|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 22, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|850863
|2006.11.19 23:04
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2825
|1.2931
|1.2800
|2006.11.20 16:47
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|851217
|2006.11.20 02:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2840
|1.2931
|1.2815
|2006.11.20 16:46
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|853069
|2006.11.20 16:47
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2813
|1.2919
|1.2788
|2006.11.21 14:02
|1.2805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|4.00
|853890
|2006.11.21 00:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2834
|1.2925
|1.2809
|2006.11.21 14:02
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|855187
|2006.11.21 14:02
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2805
|1.2911
|1.2780
|2006.11.22 13:28
|1.2911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|-53.00
|855431
|2006.11.21 15:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.2911
|1.2795
|2006.11.22 13:28
|1.2911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|-91.00
|856003
|2006.11.21 19:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2836
|1.2912
|1.2811
|2006.11.22 13:29
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|-152.00
|856094
|2006.11.21 19:28
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2853
|1.2914
|1.2828
|2006.11.22 13:29
|1.2914
|0.00
|0.00
|2.88
|-244.00
|857356
|2006.11.22 04:45
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2869
|1.2915
|1.2844
|2006.11.22 13:29
|1.2915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-368.00
|859020
|2006.11.22 12:22
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2884
|1.2915
|1.2859
|2006.11.22 13:29
|1.2911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-432.00
|859691
|2006.11.22 13:29
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2916
|1.2810
|1.2941
|2006.11.22 15:09
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.50
|850892
|2006.11.19 23:06
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2441
|1.2335
|1.2466
|2006.11.20 16:56
|1.2436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.01
|852047
|2006.11.20 09:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2426
|1.2335
|1.2451
|2006.11.20 16:55
|1.2435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.24
|852197
|2006.11.20 09:56
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2409
|1.2333
|1.2434
|2006.11.20 16:55
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.21
|853113
|2006.11.20 16:56
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2440
|1.2334
|1.2465
|2006.11.21 14:08
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|3.61
|854493
|2006.11.21 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2424
|1.2333
|1.2449
|2006.11.21 14:08
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.08
|855235
|2006.11.21 14:08
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2453
|1.2347
|1.2478
|2006.11.22 12:09
|1.2347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|-42.93
|855329
|2006.11.21 14:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2438
|1.2347
|1.2463
|2006.11.22 12:09
|1.2347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|-73.70
|855424
|2006.11.21 15:27
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2422
|1.2346
|1.2447
|2006.11.22 12:09
|1.2346
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|-123.12
|856044
|2006.11.21 19:26
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2407
|1.2346
|1.2432
|2006.11.22 12:09
|1.2346
|0.00
|0.00
|3.94
|-197.63
|857022
|2006.11.22 02:20
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2391
|1.2345
|1.2416
|2006.11.22 12:09
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-298.10
|857593
|2006.11.22 07:36
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2376
|1.2345
|1.2401
|2006.11.22 12:09
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-401.78
|858815
|2006.11.22 12:10
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2343
|1.2449
|1.2318
|2006.11.22 13:20
|1.2318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.15
|859409
|2006.11.22 13:20
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2313
|1.2419
|1.2288
|2006.11.22 13:50
|1.2288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.17
|860150
|2006.11.22 13:51
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2284
|1.2390
|1.2259
|2006.11.22 15:08
|1.2275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.67
|860263
|2006.11.22 14:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2299
|1.2390
|1.2274
|2006.11.22 15:07
|1.2274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.37
|0.00
|0.00
|13.63
|-2 291.77
|Closed P/L:
|-2 278.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|860714
|2006.11.22 15:09
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2942
|1.2836
|1.2967
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|860687
|2006.11.22 15:08
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2271
|1.2377
|1.2246
|1.2268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.22
|861817
|2006.11.22 17:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.2836
|1.2952
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.72
|Floating P/L:
|5.72
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 278.14
|Floating P/L:
|5.72
|Margin:
|243.98
|Balance:
|6 951.20
|Equity:
|6 956.92
|Free Margin:
|6 712.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|188.35
|Gross Loss:
|2 466.49
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 278.14
|Profit Factor:
|0.08
|Expected Payoff:
|-87.62
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 324.85
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 454.33 (26.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|26.22% (2 454.33)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (41.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.21
|loss trade:
|-432.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.49
|loss trade:
|-189.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (77.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-1 334.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|77.95 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 334.60 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|4