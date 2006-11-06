|Account: 92230
|Name: Ian Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3331768
|2006.11.06 08:58
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3345369
|2006.11.07 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9039
|1.9123
|1.8997
|2006.11.07 16:19
|1.9123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|3355216
|2006.11.08 01:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2488
|1.2572
|1.2446
|2006.11.09 17:25
|1.2446
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.98
|168.74
|3363356
|2006.11.08 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.91
|118.75
|117.49
|2006.11.10 03:34
|117.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.83
|178.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.81
|-72.52
|Closed P/L:
|-119.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3395238
|2006.11.10 19:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2391
|1.2475
|1.2349
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.04
|-116.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.04
|-116.75
|Floating P/L:
|-122.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-119.33
|Floating P/L:
|-122.79
|Margin:
|250.00
|Balance:
|9 880.67
|Equity:
|9 757.88
|Free Margin:
|9 507.88
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|300.67
|Gross Loss:
|420.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-119.33
|Profit Factor:
|0.72
|Expected Payoff:
|-39.78
|Absolute Drawdown:
|420.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|420.00 (4.20%)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|150.76
|loss trade:
|-420.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|150.34
|loss trade:
|-420.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (300.67)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-420.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|300.67 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-420.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1