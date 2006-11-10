|Account: 1295319
|Name: Dejan Kadunc
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 17:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15337618
|2006.11.10 05:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.54
|0.00
|117.34
|2006.11.10 08:55
|117.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15334718
|2006.11.10 04:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2390
|0.0000
|1.2370
|2006.11.10 08:55
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15301092
|2006.11.09 19:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2428
|0.0000
|1.2408
|2006.11.10 01:58
|1.2408
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|16.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15261161
|2006.11.09 14:00
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusdm
|1.8992
|0.0000
|1.9033
|2006.11.09 15:07
|1.9033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15260523
|2006.11.09 13:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2766
|0.0000
|1.2786
|2006.11.09 14:58
|1.2786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15242874
|2006.11.09 12:25
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9039
|0.0000
|1.9033
|2006.11.09 15:07
|1.9033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15190906
|2006.11.08 22:05
|sell
|1.20
|usdjpym
|117.81
|0.00
|117.55
|2006.11.10 02:04
|117.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|26.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15176519
|2006.11.08 17:20
|sell
|1.44
|usdchfm
|1.2498
|0.0000
|1.2465
|2006.11.09 15:03
|1.2465
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.97
|38.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|15165591
|2006.11.08 15:00
|sell
|1.20
|usdchfm
|1.2512
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.08 20:28
|1.2507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|15164595
|2006.11.08 14:45
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9023
|0.0000
|1.9059
|2006.11.08 16:15
|1.9059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15156468
|2006.11.08 13:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.68
|0.00
|117.55
|2006.11.10 02:04
|117.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.84
|11.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15155159
|2006.11.08 13:35
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2775
|1.2708
|1.2795
|2006.11.09 13:05
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|20.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15152957
|2006.11.08 13:15
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9058
|0.0000
|1.9059
|2006.11.08 16:15
|1.9059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15148538
|2006.11.08 12:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2466
|0.0000
|1.2465
|2006.11.09 15:03
|1.2465
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.45
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15129130
|2006.11.08 07:35
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9049
|0.0000
|1.9082
|2006.11.08 08:58
|1.9082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15094558
|2006.11.07 20:26
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.65
|0.00
|117.45
|2006.11.08 09:00
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|17.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15094459
|2006.11.07 20:25
|sell
|1.67
|usdchfm
|1.2493
|0.0000
|1.2462
|2006.11.08 09:27
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|41.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|15094432
|2006.11.07 20:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2774
|0.0000
|1.2794
|2006.11.08 09:06
|1.2794
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|20.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15086280
|2006.11.07 19:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9077
|0.0000
|1.9082
|2006.11.08 08:58
|1.9082
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|5.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15083065
|2006.11.07 18:56
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2463
|0.0000
|1.2462
|2006.11.08 09:27
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15044617
|2006.11.07 10:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurchfm
|1.5970
|1.5917
|1.5990
|2006.11.10 13:46
|1.5917
|0.00
|0.00
|2.75
|-42.87
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
|15039895
|2006.11.07 09:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.80
|0.00
|117.60
|2006.11.07 14:02
|117.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15021017
|2006.11.07 07:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2758
|1.2709
|1.2778
|2006.11.07 13:40
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|15020767
|2006.11.07 07:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2515
|0.0000
|1.2495
|2006.11.07 13:32
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|14949095
|2006.11.06 11:30
|sell
|1.67
|usdchfm
|1.2568
|0.0000
|1.2538
|2006.11.06 16:48
|1.2566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|14944172
|2006.11.06 10:01
|sell
|1.67
|usdjpym
|118.33
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.06 16:48
|118.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.69
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|14939245
|2006.11.06 09:20
|buy
|1.67
|gbpusdm
|1.8976
|1.8923
|1.9007
|2006.11.06 16:48
|1.8969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.69
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|14928173
|2006.11.06 05:26
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9005
|1.8923
|1.9007
|2006.11.06 16:48
|1.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|14921450
|2006.11.06 01:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|118.06
|0.00
|118.03
|2006.11.06 16:48
|118.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|14921429
|2006.11.06 01:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2540
|0.0000
|1.2538
|2006.11.06 16:48
|1.2567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|14921278
|2006.11.06 01:21
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2710
|1.2666
|1.2730
|2006.11.06 16:48
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|14910298
|2006.11.05 14:36
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.76
|287.57
|Closed P/L:
|264.81
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15379811
|2006.11.10 11:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2354
|
|1.2385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15386402
|2006.11.10 13:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.42
|0.00
|117.22
|
|117.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15392893
|2006.11.10 14:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurchfm
|1.5925
|0.0000
|1.5945
|
|1.5928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|15398981
|2006.11.10 15:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2877
|
|1.2862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1.46
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|264.81
|Floating P/L:
|-1.46
|Margin:
|200.00
|Balance:
|1 264.81
|Equity:
|1 263.35
|Free Margin:
|1 063.35
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|425.19
|Gross Loss:
|160.38
|Total Net Profit:
|264.81
|Profit Factor:
|2.65
|Expected Payoff:
|8.54
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|104.60
|Maximal Drawdown:
|104.60 (10.46%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.46% (104.60)
|
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (70.59%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (70.97%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (29.03%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|49.20
|loss trade:
|-40.12
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.33
|loss trade:
|-17.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (131.97)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-76.26)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|131.97 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-76.26 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2