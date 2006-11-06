|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 20:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|818114
|2006.11.06 05:19
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2706
|1.2630
|1.2731
|2006.11.06 22:18
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|100.00
|817489
|2006.11.05 22:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2721
|1.2630
|1.2746
|2006.11.06 22:18
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|20.00
|820162
|2006.11.06 22:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2641
|1.2757
|2006.11.07 04:25
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|820735
|2006.11.07 04:25
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2760
|1.2669
|1.2785
|2006.11.07 13:58
|1.2785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|821881
|2006.11.07 13:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2785
|1.2694
|1.2810
|2006.11.07 14:43
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|823297
|2006.11.07 20:11
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2766
|1.2720
|1.2791
|2006.11.07 22:05
|1.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.84
|208.00
|823171
|2006.11.07 19:43
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2781
|1.2720
|1.2806
|2006.11.07 22:05
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.92
|-8.00
|822667
|2006.11.07 16:09
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2796
|1.2720
|1.2821
|2006.11.07 22:05
|1.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|-68.00
|822283
|2006.11.07 14:43
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2812
|1.2721
|1.2837
|2006.11.07 22:05
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|-64.00
|824322
|2006.11.08 09:06
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2793
|1.2869
|1.2768
|2006.11.08 13:40
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|823447
|2006.11.07 22:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2778
|1.2869
|1.2753
|2006.11.08 13:40
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|827180
|2006.11.09 13:03
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2796
|1.2857
|1.2771
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.2784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|826389
|2006.11.09 07:56
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2781
|1.2857
|1.2756
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.2782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|824886
|2006.11.08 13:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2766
|1.2857
|1.2741
|2006.11.09 13:30
|1.2783
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-34.00
|827574
|2006.11.09 13:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2783
|1.2874
|1.2758
|2006.11.09 13:47
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|827920
|2006.11.09 13:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2756
|1.2847
|1.2731
|2006.11.09 16:36
|1.2847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-182.00
|828090
|2006.11.09 14:04
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2772
|1.2848
|1.2747
|2006.11.09 16:37
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-304.00
|828211
|2006.11.09 14:58
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2787
|1.2848
|1.2762
|2006.11.09 16:37
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-488.00
|828910
|2006.11.09 16:25
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.2818
|1.2849
|1.2793
|2006.11.09 16:37
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-960.00
|828272
|2006.11.09 15:02
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2803
|1.2849
|1.2778
|2006.11.09 16:37
|1.2849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-736.00
|829249
|2006.11.09 17:01
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2833
|1.2757
|1.2858
|2006.11.10 02:02
|1.2858
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|100.00
|829132
|2006.11.09 16:37
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2849
|1.2758
|1.2874
|2006.11.10 02:02
|1.2858
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|18.00
|830171
|2006.11.10 02:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2859
|1.2768
|1.2884
|2006.11.10 08:55
|1.2884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|832209
|2006.11.10 15:08
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2855
|1.2794
|1.2880
|2006.11.10 15:37
|1.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|831619
|2006.11.10 11:28
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2871
|1.2795
|1.2896
|2006.11.10 15:37
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|831095
|2006.11.10 08:55
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2886
|1.2795
|1.2911
|2006.11.10 15:37
|1.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|832282
|2006.11.10 15:38
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2867
|1.2958
|1.2842
|2006.11.10 15:43
|1.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|832290
|2006.11.10 15:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2865
|1.2956
|1.2840
|2006.11.10 15:43
|1.2867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.01
|-1 932.00
|Closed P/L:
|-1 964.01
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 964.01
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|8 650.59
|Equity:
|8 650.59
|Free Margin:
|8 650.59
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|969.78
|Gross Loss:
|2 933.79
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 964.01
|Profit Factor:
|0.33
|Expected Payoff:
|-70.14
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 132.82
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 670.00 (23.94%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|23.94% (2 670.00)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (38.46%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (53.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (46.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|194.16
|loss trade:
|-960.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|64.65
|loss trade:
|-225.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (458.97)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-2 670.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|458.97 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 670.00 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3