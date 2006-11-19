Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 21, 20:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8508632006.11.19 23:04sell0.05eurusd1.28251.29311.28002006.11.20 16:471.28140.000.000.005.50
8512172006.11.20 02:24sell0.10eurusd1.28401.29311.28152006.11.20 16:461.28150.000.000.0025.00
8530692006.11.20 16:47sell0.05eurusd1.28131.29191.27882006.11.21 14:021.28050.000.000.364.00
8538902006.11.21 00:14sell0.10eurusd1.28341.29251.28092006.11.21 14:021.28090.000.000.0025.00
8508922006.11.19 23:06buy0.05usdchf1.24411.23351.24662006.11.20 16:561.24360.000.000.00-2.01
8520472006.11.20 09:44buy0.10usdchf1.24261.23351.24512006.11.20 16:551.24350.000.000.007.24
8521972006.11.20 09:56buy0.20usdchf1.24091.23331.24342006.11.20 16:551.24340.000.000.0040.21
8531132006.11.20 16:56buy0.05usdchf1.24401.23341.24652006.11.21 14:081.24490.000.000.493.61
8544932006.11.21 08:00buy0.10usdchf1.24241.23331.24492006.11.21 14:081.24490.000.000.0020.08
  0.00 0.00 0.85 128.63
Closed P/L: 129.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8551872006.11.21 14:02sell0.05eurusd1.28051.29111.2780 1.28450.000.000.00-20.00
8554312006.11.21 15:27sell0.10eurusd1.28201.29111.2795 1.28450.000.000.00-25.00
8552352006.11.21 14:08buy0.05usdchf1.24531.23471.2478 1.24100.000.000.00-17.32
8553292006.11.21 14:57buy0.10usdchf1.24381.23471.2463 1.24100.000.000.00-22.56
8554242006.11.21 15:27buy0.20usdchf1.24221.23461.2447 1.24100.000.000.00-19.34
8560032006.11.21 19:23sell0.20eurusd1.28361.29121.2811 1.28450.000.000.00-18.00
8560442006.11.21 19:26buy0.40usdchf1.24071.23461.2432 1.24100.000.000.009.67
8560942006.11.21 19:28sell0.40eurusd1.28531.29141.2828 1.28450.000.000.0032.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -80.55
 Floating P/L: -80.55
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 129.48 Floating P/L: -80.55 Margin: 1 713.07
Balance: 9 358.82 Equity: 9 278.27 Free Margin: 7 565.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 131.49 Gross Loss: 2.01 Total Net Profit: 129.48
Profit Factor: 65.42 Expected Payoff: 14.39  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2.01 (0.02%) Relative Drawdown: 0.02% (2.01)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 40.21 loss trade: -2.01
Average profit trade: 16.44 loss trade: -2.01
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (77.95) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-2.01)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 77.95 (4) consecutive loss (count): -2.01 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1