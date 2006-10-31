Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1288716 Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_03 Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
146175952006.10.31 16:00buy0.10gbpchf2.37310.00002.37512006.11.01 08:452.37440.000.001.5910.44
146247302006.10.31 17:15buy0.10eurjpy149.230.00149.432006.11.01 15:54149.430.000.000.9117.08
146583792006.11.01 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.24420.00001.24222006.11.01 15:001.24220.000.000.0016.10
146584452006.11.01 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.27590.00001.27792006.11.01 15:001.27790.000.000.0020.00
146935532006.11.01 16:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37380.00002.37582006.11.01 19:082.37580.000.000.0016.07
146936312006.11.01 16:15sell0.10eurgbp0.66890.00000.66692006.11.03 09:450.66890.000.001.960.00
147192452006.11.02 01:45buy0.10audusd0.77230.00000.77432006.11.02 10:340.77430.000.000.0020.00
147488152006.11.02 10:30buy0.10eurjpy149.100.00149.302006.11.02 11:32149.300.000.000.0017.10
148307782006.11.03 08:15sell0.10usdchf1.24570.00001.24982006.11.06 22:301.25540.000.00-2.30-77.27
148314542006.11.03 08:31buy0.10eurusd1.27700.00001.27482006.11.06 22:151.27310.000.00-1.74-39.00
148325052006.11.03 09:00buy0.10eurjpy149.540.00149.742006.11.03 13:31149.740.000.000.0017.00
148880062006.11.03 14:45buy0.10audusd0.76980.00000.77182006.11.07 02:050.77180.000.000.1820.00
148880322006.11.03 14:45buy0.20eurusd1.27070.00001.27482006.11.06 22:151.27310.000.00-3.4648.00
148895812006.11.03 15:00sell0.20usdchf1.25480.00001.24982006.11.06 22:301.25540.000.00-4.60-9.56
149369802006.11.06 08:30sell0.10eurgbp0.66890.00000.66692006.11.08 22:000.66990.000.002.45-19.05
150701992006.11.07 15:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37960.00002.38162006.11.07 19:592.38160.000.000.0016.00
150951322006.11.07 20:30buy0.10eurusd1.27720.00001.27922006.11.08 09:051.27920.000.00-0.8720.00
150951482006.11.07 20:30sell0.10usdchf1.24950.00001.24752006.11.07 22:361.24750.000.00-1.1516.03
151434702006.11.08 10:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37780.00002.37982006.11.08 14:062.37980.000.000.0016.01
151675012006.11.08 15:15sell0.10usdchf1.25040.00001.24842006.11.09 08:151.24880.000.00-3.4512.81
151675242006.11.08 15:15buy0.10eurusd1.27680.00001.27882006.11.09 07:451.27730.000.00-2.605.00
152454152006.11.09 12:48sell0.10eurgbp0.67150.00000.66952006.11.10 10:450.67220.000.000.49-13.42
152577872006.11.09 13:45buy0.10gbpchf2.37540.00002.37082006.11.10 10:302.36810.000.001.59-59.04
152725302006.11.09 15:45buy0.20gbpchf2.37200.00002.37082006.11.10 10:302.36810.000.003.17-63.08
152927092006.11.09 17:15buy0.30gbpchf2.36900.00002.37082006.11.10 10:302.36810.000.004.76-21.84
153279312006.11.10 02:45buy0.50gbpchf2.36610.00002.37082006.11.10 10:302.36810.000.000.0080.87
  0.00 0.00 -3.07 66.25
Closed P/L: 63.18
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
150970472006.11.07 20:45buy0.10audusd0.77400.00000.7713 0.76740.000.000.54-66.00
151299892006.11.08 07:45buy0.20audusd0.77030.00000.7713 0.76740.000.000.90-58.00
152152982006.11.09 02:30buy0.30audusd0.76700.00000.7713 0.76740.000.000.5412.00
  0.00 0.00 1.98 -112.00
 Floating P/L: -110.02
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 63.18 Floating P/L: -110.02 Margin: 600.00
Balance: 5 190.37 Equity: 5 080.35 Free Margin: 4 480.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 361.62 Gross Loss: 298.44 Total Net Profit: 63.18
Profit Factor: 1.21 Expected Payoff: 2.43  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 147.37 (2.76%) Relative Drawdown: 2.76% (147.37)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 8 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (77.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (69.23%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (30.77%)
Largest profit trade: 80.87 loss trade: -79.57
Average profit trade: 20.09 loss trade: -37.31
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (182.79) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-147.37)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 182.79 (10) consecutive loss (count): -147.37 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 3