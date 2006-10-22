Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1275331 Name: tester3=4 Currency: USD 2006 October 25, 09:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
140752192006.10.22 22:24balanceDeposit500.00
140897882006.10.23 05:26sell0.25usdjpy118.79118.970.002006.10.23 07:29118.970.000.000.00-37.82
141034302006.10.23 08:50buy0.23usdjpy119.06118.880.002006.10.23 09:13119.140.000.000.0015.44
141081642006.10.23 09:29sell0.24usdjpy119.18119.360.002006.10.23 10:50119.120.000.000.0012.09
141335092006.10.23 17:01sell0.24usdjpy119.34119.530.002006.10.23 17:03119.270.000.000.0014.09
141337392006.10.23 17:03buy0.25usdjpy119.26119.070.002006.10.23 17:08119.320.000.000.0012.57
141406802006.10.23 21:37sell0.26usdjpy119.34119.520.002006.10.23 22:04119.300.000.000.008.72
141456722006.10.24 00:20sell0.26usdjpy119.27119.440.002006.10.24 01:42119.440.000.000.00-37.01
141568482006.10.24 06:42buy0.24usdjpy119.48119.310.002006.10.24 06:48119.520.000.000.008.03
141574932006.10.24 07:03buy0.25usdjpy119.48119.310.002006.10.24 07:33119.530.000.000.0010.46
141726602006.10.24 13:06sell0.25usdjpy119.58119.750.002006.10.24 15:14119.390.000.000.0039.79
141776482006.10.24 15:14sell0.27usdjpy119.38119.550.002006.10.24 15:19119.330.000.000.0011.31
141796752006.10.24 15:25buy0.28usdjpy119.25119.080.002006.10.24 15:31119.300.000.000.0011.74
141915682006.10.24 21:31sell0.28usdjpy119.41119.580.002006.10.24 22:36119.370.000.000.009.38
142103772006.10.25 04:12sell0.29usdjpy119.25119.420.002006.10.25 07:09119.210.000.000.009.73
  0.00 0.00 0.00 88.52
Closed P/L: 88.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 88.52 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 588.52 Equity: 588.52 Free Margin: 588.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 163.35 Gross Loss: 74.83 Total Net Profit: 88.52
Profit Factor: 2.18 Expected Payoff: 6.32  
Absolute Drawdown: 37.82 Maximal Drawdown (%): 37.82 (7.56%)  
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 39.79 loss trade: -37.82
Average profit trade: 13.61 loss trade: -37.42
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (100.44) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-37.82)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 100.44 (7) consecutive loss (count): -37.82 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1