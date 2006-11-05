Forex Liquidity LLC

Account: 105073 Name: Wilson Lui Currency: USD 2006 November 6, 14:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3432932006.11.05 16:19balanceDeposit6 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3433582006.11.05 23:30buy0.60usdjpy117.99117.44118.49 118.380.000.000.00197.67
3433592006.11.05 23:30buy0.60usdjpy117.99117.44118.99 118.380.000.000.00197.67
3433602006.11.05 23:30buy0.60usdjpy117.99117.44119.49 118.380.000.000.00197.67
  0.00 0.00 0.00 593.01
 Floating P/L: 593.01
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 6 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: 593.01 Margin: 1 800.00
Balance: 6 000.00 Equity: 6 593.01 Free Margin: 4 793.01