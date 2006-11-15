|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 17, 15:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2202436
|2006.11.15 23:49
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2454
|0.0000
|1.2429
|2006.11.16 14:30
|1.2446
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|0.64
|2203427
|2006.11.16 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2468
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2006.11.16 14:30
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|2204177
|2006.11.16 10:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2483
|0.0000
|1.2458
|2006.11.16 14:30
|1.2458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.01
|2212691
|2006.11.17 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2491
|0.0000
|1.2466
|2006.11.17 15:49
|1.2486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|2206055
|2006.11.16 14:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2461
|0.0000
|1.2436
|2006.11.17 15:35
|1.2493
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-2.56
|2206273
|2006.11.16 14:52
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2476
|0.0000
|1.2451
|2006.11.17 15:35
|1.2493
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-2.72
|2209304
|2006.11.17 05:06
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2491
|0.0000
|1.2466
|2006.11.17 15:34
|1.2494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|2205911
|2006.11.16 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2446
|0.0000
|1.2421
|2006.11.17 15:35
|1.2496
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-4.00
|2209583
|2006.11.17 06:45
|sell
|0.07
|usdchf
|1.2507
|0.0000
|1.2482
|2006.11.17 15:34
|1.2497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|2211462
|2006.11.17 12:21
|sell
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.2522
|0.0000
|1.2497
|2006.11.17 15:34
|1.2497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.01
|2210832
|2006.11.17 10:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2786
|0.0000
|1.2811
|2006.11.17 15:38
|1.2791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|2206491
|2006.11.16 15:01
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2801
|0.0000
|1.2823
|2006.11.17 09:21
|1.2793
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-3.20
|2210576
|2006.11.17 09:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2801
|0.0000
|1.2826
|2006.11.17 15:38
|1.2793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|2206302
|2006.11.16 14:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2817
|0.0000
|1.2839
|2006.11.17 09:21
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-4.40
|2209205
|2006.11.17 04:01
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.2786
|0.0000
|1.2811
|2006.11.17 09:21
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|2211520
|2006.11.17 12:43
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2795
|2006.11.17 15:38
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2205867
|2006.11.16 14:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2006.11.17 09:21
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-4.90
|2205938
|2006.11.16 14:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2830
|0.0000
|1.2855
|2006.11.17 09:21
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-3.40
|2209554
|2006.11.17 06:43
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2771
|0.0000
|1.2796
|2006.11.17 09:20
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.50
|2212723
|2006.11.17 15:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2798
|0.0000
|1.2823
|2006.11.17 15:50
|1.2799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|2204494
|2006.11.16 10:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2803
|0.0000
|1.2828
|2006.11.16 14:30
|1.2828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2203478
|2006.11.16 07:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2818
|0.0000
|1.2843
|2006.11.16 14:30
|1.2837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|2202417
|2006.11.15 23:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2833
|0.0000
|1.2858
|2006.11.16 14:30
|1.2838
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.50
|2209957
|2006.11.17 08:11
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8891
|0.0000
|1.8916
|2006.11.17 09:21
|1.8867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|2210132
|2006.11.17 08:36
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8876
|0.0000
|1.8901
|2006.11.17 09:21
|1.8868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|2210235
|2006.11.17 08:59
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8859
|0.0000
|1.8884
|2006.11.17 09:21
|1.8868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|2210320
|2006.11.17 09:01
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8843
|0.0000
|1.8868
|2006.11.17 09:21
|1.8868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|2210581
|2006.11.17 09:21
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8870
|0.0000
|1.8895
|2006.11.17 15:34
|1.8877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|2210836
|2006.11.17 10:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8855
|0.0000
|1.8880
|2006.11.17 15:34
|1.8880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|2207442
|2006.11.16 18:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8908
|0.0000
|1.8933
|2006.11.17 08:11
|1.8885
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-1.61
|2207605
|2006.11.16 18:13
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8893
|0.0000
|1.8918
|2006.11.17 08:11
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.49
|2207741
|2006.11.16 18:14
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8878
|0.0000
|1.8903
|2006.11.17 08:11
|1.8887
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|1.26
|2209371
|2006.11.17 05:17
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8862
|0.0000
|1.8887
|2006.11.17 08:11
|1.8887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|2212666
|2006.11.17 15:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8881
|0.0000
|1.8906
|2006.11.17 15:50
|1.8891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2205840
|2006.11.16 14:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8930
|0.0000
|1.8955
|2006.11.16 18:00
|1.8902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|2206060
|2006.11.16 14:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8915
|0.0000
|1.8940
|2006.11.16 18:00
|1.8902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|2206313
|2006.11.16 14:54
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8899
|0.0000
|1.8924
|2006.11.16 18:00
|1.8906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|2206494
|2006.11.16 15:01
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8884
|0.0000
|1.8906
|2006.11.16 18:00
|1.8906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.16
|2204649
|2006.11.16 10:48
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8882
|0.0000
|1.8907
|2006.11.16 14:30
|1.8907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|2204405
|2006.11.16 10:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8898
|0.0000
|1.8920
|2006.11.16 14:30
|1.8920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|2203628
|2006.11.16 08:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.12
|0.00
|117.87
|2006.11.16 14:30
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.12
|2202415
|2006.11.15 23:47
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.95
|0.00
|117.70
|2006.11.16 14:30
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|0.42
|2212514
|2006.11.17 15:13
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.10
|0.00
|117.85
|2006.11.17 15:49
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2210958
|2006.11.17 10:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.36
|0.00
|118.11
|2006.11.17 15:12
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.12
|2210507
|2006.11.17 09:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.20
|0.00
|117.95
|2006.11.17 15:13
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|2209688
|2006.11.17 07:08
|sell
|0.07
|usdjpy
|118.47
|0.00
|118.22
|2006.11.17 09:15
|118.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.80
|2205876
|2006.11.16 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.80
|0.00
|117.58
|2006.11.17 09:15
|118.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-3.64
|2206896
|2006.11.16 16:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.14
|0.00
|117.89
|2006.11.17 09:15
|118.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-1.52
|2207718
|2006.11.16 18:14
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|118.31
|0.00
|118.06
|2006.11.17 09:15
|118.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|2.71
|2206067
|2006.11.16 14:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.99
|0.00
|117.74
|2006.11.17 09:15
|118.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-2.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.71
|91.49
|Closed P/L:
|89.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|89.78
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 487.10
|Equity:
|6 487.10
|Free Margin:
|6 487.10
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|132.09
|Gross Loss:
|42.31
|Total Net Profit:
|89.78
|Profit Factor:
|3.12
|Expected Payoff:
|1.80
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|16.22 (0.25%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.25% (16.22)
|Total Trades:
|50
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (65.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|30 (63.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|32 (64.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (36.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|27.50
|loss trade:
|-4.94
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.13
|loss trade:
|-2.35
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (25.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-16.22)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|33.80 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-16.22 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2