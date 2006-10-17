|Account: 35963
|Name: kaveh valadkhani
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 13, 19:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1750808
|2006.10.17 18:28
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1754929
|2006.10.18 15:38
|sell
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.8692
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.18 15:46
|1.8692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1755120
|2006.10.18 15:50
|sell
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.8672
|0.0000
|1.8652
|2006.10.18 21:13
|1.8670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1760404
|2006.10.19 16:49
|buy
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.8726
|0.0000
|1.8830
|2006.10.20 14:23
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|8 320.00
|1761326
|2006.10.19 18:39
|sell
|8.00
|usdcad
|1.1333
|0.0000
|1.1235
|2006.10.20 14:38
|1.1235
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.42
|6 978.82
|1766630
|2006.10.20 17:51
|buy
|25.00
|eurusd
|1.2606
|0.0000
|1.2617
|2006.10.20 18:10
|1.2608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|1766676
|2006.10.20 17:57
|buy
|25.00
|eurusd
|1.2601
|0.0000
|1.2612
|2006.10.20 18:10
|1.2609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 000.00
|1774369
|2006.10.24 18:25
|buy
|25.00
|gbpusd
|1.8745
|0.0000
|1.8765
|2006.10.24 20:36
|1.8765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 000.00
|1777803
|2006.10.25 17:28
|buy
|25.00
|gbpusd
|1.8783
|0.0000
|1.8815
|2006.10.26 05:12
|1.8815
|0.00
|0.00
|168.75
|8 000.00
|1778764
|2006.10.25 21:18
|buy
|25.00
|gbpusd
|1.8784
|0.0000
|1.8815
|2006.10.26 05:12
|1.8815
|0.00
|0.00
|168.75
|7 750.00
|1782508
|2006.10.26 13:28
|buy
|40.00
|eurchf
|1.5927
|0.0000
|1.5947
|2006.10.26 20:00
|1.5906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6 706.59
|1783972
|2006.10.26 19:23
|buy
|40.00
|gbpusd
|1.8891
|0.0000
|1.8899
|2006.10.26 19:43
|1.8899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 200.00
|1787945
|2006.10.27 15:31
|buy
|40.00
|gbpusd
|1.8948
|0.0000
|1.8982
|2006.10.27 16:06
|1.8982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13 600.00
|1788172
|2006.10.27 15:34
|buy
|40.00
|gbpusd
|1.8956
|0.0000
|1.8982
|2006.10.27 16:06
|1.8982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 400.00
|1798831
|2006.10.31 17:01
|buy
|40.00
|gbpusd
|1.9034
|1.9067
|1.9067
|2006.10.31 17:25
|1.9067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13 200.00
|1798905
|2006.10.31 17:03
|buy
|40.00
|gbpusd
|1.9023
|1.9067
|1.9067
|2006.10.31 17:25
|1.9067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17 600.00
|1803235
|2006.11.01 17:00
|buy
|40.00
|gbpusd
|1.9092
|0.0000
|1.9140
|2006.11.01 17:10
|1.9131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15 600.00
|1803656
|2006.11.01 17:20
|buy
|50.00
|gbpusd
|1.9098
|0.0000
|1.9103
|2006.11.01 17:24
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|1803710
|2006.11.01 17:31
|buy
|60.00
|gbpusd
|1.9101
|0.0000
|1.9103
|2006.11.01 17:32
|1.9101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1806391
|2006.11.02 11:44
|sell
|60.00
|usdjpy
|116.87
|0.00
|116.55
|2006.11.02 12:46
|116.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 081.93
|1806554
|2006.11.02 12:18
|sell
|60.00
|usdjpy
|116.83
|0.00
|116.55
|2006.11.02 12:46
|116.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 027.31
|1807053
|2006.11.02 15:30
|buy
|60.00
|gbpusd
|1.9097
|0.0000
|1.9120
|2006.11.02 15:38
|1.9094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 800.00
|1807097
|2006.11.02 15:35
|buy
|60.00
|gbpusd
|1.9090
|0.0000
|1.9120
|2006.11.02 15:38
|1.9091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|1807134
|2006.11.02 15:38
|sell
|60.00
|gbpusd
|1.9091
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.11.02 15:45
|1.9089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 200.00
|1807143
|2006.11.02 15:40
|sell
|60.00
|gbpusd
|1.9097
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.11.02 15:45
|1.9091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 600.00
|1807214
|2006.11.02 15:59
|sell
|60.00
|gbpusd
|1.9093
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.11.02 16:02
|1.9093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1807315
|2006.11.02 16:27
|sell
|60.00
|usdcad
|1.1363
|0.0000
|1.1352
|2006.11.02 16:30
|1.1363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1809487
|2006.11.03 14:04
|sell
|60.00
|usdcad
|1.1289
|0.0000
|1.1256
|2006.11.03 15:21
|1.1285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 126.72
|1809778
|2006.11.03 15:30
|buy
|60.00
|eurusd
|1.2767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.11.03 15:30
|1.2765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 200.00
|1809787
|2006.11.03 15:30
|sell
|60.00
|eurusd
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2675
|2006.11.03 17:18
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38 400.00
|1809802
|2006.11.03 15:32
|sell
|60.00
|gbpusd
|1.9092
|0.0000
|1.8985
|2006.11.03 15:34
|1.8985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64 200.00
|1824660
|2006.11.08 15:54
|sell
|60.00
|eurusd
|1.2758
|0.0000
|1.2740
|2006.11.08 16:02
|1.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-600.00
|1827302
|2006.11.09 12:26
|sell
|60.00
|gbpusd
|1.9033
|0.0000
|1.8980
|2006.11.09 13:13
|1.9037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 400.00
|1827552
|2006.11.09 13:30
|sell
|100.00
|gbpusd
|1.9027
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.11.09 13:33
|1.9006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21 000.00
|1827617
|2006.11.09 13:33
|buy
|100.00
|gbpusd
|1.9007
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.11.09 13:37
|1.9020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13 000.00
|1827635
|2006.11.09 13:37
|sell
|100.00
|gbpusd
|1.9020
|1.8980
|1.8980
|2006.11.09 13:58
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40 000.00
|1827639
|2006.11.09 13:37
|sell
|100.00
|eurusd
|1.2791
|1.2760
|1.2760
|2006.11.09 13:58
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|343.08
|318 338.19
|Closed P/L:
|318 681.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|318 681.27
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|323 681.27
|Equity:
|323 681.27
|Free Margin:
|323 681.27
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|331 887.86
|Gross Loss:
|13 206.59
|Total Net Profit:
|318 681.27
|Profit Factor:
|25.13
|Expected Payoff:
|8852.26
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6 706.59 (14.19%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|14.19% (6 706.59)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (88.24%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (78.95%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|30 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64 200.00
|loss trade:
|-6 706.59
|Average
|profit trade:
|11 062.93
|loss trade:
|-2 201.10
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (42 251.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-3 000.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|105 000.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6 706.59 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1