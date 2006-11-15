|Account: 1300784
|Name: CA_Common_RSI_v1_M30
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 17, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15634729
|2006.11.15 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.10
|152.27
|151.07
|2006.11.17 15:18
|151.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|2.55
|15685659
|2006.11.15 20:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|151.35
|152.27
|151.07
|2006.11.17 15:18
|151.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|47.60
|15779319
|2006.11.17 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2780
|1.2680
|1.2800
|2006.11.17 14:51
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|15779294
|2006.11.17 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2499
|1.2599
|1.2479
|2006.11.17 14:51
|1.2479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.03
|15515287
|2006.11.14 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7645
|0.7769
|0.7649
|2006.11.17 13:01
|0.7649
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|-4.00
|15741984
|2006.11.16 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7681
|0.7769
|0.7649
|2006.11.17 13:01
|0.7649
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|64.00
|15780957
|2006.11.17 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3579
|2.3679
|2.3559
|2006.11.17 08:07
|2.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|15648081
|2006.11.15 12:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6775
|0.6863
|0.6743
|2006.11.16 17:30
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|0.00
|15466398
|2006.11.13 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6740
|0.6863
|0.6743
|2006.11.16 17:30
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|2.45
|-66.14
|15721233
|2006.11.16 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2475
|1.2575
|1.2455
|2006.11.16 13:30
|1.2455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.06
|15690032
|2006.11.15 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2828
|1.2928
|1.2808
|2006.11.16 08:38
|1.2808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|15650436
|2006.11.15 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2495
|1.2595
|1.2475
|2006.11.15 15:11
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.03
|15628931
|2006.11.15 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3605
|2.3705
|2.3585
|2006.11.15 09:46
|2.3585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.04
|15534006
|2006.11.14 11:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3596
|2.3513
|2.3633
|2006.11.15 08:40
|2.3633
|0.00
|0.00
|3.17
|59.35
|15524465
|2006.11.14 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3646
|2.3513
|2.3633
|2006.11.15 08:40
|2.3633
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|-10.43
|15498309
|2006.11.14 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.92
|149.92
|151.12
|2006.11.14 08:48
|151.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.99
|15473670
|2006.11.13 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2439
|1.2539
|1.2419
|2006.11.14 08:01
|1.2419
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|16.10
|15451848
|2006.11.13 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7648
|0.7548
|0.7668
|2006.11.14 07:00
|0.7656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|8.00
|15480155
|2006.11.13 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2710
|1.2830
|2006.11.14 04:49
|1.2830
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|20.00
|15451819
|2006.11.13 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.26
|152.26
|151.06
|2006.11.13 23:51
|151.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|16.98
|15466034
|2006.11.13 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3632
|2.3532
|2.3652
|2006.11.13 15:41
|2.3652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.08
|15415616
|2006.11.12 20:29
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.48
|307.24
|Closed P/L:
|300.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15831531
|2006.11.17 19:33
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7688
|0.7788
|0.7668
|
|0.7692
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-4.00
|15754016
|2006.11.16 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6778
|0.6678
|0.6798
|
|0.6769
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|-17.05
|15826726
|2006.11.17 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.05
|150.05
|151.25
|
|151.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|-3.39
|15826722
|2006.11.17 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2824
|1.2924
|1.2804
|
|1.2827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|-3.00
|15826743
|2006.11.17 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2449
|1.2349
|1.2469
|
|1.2440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|-7.23
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|-34.67
|
|Floating P/L:
|-33.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|300.76
|Floating P/L:
|-33.60
|Margin:
|500.00
|Balance:
|10 300.76
|Equity:
|10 267.16
|Free Margin:
|9 767.16
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|379.69
|Gross Loss:
|78.93
|Total Net Profit:
|300.76
|Profit Factor:
|4.81
|Expected Payoff:
|14.32
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|63.69 (0.62%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.62% (63.69)
|
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (78.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (80.95%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (19.05%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|63.70
|loss trade:
|-63.69
|Average
|profit trade:
|22.33
|loss trade:
|-19.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (153.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-63.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|153.69 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-63.69 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1