|Account: 1275331
|Name: tester3=4
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 25, 09:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14075219
|2006.10.22 22:24
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|14089788
|2006.10.23 05:26
|sell
|0.25
|usdjpy
|118.79
|118.97
|0.00
|2006.10.23 07:29
|118.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.82
|14103430
|2006.10.23 08:50
|buy
|0.23
|usdjpy
|119.06
|118.88
|0.00
|2006.10.23 09:13
|119.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.44
|14108164
|2006.10.23 09:29
|sell
|0.24
|usdjpy
|119.18
|119.36
|0.00
|2006.10.23 10:50
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.09
|14133509
|2006.10.23 17:01
|sell
|0.24
|usdjpy
|119.34
|119.53
|0.00
|2006.10.23 17:03
|119.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.09
|14133739
|2006.10.23 17:03
|buy
|0.25
|usdjpy
|119.26
|119.07
|0.00
|2006.10.23 17:08
|119.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.57
|14140680
|2006.10.23 21:37
|sell
|0.26
|usdjpy
|119.34
|119.52
|0.00
|2006.10.23 22:04
|119.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.72
|14145672
|2006.10.24 00:20
|sell
|0.26
|usdjpy
|119.27
|119.44
|0.00
|2006.10.24 01:42
|119.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.01
|14156848
|2006.10.24 06:42
|buy
|0.24
|usdjpy
|119.48
|119.31
|0.00
|2006.10.24 06:48
|119.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.03
|14157493
|2006.10.24 07:03
|buy
|0.25
|usdjpy
|119.48
|119.31
|0.00
|2006.10.24 07:33
|119.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.46
|14172660
|2006.10.24 13:06
|sell
|0.25
|usdjpy
|119.58
|119.75
|0.00
|2006.10.24 15:14
|119.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.79
|14177648
|2006.10.24 15:14
|sell
|0.27
|usdjpy
|119.38
|119.55
|0.00
|2006.10.24 15:19
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.31
|14179675
|2006.10.24 15:25
|buy
|0.28
|usdjpy
|119.25
|119.08
|0.00
|2006.10.24 15:31
|119.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.74
|14191568
|2006.10.24 21:31
|sell
|0.28
|usdjpy
|119.41
|119.58
|0.00
|2006.10.24 22:36
|119.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.38
|14210377
|2006.10.25 04:12
|sell
|0.29
|usdjpy
|119.25
|119.42
|0.00
|2006.10.25 07:09
|119.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.52
|Closed P/L:
|88.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|88.52
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|588.52
|Equity:
|588.52
|Free Margin:
|588.52
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|163.35
|Gross Loss:
|74.83
|Total Net Profit:
|88.52
|Profit Factor:
|2.18
|Expected Payoff:
|6.32
|Absolute Drawdown:
|37.82
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|37.82 (7.56%)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|39.79
|loss trade:
|-37.82
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.61
|loss trade:
|-37.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (100.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-37.82)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|100.44 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-37.82 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1