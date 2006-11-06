North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 316562 Name: Ian Smith Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
58910912006.11.06 10:19balanceDeposit10 000.00
59102172006.11.07 10:01sell0.50gbpusd1.90411.91251.89992006.11.07 17:191.91250.000.000.00-420.00
59252642006.11.08 02:00sell0.50usdchf1.24881.25721.24462006.11.09 18:251.24460.000.00-9.23168.74
59358552006.11.08 15:00sell0.50usdjpy117.58118.42117.162006.11.09 15:38118.420.000.00-16.68-354.67
  0.00 0.00 -25.91 -605.93
Closed P/L: -631.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
59833702006.11.10 20:00sell0.50usdchf1.23911.24751.2349 1.24120.000.00-3.10-84.60
  0.00 0.00 -3.10 -84.60
 Floating P/L: -87.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -631.84 Floating P/L: -87.70 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 9 368.16 Equity: 9 280.46 Free Margin: 9 180.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 159.51 Gross Loss: 791.35 Total Net Profit: -631.84
Profit Factor: 0.20 Expected Payoff: -210.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 791.35 Maximal Drawdown (%): 791.35 (7.91%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 159.51 loss trade: -420.00
Average profit trade: 159.51 loss trade: -395.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (159.51) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-791.35)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 159.51 (1) consecutive loss (count): -791.35 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2