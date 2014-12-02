Triple A Investment Services S.A.

Account: 1740520 Name: Imed A Currency: USD Leverage: 1:200 2014 December 6, 17:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
317829042014.11.28 15:53:57sell5.00gbpchf1.508340.000001.495002014.12.02 08:38:361.519350.000.00-38.95-5 687.21
317911402014.11.30 22:08:47sell20.00gbpchf1.512390.000001.495002014.12.02 08:38:351.519360.000.00-78.08-14 401.42
317917052014.11.30 22:27:37sell5.00gbpusd1.564000.000001.549202014.12.02 16:10:261.565310.000.00-9.88-655.00
317920472014.11.30 22:48:11sell20.00gbpusd1.563010.000001.544202014.12.02 16:10:311.565330.000.00-39.51-4 640.00
317923392014.11.30 23:06:49buy20.00eurnzd1.592841.592901.609012014.12.01 04:01:541.592900.000.000.0093.77
317998622014.12.01 06:33:52buy20.00eurnzd1.592771.579201.601002014.12.02 14:29:401.589900.000.00-422.95-4 480.18
318008652014.12.01 07:22:32buy20.00gbpjpy185.6890.0000.0002014.12.01 08:34:22186.2160.000.000.008 848.59
318084642014.12.01 10:06:26sell20.00gbpusd1.569650.000001.544922014.12.02 16:10:271.565310.000.00-39.518 680.00
318349352014.12.02 05:05:47sell5.00gbpusd1.572500.000001.544202014.12.02 16:10:301.565330.000.000.003 585.00
318392102014.12.02 08:00:56buy5.00eurnzd1.583830.000001.601002014.12.02 14:29:301.590870.000.000.002 746.13
318408522014.12.02 08:38:44buy30.00gbpchf1.519301.516301.529002014.12.02 12:17:421.516300.000.000.00-9 296.94
318453892014.12.02 11:08:31sell8.00gbpusd1.569840.000001.544202014.12.02 16:10:281.565310.000.000.003 624.00
318481342014.12.02 12:39:22sell8.00gbpchf1.516400.000001.502502014.12.02 16:10:281.519910.000.000.00-2 891.68
318489392014.12.02 13:01:14sell12.00gbpchf1.516840.000001.502502014.12.02 16:10:301.519910.000.000.00-3 793.79
318554162014.12.02 15:30:05buy20.00eurcad1.414510.000000.000002014.12.02 16:10:291.412670.000.000.00-3 231.50
318620162014.12.02 21:37:23sell25.00gbpchf1.520510.000001.520402014.12.02 21:51:021.520600.000.000.00-231.38
318620272014.12.02 21:39:30sell25.00gbpjpy186.454186.6390.0002014.12.03 00:55:19186.6390.000.00-72.63-3 875.93
318620412014.12.02 21:43:26sell25.00eurjpy147.614147.7900.0002014.12.03 00:53:43147.7900.000.002.57-3 687.65
318712012014.12.03 06:13:22sell25.00eurcad1.409510.000000.000002014.12.03 09:56:531.402840.000.000.0014 657.02
318713782014.12.03 06:24:03sell10.00eurcad1.409470.000000.000002014.12.03 09:57:001.402840.000.000.005 827.60
318714432014.12.03 06:28:14buy25.00gbpchf1.522550.000001.532002014.12.03 12:37:321.528900.000.000.0016 274.04
318714582014.12.03 06:29:20sell25.00eurjpy147.5010.000146.7002014.12.03 15:09:27147.3270.000.000.003 635.73
318717252014.12.03 06:51:34sell10.00eurjpy147.5640.000146.7032014.12.03 15:09:28147.3280.000.000.001 972.49
318718942014.12.03 07:00:34buy10.00gbpchf1.521820.000001.532002014.12.03 12:37:421.528750.000.000.007 105.15
318773432014.12.03 09:07:28sell20.00eurnzd1.586750.000001.581002014.12.03 09:45:321.586660.000.000.00139.90
318795572014.12.03 10:10:58sell10.00eurcad1.403630.000001.397002014.12.03 15:08:301.397990.000.000.004 967.06
318797632014.12.03 10:17:21sell10.00eurcad1.403340.000001.397002014.12.03 15:08:331.397970.000.000.004 728.82
318799692014.12.03 10:26:27sell10.00eurjpy147.3070.000146.2732014.12.03 12:33:32147.3060.000.000.008.38
319005252014.12.04 00:54:04sell25.00eurcad1.398670.000000.000002014.12.04 02:18:531.399280.000.000.00-1 341.95
319011342014.12.04 01:31:26sell10.00eurcad1.398210.000000.000002014.12.04 02:18:541.399280.000.000.00-941.56
319018892014.12.04 02:17:20buy20.00euraud1.466190.000001.476502014.12.04 13:39:371.473240.000.000.0011 820.31
319028252014.12.04 02:58:58buy limit10.00euraud1.466500.000000.000002014.12.04 03:02:351.46780cancelled
319029472014.12.04 03:04:05buy10.00euraud1.467850.000001.476502014.12.04 13:39:381.473250.000.000.004 526.66
319031722014.12.04 03:20:00buy10.00eurjpy147.6250.0000.0002014.12.04 06:45:16147.5280.000.000.00-809.15
319064392014.12.04 06:01:21buy10.00euraud1.468620.000001.476502014.12.04 13:39:401.473370.000.000.003 982.16
319069992014.12.04 06:23:09sell25.00gbpusd1.568020.000001.561902014.12.04 10:05:571.567970.000.000.00125.00
319070402014.12.04 06:27:45sell10.00gbpusd1.568260.000001.568102014.12.04 08:12:291.568100.000.000.00160.00
319095382014.12.04 08:15:02sell10.00eurcad1.398250.000000.000002014.12.04 12:34:451.398230.000.000.0017.61
319114122014.12.04 09:28:08sell15.00gbpusd1.566770.000001.561902014.12.04 12:32:141.566720.000.000.0075.00
319124592014.12.04 09:50:19buy15.00eurusd1.231730.000001.232302014.12.04 12:39:251.231820.000.000.00135.00
319129612014.12.04 10:11:55sell10.00gbpusd1.569070.000000.000002014.12.04 12:32:161.566740.000.000.002 330.00
319163102014.12.04 13:00:20sell30.00gbpjpy187.7490.0000.0002014.12.04 14:49:11187.7460.000.000.0075.06
319163332014.12.04 13:00:53sell20.00gbpusd1.565330.000001.562302014.12.04 15:12:291.565030.000.000.00600.00
319164472014.12.04 13:03:10sell20.00gbpchf1.530030.000000.000002014.12.04 13:40:291.526780.000.000.006 673.86
319165462014.12.04 13:08:58sell10.00gbpusd1.566540.000001.557002014.12.04 14:27:471.566070.000.000.00470.00
319451792014.12.05 06:01:56sell30.00gbpjpy187.5550.000186.9372014.12.05 08:07:08188.0550.000.000.00-12 484.08
319452362014.12.05 06:08:04sell5.00gbpjpy187.6740.000186.9372014.12.05 08:07:15188.0440.000.000.00-1 539.67
319607222014.12.05 08:02:59buy20.00eurcad1.411920.000001.411952014.12.05 08:35:121.410740.000.000.00-2 069.09
319615682014.12.05 08:07:28buy30.00gbpjpy188.0360.000188.8002014.12.05 10:03:16188.7500.000.000.0017 796.91
319658382014.12.05 08:23:29buy30.00eurjpy148.743148.400149.9202014.12.05 13:42:08148.8800.000.000.003 390.59
319667172014.12.05 08:26:31buy10.00eurjpy148.766148.500149.9202014.12.05 13:30:59148.9040.000.000.001 140.12
319668202014.12.05 08:26:47buy10.00gbpjpy188.1480.000188.8002014.12.05 10:03:19188.7450.000.000.004 960.33
319814552014.12.05 09:33:28buy10.00eurjpy148.835148.500149.9802014.12.05 13:31:03148.8510.000.000.00132.22
319880382014.12.05 10:57:53sell10.00eurcad1.409821.409800.000002014.12.05 13:05:331.409800.000.000.0017.55
319880402014.12.05 10:58:00sell10.00eurcad1.409931.409900.000002014.12.05 13:06:111.409900.000.000.0026.33
319894992014.12.05 11:59:59sell10.00eurcad1.409030.000000.000002014.12.05 13:33:371.408020.000.000.00883.98
  0.00 0.00 -698.94 70 174.19
Closed P/L: 69 475.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
319020622014.12.04 07:11:36sell30.00eurcad1.397501.413990.00000 1.405560.000.00104.77-21 135.99
319922492014.12.05 13:30:04sell20.00eurcad1.407031.413990.00000 1.405560.000.0034.802 569.88
319951492014.12.05 13:46:38sell5.00eurcad1.404941.413990.00000 1.405560.000.008.70-270.97
319959842014.12.05 14:00:42sell5.00eurcad1.405141.413990.00000 1.405560.000.008.70-183.56
  0.00 0.00 156.97 -19 020.64
 Floating P/L: -18 863.67
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 69 475.25 Floating P/L: -18 863.67 Margin: 30 000.00
Balance: 209 447.08 Equity: 190 583.41 Free Margin: 160 583.41
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 146 192.86 Gross Loss: 76 717.61 Total Net Profit: 69 475.25
Profit Factor: 1.91 Expected Payoff: 1263.19  
Absolute Drawdown: 29 994.13 Maximal Drawdown: 38 936.49 (26.15%) Relative Drawdown: 26.15% (38 936.49)
 
Total Trades: 55 Short Positions (won %): 36 (63.89%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (73.68%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 37 (67.27%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (32.73%)
Largest profit trade: 17 796.91 loss trade: -14 479.50
Average profit trade: 3 951.16 loss trade: -4 262.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (30 990.66) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-16 338.32)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 59 316.19 (10) consecutive loss (count): -29 502.60 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 3