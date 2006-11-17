|Account: 469966
|Name: Guilherme Scripes
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 24, 20:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4409189
|2006.11.17 05:59
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|4412807
|2006.11.17 09:28
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2786
|1.2791
|1.2689
|2006.11.17 10:00
|1.2777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|4414454
|2006.11.17 10:21
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2796
|1.2805
|1.2699
|2006.11.17 10:31
|1.2791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|4415934
|2006.11.17 11:13
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2779
|1.2768
|1.2876
|2006.11.17 11:21
|1.2784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|4416218
|2006.11.17 11:26
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2779
|1.2768
|1.2876
|2006.11.17 11:34
|1.2784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|4416611
|2006.11.17 11:47
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2779
|1.2769
|1.2876
|2006.11.17 12:14
|1.2786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|4417511
|2006.11.17 12:15
|sell
|0.13
|eurusd
|1.2782
|1.2793
|1.2685
|2006.11.17 13:16
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|4420989
|2006.11.17 15:05
|sell
|0.13
|eurusd
|1.2779
|1.2791
|1.2682
|2006.11.17 16:14
|1.2791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.60
|4438138
|2006.11.20 02:45
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2826
|1.2843
|1.2729
|2006.11.20 04:24
|1.2843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.40
|4457644
|2006.11.21 02:13
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.2834
|1.2723
|2006.11.21 02:14
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.80
|4457838
|2006.11.21 02:14
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2832
|1.2838
|1.2735
|2006.11.21 02:16
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|4458339
|2006.11.21 02:16
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2819
|1.2828
|1.2722
|2006.11.21 07:00
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|4474415
|2006.11.21 17:11
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2816
|1.2830
|1.2719
|2006.11.21 20:53
|1.2830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.80
|4486461
|2006.11.22 05:12
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.2853
|1.2844
|1.2950
|2006.11.22 05:43
|1.2860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|4550904
|2006.11.24 11:01
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3063
|1.3046
|1.3160
|2006.11.24 11:15
|1.3069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|4552296
|2006.11.24 11:28
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3063
|1.3046
|1.3160
|2006.11.24 12:10
|1.3070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|4566871
|2006.11.24 18:43
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3085
|1.3068
|1.3182
|2006.11.24 19:20
|1.3092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.50
|Closed P/L:
|29.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|29.50
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|529.50
|Equity:
|529.50
|Free Margin:
|529.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|99.10
|Gross Loss:
|69.60
|Total Net Profit:
|29.50
|Profit Factor:
|1.42
|Expected Payoff:
|1.84
|Absolute Drawdown:
|6.50
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|52.80 (9.67%)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|10.80
|loss trade:
|-20.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.26
|loss trade:
|-17.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (46.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-52.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|46.30 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-52.80 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2