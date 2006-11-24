|Account: 1300785
|Name: CA_Common_RSI_v1_H1
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 24, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16140383
|2006.11.24 06:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2957
|1.3043
|1.2923
|2006.11.24 08:32
|1.3043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-430.00
|16122256
|2006.11.23 12:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2956
|1.3043
|1.2923
|2006.11.24 08:32
|1.3043
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|-261.00
|16079506
|2006.11.22 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2926
|1.3043
|1.2923
|2006.11.24 08:32
|1.3043
|0.00
|0.00
|5.53
|-234.00
|16014732
|2006.11.22 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2863
|1.3043
|1.2923
|2006.11.24 08:32
|1.3043
|0.00
|0.00
|2.77
|-180.00
|16125166
|2006.11.24 01:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.77
|149.84
|151.04
|2006.11.24 08:32
|151.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.61
|16058663
|2006.11.22 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.97
|149.84
|151.04
|2006.11.24 08:32
|151.04
|0.00
|0.00
|3.58
|6.04
|16124739
|2006.11.24 01:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2243
|1.2155
|1.2275
|2006.11.24 08:31
|1.2155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-144.80
|16094927
|2006.11.23 03:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2278
|1.2155
|1.2275
|2006.11.24 08:31
|1.2155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|-101.19
|16085533
|2006.11.22 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3491
|2.3391
|2.3511
|2006.11.23 15:02
|2.3391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.89
|15782301
|2006.11.17 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6780
|0.6663
|0.6783
|2006.11.23 10:00
|0.6773
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|-13.41
|15971739
|2006.11.21 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6755
|0.6663
|0.6783
|2006.11.23 10:00
|0.6773
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|68.94
|16014758
|2006.11.22 06:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2387
|1.2287
|1.2407
|2006.11.22 13:33
|1.2287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.39
|15832732
|2006.11.17 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.00
|150.00
|151.20
|2006.11.19 23:05
|151.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|16.97
|15779320
|2006.11.17 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2499
|1.2599
|1.2479
|2006.11.17 14:51
|1.2479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.03
|15779289
|2006.11.17 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2779
|1.2679
|1.2799
|2006.11.17 14:50
|1.2799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|15575098
|2006.11.14 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6761
|0.6870
|0.6750
|2006.11.17 07:00
|0.6771
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|-37.75
|15472276
|2006.11.13 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6733
|0.6870
|0.6750
|2006.11.17 07:00
|0.6771
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|-71.72
|15707951
|2006.11.16 07:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.6788
|0.6870
|0.6750
|2006.11.17 07:00
|0.6771
|0.00
|0.00
|1.47
|96.26
|15745921
|2006.11.16 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7680
|0.7780
|0.7660
|2006.11.17 01:32
|0.7660
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|20.00
|15661077
|2006.11.15 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2493
|1.2593
|1.2473
|2006.11.15 15:11
|1.2473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.03
|15588481
|2006.11.14 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3591
|2.3491
|2.3611
|2006.11.15 08:33
|2.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|16.05
|15472222
|2006.11.13 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3669
|2.3569
|2.3689
|2006.11.14 14:33
|2.3569
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|-80.65
|15505366
|2006.11.14 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.88
|149.88
|151.08
|2006.11.14 08:45
|151.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.99
|15480147
|2006.11.13 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2443
|1.2543
|1.2423
|2006.11.14 07:58
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|16.10
|15485567
|2006.11.13 23:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2811
|1.2711
|1.2831
|2006.11.14 07:56
|1.2831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|15474350
|2006.11.13 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7631
|0.7531
|0.7651
|2006.11.14 06:12
|0.7651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|20.00
|15415617
|2006.11.12 20:30
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|17.04
|-1 321.78
|Closed P/L:
|-1 304.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16027334
|2006.11.22 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7719
|0.7859
|0.7739
|
|0.7792
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|-73.00
|16085537
|2006.11.22 22:00
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7752
|0.7859
|0.7739
|
|0.7792
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-80.00
|16122299
|2006.11.23 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6768
|0.6865
|0.6745
|
|0.6784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|-30.91
|16137083
|2006.11.24 05:01
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7748
|0.7859
|0.7739
|
|0.7792
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-132.00
|16145959
|2006.11.24 08:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6764
|0.6865
|0.6745
|
|0.6784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|-77.28
|16192801
|2006.11.24 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.45
|152.45
|151.25
|
|151.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|-22.44
|16201765
|2006.11.24 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3387
|2.3287
|2.3407
|
|2.3344
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|-35.58
|16201793
|2006.11.24 15:00
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7776
|0.7859
|0.7739
|
|0.7792
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-80.00
|16209088
|2006.11.24 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2117
|1.2017
|1.2137
|
|1.2085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|-26.48
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-557.69
|
|Floating P/L:
|-558.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 304.74
|Floating P/L:
|-558.04
|Margin:
|1 700.00
|Balance:
|8 695.26
|Equity:
|8 137.22
|Free Margin:
|6 437.22
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|396.76
|Gross Loss:
|1 701.50
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 304.74
|Profit Factor:
|0.23
|Expected Payoff:
|-50.18
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 304.74
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 448.96 (14.28%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|14.28% (1 448.96)
|
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (45.45%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (53.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (46.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|97.73
|loss trade:
|-430.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|28.34
|loss trade:
|-141.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (151.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 094.88)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|151.25 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 094.88 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2