Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1289805 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 12:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144868052006.10.30 13:59sell0.01eurusd1.27190.00001.26812006.11.01 20:111.27560.000.000.14-3.70
145972872006.10.31 15:07sell0.02eurusd1.27400.00001.27022006.11.01 20:111.27570.000.000.14-3.40
145980542006.10.31 15:08sell0.04eurusd1.27550.00001.27202006.11.01 20:111.27580.000.000.29-1.20
146057912006.10.31 15:26sell0.08eurusd1.27730.00001.27352006.11.01 20:111.27580.000.000.5812.00
146417262006.11.01 01:41buy0.01usdchf1.24390.00001.24772006.11.01 20:371.24540.000.000.001.20
146431882006.11.01 02:39buy0.01usdjpy116.910.00117.292006.11.01 15:52117.100.000.000.001.62
146436842006.11.01 02:52sell0.01gbpusd1.90720.00001.90342006.11.01 15:161.90970.000.000.00-2.50
146589082006.11.01 09:02sell0.02gbpusd1.90900.00001.90522006.11.01 15:151.90980.000.000.00-1.60
146800792006.11.01 15:01sell0.04gbpusd1.91170.00001.90792006.11.01 15:151.90970.000.000.008.00
146802822006.11.01 15:01buy0.02usdchf1.24160.00001.24542006.11.01 20:351.24540.000.000.006.10
146805102006.11.01 15:01buy0.02usdjpy116.710.00117.092006.11.01 15:52117.090.000.000.006.49
146807032006.11.01 15:02sell0.16eurusd1.27960.00001.27582006.11.01 20:111.27580.000.000.0060.80
146834812006.11.01 15:07sell0.08gbpusd1.91350.00001.90972006.11.01 15:151.90970.000.000.0030.40
146923912006.11.01 16:00sell0.01gbpusd1.90660.00001.90282006.11.02 01:041.90660.000.000.060.00
146931342006.11.01 16:07buy0.01usdjpy117.060.00117.442006.11.03 12:45117.160.000.000.520.85
146953482006.11.01 16:35sell0.02gbpusd1.90840.00001.90462006.11.02 01:031.90650.000.000.133.80
147028132006.11.01 19:36sell0.04gbpusd1.91030.00001.90652006.11.02 01:031.90650.000.000.2615.20
147061622006.11.01 20:11sell0.01eurusd1.27550.00001.27172006.11.03 12:451.27720.000.000.29-1.70
147074182006.11.01 20:37buy0.01usdchf1.24580.00001.24962006.11.03 12:461.24660.000.000.400.64
147249852006.11.02 05:02buy0.01gbpusd1.90780.00001.91162006.11.02 09:331.90790.000.000.000.10
147289422006.11.02 06:52buy0.02gbpusd1.90600.00001.90982006.11.02 09:331.90800.000.000.004.00
147312452006.11.02 07:21buy0.04gbpusd1.90420.00001.90802006.11.02 09:331.90800.000.000.0015.20
147413952006.11.02 09:33buy0.01gbpusd1.90830.00001.91212006.11.03 09:321.91040.000.00-0.042.10
147437312006.11.02 09:47buy0.02usdjpy116.880.00117.262006.11.03 12:45117.160.000.000.264.78
147555202006.11.02 11:42sell0.02eurusd1.27730.00001.27352006.11.03 12:461.27720.000.000.140.20
147669132006.11.02 13:29buy0.02usdchf1.24400.00001.24782006.11.03 12:451.24650.000.000.204.01
148278322006.11.03 07:39buy0.02gbpusd1.90650.00001.91032006.11.03 09:321.91030.000.000.007.60
148340352006.11.03 09:32buy0.01gbpusd1.91070.00001.91452006.11.03 12:451.90820.000.000.00-2.50
148425842006.11.03 10:47buy0.02gbpusd1.90890.00001.91272006.11.03 12:451.90830.000.000.00-1.20
  0.00 0.00 3.37 167.29
Closed P/L: 170.66
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 170.66 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 237.42 Equity: 7 237.42 Free Margin: 7 237.42
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 187.60 Gross Loss: 16.94 Total Net Profit: 170.66
Profit Factor: 11.07 Expected Payoff: 5.88  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 7.73 (0.11%) Relative Drawdown: 0.11% (7.73)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 14 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (86.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (72.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (27.59%)
Largest profit trade: 60.80 loss trade: -3.56
Average profit trade: 8.93 loss trade: -2.12
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (66.33) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-7.73)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 81.49 (4) consecutive loss (count): -7.73 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 3