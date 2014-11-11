Triple A Investment Services S.A.

Account: 1740520 Name: Imed A Currency: USD Leverage: 1:200 2014 November 13, 17:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
312314982014.11.11 14:38:19balanceDeposit100 000.00
312533592014.11.12 06:49:51sell5.00gbpjpy183.6430.0000.0002014.11.12 07:23:51183.6150.000.000.00121.43
312542572014.11.12 07:27:50sell8.00gbpjpy183.6100.0000.0002014.11.12 11:41:11182.7510.000.000.005 963.36
312543852014.11.12 07:33:57sell8.00euraud1.435600.000000.000002014.11.12 09:43:451.430250.000.000.003 722.27
312546542014.11.12 07:48:04sell8.00eurcad1.414690.000000.000002014.11.12 09:43:471.409840.000.000.003 422.21
312552192014.11.12 08:02:21buy8.00audjpy100.4590.0000.0002014.11.12 08:53:56100.3010.000.000.00-1 096.75
312563282014.11.12 08:32:41buy8.00audnzd1.108990.000000.000002014.11.12 09:45:551.107200.000.000.00-1 124.26
312565412014.11.12 08:35:11buy8.00gbpjpy183.7560.0000.0002014.11.12 08:46:00183.4850.000.000.00-1 881.29
312583602014.11.12 09:23:54sell8.00eurusd1.245640.000000.000002014.11.12 09:57:581.243880.000.000.001 408.00
312607282014.11.12 10:01:49buy8.00gbpchf1.540100.000000.000002014.11.12 10:08:151.539540.000.000.00-463.64
312653532014.11.12 11:52:37buy20.00eurjpy143.7260.000143.8122014.11.12 16:37:39143.7330.000.000.00121.39
312678512014.11.12 13:06:57sell20.00nzdjpy90.5110.0000.0002014.11.12 13:20:1490.5760.000.000.00-1 128.70
312923772014.11.13 07:50:28buy8.00eurusd1.245480.000000.000002014.11.13 09:34:221.245910.000.000.00344.00
312923812014.11.13 07:50:33buy8.00eurusd1.245480.000000.000002014.11.13 09:34:261.245890.000.000.00328.00
312931182014.11.13 08:07:42sell8.00gbpchf1.521630.000000.000002014.11.13 14:19:141.518050.000.000.002 969.10
312931192014.11.13 08:07:47sell8.00gbpchf1.521680.000000.000002014.11.13 14:19:181.518120.000.000.002 952.45
312935662014.11.13 08:24:41sell8.00gbpjpy182.3260.0000.0002014.11.13 14:19:30181.8530.000.000.003 274.83
312956502014.11.13 09:33:43sell8.00gbpusd1.575400.000000.000002014.11.13 11:29:231.576840.000.000.00-1 152.00
312975602014.11.13 10:54:00sell8.00audnzd1.104840.000000.000002014.11.13 13:31:421.106070.000.000.00-778.25
  0.00 0.00 0.00 17 002.15
Closed P/L: 17 002.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 17 002.15 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 117 002.15 Equity: 117 002.15 Free Margin: 117 002.15
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 24 627.04 Gross Loss: 7 624.89 Total Net Profit: 17 002.15
Profit Factor: 3.23 Expected Payoff: 944.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 856.61 Maximal Drawdown: 2 978.04 (2.97%) Relative Drawdown: 2.97% (2 978.04)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 11 (72.73%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (42.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (61.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (38.89%)
Largest profit trade: 5 963.36 loss trade: -1 881.29
Average profit trade: 2 238.82 loss trade: -1 089.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (9 196.38) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-2 978.04)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9 196.38 (3) consecutive loss (count): -2 978.04 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1