Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1300785 Name: CA_Common_RSI_v1_H1 Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
157793202006.11.17 07:00sell0.10usdchf1.24991.25991.24792006.11.17 14:511.24790.000.000.0016.03
157792892006.11.17 07:00buy0.10eurusd1.27791.26791.27992006.11.17 14:501.27990.000.000.0020.00
155750982006.11.14 16:00sell0.20eurgbp0.67610.68700.67502006.11.17 07:000.67710.000.004.90-37.75
154722762006.11.13 16:00sell0.10eurgbp0.67330.68700.67502006.11.17 07:000.67710.000.002.94-71.72
157079512006.11.16 07:02sell0.30eurgbp0.67880.68700.67502006.11.17 07:000.67710.000.001.4796.26
157459212006.11.16 16:00sell0.10audusd0.76800.77800.76602006.11.17 01:320.76600.000.00-0.1520.00
156610772006.11.15 15:00sell0.10usdchf1.24931.25931.24732006.11.15 15:111.24730.000.000.0016.03
155884812006.11.14 18:00buy0.10gbpchf2.35912.34912.36112006.11.15 08:332.36110.000.001.5916.05
154722222006.11.13 16:00buy0.10gbpchf2.36692.35692.36892006.11.14 14:332.35690.000.001.59-80.65
155053662006.11.14 04:00buy0.10eurjpy150.88149.88151.082006.11.14 08:45151.080.000.000.0016.99
154801472006.11.13 20:00sell0.10usdchf1.24431.25431.24232006.11.14 07:581.24230.000.00-1.1516.10
154855672006.11.13 23:01buy0.10eurusd1.28111.27111.28312006.11.14 07:561.28310.000.000.0020.00
154743502006.11.13 17:01buy0.10audusd0.76310.75310.76512006.11.14 06:120.76510.000.000.0920.00
154156172006.11.12 20:30balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 11.28 67.34
Closed P/L: 78.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
157823012006.11.17 08:00buy0.10eurgbp0.67800.66800.6800 0.67690.000.00-0.70-20.84
158327322006.11.17 20:00buy0.10eurjpy151.00150.00151.20 151.010.000.000.910.85
  0.00 0.00 0.21 -19.99
 Floating P/L: -19.78
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 78.62 Floating P/L: -19.78 Margin: 200.00
Balance: 10 078.62 Equity: 10 058.84 Free Margin: 9 858.84
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 259.31 Gross Loss: 180.69 Total Net Profit: 78.62
Profit Factor: 1.44 Expected Payoff: 6.05  
Absolute Drawdown: 7.03 Maximal Drawdown: 101.63 (1.00%) Relative Drawdown: 1.00% (101.63)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (76.92%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (23.08%)
Largest profit trade: 97.73 loss trade: -79.06
Average profit trade: 25.93 loss trade: -60.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (151.25) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-101.63)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 151.25 (4) consecutive loss (count): -101.63 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2