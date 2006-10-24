A/C No: 9001198 Name: John Riley A/C Type: DEMO 2006 October 25, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
783327 2006.10.24 05:54sell0.10eurusd1.25351.26261.2510 2006.10.24 21:021.25570.000.72-22.00
786381 2006.10.24 15:10sell0.20eurusd1.25521.26281.2527 2006.10.24 21:011.25580.001.44-12.00
786630 2006.10.24 15:37sell0.40eurusd1.25681.26291.2543 2006.10.24 21:011.25570.002.8844.00
786764 2006.10.24 15:45sell0.10usdchf1.26581.27491.2633 2006.10.25 08:061.26450.00-1.1210.28
787124 2006.10.24 19:48sell0.20usdchf1.26731.27491.2648 2006.10.25 08:061.26480.00-2.2439.54
787268 2006.10.24 21:02sell0.10eurusd1.25561.26471.2531 2006.10.25 13:211.25760.000.00-20.00
788766 2006.10.25 01:11sell0.20eurusd1.25711.26471.2546 2006.10.25 13:201.25750.000.00-8.00
793035 2006.10.25 08:06sell0.10usdchf1.26381.27291.2613 2006.10.25 18:481.26300.000.006.33
793068 2006.10.25 08:08sell0.20usdchf1.26541.27301.2629 2006.10.25 18:481.26290.000.0039.60
793321 2006.10.25 10:38sell0.40eurusd1.25871.26481.2562 2006.10.25 13:201.25730.000.0056.00
793713 2006.10.25 13:21sell0.10eurusd1.25731.26641.2548 2006.10.25 18:291.25940.000.00-21.00
793923 2006.10.25 14:23sell0.20eurusd1.25891.26651.2564 2006.10.25 18:291.25930.000.00-8.00
794382 2006.10.25 18:20sell0.40eurusd1.26061.26671.2581 2006.10.25 18:291.25940.000.0048.00
794488 2006.10.25 18:29buy0.10eurusd1.25921.25011.2617 2006.10.25 18:481.26170.000.0025.00
  0.00 1.68 177.75
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00 Closed Trade P/L: 179.43
 
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
794651 2006.10.25 18:48buy0.10eurusd1.26191.25281.2644  1.26000.000.00-19.00
794666 2006.10.25 18:49sell0.10usdchf1.26291.27201.2604  1.26540.000.00-19.76
794889 2006.10.25 20:05sell0.20usdchf1.26441.27201.2619  1.26540.000.00-15.81
794895 2006.10.25 20:06buy0.20eurusd1.26041.25281.2629  1.26000.000.00-8.00
  0.00 0.00 -62.57
 Floating P/L: -62.57
 
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Previous Ledger Balance: 10 899.53   Floating P/L: -62.57
Closed Trade P/L: 179.43   Total Credit Facility: 0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00   Equity: 11 016.39
Balance: 11 078.96   Margin Requirement: 678.27
Available Margin: 10 338.12
Best Regards
Accounts Department

Please report to us within 24 hours if this statement is incorrect. Otherwise this statements will be considered to be confirmed by you.
Velocity4x
Phone: (312) - 884 - 7890 | Fax: (312) - 884 - 7890 | support@velocity4x.com | http://www.velocity4x.com