.11.09 00:40
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9041
|0.0000
|1.9044
|2006.11.09 01:38
|1.9044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15192707
|2006.11.08 22:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4418
|0.0000
|1.4412
|2006.11.09 01:35
|1.4412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15200898
|2006.11.08 23:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4409
|0.0000
|1.4412
|2006.11.09 01:35
|1.4412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15202926
|2006.11.09 00:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4403
|0.0000
|1.4412
|2006.11.09 01:35
|1.4412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15181765
|2006.11.08 19:40
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.22
|0.00
|94.27
|2006.11.09 01:06
|94.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15202452
|2006.11.09 00:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1296
|0.0000
|1.1303
|2006.11.09 00:58
|1.1303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15192753
|2006.11.08 22:21
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1301
|0.0000
|1.1303
|2006.11.09 00:58
|1.1303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15205318
|2006.11.09 00:35
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.52
|0.00
|90.47
|2006.11.09 00:55
|90.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15186974
|2006.11.08 21:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.31
|0.00
|150.38
|2006.11.09 00:50
|150.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15181521
|2006.11.08 19:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.36
|0.00
|150.38
|2006.11.09 00:50
|150.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15174840
|2006.11.08 16:55
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.66
|0.00
|90.70
|2006.11.09 00:30
|90.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15175043
|2006.11.08 17:00
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.72
|0.00
|90.70
|2006.11.09 00:30
|90.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15175692
|2006.11.08 17:10
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.78
|0.00
|90.70
|2006.11.09 00:30
|90.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15181757
|2006.11.08 19:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9058
|0.0000
|1.9056
|2006.11.08 22:15
|1.9056
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15185795
|2006.11.08 21:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9048
|0.0000
|1.9056
|2006.11.08 22:15
|1.9056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15182807
|2006.11.08 20:06
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1302
|0.0000
|1.1295
|2006.11.08 22:03
|1.1295
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15182235
|2006.11.08 19:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1295
|0.0000
|1.1295
|2006.11.08 22:03
|1.1295
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15181312
|2006.11.08 19:21
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6687
|0.0000
|0.6680
|2006.11.08 21:45
|0.6680
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15178525
|2006.11.08 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6680
|0.0000
|0.6680
|2006.11.08 21:45
|0.6680
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15181926
|2006.11.08 19:46
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7711
|0.0000
|0.7704
|2006.11.08 21:45
|0.7704
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15178098
|2006.11.08 17:55
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7706
|0.0000
|0.7704
|2006.11.08 21:45
|0.7704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15181520
|2006.11.08 19:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.43
|0.00
|224.48
|2006.11.08 21:10
|224.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15182867
|2006.11.08 20:10
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4429
|0.0000
|1.4420
|2006.11.08 21:08
|1.4420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15180814
|2006.11.08 19:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4417
|0.0000
|1.4420
|2006.11.08 21:08
|1.4420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15179979
|2006.11.08 18:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4409
|0.0000
|1.4420
|2006.11.08 21:08
|1.4420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15181085
|2006.11.08 19:15
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4424
|0.0000
|1.4420
|2006.11.08 21:08
|1.4420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15080223
|2006.11.07 17:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurgbpm
|0.6709
|0.0000
|0.6700
|2006.11.08 20:57
|0.6700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|1.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14970398
|2006.11.06 19:59
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbpm
|0.6704
|0.0000
|0.6700
|2006.11.08 20:57
|0.6700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14958986
|2006.11.06 14:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6699
|0.0000
|0.6700
|2006.11.08 20:57
|0.6700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14939399
|2006.11.06 09:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6693
|0.0000
|0.6700
|2006.11.08 20:57
|0.6700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15176035
|2006.11.08 17:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9060
|0.0000
|1.9056
|2006.11.08 19:21
|1.9056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15176962
|2006.11.08 17:30
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9065
|0.0000
|1.9056
|2006.11.08 19:21
|1.9056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15175700
|2006.11.08 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9048
|0.0000
|1.9056
|2006.11.08 19:21
|1.9056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15173652
|2006.11.08 16:25
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.40
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.08 19:14
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15176031
|2006.11.08 17:15
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.49
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.08 19:14
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15162218
|2006.11.08 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.25
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.08 19:14
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15170950
|2006.11.08 16:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.35
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.08 19:14
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15174713
|2006.11.08 16:50
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.25
|0.00
|94.20
|2006.11.08 19:07
|94.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15173878
|2006.11.08 16:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.43
|0.00
|150.36
|2006.11.08 19:00
|150.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15162225
|2006.11.08 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.38
|0.00
|150.36
|2006.11.08 19:00
|150.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15160091
|2006.11.08 14:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4444
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.08 18:03
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15171692
|2006.11.08 16:10
|buy
|0.32
|eurcadm
|1.4404
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.08 18:03
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15164976
|2006.11.08 14:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4434
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.08 18:03
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15170402
|2006.11.08 16:00
|buy
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4410
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.08 18:03
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15168881
|2006.11.08 15:35
|buy
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4418
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.08 18:03
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15172675
|2006.11.08 16:15
|buy
|0.64
|eurcadm
|1.4398
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.08 18:03
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15152941
|2006.11.08 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4457
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.08 18:03
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15170417
|2006.11.08 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1294
|0.0000
|1.1287
|2006.11.08 17:59
|1.1287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15169864
|2006.11.08 15:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1303
|0.0000
|1.1287
|2006.11.08 17:59
|1.1287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15172704
|2006.11.08 16:15
|buy
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1275
|0.0000
|1.1287
|2006.11.08 17:59
|1.1287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15171690
|2006.11.08 16:10
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1284
|0.0000
|1.1287
|2006.11.08 17:59
|1.1287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15174866
|2006.11.08 16:57
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.74
|0.00
|117.81
|2006.11.08 17:09
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15173648
|2006.11.08 16:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.79
|0.00
|117.81
|2006.11.08 17:09
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15173852
|2006.11.08 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2500
|0.0000
|1.2505
|2006.11.08 17:08
|1.2505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15174409
|2006.11.08 16:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2776
|0.0000
|1.2769
|2006.11.08 17:08
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15173653
|2006.11.08 16:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2771
|0.0000
|1.2769
|2006.11.08 17:08
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15156654
|2006.11.08 13:55
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6683
|0.0000
|0.6675
|2006.11.08 16:45
|0.6675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15160067
|2006.11.08 14:15
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6675
|0.0000
|0.6675
|2006.11.08 16:45
|0.6675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15170385
|2006.11.08 16:00
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6665
|0.0000
|0.6675
|2006.11.08 16:45
|0.6675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15165924
|2006.11.08 15:05
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.21
|0.00
|94.28
|2006.11.08 16:30
|94.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15152944
|2006.11.08 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.26
|0.00
|94.28
|2006.11.08 16:30
|94.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15168863
|2006.11.08 15:35
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.58
|0.00
|90.63
|2006.11.08 16:12
|90.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15157770
|2006.11.08 14:10
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7692
|0.0000
|0.7695
|2006.11.08 16:10
|0.7695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15146059
|2006.11.08 11:26
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7704
|0.0000
|0.7695
|2006.11.08 16:10
|0.7695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15153330
|2006.11.08 13:20
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7698
|0.0000
|0.7695
|2006.11.08 16:10
|0.7695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15169572
|2006.11.08 15:50
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7685
|0.0000
|0.7695
|2006.11.08 16:10
|0.7695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15149424
|2006.11.08 12:47
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2503
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15151564
|2006.11.08 13:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2478
|0.0000
|1.2503
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15155679
|2006.11.08 13:40
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2503
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15150757
|2006.11.08 13:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2472
|0.0000
|1.2503
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15161312
|2006.11.08 14:20
|sell
|0.64
|usdchfm
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2503
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15160103
|2006.11.08 14:15
|sell
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2511
|0.0000
|1.2503
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15153929
|2006.11.08 13:25
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2487
|0.0000
|1.2503
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15160076
|2006.11.08 14:15
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.2757
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15155649
|2006.11.08 13:40
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.2769
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15148499
|2006.11.08 12:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2790
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15150662
|2006.11.08 13:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2783
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15152375
|2006.11.08 13:10
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2777
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.11.08 16:06
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15152921
|2006.11.08 13:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1313
|0.0000
|1.1311
|2006.11.08 15:16
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15145039
|2006.11.08 10:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1299
|0.0000
|1.1311
|2006.11.08 15:16
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15147186
|2006.11.08 12:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1307
|0.0000
|1.1311
|2006.11.08 15:16
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15155713
|2006.11.08 13:40
|sell
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1321
|0.0000
|1.1311
|2006.11.08 15:16
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15165927
|2006.11.08 15:05
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.60
|0.00
|90.58
|2006.11.08 15:16
|90.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15166482
|2006.11.08 15:10
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.65
|0.00
|90.58
|2006.11.08 15:16
|90.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15151551
|2006.11.08 13:05
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9047
|0.0000
|1.9034
|2006.11.08 15:13
|1.9034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15150700
|2006.11.08 13:00
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9034
|2006.11.08 15:13
|1.9034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15149868
|2006.11.08 12:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9066
|0.0000
|1.9034
|2006.11.08 15:13
|1.9034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15160164
|2006.11.08 14:15
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9030
|0.0000
|1.9034
|2006.11.08 15:13
|1.9034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15164145
|2006.11.08 14:40
|buy
|0.64
|gbpusdm
|1.9019
|0.0000
|1.9034
|2006.11.08 15:13
|1.9034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15156212
|2006.11.08 13:45
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9041
|0.0000
|1.9034
|2006.11.08 15:13
|1.9034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15149382
|2006.11.08 12:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9072
|0.0000
|1.9034
|2006.11.08 15:13
|1.9034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15152354
|2006.11.08 13:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.62
|0.00
|117.81
|2006.11.08 15:13
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15156219
|2006.11.08 13:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.71
|0.00
|117.81
|2006.11.08 15:13
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15160123
|2006.11.08 14:15
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.88
|0.00
|117.81
|2006.11.08 15:13
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15162723
|2006.11.08 14:35
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|117.93
|0.00
|117.81
|2006.11.08 15:13
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15145014
|2006.11.08 10:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.56
|0.00
|117.81
|2006.11.08 15:13
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15146058
|2006.11.08 11:26
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.54
|0.00
|90.59
|2006.11.08 14:15
|90.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15152924
|2006.11.08 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.26
|0.00
|224.26
|2006.11.08 14:06
|224.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15153924
|2006.11.08 13:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.19
|0.00
|224.26
|2006.11.08 14:06
|224.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15148619
|2006.11.08 12:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.36
|0.00
|150.36
|2006.11.08 14:02
|150.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15149663
|2006.11.08 12:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.29
|0.00
|150.36
|2006.11.08 14:02
|150.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15146359
|2006.11.08 11:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5947
|0.0000
|1.5954
|2006.11.08 13:32
|1.5954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15143307
|2006.11.08 10:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5953
|0.0000
|1.5954
|2006.11.08 13:32
|1.5954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15147871
|2006.11.08 12:10
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6688
|0.0000
|0.6683
|2006.11.08 13:30
|0.6683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15143297
|2006.11.08 10:10
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.30
|0.00
|94.25
|2006.11.08 13:06
|94.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15144839
|2006.11.08 10:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4455
|0.0000
|1.4454
|2006.11.08 13:01
|1.4454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15147180
|2006.11.08 12:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4461
|0.0000
|1.4454
|2006.11.08 13:01
|1.4454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15148353
|2006.11.08 12:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3782
|0.0000
|2.3777
|2006.11.08 12:47
|2.3777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15143045
|2006.11.08 10:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2466
|0.0000
|1.2471
|2006.11.08 12:37
|1.2471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15148161
|2006.11.08 12:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9075
|0.0000
|1.9070
|2006.11.08 12:35
|1.9070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15148154
|2006.11.08 12:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.26
|0.00
|224.21
|2006.11.08 12:35
|224.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15145640
|2006.11.08 11:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.44
|0.00
|150.37
|2006.11.08 12:08
|150.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15142525
|2006.11.08 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.39
|0.00
|150.37
|2006.11.08 12:08
|150.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15146195
|2006.11.08 11:30
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6686
|0.0000
|0.6691
|2006.11.08 11:51
|0.6691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15140519
|2006.11.08 09:35
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7707
|0.0000
|0.7702
|2006.11.08 11:05
|0.7702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15142494
|2006.11.08 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2798
|0.0000
|1.2793
|2006.11.08 10:36
|1.2793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15143298
|2006.11.08 10:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3776
|0.0000
|2.3781
|2006.11.08 10:33
|2.3781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15140521
|2006.11.08 09:35
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1291
|0.0000
|1.1301
|2006.11.08 10:28
|1.1301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15138853
|2006.11.08 09:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1300
|0.0000
|1.1301
|2006.11.08 10:28
|1.1301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15137662
|2006.11.08 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1305
|0.0000
|1.1301
|2006.11.08 10:28
|1.1301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15131220
|2006.11.08 08:03
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6697
|0.0000
|0.6692
|2006.11.08 10:21
|0.6692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15140961
|2006.11.08 09:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9086
|0.0000
|1.9081
|2006.11.08 09:48
|1.9081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15140999
|2006.11.08 09:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.45
|0.00
|117.50
|2006.11.08 09:42
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15136238
|2006.11.08 09:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.23
|0.00
|224.28
|2006.11.08 09:41
|224.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15108717
|2006.11.08 00:15
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.19
|0.00
|94.24
|2006.11.08 09:30
|94.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15132821
|2006.11.08 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5965
|0.0000
|1.5960
|2006.11.08 09:28
|1.5960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15136222
|2006.11.08 09:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.27
|0.00
|150.32
|2006.11.08 09:21
|150.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15130704
|2006.11.08 07:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3814
|0.0000
|2.3814
|2006.11.08 09:05
|2.3814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15134557
|2006.11.08 08:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3821
|0.0000
|2.3814
|2006.11.08 09:05
|2.3814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15121765
|2006.11.08 06:00
|buy
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7704
|0.0000
|0.7709
|2006.11.08 08:58
|0.7709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15123637
|2006.11.08 06:35
|buy
|0.32
|audusdm
|0.7698
|0.0000
|0.7709
|2006.11.08 08:58
|0.7709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15117965
|2006.11.08 04:55
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7719
|0.0000
|0.7709
|2006.11.08 08:58
|0.7709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15120298
|2006.11.08 05:31
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7711
|0.0000
|0.7709
|2006.11.08 08:58
|0.7709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15114017
|2006.11.08 02:45
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7727
|0.0000
|0.7709
|2006.11.08 08:58
|0.7709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15104819
|2006.11.07 23:05
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7733
|0.0000
|0.7709
|2006.11.08 08:58
|0.7709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15130326
|2006.11.08 07:50
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.58
|0.00
|90.53
|2006.11.08 08:58
|90.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15131886
|2006.11.08 08:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.27
|0.00
|150.32
|2006.11.08 08:44
|150.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15129142
|2006.11.08 07:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2490
|2006.11.08 08:44
|1.2490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15105948
|2006.11.07 23:25
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4445
|0.0000
|1.4440
|2006.11.08 08:42
|1.4440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15102424
|2006.11.07 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4427
|0.0000
|1.4440
|2006.11.08 08:42
|1.4440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15103018
|2006.11.07 22:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4433
|0.0000
|1.4440
|2006.11.08 08:42
|1.4440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15118160
|2006.11.08 05:01
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4451
|0.0000
|1.4440
|2006.11.08 08:42
|1.4440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15077008
|2006.11.07 16:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1284
|0.0000
|1.1306
|2006.11.08 08:37
|1.1306
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15113891
|2006.11.08 02:40
|sell
|0.16
|usdcadm
|1.1311
|0.0000
|1.1306
|2006.11.08 08:37
|1.1306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15123024
|2006.11.08 06:25
|sell
|0.32
|usdcadm
|1.1317
|0.0000
|1.1306
|2006.11.08 08:37
|1.1306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15105557
|2006.11.07 23:20
|sell
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1305
|0.0000
|1.1306
|2006.11.08 08:37
|1.1306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15089701
|2006.11.07 20:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1293
|0.0000
|1.1306
|2006.11.08 08:37
|1.1306
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15075772
|2006.11.07 16:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1279
|0.0000
|1.1306
|2006.11.08 08:37
|1.1306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15129123
|2006.11.08 07:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.11.08 08:29
|1.2777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15105991
|2006.11.07 23:27
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5960
|0.0000
|1.5967
|2006.11.08 08:27
|1.5967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15103731
|2006.11.07 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5966
|0.0000
|1.5967
|2006.11.08 08:27
|1.5967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15124248
|2006.11.08 06:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.17
|0.00
|224.22
|2006.11.08 08:13
|224.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15125630
|2006.11.08 07:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.26
|0.00
|224.22
|2006.11.08 08:13
|224.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15129998
|2006.11.08 07:45
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.30
|0.00
|224.22
|2006.11.08 08:13
|224.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15128232
|2006.11.08 07:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.29
|0.00
|150.24
|2006.11.08 08:05
|150.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15123960
|2006.11.08 06:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.60
|0.00
|117.64
|2006.11.08 07:54
|117.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15127272
|2006.11.08 07:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.73
|0.00
|117.64
|2006.11.08 07:54
|117.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15125631
|2006.11.08 07:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.65
|0.00
|117.64
|2006.11.08 07:54
|117.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15119848
|2006.11.08 05:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3813
|0.0000
|2.3818
|2006.11.08 07:49
|2.3818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15129533
|2006.11.08 07:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9060
|0.0000
|1.9065
|2006.11.08 07:42
|1.9065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15120293
|2006.11.08 05:31
|buy
|0.16
|audjpym
|90.62
|0.00
|90.61
|2006.11.08 07:40
|90.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15113607
|2006.11.08 02:30
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.87
|0.00
|90.61
|2006.11.08 07:40
|90.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15123278
|2006.11.08 06:30
|buy
|0.64
|audjpym
|90.50
|0.00
|90.61
|2006.11.08 07:40
|90.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.99
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15119398
|2006.11.08 05:10
|buy
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.68
|0.00
|90.61
|2006.11.08 07:40
|90.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15117971
|2006.11.08 04:55
|buy
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.76
|0.00
|90.61
|2006.11.08 07:40
|90.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15121808
|2006.11.08 06:00
|buy
|0.32
|audjpym
|90.57
|0.00
|90.61
|2006.11.08 07:40
|90.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15104816
|2006.11.07 23:05
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.94
|0.00
|90.61
|2006.11.08 07:40
|90.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15125331
|2006.11.08 07:05
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6691
|0.0000
|0.6691
|2006.11.08 07:35
|0.6691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15127538
|2006.11.08 07:21
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6684
|0.0000
|0.6691
|2006.11.08 07:35
|0.6691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15117976
|2006.11.08 04:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2777
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2006.11.08 07:15
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15119598
|2006.11.08 05:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9064
|0.0000
|1.9059
|2006.11.08 07:02
|1.9059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15117728
|2006.11.08 04:41
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2485
|0.0000
|1.2492
|2006.11.08 07:01
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15112139
|2006.11.08 01:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2490
|0.0000
|1.2492
|2006.11.08 07:01
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15109010
|2006.11.08 00:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.34
|0.00
|150.30
|2006.11.08 06:58
|150.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15119390
|2006.11.08 05:10
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|150.21
|0.00
|150.30
|2006.11.08 06:58
|150.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15109153
|2006.11.08 00:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.28
|0.00
|150.30
|2006.11.08 06:58
|150.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15123374
|2006.11.08 06:31
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6694
|0.0000
|0.6689
|2006.11.08 06:54
|0.6689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15118528
|2006.11.08 05:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.58
|0.00
|117.65
|2006.11.08 06:33
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15109023
|2006.11.08 00:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.64
|0.00
|117.65
|2006.11.08 06:33
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15115146
|2006.11.08 03:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.22
|0.00
|224.25
|2006.11.08 06:32
|224.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15113485
|2006.11.08 02:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.29
|0.00
|224.25
|2006.11.08 06:32
|224.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15119393
|2006.11.08 05:10
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.16
|0.00
|224.25
|2006.11.08 06:32
|224.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15089773
|2006.11.07 20:00
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6709
|0.0000
|0.6705
|2006.11.08 06:19
|0.6705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15094636
|2006.11.07 20:26
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6702
|0.0000
|0.6705
|2006.11.08 06:19
|0.6705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15103997
|2006.11.07 22:50
|buy
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6695
|0.0000
|0.6705
|2006.11.08 06:19
|0.6705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15086346
|2006.11.07 19:40
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6719
|0.0000
|0.6705
|2006.11.08 06:19
|0.6705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15113490
|2006.11.08 02:26
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9062
|0.0000
|1.9067
|2006.11.08 05:07
|1.9067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15115524
|2006.11.08 03:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2774
|0.0000
|1.2779
|2006.11.08 04:39
|1.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15112107
|2006.11.08 01:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2778
|0.0000
|1.2773
|2006.11.08 03:02
|1.2773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15110038
|2006.11.08 00:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2775
|0.0000
|1.2780
|2006.11.08 01:20
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15106860
|2006.11.07 23:40
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.23
|0.00
|224.25
|2006.11.08 00:46
|224.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15107462
|2006.11.07 23:55
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.17
|0.00
|224.25
|2006.11.08 00:46
|224.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15105953
|2006.11.07 23:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.29
|0.00
|224.25
|2006.11.08 00:46
|224.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15103737
|2006.11.07 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2487
|0.0000
|1.2492
|2006.11.08 00:34
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15102294
|2006.11.07 22:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2779
|0.0000
|1.2774
|2006.11.08 00:34
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15103775
|2006.11.07 22:45
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.21
|0.00
|94.16
|2006.11.08 00:04
|94.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15107253
|2006.11.07 23:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9056
|0.0000
|1.9061
|2006.11.08 00:02
|1.9061
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15103726
|2006.11.07 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3817
|0.0000
|2.3804
|2006.11.08 00:02
|2.3804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15104983
|2006.11.07 23:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3803
|0.0000
|2.3804
|2006.11.08 00:02
|2.3804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15105545
|2006.11.07 23:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3793
|0.0000
|2.3804
|2006.11.08 00:02
|2.3804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15107119
|2006.11.07 23:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.66
|0.00
|117.61
|2006.11.07 23:57
|117.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15104306
|2006.11.07 22:56
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.35
|0.00
|150.30
|2006.11.07 23:54
|150.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15099549
|2006.11.07 21:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.30
|0.00
|224.22
|2006.11.07 23:19
|224.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15084533
|2006.11.07 19:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.21
|0.00
|224.22
|2006.11.07 23:19
|224.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15102451
|2006.11.07 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9063
|0.0000
|1.9063
|2006.11.07 23:10
|1.9063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15104303
|2006.11.07 22:56
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9071
|0.0000
|1.9063
|2006.11.07 23:10
|1.9063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15083263
|2006.11.07 19:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3794
|0.0000
|2.3802
|2006.11.07 22:36
|2.3802
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15090497
|2006.11.07 20:05
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3813
|0.0000
|2.3802
|2006.11.07 22:36
|2.3802
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15089936
|2006.11.07 20:00
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.18
|0.00
|94.25
|2006.11.07 22:36
|94.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15082928
|2006.11.07 18:50
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.25
|0.00
|94.25
|2006.11.07 22:36
|94.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15086197
|2006.11.07 19:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3802
|0.0000
|2.3802
|2006.11.07 22:36
|2.3802
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15085362
|2006.11.07 19:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2477
|0.0000
|1.2484
|2006.11.07 22:36
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15082373
|2006.11.07 18:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5961
|0.0000
|1.5954
|2006.11.07 22:36
|1.5954
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15089840
|2006.11.07 20:00
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2499
|0.0000
|1.2484
|2006.11.07 22:36
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|1.93
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15078798
|2006.11.07 16:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5956
|0.0000
|1.5954
|2006.11.07 22:36
|1.5954
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15087249
|2006.11.07 19:45
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2483
|0.0000
|1.2484
|2006.11.07 22:36
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15083158
|2006.11.07 19:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2460
|0.0000
|1.2484
|2006.11.07 22:36
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15084353
|2006.11.07 19:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2468
|0.0000
|1.2484
|2006.11.07 22:36
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15094500
|2006.11.07 20:25
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7736
|0.0000
|0.7745
|2006.11.07 22:31
|0.7745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15090507
|2006.11.07 20:05
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7744
|0.0000
|0.7745
|2006.11.07 22:31
|0.7745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15089800
|2006.11.07 20:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7751
|0.0000
|0.7745
|2006.11.07 22:31
|0.7745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15094534
|2006.11.07 20:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9061
|0.0000
|1.9066
|2006.11.07 22:11
|1.9066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15084356
|2006.11.07 19:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2795
|0.0000
|1.2781
|2006.11.07 22:06
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15088414
|2006.11.07 19:55
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.2775
|0.0000
|1.2781
|2006.11.07 22:06
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15083136
|2006.11.07 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2803
|0.0000
|1.2781
|2006.11.07 22:06
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15085553
|2006.11.07 19:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2787
|0.0000
|1.2781
|2006.11.07 22:06
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15092436
|2006.11.07 20:15
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.2769
|0.0000
|1.2781
|2006.11.07 22:06
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|1.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15099562
|2006.11.07 21:25
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.71
|0.00
|117.64
|2006.11.07 22:05
|117.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15094553
|2006.11.07 20:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.65
|0.00
|117.64
|2006.11.07 22:05
|117.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15082927
|2006.11.07 18:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.33
|0.00
|150.35
|2006.11.07 21:59
|150.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15091185
|2006.11.07 20:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.28
|0.00
|150.35
|2006.11.07 21:59
|150.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15095903
|2006.11.07 20:35
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.05
|0.00
|91.05
|2006.11.07 21:58
|91.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15098537
|2006.11.07 21:05
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.98
|0.00
|91.05
|2006.11.07 21:58
|91.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15094429
|2006.11.07 20:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4421
|0.0000
|1.4426
|2006.11.07 21:49
|1.4426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15084536
|2006.11.07 19:25
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.03
|0.00
|91.07
|2006.11.07 20:16
|91.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15085659
|2006.11.07 19:30
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|91.09
|0.00
|91.07
|2006.11.07 20:16
|91.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15089739
|2006.11.07 20:00
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|91.16
|0.00
|91.07
|2006.11.07 20:16
|91.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15063088
|2006.11.07 14:35
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7748
|0.0000
|0.7746
|2006.11.07 19:54
|0.7746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15048254
|2006.11.07 13:15
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7731
|0.0000
|0.7746
|2006.11.07 19:54
|0.7746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15051577
|2006.11.07 13:40
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7743
|0.0000
|0.7746
|2006.11.07 19:54
|0.7746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15049039
|2006.11.07 13:26
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7737
|0.0000
|0.7746
|2006.11.07 19:54
|0.7746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15071320
|2006.11.07 15:20
|sell
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7757
|0.0000
|0.7746
|2006.11.07 19:54
|0.7746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15080378
|2006.11.07 17:35
|sell
|0.64
|nzdusdm
|0.6726
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.07 19:30
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15070266
|2006.11.07 15:15
|sell
|0.16
|nzdusdm
|0.6715
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.07 19:30
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15068935
|2006.11.07 15:00
|sell
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6709
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.07 19:30
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15079781
|2006.11.07 17:21
|sell
|0.32
|nzdusdm
|0.6720
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.07 19:30
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15052884
|2006.11.07 13:50
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6691
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.07 19:30
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15063877
|2006.11.07 14:40
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6703
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.07 19:30
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15058011
|2006.11.07 14:15
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6698
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.07 19:30
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15066624
|2006.11.07 14:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4430
|0.0000
|1.4437
|2006.11.07 19:29
|1.4437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15077378
|2006.11.07 16:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4447
|0.0000
|1.4437
|2006.11.07 19:29
|1.4437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15063780
|2006.11.07 14:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4412
|0.0000
|1.4437
|2006.11.07 19:29
|1.4437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15075763
|2006.11.07 16:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4435
|0.0000
|1.4437
|2006.11.07 19:29
|1.4437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15077010
|2006.11.07 16:15
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4442
|0.0000
|1.4437
|2006.11.07 19:29
|1.4437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15082937
|2006.11.07 18:50
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.03
|0.00
|91.08
|2006.11.07 19:18
|91.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15082212
|2006.11.07 18:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.43
|0.00
|117.48
|2006.11.07 19:17
|117.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15082358
|2006.11.07 18:35
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.10
|0.00
|224.20
|2006.11.07 19:17
|224.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15081401
|2006.11.07 18:05
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.17
|0.00
|224.20
|2006.11.07 19:17
|224.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15078296
|2006.11.07 16:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.29
|0.00
|224.20
|2006.11.07 19:17
|224.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15079572
|2006.11.07 17:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.22
|0.00
|224.20
|2006.11.07 19:17
|224.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15081644
|2006.11.07 18:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2809
|0.0000
|1.2804
|2006.11.07 18:42
|1.2804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15081655
|2006.11.07 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2462
|2006.11.07 18:39
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15080582
|2006.11.07 17:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3793
|0.0000
|2.3791
|2006.11.07 18:36
|2.3791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15080819
|2006.11.07 17:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3788
|0.0000
|2.3791
|2006.11.07 18:36
|2.3791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15081781
|2006.11.07 18:15
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3783
|0.0000
|2.3791
|2006.11.07 18:36
|2.3791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15057985
|2006.11.07 14:15
|sell
|0.08
|chfjpym
|94.29
|0.00
|94.20
|2006.11.07 18:34
|94.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15042566
|2006.11.07 10:10
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.17
|0.00
|94.20
|2006.11.07 18:34
|94.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15044354
|2006.11.07 10:50
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.24
|0.00
|94.20
|2006.11.07 18:34
|94.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15040921
|2006.11.07 09:40
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.11
|0.00
|94.20
|2006.11.07 18:34
|94.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15077913
|2006.11.07 16:40
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.07
|0.00
|91.02
|2006.11.07 18:34
|91.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15076995
|2006.11.07 16:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2462
|0.0000
|1.2456
|2006.11.07 17:54
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15075756
|2006.11.07 16:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2459
|0.0000
|1.2456
|2006.11.07 17:54
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15073942
|2006.11.07 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3796
|0.0000
|2.3791
|2006.11.07 17:30
|2.3791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15076112
|2006.11.07 16:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9090
|0.0000
|1.9098
|2006.11.07 16:41
|1.9098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15075753
|2006.11.07 16:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9099
|0.0000
|1.9098
|2006.11.07 16:41
|1.9098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15060494
|2006.11.07 14:30
|buy
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.5948
|0.0000
|1.5958
|2006.11.07 15:57
|1.5958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15049514
|2006.11.07 13:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5960
|0.0000
|1.5958
|2006.11.07 15:57
|1.5958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15052872
|2006.11.07 13:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.5955
|0.0000
|1.5958
|2006.11.07 15:57
|1.5958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15044706
|2006.11.07 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5971
|0.0000
|1.5958
|2006.11.07 15:57
|1.5958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15069487
|2006.11.07 15:05
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.05
|0.00
|91.10
|2006.11.07 15:56
|91.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15048941
|2006.11.07 13:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1281
|0.0000
|1.1278
|2006.11.07 15:39
|1.1278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15050709
|2006.11.07 13:35
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1276
|0.0000
|1.1278
|2006.11.07 15:39
|1.1278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15048440
|2006.11.07 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1288
|0.0000
|1.1278
|2006.11.07 15:39
|1.1278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15054660
|2006.11.07 14:00
|buy
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1268
|0.0000
|1.1278
|2006.11.07 15:39
|1.1278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15047913
|2006.11.07 13:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2460
|2006.11.07 15:38
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15057970
|2006.11.07 14:15
|buy
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2470
|0.0000
|1.2460
|2006.11.07 15:38
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.57
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15054673
|2006.11.07 14:00
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2476
|0.0000
|1.2460
|2006.11.07 15:38
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15060509
|2006.11.07 14:30
|buy
|0.64
|usdchfm
|1.2464
|0.0000
|1.2460
|2006.11.07 15:38
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15051346
|2006.11.07 13:40
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2490
|0.0000
|1.2460
|2006.11.07 15:38
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.93
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15063792
|2006.11.07 14:40
|buy
|1.28
|usdchfm
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2460
|2006.11.07 15:38
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15048960
|2006.11.07 13:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2506
|0.0000
|1.2460
|2006.11.07 15:38
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15049531
|2006.11.07 13:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2500
|0.0000
|1.2460
|2006.11.07 15:38
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15066827
|2006.11.07 14:50
|buy
|2.56
|usdchfm
|1.2447
|0.0000
|1.2460
|2006.11.07 15:38
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|15072248
|2006.11.07 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2810
|0.0000
|1.2805
|2006.11.07 15:37
|1.2805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15069518
|2006.11.07 15:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.46
|0.00
|117.40
|2006.11.07 15:36
|117.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15070222
|2006.11.07 15:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.37
|0.00
|117.40
|2006.11.07 15:36
|117.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15071275
|2006.11.07 15:20
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.32
|0.00
|117.40
|2006.11.07 15:36
|117.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15044089
|2006.11.07 10:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3837
|0.0000
|2.3801
|2006.11.07 15:35
|2.3801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15052882
|2006.11.07 13:50
|buy
|0.32
|gbpchfm
|2.3810
|0.0000
|2.3801
|2006.11.07 15:35
|2.3801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15066660
|2006.11.07 14:50
|buy
|1.28
|gbpchfm
|2.3787
|0.0000
|2.3801
|2006.11.07 15:35
|2.3801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15054627
|2006.11.07 14:00
|buy
|0.64
|gbpchfm
|2.3795
|0.0000
|2.3801
|2006.11.07 15:35
|2.3801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15044353
|2006.11.07 10:50
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3833
|0.0000
|2.3801
|2006.11.07 15:35
|2.3801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15052522
|2006.11.07 13:45
|buy
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3814
|0.0000
|2.3801
|2006.11.07 15:35
|2.3801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.67
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15049552
|2006.11.07 13:30
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3820
|0.0000
|2.3801
|2006.11.07 15:35
|2.3801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15039041
|2006.11.07 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3843
|0.0000
|2.3801
|2006.11.07 15:35
|2.3801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15052517
|2006.11.07 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.50
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.07 15:02
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15066589
|2006.11.07 14:50
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.20
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.07 15:02
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15060535
|2006.11.07 14:30
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.32
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.07 15:02
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15054578
|2006.11.07 14:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.37
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.07 15:02
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15048394
|2006.11.07 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4402
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.07 14:10
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15047150
|2006.11.07 12:40
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.13
|0.00
|91.08
|2006.11.07 14:02
|91.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15039852
|2006.11.07 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.34
|0.00
|150.33
|2006.11.07 13:58
|150.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15042542
|2006.11.07 10:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.40
|0.00
|150.33
|2006.11.07 13:58
|150.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15045803
|2006.11.07 11:35
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6688
|0.0000
|0.6696
|2006.11.07 13:40
|0.6696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15043116
|2006.11.07 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6700
|0.0000
|0.6696
|2006.11.07 13:40
|0.6696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15044070
|2006.11.07 10:45
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6694
|0.0000
|0.6696
|2006.11.07 13:40
|0.6696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15041488
|2006.11.07 10:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.42
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.07 13:39
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15044448
|2006.11.07 10:56
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.53
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.07 13:39
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15042538
|2006.11.07 10:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.48
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.07 13:39
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15039878
|2006.11.07 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.36
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.07 13:39
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15042546
|2006.11.07 10:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.92
|0.00
|117.83
|2006.11.07 13:29
|117.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15039874
|2006.11.07 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.80
|0.00
|117.83
|2006.11.07 13:29
|117.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15044071
|2006.11.07 10:45
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7726
|0.0000
|0.7734
|2006.11.07 13:04
|0.7734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15043101
|2006.11.07 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7734
|0.0000
|0.7734
|2006.11.07 13:04
|0.7734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15044068
|2006.11.07 10:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1296
|0.0000
|1.1295
|2006.11.07 12:39
|1.1295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15044976
|2006.11.07 11:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1302
|0.0000
|1.1295
|2006.11.07 12:39
|1.1295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15044076
|2006.11.07 10:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4406
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.07 12:18
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15045733
|2006.11.07 11:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4418
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.07 12:18
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15044924
|2006.11.07 11:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4412
|0.0000
|1.4410
|2006.11.07 12:18
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15045078
|2006.11.07 11:10
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.09
|0.00
|91.04
|2006.11.07 11:15
|91.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15041501
|2006.11.07 10:00
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|91.08
|0.00
|91.15
|2006.11.07 11:01
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15023260
|2006.11.07 07:20
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.14
|0.00
|91.15
|2006.11.07 11:01
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15008575
|2006.11.07 05:20
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7735
|0.0000
|0.7730
|2006.11.07 10:12
|0.7730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15040923
|2006.11.07 09:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2522
|2006.11.07 10:11
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15041775
|2006.11.07 10:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9052
|0.0000
|1.9047
|2006.11.07 10:07
|1.9047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15041491
|2006.11.07 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2759
|2006.11.07 10:07
|1.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15038874
|2006.11.07 09:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1280
|0.0000
|1.1280
|2006.11.07 09:53
|1.1280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15039479
|2006.11.07 09:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1272
|0.0000
|1.1280
|2006.11.07 09:53
|1.1280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14996953
|2006.11.07 04:25
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.21
|0.00
|94.16
|2006.11.07 09:32
|94.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15003680
|2006.11.07 04:50
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.14
|0.00
|94.16
|2006.11.07 09:32
|94.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15027479
|2006.11.07 07:45
|buy
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.07
|0.00
|94.16
|2006.11.07 09:32
|94.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15035121
|2006.11.07 08:45
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4385
|0.0000
|1.4389
|2006.11.07 09:31
|1.4389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15020748
|2006.11.07 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4401
|0.0000
|1.4389
|2006.11.07 09:31
|1.4389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15035970
|2006.11.07 08:50
|buy
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4378
|0.0000
|1.4389
|2006.11.07 09:31
|1.4389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15031229
|2006.11.07 08:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4394
|0.0000
|1.4389
|2006.11.07 09:31
|1.4389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15027499
|2006.11.07 07:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2522
|0.0000
|1.2514
|2006.11.07 09:30
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15020793
|2006.11.07 07:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2514
|0.0000
|1.2514
|2006.11.07 09:30
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15021529
|2006.11.07 07:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2760
|0.0000
|1.2761
|2006.11.07 09:29
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15027808
|2006.11.07 07:47
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2761
|2006.11.07 09:29
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15039091
|2006.11.07 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9037
|0.0000
|1.9042
|2006.11.07 09:18
|1.9042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15033131
|2006.11.07 08:30
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6712
|0.0000
|0.6704
|2006.11.07 09:12
|0.6704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15031218
|2006.11.07 08:15
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6704
|0.0000
|0.6704
|2006.11.07 09:12
|0.6704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15029482
|2006.11.07 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5974
|0.0000
|1.5971
|2006.11.07 09:07
|1.5971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15016588
|2006.11.07 06:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5967
|0.0000
|1.5971
|2006.11.07 09:07
|1.5971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15030803
|2006.11.07 08:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.5979
|0.0000
|1.5971
|2006.11.07 09:07
|1.5971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15000595
|2006.11.07 04:40
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpym
|117.85
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|15002451
|2006.11.07 04:45
|buy
|0.32
|usdjpym
|117.77
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14992480
|2006.11.07 04:05
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.01
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14998089
|2006.11.07 04:30
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.93
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14988900
|2006.11.07 02:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.12
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14990377
|2006.11.07 03:11
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.07 09:06
|117.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15031904
|2006.11.07 08:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3844
|0.0000
|2.3839
|2006.11.07 09:02
|2.3839
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14907987
|2006.11.03 19:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3846
|2.3805
|2.3854
|2006.11.07 08:09
|2.3854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14907722
|2006.11.03 19:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3854
|2.3805
|2.3854
|2006.11.07 08:09
|2.3854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15020893
|2006.11.07 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6695
|0.0000
|0.6700
|2006.11.07 07:53
|0.6700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15000672
|2006.11.07 04:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1288
|0.0000
|1.1293
|2006.11.07 07:47
|1.1293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15021410
|2006.11.07 07:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9043
|0.0000
|1.9048
|2006.11.07 07:15
|1.9048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14988880
|2006.11.07 02:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4381
|0.0000
|1.4397
|2006.11.07 06:50
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15006490
|2006.11.07 05:05
|sell
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4408
|0.0000
|1.4397
|2006.11.07 06:50
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14989578
|2006.11.07 02:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4386
|0.0000
|1.4397
|2006.11.07 06:50
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14997986
|2006.11.07 04:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4388
|0.0000
|1.4397
|2006.11.07 06:50
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15002517
|2006.11.07 04:45
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4402
|0.0000
|1.4397
|2006.11.07 06:50
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15013553
|2006.11.07 06:05
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6700
|0.0000
|0.6693
|2006.11.07 06:44
|0.6693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15008585
|2006.11.07 05:20
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6693
|0.0000
|0.6693
|2006.11.07 06:44
|0.6693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15002597
|2006.11.07 04:45
|sell
|2.56
|gbpusdm
|1.9046
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14998051
|2006.11.07 04:30
|sell
|0.64
|gbpusdm
|1.9022
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14986022
|2006.11.07 01:30
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9010
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14999479
|2006.11.07 04:35
|sell
|1.28
|gbpusdm
|1.9035
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14984349
|2006.11.07 01:25
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.8998
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14974260
|2006.11.06 22:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8969
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14975192
|2006.11.06 22:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8977
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14993298
|2006.11.07 04:10
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9016
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|15003668
|2006.11.07 04:50
|sell
|5.12
|gbpusdm
|1.9053
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14977658
|2006.11.06 22:56
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.8988
|0.0000
|1.9039
|2006.11.07 06:43
|1.9039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14975313
|2006.11.06 22:15
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.2731
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15006494
|2006.11.07 05:05
|sell
|2.56
|eurusdm
|1.2771
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14985956
|2006.11.07 01:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.2738
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14996904
|2006.11.07 04:25
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.2757
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14959306
|2006.11.06 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2708
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.50
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14967233
|2006.11.06 17:51
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2722
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-1.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14960202
|2006.11.06 14:51
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2716
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15002494
|2006.11.07 04:45
|sell
|1.28
|eurusdm
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14988291
|2006.11.07 02:10
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.2744
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14986790
|2006.11.07 01:50
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2540
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14999554
|2006.11.07 04:35
|buy
|1.28
|usdchfm
|1.2515
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|15003698
|2006.11.07 04:50
|buy
|2.56
|usdchfm
|1.2510
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14977721
|2006.11.06 22:58
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2547
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14974443
|2006.11.06 22:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2558
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15010340
|2006.11.07 05:35
|buy
|5.12
|usdchfm
|1.2504
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14975351
|2006.11.06 22:15
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2552
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14966835
|2006.11.06 17:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2564
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14993937
|2006.11.07 04:15
|buy
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2534
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.86
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14996738
|2006.11.07 04:25
|buy
|0.64
|usdchfm
|1.2526
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.07 06:42
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.63
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|15007265
|2006.11.07 05:10
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.08
|0.00
|91.13
|2006.11.07 06:38
|91.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15007821
|2006.11.07 05:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.35
|0.00
|150.40
|2006.11.07 06:07
|150.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14990849
|2006.11.07 03:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.53
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 05:49
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15003744
|2006.11.07 04:50
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|224.33
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 05:49
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|15006515
|2006.11.07 05:05
|buy
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|224.28
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 05:49
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14993299
|2006.11.07 04:10
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.38
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 05:49
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14991194
|2006.11.07 03:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.48
|0.00
|224.38
|2006.11.07 05:49
|224.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14993297
|2006.11.07 04:10
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|91.07
|0.00
|91.14
|2006.11.07 04:40
|91.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14981696
|2006.11.07 00:15
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.14
|0.00
|91.14
|2006.11.07 04:40
|91.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14843865
|2006.11.03 11:01
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7730
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.07 04:40
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14961032
|2006.11.06 15:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.5972
|0.0000
|1.5968
|2006.11.07 04:34
|1.5968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14938625
|2006.11.06 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5954
|0.0000
|1.5968
|2006.11.07 04:34
|1.5968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14968805
|2006.11.06 18:47
|sell
|0.16
|eurchfm
|1.5978
|0.0000
|1.5968
|2006.11.07 04:34
|1.5968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14957191
|2006.11.06 14:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.5966
|0.0000
|1.5968
|2006.11.07 04:34
|1.5968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14947821
|2006.11.06 11:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5960
|0.0000
|1.5968
|2006.11.07 04:34
|1.5968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14990234
|2006.11.07 03:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1292
|0.0000
|1.1287
|2006.11.07 04:24
|1.1287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14982496
|2006.11.07 00:47
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6681
|0.0000
|0.6686
|2006.11.07 04:24
|0.6686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14992494
|2006.11.07 04:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.36
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.07 04:24
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14981727
|2006.11.07 00:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.45
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.07 04:24
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14944867
|2006.11.06 10:10
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.15
|0.00
|94.13
|2006.11.07 04:07
|94.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14951886
|2006.11.06 12:50
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.20
|0.00
|94.13
|2006.11.07 04:07
|94.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14982321
|2006.11.07 00:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.48
|0.00
|224.46
|2006.11.07 03:15
|224.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14982491
|2006.11.07 00:45
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.53
|0.00
|224.46
|2006.11.07 03:15
|224.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14982649
|2006.11.07 00:55
|buy
|0.16
|usdcadm
|1.1286
|0.0000
|1.1297
|2006.11.07 02:39
|1.1297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14970239
|2006.11.06 19:51
|buy
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1292
|0.0000
|1.1297
|2006.11.07 02:39
|1.1297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14963358
|2006.11.06 16:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1298
|0.0000
|1.1297
|2006.11.07 02:39
|1.1297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14961435
|2006.11.06 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1326
|0.0000
|1.1297
|2006.11.07 02:39
|1.1297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14962800
|2006.11.06 15:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1317
|0.0000
|1.1297
|2006.11.07 02:39
|1.1297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14983621
|2006.11.07 01:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4372
|0.0000
|1.4377
|2006.11.07 01:48
|1.4377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14978292
|2006.11.06 23:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4376
|0.0000
|1.4368
|2006.11.07 00:53
|1.4368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14974273
|2006.11.06 22:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4366
|0.0000
|1.4368
|2006.11.07 00:53
|1.4368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14981420
|2006.11.07 00:10
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.19
|0.00
|118.27
|2006.11.07 00:27
|118.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14978203
|2006.11.06 23:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.25
|0.00
|118.27
|2006.11.07 00:27
|118.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14969250
|2006.11.06 19:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.31
|0.00
|118.27
|2006.11.07 00:27
|118.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14981090
|2006.11.07 00:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.48
|0.00
|224.53
|2006.11.07 00:26
|224.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14976353
|2006.11.06 22:30
|sell
|0.16
|nzdusdm
|0.6695
|0.0000
|0.6684
|2006.11.07 00:19
|0.6684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14961045
|2006.11.06 15:05
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6675
|0.0000
|0.6684
|2006.11.07 00:19
|0.6684
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14965157
|2006.11.06 16:55
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6680
|0.0000
|0.6684
|2006.11.07 00:19
|0.6684
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14959320
|2006.11.06 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6669
|0.0000
|0.6684
|2006.11.07 00:19
|0.6684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14967866
|2006.11.06 18:00
|sell
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6689
|0.0000
|0.6684
|2006.11.07 00:19
|0.6684
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14974255
|2006.11.06 22:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.43
|0.00
|224.42
|2006.11.06 23:52
|224.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14976574
|2006.11.06 22:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.49
|0.00
|224.42
|2006.11.06 23:52
|224.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14951900
|2006.11.06 12:50
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|150.36
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-1.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14976577
|2006.11.06 22:35
|sell
|5.12
|eurjpym
|150.53
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.97
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14936655
|2006.11.06 08:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.17
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14964655
|2006.11.06 16:35
|sell
|2.56
|eurjpym
|150.48
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.69
|8.66
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14934851
|2006.11.06 08:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.09
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14944022
|2006.11.06 10:00
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|150.29
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-1.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14941686
|2006.11.06 09:45
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|150.22
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14963706
|2006.11.06 16:05
|sell
|1.28
|eurjpym
|150.44
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14953608
|2006.11.06 13:15
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|150.42
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|-0.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14958681
|2006.11.06 14:35
|sell
|0.64
|eurjpym
|150.47
|0.00
|150.44
|2006.11.06 23:51
|150.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|1.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14966667
|2006.11.06 17:30
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.25
|0.00
|91.20
|2006.11.06 23:30
|91.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14969539
|2006.11.06 19:15
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.35
|0.00
|224.47
|2006.11.06 21:58
|224.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14969056
|2006.11.06 18:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.49
|0.00
|224.47
|2006.11.06 21:58
|224.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14968042
|2006.11.06 18:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.56
|0.00
|224.47
|2006.11.06 21:58
|224.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14963354
|2006.11.06 16:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4366
|0.0000
|1.4373
|2006.11.06 21:45
|1.4373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14965368
|2006.11.06 17:00
|buy
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4360
|0.0000
|1.4373
|2006.11.06 21:45
|1.4373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14963025
|2006.11.06 15:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4388
|0.0000
|1.4373
|2006.11.06 21:45
|1.4373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14961187
|2006.11.06 15:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4395
|0.0000
|1.4373
|2006.11.06 21:45
|1.4373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14919865
|2006.11.06 01:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14933981
|2006.11.06 08:00
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.18
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14952937
|2006.11.06 13:05
|sell
|0.64
|usdjpym
|118.42
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14941009
|2006.11.06 09:40
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpym
|118.34
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14929468
|2006.11.06 06:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.11
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14919215
|2006.11.06 00:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.01
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14935884
|2006.11.06 08:20
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.24
|0.00
|118.29
|2006.11.06 18:53
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14962472
|2006.11.06 15:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8965
|0.0000
|1.8970
|2006.11.06 16:42
|1.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14961894
|2006.11.06 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.56
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.06 16:28
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14963943
|2006.11.06 16:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.48
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.06 16:28
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14962049
|2006.11.06 15:35
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.20
|0.00
|91.25
|2006.11.06 16:00
|91.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14960382
|2006.11.06 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2564
|0.0000
|1.2569
|2006.11.06 15:38
|1.2569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14952390
|2006.11.06 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.11
|0.00
|91.15
|2006.11.06 15:17
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14956088
|2006.11.06 13:50
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|91.17
|0.00
|91.15
|2006.11.06 15:17
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14960410
|2006.11.06 14:55
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|91.23
|0.00
|91.15
|2006.11.06 15:17
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14953222
|2006.11.06 13:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.51
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.06 14:43
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14957589
|2006.11.06 14:15
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|224.65
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.06 14:43
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14953622
|2006.11.06 13:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.59
|0.00
|224.56
|2006.11.06 14:43
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14950102
|2006.11.06 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6666
|0.0000
|0.6671
|2006.11.06 14:34
|0.6671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14923174
|2006.11.06 02:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1306
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14948532
|2006.11.06 11:20
|sell
|2.56
|usdcadm
|1.1355
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14944669
|2006.11.06 10:05
|sell
|0.32
|usdcadm
|1.1338
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.69
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14947580
|2006.11.06 11:00
|sell
|1.28
|usdcadm
|1.1349
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14925073
|2006.11.06 02:55
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1312
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14922088
|2006.11.06 01:37
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1300
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14941799
|2006.11.06 09:45
|sell
|0.16
|usdcadm
|1.1324
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14947253
|2006.11.06 10:56
|sell
|0.64
|usdcadm
|1.1344
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14937266
|2006.11.06 08:35
|sell
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1318
|0.0000
|1.1344
|2006.11.06 14:03
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.83
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14945149
|2006.11.06 10:15
|sell
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4405
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14943065
|2006.11.06 09:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4379
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14947570
|2006.11.06 11:00
|sell
|0.64
|eurcadm
|1.4420
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14947313
|2006.11.06 10:56
|sell
|0.32
|eurcadm
|1.4411
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14944030
|2006.11.06 10:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4385
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14938519
|2006.11.06 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4372
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14944673
|2006.11.06 10:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4398
|0.0000
|1.4407
|2006.11.06 13:57
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14955381
|2006.11.06 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2700
|2006.11.06 13:48
|1.2700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14955387
|2006.11.06 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8968
|0.0000
|1.8963
|2006.11.06 13:48
|1.8963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14949092
|2006.11.06 11:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2568
|0.0000
|1.2563
|2006.11.06 12:03
|1.2563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14949336
|2006.11.06 11:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8956
|0.0000
|1.8961
|2006.11.06 12:00
|1.8961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14947543
|2006.11.06 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|91.09
|0.00
|91.10
|2006.11.06 11:52
|91.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14948049
|2006.11.06 11:10
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|91.18
|0.00
|91.10
|2006.11.06 11:52
|91.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14946944
|2006.11.06 10:45
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6669
|0.0000
|0.6669
|2006.11.06 11:21
|0.6669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14947560
|2006.11.06 11:00
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6676
|0.0000
|0.6669
|2006.11.06 11:21
|0.6669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14945568
|2006.11.06 10:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.43
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.06 10:56
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14946453
|2006.11.06 10:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.52
|0.00
|224.44
|2006.11.06 10:56
|224.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14931682
|2006.11.06 07:22
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6682
|0.0000
|0.6670
|2006.11.06 10:29
|0.6670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14933406
|2006.11.06 07:50
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6665
|0.0000
|0.6670
|2006.11.06 10:29
|0.6670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14933031
|2006.11.06 07:41
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6677
|0.0000
|0.6670
|2006.11.06 10:29
|0.6670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14935351
|2006.11.06 08:15
|buy
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6659
|0.0000
|0.6670
|2006.11.06 10:29
|0.6670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14941693
|2006.11.06 09:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2571
|0.0000
|1.2562
|2006.11.06 10:15
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14939897
|2006.11.06 09:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2564
|0.0000
|1.2562
|2006.11.06 10:15
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14937478
|2006.11.06 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2558
|0.0000
|1.2562
|2006.11.06 10:15
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14940296
|2006.11.06 09:35
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.8970
|0.0000
|1.8971
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.8971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14941043
|2006.11.06 09:40
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.8959
|0.0000
|1.8971
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.8971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14938497
|2006.11.06 09:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.8978
|0.0000
|1.8971
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.8971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14938080
|2006.11.06 08:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8988
|0.0000
|1.8971
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.8971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14940938
|2006.11.06 09:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2696
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.11.06 09:58
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14937254
|2006.11.06 08:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2704
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.11.06 09:58
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14935379
|2006.11.06 08:15
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.79
|0.00
|90.86
|2006.11.06 09:45
|90.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14931233
|2006.11.06 07:20
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.86
|0.00
|90.86
|2006.11.06 09:45
|90.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14868314
|2006.11.03 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6687
|0.6663
|0.6695
|2006.11.06 09:09
|0.6695
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14856768
|2006.11.03 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6695
|0.6663
|0.6695
|2006.11.06 09:09
|0.6695
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14936996
|2006.11.06 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4372
|0.0000
|1.4377
|2006.11.06 08:39
|1.4377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14934068
|2006.11.06 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.16
|0.00
|94.09
|2006.11.06 08:31
|94.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14932635
|2006.11.06 07:35
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.10
|0.00
|94.09
|2006.11.06 08:31
|94.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14868241
|2006.11.03 13:35
|buy
|0.32
|audusdm
|0.7708
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-11.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[sl]
|14850969
|2006.11.03 13:05
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7725
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-4.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[sl]
|14852170
|2006.11.03 13:10
|buy
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7717
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-7.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[sl]
|14872138
|2006.11.03 13:40
|buy
|0.64
|audusdm
|0.7695
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-14.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[sl]
|14843488
|2006.11.03 10:55
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7736
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[sl]
|14841793
|2006.11.03 10:37
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7742
|0.7672
|0.7710
|2006.11.06 08:22
|0.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
|14906401
|2006.11.03 19:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4354
|0.0000
|1.4365
|2006.11.06 08:22
|1.4365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14919200
|2006.11.06 00:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4369
|0.0000
|1.4365
|2006.11.06 08:22
|1.4365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14908897
|2006.11.03 20:33
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4360
|0.0000
|1.4365
|2006.11.06 08:22
|1.4365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14932339
|2006.11.06 07:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4375
|0.0000
|1.4365
|2006.11.06 08:22
|1.4365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14932673
|2006.11.06 07:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2547
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.11.06 08:09
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14932644
|2006.11.06 07:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2707
|2006.11.06 08:08
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14930155
|2006.11.06 06:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.03
|0.00
|150.07
|2006.11.06 07:42
|150.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14932059
|2006.11.06 07:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|150.16
|0.00
|150.07
|2006.11.06 07:42
|150.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14932366
|2006.11.06 07:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9004
|0.0000
|1.8999
|2006.11.06 07:38
|1.8999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14930162
|2006.11.06 06:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.39
|0.00
|224.41
|2006.11.06 07:37
|224.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14932050
|2006.11.06 07:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.50
|0.00
|224.41
|2006.11.06 07:37
|224.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14927830
|2006.11.06 05:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9006
|0.0000
|1.9009
|2006.11.06 07:21
|1.9009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14921253
|2006.11.06 01:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9013
|0.0000
|1.9009
|2006.11.06 07:21
|1.9009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14928601
|2006.11.06 05:40
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9000
|0.0000
|1.9009
|2006.11.06 07:21
|1.9009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14921563
|2006.11.06 01:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2714
|2006.11.06 07:21
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14927603
|2006.11.06 05:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2714
|2006.11.06 07:21
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14930973
|2006.11.06 07:10
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.09
|0.00
|94.14
|2006.11.06 07:20
|94.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14931152
|2006.11.06 07:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5946
|0.0000
|1.5941
|2006.11.06 07:20
|1.5941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14928221
|2006.11.06 05:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2546
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2006.11.06 07:20
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14929232
|2006.11.06 06:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2551
|0.0000
|1.2544
|2006.11.06 07:20
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14898418
|2006.11.03 16:05
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6707
|0.6673
|0.6704
|2006.11.06 07:03
|0.6673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
|14898778
|2006.11.03 16:15
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6701
|0.6673
|0.6704
|2006.11.06 07:03
|0.6673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[sl]
|14902554
|2006.11.03 17:22
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6696
|0.6673
|0.6704
|2006.11.06 07:03
|0.6673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[sl]
|14920250
|2006.11.06 01:10
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.11
|0.00
|94.06
|2006.11.06 07:02
|94.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14921448
|2006.11.06 01:25
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.86
|0.00
|90.81
|2006.11.06 07:01
|90.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14909225
|2006.11.03 20:37
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5945
|0.0000
|1.5950
|2006.11.06 07:01
|1.5950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14929240
|2006.11.06 06:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.41
|0.00
|224.46
|2006.11.06 06:32
|224.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14929237
|2006.11.06 06:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.00
|0.00
|150.05
|2006.11.06 06:30
|150.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14926471
|2006.11.06 04:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.35
|0.00
|224.35
|2006.11.06 05:57
|224.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14926767
|2006.11.06 04:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|224.42
|0.00
|224.35
|2006.11.06 05:57
|224.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14919210
|2006.11.06 00:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.03
|0.00
|149.98
|2006.11.06 05:49
|149.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14907429
|2006.11.03 19:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2541
|1.2509
|1.2549
|2006.11.06 05:00
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14906678
|2006.11.03 19:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2550
|1.2509
|1.2549
|2006.11.06 05:00
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14917094
|2006.11.06 00:10
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.85
|0.00
|90.90
|2006.11.06 01:15
|90.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14908725
|2006.11.03 20:31
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2716
|0.0000
|1.2711
|2006.11.06 01:10
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14907738
|2006.11.03 19:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2718
|0.0000
|1.2711
|2006.11.06 01:10
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14906920
|2006.11.03 19:22
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2711
|2006.11.06 01:10
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14899650
|2006.11.03 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1298
|1.1270
|1.1303
|2006.11.06 00:54
|1.1303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14917096
|2006.11.06 00:10
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.09
|0.00
|94.14
|2006.11.06 00:51
|94.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14917516
|2006.11.06 00:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9022
|0.0000
|1.9017
|2006.11.06 00:38
|1.9017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14916831
|2006.11.06 00:05
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.93
|0.00
|118.01
|2006.11.06 00:37
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14909368
|2006.11.03 20:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.06
|0.00
|118.01
|2006.11.06 00:37
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14913807
|2006.11.05 23:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.98
|0.00
|118.01
|2006.11.06 00:37
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14915109
|2006.11.05 23:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.02
|0.00
|150.04
|2006.11.06 00:36
|150.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14916870
|2006.11.06 00:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.97
|0.00
|150.04
|2006.11.06 00:36
|150.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14917093
|2006.11.06 00:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|224.37
|0.00
|224.42
|2006.11.06 00:25
|224.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14901854
|2006.11.03 17:15
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.07
|0.00
|94.05
|2006.11.06 00:02
|94.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14907764
|2006.11.03 19:36
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.12
|0.00
|94.05
|2006.11.06 00:02
|94.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14909255
|2006.11.03 20:37
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.10
|0.00
|94.05
|2006.11.06 00:02
|94.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14909499
|2006.11.03 20:45
|sell
|40.96
|gbpjpym
|224.26
|0.00
|224.19
|2006.11.06 00:02
|224.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-104.04
|243.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14909256
|2006.11.03 20:37
|sell
|20.48
|gbpjpym
|224.20
|0.00
|224.19
|2006.11.06 00:02
|224.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.02
|17.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
|14896435
|2006.11.03 15:35
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.90
|0.00
|90.79
|2006.11.06 00:02
|90.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14909138
|2006.11.03 20:36
|sell
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.82
|0.00
|90.79
|2006.11.06 00:02
|90.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14892258
|2006.11.03 15:05
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.84
|0.00
|90.79
|2006.11.06 00:02
|90.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14888614
|2006.11.03 14:50
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.78
|0.00
|90.79
|2006.11.06 00:02
|90.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14902612
|2006.11.03 17:25
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|150.06
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14845609
|2006.11.03 11:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.62
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14881665
|2006.11.03 14:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|149.85
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14908857
|2006.11.03 20:32
|sell
|1.28
|eurjpym
|150.07
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|6.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14879330
|2006.11.03 13:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.72
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.49
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14900027
|2006.11.03 16:35
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|150.00
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14903341
|2006.11.03 17:45
|sell
|0.64
|eurjpym
|150.12
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|5.97
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14883008
|2006.11.03 14:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|149.92
|0.00
|150.01
|2006.11.05 23:34
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14909505
|2006.11.03 20:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9008
|0.0000
|1.9013
|2006.11.05 22:31
|1.9013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14874406
|2006.11.03 13:45
|sell
|0.32
|gbpjpym
|223.91
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14849260
|2006.11.03 12:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.53
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14881287
|2006.11.03 14:00
|sell
|1.28
|gbpjpym
|224.23
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14900031
|2006.11.03 16:35
|sell
|10.24
|gbpjpym
|224.49
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|147.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|14849928
|2006.11.03 12:45
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.60
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14871889
|2006.11.03 13:40
|sell
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|223.84
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14883041
|2006.11.03 14:05
|sell
|2.56
|gbpjpym
|224.28
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.67
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14852081
|2006.11.03 13:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.70
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14897864
|2006.11.03 16:00
|sell
|5.12
|gbpjpym
|224.32
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14854224
|2006.11.03 13:20
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|223.75
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.86
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14879285
|2006.11.03 13:55
|sell
|0.64
|gbpjpym
|223.96
|0.00
|224.32
|2006.11.03 20:37
|224.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14906653
|2006.11.03 19:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9006
|0.0000
|1.9003
|2006.11.03 20:36
|1.9003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14907448
|2006.11.03 19:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9012
|0.0000
|1.9003
|2006.11.03 20:36
|1.9003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14908765
|2006.11.03 20:32
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9007
|0.0000
|1.9003
|2006.11.03 20:36
|1.9003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14853582
|2006.11.03 13:16
|sell
|0.16
|eurchfm
|1.5926
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14883068
|2006.11.03 14:05
|sell
|0.64
|eurchfm
|1.5935
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14786206
|2006.11.02 17:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5902
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14889691
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|1.28
|eurchfm
|1.5941
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14902917
|2006.11.03 17:32
|sell
|5.12
|eurchfm
|1.5954
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14850398
|2006.11.03 12:56
|sell
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.5920
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14896437
|2006.11.03 15:35
|sell
|2.56
|eurchfm
|1.5948
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14793049
|2006.11.02 21:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5909
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14871977
|2006.11.03 13:40
|sell
|0.32
|eurchfm
|1.5933
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14843205
|2006.11.03 10:50
|sell
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.5915
|0.0000
|1.5943
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.5943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.89
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14903364
|2006.11.03 17:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.13
|0.00
|118.08
|2006.11.03 19:18
|118.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14899661
|2006.11.03 16:30
|sell
|2.56
|gbpchfm
|2.3859
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14850195
|2006.11.03 12:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3791
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14883021
|2006.11.03 14:05
|sell
|0.32
|gbpchfm
|2.3842
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14895733
|2006.11.03 15:25
|sell
|0.64
|gbpchfm
|2.3848
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.57
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14874475
|2006.11.03 13:45
|sell
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3838
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14868192
|2006.11.03 13:35
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3831
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.53
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14899994
|2006.11.03 16:35
|sell
|5.12
|gbpchfm
|2.3866
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14896872
|2006.11.03 15:45
|sell
|1.28
|gbpchfm
|2.3853
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14850928
|2006.11.03 13:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3797
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14854202
|2006.11.03 13:20
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3820
|0.0000
|2.3855
|2006.11.03 19:05
|2.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14902857
|2006.11.03 17:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2557
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14896453
|2006.11.03 15:35
|buy
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4347
|0.0000
|1.4354
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.4354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14896897
|2006.11.03 15:45
|buy
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4340
|0.0000
|1.4354
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.4354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14857331
|2006.11.03 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4434
|0.0000
|1.4354
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.4354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14868204
|2006.11.03 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4372
|0.0000
|1.4354
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.4354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14877234
|2006.11.03 13:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4356
|0.0000
|1.4354
|2006.11.03 18:38
|1.4354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14900033
|2006.11.03 16:35
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9016
|0.0000
|1.9006
|2006.11.03 17:08
|1.9006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14898812
|2006.11.03 16:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9000
|0.0000
|1.9006
|2006.11.03 17:08
|1.9006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14899623
|2006.11.03 16:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9007
|0.0000
|1.9006
|2006.11.03 17:08
|1.9006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14888018
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6703
|0.0000
|0.6698
|2006.11.03 16:03
|0.6698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14897802
|2006.11.03 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6688
|0.0000
|0.6698
|2006.11.03 16:03
|0.6698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14893676
|2006.11.03 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2549
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.11.03 15:59
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14895348
|2006.11.03 15:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2554
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.11.03 15:59
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14896456
|2006.11.03 15:35
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2560
|0.0000
|1.2552
|2006.11.03 15:59
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14892206
|2006.11.03 15:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.11.03 15:10
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14888004
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.11.03 15:10
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14888061
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9005
|0.0000
|1.9010
|2006.11.03 14:59
|1.9010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14888085
|2006.11.03 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.01
|0.00
|117.96
|2006.11.03 14:59
|117.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14871957
|2006.11.03 13:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2542
|0.0000
|1.2546
|2006.11.03 14:47
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14877193
|2006.11.03 13:50
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2544
|0.0000
|1.2546
|2006.11.03 14:47
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14879251
|2006.11.03 13:55
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2556
|0.0000
|1.2546
|2006.11.03 14:47
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14856037
|2006.11.03 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2465
|0.0000
|1.2546
|2006.11.03 14:47
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14883016
|2006.11.03 14:05
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2556
|0.0000
|1.2546
|2006.11.03 14:47
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14881461
|2006.11.03 14:00
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.16
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.03 14:19
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14879298
|2006.11.03 13:55
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.99
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.03 14:19
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14856024
|2006.11.03 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.10
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.03 14:19
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14874430
|2006.11.03 13:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.93
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.03 14:19
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14872043
|2006.11.03 13:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.83
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.11.03 14:19
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14868212
|2006.11.03 13:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1299
|0.0000
|1.1304
|2006.11.03 13:37
|1.1304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14826582
|2006.11.03 07:10
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.06
|0.00
|94.06
|2006.11.03 13:31
|94.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14829596
|2006.11.03 07:55
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|93.99
|0.00
|94.06
|2006.11.03 13:31
|94.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14831710
|2006.11.03 08:45
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.63
|0.00
|90.63
|2006.11.03 13:31
|90.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14843852
|2006.11.03 11:01
|buy
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.53
|0.00
|90.63
|2006.11.03 13:31
|90.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14831145
|2006.11.03 08:20
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.68
|0.00
|90.63
|2006.11.03 13:31
|90.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14838979
|2006.11.03 10:06
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6737
|0.0000
|0.6732
|2006.11.03 13:30
|0.6732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14847422
|2006.11.03 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1342
|0.0000
|1.1304
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.1304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14853316
|2006.11.03 13:15
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1289
|0.0000
|1.1304
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.1304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14848164
|2006.11.03 12:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1297
|0.0000
|1.1304
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.1304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14849964
|2006.11.03 12:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14852223
|2006.11.03 13:11
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2765
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14852112
|2006.11.03 13:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.27
|0.00
|117.19
|2006.11.03 13:29
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14845289
|2006.11.03 11:24
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.17
|0.00
|117.19
|2006.11.03 13:29
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14850955
|2006.11.03 13:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2471
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.03 13:27
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14843573
|2006.11.03 10:57
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2459
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.03 13:27
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14849683
|2006.11.03 12:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2466
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.03 13:27
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14853401
|2006.11.03 13:15
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2484
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.03 13:27
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14852098
|2006.11.03 13:10
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2478
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.03 13:27
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14845830
|2006.11.03 11:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6693
|0.0000
|0.6688
|2006.11.03 13:16
|0.6688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14844803
|2006.11.03 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3780
|0.0000
|2.3781
|2006.11.03 11:59
|2.3781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14845392
|2006.11.03 11:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3774
|0.0000
|2.3781
|2006.11.03 11:59
|2.3781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14844799
|2006.11.03 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9081
|0.0000
|1.9086
|2006.11.03 11:58
|1.9086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14844664
|2006.11.03 11:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1347
|0.0000
|1.1342
|2006.11.03 11:51
|1.1342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14843813
|2006.11.03 11:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.49
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.03 11:50
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14844648
|2006.11.03 11:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4494
|0.0000
|1.4489
|2006.11.03 11:40
|1.4489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14799602
|2006.11.03 00:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.71
|0.00
|149.63
|2006.11.03 11:02
|149.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14830574
|2006.11.03 08:10
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|149.54
|0.00
|149.63
|2006.11.03 11:02
|149.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14825866
|2006.11.03 06:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|149.60
|0.00
|149.63
|2006.11.03 11:02
|149.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14825523
|2006.11.03 06:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.66
|0.00
|149.63
|2006.11.03 11:02
|149.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14842011
|2006.11.03 10:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6687
|0.0000
|0.6694
|2006.11.03 11:01
|0.6694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14837581
|2006.11.03 09:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6693
|0.0000
|0.6694
|2006.11.03 11:01
|0.6694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14834236
|2006.11.03 09:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.55
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.03 10:47
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14841647
|2006.11.03 10:35
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|223.62
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.03 10:47
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14832989
|2006.11.03 09:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.41
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.03 10:47
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14840688
|2006.11.03 10:25
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.61
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.03 10:47
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14840336
|2006.11.03 10:20
|sell
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3795
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14834246
|2006.11.03 09:35
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3788
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14841594
|2006.11.03 10:35
|sell
|0.32
|gbpchfm
|2.3804
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14832083
|2006.11.03 08:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3770
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14833547
|2006.11.03 09:30
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3781
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14830454
|2006.11.03 08:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3764
|0.0000
|2.3792
|2006.11.03 10:47
|2.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14833272
|2006.11.03 09:21
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9086
|0.0000
|1.9092
|2006.11.03 10:47
|1.9092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14834238
|2006.11.03 09:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9103
|0.0000
|1.9092
|2006.11.03 10:47
|1.9092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14836499
|2006.11.03 09:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.09
|0.00
|117.14
|2006.11.03 10:27
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14838798
|2006.11.03 10:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2776
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.03 10:19
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14837471
|2006.11.03 09:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2454
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2006.11.03 10:18
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14831544
|2006.11.03 08:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1333
|0.0000
|1.1338
|2006.11.03 09:43
|1.1338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14831708
|2006.11.03 08:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4474
|0.0000
|1.4479
|2006.11.03 09:42
|1.4479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14797809
|2006.11.02 23:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2453
|0.0000
|1.2451
|2006.11.03 09:39
|1.2451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14792881
|2006.11.02 21:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2448
|0.0000
|1.2451
|2006.11.03 09:39
|1.2451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14828132
|2006.11.03 07:40
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2460
|0.0000
|1.2451
|2006.11.03 09:39
|1.2451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14828689
|2006.11.03 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.09
|0.00
|117.04
|2006.11.03 09:36
|117.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14829253
|2006.11.03 07:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.11.03 09:36
|1.2777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14831742
|2006.11.03 08:46
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6728
|0.0000
|0.6733
|2006.11.03 09:32
|0.6733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14729195
|2006.11.02 06:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6691
|0.0000
|0.6689
|2006.11.03 09:30
|0.6689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14714250
|2006.11.02 00:27
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6686
|0.0000
|0.6689
|2006.11.03 09:30
|0.6689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14797639
|2006.11.02 23:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbpm
|0.6697
|0.0000
|0.6689
|2006.11.03 09:30
|0.6689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14825869
|2006.11.03 06:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.43
|0.00
|223.42
|2006.11.03 09:01
|223.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14799230
|2006.11.03 00:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.54
|0.00
|223.42
|2006.11.03 09:01
|223.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14826891
|2006.11.03 07:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.30
|0.00
|223.42
|2006.11.03 09:01
|223.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14823903
|2006.11.03 04:16
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6734
|0.0000
|0.6729
|2006.11.03 08:33
|0.6729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14830761
|2006.11.03 08:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7741
|0.0000
|0.7746
|2006.11.03 08:19
|0.7746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14830000
|2006.11.03 08:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9068
|0.0000
|1.9075
|2006.11.03 08:16
|1.9075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14829241
|2006.11.03 07:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9075
|0.0000
|1.9075
|2006.11.03 08:16
|1.9075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14830268
|2006.11.03 08:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1342
|0.0000
|1.1337
|2006.11.03 08:15
|1.1337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14828705
|2006.11.03 07:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4489
|0.0000
|1.4482
|2006.11.03 08:10
|1.4482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14828055
|2006.11.03 07:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4483
|0.0000
|1.4482
|2006.11.03 08:10
|1.4482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14786092
|2006.11.02 17:45
|sell
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.70
|0.00
|90.60
|2006.11.03 07:55
|90.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14776379
|2006.11.02 15:21
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.50
|0.00
|90.60
|2006.11.03 07:55
|90.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14783602
|2006.11.02 17:00
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.64
|0.00
|90.60
|2006.11.03 07:55
|90.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14777902
|2006.11.02 15:35
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.56
|0.00
|90.60
|2006.11.03 07:55
|90.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14774618
|2006.11.02 14:55
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7736
|0.0000
|0.7736
|2006.11.03 07:55
|0.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14784839
|2006.11.02 17:15
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7744
|0.0000
|0.7736
|2006.11.03 07:55
|0.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14827156
|2006.11.03 07:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9077
|0.0000
|1.9071
|2006.11.03 07:49
|1.9071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14827502
|2006.11.03 07:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9069
|0.0000
|1.9071
|2006.11.03 07:49
|1.9071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14828067
|2006.11.03 07:40
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9061
|0.0000
|1.9071
|2006.11.03 07:49
|1.9071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14792573
|2006.11.02 20:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3762
|0.0000
|2.3764
|2006.11.03 07:47
|2.3764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14789289
|2006.11.02 19:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3767
|0.0000
|2.3764
|2006.11.03 07:47
|2.3764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14826885
|2006.11.03 07:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3756
|0.0000
|2.3764
|2006.11.03 07:47
|2.3764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14826665
|2006.11.03 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.09
|0.00
|117.14
|2006.11.03 07:38
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14788769
|2006.11.02 18:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2780
|0.0000
|1.2775
|2006.11.03 07:34
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14793228
|2006.11.02 21:25
|buy
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4485
|0.0000
|1.4486
|2006.11.03 07:24
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14794725
|2006.11.02 22:10
|buy
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4473
|0.0000
|1.4486
|2006.11.03 07:24
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.83
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14792859
|2006.11.02 21:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4490
|0.0000
|1.4486
|2006.11.03 07:24
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14791342
|2006.11.02 20:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4494
|0.0000
|1.4486
|2006.11.03 07:24
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14790824
|2006.11.02 19:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4507
|0.0000
|1.4486
|2006.11.03 07:24
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14794729
|2006.11.02 22:10
|buy
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1328
|0.0000
|1.1339
|2006.11.03 07:23
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14791343
|2006.11.02 20:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1344
|0.0000
|1.1339
|2006.11.03 07:23
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14793346
|2006.11.02 21:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1337
|0.0000
|1.1339
|2006.11.03 07:23
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14790889
|2006.11.02 19:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1353
|0.0000
|1.1339
|2006.11.03 07:23
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14826585
|2006.11.03 07:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9079
|0.0000
|1.9074
|2006.11.03 07:19
|1.9074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14793523
|2006.11.02 21:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9081
|0.0000
|1.9084
|2006.11.03 06:55
|1.9084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14800685
|2006.11.03 00:55
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9075
|0.0000
|1.9084
|2006.11.03 06:55
|1.9084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14792854
|2006.11.02 21:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9088
|0.0000
|1.9084
|2006.11.03 06:55
|1.9084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14782645
|2006.11.02 16:45
|sell
|0.16
|chfjpym
|94.12
|0.00
|94.02
|2006.11.03 06:32
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|1.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14756454
|2006.11.02 11:50
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|93.87
|0.00
|94.02
|2006.11.03 06:32
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14779008
|2006.11.02 15:55
|sell
|0.08
|chfjpym
|94.07
|0.00
|94.02
|2006.11.03 06:32
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14766148
|2006.11.02 13:20
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpym
|94.00
|0.00
|94.02
|2006.11.03 06:32
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14763540
|2006.11.02 12:55
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|93.94
|0.00
|94.02
|2006.11.03 06:32
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14800337
|2006.11.03 00:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.21
|0.00
|117.14
|2006.11.03 06:30
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14796240
|2006.11.02 22:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.14
|0.00
|117.14
|2006.11.03 06:30
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14822360
|2006.11.03 03:00
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6732
|0.0000
|0.6737
|2006.11.03 03:55
|0.6737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14737090
|2006.11.02 08:35
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6714
|0.0000
|0.6728
|2006.11.03 02:37
|0.6728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14746367
|2006.11.02 10:05
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6732
|0.0000
|0.6728
|2006.11.03 02:37
|0.6728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14748243
|2006.11.02 10:20
|sell
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.6739
|0.0000
|0.6728
|2006.11.03 02:37
|0.6728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14739184
|2006.11.02 09:21
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6723
|0.0000
|0.6728
|2006.11.03 02:37
|0.6728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14789542
|2006.11.02 19:15
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|149.70
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|0.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14765754
|2006.11.02 13:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.37
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14783649
|2006.11.02 17:00
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|149.66
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14796056
|2006.11.02 22:35
|sell
|0.64
|eurjpym
|149.79
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14772340
|2006.11.02 14:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.43
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14782650
|2006.11.02 16:45
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|149.60
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14779014
|2006.11.02 15:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|149.53
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.02 23:53
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14796980
|2006.11.02 22:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.56
|0.00
|223.49
|2006.11.02 23:52
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14796283
|2006.11.02 22:41
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.51
|0.00
|223.49
|2006.11.02 23:52
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14790546
|2006.11.02 19:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.12
|0.00
|117.17
|2006.11.02 22:30
|117.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14793519
|2006.11.02 21:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.47
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.02 22:24
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14792858
|2006.11.02 21:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.52
|0.00
|223.54
|2006.11.02 22:24
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14790362
|2006.11.02 19:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9091
|0.0000
|1.9086
|2006.11.02 20:44
|1.9086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14789694
|2006.11.02 19:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4512
|0.0000
|1.4507
|2006.11.02 19:42
|1.4507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14786090
|2006.11.02 17:45
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.57
|0.00
|223.49
|2006.11.02 19:37
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14784545
|2006.11.02 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.47
|0.00
|223.49
|2006.11.02 19:37
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14785434
|2006.11.02 17:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.53
|0.00
|223.49
|2006.11.02 19:37
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14786082
|2006.11.02 17:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.20
|0.00
|117.13
|2006.11.02 19:25
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14784555
|2006.11.02 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.13
|0.00
|117.13
|2006.11.02 19:25
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14787803
|2006.11.02 18:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1350
|0.0000
|1.1358
|2006.11.02 19:02
|1.1358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14787286
|2006.11.02 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1360
|0.0000
|1.1358
|2006.11.02 19:02
|1.1358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14787802
|2006.11.02 18:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4502
|0.0000
|1.4509
|2006.11.02 19:02
|1.4509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14787268
|2006.11.02 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4508
|0.0000
|1.4509
|2006.11.02 19:02
|1.4509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14787113
|2006.11.02 18:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9086
|0.0000
|1.9091
|2006.11.02 18:33
|1.9091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14786953
|2006.11.02 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2454
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2006.11.02 18:30
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14786945
|2006.11.02 18:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.11.02 18:29
|1.2777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14782323
|2006.11.02 16:40
|sell
|20.48
|eurcadm
|1.4515
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-11[tp]
|14780008
|2006.11.02 16:15
|sell
|10.24
|eurcadm
|1.4508
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|14784826
|2006.11.02 17:15
|sell
|40.96
|eurcadm
|1.4522
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|432.53
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-12[tp]
|14776579
|2006.11.02 15:25
|sell
|5.12
|eurcadm
|1.4501
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|14738168
|2006.11.02 09:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4444
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14765272
|2006.11.02 13:10
|sell
|0.32
|eurcadm
|1.4475
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.86
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14771028
|2006.11.02 14:05
|sell
|2.56
|eurcadm
|1.4495
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.79
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|14767866
|2006.11.02 13:35
|sell
|1.28
|eurcadm
|1.4489
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.65
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|14737640
|2006.11.02 08:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4434
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14760081
|2006.11.02 12:20
|sell
|0.08
|eurcadm
|1.4461
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.45
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14740657
|2006.11.02 09:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurcadm
|1.4453
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14761046
|2006.11.02 12:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurcadm
|1.4469
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.77
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14766133
|2006.11.02 13:20
|sell
|0.64
|eurcadm
|1.4484
|0.0000
|1.4510
|2006.11.02 17:49
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14779461
|2006.11.02 16:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3756
|0.0000
|2.3761
|2006.11.02 17:48
|2.3761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14785124
|2006.11.02 17:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1368
|0.0000
|1.1363
|2006.11.02 17:38
|1.1363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14783606
|2006.11.02 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2778
|0.0000
|1.2773
|2006.11.02 17:06
|1.2773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14783141
|2006.11.02 16:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2444
|0.0000
|1.2449
|2006.11.02 17:02
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14779003
|2006.11.02 15:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.14
|0.00
|117.07
|2006.11.02 16:32
|117.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14777923
|2006.11.02 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.07
|0.00
|117.07
|2006.11.02 16:32
|117.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14777893
|2006.11.02 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2444
|2006.11.02 16:31
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14779007
|2006.11.02 15:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.45
|0.00
|223.46
|2006.11.02 16:12
|223.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14779136
|2006.11.02 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.39
|0.00
|223.46
|2006.11.02 16:12
|223.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14778066
|2006.11.02 15:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9083
|0.0000
|1.9081
|2006.11.02 16:08
|1.9081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14779011
|2006.11.02 15:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9072
|0.0000
|1.9081
|2006.11.02 16:08
|1.9081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14778094
|2006.11.02 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1366
|0.0000
|1.1361
|2006.11.02 15:56
|1.1361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14771347
|2006.11.02 14:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.33
|0.00
|223.33
|2006.11.02 15:50
|223.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14770204
|2006.11.02 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.26
|0.00
|223.33
|2006.11.02 15:50
|223.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14771979
|2006.11.02 14:15
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.44
|0.00
|223.33
|2006.11.02 15:50
|223.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14774902
|2006.11.02 15:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3772
|0.0000
|2.3765
|2006.11.02 15:34
|2.3765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14769529
|2006.11.02 13:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3765
|0.0000
|2.3765
|2006.11.02 15:34
|2.3765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14772306
|2006.11.02 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7729
|0.0000
|0.7734
|2006.11.02 14:34
|0.7734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14772331
|2006.11.02 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2765
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.11.02 14:34
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14772007
|2006.11.02 14:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.14
|0.00
|117.05
|2006.11.02 14:27
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14770292
|2006.11.02 14:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.06
|0.00
|117.05
|2006.11.02 14:27
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14765745
|2006.11.02 13:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.00
|0.00
|117.05
|2006.11.02 14:27
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14764039
|2006.11.02 13:00
|sell
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1336
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14760097
|2006.11.02 12:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1330
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14769533
|2006.11.02 13:50
|sell
|0.32
|usdcadm
|1.1357
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14738274
|2006.11.02 09:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1324
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14765756
|2006.11.02 13:15
|sell
|0.16
|usdcadm
|1.1345
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14771313
|2006.11.02 14:10
|sell
|0.64
|usdcadm
|1.1364
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14737689
|2006.11.02 08:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1318
|0.0000
|1.1351
|2006.11.02 14:27
|1.1351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14768540
|2006.11.02 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9089
|0.0000
|1.9084
|2006.11.02 13:59
|1.9084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14727745
|2006.11.02 06:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5891
|0.0000
|1.5891
|2006.11.02 13:53
|1.5891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14734052
|2006.11.02 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5898
|0.0000
|1.5891
|2006.11.02 13:53
|1.5891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14764615
|2006.11.02 13:05
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.50
|0.00
|90.43
|2006.11.02 13:53
|90.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14763892
|2006.11.02 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.43
|0.00
|90.43
|2006.11.02 13:53
|90.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14736585
|2006.11.02 08:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2755
|0.0000
|1.2764
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14738602
|2006.11.02 09:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2761
|0.0000
|1.2764
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14767811
|2006.11.02 13:35
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.2774
|0.0000
|1.2764
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14749409
|2006.11.02 10:35
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2764
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14742426
|2006.11.02 09:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2463
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14766152
|2006.11.02 13:20
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14762328
|2006.11.02 12:41
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2451
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14748302
|2006.11.02 10:21
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2456
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.11.02 13:37
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14766960
|2006.11.02 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7740
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.02 13:33
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14760088
|2006.11.02 12:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3767
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.02 13:32
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14763178
|2006.11.02 12:50
|buy
|0.16
|gbpchfm
|2.3749
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.02 13:32
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14762625
|2006.11.02 12:45
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchfm
|2.3754
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.02 13:32
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14762067
|2006.11.02 12:40
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3761
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.02 13:32
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14759707
|2006.11.02 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3773
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.02 13:32
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14759071
|2006.11.02 12:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9083
|0.0000
|1.9083
|2006.11.02 13:18
|1.9083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14763190
|2006.11.02 12:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9076
|0.0000
|1.9083
|2006.11.02 13:18
|1.9083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14761041
|2006.11.02 12:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.05
|0.00
|223.12
|2006.11.02 13:02
|223.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14759702
|2006.11.02 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.11
|0.00
|223.12
|2006.11.02 13:02
|223.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14756458
|2006.11.02 11:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.30
|0.00
|149.25
|2006.11.02 12:11
|149.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14750082
|2006.11.02 10:45
|sell
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.34
|0.00
|90.40
|2006.11.02 12:04
|90.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14752481
|2006.11.02 11:15
|sell
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.40
|0.00
|90.40
|2006.11.02 12:04
|90.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14755300
|2006.11.02 11:40
|sell
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.51
|0.00
|90.40
|2006.11.02 12:04
|90.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14748794
|2006.11.02 10:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3768
|0.0000
|2.3767
|2006.11.02 11:53
|2.3767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14749293
|2006.11.02 10:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3774
|0.0000
|2.3767
|2006.11.02 11:53
|2.3767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14754470
|2006.11.02 11:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.22
|0.00
|223.21
|2006.11.02 11:48
|223.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14753462
|2006.11.02 11:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.93
|0.00
|116.94
|2006.11.02 11:48
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14753473
|2006.11.02 11:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.17
|0.00
|223.21
|2006.11.02 11:48
|223.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14755295
|2006.11.02 11:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.02
|0.00
|116.94
|2006.11.02 11:48
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14755273
|2006.11.02 11:40
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.31
|0.00
|223.21
|2006.11.02 11:48
|223.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14737625
|2006.11.02 08:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14749308
|2006.11.02 10:35
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9099
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14748252
|2006.11.02 10:20
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9093
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14744107
|2006.11.02 09:50
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9087
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14739586
|2006.11.02 09:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9071
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14741939
|2006.11.02 09:35
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9078
|0.0000
|1.9088
|2006.11.02 11:37
|1.9088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14744098
|2006.11.02 09:50
|buy
|0.16
|chfjpym
|93.83
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14746391
|2006.11.02 10:05
|buy
|0.32
|chfjpym
|93.69
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14730424
|2006.11.02 07:05
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.08
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14742414
|2006.11.02 09:40
|buy
|0.04
|chfjpym
|93.94
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14743519
|2006.11.02 09:45
|buy
|0.08
|chfjpym
|93.89
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14736563
|2006.11.02 08:25
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.02
|0.00
|93.83
|2006.11.02 11:03
|93.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14741933
|2006.11.02 09:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.06
|0.00
|116.87
|2006.11.02 11:03
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14748248
|2006.11.02 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.09
|0.00
|223.06
|2006.11.02 11:03
|223.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14743497
|2006.11.02 09:45
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|116.93
|0.00
|116.87
|2006.11.02 11:03
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14746371
|2006.11.02 10:05
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpym
|116.72
|0.00
|116.87
|2006.11.02 11:03
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14748805
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|222.97
|0.00
|223.06
|2006.11.02 11:03
|223.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14744137
|2006.11.02 09:50
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpym
|116.87
|0.00
|116.87
|2006.11.02 11:03
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14748513
|2006.11.02 10:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.04
|0.00
|223.06
|2006.11.02 11:03
|223.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14736798
|2006.11.02 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.20
|0.00
|116.87
|2006.11.02 11:03
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14748847
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.08
|0.00
|149.16
|2006.11.02 11:03
|149.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14748260
|2006.11.02 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.16
|0.00
|149.16
|2006.11.02 11:03
|149.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14747503
|2006.11.02 10:15
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7732
|0.0000
|0.7736
|2006.11.02 11:03
|0.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14749303
|2006.11.02 10:35
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7745
|0.0000
|0.7736
|2006.11.02 11:03
|0.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14744556
|2006.11.02 09:55
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.33
|0.00
|90.38
|2006.11.02 10:02
|90.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14716959
|2006.11.02 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.58
|0.00
|90.46
|2006.11.02 09:27
|90.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14731723
|2006.11.02 07:25
|buy
|0.04
|audjpym
|90.43
|0.00
|90.46
|2006.11.02 09:27
|90.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14718910
|2006.11.02 01:30
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.52
|0.00
|90.46
|2006.11.02 09:27
|90.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14737436
|2006.11.02 08:40
|buy
|0.08
|audjpym
|90.36
|0.00
|90.46
|2006.11.02 09:27
|90.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14733165
|2006.11.02 07:45
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7715
|0.0000
|0.7720
|2006.11.02 09:27
|0.7720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14736796
|2006.11.02 08:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.49
|0.00
|149.55
|2006.11.02 09:24
|149.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14730131
|2006.11.02 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.53
|0.00
|149.55
|2006.11.02 09:24
|149.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14727293
|2006.11.02 06:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.64
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14733717
|2006.11.02 07:55
|buy
|0.64
|gbpjpym
|223.28
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|14728894
|2006.11.02 06:50
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpym
|223.48
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14725936
|2006.11.02 05:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.69
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14727573
|2006.11.02 06:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|223.57
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14729193
|2006.11.02 06:55
|buy
|0.16
|gbpjpym
|223.41
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|14732306
|2006.11.02 07:30
|buy
|0.32
|gbpjpym
|223.33
|0.00
|223.39
|2006.11.02 09:23
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|14731038
|2006.11.02 07:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchfm
|2.3753
|0.0000
|2.3756
|2006.11.02 08:24
|2.3756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14730794
|2006.11.02 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3759
|0.0000
|2.3756
|2006.11.02 08:24
|2.3756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14733733
|2006.11.02 07:55
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchfm
|2.3748
|0.0000
|2.3756
|2006.11.02 08:24
|2.3756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14728204
|2006.11.02 06:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1317
|0.0000
|1.1320
|2006.11.02 08:16
|1.1320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14728535
|2006.11.02 06:45
|buy
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.1311
|0.0000
|1.1320
|2006.11.02 08:16
|1.1320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|14727803
|2006.11.02 06:26
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1322
|0.0000
|1.1320
|2006.11.02 08:16
|1.1320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14725036
|2006.11.02 05:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1329
|0.0000
|1.1320
|2006.11.02 08:16
|1.1320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14722479
|2006.11.02 03:30
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6719
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.02 08:10
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14723565
|2006.11.02 04:25
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusdm
|0.6708
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.02 08:10
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14722741
|2006.11.02 03:52
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6714
|0.0000
|0.6716
|2006.11.02 08:10
|0.6716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14732342
|2006.11.02 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.26
|0.00
|117.21
|2006.11.02 08:09
|117.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14734811
|2006.11.02 08:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9049
|0.0000
|1.9054
|2006.11.02 08:09
|1.9054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14730612
|2006.11.02 07:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2756
|2006.11.02 08:09
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14731746
|2006.11.02 07:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2749
|0.0000
|1.2756
|2006.11.02 08:09
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14730786
|2006.11.02 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4428
|0.0000
|1.4429
|2006.11.02 08:05
|1.4429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14731725
|2006.11.02 07:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4422
|0.0000
|1.4429
|2006.11.02 08:05
|1.4429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14732625
|2006.11.02 07:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2476
|0.0000
|1.2468
|2006.11.02 08:04
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14731046
|2006.11.02 07:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2468
|2006.11.02 08:04
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14722594
|2006.11.02 03:40
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7723
|0.0000
|0.7718
|2006.11.02 07:19
|0.7718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14728151
|2006.11.02 06:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.21
|0.00
|117.26
|2006.11.02 07:18
|117.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14725820
|2006.11.02 05:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3758
|0.0000
|2.3753
|2006.11.02 07:06
|2.3753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14713396
|2006.11.02 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.11
|0.00
|94.06
|2006.11.02 06:58
|94.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14727023
|2006.11.02 06:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2752
|2006.11.02 06:56
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14720502
|2006.11.02 02:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2752
|0.0000
|1.2752
|2006.11.02 06:56
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14722433
|2006.11.02 03:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2459
|0.0000
|1.2464
|2006.11.02 06:52
|1.2464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14722103
|2006.11.02 03:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.51
|0.00
|149.49
|2006.11.02 06:48
|149.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14726095
|2006.11.02 05:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.56
|0.00
|149.49
|2006.11.02 06:48
|149.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14721243
|2006.11.02 02:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4439
|0.0000
|1.4434
|2006.11.02 06:41
|1.4434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14727310
|2006.11.02 06:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9078
|0.0000
|1.9070
|2006.11.02 06:31
|1.9070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14720376
|2006.11.02 02:06
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9070
|0.0000
|1.9070
|2006.11.02 06:31
|1.9070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14718680
|2006.11.02 01:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.27
|0.00
|117.22
|2006.11.02 06:14
|117.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14725351
|2006.11.02 05:20
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|223.64
|0.00
|223.57
|2006.11.02 05:36
|223.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14717314
|2006.11.02 01:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.58
|0.00
|223.57
|2006.11.02 05:36
|223.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14716914
|2006.11.02 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5885
|0.0000
|1.5890
|2006.11.02 05:28
|1.5890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14714070
|2006.11.02 00:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3764
|0.0000
|2.3769
|2006.11.02 05:25
|2.3769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14718953
|2006.11.02 01:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1327
|0.0000
|1.1322
|2006.11.02 04:22
|1.1322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14718915
|2006.11.02 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7719
|0.0000
|0.7724
|2006.11.02 03:27
|0.7724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14717416
|2006.11.02 01:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4436
|0.0000
|1.4441
|2006.11.02 02:13
|1.4441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14718518
|2006.11.02 01:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2006.11.02 01:57
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14716559
|2006.11.02 00:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2461
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2006.11.02 01:57
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14713343
|2006.11.02 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2456
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2006.11.02 01:57
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14717513
|2006.11.02 01:10
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6723
|0.0000
|0.6723
|2006.11.02 01:56
|0.6723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14718555
|2006.11.02 01:21
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusdm
|0.6716
|0.0000
|0.6723
|2006.11.02 01:56
|0.6723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14717760
|2006.11.02 01:15
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2744
|0.0000
|1.2752
|2006.11.02 01:52
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14715640
|2006.11.02 00:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2750
|0.0000
|1.2752
|2006.11.02 01:52
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14713408
|2006.11.02 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2756
|0.0000
|1.2752
|2006.11.02 01:52
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14715155
|2006.11.02 00:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9069
|0.0000
|1.9072
|2006.11.02 01:51
|1.9072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|14713912
|2006.11.02 00:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9076
|0.0000
|1.9072
|2006.11.02 01:51
|1.9072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14717526
|2006.11.02 01:10
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9063
|0.0000
|1.9072
|2006.11.02 01:51
|1.9072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|14712710
|2006.11.01 23:45
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7746
|0.7711
|0.7751
|2006.11.02 00:49
|0.7711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[sl]
|14713900
|2006.11.02 00:15
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6731
|0.0000
|0.6726
|2006.11.02 00:45
|0.6726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14712610
|2006.11.01 23:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|149.48
|0.00
|149.46
|2006.11.02 00:12
|149.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-1[tp]
|14713006
|2006.11.01 23:50
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|149.54
|0.00
|149.46
|2006.11.02 00:12
|149.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-2[tp]
|14712344
|2006.11.01 23:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|149.42
|0.00
|149.46
|2006.11.02 00:12
|149.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|14713329
|2006.11.02 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.24
|0.00
|117.19
|2006.11.02 00:11
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14713364
|2006.11.02 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.56
|0.00
|223.51
|2006.11.02 00:10
|223.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14712148
|2006.11.01 23:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.86
|3 586.96
|Closed P/L:
|3 333.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15720630
|2006.11.16 09:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbpm
|0.6786
|0.0000
|0.6783
|
|0.6774
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15735271
|2006.11.16 13:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.6780
|0.0000
|0.6783
|
|0.6774
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15743449
|2006.11.16 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7683
|0.0000
|0.7675
|
|0.7664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15744960
|2006.11.16 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpym
|94.66
|0.00
|94.66
|
|94.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15745682
|2006.11.16 15:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.5978
|0.0000
|1.5979
|
|1.5967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15747760
|2006.11.16 17:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.5972
|0.0000
|1.5979
|
|1.5967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15749094
|2006.11.16 17:10
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbpm
|0.6775
|0.0000
|0.6783
|
|0.6774
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|15751151
|2006.11.16 17:15
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7677
|0.0000
|0.7675
|
|0.7664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15752340
|2006.11.16 17:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2799
|0.0000
|1.2800
|
|1.2794
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15752880
|2006.11.16 17:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|151.23
|0.00
|151.28
|
|151.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15753692
|2006.11.16 17:50
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7672
|0.0000
|0.7675
|
|0.7664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|15753811
|2006.11.16 17:55
|buy
|0.01
|audjpym
|90.69
|0.00
|90.70
|
|90.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15755152
|2006.11.16 18:15
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpym
|94.74
|0.00
|94.66
|
|94.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15755382
|2006.11.16 18:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2793
|0.0000
|1.2800
|
|1.2794
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15755392
|2006.11.16 18:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchfm
|2.3570
|0.0000
|2.3575
|
|2.3564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15756442
|2006.11.16 19:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1411
|0.0000
|1.1414
|
|1.1427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15756550
|2006.11.16 19:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1417
|0.0000
|1.1414
|
|1.1427
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15756551
|2006.11.16 19:40
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7666
|0.0000
|0.7675
|
|0.7664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|15756922
|2006.11.16 20:05
|buy
|0.02
|audjpym
|90.63
|0.00
|90.70
|
|90.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15757000
|2006.11.16 20:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.20
|0.00
|118.25
|
|118.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15757075
|2006.11.16 20:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurcadm
|1.4603
|0.0000
|1.4601
|
|1.4623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15757208
|2006.11.16 20:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurcadm
|1.4608
|0.0000
|1.4601
|
|1.4623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15757216
|2006.11.16 20:26
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2481
|0.0000
|1.2486
|
|1.2479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15757882
|2006.11.16 21:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|223.20
|0.00
|223.15
|
|223.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15758821
|2006.11.16 21:30
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusdm
|0.6647
|0.0000
|0.6642
|
|0.6649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15760093
|2006.11.16 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8884
|0.0000
|1.8889
|
|1.8879
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15760113
|2006.11.16 22:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1422
|0.0000
|1.1414
|
|1.1427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-3.06
|
|Floating P/L:
|-3.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 333.10
|Floating P/L:
|-3.04
|Margin:
|25.50
|Balance:
|13 333.10
|Equity:
|13 330.06
|Free Margin:
|13 304.56
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 048.60
|Gross Loss:
|1 715.50
|Total Net Profit:
|3 333.10
|Profit Factor:
|2.94
|Expected Payoff:
|1.51
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|106.43
|Maximal Drawdown:
|198.95 (1.50%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.71% (197.64)
|
|Total Trades:
|2211
|Short Positions (won %):
|1144 (59.70%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1067 (65.42%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1381 (62.46%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|830 (37.54%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|542.76
|loss trade:
|-65.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.66
|loss trade:
|-2.07
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|23 (3.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|10 (-135.54)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|549.89 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-192.46 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2