Murrey Math Study Notes -- Part 2
Written by Tim Kruzel
Return to Murrey Math
Murrey Math Reversal Percentage Moves
- The following notes are observations regarding the Murrey Math Price
Percentage Moves (MMRPM). The MMRPM statistics are a key Murrey Math
factor to consider when evaluating a trade. The MMRPM statistics are
also key in understanding the importance and function of the Square
in Time.
- Recall the definition of the MMRPM. The MMRPM statistics specify the
probability that a price movement, of some magnitude (X), occurring
during some time interval (t), will reverse itself. For example, in
Reference Sheet U of the Murrey Math Book, a listing is given for:
Price Percentage Moves for Indexes over 500 but under 1000.
(Intraday Basis) (Slow Day).
One of the entries is this listing is:
6/8 ths 85% of the time 1.4648
- This entry is specifying the following. The Murrey Math Square in
Time that is being considered is based upon the perfect square of
1000. The height of the square in time consists of 8 Murrey Math
Intervals with each Murrey Math Interval (MMI) being given by:
((((1000/8) /8) /8) /8) = 1000/4096 = 0.244140625
- Since each 1/8'th = 0.244 then 6/8'ths = (6 x 0.244) = 1.4648. So,
if price moves either up or down by 1.4648 then the probability that
the price movement will reverse direction is 0.85 or 85%. This
statement of probability assumes that the price movement of 6/8'ths
has occurred on an intraday basis in a slow market.
- Not being a Murrey-like genius I found the descriptions of time in
the MMRPM tables of the Murrey Math Book to be somewhat subjective.
I personally have difficulty deciding when a market is long term,
short term, fast, slow etc. (just my own personal weakness).
- Since the MMRPM statistic is an important part of Murrey Math and we
have the Square in Time at our disposal one may wish to generalize
the MMRPM tables for any Square in Time. Having one MMRPM table for
any given Square in Time has a certain appeal. First of all, the
analysis of the price movement of any traded entity is simplified
and made more objective. Secondly, having one MMRPM table for all
squares has a certain aesthetic appeal. After all, the Square in Time
is a fractal that acts as an adjustable reference frame. In the
purest sense of Murrey Math only one MMRPM table should be necessary
for any Square in Time.
Fractals
Fractional Brownian Motion
Statistical Nature of Price Changes
- The next part of the FBM model to understand is the statistical nature
of price changes. Let's define a price change that occurs over some
time interval as:
| X(t2) - X(t1) |
Where the | | symbol means to take the absolute
value of the number inside the vertical brackets.
This just means that if X(t2) - X(t1) happens to
be a negative number, then ignore the minus
sign. Treat the number as if it was positive.
- Let's define the symbol X21, where X21 = | X(t2) - X(t1) |.
- This next statement is abhorrent and anathema to anyone wanting to
trade the markets (forgive me my sin). Are you ready?
- Assume that X21 is a random number that is normally distributed. Being
"normally distributed" simply means that the probability distribution
that describes a collection of X21 values is the good old bell shaped
curve that our teachers used to grade us in school.
- Here is a quick refresher for those who do not remember the properties
of the bell curve (formally known as the Gaussian distribution). Refer
to FIGURES 2A and 2B.
| P(X12) *
| *|||||*
| *|||||||*
| *|||||||||*
| *|||||||||||*
| *|||||||||||||*
| *|||||||||||||||*
| *|||||||||||||||||*
| *|||||||||||||||||||*
| *|||||||||||||||||||||*
| *|||||||||||||||||||||||*
| *|||||||||||||||||||||||||||*
| * ||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| *
| * ||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| *
| * ||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| *
|* ||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| *
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-z * S +z * S X12
FIGURE 2A
| P(X12) *
| * *
| * *
| * *
| * *
| * *
| * *
| * *
| * *
| * *
| * *
| * *
| * *
| * *
| * *
|*|||||| ||||||*
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-z * S +z * S X12
FIGURE 2B
- In our case the quantity of interest is the price range (X12) that our
entity will trade in during the next time interval (t2 - t1). The
Gaussian distribution has the nice property that it considers all
possible values of X12 (i.e. X12 can take on any value ranging from
minus infinity to plus infinity).
- The vertical axis in Figures 2A and 2B represents P(X12). P(X12) is
the probability that X12 (shown on the horizontal axis) will take on
some specific value X (inside an infinitely narrow range).
- FIGURE 2A may be interpreted as follows. The shaded area specifies the
probability that X12 will lie in a range between (-z * S) and (z * S)
(i.e. (-z * S) <= X12 <= (z * S)). The total area under the Gaussian
distribution curve (from minus infinity to plus infinity) is 1.0. So,
in the extreme case that (-z * S) = minus infinity and (z * S) = plus
infinity then the entire area under the Gaussian curve would be
shaded and the probability would be 1.0 that X12 will have some value
at the end of the next time interval (t2 - t1). We wouldn't know what
that value is, but we are guaranteed with 100% certainty that it would
be something. In practical terms, one would feel 100% confident making
the prediction that the price of gold will change by some amount in
the next 48 minutes (where some amount is any number from minus
infinity to plus infinity).
- Consider a practical example. One would find credible the prediction
that in the next 48 minutes the price of gold would increase by $1 per
ounce or less, or that the price of gold would decrease by $1 per ounce
or less. This scenario is depicted in FIGURE 2A with (-z * S) = -$1
and (z * S) = +$1. In this case more than half of the area under the
Gaussian distribution is shaded. Hence, based upon history, the
prediction of a $1 per ounce (or less) swing in the price of gold over
the next 48 minutes has a better than 50% chance of being correct.
- Consider another example. If someone came up to you and told you that
in the next 48 minutes the price of gold would go up $2000 or more per
ounce, or that in the next 48 minutes gold would become so devalued
that people would pay you $2000 or more per ounce just to take it off
their hands, you would not be likely to make that trade. This is
because history has shown that the probability of either of those
events occurring is so small that you would be better off buying a
lottery ticket. This scenario is depicted in FIGURE 2B. In this case
(-z * S) = -$2000 and (z * S) = +$2000. Notice that the shaded area
under the Gaussian distribution is at the tails of the distribution.
Most of the area under the Gaussian is at the center. Very little
area lies under the right and left tails of the distribution. Since
the shaded area is very small when compared to 1.0 then we can see
that the chances (probability) of gold making a $2000 per ounce
price swing are very small.
- The shaded area in FIGURE 2A can also be thought of in another way.
The shaded area is the probability that prices will reverse after
moving out to (z * S) or (-z * S). This is because the probability
of moving further out into the tails of the Gaussian distribution is
given by the unshaded area under the tails (FIGURE 2A). So, if the
the price of gold happened to move far enough in the next 48 minutes
so that 90% of the area under the Gaussian was shaded then only 10%
of the Gaussian would be unshaded. Thus gold would only have a 10%
chance of moving further. Therefore, the chance of reversal is 90%.
- Let's repeat the prior point more symbolically. Refer again to
FIGURE 2A. Let the current time be t1 and the price of the traded
entity (e.g. gold) be specified by X(t1). Let the future time be t2
and the price of the traded entity be specified by X(t2).
X12 = X(t2) - X(t1)
- The shaded area in FIGURE 2A specifies the probability that gold will
increase in price by an amount of X12 or less or decrease in price by
an amount of X12 or less during the future time interval t2 - t1. The
probability that gold will increase in price by an amount greater than
X12 or decrease by an amount greater than X12 is specified by the
unshaded area in FIGURE 2A. Recall that the total area under the
Gaussian distribution is 1.0
1.0 - Shaded Area = Unshaded Area
- The shaded area is specifying the probability that a price swing of
X12 (occurring during the future time interval t2 - t1) will be
reversed. This is exactly the definition of the Murrey Math MMRPM's.
- The above examples illustrate the fact that the behavior of the
Gaussian distribution is consistent with the expected price behavior of
traded markets. That is to say, within a given future time interval
(t2 - t1), small to moderate price swings around the current price are
more likely (more probable) than very large price swings. All of this
discussion assumes that one is using the correct Gaussian distribution.
- The shape of the Gaussian distribution is controlled by the parameter
S. The parameter S is called the standard deviation. The parameter z
is just some number that allows X12 to be expressed in units of
standard deviations (i.e. X12 = (z * S)). The larger the value of S,
the shorter and wider (more spread out) the bell shaped curve becomes.
As S becomes smaller the bell shaped curve becomes more narrow and
tends to look more like a spike than a bell. The larger the value of
S the greater the price volatility over the time interval of interest.
- In the above examples of gold, price swings were considered over the
future time interval (t2 - t1) of 48 minutes. If one wished to
consider a different time interval (e.g. 96 minutes) then one would
need to have a new value of S to describe a new Gaussian distribution.
One would need a Gaussian distribution for each future time interval
(i.e. for our purposes, the standard deviation S is a mathematical
function of time S = S(t)).
- If one knows the value of S for all desired time intervals (i.e. if
one knows the function S(t)) then one can refer to tables to determine
the probability that price swings will reverse after reaching some
particular value X12.
- Fortunately, based upon how the Gaussian distribution is defined, the
following relationship is true:
(S ^ 2) = < (X(t2) - X(t1)) ^ 2 > = k*((t2 - t1) ^ (2*H))
- Hence we now know S as a function of time. A new problem arises in
that the values of k and H are not known for gold or any other market.
We do, however, have Murrey Math and the Square in Time. Given the
assumptions made by Murrey Math, and by making some additional
assumptions, one can arrive at the final goal of specifying the
MMRPM's for all markets.
- Let's stop for a moment and consider the key assumptions that must be
made to achieve the desired result.
- 1) The zig-zagging price-time behavior of markets is described by the
model known as fractional brownian motion (FBM) (Eq 1).
EQ 1: < (X(t2) - X(t1)) ^ 2 > = k*((t2 - t1) ^ (2*H))
- 2) The values of X(t2) - X(t1) (i.e. X12) are random numbers that
are normally distributed (the Gaussian distribution). This imples
that < (X(t2) - X(t1)) ^ 2 > = (S ^ 2) where S is the standard
deviation of the Gaussian distribution.
Assumptions 1 and 2 are pretty good assumptions. Together, these
two assumptions make up the random walk model of markets
(When H = 1/2). Some have questioned whether or not
(X(t2) - X(t1)) is normally distributed. In general, however,
the normal distribution is considered to be a good approximation.
- 3) All markets exhibit the same statistical behavior specified in
assumptions (1) and (2).
This assumption is the basis of Murrey Math. Rejecting this
assumption would require the rejection of Murrey Math.
- 4) The Square in Time scales the price-time action of markets so that
the parameter H from EQ1 is equal to 1.0 (i.e. H = 1.0).
This is a big assumption, but an argument may be made in favor of
it. The Square in Time is a fractal. The rules for changing the
scale of this fractal are to simply multiply the height and width
of the square by 2 or by 1/2. This is a linear scaling. This can
only be valid if H = 1.0. H relates the typical change in price
< (X(t2) - X(t1)) > to the time interval (t2 - t1) i.e.
< (X(t2) - X(t1)) > is proportional to ((t2 - t1) ^ H)
The same statistical properties should be observed in a larger
Square in Time as well as in a smaller Square in Time. This is
the statistical self similarity property of price-time behavior.
If we wished to consider price action over a longer time frame
then we would multiply the time interval by 2.0 (this is how we
scale the fractal). Lets do that:
((2 * (t2 - t1)) ^ H) = (2 ^ H) * ((t2 - t1) ^ H)
Note the term (2 ^ H). This term shows that if the time interval
is doubled, then one would have to multiply the price range by
(2 ^ H). If the scaling rule of the Square in Time is valid then
H must be 1.0. Otherwise, we could not simply double price and
double time when scaling the Square in Time.
- 5) The proportionality constant (from Eq 1) k = 1.0.
I have no argument for this assumption other than convenience and
wishful thinking. One has to start somewhere. This assumption may
be valid based upon the way the Square in Time is defined. There
may be a theoretical observation that could be used to prove
k = 1.0 as was done for assumption (4) showing that H = 1.0.
Algorithms are available for identifying the value of k. This
would, however, require some computer programming that I do not
have the time to perform currently. So, for now, k = 1.0.
- Recall that when the price-time behavior of a market has been scaled
inside a Square in Time the actual price-time units of dollars vs.
days or points vs. minutes are replaced by 1/8'ths of price vs.
1/8'ths of time. Each Square in Time extends 8/8'ths in height and
8/8'ths in time.
- Once the price-time behavior of a market has been scaled inside a
Square in Time the following formula may be applied:
(S ^ 2) = < (X(t2) - X(t1)) ^ 2 > = k*((t2 - t1) ^ (2*H))
Setting H = 1.0 and k = 1.0 yields:
(S ^ 2) = < (X(t2) - X(t1)) ^ 2 > = ((t2 - t1) ^ 2)
or
S = t2 - t1
with changes in X and t (price and time) expressed in units of
1/8'ths. Let's represent a change in X (price) using M/8 and let's
represent a change in t (time) using N/8,
where
M = 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, or 8
N = 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, or 8
- Refer back to FIGURE 2A and the discussion about the Gaussian
distribution. Recall the statement that X12 = (z * S).
- Solving for z yields z = X12/S = |X(t2) - X(t1)|/(t2 - t1) where the
| | brackets symbolize the absolute value of (X(t2) - X(t1)). If
changes in price and time are expressed in 1/8'ths then
z = (M/8)/(N/8) = M/N
- Given z, one can simply go to any statistics handbook and look up the
probability that price will reverse after moving M/8'ths in N/8'ths
of time. In other words, a general table of MMRPM values for any
square in time (given the fact that the above assumptions are true).
Refer to TABLE 1 (A Square of 64).
PRICE
M ^
|
8 | .999 .999 .992 .954 .890 .816 .746 .683
|
7 | .999 .999 .980 .920 .838 .757 .683 .621
|
6 | .999 .997 .954 .866 .770 .683 .610 .547
|
5 | .999 .988 .905 .789 .683 .593 .522 .471
|
4 | .999 .954 .816 .683 .576 .497 .431 .383
|
3 | .997 .866 .683 .547 .451 .383 .332 .296
|
2 | .954 .683 .497 .383 .311 .259 .228 .197
|
1 | .683 .383 .259 .197 .159 .135 .111 .103
-------------------------------------------------------------->
N 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
TIME
TABLE 1
(A SQUARE OF 64)
- TABLE 1 may only be used in the context of the Square in Time. To use
TABLE 1, set the price-time action into the appropriate Murrey Math
Square in Time. Once the Square in Time has been defined, changes in
price are expressed in 1/8'ths of the square's height. Changes in time
are expressed in 1/8'ths of the square's time width. One can then look
at the most recent price movement within the square as M/8'ths of
price over N/8'ths of time (the table is the same for price increases
and price decreases). The entry in the M'th row and N'th column
specify the probability that the price movement will reverse itself.
General Discussion
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