FXDD

Account: 471923 Name: Cost_Avg__Common_RSI_v1 m15 Currency: USD 2006 November 24, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44777432006.11.21 20:23balanceDeposit6 000.00
44826782006.11.22 00:30sell0.10audusd0.77120.82290.72292006.11.23 09:300.77380.000.00-0.81-26.00
44882292006.11.22 07:17buy0.20usdjpy117.56112.29122.292006.11.24 21:27115.770.000.0010.50-309.23
44960412006.11.22 13:45buy0.10eurjpy150.96145.71155.712006.11.24 00:15150.560.000.004.06-34.41
44992922006.11.22 15:00sell0.20eurusd1.28851.33711.23712006.11.24 12:151.30770.000.004.96-384.00
45048912006.11.22 16:30sell0.30eurusd1.29131.33921.23922006.11.24 10:471.30730.000.007.44-480.00
45049092006.11.22 16:30sell0.20audusd0.77380.82290.72292006.11.23 09:300.77380.000.00-1.620.00
45100792006.11.22 17:45buy0.10gbpjpy223.37217.96227.962006.11.24 11:00223.850.000.009.6141.41
45100862006.11.22 17:45buy0.50usdjpy116.57111.38121.382006.11.24 12:19115.800.000.0026.25-332.47
45108902006.11.22 18:00buy0.20usdchf1.22841.17021.27022006.11.24 20:251.20930.000.007.19-315.89
45146242006.11.23 00:00sell0.50eurusd1.29421.34151.24152006.11.24 10:331.30600.000.002.90-590.00
45201262006.11.23 10:00buy0.10audusd0.77400.72400.82402006.11.24 02:450.77550.000.000.1115.00
45258102006.11.23 12:30buy0.20gbpjpy222.75217.96227.962006.11.24 11:00223.860.000.004.74191.54
45258122006.11.23 12:31buy0.30usdchf1.22381.17801.27802006.11.24 12:201.20970.000.002.60-349.67
45301012006.11.23 16:45buy0.80usdjpy116.24111.38121.382006.11.24 12:30115.700.000.0010.24-373.38
45302112006.11.23 17:00buy0.20eurjpy150.59145.71155.712006.11.24 00:15150.560.000.001.96-5.17
45524372006.11.24 11:30buy1.30usdjpy115.98111.39121.392006.11.24 13:48115.630.000.000.00-393.50
  0.00 0.00 90.13 -3 345.77
Closed P/L: -3 255.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45369902006.11.24 03:00sell0.10audusd0.77510.82510.7251 0.77910.000.00-0.32-40.00
45378182006.11.24 04:15sell0.10eurjpy150.76156.21146.21 151.690.000.00-1.17-80.29
45569382006.11.24 13:00sell0.20eurjpy151.44156.21146.21 151.690.000.00-2.35-43.16
44811052006.11.21 22:00sell0.10eurusd1.28421.34991.2499 1.30970.000.003.64-255.00
45577372006.11.24 13:15sell0.20eurusd1.30771.34991.2499 1.30970.000.001.16-40.00
45100782006.11.22 17:45buy0.10gbpchf2.35042.29292.3929 2.33470.000.008.04-129.86
45258212006.11.23 12:31buy0.20gbpchf2.34292.29292.3929 2.33470.000.006.32-135.65
45670032006.11.24 18:45buy0.30gbpchf2.34032.29292.3929 2.33470.000.004.73-138.96
44865192006.11.22 05:15buy0.10usdchf1.23991.16611.2661 1.20900.000.004.47-255.58
45596632006.11.24 14:00buy0.30usdchf1.20821.16611.2661 1.20900.000.002.6019.85
44811012006.11.21 22:00buy0.10usdjpy117.88112.29122.29 115.800.000.007.81-179.62
45049022006.11.22 16:30buy0.30usdjpy116.91112.29122.29 115.800.000.0019.59-287.56
  0.00 0.00 54.52 -1 565.83
 Floating P/L: -1 511.31
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 6 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -3 255.64 Floating P/L: -1 511.31 Margin: 1 406.14
Balance: 2 744.36 Equity: 1 233.05 Free Margin: -173.08