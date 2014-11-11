Triple A Investment Services S.A.
|Account: 1740520
|Name: Imed A
|Currency: USD
|Leverage: 1:200
|2014 November 13, 17:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31231498
|2014.11.11 14:38:19
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|31253359
|2014.11.12 06:49:51
|sell
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|183.643
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.11.12 07:23:51
|183.615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.43
|31254257
|2014.11.12 07:27:50
|sell
|8.00
|gbpjpy
|183.610
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.11.12 11:41:11
|182.751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 963.36
|31254385
|2014.11.12 07:33:57
|sell
|8.00
|euraud
|1.43560
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.12 09:43:45
|1.43025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 722.27
|31254654
|2014.11.12 07:48:04
|sell
|8.00
|eurcad
|1.41469
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.12 09:43:47
|1.40984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 422.21
|31255219
|2014.11.12 08:02:21
|buy
|8.00
|audjpy
|100.459
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.11.12 08:53:56
|100.301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 096.75
|31256328
|2014.11.12 08:32:41
|buy
|8.00
|audnzd
|1.10899
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.12 09:45:55
|1.10720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 124.26
|31256541
|2014.11.12 08:35:11
|buy
|8.00
|gbpjpy
|183.756
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.11.12 08:46:00
|183.485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 881.29
|31258360
|2014.11.12 09:23:54
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.24564
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.12 09:57:58
|1.24388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 408.00
|31260728
|2014.11.12 10:01:49
|buy
|8.00
|gbpchf
|1.54010
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.12 10:08:15
|1.53954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-463.64
|31265353
|2014.11.12 11:52:37
|buy
|20.00
|eurjpy
|143.726
|0.000
|143.812
|2014.11.12 16:37:39
|143.733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.39
|31267851
|2014.11.12 13:06:57
|sell
|20.00
|nzdjpy
|90.511
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.11.12 13:20:14
|90.576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 128.70
|31292377
|2014.11.13 07:50:28
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.24548
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.13 09:34:22
|1.24591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|344.00
|31292381
|2014.11.13 07:50:33
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.24548
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.13 09:34:26
|1.24589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|328.00
|31293118
|2014.11.13 08:07:42
|sell
|8.00
|gbpchf
|1.52163
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.13 14:19:14
|1.51805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 969.10
|31293119
|2014.11.13 08:07:47
|sell
|8.00
|gbpchf
|1.52168
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.13 14:19:18
|1.51812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 952.45
|31293566
|2014.11.13 08:24:41
|sell
|8.00
|gbpjpy
|182.326
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.11.13 14:19:30
|181.853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 274.83
|31295650
|2014.11.13 09:33:43
|sell
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.57540
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.13 11:29:23
|1.57684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 152.00
|31297560
|2014.11.13 10:54:00
|sell
|8.00
|audnzd
|1.10484
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.13 13:31:42
|1.10607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-778.25
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17 002.15
|Closed P/L:
|17 002.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|17 002.15
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|117 002.15
|Equity:
|117 002.15
|Free Margin:
|117 002.15
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|24 627.04
|Gross Loss:
|7 624.89
|Total Net Profit:
|17 002.15
|Profit Factor:
|3.23
|Expected Payoff:
|944.56
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 856.61
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 978.04 (2.97%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.97% (2 978.04)
|
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (72.73%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (42.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (61.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (38.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5 963.36
|loss trade:
|-1 881.29
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 238.82
|loss trade:
|-1 089.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (9 196.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-2 978.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9 196.38 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 978.04 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1