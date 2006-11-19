Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1273915 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 21, 20:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158368172006.11.19 22:32buy0.01eurusd1.28281.26771.28482006.11.20 09:561.28480.000.000.002.00
158907342006.11.20 09:56buy0.01eurusd1.28511.27001.28712006.11.21 15:311.28260.000.00-0.09-2.50
158966292006.11.20 12:01buy0.02eurusd1.28351.26991.28552006.11.21 15:311.28260.000.00-0.17-1.80
159059182006.11.20 15:26buy0.04eurusd1.28201.26991.28402006.11.21 15:311.28240.000.00-0.351.60
159619652006.11.21 14:02buy0.08eurusd1.28051.26991.28252006.11.21 15:311.28250.000.000.0016.00
159690222006.11.21 15:32buy0.01eurusd1.28271.26761.28472006.11.21 19:271.28470.000.000.002.00
158363132006.11.19 22:31sell0.01gbpusd1.89461.90971.89262006.11.20 10:471.89590.000.000.00-1.30
158891992006.11.20 09:53sell0.02gbpusd1.89621.90981.89422006.11.20 10:471.89580.000.000.000.80
158905522006.11.20 09:56sell0.04gbpusd1.89781.90991.89582006.11.20 10:471.89580.000.000.008.00
158945702006.11.20 10:47sell0.01gbpusd1.89551.91061.89352006.11.20 16:561.89640.000.000.00-0.90
158993552006.11.20 13:10sell0.02gbpusd1.89701.91061.89502006.11.20 16:561.89650.000.000.001.00
159030682006.11.20 14:57sell0.04gbpusd1.89851.91061.89652006.11.20 16:561.89650.000.000.008.00
159121942006.11.20 16:56sell0.01gbpusd1.89601.91111.89402006.11.21 04:481.89700.000.000.02-1.00
159218372006.11.20 21:47sell0.02gbpusd1.89751.91111.89552006.11.21 04:481.89700.000.000.001.00
159263752006.11.21 00:15sell0.04gbpusd1.89901.91111.89702006.11.21 04:481.89700.000.000.008.00
159345102006.11.21 04:48sell0.01gbpusd1.89661.91171.89462006.11.21 11:461.89770.000.000.00-1.10
159436072006.11.21 07:41sell0.02gbpusd1.89821.91181.89622006.11.21 11:461.89780.000.000.000.80
159535442006.11.21 11:17sell0.04gbpusd1.89981.91191.89782006.11.21 11:461.89780.000.000.008.00
158364262006.11.19 22:31buy0.01usdchf1.24441.22931.24642006.11.20 15:041.24160.000.000.00-2.26
158469982006.11.20 02:24buy0.02usdchf1.24291.22931.24492006.11.20 15:041.24170.000.000.00-1.93
158897742006.11.20 09:55buy0.04usdchf1.24131.22921.24332006.11.20 15:041.24180.000.000.001.61
158930042006.11.20 10:21buy0.08usdchf1.23981.22921.24182006.11.20 15:041.24180.000.000.0012.88
159043012006.11.20 15:04buy0.01usdchf1.24211.22701.24412006.11.20 18:251.24410.000.000.001.61
159158262006.11.20 18:25buy0.01usdchf1.24441.22931.24642006.11.21 14:081.24490.000.000.100.40
159450282006.11.21 08:00buy0.02usdchf1.24291.22931.24492006.11.21 14:081.24490.000.000.003.21
158360522006.11.19 22:30buy0.01usdjpy117.84116.33118.042006.11.20 08:07118.040.000.000.001.69
158737012006.11.20 08:08buy0.01usdjpy118.06116.55118.262006.11.21 04:23118.080.000.000.130.17
159262142006.11.21 00:15buy0.02usdjpy117.93116.53118.092006.11.21 04:18118.090.000.000.002.71
  0.00 0.00 -0.36 68.69
Closed P/L: 68.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
159337022006.11.21 04:26buy0.01usdjpy118.12116.61118.32 117.860.000.000.00-2.21
159554622006.11.21 11:46sell0.01gbpusd1.89741.91251.8954 1.89970.000.000.00-2.30
159574702006.11.21 12:16sell0.02gbpusd1.89891.91251.8969 1.89970.000.000.00-1.60
159635542006.11.21 14:08buy0.01usdchf1.24541.23031.2474 1.24100.000.000.00-3.55
159656712006.11.21 14:56buy0.02usdchf1.24391.23031.2459 1.24100.000.000.00-4.67
159680092006.11.21 15:26buy0.04usdchf1.24241.23031.2444 1.24100.000.000.00-4.51
159714882006.11.21 15:58buy0.02usdjpy117.97116.61118.17 117.860.000.000.00-1.87
159806132006.11.21 19:26buy0.04usdjpy117.82116.61118.02 117.860.000.000.001.36
159807912006.11.21 19:26buy0.08usdchf1.24091.23031.2429 1.24100.000.000.000.64
159816112006.11.21 19:27buy0.01eurusd1.28491.26981.2869 1.28410.000.000.00-0.80
159830702006.11.21 19:28sell0.04gbpusd1.90041.91251.8984 1.89970.000.000.002.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -16.71
 Floating P/L: -16.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 68.33 Floating P/L: -16.71 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 3 259.83 Equity: 3 243.12 Free Margin: 2 943.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 81.36 Gross Loss: 13.03 Total Net Profit: 68.33
Profit Factor: 6.24 Expected Payoff: 2.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4.56 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (4.56)
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 16.00 loss trade: -2.59
Average profit trade: 4.07 loss trade: -1.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (13.62) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-4.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 20.96 (4) consecutive loss (count): -4.56 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1