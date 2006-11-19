|Account: 1273915
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 22, 19:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15836817
|2006.11.19 22:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2828
|1.2677
|1.2848
|2006.11.20 09:56
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|15890734
|2006.11.20 09:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2851
|1.2700
|1.2871
|2006.11.21 15:31
|1.2826
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-2.50
|15896629
|2006.11.20 12:01
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2835
|1.2699
|1.2855
|2006.11.21 15:31
|1.2826
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-1.80
|15905918
|2006.11.20 15:26
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.2699
|1.2840
|2006.11.21 15:31
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|1.60
|15961965
|2006.11.21 14:02
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2805
|1.2699
|1.2825
|2006.11.21 15:31
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|15969022
|2006.11.21 15:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2827
|1.2676
|1.2847
|2006.11.21 19:27
|1.2847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|15981611
|2006.11.21 19:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2849
|1.2698
|1.2869
|2006.11.22 04:10
|1.2869
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|2.00
|16010892
|2006.11.22 04:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2870
|1.2719
|1.2890
|2006.11.22 12:23
|1.2890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16037555
|2006.11.22 12:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2892
|1.2741
|1.2912
|2006.11.22 13:28
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16046919
|2006.11.22 13:29
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2916
|1.2762
|1.2933
|2006.11.22 15:06
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|15836313
|2006.11.19 22:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8946
|1.9097
|1.8926
|2006.11.20 10:47
|1.8959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|15889199
|2006.11.20 09:53
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8962
|1.9098
|1.8942
|2006.11.20 10:47
|1.8958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|15890552
|2006.11.20 09:56
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8978
|1.9099
|1.8958
|2006.11.20 10:47
|1.8958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|15894570
|2006.11.20 10:47
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8955
|1.9106
|1.8935
|2006.11.20 16:56
|1.8964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|15899355
|2006.11.20 13:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8970
|1.9106
|1.8950
|2006.11.20 16:56
|1.8965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|15903068
|2006.11.20 14:57
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8985
|1.9106
|1.8965
|2006.11.20 16:56
|1.8965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|15912194
|2006.11.20 16:56
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8960
|1.9111
|1.8940
|2006.11.21 04:48
|1.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-1.00
|15921837
|2006.11.20 21:47
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8975
|1.9111
|1.8955
|2006.11.21 04:48
|1.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|15926375
|2006.11.21 00:15
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8990
|1.9111
|1.8970
|2006.11.21 04:48
|1.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|15934510
|2006.11.21 04:48
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8966
|1.9117
|1.8946
|2006.11.21 11:46
|1.8977
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|15943607
|2006.11.21 07:41
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8982
|1.9118
|1.8962
|2006.11.21 11:46
|1.8978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|15953544
|2006.11.21 11:17
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8998
|1.9119
|1.8978
|2006.11.21 11:46
|1.8978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|15955462
|2006.11.21 11:46
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8974
|1.9125
|1.8954
|2006.11.22 09:32
|1.9033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-5.90
|15957470
|2006.11.21 12:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8989
|1.9125
|1.8969
|2006.11.22 09:32
|1.9033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-8.80
|15983070
|2006.11.21 19:28
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9004
|1.9125
|1.8984
|2006.11.22 09:31
|1.9032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-11.20
|16005328
|2006.11.22 02:20
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9021
|1.9127
|1.9001
|2006.11.22 09:31
|1.9031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|16017768
|2006.11.22 07:35
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9037
|1.9128
|1.9017
|2006.11.22 09:31
|1.9032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16021679
|2006.11.22 08:34
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9052
|1.9128
|1.9032
|2006.11.22 09:31
|1.9032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|15836426
|2006.11.19 22:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2444
|1.2293
|1.2464
|2006.11.20 15:04
|1.2416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.26
|15846998
|2006.11.20 02:24
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2429
|1.2293
|1.2449
|2006.11.20 15:04
|1.2417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.93
|15889774
|2006.11.20 09:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2413
|1.2292
|1.2433
|2006.11.20 15:04
|1.2418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|15893004
|2006.11.20 10:21
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2398
|1.2292
|1.2418
|2006.11.20 15:04
|1.2418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.88
|15904301
|2006.11.20 15:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2421
|1.2270
|1.2441
|2006.11.20 18:25
|1.2441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|15915826
|2006.11.20 18:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2444
|1.2293
|1.2464
|2006.11.21 14:08
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.40
|15945028
|2006.11.21 08:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2429
|1.2293
|1.2449
|2006.11.21 14:08
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.21
|15963554
|2006.11.21 14:08
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2454
|1.2303
|1.2474
|2006.11.22 10:46
|1.2379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-6.06
|15965671
|2006.11.21 14:56
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2439
|1.2303
|1.2459
|2006.11.22 10:46
|1.2378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-9.86
|15968009
|2006.11.21 15:26
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2424
|1.2303
|1.2444
|2006.11.22 10:46
|1.2377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-15.19
|15980791
|2006.11.21 19:26
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2409
|1.2303
|1.2429
|2006.11.22 10:46
|1.2378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|-20.04
|16002101
|2006.11.22 01:56
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2393
|1.2302
|1.2413
|2006.11.22 10:46
|1.2379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.10
|16012365
|2006.11.22 04:44
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2378
|1.2302
|1.2398
|2006.11.22 10:46
|1.2378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16022272
|2006.11.22 08:35
|buy
|0.64
|usdchf
|1.2363
|1.2302
|1.2383
|2006.11.22 10:46
|1.2379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.72
|15836052
|2006.11.19 22:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.84
|116.33
|118.04
|2006.11.20 08:07
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|15873701
|2006.11.20 08:08
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.06
|116.55
|118.26
|2006.11.21 04:23
|118.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.17
|15926214
|2006.11.21 00:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.93
|116.53
|118.09
|2006.11.21 04:18
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|15933702
|2006.11.21 04:26
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.12
|116.61
|118.32
|2006.11.22 15:07
|116.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-12.95
|15971488
|2006.11.21 15:58
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.97
|116.61
|118.17
|2006.11.22 15:07
|116.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-23.33
|15980613
|2006.11.21 19:26
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|117.82
|116.61
|118.02
|2006.11.22 15:07
|116.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|-41.51
|16005875
|2006.11.22 02:26
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|117.66
|116.60
|117.86
|2006.11.22 15:07
|116.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.73
|16012283
|2006.11.22 04:44
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpy
|117.50
|116.59
|117.70
|2006.11.22 15:07
|116.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-124.88
|16028494
|2006.11.22 10:36
|buy
|0.32
|usdjpy
|117.35
|116.59
|117.55
|2006.11.22 15:07
|116.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-208.59
|16034484
|2006.11.22 12:10
|buy
|0.64
|usdjpy
|117.19
|116.58
|117.39
|2006.11.22 15:07
|116.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-318.33
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|-674.36
|Closed P/L:
|-672.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16025190
|2006.11.22 09:32
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9028
|1.9179
|1.9008
|1.9148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|16025796
|2006.11.22 09:39
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9043
|1.9179
|1.9023
|1.9148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|16026370
|2006.11.22 09:47
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|1.9180
|1.9039
|1.9148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.60
|16029346
|2006.11.22 10:46
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2384
|1.2233
|1.2404
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.70
|16030256
|2006.11.22 11:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2368
|1.2232
|1.2388
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.80
|16030349
|2006.11.22 11:09
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9075
|1.9181
|1.9055
|1.9148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.40
|16032105
|2006.11.22 11:47
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2355
|1.2231
|1.2372
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.35
|16034623
|2006.11.22 12:11
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2340
|1.2234
|1.2360
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.92
|16036048
|2006.11.22 12:20
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9090
|1.9181
|1.9070
|1.9148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-92.80
|16038344
|2006.11.22 12:23
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2325
|1.2234
|1.2345
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.27
|16042919
|2006.11.22 13:20
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9107
|1.9183
|1.9087
|1.9148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-131.20
|16051886
|2006.11.22 13:37
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2306
|1.2230
|1.2326
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.97
|16060987
|2006.11.22 15:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2941
|1.2790
|1.2961
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|16061095
|2006.11.22 15:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.56
|118.07
|116.36
|116.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.14
|16061182
|2006.11.22 15:08
|sell
|0.64
|gbpusd
|1.9136
|1.9197
|1.9116
|1.9148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.80
|16075927
|2006.11.22 17:33
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2926
|1.2790
|1.2946
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|16076058
|2006.11.22 17:33
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.72
|118.08
|116.52
|116.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|16077690
|2006.11.22 17:44
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|116.87
|118.08
|116.67
|116.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-718.24
|Floating P/L:
|-718.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-672.26
|Floating P/L:
|-718.24
|Margin:
|2 000.00
|Balance:
|2 519.24
|Equity:
|1 801.00
|Free Margin:
|-199.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|243.69
|Gross Loss:
|915.95
|Total Net Profit:
|-672.26
|Profit Factor:
|0.27
|Expected Payoff:
|-12.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|672.26
|Maximal Drawdown:
|863.47 (25.53%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|25.53% (863.47)
|Total Trades:
|52
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|34 (52.94%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|28 (53.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|24 (46.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|82.72
|loss trade:
|-318.33
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.70
|loss trade:
|-38.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (13.62)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-801.41)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|82.72 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-801.41 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3