|Account: 316562
|Name: Ian Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5891091
|2006.11.06 10:19
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|5910217
|2006.11.07 10:01
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9041
|1.9125
|1.8999
|2006.11.07 17:19
|1.9125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|5925264
|2006.11.08 02:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2488
|1.2572
|1.2446
|2006.11.09 18:25
|1.2446
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.23
|168.74
|5935855
|2006.11.08 15:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.58
|118.42
|117.16
|2006.11.09 15:38
|118.42
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.68
|-354.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.91
|-605.93
|Closed P/L:
|-631.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5983370
|2006.11.10 20:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2391
|1.2475
|1.2349
|1.2412
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|-84.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|-84.60
|Floating P/L:
|-87.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-631.84
|Floating P/L:
|-87.70
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|9 368.16
|Equity:
|9 280.46
|Free Margin:
|9 180.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|159.51
|Gross Loss:
|791.35
|Total Net Profit:
|-631.84
|Profit Factor:
|0.20
|Expected Payoff:
|-210.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|791.35
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|791.35 (7.91%)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|159.51
|loss trade:
|-420.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|159.51
|loss trade:
|-395.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (159.51)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-791.35)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|159.51 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-791.35 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2