|Account: 1273915
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 21, 20:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15836817
|2006.11.19 22:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2828
|1.2677
|1.2848
|2006.11.20 09:56
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|15890734
|2006.11.20 09:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2851
|1.2700
|1.2871
|2006.11.21 15:31
|1.2826
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-2.50
|15896629
|2006.11.20 12:01
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2835
|1.2699
|1.2855
|2006.11.21 15:31
|1.2826
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-1.80
|15905918
|2006.11.20 15:26
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.2699
|1.2840
|2006.11.21 15:31
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|1.60
|15961965
|2006.11.21 14:02
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2805
|1.2699
|1.2825
|2006.11.21 15:31
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|15969022
|2006.11.21 15:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2827
|1.2676
|1.2847
|2006.11.21 19:27
|1.2847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|15836313
|2006.11.19 22:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8946
|1.9097
|1.8926
|2006.11.20 10:47
|1.8959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|15889199
|2006.11.20 09:53
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8962
|1.9098
|1.8942
|2006.11.20 10:47
|1.8958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|15890552
|2006.11.20 09:56
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8978
|1.9099
|1.8958
|2006.11.20 10:47
|1.8958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|15894570
|2006.11.20 10:47
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8955
|1.9106
|1.8935
|2006.11.20 16:56
|1.8964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|15899355
|2006.11.20 13:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8970
|1.9106
|1.8950
|2006.11.20 16:56
|1.8965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|15903068
|2006.11.20 14:57
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8985
|1.9106
|1.8965
|2006.11.20 16:56
|1.8965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|15912194
|2006.11.20 16:56
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8960
|1.9111
|1.8940
|2006.11.21 04:48
|1.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-1.00
|15921837
|2006.11.20 21:47
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8975
|1.9111
|1.8955
|2006.11.21 04:48
|1.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|15926375
|2006.11.21 00:15
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8990
|1.9111
|1.8970
|2006.11.21 04:48
|1.8970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|15934510
|2006.11.21 04:48
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8966
|1.9117
|1.8946
|2006.11.21 11:46
|1.8977
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|15943607
|2006.11.21 07:41
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8982
|1.9118
|1.8962
|2006.11.21 11:46
|1.8978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|15953544
|2006.11.21 11:17
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8998
|1.9119
|1.8978
|2006.11.21 11:46
|1.8978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|15836426
|2006.11.19 22:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2444
|1.2293
|1.2464
|2006.11.20 15:04
|1.2416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.26
|15846998
|2006.11.20 02:24
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2429
|1.2293
|1.2449
|2006.11.20 15:04
|1.2417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.93
|15889774
|2006.11.20 09:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2413
|1.2292
|1.2433
|2006.11.20 15:04
|1.2418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|15893004
|2006.11.20 10:21
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2398
|1.2292
|1.2418
|2006.11.20 15:04
|1.2418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.88
|15904301
|2006.11.20 15:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2421
|1.2270
|1.2441
|2006.11.20 18:25
|1.2441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|15915826
|2006.11.20 18:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2444
|1.2293
|1.2464
|2006.11.21 14:08
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.40
|15945028
|2006.11.21 08:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2429
|1.2293
|1.2449
|2006.11.21 14:08
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.21
|15836052
|2006.11.19 22:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.84
|116.33
|118.04
|2006.11.20 08:07
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|15873701
|2006.11.20 08:08
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.06
|116.55
|118.26
|2006.11.21 04:23
|118.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.17
|15926214
|2006.11.21 00:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.93
|116.53
|118.09
|2006.11.21 04:18
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|68.69
|Closed P/L:
|68.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15933702
|2006.11.21 04:26
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.12
|116.61
|118.32
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.21
|15955462
|2006.11.21 11:46
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8974
|1.9125
|1.8954
|1.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|15957470
|2006.11.21 12:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8989
|1.9125
|1.8969
|1.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|15963554
|2006.11.21 14:08
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2454
|1.2303
|1.2474
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.55
|15965671
|2006.11.21 14:56
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2439
|1.2303
|1.2459
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.67
|15968009
|2006.11.21 15:26
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2424
|1.2303
|1.2444
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.51
|15971488
|2006.11.21 15:58
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.97
|116.61
|118.17
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|15980613
|2006.11.21 19:26
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|117.82
|116.61
|118.02
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|15980791
|2006.11.21 19:26
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2409
|1.2303
|1.2429
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|15981611
|2006.11.21 19:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2849
|1.2698
|1.2869
|1.2841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|15983070
|2006.11.21 19:28
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9004
|1.9125
|1.8984
|1.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.71
|Floating P/L:
|-16.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|68.33
|Floating P/L:
|-16.71
|Margin:
|300.00
|Balance:
|3 259.83
|Equity:
|3 243.12
|Free Margin:
|2 943.12
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|81.36
|Gross Loss:
|13.03
|Total Net Profit:
|68.33
|Profit Factor:
|6.24
|Expected Payoff:
|2.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.56 (0.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.14% (4.56)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.00
|loss trade:
|-2.59
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.07
|loss trade:
|-1.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (13.62)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-4.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|20.96 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.56 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1