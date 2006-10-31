Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1288717 Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_04 Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
146176032006.10.31 16:00buy0.10gbpchf2.37310.00002.37512006.11.01 08:452.37440.000.001.5910.44
146247312006.10.31 17:15buy0.10eurjpy149.230.00149.432006.11.01 15:54149.430.000.000.9117.08
146583812006.11.01 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.24420.00001.24222006.11.01 15:001.24220.000.000.0016.10
146584472006.11.01 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.27590.00001.27792006.11.01 15:001.27790.000.000.0020.00
146935502006.11.01 16:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37380.00002.37582006.11.01 19:082.37580.000.000.0016.07
147192462006.11.02 01:45buy0.10audusd0.77230.00000.77432006.11.02 10:340.77430.000.000.0020.00
147488222006.11.02 10:30buy0.10eurjpy149.100.00149.302006.11.02 11:32149.300.000.000.0017.10
148307752006.11.03 08:15sell0.10usdchf1.24570.00001.24982006.11.06 22:301.25540.000.00-2.30-77.27
148314582006.11.03 08:31buy0.10eurusd1.27700.00001.27482006.11.06 22:151.27310.000.00-1.74-39.00
148880082006.11.03 14:45buy0.10audusd0.76980.00000.77182006.11.07 02:050.77180.000.000.1820.00
148880332006.11.03 14:45buy0.20eurusd1.27070.00001.27482006.11.06 22:151.27310.000.00-3.4648.00
148895802006.11.03 15:00sell0.20usdchf1.25480.00001.24982006.11.06 22:301.25540.000.00-4.60-9.56
150701962006.11.07 15:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37960.00002.38162006.11.07 19:592.38160.000.000.0016.00
150951332006.11.07 20:30buy0.10eurusd1.27720.00001.27922006.11.08 09:051.27920.000.00-0.8720.00
150951492006.11.07 20:30sell0.10usdchf1.24950.00001.24752006.11.07 22:361.24750.000.00-1.1516.03
151434682006.11.08 10:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37780.00002.37982006.11.08 14:062.37980.000.000.0016.01
151674992006.11.08 15:15sell0.10usdchf1.25040.00001.24842006.11.09 08:151.24880.000.00-3.4512.81
151675302006.11.08 15:15buy0.10eurusd1.27680.00001.27882006.11.09 07:451.27730.000.00-2.605.00
152577882006.11.09 13:45buy0.10gbpchf2.37540.00002.37082006.11.10 10:302.36810.000.001.59-59.04
152725292006.11.09 15:45buy0.20gbpchf2.37200.00002.37082006.11.10 10:302.36810.000.003.17-63.08
152927062006.11.09 17:15buy0.30gbpchf2.36900.00002.37082006.11.10 10:302.36810.000.004.76-21.84
153279292006.11.10 02:45buy0.50gbpchf2.36610.00002.37082006.11.10 10:302.36810.000.000.0080.87
  0.00 0.00 -7.97 81.72
Closed P/L: 73.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
150970462006.11.07 20:45buy0.10audusd0.77400.00000.7713 0.76740.000.000.54-66.00
151299872006.11.08 07:45buy0.20audusd0.77030.00000.7713 0.76740.000.000.90-58.00
152152972006.11.09 02:30buy0.30audusd0.76700.00000.7713 0.76740.000.000.5412.00
  0.00 0.00 1.98 -112.00
 Floating P/L: -110.02
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 73.75 Floating P/L: -110.02 Margin: 600.00
Balance: 5 200.94 Equity: 5 090.92 Free Margin: 4 490.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 342.66 Gross Loss: 268.91 Total Net Profit: 73.75
Profit Factor: 1.27 Expected Payoff: 3.35  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 134.47 (2.54%) Relative Drawdown: 2.54% (134.47)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (76.47%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (72.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (27.27%)
Largest profit trade: 80.87 loss trade: -79.57
Average profit trade: 21.42 loss trade: -44.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (163.83) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-134.47)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 163.83 (8) consecutive loss (count): -134.47 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2