|A/C No: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|A/C Type: DEMO
|2006 October 23, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|758456
|2006.10.20 14:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2593
|1.2502
|1.2618
|2006.10.23 05:57
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.97
|10.31
|758988
|2006.10.20 14:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2602
|1.2693
|1.2577
|2006.10.23 06:40
|1.2593
|0.00
|0.72
|9.00
|760792
|2006.10.20 16:48
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2617
|1.2693
|1.2592
|2006.10.23 06:40
|1.2592
|0.00
|1.44
|50.00
|762144
|2006.10.20 19:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2578
|1.2502
|1.2603
|2006.10.23 05:56
|1.2603
|0.00
|1.94
|39.67
|767878
|2006.10.23 05:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2607
|1.2516
|1.2632
|2006.10.23 07:07
|1.2632
|0.00
|0.00
|19.79
|768518
|2006.10.23 06:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2590
|1.2681
|1.2565
|2006.10.23 09:13
|1.2565
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|768859
|2006.10.23 07:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2635
|1.2544
|1.2660
|2006.10.23 09:29
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|19.75
|0.00
|5.07
|173.52
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|178.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|770612
|2006.10.23 09:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2562
|1.2653
|1.2537
|1.2553
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|770882
|2006.10.23 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2664
|1.2573
|1.2689
|1.2663
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|0.00
|0.00
|8.21
|Floating P/L:
|8.21
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Previous Ledger Balance:
|10 635.06
|Floating P/L:
|8.21
|Closed Trade P/L:
|178.59
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Equity:
|10 821.86
|Balance:
|10 813.65
|Margin Requirement:
|225.62
|Available Margin:
|10 596.24
|Best Regards
Accounts Department
Please report to us within 24 hours if this statement is incorrect. Otherwise this statements will be considered to be confirmed by you.
|
Velocity4x
Phone: (312) - 884 - 7890 | Fax: (312) - 884 - 7890 | support@velocity4x.com | http://www.velocity4x.com