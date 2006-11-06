|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 22:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2133945
|2006.11.06 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6693
|0.7193
|0.6193
|2006.11.08 22:15
|0.6702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|-17.14
|2154874
|2006.11.08 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6700
|0.6200
|0.7200
|2006.11.09 13:30
|0.6715
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|28.56
|2158749
|2006.11.09 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6713
|0.7213
|0.6213
|2006.11.10 11:45
|0.6723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|-19.18
|2139599
|2006.11.07 07:15
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7734
|0.8234
|0.7234
|2006.11.07 21:30
|0.7734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2133690
|2006.11.06 09:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7684
|0.7184
|0.8184
|2006.11.07 05:45
|0.7739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|55.00
|2145840
|2006.11.07 21:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2497
|1.2997
|1.1997
|2006.11.08 10:30
|1.2464
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|26.48
|2153270
|2006.11.08 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2503
|1.3003
|1.2003
|2006.11.09 09:15
|1.2488
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|12.01
|2139652
|2006.11.07 07:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2515
|1.2027
|1.3027
|2006.11.07 21:00
|1.2499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.60
|2138146
|2006.11.07 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2551
|1.2027
|1.3027
|2006.11.07 21:00
|1.2500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.80
|2150752
|2006.11.08 11:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2465
|1.1965
|1.2965
|2006.11.08 15:15
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.36
|2132472
|2006.11.06 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2706
|1.2206
|1.3206
|2006.11.06 23:15
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|2150530
|2006.11.08 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2797
|1.3297
|1.2297
|2006.11.08 15:30
|1.2767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|2138145
|2006.11.07 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2727
|1.3250
|1.2250
|2006.11.07 21:15
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|2139653
|2006.11.07 07:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2761
|1.3250
|1.2250
|2006.11.07 21:15
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|2153272
|2006.11.08 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2768
|1.2268
|1.3268
|2006.11.09 09:00
|1.2782
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|14.00
|2145835
|2006.11.07 21:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2777
|1.2277
|1.3277
|2006.11.08 10:15
|1.2793
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|16.00
|2150748
|2006.11.08 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3784
|2.3192
|2.4192
|2006.11.10 11:30
|2.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|1.79
|-56.62
|2161285
|2006.11.09 16:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3718
|2.3192
|2.4192
|2006.11.10 11:30
|2.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-38.50
|2162535
|2006.11.09 18:15
|buy
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3694
|2.3192
|2.4192
|2006.11.10 11:30
|2.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|-16.99
|2164763
|2006.11.10 04:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpchf
|2.3661
|2.3192
|2.4192
|2006.11.10 11:30
|2.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.10
|2142095
|2006.11.07 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.46
|229.68
|219.68
|2006.11.10 04:00
|224.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.56
|4.17
|2158623
|2006.11.09 13:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|224.79
|229.68
|219.68
|2006.11.10 04:00
|224.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|47.68
|2164760
|2006.11.10 04:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.41
|219.41
|229.41
|2006.11.10 11:45
|224.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.96
|117.76
|Closed P/L:
|109.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2145878
|2006.11.07 21:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7737
|0.7195
|0.8195
|0.7670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-67.00
|2148243
|2006.11.08 08:45
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7701
|0.7195
|0.8195
|0.7670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-62.00
|2155340
|2006.11.09 02:30
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7676
|0.7195
|0.8195
|0.7670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-18.00
|2126943
|2006.11.03 14:17
|sell
|0.90
|chfjpy
|93.92
|0.00
|0.00
|94.84
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|-703.79
|2170032
|2006.11.10 12:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6725
|0.6225
|0.7225
|0.6719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.47
|2135823
|2006.11.06 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.41
|155.98
|145.98
|151.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.54
|-59.50
|2160443
|2006.11.09 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|151.26
|155.98
|145.98
|151.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|25.50
|2156722
|2006.11.09 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2782
|1.3337
|1.2337
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-66.00
|2162613
|2006.11.09 18:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2829
|1.3337
|1.2337
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-38.00
|2164807
|2006.11.10 04:30
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2861
|1.3337
|1.2337
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|2170031
|2006.11.10 12:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3701
|2.4201
|2.3201
|2.3732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.47
|2126944
|2006.11.03 14:17
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|223.86
|0.00
|0.00
|224.73
|0.00
|0.00
|16.64
|258.95
|2169606
|2006.11.10 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.91
|229.91
|219.91
|224.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.36
|2156720
|2006.11.09 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2493
|1.1917
|1.2917
|1.2413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-64.45
|2162532
|2006.11.09 18:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2425
|1.1917
|1.2917
|1.2413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|-19.33
|2164823
|2006.11.10 04:45
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2387
|1.1917
|1.2917
|1.2413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.84
|0.00
|0.00
|22.80
|-735.36
|Floating P/L:
|-712.56
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|109.80
|Floating P/L:
|-712.56
|Margin:
|966.66
|Balance:
|7 333.82
|Equity:
|6 621.26
|Free Margin:
|5 654.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|377.45
|Gross Loss:
|267.65
|Total Net Profit:
|109.80
|Profit Factor:
|1.41
|Expected Payoff:
|4.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|45.39
|Maximal Drawdown:
|124.40 (1.70%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.70% (124.40)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (61.54%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (60.87%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (39.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|65.10
|loss trade:
|-54.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.96
|loss trade:
|-29.74
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (159.41)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-124.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|159.41 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-124.40 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2