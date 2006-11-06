MIG Investments SA

Account: 92230 Name: Ian Smith Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33317682006.11.06 08:58balanceDeposit10 000.00
33453692006.11.07 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.90391.91231.89972006.11.07 16:191.91230.000.000.00-420.00
33552162006.11.08 01:00sell0.50usdchf1.24881.25721.24462006.11.09 17:251.24460.000.00-17.98168.74
33633562006.11.08 16:00sell0.50usdjpy117.91118.75117.492006.11.10 03:34117.490.000.00-28.83178.74
  0.00 0.00 -46.81 -72.52
Closed P/L: -119.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33952382006.11.10 19:00sell0.50usdchf1.23911.24751.2349 1.24200.000.00-6.04-116.75
  0.00 0.00 -6.04 -116.75
 Floating P/L: -122.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -119.33 Floating P/L: -122.79 Margin: 250.00
Balance: 9 880.67 Equity: 9 757.88 Free Margin: 9 507.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 300.67 Gross Loss: 420.00 Total Net Profit: -119.33
Profit Factor: 0.72 Expected Payoff: -39.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 420.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 420.00 (4.20%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 150.76 loss trade: -420.00
Average profit trade: 150.34 loss trade: -420.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (300.67) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-420.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 300.67 (2) consecutive loss (count): -420.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1