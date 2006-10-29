FXDD

Account: 460478 Name: David Stanley Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40250482006.10.29 00:42balanceDeposit5 000.00
40253392006.10.30 01:00buy0.10gbpjpy222.730.000.002006.10.30 16:10223.200.000.000.0040.06
40254122006.10.30 01:01sell0.18chfjpy94.020.000.002006.10.30 16:1193.950.000.000.0010.73
40502032006.10.30 16:11buy0.10gbpjpy223.290.000.002006.11.03 15:31224.120.000.0013.8870.46
40502092006.10.30 16:11sell0.18chfjpy93.890.000.002006.11.03 15:3194.080.000.00-2.63-29.02
  0.00 0.00 11.25 92.23
Closed P/L: 103.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 103.48 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 103.48 Equity: 5 103.48 Free Margin: 5 103.48