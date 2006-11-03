|Account: 1288770
|Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_06
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14889565
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2548
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.07 13:29
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.60
|80.01
|14830780
|2006.11.03 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.07 13:29
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-32.81
|14831450
|2006.11.03 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2748
|2006.11.07 04:15
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|-22.00
|14888024
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2748
|2006.11.07 04:15
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|82.00
|14887999
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7698
|0.0000
|0.7718
|2006.11.07 02:05
|0.7718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|20.00
|14748819
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.10
|0.00
|149.30
|2006.11.02 11:32
|149.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.10
|14719248
|2006.11.02 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7723
|0.0000
|0.7743
|2006.11.02 10:34
|0.7743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14693552
|2006.11.01 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3738
|0.0000
|2.3758
|2006.11.01 19:08
|2.3758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.07
|14624726
|2006.10.31 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.23
|0.00
|149.43
|2006.11.01 15:54
|149.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|17.08
|14658380
|2006.11.01 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2422
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|14658446
|2006.11.01 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2779
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14617592
|2006.10.31 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3731
|0.0000
|2.3751
|2006.11.01 08:45
|2.3744
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|10.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.42
|243.99
|Closed P/L:
|234.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|234.57
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 361.76
|Equity:
|5 361.76
|Free Margin:
|5 361.76
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|293.42
|Gross Loss:
|58.85
|Total Net Profit:
|234.57
|Profit Factor:
|4.99
|Expected Payoff:
|19.55
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|35.11 (0.65%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.65% (35.11)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|78.54
|loss trade:
|-35.11
|Average
|profit trade:
|29.34
|loss trade:
|-29.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (139.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-35.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|153.95 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-35.11 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1