|Account: 1288720
|Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_05
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14617602
|2006.10.31 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3731
|0.0000
|2.3751
|2006.11.01 08:45
|2.3744
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|10.44
|14624729
|2006.10.31 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.23
|0.00
|149.43
|2006.11.01 15:54
|149.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|17.08
|14658382
|2006.11.01 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2422
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|14658448
|2006.11.01 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2779
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14693559
|2006.11.01 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3739
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.01 19:13
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.07
|14719247
|2006.11.02 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7723
|0.0000
|0.7743
|2006.11.02 10:34
|0.7743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14748821
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.10
|0.00
|149.30
|2006.11.02 11:32
|149.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.10
|14830776
|2006.11.03 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.06 22:30
|1.2554
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-77.27
|14831452
|2006.11.03 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2770
|1.2669
|1.2748
|2006.11.06 22:15
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|-39.00
|14887998
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7698
|0.7650
|0.7718
|2006.11.07 02:05
|0.7718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|20.00
|14888023
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2707
|1.2669
|1.2748
|2006.11.06 22:15
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|48.00
|14889624
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2548
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.06 22:30
|1.2554
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.60
|-9.56
|15070194
|2006.11.07 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3796
|0.0000
|2.3816
|2006.11.07 19:59
|2.3816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|15095134
|2006.11.07 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2475
|2006.11.07 22:36
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|16.03
|15095151
|2006.11.07 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2792
|2006.11.08 09:05
|1.2792
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|20.00
|15143472
|2006.11.08 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3778
|0.0000
|2.3798
|2006.11.08 14:06
|2.3798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.01
|15167500
|2006.11.08 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2504
|0.0000
|1.2484
|2006.11.09 08:15
|1.2488
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.45
|12.81
|15167526
|2006.11.08 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2788
|2006.11.09 07:45
|1.2773
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|5.00
|15257786
|2006.11.09 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3754
|0.0000
|2.3708
|2006.11.10 10:30
|2.3681
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|-59.04
|15272531
|2006.11.09 15:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3720
|0.0000
|2.3708
|2006.11.10 10:30
|2.3681
|0.00
|0.00
|3.17
|-63.08
|15292708
|2006.11.09 17:15
|buy
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3690
|0.0000
|2.3708
|2006.11.10 10:30
|2.3681
|0.00
|0.00
|4.76
|-21.84
|15327930
|2006.11.10 02:45
|buy
|0.50
|gbpchf
|2.3661
|0.0000
|2.3708
|2006.11.10 10:30
|2.3681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.97
|81.72
|Closed P/L:
|73.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15097050
|2006.11.07 20:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7740
|0.0000
|0.7713
|0.7674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-66.00
|15129988
|2006.11.08 07:45
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7703
|0.0000
|0.7713
|0.7674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-58.00
|15215299
|2006.11.09 02:30
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7670
|0.0000
|0.7713
|0.7674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|12.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|-112.00
|Floating P/L:
|-110.02
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|73.75
|Floating P/L:
|-110.02
|Margin:
|600.00
|Balance:
|5 200.94
|Equity:
|5 090.92
|Free Margin:
|4 490.92
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|342.66
|Gross Loss:
|268.91
|Total Net Profit:
|73.75
|Profit Factor:
|1.27
|Expected Payoff:
|3.35
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|134.47 (2.54%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.54% (134.47)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (76.47%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|80.87
|loss trade:
|-79.57
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.42
|loss trade:
|-44.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (178.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-134.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|178.83 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-134.47 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|3