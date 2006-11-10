Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1274975 Name: CA_RSI_M30 Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
153726712006.11.10 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.28860.00001.28712006.11.10 11:281.28710.000.000.0015.00
153325782006.11.10 04:00buy0.10usdchf1.23900.00001.24052006.11.10 04:301.23870.000.000.00-2.42
153017112006.11.09 20:00sell0.10eurjpy151.260.00151.112006.11.10 01:35151.110.000.00-1.0512.75
152992192006.11.09 19:30buy0.10gbpchf2.36870.00002.37022006.11.09 20:002.36760.000.000.00-8.85
152611342006.11.09 14:00buy0.10gbpchf2.37520.00002.37672006.11.09 14:302.37350.000.000.00-13.60
151309392006.11.08 08:00buy0.10audusd0.77030.00000.77182006.11.08 08:330.76980.000.000.00-5.00
150168942006.11.07 06:32sell0.10audusd0.77360.00000.77282006.11.07 22:530.77280.000.00-0.158.00
150810192006.11.07 18:00sell0.30audusd0.77520.00000.77282006.11.07 22:530.77280.000.00-0.4572.00
150208232006.11.07 07:00sell0.20audusd0.77320.00000.77282006.11.07 22:530.77280.000.00-0.308.00
150210142006.11.07 07:01sell0.10eurusd1.27560.00001.27712006.11.07 19:581.27710.000.000.00-15.00
150754212006.11.07 16:00sell0.20eurusd1.28010.00001.27712006.11.07 19:581.27710.000.000.0060.00
150754532006.11.07 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.24670.00001.24822006.11.07 16:301.24620.000.000.00-4.01
149565892006.11.06 14:00sell0.10eurjpy150.390.00150.292006.11.07 04:50150.290.000.00-1.058.49
149619072006.11.06 15:30sell0.20eurjpy150.420.00150.292006.11.07 04:50150.290.000.00-2.1022.08
149678922006.11.06 18:00sell0.30eurjpy150.480.00150.292006.11.07 04:50150.290.000.00-3.1548.42
149386152006.11.06 09:00buy0.10audusd0.76860.00000.77012006.11.06 09:300.76760.000.000.00-10.00
149074342006.11.03 19:30sell0.10eurjpy150.060.00149.912006.11.06 00:02149.910.000.00-1.0512.72
149045662006.11.03 18:30sell0.20gbpchf2.38500.00002.38392006.11.03 19:572.38390.000.000.0017.55
149028602006.11.03 17:30sell0.10gbpchf2.38610.00002.38392006.11.03 19:572.38390.000.000.0017.55
149061692006.11.03 19:00sell0.10usdchf1.25500.00001.25352006.11.03 19:471.25350.000.000.0011.97
148978362006.11.03 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.27060.00001.27212006.11.03 16:311.27020.000.000.00-4.00
146308382006.10.31 19:00sell0.10audusd0.77420.00000.77352006.11.02 00:300.77350.000.00-0.607.00
147070752006.11.01 20:32sell0.30audusd0.77540.00000.77352006.11.02 00:300.77350.000.00-1.3557.00
146685492006.11.01 12:30sell0.20audusd0.77490.00000.77352006.11.02 00:300.77350.000.00-0.9028.00
146644922006.11.01 11:00buy0.10eurgbp0.66840.00000.66992006.11.01 11:300.66770.000.000.00-13.36
146295912006.10.31 18:30sell0.20eurusd1.27640.00001.27502006.11.01 07:521.27500.000.001.4428.00
146276032006.10.31 18:01sell0.10eurusd1.27680.00001.27502006.11.01 07:521.27500.000.000.7218.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.99 376.29
Closed P/L: 366.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
152911972006.11.09 17:00sell0.10eurgbp0.67310.00000.6718 0.67270.000.000.987.64
153426042006.11.10 06:30sell0.20eurgbp0.67340.00000.6718 0.67270.000.000.9826.75
  0.00 0.00 1.96 34.39
 Floating P/L: 36.35
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 366.30 Floating P/L: 36.35 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 6 323.21 Equity: 6 359.56 Free Margin: 6 059.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 442.54 Gross Loss: 76.24 Total Net Profit: 366.30
Profit Factor: 5.80 Expected Payoff: 13.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 27.45 (0.43%) Relative Drawdown: 0.43% (27.45)
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 19 (94.74%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 71.55 loss trade: -15.00
Average profit trade: 24.59 loss trade: -8.47
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (147.10) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-27.45)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 147.10 (4) consecutive loss (count): -27.45 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2