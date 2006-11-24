Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1300785 Name: CA_Common_RSI_v1_H1 Currency: USD 2006 November 24, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
161403832006.11.24 06:00sell0.50eurusd1.29571.30431.29232006.11.24 08:321.30430.000.000.00-430.00
161222562006.11.23 12:00sell0.30eurusd1.29561.30431.29232006.11.24 08:321.30430.000.001.82-261.00
160795062006.11.22 18:00sell0.20eurusd1.29261.30431.29232006.11.24 08:321.30430.000.005.53-234.00
160147322006.11.22 06:00sell0.10eurusd1.28631.30431.29232006.11.24 08:321.30430.000.002.77-180.00
161251662006.11.24 01:00buy0.20eurjpy150.77149.84151.042006.11.24 08:32151.040.000.000.0046.61
160586632006.11.22 15:00buy0.10eurjpy150.97149.84151.042006.11.24 08:32151.040.000.003.586.04
161247392006.11.24 01:00buy0.20usdchf1.22431.21551.22752006.11.24 08:311.21550.000.000.00-144.80
160949272006.11.23 03:05buy0.10usdchf1.22781.21551.22752006.11.24 08:311.21550.000.000.95-101.19
160855332006.11.22 22:00buy0.10gbpchf2.34912.33912.35112006.11.23 15:022.33910.000.000.00-81.89
157823012006.11.17 08:00buy0.10eurgbp0.67800.66630.67832006.11.23 10:000.67730.000.00-4.20-13.41
159717392006.11.21 16:00buy0.20eurgbp0.67550.66630.67832006.11.23 10:000.67730.000.00-5.6068.94
160147582006.11.22 06:00buy0.10usdchf1.23871.22871.24072006.11.22 13:331.22870.000.000.00-81.39
158327322006.11.17 20:00buy0.10eurjpy151.00150.00151.202006.11.19 23:05151.200.000.000.9116.97
157793202006.11.17 07:00sell0.10usdchf1.24991.25991.24792006.11.17 14:511.24790.000.000.0016.03
157792892006.11.17 07:00buy0.10eurusd1.27791.26791.27992006.11.17 14:501.27990.000.000.0020.00
155750982006.11.14 16:00sell0.20eurgbp0.67610.68700.67502006.11.17 07:000.67710.000.004.90-37.75
154722762006.11.13 16:00sell0.10eurgbp0.67330.68700.67502006.11.17 07:000.67710.000.002.94-71.72
157079512006.11.16 07:02sell0.30eurgbp0.67880.68700.67502006.11.17 07:000.67710.000.001.4796.26
157459212006.11.16 16:00sell0.10audusd0.76800.77800.76602006.11.17 01:320.76600.000.00-0.1520.00
156610772006.11.15 15:00sell0.10usdchf1.24931.25931.24732006.11.15 15:111.24730.000.000.0016.03
155884812006.11.14 18:00buy0.10gbpchf2.35912.34912.36112006.11.15 08:332.36110.000.001.5916.05
154722222006.11.13 16:00buy0.10gbpchf2.36692.35692.36892006.11.14 14:332.35690.000.001.59-80.65
155053662006.11.14 04:00buy0.10eurjpy150.88149.88151.082006.11.14 08:45151.080.000.000.0016.99
154801472006.11.13 20:00sell0.10usdchf1.24431.25431.24232006.11.14 07:581.24230.000.00-1.1516.10
154855672006.11.13 23:01buy0.10eurusd1.28111.27111.28312006.11.14 07:561.28310.000.000.0020.00
154743502006.11.13 17:01buy0.10audusd0.76310.75310.76512006.11.14 06:120.76510.000.000.0920.00
154156172006.11.12 20:30balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 17.04 -1 321.78
Closed P/L: -1 304.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
160273342006.11.22 10:00sell0.10audusd0.77190.78590.7739 0.77920.000.00-0.93-73.00
160855372006.11.22 22:00sell0.20audusd0.77520.78590.7739 0.77920.000.00-0.96-80.00
161222992006.11.23 12:00sell0.10eurgbp0.67680.68650.6745 0.67840.000.000.98-30.91
161370832006.11.24 05:01sell0.30audusd0.77480.78590.7739 0.77920.000.00-0.72-132.00
161459592006.11.24 08:00sell0.20eurgbp0.67640.68650.6745 0.67840.000.000.98-77.28
161928012006.11.24 12:00sell0.10eurjpy151.45152.45151.25 151.710.000.00-1.12-22.44
162017652006.11.24 15:00buy0.10gbpchf2.33872.32872.3407 2.33440.000.001.67-35.58
162017932006.11.24 15:00sell0.50audusd0.77760.78590.7739 0.77920.000.00-1.20-80.00
162090882006.11.24 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.21171.20171.2137 1.20850.000.000.95-26.48
  0.00 0.00 -0.35 -557.69
 Floating P/L: -558.04
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 304.74 Floating P/L: -558.04 Margin: 1 700.00
Balance: 8 695.26 Equity: 8 137.22 Free Margin: 6 437.22
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 396.76 Gross Loss: 1 701.50 Total Net Profit: -1 304.74
Profit Factor: 0.23 Expected Payoff: -50.18  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 304.74 Maximal Drawdown: 1 448.96 (14.28%) Relative Drawdown: 14.28% (1 448.96)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 11 (45.45%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (53.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (46.15%)
Largest profit trade: 97.73 loss trade: -430.00
Average profit trade: 28.34 loss trade: -141.79
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (151.25) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 094.88)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 151.25 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 094.88 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2