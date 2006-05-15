North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 127827Name: 77777777nf2006.11.28 03:02 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
12396118200512162006.05.15 11:01sell0.10eurusd1.28721.28721.26222006.05.16 13:011.28140.000.0058.00
22596383200512162006.05.22 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.27621.28021.29422006.05.24 00:581.28020.000.0040.00
32990633200512162006.06.05 11:01sell0.10eurusd1.29621.30021.27122006.06.06 13:021.28960.000.0066.00
43173209200512162006.06.12 11:01buy0.10eurusd1.26181.25781.27982006.06.12 14:381.25780.000.00-40.00
53335298200512162006.06.19 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.25911.25511.27712006.06.19 17:371.25510.000.00-40.00
63476797200512162006.06.26 11:01buy0.10eurusd1.25681.25281.27482006.06.28 17:341.25280.000.00-40.00
73627012200512162006.07.03 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.27771.28171.25272006.07.03 17:151.28170.000.00-40.00
83763494200512162006.07.10 11:01sell0.10eurusd1.27991.28391.25492006.07.11 13:001.27360.000.0063.00
93909456200512162006.07.17 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.26211.25811.28012006.07.17 11:151.25810.000.00-40.00
104053441200512162006.07.24 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.26211.25811.28012006.07.25 18:261.25810.000.00-40.00
114211295200512162006.07.31 11:01sell0.10eurusd1.27511.27911.25012006.08.01 13:011.27470.000.004.00
124376288200512162006.08.07 11:01sell0.10eurusd1.28771.29171.26272006.08.08 13:001.28430.000.0034.00
134514097200512162006.08.14 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.27431.27031.29232006.08.15 04:501.27030.000.00-40.00
144796611200512162006.08.28 11:01sell0.10eurusd1.28081.28481.25582006.08.29 13:001.28110.000.00-3.00
154921494200512162006.09.04 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.28511.28911.26012006.09.05 13:001.28400.000.0011.00
165104123200512162006.09.11 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.26901.26501.28702006.09.14 10:031.26850.000.00-5.00
175233001200512162006.09.18 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.26751.26351.28552006.09.21 10:001.27090.000.0034.00
185325228200512162006.09.25 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.27851.28251.25352006.09.26 13:011.26980.000.0087.00
195424809200512162006.10.02 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.26711.26791.28512006.10.04 13:381.26790.000.008.00
205522240200512162006.10.09 11:01buy0.10eurusd1.26011.25611.27812006.10.10 11:321.25610.000.00-40.00
215619652200512162006.10.16 11:01buy0.10eurusd1.25121.24721.26922006.10.19 10:011.25410.000.0029.00
225712632200512162006.10.23 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.25911.25511.27712006.10.23 13:001.25510.000.00-40.00
235802481200512162006.10.30 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.27221.27621.24722006.10.31 13:011.26910.000.0031.00
245891983200512162006.11.06 11:01buy0.10eurusd1.27061.27361.28862006.11.09 10:001.27860.000.0080.00
255992212200512162006.11.13 11:01sell0.10eurusd1.28551.28951.26052006.11.14 13:001.28230.000.0032.00
266108851200512162006.11.20 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.28321.28721.25822006.11.21 13:001.28200.000.0012.00
276197754200512162006.11.27 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.30971.31371.28472006.11.27 17:261.31370.000.00-40.00
0.000.00181.00
 
Summary P/L:181.00
 
Winning trades:(15) 589.00
Losing trades:(12) -408.00
Max summary P/L:221.00
Largest winning trade:87.00
Largest losing trade:-40.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (155.00)
Max consecutive losers:4 (-160.00)
Max consecutive profit:164.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-160.00 (4)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:182.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:1.44
Avg. profit factor:1.15
Risk factor:0.99
 
* * *