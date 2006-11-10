Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1295319 Name: Dejan Kadunc Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 17:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
153376182006.11.10 05:20sell1.00usdjpym117.540.00117.342006.11.10 08:55117.340.000.000.0017.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153347182006.11.10 04:45sell1.00usdchfm1.23900.00001.23702006.11.10 08:551.23700.000.000.0016.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
153010922006.11.09 19:55sell1.00usdchfm1.24280.00001.24082006.11.10 01:581.24080.000.00-1.1516.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152611612006.11.09 14:00buy1.20gbpusdm1.89920.00001.90332006.11.09 15:071.90330.000.000.0049.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
152605232006.11.09 13:55buy1.00eurusdm1.27660.00001.27862006.11.09 14:581.27860.000.000.0020.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
152428742006.11.09 12:25buy1.00gbpusdm1.90390.00001.90332006.11.09 15:071.90330.000.000.00-6.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151909062006.11.08 22:05sell1.20usdjpym117.810.00117.552006.11.10 02:04117.550.000.00-1.7526.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151765192006.11.08 17:20sell1.44usdchfm1.24980.00001.24652006.11.09 15:031.24650.000.00-4.9738.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
151655912006.11.08 15:00sell1.20usdchfm1.25120.00001.24742006.11.08 20:281.25070.000.000.004.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
151645952006.11.08 14:45buy1.20gbpusdm1.90230.00001.90592006.11.08 16:151.90590.000.000.0043.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
151564682006.11.08 13:50sell1.00usdjpym117.680.00117.552006.11.10 02:04117.550.000.00-5.8411.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151551592006.11.08 13:35buy1.00eurusdm1.27751.27081.27952006.11.09 13:051.27950.000.00-2.6020.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151529572006.11.08 13:15buy1.00gbpusdm1.90580.00001.90592006.11.08 16:151.90590.000.000.001.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151485382006.11.08 12:25sell1.00usdchfm1.24660.00001.24652006.11.09 15:031.24650.000.00-3.450.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
151291302006.11.08 07:35buy1.20gbpusdm1.90490.00001.90822006.11.08 08:581.90820.000.000.0039.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150945582006.11.07 20:26sell1.00usdjpym117.650.00117.452006.11.08 09:00117.450.000.00-1.4617.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150944592006.11.07 20:25sell1.67usdchfm1.24930.00001.24622006.11.08 09:271.24620.000.00-1.9241.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
150944322006.11.07 20:25buy1.00eurusdm1.27740.00001.27942006.11.08 09:061.27940.000.00-0.8720.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150862802006.11.07 19:40buy1.00gbpusdm1.90770.00001.90822006.11.08 08:581.90820.000.00-0.355.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150830652006.11.07 18:56sell1.00usdchfm1.24630.00001.24622006.11.08 09:271.24620.000.00-1.150.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150446172006.11.07 10:59buy1.00eurchfm1.59701.59171.59902006.11.10 13:461.59170.000.002.75-42.87
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
150398952006.11.07 09:30sell1.00usdjpym117.800.00117.602006.11.07 14:02117.600.000.000.0017.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150210172006.11.07 07:01buy1.00eurusdm1.27581.27091.27782006.11.07 13:401.27780.000.000.0020.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
150207672006.11.07 07:00sell1.00usdchfm1.25150.00001.24952006.11.07 13:321.24950.000.000.0016.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
149490952006.11.06 11:30sell1.67usdchfm1.25680.00001.25382006.11.06 16:481.25660.000.000.002.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
149441722006.11.06 10:01sell1.67usdjpym118.330.00118.032006.11.06 16:48118.420.000.000.00-12.69
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
149392452006.11.06 09:20buy1.67gbpusdm1.89761.89231.90072006.11.06 16:481.89690.000.000.00-11.69
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
149281732006.11.06 05:26buy1.00gbpusdm1.90051.89231.90072006.11.06 16:481.89700.000.000.00-35.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
149214502006.11.06 01:25sell1.00usdjpym118.060.00118.032006.11.06 16:48118.420.000.000.00-30.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
149214292006.11.06 01:25sell1.00usdchfm1.25400.00001.25382006.11.06 16:481.25670.000.000.00-21.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
149212782006.11.06 01:21buy1.00eurusdm1.27101.26661.27302006.11.06 16:481.27140.000.000.004.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
149102982006.11.05 14:36balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -22.76 287.57
Closed P/L: 264.81
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
153798112006.11.10 11:45sell1.00usdchfm1.23740.00001.2354 1.23850.000.000.00-8.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
153864022006.11.10 13:05sell1.00usdjpym117.420.00117.22 117.420.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
153928932006.11.10 14:06buy1.00eurchfm1.59250.00001.5945 1.59280.000.000.002.42
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
153989812006.11.10 15:20buy1.00eurusdm1.28570.00001.2877 1.28620.000.000.005.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.46
 Floating P/L: -1.46
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 264.81 Floating P/L: -1.46 Margin: 200.00
Balance: 1 264.81 Equity: 1 263.35 Free Margin: 1 063.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 425.19 Gross Loss: 160.38 Total Net Profit: 264.81
Profit Factor: 2.65 Expected Payoff: 8.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 104.60 Maximal Drawdown: 104.60 (10.46%) Relative Drawdown: 10.46% (104.60)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 17 (70.59%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (70.97%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (29.03%)
Largest profit trade: 49.20 loss trade: -40.12
Average profit trade: 19.33 loss trade: -17.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (131.97) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-76.26)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 131.97 (7) consecutive loss (count): -76.26 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2