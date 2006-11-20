|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 21, 21:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2217640
|2006.11.20 10:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2426
|0.0000
|1.2451
|2006.11.20 17:51
|1.2432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|2215252
|2006.11.20 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2441
|0.0000
|1.2466
|2006.11.20 17:51
|1.2433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|2217806
|2006.11.20 10:56
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2410
|0.0000
|1.2435
|2006.11.20 17:51
|1.2435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.02
|2219721
|2006.11.20 17:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2440
|0.0000
|1.2465
|2006.11.21 15:15
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.64
|2222176
|2006.11.21 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2425
|0.0000
|1.2450
|2006.11.21 15:15
|1.2450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.01
|2219694
|2006.11.20 17:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2790
|2006.11.21 15:02
|1.2808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.70
|2220983
|2006.11.21 01:14
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2833
|0.0000
|1.2808
|2006.11.21 15:01
|1.2808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|2215813
|2006.11.20 03:21
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2839
|0.0000
|1.2814
|2006.11.20 17:47
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|2215202
|2006.11.20 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2824
|0.0000
|1.2799
|2006.11.20 17:47
|1.2818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|2215219
|2006.11.20 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.88
|0.00
|118.13
|2006.11.20 09:12
|118.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|14.93
|Closed P/L:
|14.98
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2223485
|2006.11.21 15:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2803
|0.0000
|1.2778
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|2223936
|2006.11.21 16:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2818
|0.0000
|1.2793
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|2215197
|2006.11.20 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8946
|0.0000
|1.8921
|1.9000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-3.78
|2217624
|2006.11.20 10:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8959
|0.0000
|1.8937
|1.9000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-2.87
|2217758
|2006.11.20 10:56
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8974
|0.0000
|1.8949
|1.9000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-3.64
|2221025
|2006.11.21 01:14
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8989
|0.0000
|1.8964
|1.9000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.08
|2223612
|2006.11.21 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2450
|0.0000
|1.2475
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.71
|2223789
|2006.11.21 15:57
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2434
|0.0000
|1.2459
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|2224009
|2006.11.21 16:28
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2419
|0.0000
|1.2444
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|2217066
|2006.11.20 09:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.17
|0.00
|118.42
|117.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-2.72
|2217781
|2006.11.20 10:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.02
|0.00
|118.27
|117.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-1.44
|2224664
|2006.11.21 20:23
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2831
|0.0000
|1.2808
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|2224683
|2006.11.21 20:23
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.89
|0.00
|118.11
|117.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|2224778
|2006.11.21 20:27
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2847
|0.0000
|1.2822
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|2224783
|2006.11.21 20:27
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2404
|0.0000
|1.2429
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-35.66
|Floating P/L:
|-35.57
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|14.98
|Floating P/L:
|-35.57
|Margin:
|82.23
|Balance:
|6 502.08
|Equity:
|6 466.51
|Free Margin:
|6 384.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|15.62
|Gross Loss:
|0.64
|Total Net Profit:
|14.98
|Profit Factor:
|24.41
|Expected Payoff:
|1.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.64 (0.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.01% (0.64)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (90.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (10.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4.02
|loss trade:
|-0.64
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.74
|loss trade:
|-0.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (9.72)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.64)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9.72 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.64 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1