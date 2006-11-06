|Account: 92216
|Name: Ian Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3331575
|2006.11.06 08:40
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3331833
|2006.11.06 09:00
|sell
|0.70
|usdjpy
|118.18
|119.02
|117.76
|2006.11.07 05:45
|117.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.06
|249.66
|3331908
|2006.11.06 09:05
|sell
|0.70
|usdjpy
|118.15
|118.75
|117.65
|2006.11.07 14:58
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.06
|297.49
|3341359
|2006.11.07 02:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2547
|1.2631
|1.2505
|2006.11.07 05:41
|1.2505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|167.93
|3341878
|2006.11.07 03:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2533
|1.2598
|1.2443
|2006.11.07 15:51
|1.2443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|361.68
|3353767
|2006.11.07 21:45
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9060
|1.8976
|1.9102
|2006.11.09 14:47
|1.8976
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|-504.00
|3354354
|2006.11.07 23:16
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9068
|1.8978
|1.9163
|2006.11.09 14:47
|1.8978
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.25
|-450.00
|3354716
|2006.11.07 23:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2488
|1.2404
|1.2530
|2006.11.09 17:36
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|14.38
|-338.60
|3355726
|2006.11.08 02:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.62
|116.78
|118.04
|2006.11.09 12:02
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|18.44
|177.84
|3355795
|2006.11.08 02:38
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.65
|117.05
|118.15
|2006.11.09 12:24
|118.15
|0.00
|0.00
|18.44
|211.60
|3357664
|2006.11.08 08:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2501
|1.2436
|1.2591
|2006.11.09 17:26
|1.2436
|0.00
|0.00
|14.38
|-261.38
|3373433
|2006.11.09 13:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.10
|118.94
|117.68
|2006.11.10 02:36
|117.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.21
|178.45
|3373626
|2006.11.09 13:06
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.07
|118.67
|117.57
|2006.11.10 03:05
|117.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.21
|212.70
|3382739
|2006.11.09 21:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2428
|1.2512
|1.2386
|2006.11.10 03:03
|1.2386
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.03
|169.55
|0.00
|0.00
|11.42
|472.92
|Closed P/L:
|484.34
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3393627
|2006.11.10 16:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9142
|1.9058
|1.9184
|1.9106
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|-180.00
|3393769
|2006.11.10 16:39
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9150
|1.9060
|1.9245
|1.9106
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|-220.00
|3383534
|2006.11.10 01:42
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2414
|1.2479
|1.2324
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.04
|-24.15
|3387032
|2006.11.10 08:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.59
|118.43
|117.17
|117.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.23
|-21.25
|3387467
|2006.11.10 09:03
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.56
|118.16
|117.06
|117.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.23
|-34.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|-479.40
|Floating P/L:
|-503.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|484.34
|Floating P/L:
|-503.40
|Margin:
|1 707.30
|Balance:
|10 484.34
|Equity:
|9 980.94
|Free Margin:
|8 273.64
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 023.21
|Gross Loss:
|1 538.87
|Total Net Profit:
|484.34
|Profit Factor:
|1.31
|Expected Payoff:
|37.26
|Absolute Drawdown:
|55.91
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 538.87 (13.40%)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (69.23%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (30.77%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|361.68
|loss trade:
|-512.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|224.80
|loss trade:
|-384.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (1 482.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 538.87)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 482.96 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 538.87 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|4