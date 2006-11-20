Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 21, 21:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22176402006.11.20 10:45buy0.01usdchf1.24260.00001.24512006.11.20 17:511.24320.000.000.000.48
22152522006.11.20 00:00buy0.01usdchf1.24410.00001.24662006.11.20 17:511.24330.000.000.00-0.64
22178062006.11.20 10:56buy0.02usdchf1.24100.00001.24352006.11.20 17:511.24350.000.000.004.02
22197212006.11.20 17:53buy0.01usdchf1.24400.00001.24652006.11.21 15:151.24480.000.000.030.64
22221762006.11.21 09:00buy0.01usdchf1.24250.00001.24502006.11.21 15:151.24500.000.000.002.01
22196942006.11.20 17:47sell0.01eurusd1.28150.00001.27902006.11.21 15:021.28080.000.000.020.70
22209832006.11.21 01:14sell0.01eurusd1.28330.00001.28082006.11.21 15:011.28080.000.000.002.50
22158132006.11.20 03:21sell0.01eurusd1.28390.00001.28142006.11.20 17:471.28140.000.000.002.50
22152022006.11.20 00:00sell0.01eurusd1.28240.00001.27992006.11.20 17:471.28180.000.000.000.60
22152192006.11.20 00:00buy0.01usdjpy117.880.00118.132006.11.20 09:12118.130.000.000.002.12
  0.00 0.00 0.05 14.93
Closed P/L: 14.98
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22234852006.11.21 15:02sell0.01eurusd1.28030.00001.2778 1.28450.000.000.00-4.20
22239362006.11.21 16:15sell0.01eurusd1.28180.00001.2793 1.28450.000.000.00-2.70
22151972006.11.20 00:00sell0.01gbpusd1.89460.00001.8921 1.90000.000.000.01-3.78
22176242006.11.20 10:44sell0.01gbpusd1.89590.00001.8937 1.90000.000.000.01-2.87
22177582006.11.20 10:56sell0.02gbpusd1.89740.00001.8949 1.90000.000.000.01-3.64
22210252006.11.21 01:14sell0.04gbpusd1.89890.00001.8964 1.90000.000.000.00-3.08
22236122006.11.21 15:15buy0.01usdchf1.24500.00001.2475 1.24040.000.000.00-3.71
22237892006.11.21 15:57buy0.01usdchf1.24340.00001.2459 1.24040.000.000.00-2.42
22240092006.11.21 16:28buy0.02usdchf1.24190.00001.2444 1.24040.000.000.00-2.42
22170662006.11.20 09:12buy0.01usdjpy118.170.00118.42 117.850.000.000.03-2.72
22177812006.11.20 10:56buy0.01usdjpy118.020.00118.27 117.850.000.000.03-1.44
22246642006.11.21 20:23sell0.02eurusd1.28310.00001.2808 1.28450.000.000.00-2.80
22246832006.11.21 20:23buy0.02usdjpy117.890.00118.11 117.850.000.000.00-0.68
22247782006.11.21 20:27sell0.04eurusd1.28470.00001.2822 1.28450.000.000.000.80
22247832006.11.21 20:27buy0.04usdchf1.24040.00001.2429 1.24040.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.09 -35.66
 Floating P/L: -35.57
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 14.98 Floating P/L: -35.57 Margin: 82.23
Balance: 6 502.08 Equity: 6 466.51 Free Margin: 6 384.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 15.62 Gross Loss: 0.64 Total Net Profit: 14.98
Profit Factor: 24.41 Expected Payoff: 1.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.64 (0.01%) Relative Drawdown: 0.01% (0.64)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 4.02 loss trade: -0.64
Average profit trade: 1.74 loss trade: -0.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (9.72) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.64)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9.72 (5) consecutive loss (count): -0.64 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1