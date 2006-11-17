|Account: 1302859
|Name: Easy Rider
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 24, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15834775
|2006.11.17 20:48
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2826
|1.2786
|1.2836
|2006.11.20 02:17
|1.2836
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.65
|100.00
|15839002
|2006.11.19 23:16
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|117.82
|118.66
|117.61
|2006.11.22 03:51
|117.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|5.36
|15839050
|2006.11.19 23:16
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|117.82
|117.82
|117.40
|2006.11.22 07:40
|117.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|10.73
|15839068
|2006.11.19 23:16
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|117.82
|117.51
|117.19
|2006.11.22 07:58
|117.51
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|7.91
|16027347
|2006.11.22 10:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|117.47
|116.63
|117.68
|2006.11.22 15:07
|116.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.01
|16027399
|2006.11.22 10:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|117.47
|116.63
|117.89
|2006.11.22 15:07
|116.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.01
|16027401
|2006.11.22 10:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|117.47
|116.63
|118.10
|2006.11.22 15:07
|116.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.01
|16087298
|2006.11.22 23:15
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|116.70
|115.86
|116.91
|2006.11.24 08:32
|115.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|-36.25
|16087367
|2006.11.22 23:15
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|116.70
|115.86
|117.12
|2006.11.23 06:09
|116.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.44
|16087373
|2006.11.22 23:15
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|116.70
|115.86
|117.33
|2006.11.23 05:45
|116.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.44
|16207988
|2006.11.24 16:45
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|115.85
|116.35
|115.75
|2006.11.24 19:03
|115.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|16208002
|2006.11.24 16:45
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|115.85
|115.85
|115.65
|2006.11.24 20:28
|115.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16208007
|2006.11.24 16:45
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|115.85
|115.85
|115.55
|2006.11.24 20:28
|115.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.67
|-28.84
|Closed P/L:
|-39.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-39.51
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 760.49
|Equity:
|2 760.49
|Free Margin:
|2 760.49
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|117.03
|Gross Loss:
|156.54
|Total Net Profit:
|-39.51
|Profit Factor:
|0.75
|Expected Payoff:
|-3.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|43.83
|Maximal Drawdown:
|156.54 (5.37%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.37% (156.54)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (14.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (53.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (46.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|91.35
|loss trade:
|-36.01
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.72
|loss trade:
|-26.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (112.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-156.54)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|112.71 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-156.54 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|6