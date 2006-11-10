|Account: 1274975
|Name: CA_RSI_M30
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15372671
|2006.11.10 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2886
|0.0000
|1.2871
|2006.11.10 11:28
|1.2871
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|15332578
|2006.11.10 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2390
|0.0000
|1.2405
|2006.11.10 04:30
|1.2387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|15301711
|2006.11.09 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.26
|0.00
|151.11
|2006.11.10 01:35
|151.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|12.75
|15299219
|2006.11.09 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3687
|0.0000
|2.3702
|2006.11.09 20:00
|2.3676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.85
|15261134
|2006.11.09 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3752
|0.0000
|2.3767
|2006.11.09 14:30
|2.3735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.60
|15130939
|2006.11.08 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7703
|0.0000
|0.7718
|2006.11.08 08:33
|0.7698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|15016894
|2006.11.07 06:32
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7736
|0.0000
|0.7728
|2006.11.07 22:53
|0.7728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|8.00
|15081019
|2006.11.07 18:00
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7752
|0.0000
|0.7728
|2006.11.07 22:53
|0.7728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|72.00
|15020823
|2006.11.07 07:00
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7732
|0.0000
|0.7728
|2006.11.07 22:53
|0.7728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|8.00
|15021014
|2006.11.07 07:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2756
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 19:58
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|15075421
|2006.11.07 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2801
|0.0000
|1.2771
|2006.11.07 19:58
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|15075453
|2006.11.07 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2482
|2006.11.07 16:30
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.01
|14956589
|2006.11.06 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.39
|0.00
|150.29
|2006.11.07 04:50
|150.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|8.49
|14961907
|2006.11.06 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.42
|0.00
|150.29
|2006.11.07 04:50
|150.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|22.08
|14967892
|2006.11.06 18:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|150.48
|0.00
|150.29
|2006.11.07 04:50
|150.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|48.42
|14938615
|2006.11.06 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7686
|0.0000
|0.7701
|2006.11.06 09:30
|0.7676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|14907434
|2006.11.03 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.06
|0.00
|149.91
|2006.11.06 00:02
|149.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|12.72
|14904566
|2006.11.03 18:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3850
|0.0000
|2.3839
|2006.11.03 19:57
|2.3839
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.55
|14902860
|2006.11.03 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3861
|0.0000
|2.3839
|2006.11.03 19:57
|2.3839
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.55
|14906169
|2006.11.03 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2550
|0.0000
|1.2535
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.2535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.97
|14897836
|2006.11.03 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2706
|0.0000
|1.2721
|2006.11.03 16:31
|1.2702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|14630838
|2006.10.31 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7742
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.02 00:30
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|7.00
|14707075
|2006.11.01 20:32
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7754
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.02 00:30
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|57.00
|14668549
|2006.11.01 12:30
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7749
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.02 00:30
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|28.00
|14664492
|2006.11.01 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6684
|0.0000
|0.6699
|2006.11.01 11:30
|0.6677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.36
|14629591
|2006.10.31 18:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2750
|2006.11.01 07:52
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|28.00
|14627603
|2006.10.31 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2750
|2006.11.01 07:52
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|18.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.99
|376.29
|Closed P/L:
|366.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15291197
|2006.11.09 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6731
|0.0000
|0.6718
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|7.64
|15342604
|2006.11.10 06:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6734
|0.0000
|0.6718
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|26.75
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|34.39
|Floating P/L:
|36.35
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|366.30
|Floating P/L:
|36.35
|Margin:
|300.00
|Balance:
|6 323.21
|Equity:
|6 359.56
|Free Margin:
|6 059.56
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|442.54
|Gross Loss:
|76.24
|Total Net Profit:
|366.30
|Profit Factor:
|5.80
|Expected Payoff:
|13.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|27.45 (0.43%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.43% (27.45)
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (94.74%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|71.55
|loss trade:
|-15.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|24.59
|loss trade:
|-8.47
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (147.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-27.45)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|147.10 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-27.45 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2