Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1306506 Name: Magic_RSI Currency: USD 2006 November 21, 05:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
159296492006.11.21 01:04sell1.00eurusd1.28251.28871.08252006.11.21 04:181.28160.000.000.0090.00
159263902006.11.21 00:15sell1.00eurusd1.28301.28921.08302006.11.21 00:181.28210.000.000.0090.00
159059072006.11.20 15:25buy1.00eurusd1.28201.27481.48202006.11.21 00:151.28300.000.00-8.65100.00
158482912006.11.20 02:55sell1.00eurusd1.28451.29071.08452006.11.20 03:211.28360.000.000.0090.00
158475022006.11.20 02:39balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -8.65 370.00
Closed P/L: 361.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
159349792006.11.21 04:58buy1.00eurusd1.28101.27381.4810 1.28130.000.000.0030.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
 Floating P/L: 30.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 361.35 Floating P/L: 30.00 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 5 361.35 Equity: 5 391.35 Free Margin: 4 391.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 361.35 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 361.35
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 90.34  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 91.35 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 90.34 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (361.35) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 361.35 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0