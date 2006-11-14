|Account: 1302439
|Name: Fernanda
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 23, 13:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15538725
|2006.11.14 13:08
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|15538732
|2006.11.14 13:09
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2831
|1.2721
|1.2841
|2006.11.14 13:30
|1.2841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|15538740
|2006.11.22 12:23
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2321
|1.2302
|1.2272
|2006.11.22 14:23
|1.2302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.89
|15538745
|2006.11.22 15:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.53
|118.89
|115.09
|2006.11.22 15:08
|116.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.15
|15538747
|2006.11.14 13:09
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.53
|118.89
|114.20
|2006.11.22 15:08
|116.53
|deleted [no money]
|15540248
|2006.11.14 13:30
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2850
|1.2737
|1.2857
|2006.11.14 13:34
|1.2857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|15544763
|2006.11.14 13:34
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2864
|1.2754
|1.2874
|2006.11.22 08:08
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|-83.04
|120.00
|15584833
|2006.11.14 17:15
|buy
|1.20
|audusd
|0.7660
|0.7550
|0.7670
|2006.11.16 11:38
|0.7670
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|120.00
|15734698
|2006.11.16 13:41
|buy
|1.20
|audusd
|0.7696
|0.7586
|0.7706
|2006.11.21 00:13
|0.7706
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|120.00
|16055381
|2006.11.22 14:10
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2919
|1.2809
|1.2929
|2006.11.22 15:03
|1.2929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|16055409
|2006.11.22 14:10
|buy
|1.20
|audusd
|0.7743
|0.7633
|0.7753
|2006.11.22 15:09
|0.7753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|16057150
|2006.11.22 14:44
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2284
|1.2394
|1.2274
|2006.11.22 15:07
|1.2274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.77
|16058914
|2006.11.22 15:03
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2931
|1.2821
|1.2941
|2006.11.22 15:09
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|16060779
|2006.11.22 15:07
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2270
|1.2380
|1.2260
|2006.11.22 15:28
|1.2260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.88
|16061893
|2006.11.22 15:09
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2943
|1.2833
|1.2953
|2006.11.22 15:25
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|16065832
|2006.11.22 15:25
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2955
|1.2845
|1.2965
|2006.11.23 09:08
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.14
|120.00
|16067309
|2006.11.22 15:28
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2256
|1.2366
|1.2246
|2006.11.23 09:07
|1.2246
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.40
|97.99
|16109302
|2006.11.23 09:07
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2239
|1.2352
|1.2232
|2006.11.23 09:33
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-148.02
|1 552.05
|Closed P/L:
|1 404.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16061940
|2006.11.22 15:09
|buy
|1.20
|audusd
|0.7758
|0.7648
|0.7768
|0.7743
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|-180.00
|16110161
|2006.11.23 09:08
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2967
|1.2857
|1.2977
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-192.00
|16113421
|2006.11.23 09:33
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2228
|1.2338
|1.2218
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.24
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|-411.24
|Floating P/L:
|-408.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|15538736
|2006.11.14 13:09
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.89
|116.53
|119.78
|116.32
|15538737
|2006.11.14 13:09
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.89
|116.53
|120.33
|116.32
|15538738
|2006.11.14 13:09
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.89
|116.53
|121.22
|116.32
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 404.03
|Floating P/L:
|-408.00
|Margin:
|3 600.00
|Balance:
|4 404.03
|Equity:
|3 996.03
|Free Margin:
|396.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 409.18
|Gross Loss:
|5.15
|Total Net Profit:
|1 404.03
|Profit Factor:
|273.63
|Expected Payoff:
|87.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5.15 (0.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.14% (5.15)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (93.75%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (6.25%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|124.32
|loss trade:
|-5.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|93.95
|loss trade:
|-5.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (737.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-5.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|737.18 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.15 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1