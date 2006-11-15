Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1300784 Name: CA_Common_RSI_v1_M30 Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
156347292006.11.15 10:00sell0.10eurjpy151.10152.27151.072006.11.17 15:18151.070.000.00-4.202.55
156856592006.11.15 20:30sell0.20eurjpy151.35152.27151.072006.11.17 15:18151.070.000.00-8.4047.60
157793192006.11.17 07:00buy0.10eurusd1.27801.26801.28002006.11.17 14:511.28000.000.000.0020.00
157792942006.11.17 07:00sell0.10usdchf1.24991.25991.24792006.11.17 14:511.24790.000.000.0016.03
155152872006.11.14 07:30sell0.10audusd0.76450.77690.76492006.11.17 13:010.76490.000.00-0.75-4.00
157419842006.11.16 15:00sell0.20audusd0.76810.77690.76492006.11.17 13:010.76490.000.00-0.3064.00
157809572006.11.17 07:30sell0.10gbpchf2.35792.36792.35592006.11.17 08:072.35590.000.000.0016.00
156480812006.11.15 12:00sell0.20eurgbp0.67750.68630.67432006.11.16 17:300.67750.000.002.940.00
154663982006.11.13 15:04sell0.10eurgbp0.67400.68630.67432006.11.16 17:300.67750.000.002.45-66.14
157212332006.11.16 10:00sell0.10usdchf1.24751.25751.24552006.11.16 13:301.24550.000.000.0016.06
156900322006.11.15 23:00sell0.10eurusd1.28281.29281.28082006.11.16 08:381.28080.000.000.0020.00
156504362006.11.15 13:00sell0.10usdchf1.24951.25951.24752006.11.15 15:111.24750.000.000.0016.03
156289312006.11.15 09:30sell0.10gbpchf2.36052.37052.35852006.11.15 09:462.35850.000.000.0016.04
155340062006.11.14 11:30buy0.20gbpchf2.35962.35132.36332006.11.15 08:402.36330.000.003.1759.35
155244652006.11.14 09:30buy0.10gbpchf2.36462.35132.36332006.11.15 08:402.36330.000.001.59-10.43
154983092006.11.14 01:00buy0.10eurjpy150.92149.92151.122006.11.14 08:48151.120.000.000.0016.99
154736702006.11.13 16:30sell0.10usdchf1.24391.25391.24192006.11.14 08:011.24190.000.00-1.1516.10
154518482006.11.13 11:00buy0.10audusd0.76480.75480.76682006.11.14 07:000.76560.000.000.098.00
154801552006.11.13 20:00buy0.10eurusd1.28101.27101.28302006.11.14 04:491.28300.000.00-0.8720.00
154518192006.11.13 11:00sell0.10eurjpy151.26152.26151.062006.11.13 23:51151.060.000.00-1.0516.98
154660342006.11.13 15:00buy0.10gbpchf2.36322.35322.36522006.11.13 15:412.36520.000.000.0016.08
154156162006.11.12 20:29balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -6.48 307.24
Closed P/L: 300.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158315312006.11.17 19:33sell0.10audusd0.76880.77880.7668 0.76920.000.00-0.15-4.00
157540162006.11.16 18:00buy0.10eurgbp0.67780.66780.6798 0.67690.000.00-1.40-17.05
158267262006.11.17 16:30buy0.10eurjpy151.05150.05151.25 151.010.000.000.91-3.39
158267222006.11.17 16:30sell0.10eurusd1.28241.29241.2804 1.28270.000.000.72-3.00
158267432006.11.17 16:30buy0.10usdchf1.24491.23491.2469 1.24400.000.000.99-7.23
  0.00 0.00 1.07 -34.67
 Floating P/L: -33.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 300.76 Floating P/L: -33.60 Margin: 500.00
Balance: 10 300.76 Equity: 10 267.16 Free Margin: 9 767.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 379.69 Gross Loss: 78.93 Total Net Profit: 300.76
Profit Factor: 4.81 Expected Payoff: 14.32  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 63.69 (0.62%) Relative Drawdown: 0.62% (63.69)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 14 (78.57%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (80.95%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (19.05%)
Largest profit trade: 63.70 loss trade: -63.69
Average profit trade: 22.33 loss trade: -19.73
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (153.69) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-63.69)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 153.69 (7) consecutive loss (count): -63.69 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1