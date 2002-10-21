Murrey Math Study Notes -- Part 2

Assumptions 1 and 2 are pretty good assumptions. Together, these two assumptions make up the random walk model of markets (When H = 1/2). Some have questioned whether or not (X(t2) - X(t1)) is normally distributed. In general, however, the normal distribution is considered to be a good approximation.

This is a big assumption, but an argument may be made in favor of it. The Square in Time is a fractal. The rules for changing the scale of this fractal are to simply multiply the height and width of the square by 2 or by 1/2. This is a linear scaling. This can only be valid if H = 1.0. H relates the typical change in price < (X(t2) - X(t1)) > to the time interval (t2 - t1) i.e.

< (X(t2) - X(t1)) > is proportional to ((t2 - t1) ^ H)

The same statistical properties should be observed in a larger Square in Time as well as in a smaller Square in Time. This is the statistical self similarity property of price-time behavior. If we wished to consider price action over a longer time frame then we would multiply the time interval by 2.0 (this is how we scale the fractal). Lets do that:

((2 * (t2 - t1)) ^ H) = (2 ^ H) * ((t2 - t1) ^ H)

Note the term (2 ^ H). This term shows that if the time interval is doubled, then one would have to multiply the price range by (2 ^ H). If the scaling rule of the Square in Time is valid then H must be 1.0. Otherwise, we could not simply double price and double time when scaling the Square in Time.