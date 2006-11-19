Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 22, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8508632006.11.19 23:04sell0.05eurusd1.28251.29311.28002006.11.20 16:471.28140.000.000.005.50
8512172006.11.20 02:24sell0.10eurusd1.28401.29311.28152006.11.20 16:461.28150.000.000.0025.00
8530692006.11.20 16:47sell0.05eurusd1.28131.29191.27882006.11.21 14:021.28050.000.000.364.00
8538902006.11.21 00:14sell0.10eurusd1.28341.29251.28092006.11.21 14:021.28090.000.000.0025.00
8551872006.11.21 14:02sell0.05eurusd1.28051.29111.27802006.11.22 13:281.29110.000.000.36-53.00
8554312006.11.21 15:27sell0.10eurusd1.28201.29111.27952006.11.22 13:281.29110.000.000.72-91.00
8560032006.11.21 19:23sell0.20eurusd1.28361.29121.28112006.11.22 13:291.29120.000.001.44-152.00
8560942006.11.21 19:28sell0.40eurusd1.28531.29141.28282006.11.22 13:291.29140.000.002.88-244.00
8573562006.11.22 04:45sell0.80eurusd1.28691.29151.28442006.11.22 13:291.29150.000.000.00-368.00
8590202006.11.22 12:22sell1.60eurusd1.28841.29151.28592006.11.22 13:291.29110.000.000.00-432.00
8596912006.11.22 13:29buy0.05eurusd1.29161.28101.29412006.11.22 15:091.29410.000.000.0012.50
8508922006.11.19 23:06buy0.05usdchf1.24411.23351.24662006.11.20 16:561.24360.000.000.00-2.01
8520472006.11.20 09:44buy0.10usdchf1.24261.23351.24512006.11.20 16:551.24350.000.000.007.24
8521972006.11.20 09:56buy0.20usdchf1.24091.23331.24342006.11.20 16:551.24340.000.000.0040.21
8531132006.11.20 16:56buy0.05usdchf1.24401.23341.24652006.11.21 14:081.24490.000.000.493.61
8544932006.11.21 08:00buy0.10usdchf1.24241.23331.24492006.11.21 14:081.24490.000.000.0020.08
8552352006.11.21 14:08buy0.05usdchf1.24531.23471.24782006.11.22 12:091.23470.000.000.49-42.93
8553292006.11.21 14:57buy0.10usdchf1.24381.23471.24632006.11.22 12:091.23470.000.000.98-73.70
8554242006.11.21 15:27buy0.20usdchf1.24221.23461.24472006.11.22 12:091.23460.000.001.97-123.12
8560442006.11.21 19:26buy0.40usdchf1.24071.23461.24322006.11.22 12:091.23460.000.003.94-197.63
8570222006.11.22 02:20buy0.80usdchf1.23911.23451.24162006.11.22 12:091.23450.000.000.00-298.10
8575932006.11.22 07:36buy1.60usdchf1.23761.23451.24012006.11.22 12:091.23450.000.000.00-401.78
8588152006.11.22 12:10sell0.05usdchf1.23431.24491.23182006.11.22 13:201.23180.000.000.0010.15
8594092006.11.22 13:20sell0.05usdchf1.23131.24191.22882006.11.22 13:501.22880.000.000.0010.17
8601502006.11.22 13:51sell0.05usdchf1.22841.23901.22592006.11.22 15:081.22750.000.000.003.67
8602632006.11.22 14:24sell0.10usdchf1.22991.23901.22742006.11.22 15:071.22740.000.000.0020.37
  0.00 0.00 13.63 -2 291.77
Closed P/L: -2 278.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8607142006.11.22 15:09buy0.05eurusd1.29421.28361.2967 1.29350.000.000.00-3.50
8606872006.11.22 15:08sell0.05usdchf1.22711.23771.2246 1.22680.000.000.001.22
8618172006.11.22 17:33buy0.10eurusd1.29271.28361.2952 1.29350.000.000.008.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 5.72
 Floating P/L: 5.72
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 278.14 Floating P/L: 5.72 Margin: 243.98
Balance: 6 951.20 Equity: 6 956.92 Free Margin: 6 712.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 188.35 Gross Loss: 2 466.49 Total Net Profit: -2 278.14
Profit Factor: 0.08 Expected Payoff: -87.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 324.85 Maximal Drawdown: 2 454.33 (26.22%) Relative Drawdown: 26.22% (2 454.33)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 14 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (41.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 40.21 loss trade: -432.00
Average profit trade: 14.49 loss trade: -189.73
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (77.95) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-1 334.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 77.95 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 334.60 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 4