Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1274964 Name: CA_RSI_M15 Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
153689342006.11.10 09:30sell0.50eurusd1.28790.00001.28522006.11.10 15:091.28520.000.000.00135.00
153326092006.11.10 04:00sell0.30eurusd1.28570.00001.28522006.11.10 15:091.28520.000.000.0015.00
153301672006.11.10 03:15sell0.20eurusd1.28570.00001.28522006.11.10 15:091.28520.000.000.0010.00
153291782006.11.10 03:00sell0.10eurusd1.28620.00001.28522006.11.10 15:091.28520.000.000.0010.00
153325772006.11.10 04:00buy0.10usdchf1.23900.00001.24052006.11.10 04:151.23880.000.000.00-1.61
152623902006.11.09 14:15sell0.30eurjpy151.190.00151.112006.11.10 01:35151.110.000.00-3.1520.39
152418052006.11.09 12:15sell0.20eurjpy150.890.00151.112006.11.10 01:35151.110.000.00-2.10-37.39
152911742006.11.09 17:00sell1.30eurjpy151.340.00151.112006.11.10 01:35151.110.000.00-13.65254.05
152743512006.11.09 16:00sell0.80eurjpy151.320.00151.112006.11.10 01:35151.110.000.00-8.40142.75
152327642006.11.09 10:00sell0.10eurjpy150.610.00151.112006.11.10 01:35151.110.000.00-1.05-42.48
152715802006.11.09 15:30sell0.50eurjpy151.300.00151.112006.11.10 01:35151.110.000.00-5.2580.72
152926972006.11.09 17:15buy0.10gbpchf2.36910.00002.37062006.11.09 17:302.36840.000.000.00-5.63
152725192006.11.09 15:45buy0.10gbpchf2.37190.00002.37342006.11.09 16:002.36890.000.000.00-24.04
152303802006.11.09 09:15sell0.20eurusd1.27840.00001.27662006.11.09 13:421.27660.000.000.0036.00
152288462006.11.09 08:30sell0.10eurusd1.27830.00001.27662006.11.09 13:421.27660.000.000.0017.00
152511552006.11.09 13:30sell0.30eurusd1.27790.00001.27662006.11.09 13:421.27660.000.000.0039.00
148864692006.11.03 14:30sell0.10eurjpy149.890.00150.082006.11.09 09:30150.670.000.00-6.30-66.18
148900182006.11.03 15:00sell0.20eurjpy149.870.00150.082006.11.09 09:30150.670.000.00-12.60-135.75
148948272006.11.03 15:15sell0.30eurjpy149.890.00150.082006.11.09 09:30150.670.000.00-18.90-198.54
149074492006.11.03 19:30sell0.50eurjpy150.050.00150.082006.11.09 09:30150.670.000.00-31.50-263.03
150452322006.11.07 11:15sell0.80eurjpy150.360.00150.082006.11.09 09:30150.670.000.00-33.60-210.42
151045502006.11.07 23:00sell1.30eurjpy150.370.00150.082006.11.09 09:30150.670.000.00-40.95-330.90
152120362006.11.09 01:30buy0.10audusd0.76780.00000.76932006.11.09 01:450.76750.000.000.00-3.00
150146532006.11.07 06:15sell0.10audusd0.77350.00000.77352006.11.07 20:230.77350.000.000.000.00
150792362006.11.07 17:01sell0.20audusd0.77580.00000.77352006.11.07 20:230.77350.000.000.0046.00
150166132006.11.07 06:30sell0.10eurusd1.27640.00001.27772006.11.07 19:541.27770.000.000.00-13.00
150739542006.11.07 15:45sell0.20eurusd1.28060.00001.27772006.11.07 19:541.27770.000.000.0058.00
150739482006.11.07 15:45buy0.10usdchf1.24590.00001.24742006.11.07 16:001.24630.000.000.003.21
149332102006.11.06 07:45sell0.80eurjpy150.010.00149.932006.11.06 16:00150.560.000.000.00-371.47
149475682006.11.06 11:00sell1.30eurjpy150.230.00149.932006.11.06 16:00150.560.000.000.00-362.18
149377462006.11.06 08:45buy0.10audusd0.76820.00000.76972006.11.06 09:000.76800.000.000.00-2.00
148978322006.11.03 16:00sell0.10usdchf1.25460.00001.25312006.11.06 00:021.25310.000.00-1.1511.97
149009152006.11.03 17:00sell0.10gbpchf2.38570.00002.38422006.11.03 19:182.38420.000.000.0011.96
148317132006.11.03 08:45buy0.10eurjpy149.520.00149.672006.11.03 09:00149.500.000.000.00-1.71
147488272006.11.02 10:30buy0.10eurjpy149.100.00149.252006.11.02 10:45149.070.000.000.00-2.57
146624392006.11.01 10:15sell0.20gbpchf2.37590.00002.37422006.11.01 14:542.37420.000.000.0027.33
146641082006.11.01 10:45sell0.30gbpchf2.37540.00002.37422006.11.01 14:542.37420.000.000.0028.94
146615412006.11.01 10:00sell0.10gbpchf2.37620.00002.37422006.11.01 14:542.37420.000.000.0016.08
146641152006.11.01 10:45buy0.10eurgbp0.66820.00000.66972006.11.01 11:000.66800.000.000.00-3.82
146615512006.11.01 10:00buy0.10eurgbp0.66840.00000.66992006.11.01 10:160.66810.000.000.00-5.72
146393402006.11.01 00:15sell0.20audusd0.77490.00000.77332006.11.01 09:410.77330.000.000.0032.00
146295892006.10.31 18:30sell0.10audusd0.77460.00000.77332006.11.01 09:410.77330.000.00-0.1513.00
146256862006.10.31 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.27710.00001.27562006.11.01 07:051.27560.000.000.7215.00
  0.00 0.00 -178.03 -1 058.04
Closed P/L: -1 236.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
152580502006.11.09 13:45sell0.10eurgbp0.67240.00000.6714 0.67270.000.000.98-5.73
152716072006.11.09 15:31sell0.20eurgbp0.67310.00000.6714 0.67270.000.001.9615.29
152756482006.11.09 16:15sell0.30eurgbp0.67330.00000.6714 0.67270.000.002.9434.40
153404142006.11.10 06:01sell0.50eurgbp0.67360.00000.6714 0.67270.000.002.4586.00
154053482006.11.10 16:30sell0.80eurgbp0.67240.00000.6714 0.67270.000.003.92-45.87
  0.00 0.00 12.25 84.09
 Floating P/L: 96.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 236.07 Floating P/L: 96.34 Margin: 1 900.00
Balance: 4 935.14 Equity: 5 031.48 Free Margin: 3 131.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 992.37 Gross Loss: 2 228.44 Total Net Profit: -1 236.07
Profit Factor: 0.45 Expected Payoff: -28.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 851.23 Maximal Drawdown: 1 993.11 (31.57%) Relative Drawdown: 31.57% (1 993.11)
 
Total Trades: 43 Short Positions (won %): 33 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (10.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (53.49%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (46.51%)
Largest profit trade: 240.40 loss trade: -371.85
Average profit trade: 43.15 loss trade: -111.42
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (170.00) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-1 351.67)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 374.75 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 351.67 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2