|Account: 1288716
|Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_03
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14617595
|2006.10.31 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3731
|0.0000
|2.3751
|2006.11.01 08:45
|2.3744
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|10.44
|14624730
|2006.10.31 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.23
|0.00
|149.43
|2006.11.01 15:54
|149.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|17.08
|14658379
|2006.11.01 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2422
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|14658445
|2006.11.01 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2779
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14693553
|2006.11.01 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3738
|0.0000
|2.3758
|2006.11.01 19:08
|2.3758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.07
|14693631
|2006.11.01 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6689
|0.0000
|0.6669
|2006.11.03 09:45
|0.6689
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|0.00
|14719245
|2006.11.02 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7723
|0.0000
|0.7743
|2006.11.02 10:34
|0.7743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14748815
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.10
|0.00
|149.30
|2006.11.02 11:32
|149.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.10
|14830778
|2006.11.03 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.06 22:30
|1.2554
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-77.27
|14831454
|2006.11.03 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2748
|2006.11.06 22:15
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|-39.00
|14832505
|2006.11.03 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.54
|0.00
|149.74
|2006.11.03 13:31
|149.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|14888006
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7698
|0.0000
|0.7718
|2006.11.07 02:05
|0.7718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|20.00
|14888032
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2748
|2006.11.06 22:15
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|48.00
|14889581
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2548
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2006.11.06 22:30
|1.2554
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.60
|-9.56
|14936980
|2006.11.06 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6689
|0.0000
|0.6669
|2006.11.08 22:00
|0.6699
|0.00
|0.00
|2.45
|-19.05
|15070199
|2006.11.07 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3796
|0.0000
|2.3816
|2006.11.07 19:59
|2.3816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|15095132
|2006.11.07 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2792
|2006.11.08 09:05
|1.2792
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|20.00
|15095148
|2006.11.07 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2475
|2006.11.07 22:36
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|16.03
|15143470
|2006.11.08 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3778
|0.0000
|2.3798
|2006.11.08 14:06
|2.3798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.01
|15167501
|2006.11.08 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2504
|0.0000
|1.2484
|2006.11.09 08:15
|1.2488
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.45
|12.81
|15167524
|2006.11.08 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2788
|2006.11.09 07:45
|1.2773
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|5.00
|15245415
|2006.11.09 12:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6715
|0.0000
|0.6695
|2006.11.10 10:45
|0.6722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|-13.42
|15257787
|2006.11.09 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3754
|0.0000
|2.3708
|2006.11.10 10:30
|2.3681
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|-59.04
|15272530
|2006.11.09 15:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3720
|0.0000
|2.3708
|2006.11.10 10:30
|2.3681
|0.00
|0.00
|3.17
|-63.08
|15292709
|2006.11.09 17:15
|buy
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3690
|0.0000
|2.3708
|2006.11.10 10:30
|2.3681
|0.00
|0.00
|4.76
|-21.84
|15327931
|2006.11.10 02:45
|buy
|0.50
|gbpchf
|2.3661
|0.0000
|2.3708
|2006.11.10 10:30
|2.3681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.07
|66.25
|Closed P/L:
|63.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15097047
|2006.11.07 20:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7740
|0.0000
|0.7713
|0.7674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-66.00
|15129989
|2006.11.08 07:45
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7703
|0.0000
|0.7713
|0.7674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-58.00
|15215298
|2006.11.09 02:30
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7670
|0.0000
|0.7713
|0.7674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|12.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|-112.00
|Floating P/L:
|-110.02
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|63.18
|Floating P/L:
|-110.02
|Margin:
|600.00
|Balance:
|5 190.37
|Equity:
|5 080.35
|Free Margin:
|4 480.35
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|361.62
|Gross Loss:
|298.44
|Total Net Profit:
|63.18
|Profit Factor:
|1.21
|Expected Payoff:
|2.43
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|147.37 (2.76%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.76% (147.37)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (69.23%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (30.77%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|80.87
|loss trade:
|-79.57
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.09
|loss trade:
|-37.31
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (182.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-147.37)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|182.79 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-147.37 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|3