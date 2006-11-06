Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 22:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21339452006.11.06 10:30sell0.10eurgbp0.66930.71930.61932006.11.08 22:150.67020.000.000.76-17.14
21548742006.11.08 23:15buy0.10eurgbp0.67000.62000.72002006.11.09 13:300.67150.000.00-4.0028.56
21587492006.11.09 13:45sell0.10eurgbp0.67130.72130.62132006.11.10 11:450.67230.000.000.38-19.18
21395992006.11.07 07:15sell0.10audusd0.77340.82340.72342006.11.07 21:300.77340.000.000.000.00
21336902006.11.06 09:45buy0.10audusd0.76840.71840.81842006.11.07 05:450.77390.000.000.0155.00
21458402006.11.07 21:30sell0.10usdchf1.24971.29971.19972006.11.08 10:301.24640.000.00-0.6426.48
21532702006.11.08 16:15sell0.10usdchf1.25031.30031.20032006.11.09 09:151.24880.000.00-1.9212.01
21396522006.11.07 07:30buy0.20usdchf1.25151.20271.30272006.11.07 21:001.24990.000.000.00-25.60
21381462006.11.07 00:15buy0.10usdchf1.25511.20271.30272006.11.07 21:001.25000.000.000.00-40.80
21507522006.11.08 11:16buy0.10usdchf1.24651.19651.29652006.11.08 15:151.25130.000.000.0038.36
21324722006.11.06 07:00buy0.10eurusd1.27061.22061.32062006.11.06 23:151.27300.000.000.0024.00
21505302006.11.08 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.27971.32971.22972006.11.08 15:301.27670.000.000.0030.00
21381452006.11.07 00:15sell0.10eurusd1.27271.32501.22502006.11.07 21:151.27690.000.000.00-42.00
21396532006.11.07 07:30sell0.20eurusd1.27611.32501.22502006.11.07 21:151.27690.000.000.00-16.00
21532722006.11.08 16:15buy0.10eurusd1.27681.22681.32682006.11.09 09:001.27820.000.00-1.2014.00
21458352006.11.07 21:30buy0.10eurusd1.27771.22771.32772006.11.08 10:151.27930.000.00-0.4016.00
21507482006.11.08 11:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37842.31922.41922006.11.10 11:302.36840.000.001.79-56.62
21612852006.11.09 16:45buy0.20gbpchf2.37182.31922.41922006.11.10 11:302.36840.000.000.90-38.50
21625352006.11.09 18:15buy0.30gbpchf2.36942.31922.41922006.11.10 11:302.36840.000.001.35-16.99
21647632006.11.10 04:15buy0.50gbpchf2.36612.31922.41922006.11.10 11:302.36840.000.000.0065.10
21420952006.11.07 12:15sell0.10gbpjpy224.46229.68219.682006.11.10 04:00224.390.000.00-3.564.17
21586232006.11.09 13:30sell0.20gbpjpy224.79229.68219.682006.11.10 04:00224.390.000.00-1.4347.68
21647602006.11.10 04:15buy0.10gbpjpy224.41219.41229.412006.11.10 11:45224.900.000.000.0029.23
  0.00 0.00 -7.96 117.76
Closed P/L: 109.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21458782006.11.07 21:45buy0.10audusd0.77370.71950.8195 0.76700.000.000.04-67.00
21482432006.11.08 08:45buy0.20audusd0.77010.71950.8195 0.76700.000.000.07-62.00
21553402006.11.09 02:30buy0.30audusd0.76760.71950.8195 0.76700.000.000.02-18.00
21269432006.11.03 14:17sell0.90chfjpy93.920.000.00 94.840.000.007.86-703.79
21700322006.11.10 12:45buy0.10eurgbp0.67250.62250.7225 0.67190.000.000.00-11.47
21358232006.11.06 14:45sell0.10eurjpy150.41155.98145.98 151.110.000.00-2.54-59.50
21604432006.11.09 15:30sell0.20eurjpy151.26155.98145.98 151.110.000.00-0.8525.50
21567222006.11.09 09:30sell0.10eurusd1.27821.33371.2337 1.28480.000.000.20-66.00
21626132006.11.09 18:30sell0.20eurusd1.28291.33371.2337 1.28480.000.000.40-38.00
21648072006.11.10 04:30sell0.30eurusd1.28611.33371.2337 1.28480.000.000.0039.00
21700312006.11.10 12:45sell0.10gbpchf2.37012.42012.3201 2.37320.000.000.00-17.47
21269442006.11.03 14:17buy0.50gbpjpy223.860.000.00 224.730.000.0016.64258.95
21696062006.11.10 12:15sell0.10gbpjpy224.91229.91219.91 224.820.000.000.005.36
21567202006.11.09 09:30buy0.10usdchf1.24931.19171.2917 1.24130.000.000.32-64.45
21625322006.11.09 18:15buy0.20usdchf1.24251.19171.2917 1.24130.000.000.64-19.33
21648232006.11.10 04:45buy0.30usdchf1.23871.19171.2917 1.24130.000.000.0062.84
  0.00 0.00 22.80 -735.36
 Floating P/L: -712.56
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 109.80 Floating P/L: -712.56 Margin: 966.66
Balance: 7 333.82 Equity: 6 621.26 Free Margin: 5 654.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 377.45 Gross Loss: 267.65 Total Net Profit: 109.80
Profit Factor: 1.41 Expected Payoff: 4.77  
Absolute Drawdown: 45.39 Maximal Drawdown: 124.40 (1.70%) Relative Drawdown: 1.70% (124.40)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (61.54%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (60.87%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (39.13%)
Largest profit trade: 65.10 loss trade: -54.83
Average profit trade: 26.96 loss trade: -29.74
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (159.41) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-124.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 159.41 (6) consecutive loss (count): -124.40 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2