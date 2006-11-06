Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1280394 Name: Ian Smith Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
149325912006.11.06 07:34sell0.20usdjpy118.09118.64117.592006.11.07 14:03117.590.000.00-2.9285.04
149325922006.11.06 07:34sell0.20usdjpy118.09118.64117.092006.11.06 09:45118.400.000.000.00-52.36
149325932006.11.06 07:34sell0.20usdjpy118.09118.64116.592006.11.06 09:45118.400.000.000.00-52.36
149828132006.11.07 01:00sell0.20usdchf1.25491.26291.24842006.11.07 13:401.24840.000.000.00104.13
149828432006.11.07 01:00sell0.20usdchf1.25491.25491.24192006.11.09 16:351.24190.000.00-9.20209.36
149828502006.11.07 01:00sell0.20usdchf1.25491.24521.23542006.11.10 09:051.23540.000.00-11.50315.71
150453102006.11.07 11:16buy0.20gbpusd1.90471.89671.91022006.11.07 14:331.91020.000.000.00110.00
150453172006.11.07 11:16buy0.20gbpusd1.90471.90471.91572006.11.07 19:581.90470.000.000.000.00
150453192006.11.07 11:16buy0.20gbpusd1.90471.90471.92122006.11.07 19:581.90470.000.000.000.00
150983412006.11.07 21:01buy0.20gbpusd1.90601.89801.91152006.11.09 13:471.89800.000.00-2.10-160.00
150983442006.11.07 21:01buy0.20gbpusd1.90601.89801.91702006.11.09 13:471.89800.000.00-2.10-160.00
150983482006.11.07 21:01buy0.20gbpusd1.90601.89801.92252006.11.09 13:471.89800.000.00-2.10-160.00
151118952006.11.08 01:30buy0.20usdjpy117.62117.07118.122006.11.09 11:04118.120.000.007.8084.66
151118962006.11.08 01:30buy0.20usdjpy117.62117.62118.622006.11.08 07:53117.620.000.000.000.00
151118972006.11.08 01:30buy0.20usdjpy117.62117.62119.122006.11.08 07:53117.620.000.000.000.00
152403132006.11.09 12:00sell0.20usdjpy118.07118.62117.572006.11.10 02:04117.570.000.00-2.9285.06
153454712006.11.10 07:15buy0.20gbpusd1.90901.90101.91452006.11.10 08:571.91450.000.000.00110.00
153497582006.11.10 07:45sell0.20usdjpy117.57117.57116.572006.11.10 08:10117.570.000.000.000.00
153497812006.11.10 07:45sell0.20usdjpy117.57117.57116.072006.11.10 08:10117.570.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -25.04 519.24
Closed P/L: 494.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
153454802006.11.10 07:15buy0.20gbpusd1.90901.90901.9200 1.91060.000.00-0.7032.00
153454982006.11.10 07:15buy0.20gbpusd1.90901.90901.9255 1.91060.000.00-0.7032.00
153786792006.11.10 11:30sell0.20usdchf1.23751.24551.2310 1.24110.000.00-2.30-58.01
153786852006.11.10 11:30sell0.20usdchf1.23751.24551.2245 1.24110.000.00-2.30-58.01
153786892006.11.10 11:30sell0.20usdchf1.23751.24551.2180 1.24110.000.00-2.30-58.01
153497462006.11.10 07:45sell0.20usdjpy117.57118.12117.07 117.600.000.00-2.92-5.10
  0.00 0.00 -11.22 -115.13
 Floating P/L: -126.35
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 494.20 Floating P/L: -126.35 Margin: 1 200.00
Balance: 10 494.20 Equity: 10 367.85 Free Margin: 9 167.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 085.22 Gross Loss: 591.02 Total Net Profit: 494.20
Profit Factor: 1.84 Expected Payoff: 26.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 202.31 Maximal Drawdown (%): 486.30 (4.73%)  
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (70.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (73.68%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (26.32%)
Largest profit trade: 304.21 loss trade: -162.10
Average profit trade: 77.52 loss trade: -118.20
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (388.71) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-486.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 696.51 (6) consecutive loss (count): -486.30 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 3