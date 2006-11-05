Forex Liquidity LLC
|Account: 105073
|Name: Wilson Lui
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 6, 14:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|343293
|2006.11.05 16:19
|balance
|Deposit
|6 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|343358
|2006.11.05 23:30
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|117.99
|117.44
|118.49
|
|118.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|197.67
|343359
|2006.11.05 23:30
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|117.99
|117.44
|118.99
|
|118.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|197.67
|343360
|2006.11.05 23:30
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|117.99
|117.44
|119.49
|
|118.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|197.67
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|593.01
|
|Floating P/L:
|593.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|6 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|593.01
|Margin:
|1 800.00
|Balance:
|6 000.00
|Equity:
|6 593.01
|Free Margin:
|4 793.01