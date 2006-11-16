|Account: ########
|Name: #########
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 24, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15693457
|2006.11.16 00:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.01
|117.41
|118.51
|2006.11.22 07:40
|117.41
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|-51.10
|16027348
|2006.11.22 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.47
|116.63
|117.89
|2006.11.22 15:07
|116.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.02
|16087761
|2006.11.22 23:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.74
|116.14
|117.24
|2006.11.23 14:16
|116.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.66
|16087297
|2006.11.22 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.70
|115.86
|117.12
|2006.11.24 08:32
|115.86
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|-72.50
|16164034
|2006.11.24 08:42
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3057
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.11.24 17:57
|1.3089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|16208000
|2006.11.24 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.85
|116.69
|115.43
|2006.11.24 20:30
|115.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16210069
|2006.11.24 17:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.81
|116.41
|115.31
|2006.11.24 20:30
|115.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.45
|0.00
|0.00
|6.44
|-154.73
|Closed P/L:
|-148.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-148.29
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 859.12
|Equity:
|2 859.12
|Free Margin:
|2 859.12
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|96.00
|Gross Loss:
|244.29
|Total Net Profit:
|-148.29
|Profit Factor:
|0.39
|Expected Payoff:
|-21.18
|Absolute Drawdown:
|240.84
|Maximal Drawdown:
|240.84 (8.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.01% (240.84)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (20.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (28.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (71.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|96.00
|loss trade:
|-72.02
|Average
|profit trade:
|48.00
|loss trade:
|-48.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (96.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-240.84)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|96.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-240.84 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3