Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1302859 Name: Easy Rider Currency: USD 2006 November 24, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158347752006.11.17 20:48buy1.00eurusd1.28261.27861.28362006.11.20 02:171.28360.000.00-8.65100.00
158390022006.11.19 23:16sell0.03usdjpy117.82118.66117.612006.11.22 03:51117.610.000.00-0.885.36
158390502006.11.19 23:16sell0.03usdjpy117.82117.82117.402006.11.22 07:40117.400.000.00-0.8810.73
158390682006.11.19 23:16sell0.03usdjpy117.82117.51117.192006.11.22 07:58117.510.000.00-0.887.91
160273472006.11.22 10:00buy0.05usdjpy117.47116.63117.682006.11.22 15:07116.630.000.000.00-36.01
160273992006.11.22 10:00buy0.05usdjpy117.47116.63117.892006.11.22 15:07116.630.000.000.00-36.01
160274012006.11.22 10:00buy0.05usdjpy117.47116.63118.102006.11.22 15:07116.630.000.000.00-36.01
160872982006.11.22 23:15buy0.05usdjpy116.70115.86116.912006.11.24 08:32115.860.000.000.62-36.25
160873672006.11.22 23:15buy0.05usdjpy116.70115.86117.122006.11.23 06:09116.550.000.000.00-6.44
160873732006.11.22 23:15buy0.05usdjpy116.70115.86117.332006.11.23 05:45116.550.000.000.00-6.44
162079882006.11.24 16:45sell0.05usdjpy115.85116.35115.752006.11.24 19:03115.750.000.000.004.32
162080022006.11.24 16:45sell0.05usdjpy115.85115.85115.652006.11.24 20:28115.850.000.000.000.00
162080072006.11.24 16:45sell0.05usdjpy115.85115.85115.552006.11.24 20:28115.850.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -10.67 -28.84
Closed P/L: -39.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -39.51 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 760.49 Equity: 2 760.49 Free Margin: 2 760.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 117.03 Gross Loss: 156.54 Total Net Profit: -39.51
Profit Factor: 0.75 Expected Payoff: -3.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 43.83 Maximal Drawdown: 156.54 (5.37%) Relative Drawdown: 5.37% (156.54)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (14.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (53.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (46.15%)
Largest profit trade: 91.35 loss trade: -36.01
Average profit trade: 16.72 loss trade: -26.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (112.71) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-156.54)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 112.71 (4) consecutive loss (count): -156.54 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 6