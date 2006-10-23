|A/C No: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|A/C Type: DEMO
|2006 October 24, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|770612
|2006.10.23 09:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2562
|1.2653
|1.2537
|2006.10.24 05:54
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.72
|25.00
|770882
|2006.10.23 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2664
|1.2573
|1.2689
|2006.10.24 06:21
|1.2689
|0.00
|0.97
|19.70
|783701
|2006.10.24 06:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2693
|1.2602
|1.2718
|2006.10.24 15:45
|1.2659
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.86
|786399
|2006.10.24 15:11
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2677
|1.2601
|1.2702
|2006.10.24 15:45
|1.2661
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.27
|786632
|2006.10.24 15:37
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2662
|1.2601
|1.2687
|2006.10.24 15:45
|1.2663
|0.00
|0.00
|3.16
|786708
|2006.10.24 15:41
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2647
|1.2601
|1.2672
|2006.10.24 15:45
|1.2661
|0.00
|0.00
|88.46
|0.00
|1.69
|84.19
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|85.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|783327
|2006.10.24 05:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2535
|1.2626
|1.2510
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|786381
|2006.10.24 15:10
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2552
|1.2628
|1.2527
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|786630
|2006.10.24 15:37
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2568
|1.2629
|1.2543
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|786764
|2006.10.24 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2658
|1.2749
|1.2633
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.47
|787124
|2006.10.24 19:48
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2673
|1.2749
|1.2648
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|4.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.73
|Floating P/L:
|-13.73
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Previous Ledger Balance:
|10 813.65
|Floating P/L:
|-13.73
|Closed Trade P/L:
|85.88
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Equity:
|10 885.80
|Balance:
|10 899.53
|Margin Requirement:
|1 179.11
|Available Margin:
|9 706.69
|Best Regards
Accounts Department
Please report to us within 24 hours if this statement is incorrect. Otherwise this statements will be considered to be confirmed by you.
|
Velocity4x
Phone: (312) - 884 - 7890 | Fax: (312) - 884 - 7890 | support@velocity4x.com | http://www.velocity4x.com