Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1302439 Name: Fernanda Currency: USD 2006 November 23, 13:42
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
15538725 2006.11.14 13:08 balance Deposit 3 000.00
15538732 2006.11.14 13:09 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.2831 1.2721 1.2841 2006.11.14 13:30 1.2841 0.00 0.00 0.00 120.00
15538740 2006.11.22 12:23 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.2321 1.2302 1.2272 2006.11.22 14:23 1.2302 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.89
15538745 2006.11.22 15:08 sell 0.20 usdjpy 116.53 118.89 115.09 2006.11.22 15:08 116.56 0.00 0.00 0.00 -5.15
15538747 2006.11.14 13:09 sell stop 0.20 usdjpy 116.53 118.89 114.20 2006.11.22 15:08 116.53 deleted [no money]
15540248 2006.11.14 13:30 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.2850 1.2737 1.2857 2006.11.14 13:34 1.2857 0.00 0.00 0.00 84.00
15544763 2006.11.14 13:34 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.2864 1.2754 1.2874 2006.11.22 08:08 1.2874 0.00 0.00 -83.04 120.00
15584833 2006.11.14 17:15 buy 1.20 audusd 0.7660 0.7550 0.7670 2006.11.16 11:38 0.7670 0.00 0.00 4.32 120.00
15734698 2006.11.16 13:41 buy 1.20 audusd 0.7696 0.7586 0.7706 2006.11.21 00:13 0.7706 0.00 0.00 3.24 120.00
16055381 2006.11.22 14:10 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.2919 1.2809 1.2929 2006.11.22 15:03 1.2929 0.00 0.00 0.00 120.00
16055409 2006.11.22 14:10 buy 1.20 audusd 0.7743 0.7633 0.7753 2006.11.22 15:09 0.7753 0.00 0.00 0.00 120.00
16057150 2006.11.22 14:44 sell 1.20 usdchf 1.2284 1.2394 1.2274 2006.11.22 15:07 1.2274 0.00 0.00 0.00 97.77
16058914 2006.11.22 15:03 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.2931 1.2821 1.2941 2006.11.22 15:09 1.2941 0.00 0.00 0.00 120.00
16060779 2006.11.22 15:07 sell 1.20 usdchf 1.2270 1.2380 1.2260 2006.11.22 15:28 1.2260 0.00 0.00 0.00 97.88
16061893 2006.11.22 15:09 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.2943 1.2833 1.2953 2006.11.22 15:25 1.2953 0.00 0.00 0.00 120.00
16065832 2006.11.22 15:25 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.2955 1.2845 1.2965 2006.11.23 09:08 1.2965 0.00 0.00 -31.14 120.00
16067309 2006.11.22 15:28 sell 1.20 usdchf 1.2256 1.2366 1.2246 2006.11.23 09:07 1.2246 0.00 0.00 -41.40 97.99
16109302 2006.11.23 09:07 sell 1.20 usdchf 1.2239 1.2352 1.2232 2006.11.23 09:33 1.2232 0.00 0.00 0.00 68.67
  0.00 0.00 -148.02 1 552.05
Closed P/L: 1 404.03
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
16061940 2006.11.22 15:09 buy 1.20 audusd 0.7758 0.7648 0.7768   0.7743 0.00 0.00 3.24 -180.00
16110161 2006.11.23 09:08 buy 1.20 eurusd 1.2967 1.2857 1.2977   1.2951 0.00 0.00 0.00 -192.00
16113421 2006.11.23 09:33 sell 1.20 usdchf 1.2228 1.2338 1.2218   1.2232 0.00 0.00 0.00 -39.24
  0.00 0.00 3.24 -411.24
  Floating P/L: -408.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
15538736 2006.11.14 13:09 buy stop 0.20 usdjpy 118.89 116.53 119.78   116.32
15538737 2006.11.14 13:09 buy stop 0.20 usdjpy 118.89 116.53 120.33   116.32
15538738 2006.11.14 13:09 buy stop 0.20 usdjpy 118.89 116.53 121.22   116.32
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 404.03 Floating P/L: -408.00 Margin: 3 600.00
Balance: 4 404.03 Equity: 3 996.03 Free Margin: 396.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 409.18 Gross Loss: 5.15 Total Net Profit: 1 404.03
Profit Factor: 273.63 Expected Payoff: 87.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 5.15 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (5.15)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (93.75%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (6.25%)
Largest profit trade: 124.32 loss trade: -5.15
Average profit trade: 93.95 loss trade: -5.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (737.18) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-5.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 737.18 (8) consecutive loss (count): -5.15 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1