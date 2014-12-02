Triple A Investment Services S.A.
|Account: 1740520
|Name: Imed A
|Currency: USD
|Leverage: 1:200
|2014 December 6, 17:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31782904
|2014.11.28 15:53:57
|sell
|5.00
|gbpchf
|1.50834
|0.00000
|1.49500
|2014.12.02 08:38:36
|1.51935
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.95
|-5 687.21
|31791140
|2014.11.30 22:08:47
|sell
|20.00
|gbpchf
|1.51239
|0.00000
|1.49500
|2014.12.02 08:38:35
|1.51936
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.08
|-14 401.42
|31791705
|2014.11.30 22:27:37
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.56400
|0.00000
|1.54920
|2014.12.02 16:10:26
|1.56531
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.88
|-655.00
|31792047
|2014.11.30 22:48:11
|sell
|20.00
|gbpusd
|1.56301
|0.00000
|1.54420
|2014.12.02 16:10:31
|1.56533
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.51
|-4 640.00
|31792339
|2014.11.30 23:06:49
|buy
|20.00
|eurnzd
|1.59284
|1.59290
|1.60901
|2014.12.01 04:01:54
|1.59290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.77
|31799862
|2014.12.01 06:33:52
|buy
|20.00
|eurnzd
|1.59277
|1.57920
|1.60100
|2014.12.02 14:29:40
|1.58990
|0.00
|0.00
|-422.95
|-4 480.18
|31800865
|2014.12.01 07:22:32
|buy
|20.00
|gbpjpy
|185.689
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.12.01 08:34:22
|186.216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8 848.59
|31808464
|2014.12.01 10:06:26
|sell
|20.00
|gbpusd
|1.56965
|0.00000
|1.54492
|2014.12.02 16:10:27
|1.56531
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.51
|8 680.00
|31834935
|2014.12.02 05:05:47
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.57250
|0.00000
|1.54420
|2014.12.02 16:10:30
|1.56533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 585.00
|31839210
|2014.12.02 08:00:56
|buy
|5.00
|eurnzd
|1.58383
|0.00000
|1.60100
|2014.12.02 14:29:30
|1.59087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 746.13
|31840852
|2014.12.02 08:38:44
|buy
|30.00
|gbpchf
|1.51930
|1.51630
|1.52900
|2014.12.02 12:17:42
|1.51630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9 296.94
|31845389
|2014.12.02 11:08:31
|sell
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.56984
|0.00000
|1.54420
|2014.12.02 16:10:28
|1.56531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 624.00
|31848134
|2014.12.02 12:39:22
|sell
|8.00
|gbpchf
|1.51640
|0.00000
|1.50250
|2014.12.02 16:10:28
|1.51991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 891.68
|31848939
|2014.12.02 13:01:14
|sell
|12.00
|gbpchf
|1.51684
|0.00000
|1.50250
|2014.12.02 16:10:30
|1.51991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 793.79
|31855416
|2014.12.02 15:30:05
|buy
|20.00
|eurcad
|1.41451
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.12.02 16:10:29
|1.41267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 231.50
|31862016
|2014.12.02 21:37:23
|sell
|25.00
|gbpchf
|1.52051
|0.00000
|1.52040
|2014.12.02 21:51:02
|1.52060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-231.38
|31862027
|2014.12.02 21:39:30
|sell
|25.00
|gbpjpy
|186.454
|186.639
|0.000
|2014.12.03 00:55:19
|186.639
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.63
|-3 875.93
|31862041
|2014.12.02 21:43:26
|sell
|25.00
|eurjpy
|147.614
|147.790
|0.000
|2014.12.03 00:53:43
|147.790
|0.00
|0.00
|2.57
|-3 687.65
|31871201
|2014.12.03 06:13:22
|sell
|25.00
|eurcad
|1.40951
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.12.03 09:56:53
|1.40284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14 657.02
|31871378
|2014.12.03 06:24:03
|sell
|10.00
|eurcad
|1.40947
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.12.03 09:57:00
|1.40284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 827.60
|31871443
|2014.12.03 06:28:14
|buy
|25.00
|gbpchf
|1.52255
|0.00000
|1.53200
|2014.12.03 12:37:32
|1.52890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16 274.04
|31871458
|2014.12.03 06:29:20
|sell
|25.00
|eurjpy
|147.501
|0.000
|146.700
|2014.12.03 15:09:27
|147.327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 635.73
|31871725
|2014.12.03 06:51:34
|sell
|10.00
|eurjpy
|147.564
|0.000
|146.703
|2014.12.03 15:09:28
|147.328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 972.49
|31871894
|2014.12.03 07:00:34
|buy
|10.00
|gbpchf
|1.52182
|0.00000
|1.53200
|2014.12.03 12:37:42
|1.52875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7 105.15
|31877343
|2014.12.03 09:07:28
|sell
|20.00
|eurnzd
|1.58675
|0.00000
|1.58100
|2014.12.03 09:45:32
|1.58666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|139.90
|31879557
|2014.12.03 10:10:58
|sell
|10.00
|eurcad
|1.40363
|0.00000
|1.39700
|2014.12.03 15:08:30
|1.39799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 967.06
|31879763
|2014.12.03 10:17:21
|sell
|10.00
|eurcad
|1.40334
|0.00000
|1.39700
|2014.12.03 15:08:33
|1.39797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 728.82
|31879969
|2014.12.03 10:26:27
|sell
|10.00
|eurjpy
|147.307
|0.000
|146.273
|2014.12.03 12:33:32
|147.306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.38
|31900525
|2014.12.04 00:54:04
|sell
|25.00
|eurcad
|1.39867
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.12.04 02:18:53
|1.39928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 341.95
|31901134
|2014.12.04 01:31:26
|sell
|10.00
|eurcad
|1.39821
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.12.04 02:18:54
|1.39928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-941.56
|31901889
|2014.12.04 02:17:20
|buy
|20.00
|euraud
|1.46619
|0.00000
|1.47650
|2014.12.04 13:39:37
|1.47324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11 820.31
|31902825
|2014.12.04 02:58:58
|buy limit
|10.00
|euraud
|1.46650
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.12.04 03:02:35
|1.46780
|cancelled
|31902947
|2014.12.04 03:04:05
|buy
|10.00
|euraud
|1.46785
|0.00000
|1.47650
|2014.12.04 13:39:38
|1.47325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 526.66
|31903172
|2014.12.04 03:20:00
|buy
|10.00
|eurjpy
|147.625
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.12.04 06:45:16
|147.528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-809.15
|31906439
|2014.12.04 06:01:21
|buy
|10.00
|euraud
|1.46862
|0.00000
|1.47650
|2014.12.04 13:39:40
|1.47337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 982.16
|31906999
|2014.12.04 06:23:09
|sell
|25.00
|gbpusd
|1.56802
|0.00000
|1.56190
|2014.12.04 10:05:57
|1.56797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.00
|31907040
|2014.12.04 06:27:45
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.56826
|0.00000
|1.56810
|2014.12.04 08:12:29
|1.56810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|31909538
|2014.12.04 08:15:02
|sell
|10.00
|eurcad
|1.39825
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.12.04 12:34:45
|1.39823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.61
|31911412
|2014.12.04 09:28:08
|sell
|15.00
|gbpusd
|1.56677
|0.00000
|1.56190
|2014.12.04 12:32:14
|1.56672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|31912459
|2014.12.04 09:50:19
|buy
|15.00
|eurusd
|1.23173
|0.00000
|1.23230
|2014.12.04 12:39:25
|1.23182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.00
|31912961
|2014.12.04 10:11:55
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.56907
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.12.04 12:32:16
|1.56674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 330.00
|31916310
|2014.12.04 13:00:20
|sell
|30.00
|gbpjpy
|187.749
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.12.04 14:49:11
|187.746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.06
|31916333
|2014.12.04 13:00:53
|sell
|20.00
|gbpusd
|1.56533
|0.00000
|1.56230
|2014.12.04 15:12:29
|1.56503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|31916447
|2014.12.04 13:03:10
|sell
|20.00
|gbpchf
|1.53003
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.12.04 13:40:29
|1.52678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 673.86
|31916546
|2014.12.04 13:08:58
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.56654
|0.00000
|1.55700
|2014.12.04 14:27:47
|1.56607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|470.00
|31945179
|2014.12.05 06:01:56
|sell
|30.00
|gbpjpy
|187.555
|0.000
|186.937
|2014.12.05 08:07:08
|188.055
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12 484.08
|31945236
|2014.12.05 06:08:04
|sell
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|187.674
|0.000
|186.937
|2014.12.05 08:07:15
|188.044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 539.67
|31960722
|2014.12.05 08:02:59
|buy
|20.00
|eurcad
|1.41192
|0.00000
|1.41195
|2014.12.05 08:35:12
|1.41074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 069.09
|31961568
|2014.12.05 08:07:28
|buy
|30.00
|gbpjpy
|188.036
|0.000
|188.800
|2014.12.05 10:03:16
|188.750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17 796.91
|31965838
|2014.12.05 08:23:29
|buy
|30.00
|eurjpy
|148.743
|148.400
|149.920
|2014.12.05 13:42:08
|148.880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 390.59
|31966717
|2014.12.05 08:26:31
|buy
|10.00
|eurjpy
|148.766
|148.500
|149.920
|2014.12.05 13:30:59
|148.904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 140.12
|31966820
|2014.12.05 08:26:47
|buy
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|188.148
|0.000
|188.800
|2014.12.05 10:03:19
|188.745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 960.33
|31981455
|2014.12.05 09:33:28
|buy
|10.00
|eurjpy
|148.835
|148.500
|149.980
|2014.12.05 13:31:03
|148.851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.22
|31988038
|2014.12.05 10:57:53
|sell
|10.00
|eurcad
|1.40982
|1.40980
|0.00000
|2014.12.05 13:05:33
|1.40980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.55
|31988040
|2014.12.05 10:58:00
|sell
|10.00
|eurcad
|1.40993
|1.40990
|0.00000
|2014.12.05 13:06:11
|1.40990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.33
|31989499
|2014.12.05 11:59:59
|sell
|10.00
|eurcad
|1.40903
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.12.05 13:33:37
|1.40802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|883.98
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-698.94
|70 174.19
|Closed P/L:
|69 475.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31902062
|2014.12.04 07:11:36
|sell
|30.00
|eurcad
|1.39750
|1.41399
|0.00000
|
|1.40556
|0.00
|0.00
|104.77
|-21 135.99
|31992249
|2014.12.05 13:30:04
|sell
|20.00
|eurcad
|1.40703
|1.41399
|0.00000
|
|1.40556
|0.00
|0.00
|34.80
|2 569.88
|31995149
|2014.12.05 13:46:38
|sell
|5.00
|eurcad
|1.40494
|1.41399
|0.00000
|
|1.40556
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|-270.97
|31995984
|2014.12.05 14:00:42
|sell
|5.00
|eurcad
|1.40514
|1.41399
|0.00000
|
|1.40556
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|-183.56
|
|0.00
|0.00
|156.97
|-19 020.64
|
|Floating P/L:
|-18 863.67
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|69 475.25
|Floating P/L:
|-18 863.67
|Margin:
|30 000.00
|Balance:
|209 447.08
|Equity:
|190 583.41
|Free Margin:
|160 583.41
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|146 192.86
|Gross Loss:
|76 717.61
|Total Net Profit:
|69 475.25
|Profit Factor:
|1.91
|Expected Payoff:
|1263.19
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|29 994.13
|Maximal Drawdown:
|38 936.49 (26.15%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|26.15% (38 936.49)
|
|Total Trades:
|55
|Short Positions (won %):
|36 (63.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (73.68%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|37 (67.27%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (32.73%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|17 796.91
|loss trade:
|-14 479.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|3 951.16
|loss trade:
|-4 262.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (30 990.66)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-16 338.32)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|59 316.19 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-29 502.60 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|3