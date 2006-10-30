|Account: 1289805
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 12:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14486805
|2006.10.30 13:59
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2719
|0.0000
|1.2681
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-3.70
|14597287
|2006.10.31 15:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2740
|0.0000
|1.2702
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-3.40
|14598054
|2006.10.31 15:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2755
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-1.20
|14605791
|2006.10.31 15:26
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2773
|0.0000
|1.2735
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|12.00
|14641726
|2006.11.01 01:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2439
|0.0000
|1.2477
|2006.11.01 20:37
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|14643188
|2006.11.01 02:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.91
|0.00
|117.29
|2006.11.01 15:52
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|14643684
|2006.11.01 02:52
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9072
|0.0000
|1.9034
|2006.11.01 15:16
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|14658908
|2006.11.01 09:02
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9090
|0.0000
|1.9052
|2006.11.01 15:15
|1.9098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|14680079
|2006.11.01 15:01
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9117
|0.0000
|1.9079
|2006.11.01 15:15
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|14680282
|2006.11.01 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2416
|0.0000
|1.2454
|2006.11.01 20:35
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|14680510
|2006.11.01 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.71
|0.00
|117.09
|2006.11.01 15:52
|117.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.49
|14680703
|2006.11.01 15:02
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2796
|0.0000
|1.2758
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.80
|14683481
|2006.11.01 15:07
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9135
|0.0000
|1.9097
|2006.11.01 15:15
|1.9097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.40
|14692391
|2006.11.01 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9066
|0.0000
|1.9028
|2006.11.02 01:04
|1.9066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.00
|14693134
|2006.11.01 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.06
|0.00
|117.44
|2006.11.03 12:45
|117.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|0.85
|14695348
|2006.11.01 16:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9084
|0.0000
|1.9046
|2006.11.02 01:03
|1.9065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|3.80
|14702813
|2006.11.01 19:36
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9103
|0.0000
|1.9065
|2006.11.02 01:03
|1.9065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|15.20
|14706162
|2006.11.01 20:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2755
|0.0000
|1.2717
|2006.11.03 12:45
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-1.70
|14707418
|2006.11.01 20:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2458
|0.0000
|1.2496
|2006.11.03 12:46
|1.2466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|0.64
|14724985
|2006.11.02 05:02
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9078
|0.0000
|1.9116
|2006.11.02 09:33
|1.9079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|14728942
|2006.11.02 06:52
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9060
|0.0000
|1.9098
|2006.11.02 09:33
|1.9080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|14731245
|2006.11.02 07:21
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9042
|0.0000
|1.9080
|2006.11.02 09:33
|1.9080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|14741395
|2006.11.02 09:33
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9083
|0.0000
|1.9121
|2006.11.03 09:32
|1.9104
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.10
|14743731
|2006.11.02 09:47
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.88
|0.00
|117.26
|2006.11.03 12:45
|117.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|4.78
|14755520
|2006.11.02 11:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2773
|0.0000
|1.2735
|2006.11.03 12:46
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|0.20
|14766913
|2006.11.02 13:29
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2440
|0.0000
|1.2478
|2006.11.03 12:45
|1.2465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|4.01
|14827832
|2006.11.03 07:39
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9065
|0.0000
|1.9103
|2006.11.03 09:32
|1.9103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|14834035
|2006.11.03 09:32
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9107
|0.0000
|1.9145
|2006.11.03 12:45
|1.9082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|14842584
|2006.11.03 10:47
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9089
|0.0000
|1.9127
|2006.11.03 12:45
|1.9083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|3.37
|167.29
|Closed P/L:
|170.66
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|170.66
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 237.42
|Equity:
|7 237.42
|Free Margin:
|7 237.42
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|187.60
|Gross Loss:
|16.94
|Total Net Profit:
|170.66
|Profit Factor:
|11.07
|Expected Payoff:
|5.88
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.73 (0.11%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.11% (7.73)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (86.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (72.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (27.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|60.80
|loss trade:
|-3.56
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.93
|loss trade:
|-2.12
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (66.33)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-7.73)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|81.49 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.73 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|3