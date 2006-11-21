|Account: 471923
|Name: Cost_Avg__Common_RSI_v1 m15
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 24, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4477743
|2006.11.21 20:23
|balance
|Deposit
|6 000.00
|4482678
|2006.11.22 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7712
|0.8229
|0.7229
|2006.11.23 09:30
|0.7738
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|-26.00
|4488229
|2006.11.22 07:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.56
|112.29
|122.29
|2006.11.24 21:27
|115.77
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|-309.23
|4496041
|2006.11.22 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.96
|145.71
|155.71
|2006.11.24 00:15
|150.56
|0.00
|0.00
|4.06
|-34.41
|4499292
|2006.11.22 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2885
|1.3371
|1.2371
|2006.11.24 12:15
|1.3077
|0.00
|0.00
|4.96
|-384.00
|4504891
|2006.11.22 16:30
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2913
|1.3392
|1.2392
|2006.11.24 10:47
|1.3073
|0.00
|0.00
|7.44
|-480.00
|4504909
|2006.11.22 16:30
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7738
|0.8229
|0.7229
|2006.11.23 09:30
|0.7738
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|0.00
|4510079
|2006.11.22 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.37
|217.96
|227.96
|2006.11.24 11:00
|223.85
|0.00
|0.00
|9.61
|41.41
|4510086
|2006.11.22 17:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.57
|111.38
|121.38
|2006.11.24 12:19
|115.80
|0.00
|0.00
|26.25
|-332.47
|4510890
|2006.11.22 18:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2284
|1.1702
|1.2702
|2006.11.24 20:25
|1.2093
|0.00
|0.00
|7.19
|-315.89
|4514624
|2006.11.23 00:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2942
|1.3415
|1.2415
|2006.11.24 10:33
|1.3060
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|-590.00
|4520126
|2006.11.23 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7740
|0.7240
|0.8240
|2006.11.24 02:45
|0.7755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|15.00
|4525810
|2006.11.23 12:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.75
|217.96
|227.96
|2006.11.24 11:00
|223.86
|0.00
|0.00
|4.74
|191.54
|4525812
|2006.11.23 12:31
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2238
|1.1780
|1.2780
|2006.11.24 12:20
|1.2097
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|-349.67
|4530101
|2006.11.23 16:45
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|116.24
|111.38
|121.38
|2006.11.24 12:30
|115.70
|0.00
|0.00
|10.24
|-373.38
|4530211
|2006.11.23 17:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.59
|145.71
|155.71
|2006.11.24 00:15
|150.56
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|-5.17
|4552437
|2006.11.24 11:30
|buy
|1.30
|usdjpy
|115.98
|111.39
|121.39
|2006.11.24 13:48
|115.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-393.50
|0.00
|0.00
|90.13
|-3 345.77
|Closed P/L:
|-3 255.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4536990
|2006.11.24 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7751
|0.8251
|0.7251
|0.7791
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|-40.00
|4537818
|2006.11.24 04:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.76
|156.21
|146.21
|151.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.17
|-80.29
|4556938
|2006.11.24 13:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|151.44
|156.21
|146.21
|151.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.35
|-43.16
|4481105
|2006.11.21 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2842
|1.3499
|1.2499
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|3.64
|-255.00
|4557737
|2006.11.24 13:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3077
|1.3499
|1.2499
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|-40.00
|4510078
|2006.11.22 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3504
|2.2929
|2.3929
|2.3347
|0.00
|0.00
|8.04
|-129.86
|4525821
|2006.11.23 12:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3429
|2.2929
|2.3929
|2.3347
|0.00
|0.00
|6.32
|-135.65
|4567003
|2006.11.24 18:45
|buy
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3403
|2.2929
|2.3929
|2.3347
|0.00
|0.00
|4.73
|-138.96
|4486519
|2006.11.22 05:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2399
|1.1661
|1.2661
|1.2090
|0.00
|0.00
|4.47
|-255.58
|4559663
|2006.11.24 14:00
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2082
|1.1661
|1.2661
|1.2090
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|19.85
|4481101
|2006.11.21 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.88
|112.29
|122.29
|115.80
|0.00
|0.00
|7.81
|-179.62
|4504902
|2006.11.22 16:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|116.91
|112.29
|122.29
|115.80
|0.00
|0.00
|19.59
|-287.56
|0.00
|0.00
|54.52
|-1 565.83
|Floating P/L:
|-1 511.31
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|6 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-3 255.64
|Floating P/L:
|-1 511.31
|Margin:
|1 406.14
|Balance:
|2 744.36
|Equity:
|1 233.05
|Free Margin:
|-173.08