Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1302783 Name: Geezer Currency: USD 2006 November 27, 01:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
156026952006.11.14 22:26balanceDeposit1 000.00
156177632006.11.15 06:45buy0.10gbpusd1.89361.89471.90862006.11.15 07:341.89470.000.000.0011.00
156193712006.11.15 07:15sell0.10usdchf1.24411.24721.23282006.11.16 06:301.24720.000.00-3.45-24.86
156193802006.11.15 07:15sell0.10usdjpy117.79117.97116.462006.11.16 05:23117.970.000.00-4.38-15.26
156576282006.11.15 14:00sell0.17usdchf1.24991.24721.23282006.11.16 06:301.24720.000.00-5.8736.80
156849402006.11.15 20:01sell0.17usdjpy118.06117.97116.462006.11.16 05:23117.970.000.00-7.4512.97
157116772006.11.16 08:15sell0.10usdjpy118.13117.99116.632006.11.16 13:31117.990.000.000.0011.87
157212062006.11.16 10:00sell0.10usdchf1.24751.24601.23252006.11.16 13:311.24600.000.000.0012.04
159187382006.11.20 20:16sell0.10usdchf1.24381.24421.22882006.11.21 12:541.24420.000.00-1.15-3.21
159647752006.11.21 14:30sell0.10usdchf1.24411.23971.22912006.11.22 07:071.23970.000.00-1.1535.49
160081572006.11.22 03:15sell0.10gbpusd1.90130.00001.88632006.11.26 22:301.93870.000.000.77-374.00
160245882006.11.22 09:30sell0.17gbpusd1.90460.00001.89312006.11.24 08:261.92270.000.001.19-307.70
160564402006.11.22 14:30buy0.10usdjpy116.92116.79118.202006.11.22 17:59116.790.000.000.00-11.13
160702012006.11.22 15:45buy0.17usdjpy116.57116.79118.202006.11.22 17:59116.790.000.000.0032.02
160778502006.11.22 17:45sell0.28gbpusd1.91260.00001.89312006.11.24 08:311.92500.000.001.96-347.20
  0.00 0.00 -19.53 -931.17
Closed P/L: -950.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -950.70 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 49.30 Equity: 49.30 Free Margin: 49.30