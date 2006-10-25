|A/C No: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|A/C Type: DEMO
|2006 October 26, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|794651
|2006.10.25 18:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2619
|1.2528
|1.2644
|2006.10.26 02:04
|1.2629
|0.00
|-2.60
|10.00
|794666
|2006.10.25 18:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2629
|1.2720
|1.2604
|2006.10.26 02:08
|1.2619
|0.00
|-3.37
|7.92
|794889
|2006.10.25 20:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2644
|1.2720
|1.2619
|2006.10.26 02:08
|1.2619
|0.00
|-6.73
|39.62
|794895
|2006.10.25 20:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2604
|1.2528
|1.2629
|2006.10.26 02:04
|1.2629
|0.00
|-5.19
|50.00
|795422
|2006.10.26 02:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2632
|1.2541
|1.2657
|2006.10.26 07:08
|1.2657
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|795435
|2006.10.26 02:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2615
|1.2706
|1.2590
|2006.10.26 06:53
|1.2590
|0.00
|0.00
|19.86
|795927
|2006.10.26 06:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2585
|1.2676
|1.2560
|2006.10.26 16:21
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|19.90
|796088
|2006.10.26 07:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2661
|1.2570
|1.2686
|2006.10.26 16:23
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|797439
|2006.10.26 16:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2555
|1.2646
|1.2530
|2006.10.26 16:50
|1.2530
|0.00
|0.00
|19.95
|0.00
|-17.89
|217.25
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|199.36
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|797486
|2006.10.26 16:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2689
|1.2598
|1.2714
|1.2693
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|797738
|2006.10.26 16:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2526
|1.2617
|1.2501
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.77
|798041
|2006.10.26 18:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2541
|1.2617
|1.2516
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.00
|6.38
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|Floating P/L:
|1.61
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Previous Ledger Balance:
|11 078.96
|Floating P/L:
|1.61
|Closed Trade P/L:
|199.36
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Equity:
|11 279.93
|Balance:
|11 278.32
|Margin Requirement:
|426.89
|Available Margin:
|10 853.04
|Best Regards
Accounts Department
Please report to us within 24 hours if this statement is incorrect. Otherwise this statements will be considered to be confirmed by you.
|
Velocity4x
Phone: (312) - 884 - 7890 | Fax: (312) - 884 - 7890 | support@velocity4x.com | http://www.velocity4x.com