A/C No: 9001198 Name: John Riley A/C Type: DEMO 2006 October 24, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
770612 2006.10.23 09:13sell0.10eurusd1.25621.26531.2537 2006.10.24 05:541.25370.000.7225.00
770882 2006.10.23 09:29buy0.10usdchf1.26641.25731.2689 2006.10.24 06:211.26890.000.9719.70
783701 2006.10.24 06:21buy0.10usdchf1.26931.26021.2718 2006.10.24 15:451.26590.000.00-26.86
786399 2006.10.24 15:11buy0.20usdchf1.26771.26011.2702 2006.10.24 15:451.26610.000.00-25.27
786632 2006.10.24 15:37buy0.40usdchf1.26621.26011.2687 2006.10.24 15:451.26630.000.003.16
786708 2006.10.24 15:41buy0.80usdchf1.26471.26011.2672 2006.10.24 15:451.26610.000.0088.46
  0.00 1.69 84.19
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00 Closed Trade P/L: 85.88
 
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
783327 2006.10.24 05:54sell0.10eurusd1.25351.26261.2510  1.25600.000.00-25.00
786381 2006.10.24 15:10sell0.20eurusd1.25521.26281.2527  1.25600.000.00-16.00
786630 2006.10.24 15:37sell0.40eurusd1.25681.26291.2543  1.25600.000.0032.00
786764 2006.10.24 15:45sell0.10usdchf1.26581.27491.2633  1.26700.000.00-9.47
787124 2006.10.24 19:48sell0.20usdchf1.26731.27491.2648  1.26700.000.004.74
  0.00 0.00 -13.73
 Floating P/L: -13.73
 
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Previous Ledger Balance: 10 813.65   Floating P/L: -13.73
Closed Trade P/L: 85.88   Total Credit Facility: 0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00   Equity: 10 885.80
Balance: 10 899.53   Margin Requirement: 1 179.11
Available Margin: 9 706.69
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Accounts Department

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