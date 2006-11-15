Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 10:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22024362006.11.15 23:49sell0.01usdchf1.24540.00001.24292006.11.16 14:301.24460.000.00-0.190.64
22034272006.11.16 07:30sell0.01usdchf1.24680.00001.24452006.11.16 14:301.24570.000.000.000.88
22041772006.11.16 10:00sell0.02usdchf1.24830.00001.24582006.11.16 14:301.24580.000.000.004.01
22064912006.11.16 15:01buy0.04eurusd1.28010.00001.28232006.11.17 09:211.27930.000.00-0.16-3.20
22063022006.11.16 14:53buy0.02eurusd1.28170.00001.28392006.11.17 09:211.27950.000.00-0.08-4.40
22092052006.11.17 04:01buy0.07eurusd1.27860.00001.28112006.11.17 09:211.27950.000.000.006.30
22058672006.11.16 14:30buy0.01eurusd1.28450.00001.28702006.11.17 09:211.27960.000.00-0.04-4.90
22059382006.11.16 14:31buy0.01eurusd1.28300.00001.28552006.11.17 09:211.27960.000.00-0.04-3.40
22095542006.11.17 06:43buy0.11eurusd1.27710.00001.27962006.11.17 09:201.27960.000.000.0027.50
22044942006.11.16 10:35buy0.02eurusd1.28030.00001.28282006.11.16 14:301.28280.000.000.005.00
22034782006.11.16 07:36buy0.01eurusd1.28180.00001.28432006.11.16 14:301.28370.000.000.001.90
22024172006.11.15 23:47buy0.01eurusd1.28330.00001.28582006.11.16 14:301.28380.000.00-0.120.50
22099572006.11.17 08:11buy0.01gbpusd1.88910.00001.89162006.11.17 09:211.88670.000.000.00-1.68
22101322006.11.17 08:36buy0.01gbpusd1.88760.00001.89012006.11.17 09:211.88680.000.000.00-0.56
22102352006.11.17 08:59buy0.02gbpusd1.88590.00001.88842006.11.17 09:211.88680.000.000.001.26
22103202006.11.17 09:01buy0.04gbpusd1.88430.00001.88682006.11.17 09:211.88680.000.000.007.00
22074422006.11.16 18:00buy0.01gbpusd1.89080.00001.89332006.11.17 08:111.88850.000.00-0.02-1.61
22076052006.11.16 18:13buy0.01gbpusd1.88930.00001.89182006.11.17 08:111.88860.000.00-0.02-0.49
22077412006.11.16 18:14buy0.02gbpusd1.88780.00001.89032006.11.17 08:111.88870.000.00-0.041.26
22093712006.11.17 05:17buy0.04gbpusd1.88620.00001.88872006.11.17 08:111.88870.000.000.007.00
22058402006.11.16 14:30buy0.01gbpusd1.89300.00001.89552006.11.16 18:001.89020.000.000.00-1.96
22060602006.11.16 14:35buy0.01gbpusd1.89150.00001.89402006.11.16 18:001.89020.000.000.00-0.91
22063132006.11.16 14:54buy0.02gbpusd1.88990.00001.89242006.11.16 18:001.89060.000.000.000.98
22064942006.11.16 15:01buy0.04gbpusd1.88840.00001.89062006.11.16 18:001.89060.000.000.006.16
22046492006.11.16 10:48buy0.01gbpusd1.88820.00001.89072006.11.16 14:301.89070.000.000.001.75
22044052006.11.16 10:31buy0.01gbpusd1.88980.00001.89202006.11.16 14:301.89200.000.000.001.54
22036282006.11.16 08:09sell0.01usdjpy118.120.00117.872006.11.16 14:30117.870.000.000.002.12
22024152006.11.15 23:47sell0.01usdjpy117.950.00117.702006.11.16 14:30117.900.000.00-0.200.42
22096882006.11.17 07:08sell0.07usdjpy118.470.00118.222006.11.17 09:15118.220.000.000.0014.80
22058762006.11.16 14:30sell0.01usdjpy117.800.00117.582006.11.17 09:15118.230.000.00-0.07-3.64
22068962006.11.16 16:05sell0.02usdjpy118.140.00117.892006.11.17 09:15118.230.000.00-0.14-1.52
22077182006.11.16 18:14sell0.04usdjpy118.310.00118.062006.11.17 09:15118.230.000.00-0.272.71
22060672006.11.16 14:35sell0.01usdjpy117.990.00117.742006.11.17 09:15118.240.000.00-0.07-2.11
  0.00 0.00 -1.46 63.35
Closed P/L: 61.89
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22059112006.11.16 14:31sell0.01usdchf1.24460.00001.2421 1.25070.000.00-0.06-4.88
22060552006.11.16 14:35sell0.01usdchf1.24610.00001.2436 1.25070.000.00-0.06-3.68
22062732006.11.16 14:52sell0.02usdchf1.24760.00001.2451 1.25070.000.00-0.13-4.96
22093042006.11.17 05:06sell0.04usdchf1.24910.00001.2466 1.25070.000.000.00-5.12
22095832006.11.17 06:45sell0.07usdchf1.25070.00001.2482 1.25070.000.000.000.00
22105072006.11.17 09:15sell0.01usdjpy118.200.00117.95 118.340.000.000.00-1.18
22105762006.11.17 09:21buy0.01eurusd1.28010.00001.2826 1.27830.000.000.00-1.80
22105812006.11.17 09:21buy0.01gbpusd1.88700.00001.8895 1.88540.000.000.00-1.12
22108322006.11.17 10:05buy0.01eurusd1.27860.00001.2811 1.27830.000.000.00-0.30
22108362006.11.17 10:05buy0.01gbpusd1.88550.00001.8880 1.88540.000.000.00-0.07
22109582006.11.17 10:26sell0.01usdjpy118.360.00118.11 118.340.000.000.000.17
  0.00 0.00 -0.25 -22.94
 Floating P/L: -23.19
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 61.89 Floating P/L: -23.19 Margin: 55.50
Balance: 6 459.21 Equity: 6 436.02 Free Margin: 6 380.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 92.91 Gross Loss: 31.02 Total Net Profit: 61.89
Profit Factor: 3.00 Expected Payoff: 1.88  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 16.22 (0.25%) Relative Drawdown: 0.25% (16.22)
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 10 (70.00%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (56.52%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (60.61%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (39.39%)
Largest profit trade: 27.50 loss trade: -4.94
Average profit trade: 4.65 loss trade: -2.39
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (25.39) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-16.22)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 33.80 (2) consecutive loss (count): -16.22 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3