|Account: 1280394
|Name: Ian Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14932591
|2006.11.06 07:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.09
|118.64
|117.59
|2006.11.07 14:03
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.92
|85.04
|14932592
|2006.11.06 07:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.09
|118.64
|117.09
|2006.11.06 09:45
|118.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.36
|14932593
|2006.11.06 07:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.09
|118.64
|116.59
|2006.11.06 09:45
|118.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.36
|14982813
|2006.11.07 01:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2549
|1.2629
|1.2484
|2006.11.07 13:40
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.13
|14982843
|2006.11.07 01:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2549
|1.2549
|1.2419
|2006.11.09 16:35
|1.2419
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.20
|209.36
|14982850
|2006.11.07 01:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2549
|1.2452
|1.2354
|2006.11.10 09:05
|1.2354
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.50
|315.71
|15045310
|2006.11.07 11:16
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9047
|1.8967
|1.9102
|2006.11.07 14:33
|1.9102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|15045317
|2006.11.07 11:16
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9047
|1.9047
|1.9157
|2006.11.07 19:58
|1.9047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15045319
|2006.11.07 11:16
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9047
|1.9047
|1.9212
|2006.11.07 19:58
|1.9047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15098341
|2006.11.07 21:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9060
|1.8980
|1.9115
|2006.11.09 13:47
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|-160.00
|15098344
|2006.11.07 21:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9060
|1.8980
|1.9170
|2006.11.09 13:47
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|-160.00
|15098348
|2006.11.07 21:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9060
|1.8980
|1.9225
|2006.11.09 13:47
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|-160.00
|15111895
|2006.11.08 01:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.62
|117.07
|118.12
|2006.11.09 11:04
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|84.66
|15111896
|2006.11.08 01:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.62
|117.62
|118.62
|2006.11.08 07:53
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15111897
|2006.11.08 01:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.62
|117.62
|119.12
|2006.11.08 07:53
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15240313
|2006.11.09 12:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.07
|118.62
|117.57
|2006.11.10 02:04
|117.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.92
|85.06
|15345471
|2006.11.10 07:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9090
|1.9010
|1.9145
|2006.11.10 08:57
|1.9145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|15349758
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.57
|117.57
|116.57
|2006.11.10 08:10
|117.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15349781
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.57
|117.57
|116.07
|2006.11.10 08:10
|117.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.04
|519.24
|Closed P/L:
|494.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15345480
|2006.11.10 07:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9090
|1.9090
|1.9200
|1.9106
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|32.00
|15345498
|2006.11.10 07:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9090
|1.9090
|1.9255
|1.9106
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|32.00
|15378679
|2006.11.10 11:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2375
|1.2455
|1.2310
|1.2411
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-58.01
|15378685
|2006.11.10 11:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2375
|1.2455
|1.2245
|1.2411
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-58.01
|15378689
|2006.11.10 11:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2375
|1.2455
|1.2180
|1.2411
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-58.01
|15349746
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.57
|118.12
|117.07
|117.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.92
|-5.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.22
|-115.13
|Floating P/L:
|-126.35
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|494.20
|Floating P/L:
|-126.35
|Margin:
|1 200.00
|Balance:
|10 494.20
|Equity:
|10 367.85
|Free Margin:
|9 167.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 085.22
|Gross Loss:
|591.02
|Total Net Profit:
|494.20
|Profit Factor:
|1.84
|Expected Payoff:
|26.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|202.31
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|486.30 (4.73%)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (73.68%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (26.32%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|304.21
|loss trade:
|-162.10
|Average
|profit trade:
|77.52
|loss trade:
|-118.20
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (388.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-486.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|696.51 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-486.30 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|3