A/C No: 9001198 Name: John Riley A/C Type: DEMO 2006 October 26, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
794651 2006.10.25 18:48buy0.10eurusd1.26191.25281.2644 2006.10.26 02:041.26290.00-2.6010.00
794666 2006.10.25 18:49sell0.10usdchf1.26291.27201.2604 2006.10.26 02:081.26190.00-3.377.92
794889 2006.10.25 20:05sell0.20usdchf1.26441.27201.2619 2006.10.26 02:081.26190.00-6.7339.62
794895 2006.10.25 20:06buy0.20eurusd1.26041.25281.2629 2006.10.26 02:041.26290.00-5.1950.00
795422 2006.10.26 02:04buy0.10eurusd1.26321.25411.2657 2006.10.26 07:081.26570.000.0025.00
795435 2006.10.26 02:08sell0.10usdchf1.26151.27061.2590 2006.10.26 06:531.25900.000.0019.86
795927 2006.10.26 06:53sell0.10usdchf1.25851.26761.2560 2006.10.26 16:211.25600.000.0019.90
796088 2006.10.26 07:08buy0.10eurusd1.26611.25701.2686 2006.10.26 16:231.26860.000.0025.00
797439 2006.10.26 16:21sell0.10usdchf1.25551.26461.2530 2006.10.26 16:501.25300.000.0019.95
  0.00 -17.89 217.25
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00 Closed Trade P/L: 199.36
 
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
797486 2006.10.26 16:23buy0.10eurusd1.26891.25981.2714  1.26930.000.004.00
797738 2006.10.26 16:50sell0.10usdchf1.25261.26171.2501  1.25370.000.00-8.77
798041 2006.10.26 18:10sell0.20usdchf1.25411.26171.2516  1.25370.000.006.38
  0.00 0.00 1.61
 Floating P/L: 1.61
 
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Previous Ledger Balance: 11 078.96   Floating P/L: 1.61
Closed Trade P/L: 199.36   Total Credit Facility: 0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00   Equity: 11 279.93
Balance: 11 278.32   Margin Requirement: 426.89
Available Margin: 10 853.04
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Accounts Department

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