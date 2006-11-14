Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1302783
|Name: Geezer
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 27, 01:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15602695
|2006.11.14 22:26
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|15617763
|2006.11.15 06:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8936
|1.8947
|1.9086
|2006.11.15 07:34
|1.8947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|15619371
|2006.11.15 07:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2441
|1.2472
|1.2328
|2006.11.16 06:30
|1.2472
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.45
|-24.86
|15619380
|2006.11.15 07:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.79
|117.97
|116.46
|2006.11.16 05:23
|117.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.38
|-15.26
|15657628
|2006.11.15 14:00
|sell
|0.17
|usdchf
|1.2499
|1.2472
|1.2328
|2006.11.16 06:30
|1.2472
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.87
|36.80
|15684940
|2006.11.15 20:01
|sell
|0.17
|usdjpy
|118.06
|117.97
|116.46
|2006.11.16 05:23
|117.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.45
|12.97
|15711677
|2006.11.16 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.13
|117.99
|116.63
|2006.11.16 13:31
|117.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.87
|15721206
|2006.11.16 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2475
|1.2460
|1.2325
|2006.11.16 13:31
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.04
|15918738
|2006.11.20 20:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2438
|1.2442
|1.2288
|2006.11.21 12:54
|1.2442
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|-3.21
|15964775
|2006.11.21 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2441
|1.2397
|1.2291
|2006.11.22 07:07
|1.2397
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|35.49
|16008157
|2006.11.22 03:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9013
|0.0000
|1.8863
|2006.11.26 22:30
|1.9387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|-374.00
|16024588
|2006.11.22 09:30
|sell
|0.17
|gbpusd
|1.9046
|0.0000
|1.8931
|2006.11.24 08:26
|1.9227
|0.00
|0.00
|1.19
|-307.70
|16056440
|2006.11.22 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.92
|116.79
|118.20
|2006.11.22 17:59
|116.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.13
|16070201
|2006.11.22 15:45
|buy
|0.17
|usdjpy
|116.57
|116.79
|118.20
|2006.11.22 17:59
|116.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.02
|16077850
|2006.11.22 17:45
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.9126
|0.0000
|1.8931
|2006.11.24 08:31
|1.9250
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|-347.20
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.53
|-931.17
|Closed P/L:
|-950.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-950.70
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|49.30
|Equity:
|49.30
|Free Margin:
|49.30