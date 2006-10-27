Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 27, 19:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7994062006.10.27 06:55sell0.40usdchf1.25561.26171.25312006.10.27 07:381.25460.000.000.0031.88
7980412006.10.26 18:10sell0.20usdchf1.25411.26171.25162006.10.27 07:381.25480.000.00-2.27-11.16
7977382006.10.26 16:50sell0.10usdchf1.25261.26171.25012006.10.27 07:391.25480.000.00-1.13-17.53
7995092006.10.27 07:30buy0.20eurusd1.26731.25971.26982006.10.27 12:301.26980.000.000.0050.00
7974862006.10.26 16:23buy0.10eurusd1.26891.25981.27142006.10.27 12:301.27050.000.00-0.8716.00
8001192006.10.27 12:32buy0.40usdchf1.25071.24461.25322006.10.27 12:441.25200.000.000.0041.53
8000462006.10.27 12:30buy0.20usdchf1.25251.24491.25502006.10.27 12:441.25220.000.000.00-4.79
7995302006.10.27 07:39buy0.10usdchf1.25501.24591.25752006.10.27 12:441.25260.000.000.00-19.16
8002722006.10.27 12:44sell0.10usdchf1.25291.26201.25042006.10.27 12:551.25040.000.000.0019.99
8000532006.10.27 12:30buy0.10eurusd1.27071.26161.27322006.10.27 13:071.27320.000.000.0025.00
8003672006.10.27 12:56sell0.10usdchf1.25031.25941.24782006.10.27 13:111.24780.000.000.0020.04
8013742006.10.27 15:13sell0.40usdchf1.25071.25681.24822006.10.27 15:501.24960.000.000.0035.21
8011022006.10.27 13:59sell0.20usdchf1.24901.25661.24652006.10.27 15:501.24950.000.000.00-8.00
8006552006.10.27 13:12sell0.10usdchf1.24751.25661.24502006.10.27 15:501.24940.000.000.00-15.21
8015292006.10.27 16:03sell0.20usdchf1.25071.25831.24822006.10.27 19:331.24850.000.000.0035.24
8014322006.10.27 15:32buy0.20eurusd1.27201.26441.27452006.10.27 19:331.27380.000.000.0036.00
8014572006.10.27 15:50sell0.10usdchf1.24901.25811.24652006.10.27 19:331.24850.000.000.004.00
8005522006.10.27 13:07buy0.10eurusd1.27351.26441.27602006.10.27 19:331.27390.000.000.004.00
  0.00 0.00 -4.27 243.04
Closed P/L: 238.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 238.77 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 517.09 Equity: 11 517.09 Free Margin: 11 517.09
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 318.02 Gross Loss: 79.25 Total Net Profit: 238.77
Profit Factor: 4.01 Expected Payoff: 13.26  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.21 Maximal Drawdown: 32.09 (0.28%) Relative Drawdown: 0.28% (32.09)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: -19.16
Average profit trade: 26.50 loss trade: -13.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (100.24) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-32.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 106.66 (3) consecutive loss (count): -32.09 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2