|Account: 1298727
|Name: Patrick Scott
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 24, 20:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15818007
|2006.11.17 15:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.88
|117.38
|118.08
|2006.11.20 08:09
|118.08
|0.00
|0.00
|6.50
|84.69
|15875917
|2006.11.20 08:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.13
|118.63
|117.93
|2006.11.21 00:14
|117.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|84.80
|15926158
|2006.11.21 00:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.91
|117.41
|118.11
|2006.11.21 04:39
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.67
|15934272
|2006.11.21 04:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.12
|118.62
|117.92
|2006.11.21 16:00
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.80
|15974153
|2006.11.21 16:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.97
|117.47
|118.17
|2006.11.22 04:44
|117.47
|0.00
|0.00
|6.50
|-212.82
|16027345
|2006.11.22 10:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.47
|116.97
|117.67
|2006.11.22 12:23
|116.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-213.73
|16087296
|2006.11.22 23:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.70
|116.20
|116.90
|2006.11.23 13:49
|116.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.06
|16135975
|2006.11.24 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.28
|116.78
|116.08
|2006.11.24 08:23
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.23
|16207982
|2006.11.24 16:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.85
|116.35
|115.65
|2006.11.24 20:30
|115.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|-156.42
|Closed P/L:
|-150.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-150.72
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 374.59
|Equity:
|50 374.59
|Free Margin:
|50 374.59
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|355.39
|Gross Loss:
|506.11
|Total Net Profit:
|-150.72
|Profit Factor:
|0.70
|Expected Payoff:
|-16.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|167.95
|Maximal Drawdown:
|506.11 (1.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.00% (506.11)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|91.19
|loss trade:
|-213.73
|Average
|profit trade:
|59.23
|loss trade:
|-168.70
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (338.16)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-506.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|338.16 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-506.11 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3