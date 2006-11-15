Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 15:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22024362006.11.15 23:49sell0.01usdchf1.24540.00001.24292006.11.16 14:301.24460.000.00-0.190.64
22034272006.11.16 07:30sell0.01usdchf1.24680.00001.24452006.11.16 14:301.24570.000.000.000.88
22041772006.11.16 10:00sell0.02usdchf1.24830.00001.24582006.11.16 14:301.24580.000.000.004.01
22126912006.11.17 15:35sell0.01usdchf1.24910.00001.24662006.11.17 15:491.24860.000.000.000.40
22060552006.11.16 14:35sell0.01usdchf1.24610.00001.24362006.11.17 15:351.24930.000.00-0.06-2.56
22062732006.11.16 14:52sell0.02usdchf1.24760.00001.24512006.11.17 15:351.24930.000.00-0.13-2.72
22093042006.11.17 05:06sell0.04usdchf1.24910.00001.24662006.11.17 15:341.24940.000.000.00-0.96
22059112006.11.16 14:31sell0.01usdchf1.24460.00001.24212006.11.17 15:351.24960.000.00-0.06-4.00
22095832006.11.17 06:45sell0.07usdchf1.25070.00001.24822006.11.17 15:341.24970.000.000.005.60
22114622006.11.17 12:21sell0.11usdchf1.25220.00001.24972006.11.17 15:341.24970.000.000.0022.01
22108322006.11.17 10:05buy0.01eurusd1.27860.00001.28112006.11.17 15:381.27910.000.000.000.50
22064912006.11.16 15:01buy0.04eurusd1.28010.00001.28232006.11.17 09:211.27930.000.00-0.16-3.20
22105762006.11.17 09:21buy0.01eurusd1.28010.00001.28262006.11.17 15:381.27930.000.000.00-0.80
22063022006.11.16 14:53buy0.02eurusd1.28170.00001.28392006.11.17 09:211.27950.000.00-0.08-4.40
22092052006.11.17 04:01buy0.07eurusd1.27860.00001.28112006.11.17 09:211.27950.000.000.006.30
22115202006.11.17 12:43buy0.02eurusd1.27700.00001.27952006.11.17 15:381.27950.000.000.005.00
22058672006.11.16 14:30buy0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.28702006.11.17 09:211.27960.000.00-0.04-4.90
22059382006.11.16 14:31buy0.01eurusd1.28300.00001.28552006.11.17 09:211.27960.000.00-0.04-3.40
22095542006.11.17 06:43buy0.11eurusd1.27710.00001.27962006.11.17 09:201.27960.000.000.0027.50
22127232006.11.17 15:38buy0.01eurusd1.27980.00001.28232006.11.17 15:501.27990.000.000.000.10
22044942006.11.16 10:35buy0.02eurusd1.28030.00001.28282006.11.16 14:301.28280.000.000.005.00
22034782006.11.16 07:36buy0.01eurusd1.28180.00001.28432006.11.16 14:301.28370.000.000.001.90
22024172006.11.15 23:47buy0.01eurusd1.28330.00001.28582006.11.16 14:301.28380.000.00-0.120.50
22099572006.11.17 08:11buy0.01gbpusd1.88910.00001.89162006.11.17 09:211.88670.000.000.00-1.68
22101322006.11.17 08:36buy0.01gbpusd1.88760.00001.89012006.11.17 09:211.88680.000.000.00-0.56
22102352006.11.17 08:59buy0.02gbpusd1.88590.00001.88842006.11.17 09:211.88680.000.000.001.26
22103202006.11.17 09:01buy0.04gbpusd1.88430.00001.88682006.11.17 09:211.88680.000.000.007.00
22105812006.11.17 09:21buy0.01gbpusd1.88700.00001.88952006.11.17 15:341.88770.000.000.000.49
22108362006.11.17 10:05buy0.01gbpusd1.88550.00001.88802006.11.17 15:341.88800.000.000.001.75
22074422006.11.16 18:00buy0.01gbpusd1.89080.00001.89332006.11.17 08:111.88850.000.00-0.02-1.61
22076052006.11.16 18:13buy0.01gbpusd1.88930.00001.89182006.11.17 08:111.88860.000.00-0.02-0.49
22077412006.11.16 18:14buy0.02gbpusd1.88780.00001.89032006.11.17 08:111.88870.000.00-0.041.26
22093712006.11.17 05:17buy0.04gbpusd1.88620.00001.88872006.11.17 08:111.88870.000.000.007.00
22126662006.11.17 15:35buy0.01gbpusd1.88810.00001.89062006.11.17 15:501.88910.000.000.000.70
22058402006.11.16 14:30buy0.01gbpusd1.89300.00001.89552006.11.16 18:001.89020.000.000.00-1.96
22060602006.11.16 14:35buy0.01gbpusd1.89150.00001.89402006.11.16 18:001.89020.000.000.00-0.91
22063132006.11.16 14:54buy0.02gbpusd1.88990.00001.89242006.11.16 18:001.89060.000.000.000.98
22064942006.11.16 15:01buy0.04gbpusd1.88840.00001.89062006.11.16 18:001.89060.000.000.006.16
22046492006.11.16 10:48buy0.01gbpusd1.88820.00001.89072006.11.16 14:301.89070.000.000.001.75
22044052006.11.16 10:31buy0.01gbpusd1.88980.00001.89202006.11.16 14:301.89200.000.000.001.54
22036282006.11.16 08:09sell0.01usdjpy118.120.00117.872006.11.16 14:30117.870.000.000.002.12
22024152006.11.15 23:47sell0.01usdjpy117.950.00117.702006.11.16 14:30117.900.000.00-0.200.42
22125142006.11.17 15:13sell0.01usdjpy118.100.00117.852006.11.17 15:49118.100.000.000.000.00
22109582006.11.17 10:26sell0.01usdjpy118.360.00118.112006.11.17 15:12118.110.000.000.002.12
22105072006.11.17 09:15sell0.01usdjpy118.200.00117.952006.11.17 15:13118.140.000.000.000.51
22096882006.11.17 07:08sell0.07usdjpy118.470.00118.222006.11.17 09:15118.220.000.000.0014.80
22058762006.11.16 14:30sell0.01usdjpy117.800.00117.582006.11.17 09:15118.230.000.00-0.07-3.64
22068962006.11.16 16:05sell0.02usdjpy118.140.00117.892006.11.17 09:15118.230.000.00-0.14-1.52
22077182006.11.16 18:14sell0.04usdjpy118.310.00118.062006.11.17 09:15118.230.000.00-0.272.71
22060672006.11.16 14:35sell0.01usdjpy117.990.00117.742006.11.17 09:15118.240.000.00-0.07-2.11
  0.00 0.00 -1.71 91.49
Closed P/L: 89.78
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 89.78 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 6 487.10 Equity: 6 487.10 Free Margin: 6 487.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 132.09 Gross Loss: 42.31 Total Net Profit: 89.78
Profit Factor: 3.12 Expected Payoff: 1.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 16.22 (0.25%) Relative Drawdown: 0.25% (16.22)
 
Total Trades: 50 Short Positions (won %): 20 (65.00%) Long Positions (won %): 30 (63.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 32 (64.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (36.00%)
Largest profit trade: 27.50 loss trade: -4.94
Average profit trade: 4.13 loss trade: -2.35
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (25.39) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-16.22)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 33.80 (2) consecutive loss (count): -16.22 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2