|A/C No: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|A/C Type: DEMO
|2006 October 25, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|783327
|2006.10.24 05:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2535
|1.2626
|1.2510
|2006.10.24 21:02
|1.2557
|0.00
|0.72
|-22.00
|786381
|2006.10.24 15:10
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2552
|1.2628
|1.2527
|2006.10.24 21:01
|1.2558
|0.00
|1.44
|-12.00
|786630
|2006.10.24 15:37
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2568
|1.2629
|1.2543
|2006.10.24 21:01
|1.2557
|0.00
|2.88
|44.00
|786764
|2006.10.24 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2658
|1.2749
|1.2633
|2006.10.25 08:06
|1.2645
|0.00
|-1.12
|10.28
|787124
|2006.10.24 19:48
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2673
|1.2749
|1.2648
|2006.10.25 08:06
|1.2648
|0.00
|-2.24
|39.54
|787268
|2006.10.24 21:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2556
|1.2647
|1.2531
|2006.10.25 13:21
|1.2576
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|788766
|2006.10.25 01:11
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2571
|1.2647
|1.2546
|2006.10.25 13:20
|1.2575
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|793035
|2006.10.25 08:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2638
|1.2729
|1.2613
|2006.10.25 18:48
|1.2630
|0.00
|0.00
|6.33
|793068
|2006.10.25 08:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2654
|1.2730
|1.2629
|2006.10.25 18:48
|1.2629
|0.00
|0.00
|39.60
|793321
|2006.10.25 10:38
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2587
|1.2648
|1.2562
|2006.10.25 13:20
|1.2573
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|793713
|2006.10.25 13:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2573
|1.2664
|1.2548
|2006.10.25 18:29
|1.2594
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|793923
|2006.10.25 14:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2589
|1.2665
|1.2564
|2006.10.25 18:29
|1.2593
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|794382
|2006.10.25 18:20
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2606
|1.2667
|1.2581
|2006.10.25 18:29
|1.2594
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|794488
|2006.10.25 18:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2592
|1.2501
|1.2617
|2006.10.25 18:48
|1.2617
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|0.00
|1.68
|177.75
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|179.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|794651
|2006.10.25 18:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2619
|1.2528
|1.2644
|1.2600
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|794666
|2006.10.25 18:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2629
|1.2720
|1.2604
|1.2654
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.76
|794889
|2006.10.25 20:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2644
|1.2720
|1.2619
|1.2654
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.81
|794895
|2006.10.25 20:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2604
|1.2528
|1.2629
|1.2600
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.57
|Floating P/L:
|-62.57
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Previous Ledger Balance:
|10 899.53
|Floating P/L:
|-62.57
|Closed Trade P/L:
|179.43
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Equity:
|11 016.39
|Balance:
|11 078.96
|Margin Requirement:
|678.27
|Available Margin:
|10 338.12
|Best Regards
Accounts Department
Please report to us within 24 hours if this statement is incorrect. Otherwise this statements will be considered to be confirmed by you.
|
Velocity4x
Phone: (312) - 884 - 7890 | Fax: (312) - 884 - 7890 | support@velocity4x.com | http://www.velocity4x.com