|Account: 1300785
|Name: CA_Common_RSI_v1_H1
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 22, 20:26
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16014758
|2006.11.22 06:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2387
|1.2287
|1.2407
|2006.11.22 13:33
|1.2287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.39
|15832732
|2006.11.17 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.00
|150.00
|151.20
|2006.11.19 23:05
|151.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|16.97
|15779320
|2006.11.17 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2499
|1.2599
|1.2479
|2006.11.17 14:51
|1.2479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.03
|15779289
|2006.11.17 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2779
|1.2679
|1.2799
|2006.11.17 14:50
|1.2799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|15472276
|2006.11.13 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6733
|0.6870
|0.6750
|2006.11.17 07:00
|0.6771
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|-71.72
|15575098
|2006.11.14 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6761
|0.6870
|0.6750
|2006.11.17 07:00
|0.6771
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|-37.75
|15707951
|2006.11.16 07:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.6788
|0.6870
|0.6750
|2006.11.17 07:00
|0.6771
|0.00
|0.00
|1.47
|96.26
|15745921
|2006.11.16 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7680
|0.7780
|0.7660
|2006.11.17 01:32
|0.7660
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|20.00
|15661077
|2006.11.15 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2493
|1.2593
|1.2473
|2006.11.15 15:11
|1.2473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.03
|15588481
|2006.11.14 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3591
|2.3491
|2.3611
|2006.11.15 08:33
|2.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|16.05
|15472222
|2006.11.13 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3669
|2.3569
|2.3689
|2006.11.14 14:33
|2.3569
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|-80.65
|15505366
|2006.11.14 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.88
|149.88
|151.08
|2006.11.14 08:45
|151.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.99
|15480147
|2006.11.13 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2443
|1.2543
|1.2423
|2006.11.14 07:58
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|16.10
|15485567
|2006.11.13 23:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2811
|1.2711
|1.2831
|2006.11.14 07:56
|1.2831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|15474350
|2006.11.13 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7631
|0.7531
|0.7651
|2006.11.14 06:12
|0.7651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|20.00
|15415617
|2006.11.12 20:30
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|12.19
|2.92
|Closed P/L:
|15.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15782301
|2006.11.17 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6780
|0.6663
|0.6783
|
|0.6756
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|-45.94
|15971739
|2006.11.21 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6755
|0.6663
|0.6783
|
|0.6756
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|3.83
|16014732
|2006.11.22 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2863
|1.3005
|1.2885
|
|1.2938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.00
|16027334
|2006.11.22 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7719
|0.7819
|0.7699
|
|0.7760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.00
|16058663
|2006.11.22 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.97
|149.97
|151.17
|
|151.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.71
|16079506
|2006.11.22 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2926
|1.3005
|1.2885
|
|1.2938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|-174.40
|
|Floating P/L:
|-177.90
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|15.11
|Floating P/L:
|-177.90
|Margin:
|800.00
|Balance:
|10 015.11
|Equity:
|9 837.21
|Free Margin:
|9 037.21
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|277.19
|Gross Loss:
|262.08
|Total Net Profit:
|15.11
|Profit Factor:
|1.06
|Expected Payoff:
|1.01
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|7.03
|Maximal Drawdown:
|129.11 (1.27%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.27% (129.11)
|
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (73.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (26.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|97.73
|loss trade:
|-81.39
|Average
|profit trade:
|25.20
|loss trade:
|-65.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (151.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-101.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|151.25 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-101.63 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1