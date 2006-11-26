|Account: 1273915
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 27, 19:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16217858
|2006.11.26 22:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.2996
|1.3167
|2006.11.27 07:06
|1.3137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|16238560
|2006.11.27 01:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3132
|1.2996
|1.3152
|2006.11.27 07:06
|1.3137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16261079
|2006.11.27 05:43
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.2995
|1.3136
|2006.11.27 07:06
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16268300
|2006.11.27 07:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3289
|1.3118
|2006.11.27 08:21
|1.3118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16273871
|2006.11.27 08:21
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.3267
|1.3096
|2006.11.27 08:58
|1.3096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16280923
|2006.11.27 08:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.3245
|1.3074
|2006.11.27 13:41
|1.3103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|16283468
|2006.11.27 09:03
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3109
|1.3245
|1.3089
|2006.11.27 13:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16286088
|2006.11.27 09:32
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.3245
|1.3104
|2006.11.27 13:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16217655
|2006.11.26 22:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9388
|1.9237
|1.9408
|2006.11.26 23:29
|1.9408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16229106
|2006.11.26 23:29
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9414
|1.9263
|1.9434
|2006.11.27 01:48
|1.9405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|16230336
|2006.11.26 23:49
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9399
|1.9263
|1.9419
|2006.11.27 01:48
|1.9404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16238689
|2006.11.27 01:05
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9384
|1.9263
|1.9404
|2006.11.27 01:48
|1.9404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16243383
|2006.11.27 01:48
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9412
|1.9261
|1.9432
|2006.11.27 06:27
|1.9373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.90
|16245814
|2006.11.27 02:27
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9397
|1.9261
|1.9417
|2006.11.27 06:27
|1.9372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|16253311
|2006.11.27 04:54
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9382
|1.9261
|1.9402
|2006.11.27 06:27
|1.9372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|16255783
|2006.11.27 05:24
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9366
|1.9260
|1.9386
|2006.11.27 06:27
|1.9371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16261531
|2006.11.27 05:46
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9351
|1.9260
|1.9371
|2006.11.27 06:27
|1.9371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|16264953
|2006.11.27 06:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9373
|1.9524
|1.9353
|2006.11.27 06:41
|1.9353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16266094
|2006.11.27 06:41
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9348
|1.9499
|1.9328
|2006.11.27 07:23
|1.9361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|16267358
|2006.11.27 06:56
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9364
|1.9500
|1.9344
|2006.11.27 07:22
|1.9359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16268044
|2006.11.27 07:04
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9379
|1.9500
|1.9359
|2006.11.27 07:22
|1.9359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16269156
|2006.11.27 07:23
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9358
|1.9509
|1.9338
|2006.11.27 07:59
|1.9369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|16269410
|2006.11.27 07:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9373
|1.9509
|1.9353
|2006.11.27 07:59
|1.9368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16271036
|2006.11.27 07:52
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9388
|1.9509
|1.9368
|2006.11.27 07:59
|1.9368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16271546
|2006.11.27 07:59
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9366
|1.9517
|1.9346
|2006.11.27 08:27
|1.9362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|16272408
|2006.11.27 08:12
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9382
|1.9518
|1.9362
|2006.11.27 08:27
|1.9362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16274470
|2006.11.27 08:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9360
|1.9511
|1.9340
|2006.11.27 08:31
|1.9340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16277169
|2006.11.27 08:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9336
|1.9487
|1.9316
|2006.11.27 08:57
|1.9331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|16277715
|2006.11.27 08:33
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9351
|1.9487
|1.9331
|2006.11.27 08:57
|1.9331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16280614
|2006.11.27 08:57
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9325
|1.9476
|1.9305
|2006.11.27 10:16
|1.9368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|16283542
|2006.11.27 09:04
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9342
|1.9478
|1.9322
|2006.11.27 10:16
|1.9367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|16284914
|2006.11.27 09:25
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9357
|1.9478
|1.9337
|2006.11.27 10:16
|1.9368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|16286819
|2006.11.27 09:37
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9372
|1.9478
|1.9352
|2006.11.27 10:16
|1.9367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16288045
|2006.11.27 09:54
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9387
|1.9478
|1.9367
|2006.11.27 10:16
|1.9367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|16289598
|2006.11.27 10:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9365
|1.9516
|1.9345
|2006.11.27 12:27
|1.9361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|16291764
|2006.11.27 11:03
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9381
|1.9517
|1.9361
|2006.11.27 12:27
|1.9361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16295527
|2006.11.27 12:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9356
|1.9507
|1.9336
|2006.11.27 15:44
|1.9366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|16304943
|2006.11.27 15:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9371
|1.9507
|1.9351
|2006.11.27 15:44
|1.9366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16305617
|2006.11.27 15:23
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9386
|1.9507
|1.9366
|2006.11.27 15:44
|1.9366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16217576
|2006.11.26 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2042
|1.2193
|1.2022
|2006.11.27 09:21
|1.2083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.39
|16235652
|2006.11.27 00:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2057
|1.2193
|1.2037
|2006.11.27 09:21
|1.2084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.47
|16256797
|2006.11.27 05:26
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2072
|1.2193
|1.2052
|2006.11.27 09:20
|1.2083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.64
|16275074
|2006.11.27 08:28
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2087
|1.2193
|1.2067
|2006.11.27 09:19
|1.2084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.99
|16281344
|2006.11.27 08:58
|sell
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2104
|1.2195
|1.2084
|2006.11.27 09:19
|1.2084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.48
|16284447
|2006.11.27 09:22
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2082
|1.1931
|1.2102
|2006.11.27 14:14
|1.2102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|16218389
|2006.11.26 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.51
|117.02
|115.31
|2006.11.27 06:32
|115.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.97
|16237914
|2006.11.27 00:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.67
|117.03
|115.47
|2006.11.27 06:32
|115.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|16252208
|2006.11.27 04:47
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|115.83
|117.04
|115.63
|2006.11.27 06:31
|115.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.14
|16257218
|2006.11.27 05:26
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|115.98
|117.04
|115.78
|2006.11.27 06:31
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.76
|16260078
|2006.11.27 05:42
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|116.14
|117.05
|115.94
|2006.11.27 06:31
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.60
|16265345
|2006.11.27 06:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.98
|114.47
|116.18
|2006.11.27 08:31
|116.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.72
|16277083
|2006.11.27 08:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.20
|114.69
|116.40
|2006.11.27 14:14
|116.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|16286504
|2006.11.27 09:34
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.05
|114.69
|116.25
|2006.11.27 14:14
|116.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|157.88
|Closed P/L:
|157.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16299624
|2006.11.27 13:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.3253
|1.3082
|1.3135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|16301044
|2006.11.27 14:14
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2107
|1.1956
|1.2127
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.06
|16301100
|2006.11.27 14:14
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.28
|114.77
|116.48
|116.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|16301701
|2006.11.27 14:24
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2092
|1.1956
|1.2112
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|16301779
|2006.11.27 14:24
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3117
|1.3253
|1.3097
|1.3135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|16302154
|2006.11.27 14:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.13
|114.77
|116.33
|116.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|16305472
|2006.11.27 15:23
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.1956
|1.2097
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.30
|16306159
|2006.11.27 15:26
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3133
|1.3254
|1.3113
|1.3135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|16307706
|2006.11.27 15:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9362
|1.9513
|1.9342
|1.9381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|16315770
|2006.11.27 18:48
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9377
|1.9513
|1.9357
|1.9381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|16316399
|2006.11.27 19:11
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2062
|1.1956
|1.2082
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|16317571
|2006.11.27 19:18
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|115.97
|114.76
|116.17
|116.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.47
|Floating P/L:
|-31.47
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|157.88
|Floating P/L:
|-31.47
|Margin:
|320.00
|Balance:
|2 032.27
|Equity:
|2 000.80
|Free Margin:
|1 680.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|215.29
|Gross Loss:
|57.41
|Total Net Profit:
|157.88
|Profit Factor:
|3.75
|Expected Payoff:
|2.98
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|13.70 (0.68%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.68% (13.70)
|Total Trades:
|53
|Short Positions (won %):
|37 (64.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (68.75%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|35 (66.04%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (33.96%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|32.00
|loss trade:
|-5.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.15
|loss trade:
|-3.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (45.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-13.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|45.09 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13.70 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2