MIG Investments SA

Account: 92216 Name: Ian Smith Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33315752006.11.06 08:40balanceDeposit10 000.00
33318332006.11.06 09:00sell0.70usdjpy118.18119.02117.762006.11.07 05:45117.760.000.00-10.06249.66
33319082006.11.06 09:05sell0.70usdjpy118.15118.75117.652006.11.07 14:58117.650.000.00-10.06297.49
33413592006.11.07 02:00sell0.50usdchf1.25471.26311.25052006.11.07 05:411.25050.000.000.00167.93
33418782006.11.07 03:00sell0.50usdchf1.25331.25981.24432006.11.07 15:511.24430.000.000.00361.68
33537672006.11.07 21:45buy0.60gbpusd1.90601.89761.91022006.11.09 14:471.89760.000.00-8.40-504.00
33543542006.11.07 23:16buy0.50gbpusd1.90681.89781.91632006.11.09 14:471.89780.000.00-5.25-450.00
33547162006.11.07 23:45buy0.50usdchf1.24881.24041.25302006.11.09 17:361.24040.000.0014.38-338.60
33557262006.11.08 02:30buy0.50usdjpy117.62116.78118.042006.11.09 12:02118.040.000.0018.44177.84
33557952006.11.08 02:38buy0.50usdjpy117.65117.05118.152006.11.09 12:24118.150.000.0018.44211.60
33576642006.11.08 08:15buy0.50usdchf1.25011.24361.25912006.11.09 17:261.24360.000.0014.38-261.38
33734332006.11.09 13:00sell0.50usdjpy118.10118.94117.682006.11.10 02:36117.680.000.00-7.21178.45
33736262006.11.09 13:06sell0.50usdjpy118.07118.67117.572006.11.10 03:05117.570.000.00-7.21212.70
33827392006.11.09 21:00sell0.50usdchf1.24281.25121.23862006.11.10 03:031.23860.000.00-6.03169.55
  0.00 0.00 11.42 472.92
Closed P/L: 484.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33936272006.11.10 16:30buy0.50gbpusd1.91421.90581.9184 1.91060.000.00-1.75-180.00
33937692006.11.10 16:39buy0.50gbpusd1.91501.90601.9245 1.91060.000.00-1.75-220.00
33835342006.11.10 01:42sell0.50usdchf1.24141.24791.2324 1.24200.000.00-6.04-24.15
33870322006.11.10 08:45sell0.50usdjpy117.59118.43117.17 117.640.000.00-7.23-21.25
33874672006.11.10 09:03sell0.50usdjpy117.56118.16117.06 117.640.000.00-7.23-34.00
  0.00 0.00 -24.00 -479.40
 Floating P/L: -503.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 484.34 Floating P/L: -503.40 Margin: 1 707.30
Balance: 10 484.34 Equity: 9 980.94 Free Margin: 8 273.64
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 023.21 Gross Loss: 1 538.87 Total Net Profit: 484.34
Profit Factor: 1.31 Expected Payoff: 37.26  
Absolute Drawdown: 55.91 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 538.87 (13.40%)  
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (69.23%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (30.77%)
Largest profit trade: 361.68 loss trade: -512.40
Average profit trade: 224.80 loss trade: -384.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (1 482.96) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 538.87)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 482.96 (6) consecutive loss (count): -1 538.87 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 4