Murrey Math Study Notes -- Part 1

Written by Tim Kruzel

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Introduction

Squares

Murrey Math Lines

Characteristics of MMLs

Rules and Exceptions

Calculating the MMLs -- Example 1

Calculating the MMLs -- Example 2

Calculating the MMLs -- Example 3

Calculating the MMLs -- Example 4

Calculating the MMLs -- Example 5

Other Considerations When Selecting the MMLs

Mapping of Murrey Math Lines

Gann Minor 50% Lines, and 19- & 39-cent Reversals

Time

Circles of Conflict

The Square in Time

No One Ever Went Broke Taking a Profit

Future Topics

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