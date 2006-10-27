|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 27, 19:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|799406
|2006.10.27 06:55
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2556
|1.2617
|1.2531
|2006.10.27 07:38
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.88
|798041
|2006.10.26 18:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2541
|1.2617
|1.2516
|2006.10.27 07:38
|1.2548
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.27
|-11.16
|797738
|2006.10.26 16:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2526
|1.2617
|1.2501
|2006.10.27 07:39
|1.2548
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|-17.53
|799509
|2006.10.27 07:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2673
|1.2597
|1.2698
|2006.10.27 12:30
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|797486
|2006.10.26 16:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2689
|1.2598
|1.2714
|2006.10.27 12:30
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|16.00
|800119
|2006.10.27 12:32
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2507
|1.2446
|1.2532
|2006.10.27 12:44
|1.2520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.53
|800046
|2006.10.27 12:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2525
|1.2449
|1.2550
|2006.10.27 12:44
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.79
|799530
|2006.10.27 07:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2550
|1.2459
|1.2575
|2006.10.27 12:44
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.16
|800272
|2006.10.27 12:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2529
|1.2620
|1.2504
|2006.10.27 12:55
|1.2504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.99
|800053
|2006.10.27 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2707
|1.2616
|1.2732
|2006.10.27 13:07
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|800367
|2006.10.27 12:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2503
|1.2594
|1.2478
|2006.10.27 13:11
|1.2478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.04
|801374
|2006.10.27 15:13
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2507
|1.2568
|1.2482
|2006.10.27 15:50
|1.2496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.21
|801102
|2006.10.27 13:59
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2490
|1.2566
|1.2465
|2006.10.27 15:50
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|800655
|2006.10.27 13:12
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2475
|1.2566
|1.2450
|2006.10.27 15:50
|1.2494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.21
|801529
|2006.10.27 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2507
|1.2583
|1.2482
|2006.10.27 19:33
|1.2485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.24
|801432
|2006.10.27 15:32
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2720
|1.2644
|1.2745
|2006.10.27 19:33
|1.2738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|801457
|2006.10.27 15:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2490
|1.2581
|1.2465
|2006.10.27 19:33
|1.2485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|800552
|2006.10.27 13:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2735
|1.2644
|1.2760
|2006.10.27 19:33
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.27
|243.04
|Closed P/L:
|238.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|238.77
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 517.09
|Equity:
|11 517.09
|Free Margin:
|11 517.09
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|318.02
|Gross Loss:
|79.25
|Total Net Profit:
|238.77
|Profit Factor:
|4.01
|Expected Payoff:
|13.26
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.21
|Maximal Drawdown:
|32.09 (0.28%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.28% (32.09)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|-19.16
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.50
|loss trade:
|-13.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (100.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-32.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|106.66 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-32.09 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2