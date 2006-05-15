North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 127827
|Name: 77777777nf
|2006.11.28 03:02 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|2396118
|20051216
|2006.05.15 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2872
|1.2872
|1.2622
|2006.05.16 13:01
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|2
|2596383
|20051216
|2006.05.22 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2762
|1.2802
|1.2942
|2006.05.24 00:58
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3
|2990633
|20051216
|2006.06.05 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2962
|1.3002
|1.2712
|2006.06.06 13:02
|1.2896
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|4
|3173209
|20051216
|2006.06.12 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2618
|1.2578
|1.2798
|2006.06.12 14:38
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|5
|3335298
|20051216
|2006.06.19 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2591
|1.2551
|1.2771
|2006.06.19 17:37
|1.2551
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|6
|3476797
|20051216
|2006.06.26 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2568
|1.2528
|1.2748
|2006.06.28 17:34
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|7
|3627012
|20051216
|2006.07.03 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2777
|1.2817
|1.2527
|2006.07.03 17:15
|1.2817
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|8
|3763494
|20051216
|2006.07.10 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2799
|1.2839
|1.2549
|2006.07.11 13:00
|1.2736
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|9
|3909456
|20051216
|2006.07.17 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2621
|1.2581
|1.2801
|2006.07.17 11:15
|1.2581
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|10
|4053441
|20051216
|2006.07.24 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2621
|1.2581
|1.2801
|2006.07.25 18:26
|1.2581
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|11
|4211295
|20051216
|2006.07.31 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2751
|1.2791
|1.2501
|2006.08.01 13:01
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|12
|4376288
|20051216
|2006.08.07 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2877
|1.2917
|1.2627
|2006.08.08 13:00
|1.2843
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|13
|4514097
|20051216
|2006.08.14 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2743
|1.2703
|1.2923
|2006.08.15 04:50
|1.2703
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|14
|4796611
|20051216
|2006.08.28 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2808
|1.2848
|1.2558
|2006.08.29 13:00
|1.2811
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|15
|4921494
|20051216
|2006.09.04 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2851
|1.2891
|1.2601
|2006.09.05 13:00
|1.2840
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|16
|5104123
|20051216
|2006.09.11 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2690
|1.2650
|1.2870
|2006.09.14 10:03
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|17
|5233001
|20051216
|2006.09.18 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2675
|1.2635
|1.2855
|2006.09.21 10:00
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|18
|5325228
|20051216
|2006.09.25 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2785
|1.2825
|1.2535
|2006.09.26 13:01
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|87.00
|19
|5424809
|20051216
|2006.10.02 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2671
|1.2679
|1.2851
|2006.10.04 13:38
|1.2679
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|20
|5522240
|20051216
|2006.10.09 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2601
|1.2561
|1.2781
|2006.10.10 11:32
|1.2561
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|21
|5619652
|20051216
|2006.10.16 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2512
|1.2472
|1.2692
|2006.10.19 10:01
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|22
|5712632
|20051216
|2006.10.23 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2591
|1.2551
|1.2771
|2006.10.23 13:00
|1.2551
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|23
|5802481
|20051216
|2006.10.30 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2722
|1.2762
|1.2472
|2006.10.31 13:01
|1.2691
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|24
|5891983
|20051216
|2006.11.06 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2706
|1.2736
|1.2886
|2006.11.09 10:00
|1.2786
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|25
|5992212
|20051216
|2006.11.13 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2855
|1.2895
|1.2605
|2006.11.14 13:00
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|26
|6108851
|20051216
|2006.11.20 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2832
|1.2872
|1.2582
|2006.11.21 13:00
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|27
|6197754
|20051216
|2006.11.27 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3097
|1.3137
|1.2847
|2006.11.27 17:26
|1.3137
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|181.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|181.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(15) 589.00
|Losing trades:
|(12) -408.00
|Max summary P/L:
|221.00
|Largest winning trade:
|87.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-40.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (155.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|4 (-160.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|164.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-160.00 (4)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|182.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|1.44
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.15
|Risk factor:
|0.99
|
* * *