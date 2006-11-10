|Account: 1274964
|Name: CA_RSI_M15
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15368934
|2006.11.10 09:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2879
|0.0000
|1.2852
|2006.11.10 15:09
|1.2852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.00
|15332609
|2006.11.10 04:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2852
|2006.11.10 15:09
|1.2852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|15330167
|2006.11.10 03:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2852
|2006.11.10 15:09
|1.2852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|15329178
|2006.11.10 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2862
|0.0000
|1.2852
|2006.11.10 15:09
|1.2852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|15332577
|2006.11.10 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2390
|0.0000
|1.2405
|2006.11.10 04:15
|1.2388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.61
|15262390
|2006.11.09 14:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|151.19
|0.00
|151.11
|2006.11.10 01:35
|151.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|20.39
|15241805
|2006.11.09 12:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.89
|0.00
|151.11
|2006.11.10 01:35
|151.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|-37.39
|15291174
|2006.11.09 17:00
|sell
|1.30
|eurjpy
|151.34
|0.00
|151.11
|2006.11.10 01:35
|151.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.65
|254.05
|15274351
|2006.11.09 16:00
|sell
|0.80
|eurjpy
|151.32
|0.00
|151.11
|2006.11.10 01:35
|151.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|142.75
|15232764
|2006.11.09 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.61
|0.00
|151.11
|2006.11.10 01:35
|151.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-42.48
|15271580
|2006.11.09 15:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|151.30
|0.00
|151.11
|2006.11.10 01:35
|151.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.25
|80.72
|15292697
|2006.11.09 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3691
|0.0000
|2.3706
|2006.11.09 17:30
|2.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.63
|15272519
|2006.11.09 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3719
|0.0000
|2.3734
|2006.11.09 16:00
|2.3689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.04
|15230380
|2006.11.09 09:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2784
|0.0000
|1.2766
|2006.11.09 13:42
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|15228846
|2006.11.09 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|1.2766
|2006.11.09 13:42
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|15251155
|2006.11.09 13:30
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2779
|0.0000
|1.2766
|2006.11.09 13:42
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|14886469
|2006.11.03 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.89
|0.00
|150.08
|2006.11.09 09:30
|150.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.30
|-66.18
|14890018
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.87
|0.00
|150.08
|2006.11.09 09:30
|150.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|-135.75
|14894827
|2006.11.03 15:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|149.89
|0.00
|150.08
|2006.11.09 09:30
|150.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.90
|-198.54
|14907449
|2006.11.03 19:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|150.05
|0.00
|150.08
|2006.11.09 09:30
|150.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.50
|-263.03
|15045232
|2006.11.07 11:15
|sell
|0.80
|eurjpy
|150.36
|0.00
|150.08
|2006.11.09 09:30
|150.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.60
|-210.42
|15104550
|2006.11.07 23:00
|sell
|1.30
|eurjpy
|150.37
|0.00
|150.08
|2006.11.09 09:30
|150.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.95
|-330.90
|15212036
|2006.11.09 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7678
|0.0000
|0.7693
|2006.11.09 01:45
|0.7675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|15014653
|2006.11.07 06:15
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7735
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.07 20:23
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15079236
|2006.11.07 17:01
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7758
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.07 20:23
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|15016613
|2006.11.07 06:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.11.07 19:54
|1.2777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|15073954
|2006.11.07 15:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2806
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.11.07 19:54
|1.2777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|15073948
|2006.11.07 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2459
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2006.11.07 16:00
|1.2463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.21
|14933210
|2006.11.06 07:45
|sell
|0.80
|eurjpy
|150.01
|0.00
|149.93
|2006.11.06 16:00
|150.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-371.47
|14947568
|2006.11.06 11:00
|sell
|1.30
|eurjpy
|150.23
|0.00
|149.93
|2006.11.06 16:00
|150.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-362.18
|14937746
|2006.11.06 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7682
|0.0000
|0.7697
|2006.11.06 09:00
|0.7680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|14897832
|2006.11.03 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2546
|0.0000
|1.2531
|2006.11.06 00:02
|1.2531
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|11.97
|14900915
|2006.11.03 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3857
|0.0000
|2.3842
|2006.11.03 19:18
|2.3842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.96
|14831713
|2006.11.03 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.52
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.03 09:00
|149.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.71
|14748827
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.10
|0.00
|149.25
|2006.11.02 10:45
|149.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.57
|14662439
|2006.11.01 10:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3759
|0.0000
|2.3742
|2006.11.01 14:54
|2.3742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.33
|14664108
|2006.11.01 10:45
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3754
|0.0000
|2.3742
|2006.11.01 14:54
|2.3742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.94
|14661541
|2006.11.01 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3762
|0.0000
|2.3742
|2006.11.01 14:54
|2.3742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.08
|14664115
|2006.11.01 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6682
|0.0000
|0.6697
|2006.11.01 11:00
|0.6680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.82
|14661551
|2006.11.01 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6684
|0.0000
|0.6699
|2006.11.01 10:16
|0.6681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.72
|14639340
|2006.11.01 00:15
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7749
|0.0000
|0.7733
|2006.11.01 09:41
|0.7733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|14629589
|2006.10.31 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7746
|0.0000
|0.7733
|2006.11.01 09:41
|0.7733
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|13.00
|14625686
|2006.10.31 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2771
|0.0000
|1.2756
|2006.11.01 07:05
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-178.03
|-1 058.04
|Closed P/L:
|-1 236.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15258050
|2006.11.09 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6724
|0.0000
|0.6714
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|-5.73
|15271607
|2006.11.09 15:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6731
|0.0000
|0.6714
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|15.29
|15275648
|2006.11.09 16:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.6733
|0.0000
|0.6714
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|34.40
|15340414
|2006.11.10 06:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurgbp
|0.6736
|0.0000
|0.6714
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|2.45
|86.00
|15405348
|2006.11.10 16:30
|sell
|0.80
|eurgbp
|0.6724
|0.0000
|0.6714
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|3.92
|-45.87
|0.00
|0.00
|12.25
|84.09
|Floating P/L:
|96.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 236.07
|Floating P/L:
|96.34
|Margin:
|1 900.00
|Balance:
|4 935.14
|Equity:
|5 031.48
|Free Margin:
|3 131.48
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|992.37
|Gross Loss:
|2 228.44
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 236.07
|Profit Factor:
|0.45
|Expected Payoff:
|-28.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 851.23
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 993.11 (31.57%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|31.57% (1 993.11)
|Total Trades:
|43
|Short Positions (won %):
|33 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (10.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (53.49%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (46.51%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|240.40
|loss trade:
|-371.85
|Average
|profit trade:
|43.15
|loss trade:
|-111.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (170.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-1 351.67)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|374.75 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 351.67 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2