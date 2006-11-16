Interbank FX, LLC

Account: ######## Name: ######### Currency: USD 2006 November 24, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
156934572006.11.16 00:39buy0.10usdjpy118.01117.41118.512006.11.22 07:40117.410.000.005.20-51.10
160273482006.11.22 10:00buy0.10usdjpy117.47116.63117.892006.11.22 15:07116.630.000.000.00-72.02
160877612006.11.22 23:40buy0.10usdjpy116.74116.14117.242006.11.23 14:16116.140.000.000.00-51.66
160872972006.11.22 23:15buy0.10usdjpy116.70115.86117.122006.11.24 08:32115.860.000.001.24-72.50
161640342006.11.24 08:42buy0.30eurusd1.30570.00000.00002006.11.24 17:571.30890.000.000.0096.00
162080002006.11.24 16:45sell0.10usdjpy115.85116.69115.432006.11.24 20:30115.850.000.000.000.00
162100692006.11.24 17:23sell0.10usdjpy115.81116.41115.312006.11.24 20:30115.850.000.000.00-3.45
  0.00 0.00 6.44 -154.73
Closed P/L: -148.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -148.29 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 859.12 Equity: 2 859.12 Free Margin: 2 859.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 96.00 Gross Loss: 244.29 Total Net Profit: -148.29
Profit Factor: 0.39 Expected Payoff: -21.18  
Absolute Drawdown: 240.84 Maximal Drawdown: 240.84 (8.01%) Relative Drawdown: 8.01% (240.84)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (20.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%)
Largest profit trade: 96.00 loss trade: -72.02
Average profit trade: 48.00 loss trade: -48.86
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (96.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-240.84)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 96.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -240.84 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3