Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1298727 Name: Patrick Scott Currency: USD 2006 November 24, 20:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158180072006.11.17 15:15buy0.50usdjpy117.88117.38118.082006.11.20 08:09118.080.000.006.5084.69
158759172006.11.20 08:15sell0.50usdjpy118.13118.63117.932006.11.21 00:14117.930.000.00-7.3084.80
159261582006.11.21 00:15buy0.50usdjpy117.91117.41118.112006.11.21 04:39118.110.000.000.0084.67
159342722006.11.21 04:45sell0.50usdjpy118.12118.62117.922006.11.21 16:00117.920.000.000.0084.80
159741532006.11.21 16:45buy0.50usdjpy117.97117.47118.172006.11.22 04:44117.470.000.006.50-212.82
160273452006.11.22 10:00buy0.50usdjpy117.47116.97117.672006.11.22 12:23116.970.000.000.00-213.73
160872962006.11.22 23:15buy0.20usdjpy116.70116.20116.902006.11.23 13:49116.200.000.000.00-86.06
161359752006.11.24 04:30sell0.10usdjpy116.28116.78116.082006.11.24 08:23116.080.000.000.0017.23
162079822006.11.24 16:45sell0.50usdjpy115.85116.35115.652006.11.24 20:30115.850.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 5.70 -156.42
Closed P/L: -150.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -150.72 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 374.59 Equity: 50 374.59 Free Margin: 50 374.59
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 355.39 Gross Loss: 506.11 Total Net Profit: -150.72
Profit Factor: 0.70 Expected Payoff: -16.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 167.95 Maximal Drawdown: 506.11 (1.00%) Relative Drawdown: 1.00% (506.11)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 91.19 loss trade: -213.73
Average profit trade: 59.23 loss trade: -168.70
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (338.16) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-506.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 338.16 (4) consecutive loss (count): -506.11 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3