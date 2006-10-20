A/C No: 9001198 Name: John Riley A/C Type: DEMO 2006 October 23, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
758456 2006.10.20 14:04buy0.10usdchf1.25931.25021.2618 2006.10.23 05:571.26060.000.9710.31
758988 2006.10.20 14:39sell0.10eurusd1.26021.26931.2577 2006.10.23 06:401.25930.000.729.00
760792 2006.10.20 16:48sell0.20eurusd1.26171.26931.2592 2006.10.23 06:401.25920.001.4450.00
762144 2006.10.20 19:13buy0.20usdchf1.25781.25021.2603 2006.10.23 05:561.26030.001.9439.67
767878 2006.10.23 05:57buy0.10usdchf1.26071.25161.2632 2006.10.23 07:071.26320.000.0019.79
768518 2006.10.23 06:40sell0.10eurusd1.25901.26811.2565 2006.10.23 09:131.25650.000.0025.00
768859 2006.10.23 07:07buy0.10usdchf1.26351.25441.2660 2006.10.23 09:291.26600.000.0019.75
  0.00 5.07 173.52
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00 Closed Trade P/L: 178.59
 
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
770612 2006.10.23 09:13sell0.10eurusd1.25621.26531.2537  1.25530.000.009.00
770882 2006.10.23 09:29buy0.10usdchf1.26641.25731.2689  1.26630.000.00-0.79
  0.00 0.00 8.21
 Floating P/L: 8.21
 
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Previous Ledger Balance: 10 635.06   Floating P/L: 8.21
Closed Trade P/L: 178.59   Total Credit Facility: 0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00   Equity: 10 821.86
Balance: 10 813.65   Margin Requirement: 225.62
Available Margin: 10 596.24
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Accounts Department

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