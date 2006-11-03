Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1288770 Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_06 Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
148895652006.11.03 15:00sell0.20usdchf1.25480.00001.24982006.11.07 13:291.24980.000.00-4.6080.01
148307802006.11.03 08:15sell0.10usdchf1.24570.00001.24982006.11.07 13:291.24980.000.00-2.30-32.81
148314502006.11.03 08:31buy0.10eurusd1.27700.00001.27482006.11.07 04:151.27480.000.00-1.74-22.00
148880242006.11.03 14:45buy0.20eurusd1.27070.00001.27482006.11.07 04:151.27480.000.00-3.4682.00
148879992006.11.03 14:45buy0.10audusd0.76980.00000.77182006.11.07 02:050.77180.000.000.1820.00
147488192006.11.02 10:30buy0.10eurjpy149.100.00149.302006.11.02 11:32149.300.000.000.0017.10
147192482006.11.02 01:45buy0.10audusd0.77230.00000.77432006.11.02 10:340.77430.000.000.0020.00
146935522006.11.01 16:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37380.00002.37582006.11.01 19:082.37580.000.000.0016.07
146247262006.10.31 17:15buy0.10eurjpy149.230.00149.432006.11.01 15:54149.430.000.000.9117.08
146583802006.11.01 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.24420.00001.24222006.11.01 15:001.24220.000.000.0016.10
146584462006.11.01 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.27590.00001.27792006.11.01 15:001.27790.000.000.0020.00
146175922006.10.31 16:00buy0.10gbpchf2.37310.00002.37512006.11.01 08:452.37440.000.001.5910.44
  0.00 0.00 -9.42 243.99
Closed P/L: 234.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 234.57 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 361.76 Equity: 5 361.76 Free Margin: 5 361.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 293.42 Gross Loss: 58.85 Total Net Profit: 234.57
Profit Factor: 4.99 Expected Payoff: 19.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 35.11 (0.65%) Relative Drawdown: 0.65% (35.11)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 78.54 loss trade: -35.11
Average profit trade: 29.34 loss trade: -29.42
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (139.47) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-35.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 153.95 (2) consecutive loss (count): -35.11 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1