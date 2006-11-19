|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 21, 20:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|850863
|2006.11.19 23:04
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2825
|1.2931
|1.2800
|2006.11.20 16:47
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|851217
|2006.11.20 02:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2840
|1.2931
|1.2815
|2006.11.20 16:46
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|853069
|2006.11.20 16:47
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2813
|1.2919
|1.2788
|2006.11.21 14:02
|1.2805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|4.00
|853890
|2006.11.21 00:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2834
|1.2925
|1.2809
|2006.11.21 14:02
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|850892
|2006.11.19 23:06
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2441
|1.2335
|1.2466
|2006.11.20 16:56
|1.2436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.01
|852047
|2006.11.20 09:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2426
|1.2335
|1.2451
|2006.11.20 16:55
|1.2435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.24
|852197
|2006.11.20 09:56
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2409
|1.2333
|1.2434
|2006.11.20 16:55
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.21
|853113
|2006.11.20 16:56
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2440
|1.2334
|1.2465
|2006.11.21 14:08
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|3.61
|854493
|2006.11.21 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2424
|1.2333
|1.2449
|2006.11.21 14:08
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|128.63
|Closed P/L:
|129.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|855187
|2006.11.21 14:02
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2805
|1.2911
|1.2780
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|855431
|2006.11.21 15:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.2911
|1.2795
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|855235
|2006.11.21 14:08
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2453
|1.2347
|1.2478
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.32
|855329
|2006.11.21 14:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2438
|1.2347
|1.2463
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.56
|855424
|2006.11.21 15:27
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2422
|1.2346
|1.2447
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.34
|856003
|2006.11.21 19:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2836
|1.2912
|1.2811
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|856044
|2006.11.21 19:26
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2407
|1.2346
|1.2432
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.67
|856094
|2006.11.21 19:28
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2853
|1.2914
|1.2828
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.55
|Floating P/L:
|-80.55
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|129.48
|Floating P/L:
|-80.55
|Margin:
|1 713.07
|Balance:
|9 358.82
|Equity:
|9 278.27
|Free Margin:
|7 565.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|131.49
|Gross Loss:
|2.01
|Total Net Profit:
|129.48
|Profit Factor:
|65.42
|Expected Payoff:
|14.39
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2.01 (0.02%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.02% (2.01)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.21
|loss trade:
|-2.01
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.44
|loss trade:
|-2.01
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (77.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-2.01)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|77.95 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.01 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1