Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1273915 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 27, 19:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
162178582006.11.26 22:30buy0.01eurusd1.31471.29961.31672006.11.27 07:061.31370.000.000.00-1.00
162385602006.11.27 01:05buy0.02eurusd1.31321.29961.31522006.11.27 07:061.31370.000.000.001.00
162610792006.11.27 05:43buy0.04eurusd1.31161.29951.31362006.11.27 07:061.31360.000.000.008.00
162683002006.11.27 07:06sell0.01eurusd1.31381.32891.31182006.11.27 08:211.31180.000.000.002.00
162738712006.11.27 08:21sell0.01eurusd1.31161.32671.30962006.11.27 08:581.30960.000.000.002.00
162809232006.11.27 08:58sell0.01eurusd1.30941.32451.30742006.11.27 13:411.31030.000.000.00-0.90
162834682006.11.27 09:03sell0.02eurusd1.31091.32451.30892006.11.27 13:411.31040.000.000.001.00
162860882006.11.27 09:32sell0.04eurusd1.31241.32451.31042006.11.27 13:411.31040.000.000.008.00
162176552006.11.26 22:30buy0.01gbpusd1.93881.92371.94082006.11.26 23:291.94080.000.000.002.00
162291062006.11.26 23:29buy0.01gbpusd1.94141.92631.94342006.11.27 01:481.94050.000.000.00-0.90
162303362006.11.26 23:49buy0.02gbpusd1.93991.92631.94192006.11.27 01:481.94040.000.000.001.00
162386892006.11.27 01:05buy0.04gbpusd1.93841.92631.94042006.11.27 01:481.94040.000.000.008.00
162433832006.11.27 01:48buy0.01gbpusd1.94121.92611.94322006.11.27 06:271.93730.000.000.00-3.90
162458142006.11.27 02:27buy0.02gbpusd1.93971.92611.94172006.11.27 06:271.93720.000.000.00-5.00
162533112006.11.27 04:54buy0.04gbpusd1.93821.92611.94022006.11.27 06:271.93720.000.000.00-4.00
162557832006.11.27 05:24buy0.08gbpusd1.93661.92601.93862006.11.27 06:271.93710.000.000.004.00
162615312006.11.27 05:46buy0.16gbpusd1.93511.92601.93712006.11.27 06:271.93710.000.000.0032.00
162649532006.11.27 06:27sell0.01gbpusd1.93731.95241.93532006.11.27 06:411.93530.000.000.002.00
162660942006.11.27 06:41sell0.01gbpusd1.93481.94991.93282006.11.27 07:231.93610.000.000.00-1.30
162673582006.11.27 06:56sell0.02gbpusd1.93641.95001.93442006.11.27 07:221.93590.000.000.001.00
162680442006.11.27 07:04sell0.04gbpusd1.93791.95001.93592006.11.27 07:221.93590.000.000.008.00
162691562006.11.27 07:23sell0.01gbpusd1.93581.95091.93382006.11.27 07:591.93690.000.000.00-1.10
162694102006.11.27 07:25sell0.02gbpusd1.93731.95091.93532006.11.27 07:591.93680.000.000.001.00
162710362006.11.27 07:52sell0.04gbpusd1.93881.95091.93682006.11.27 07:591.93680.000.000.008.00
162715462006.11.27 07:59sell0.01gbpusd1.93661.95171.93462006.11.27 08:271.93620.000.000.000.40
162724082006.11.27 08:12sell0.02gbpusd1.93821.95181.93622006.11.27 08:271.93620.000.000.004.00
162744702006.11.27 08:27sell0.01gbpusd1.93601.95111.93402006.11.27 08:311.93400.000.000.002.00
162771692006.11.27 08:31sell0.01gbpusd1.93361.94871.93162006.11.27 08:571.93310.000.000.000.50
162777152006.11.27 08:33sell0.02gbpusd1.93511.94871.93312006.11.27 08:571.93310.000.000.004.00
162806142006.11.27 08:57sell0.01gbpusd1.93251.94761.93052006.11.27 10:161.93680.000.000.00-4.30
162835422006.11.27 09:04sell0.02gbpusd1.93421.94781.93222006.11.27 10:161.93670.000.000.00-5.00
162849142006.11.27 09:25sell0.04gbpusd1.93571.94781.93372006.11.27 10:161.93680.000.000.00-4.40
162868192006.11.27 09:37sell0.08gbpusd1.93721.94781.93522006.11.27 10:161.93670.000.000.004.00
162880452006.11.27 09:54sell0.16gbpusd1.93871.94781.93672006.11.27 10:161.93670.000.000.0032.00
162895982006.11.27 10:16sell0.01gbpusd1.93651.95161.93452006.11.27 12:271.93610.000.000.000.40
162917642006.11.27 11:03sell0.02gbpusd1.93811.95171.93612006.11.27 12:271.93610.000.000.004.00
162955272006.11.27 12:27sell0.01gbpusd1.93561.95071.93362006.11.27 15:441.93660.000.000.00-1.00
163049432006.11.27 15:16sell0.02gbpusd1.93711.95071.93512006.11.27 15:441.93660.000.000.001.00
163056172006.11.27 15:23sell0.04gbpusd1.93861.95071.93662006.11.27 15:441.93660.000.000.008.00
162175762006.11.26 22:30sell0.01usdchf1.20421.21931.20222006.11.27 09:211.20830.000.000.00-3.39
162356522006.11.27 00:36sell0.02usdchf1.20571.21931.20372006.11.27 09:211.20840.000.000.00-4.47
162567972006.11.27 05:26sell0.04usdchf1.20721.21931.20522006.11.27 09:201.20830.000.000.00-3.64
162750742006.11.27 08:28sell0.08usdchf1.20871.21931.20672006.11.27 09:191.20840.000.000.001.99
162813442006.11.27 08:58sell0.16usdchf1.21041.21951.20842006.11.27 09:191.20840.000.000.0026.48
162844472006.11.27 09:22buy0.01usdchf1.20821.19311.21022006.11.27 14:141.21020.000.000.001.66
162183892006.11.26 22:30sell0.01usdjpy115.51117.02115.312006.11.27 06:32115.970.000.000.00-3.97
162379142006.11.27 00:59sell0.02usdjpy115.67117.03115.472006.11.27 06:32115.960.000.000.00-5.00
162522082006.11.27 04:47sell0.04usdjpy115.83117.04115.632006.11.27 06:31115.950.000.000.00-4.14
162572182006.11.27 05:26sell0.08usdjpy115.98117.04115.782006.11.27 06:31115.940.000.000.002.76
162600782006.11.27 05:42sell0.16usdjpy116.14117.05115.942006.11.27 06:31115.940.000.000.0027.60
162653452006.11.27 06:33buy0.01usdjpy115.98114.47116.182006.11.27 08:31116.180.000.000.001.72
162770832006.11.27 08:31buy0.01usdjpy116.20114.69116.402006.11.27 14:14116.240.000.000.000.34
162865042006.11.27 09:34buy0.02usdjpy116.05114.69116.252006.11.27 14:14116.250.000.000.003.44
  0.00 0.00 0.00 157.88
Closed P/L: 157.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
162996242006.11.27 13:41sell0.01eurusd1.31021.32531.3082 1.31350.000.000.00-3.30
163010442006.11.27 14:14buy0.01usdchf1.21071.19561.2127 1.20580.000.000.00-4.06
163011002006.11.27 14:14buy0.01usdjpy116.28114.77116.48 116.020.000.000.00-2.24
163017012006.11.27 14:24buy0.02usdchf1.20921.19561.2112 1.20580.000.000.00-5.64
163017792006.11.27 14:24sell0.02eurusd1.31171.32531.3097 1.31350.000.000.00-3.60
163021542006.11.27 14:25buy0.02usdjpy116.13114.77116.33 116.020.000.000.00-1.90
163054722006.11.27 15:23buy0.04usdchf1.20771.19561.2097 1.20580.000.000.00-6.30
163061592006.11.27 15:26sell0.04eurusd1.31331.32541.3113 1.31350.000.000.00-0.80
163077062006.11.27 15:44sell0.01gbpusd1.93621.95131.9342 1.93810.000.000.00-1.90
163157702006.11.27 18:48sell0.02gbpusd1.93771.95131.9357 1.93810.000.000.00-0.80
163163992006.11.27 19:11buy0.08usdchf1.20621.19561.2082 1.20580.000.000.00-2.65
163175712006.11.27 19:18buy0.04usdjpy115.97114.76116.17 116.020.000.000.001.72
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -31.47
 Floating P/L: -31.47
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 157.88 Floating P/L: -31.47 Margin: 320.00
Balance: 2 032.27 Equity: 2 000.80 Free Margin: 1 680.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 215.29 Gross Loss: 57.41 Total Net Profit: 157.88
Profit Factor: 3.75 Expected Payoff: 2.98  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 13.70 (0.68%) Relative Drawdown: 0.68% (13.70)
 
Total Trades: 53 Short Positions (won %): 37 (64.86%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (68.75%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (66.04%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (33.96%)
Largest profit trade: 32.00 loss trade: -5.00
Average profit trade: 6.15 loss trade: -3.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (45.09) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-13.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 45.09 (10) consecutive loss (count): -13.70 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2