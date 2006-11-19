Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1273915 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 22, 19:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158368172006.11.19 22:32buy0.01eurusd1.28281.26771.28482006.11.20 09:561.28480.000.000.002.00
158907342006.11.20 09:56buy0.01eurusd1.28511.27001.28712006.11.21 15:311.28260.000.00-0.09-2.50
158966292006.11.20 12:01buy0.02eurusd1.28351.26991.28552006.11.21 15:311.28260.000.00-0.17-1.80
159059182006.11.20 15:26buy0.04eurusd1.28201.26991.28402006.11.21 15:311.28240.000.00-0.351.60
159619652006.11.21 14:02buy0.08eurusd1.28051.26991.28252006.11.21 15:311.28250.000.000.0016.00
159690222006.11.21 15:32buy0.01eurusd1.28271.26761.28472006.11.21 19:271.28470.000.000.002.00
159816112006.11.21 19:27buy0.01eurusd1.28491.26981.28692006.11.22 04:101.28690.000.00-0.092.00
160108922006.11.22 04:10buy0.01eurusd1.28701.27191.28902006.11.22 12:231.28900.000.000.002.00
160375552006.11.22 12:23buy0.01eurusd1.28921.27411.29122006.11.22 13:281.29120.000.000.002.00
160469192006.11.22 13:29buy0.01eurusd1.29161.27621.29332006.11.22 15:061.29330.000.000.001.70
158363132006.11.19 22:31sell0.01gbpusd1.89461.90971.89262006.11.20 10:471.89590.000.000.00-1.30
158891992006.11.20 09:53sell0.02gbpusd1.89621.90981.89422006.11.20 10:471.89580.000.000.000.80
158905522006.11.20 09:56sell0.04gbpusd1.89781.90991.89582006.11.20 10:471.89580.000.000.008.00
158945702006.11.20 10:47sell0.01gbpusd1.89551.91061.89352006.11.20 16:561.89640.000.000.00-0.90
158993552006.11.20 13:10sell0.02gbpusd1.89701.91061.89502006.11.20 16:561.89650.000.000.001.00
159030682006.11.20 14:57sell0.04gbpusd1.89851.91061.89652006.11.20 16:561.89650.000.000.008.00
159121942006.11.20 16:56sell0.01gbpusd1.89601.91111.89402006.11.21 04:481.89700.000.000.02-1.00
159218372006.11.20 21:47sell0.02gbpusd1.89751.91111.89552006.11.21 04:481.89700.000.000.001.00
159263752006.11.21 00:15sell0.04gbpusd1.89901.91111.89702006.11.21 04:481.89700.000.000.008.00
159345102006.11.21 04:48sell0.01gbpusd1.89661.91171.89462006.11.21 11:461.89770.000.000.00-1.10
159436072006.11.21 07:41sell0.02gbpusd1.89821.91181.89622006.11.21 11:461.89780.000.000.000.80
159535442006.11.21 11:17sell0.04gbpusd1.89981.91191.89782006.11.21 11:461.89780.000.000.008.00
159554622006.11.21 11:46sell0.01gbpusd1.89741.91251.89542006.11.22 09:321.90330.000.000.02-5.90
159574702006.11.21 12:16sell0.02gbpusd1.89891.91251.89692006.11.22 09:321.90330.000.000.04-8.80
159830702006.11.21 19:28sell0.04gbpusd1.90041.91251.89842006.11.22 09:311.90320.000.000.09-11.20
160053282006.11.22 02:20sell0.08gbpusd1.90211.91271.90012006.11.22 09:311.90310.000.000.00-8.00
160177682006.11.22 07:35sell0.16gbpusd1.90371.91281.90172006.11.22 09:311.90320.000.000.008.00
160216792006.11.22 08:34sell0.32gbpusd1.90521.91281.90322006.11.22 09:311.90320.000.000.0064.00
158364262006.11.19 22:31buy0.01usdchf1.24441.22931.24642006.11.20 15:041.24160.000.000.00-2.26
158469982006.11.20 02:24buy0.02usdchf1.24291.22931.24492006.11.20 15:041.24170.000.000.00-1.93
158897742006.11.20 09:55buy0.04usdchf1.24131.22921.24332006.11.20 15:041.24180.000.000.001.61
158930042006.11.20 10:21buy0.08usdchf1.23981.22921.24182006.11.20 15:041.24180.000.000.0012.88
159043012006.11.20 15:04buy0.01usdchf1.24211.22701.24412006.11.20 18:251.24410.000.000.001.61
159158262006.11.20 18:25buy0.01usdchf1.24441.22931.24642006.11.21 14:081.24490.000.000.100.40
159450282006.11.21 08:00buy0.02usdchf1.24291.22931.24492006.11.21 14:081.24490.000.000.003.21
159635542006.11.21 14:08buy0.01usdchf1.24541.23031.24742006.11.22 10:461.23790.000.000.10-6.06
159656712006.11.21 14:56buy0.02usdchf1.24391.23031.24592006.11.22 10:461.23780.000.000.20-9.86
159680092006.11.21 15:26buy0.04usdchf1.24241.23031.24442006.11.22 10:461.23770.000.000.40-15.19
159807912006.11.21 19:26buy0.08usdchf1.24091.23031.24292006.11.22 10:461.23780.000.000.79-20.04
160021012006.11.22 01:56buy0.16usdchf1.23931.23021.24132006.11.22 10:461.23790.000.000.00-18.10
160123652006.11.22 04:44buy0.32usdchf1.23781.23021.23982006.11.22 10:461.23780.000.000.000.00
160222722006.11.22 08:35buy0.64usdchf1.23631.23021.23832006.11.22 10:461.23790.000.000.0082.72
158360522006.11.19 22:30buy0.01usdjpy117.84116.33118.042006.11.20 08:07118.040.000.000.001.69
158737012006.11.20 08:08buy0.01usdjpy118.06116.55118.262006.11.21 04:23118.080.000.000.130.17
159262142006.11.21 00:15buy0.02usdjpy117.93116.53118.092006.11.21 04:18118.090.000.000.002.71
159337022006.11.21 04:26buy0.01usdjpy118.12116.61118.322006.11.22 15:07116.610.000.000.13-12.95
159714882006.11.21 15:58buy0.02usdjpy117.97116.61118.172006.11.22 15:07116.610.000.000.26-23.33
159806132006.11.21 19:26buy0.04usdjpy117.82116.61118.022006.11.22 15:07116.610.000.000.52-41.51
160058752006.11.22 02:26buy0.08usdjpy117.66116.60117.862006.11.22 15:07116.600.000.000.00-72.73
160122832006.11.22 04:44buy0.16usdjpy117.50116.59117.702006.11.22 15:07116.590.000.000.00-124.88
160284942006.11.22 10:36buy0.32usdjpy117.35116.59117.552006.11.22 15:07116.590.000.000.00-208.59
160344842006.11.22 12:10buy0.64usdjpy117.19116.58117.392006.11.22 15:07116.610.000.000.00-318.33
  0.00 0.00 2.10 -674.36
Closed P/L: -672.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
160251902006.11.22 09:32sell0.01gbpusd1.90281.91791.9008 1.91480.000.000.00-12.00
160257962006.11.22 09:39sell0.02gbpusd1.90431.91791.9023 1.91480.000.000.00-21.00
160263702006.11.22 09:47sell0.04gbpusd1.90591.91801.9039 1.91480.000.000.00-35.60
160293462006.11.22 10:46buy0.01usdchf1.23841.22331.2404 1.22650.000.000.00-9.70
160302562006.11.22 11:09buy0.02usdchf1.23681.22321.2388 1.22650.000.000.00-16.80
160303492006.11.22 11:09sell0.08gbpusd1.90751.91811.9055 1.91480.000.000.00-58.40
160321052006.11.22 11:47buy0.04usdchf1.23551.22311.2372 1.22650.000.000.00-29.35
160346232006.11.22 12:11buy0.08usdchf1.23401.22341.2360 1.22650.000.000.00-48.92
160360482006.11.22 12:20sell0.16gbpusd1.90901.91811.9070 1.91480.000.000.00-92.80
160383442006.11.22 12:23buy0.16usdchf1.23251.22341.2345 1.22650.000.000.00-78.27
160429192006.11.22 13:20sell0.32gbpusd1.91071.91831.9087 1.91480.000.000.00-131.20
160518862006.11.22 13:37buy0.32usdchf1.23061.22301.2326 1.22650.000.000.00-106.97
160609872006.11.22 15:08buy0.01eurusd1.29411.27901.2961 1.29350.000.000.00-0.60
160610952006.11.22 15:08sell0.01usdjpy116.56118.07116.36 116.810.000.000.00-2.14
160611822006.11.22 15:08sell0.64gbpusd1.91361.91971.9116 1.91480.000.000.00-76.80
160759272006.11.22 17:33buy0.02eurusd1.29261.27901.2946 1.29350.000.000.001.80
160760582006.11.22 17:33sell0.02usdjpy116.72118.08116.52 116.810.000.000.00-1.54
160776902006.11.22 17:44sell0.04usdjpy116.87118.08116.67 116.810.000.000.002.05
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -718.24
 Floating P/L: -718.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -672.26 Floating P/L: -718.24 Margin: 2 000.00
Balance: 2 519.24 Equity: 1 801.00 Free Margin: -199.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 243.69 Gross Loss: 915.95 Total Net Profit: -672.26
Profit Factor: 0.27 Expected Payoff: -12.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 672.26 Maximal Drawdown: 863.47 (25.53%) Relative Drawdown: 25.53% (863.47)
 
Total Trades: 52 Short Positions (won %): 18 (55.56%) Long Positions (won %): 34 (52.94%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (53.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 24 (46.15%)
Largest profit trade: 82.72 loss trade: -318.33
Average profit trade: 8.70 loss trade: -38.16
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (13.62) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-801.41)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 82.72 (2) consecutive loss (count): -801.41 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3