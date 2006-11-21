|Account: 1306506
|Name: Magic_RSI
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 21, 05:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15929649
|2006.11.21 01:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2825
|1.2887
|1.0825
|2006.11.21 04:18
|1.2816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|15926390
|2006.11.21 00:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2830
|1.2892
|1.0830
|2006.11.21 00:18
|1.2821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|15905907
|2006.11.20 15:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.2748
|1.4820
|2006.11.21 00:15
|1.2830
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.65
|100.00
|15848291
|2006.11.20 02:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2845
|1.2907
|1.0845
|2006.11.20 03:21
|1.2836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|15847502
|2006.11.20 02:39
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.65
|370.00
|Closed P/L:
|361.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15934979
|2006.11.21 04:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2738
|1.4810
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|Floating P/L:
|30.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|361.35
|Floating P/L:
|30.00
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|5 361.35
|Equity:
|5 391.35
|Free Margin:
|4 391.35
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|361.35
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|361.35
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|90.34
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|91.35
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|90.34
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (361.35)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|361.35 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0