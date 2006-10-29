FXDD
|Account: 460478
|Name: David Stanley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4025048
|2006.10.29 00:42
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4025339
|2006.10.30 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.30 16:10
|223.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.06
|4025412
|2006.10.30 01:01
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.30 16:11
|93.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.73
|4050203
|2006.10.30 16:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.29
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 15:31
|224.12
|0.00
|0.00
|13.88
|70.46
|4050209
|2006.10.30 16:11
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|93.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 15:31
|94.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|-29.02
|
|0.00
|0.00
|11.25
|92.23
|Closed P/L:
|103.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|103.48
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 103.48
|Equity:
|5 103.48
|Free Margin:
|5 103.48